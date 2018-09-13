Despite Dire Forecasts Consumer Prices Reflect Low Inflation Even With Tariffs…

Posted on September 13, 2018 by

The MAGAnomic Tri-fecta: Jobs growing; wages growing; inflation stable.

When President Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced tariffs on Steel and Aluminum, in combination with Round #1 tariffs on imported Chinese products, the Wall Street financial media went bananas with dire predictions of inflation.

Today the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released the August measure of inflation in consumer goods.  Despite the doom-and-gloom predictions from the self-interested multinationals, the inflation rate is a low 0.2% the same result as July. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food components, increased 0.1%.

As John Carney notes:

[…]  “Compared with a year ago, prices were up 2.7 percent, lower than the 2.9 percent gain in July and June. Core inflation was up 2.2 percent from a year earlier, down from 2.4 percent in July. This means the pace of inflation has slowed.”

The lower than expected rise in consumer prices was foreshadowed by the Labor Department’s report on producer prices and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book Wednesday. Taken together, the reports indicate that fears that trade disputes and rising tariffs overstated.  (more)

Supplemental to this low inflation index, the US weekly jobless claims dropped to near 49-year low.  As CNBC was forced to admit: “The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.”

(CNBC) […] Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 204,000 for the week ended Sept. 8, the lowest level since December 1969, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 2,000 more applications received than previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 210,000 in the latest week. The claims data covered last Monday’s Labor Day holiday. Claims tend to be volatile around public holidays.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, fell 2,000 last week to 208,000, also the lowest level since December 1969. (read more)

Additionally, nonfarm payrolls increased by 201,000 jobs in August and annual wage growth notching its biggest gain in more than nine years.  Job openings hit an all-time high of 6.9 million in July.

Low inflation; expanding employment opportunity; low unemployment; and rising wages.

These measures all have a cumulative impact on paycheck-to-paycheck Americans.  Prices for durable goods are stable and wage growth is exceeding inflation.  That means more disposable income in the middle-class…. which, when combined with the increased pay from lower middle-class tax rates, is exactly the intended outcome of MAGAnomics.

This creates a situation where the U.S. consumer can fuel the the U.S. economy while President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and Ambassador Robert Lighthizer utilize the leverage of tariffs, to negotiate better America-First trade deals.

President Trump’s economic policy cabinet is the most effective group of individuals every assembled in modern U.S. history; arguably in all of U.S. history.   The economic policy plans are working exactly as projected; and, in combination with the domestic economic strength, this empowers President Trump’s international engagements with a stunning amount of influence and leverage.

Economic Security is National Security.  We are seeing this multidimensional truth being carried out for the first time in our lifetimes, thanks to a blue-collar billionaire.

Part of the push-back against President Trump is due to the success within this doctrine for domestic and international success.  Politicians and the political apparatus of the administrative state are apoplectic that a long-held economic curtain has been dropped by President Trump and his policy team.

It is this easy.

It is common sense.

We have not had the benefit of this economic success in the past 40 years because corrupt multinational interests were paying and bribing -via lobbyists- politicians and public officials within the administrative state to block independent U.S. wealth.

Wilburine, keeping it simple!

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, energy, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

43 Responses to Despite Dire Forecasts Consumer Prices Reflect Low Inflation Even With Tariffs…

  1. dd_sc says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    I hope those last two images show up in GOP campaign ads.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Great job, Sundance!
    We’ve been waiting for this.
    Message to the Fed: Knock off the BS Interest Rate hikes.
    … Or invite President Trump and the Deplorables to TERMINATE your Gravy Train!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      September 13, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      You wrote: Message to the Fed: Knock off the BS Interest Rate hikes

      Absolutely!!!!!!! Fed, stop trying to stop the USA economical recovery with your BS Globullist policies!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  3. covfefe99 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Fantastic choice of Ross picture. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Sundance:
    Please confirm what the Manufacturing Renaissance chart is measuring.
    I assume it’s Jobs Created.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    When you read all of the good news above, you know the dems know it and are shaking like a leaf. They know all of this is good news for the administration and most importantly for the country.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      September 13, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      They absolutely know!

      I keep sharing day in and day out how well the Economic Train 🚂 and our country is doing! There is nothing that the Big Club, Coc, Koch Brothers, MSM Democrats, RINOs etc. can do to stop it.

      Keep enjoying the hell out of the ride!

      From the article linked above:

      Initial jobless claims and the 4-week average for the week ending September 8 both fell again to their lowest levels since December 6, 1969.

      Don’t ever forget when folks go to vote, they live by the motto; Money talks and BS walks!

      From the article linked above:

      That recession driven grimness hanging over the workplace has lifted and now workers of all shades are feeling good about their future.

      A new survey provided to Secrets said that 72 percent of blue collar workers and 76 percent of white collar workers are optimistic about their future.

      What’s more, half feel that it would be easy to find another job if they needed or wanted to.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  6. covfefe999 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Fantastic choice of Ross picture. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  7. Duke of Cumberland says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    Wilburine holding up that soup can putting it all into perspective every time they howl “but but trade war, inflation, aaaahh!”. No surprise here though at CTH.

