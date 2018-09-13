Despite Dire Forecasts Consumer Prices Reflect Low Inflation Even With Tariffs…

The MAGAnomic Tri-fecta: Jobs growing; wages growing; inflation stable.
When President Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced tariffs on Steel and Aluminum, in combination with Round #1 tariffs on imported Chinese products, the Wall Street financial media went bananas with dire predictions of inflation.
Today the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released the August measure of inflation in consumer goods. Despite the doom-and-gloom predictions from the self-interested multinationals, the inflation rate is a low 0.2% the same result as July. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food components, increased 0.1%.
[…] “Compared with a year ago, prices were up 2.7 percent, lower than the 2.9 percent gain in July and June. Core inflation was up 2.2 percent from a year earlier, down from 2.4 percent in July. This means the pace of inflation has slowed.”
The lower than expected rise in consumer prices was foreshadowed by the Labor Department’s report on producer prices and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book Wednesday. Taken together, the reports indicate that fears that trade disputes and rising tariffs overstated. (more)
Supplemental to this low inflation index, the US weekly jobless claims dropped to near 49-year low. As CNBC was forced to admit: “The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.”
(CNBC) […] Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 204,000 for the week ended Sept. 8, the lowest level since December 1969, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 2,000 more applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 210,000 in the latest week. The claims data covered last Monday’s Labor Day holiday. Claims tend to be volatile around public holidays.
The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, fell 2,000 last week to 208,000, also the lowest level since December 1969. (read more)
Additionally, nonfarm payrolls increased by 201,000 jobs in August and annual wage growth notching its biggest gain in more than nine years. Job openings hit an all-time high of 6.9 million in July.
Low inflation; expanding employment opportunity; low unemployment; and rising wages.
These measures all have a cumulative impact on paycheck-to-paycheck Americans. Prices for durable goods are stable and wage growth is exceeding inflation. That means more disposable income in the middle-class…. which, when combined with the increased pay from lower middle-class tax rates, is exactly the intended outcome of MAGAnomics.
This creates a situation where the U.S. consumer can fuel the the U.S. economy while President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and Ambassador Robert Lighthizer utilize the leverage of tariffs, to negotiate better America-First trade deals.
President Trump’s economic policy cabinet is the most effective group of individuals every assembled in modern U.S. history; arguably in all of U.S. history. The economic policy plans are working exactly as projected; and, in combination with the domestic economic strength, this empowers President Trump’s international engagements with a stunning amount of influence and leverage.
Economic Security is National Security. We are seeing this multidimensional truth being carried out for the first time in our lifetimes, thanks to a blue-collar billionaire.
Part of the push-back against President Trump is due to the success within this doctrine for domestic and international success. Politicians and the political apparatus of the administrative state are apoplectic that a long-held economic curtain has been dropped by President Trump and his policy team.
It is this easy.
It is common sense.
We have not had the benefit of this economic success in the past 40 years because corrupt multinational interests were paying and bribing -via lobbyists- politicians and public officials within the administrative state to block independent U.S. wealth.
I hope those last two images show up in GOP campaign ads.
Great job, Sundance!
We’ve been waiting for this.
Message to the Fed: Knock off the BS Interest Rate hikes.
… Or invite President Trump and the Deplorables to TERMINATE your Gravy Train!
You wrote: Message to the Fed: Knock off the BS Interest Rate hikes
Absolutely!!!!!!! Fed, stop trying to stop the USA economical recovery with your BS Globullist policies!
Fantastic choice of Ross picture. 🙂
Sundance:
Please confirm what the Manufacturing Renaissance chart is measuring.
I assume it’s Jobs Created.
That is exactly what it is! The numbers on the left of the bar graph represents jobs.
When you read all of the good news above, you know the dems know it and are shaking like a leaf. They know all of this is good news for the administration and most importantly for the country.
They absolutely know!
I keep sharing day in and day out how well the Economic Train 🚂 and our country is doing! There is nothing that the Big Club, Coc, Koch Brothers, MSM Democrats, RINOs etc. can do to stop it.
Keep enjoying the hell out of the ride!
From the article linked above:
Initial jobless claims and the 4-week average for the week ending September 8 both fell again to their lowest levels since December 6, 1969.
Don’t ever forget when folks go to vote, they live by the motto; Money talks and BS walks!
From the article linked above:
That recession driven grimness hanging over the workplace has lifted and now workers of all shades are feeling good about their future.
A new survey provided to Secrets said that 72 percent of blue collar workers and 76 percent of white collar workers are optimistic about their future.
What’s more, half feel that it would be easy to find another job if they needed or wanted to.
Wilburine holding up that soup can putting it all into perspective every time they howl “but but trade war, inflation, aaaahh!”. No surprise here though at CTH.
These numbers will improve once we scuttle NAFTA, sign the deal with Mexico and let the Canadian Amateur Government twist in the wind.