    Like

    Reply
  8. The Boss says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    These numbers will improve once we scuttle NAFTA, sign the deal with Mexico and let the Canadian Amateur Government twist in the wind.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. DanO64 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    This is winning.

    Like

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      September 13, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      Well gee, Dan, I’m not so sure.

      According to Rush, CNN breathlessly announced earlier today that their latest favorite poll of likely voters has the D’s up 10 points over the R’s (52% to 42%), so that means the House will definitely turn blue in November.

      I guess we should all just give up after that announcement. /s

      So they aren’t shaking like leaves, they are simply recycling their bag of tired, old, worn out “tricks” in a thinly transparent attempt fool the Republican and pro-Trump voters into giving up.

      Problem for the Left is, that’s not going to happen.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Timothy says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    I have read that pre fed, a dollar would appreciate in value over time. Deflation, not inflation, was the norm.

    I expect that Trump knows this and will get us there.

    Like

    Reply
  11. listingstarboard says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    This is so wonderful for Americans! Praying that the Dems don’t retake the House or Senate and undo all of President Trumps successes–

    Like

    Reply
  12. Minnie says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, keep that train a-rollin’ –

    M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Tony in LA says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Damn that Obama is good /s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Arrest Soros says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    That pic of Wilburine rivals Andy Warhol classic art.

    Like

    Reply
  15. California Joe says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    With inflation so low and below the Fed’s inflation target why are the saboteurs on the Federal Reserve Board trying to kill the economic recovery by continuing pounding the table to increase interest rates?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Big Jake says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Meanwhile the media has been beating the drum about a deficit increase.

    Like they really care.

    Dang interest rate hikes.

    Like

    Reply
  17. TexasDude says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    The Great Recession officially ended in the summer of 2009!

    What we experienced under Obama was an unprecedented, in firsts and in length, was the Great Anemic Recovery.

    All it took was for a brash, former registered Democrat from
    New York City to obtain the Republican nomination for President and the entire economic dynamic of the US changed almost overnight.

    Heck, Trump has out conservative supposed conservatives.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. theconvertblog says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    My son-in-law’s wages are up from $15 to $19 since January. He was a hillary supporter and still insists that Mr. Trump is a bad guy.
    Funny guy!

    Like

    Reply
    • gerkenstein says:
      September 13, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      That ain’t funny, that’s downright sad. Hopefully he has to work OT on election day.

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      September 13, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      “wages are up from $15 to $19 since January.”

      I would remind him that the democrats fought the tax cuts and are proposing more to take that money away from him. (After all, he did not earn it /s). the democrats had a disproportional blame in why we are trillions in debt because of government spending, so you son-in-law should be expected to bail them out.

      Like

      Reply
  19. dissonant1 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Sundance, Good News indeed! Your long ago predictions are coming true. The disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street is and has been real. Thank you very much for your educating a lot of us lay people as to what to expect.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Kathylee choi (@Kathyleechoi2) says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Fantastic President Trump and Mr Ross, keep winning Thank you,🇺🇸👍❤️

    Like

    Reply
  21. Angel Martin says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    I’d say the risk is much more toward deflation, and also a stock market bubble. Trump’s tariffs go against those two risks.

    This change in trade policy is decades overdue. But, by the Grace of God, it is occurring at just the right time to keep things going strong when blue collar workers, and others so hard hit by globalist “free trade”, are starting to prosper again.

    Pray for President Trump !

    Like

    Reply
  22. Kokanee says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    POTUS Trump is so great that he is making hurricane Florence weaken. Eye wall is down, winds at 100 MPH. Is this a great President or what?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Thinker says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    I heard today on the radio that Target will hire 120,000 seasonal workers. FedEx will hire 55,000. That is a medium size city. On top of a tight labor market, wages will probably have to be higher to attract temp workers. Working even part time will improve previously unemployed workers job skills. I feel sure Walmart and other retailers will all hire more seasonal workers. More jobs means more tax revenue and less federal jobless assistance. Wow, this economy is going to set records!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Davenh says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Off topic I apologize, however massive shit show north of Boston right now. Three communities, several natural gas explosions. https://www.facebook.com/1394636377430162/posts/2394273584133098/
    https://mobile.twitter.com/i/moments/1040350057176825857
    https://mobile.twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1040373704167833600

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      September 13, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      Dear God 🙏🏼

      No one with landlines should be using their home phones 😐

      Whoever recommended calling loved ones in the affected area, with even a hint of natural gas being present, it may cause an explosion.

      Also, often one cannot smell gas, they need to evacuate pronto.

      Praying for all involved.

      Cannot even imagine the degree of litigation on this one!

      Like

      Reply
  25. Davenh says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Several thousand evacuated, fbi on scene.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. jackphatz says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    For us fixed income recipients, many of who suffered through the Obama years of no growth, no COLA increases, we’re still behind in trying to keep up with the the over riding cost of living. We’re not going to have much fun watching you all if Trump does not do something to even out the playing field Obama plowed under. I’ll take 1980 please!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s