This is winning.
Well gee, Dan, I’m not so sure.
According to Rush, CNN breathlessly announced earlier today that their latest favorite poll of likely voters has the D’s up 10 points over the R’s (52% to 42%), so that means the House will definitely turn blue in November.
I guess we should all just give up after that announcement. /s
So they aren’t shaking like leaves, they are simply recycling their bag of tired, old, worn out “tricks” in a thinly transparent attempt fool the Republican and pro-Trump voters into giving up.
Problem for the Left is, that’s not going to happen.
I have read that pre fed, a dollar would appreciate in value over time. Deflation, not inflation, was the norm.
I expect that Trump knows this and will get us there.
This is so wonderful for Americans! Praying that the Dems don’t retake the House or Senate and undo all of President Trumps successes–
Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, keep that train a-rollin’ –
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!!!
🦁🚂🦁🚂🦁🚂🦁❤️
Damn that Obama is good /s
That pic of Wilburine rivals Andy Warhol classic art.
With inflation so low and below the Fed’s inflation target why are the saboteurs on the Federal Reserve Board trying to kill the economic recovery by continuing pounding the table to increase interest rates?
Deficits. They want to foster the narrative that tax cuts reduce revenue and balloon our national debt.
Correct, Big Jake, and they leave out the fact that raising interest rates causes the government to have to pay more interest on the national debt!
Why do we have a Federal Reserve in the 1st place….🤔
Is the ??
To (try to) bail out socialists after their policies kick in.
Meanwhile the media has been beating the drum about a deficit increase.
Like they really care.
Dang interest rate hikes.
The Great Recession officially ended in the summer of 2009!
What we experienced under Obama was an unprecedented, in firsts and in length, was the Great Anemic Recovery.
All it took was for a brash, former registered Democrat from
New York City to obtain the Republican nomination for President and the entire economic dynamic of the US changed almost overnight.
Heck, Trump has out conservative supposed conservatives.
My son-in-law’s wages are up from $15 to $19 since January. He was a hillary supporter and still insists that Mr. Trump is a bad guy.
Funny guy!
That ain’t funny, that’s downright sad. Hopefully he has to work OT on election day.
“wages are up from $15 to $19 since January.”
I would remind him that the democrats fought the tax cuts and are proposing more to take that money away from him. (After all, he did not earn it /s). the democrats had a disproportional blame in why we are trillions in debt because of government spending, so you son-in-law should be expected to bail them out.
Sundance, Good News indeed! Your long ago predictions are coming true. The disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street is and has been real. Thank you very much for your educating a lot of us lay people as to what to expect.
Fantastic President Trump and Mr Ross, keep winning Thank you,🇺🇸👍❤️
I’d say the risk is much more toward deflation, and also a stock market bubble. Trump’s tariffs go against those two risks.
This change in trade policy is decades overdue. But, by the Grace of God, it is occurring at just the right time to keep things going strong when blue collar workers, and others so hard hit by globalist “free trade”, are starting to prosper again.
Pray for President Trump !
POTUS Trump is so great that he is making hurricane Florence weaken. Eye wall is down, winds at 100 MPH. Is this a great President or what?
I figured if WaPo is going to blame him for causing it, he should get credit for making it weaken.
The boss giveth, the boss taketh away. On the other hand…have you ever in a lifetime seen such childish, immature nonsense from an entity of great responsibility ( well, not now!).
I heard today on the radio that Target will hire 120,000 seasonal workers. FedEx will hire 55,000. That is a medium size city. On top of a tight labor market, wages will probably have to be higher to attract temp workers. Working even part time will improve previously unemployed workers job skills. I feel sure Walmart and other retailers will all hire more seasonal workers. More jobs means more tax revenue and less federal jobless assistance. Wow, this economy is going to set records!
A lot of those seasonal jobs are at their distribution centers so those jobs will only be local to those areas…but still…
Off topic I apologize, however massive shit show north of Boston right now. Three communities, several natural gas explosions. https://www.facebook.com/1394636377430162/posts/2394273584133098/
https://mobile.twitter.com/i/moments/1040350057176825857
https://mobile.twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1040373704167833600
Dear God 🙏🏼
No one with landlines should be using their home phones 😐
Whoever recommended calling loved ones in the affected area, with even a hint of natural gas being present, it may cause an explosion.
Also, often one cannot smell gas, they need to evacuate pronto.
Praying for all involved.
Cannot even imagine the degree of litigation on this one!
Several thousand evacuated, fbi on scene.
Fibi’s on the scene, is now like hearing “Hi, I’m from the government….”
For us fixed income recipients, many of who suffered through the Obama years of no growth, no COLA increases, we’re still behind in trying to keep up with the the over riding cost of living. We’re not going to have much fun watching you all if Trump does not do something to even out the playing field Obama plowed under. I’ll take 1980 please!
