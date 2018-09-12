Jim Jordan Discusses The FBI “Media Leak Strategy” Under Director Comey and Deputy Director McCabe…

Representative Jim Jordan, member of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees, appears on Fox News to discuss revelations about how the FBI used the media to support their investigative purposes. In essence this “Media Leak Strategy” issue lies at the heart of the controversy behind the redacted “Sources and Methods” the FBI continues to hide.
The “sources and methods” within the FBI investigative material (now classified) reflects intentional leaks by the FBI to media, and journalists writing articles to bolster the investigation which were then cited as supportive material to continue the investigation.
.
Frustratingly, what no-one seems to mention -during these debates- is how the Inspector General has already outlined the FBI ‘media leak strategy’ when he published his report on FBI conduct. There are two chapters of the IG report dedicated to outlining how grossly negligent FBI officials were collaborating with the media.
You can read chapters #10 and #11 and the Full Report here:
.
Decisions, decisions. They are his to make.
It looks like the Russians may have hacked your Scribd link. 🙂
Sundance…….David is correct, the scribd link does not work. This was the case on something else posted a couple of days ago.
Is Scribd scrubbing this stuff or is there a problem with the link? If Scribd is not permitting it to be seen thaaaaaat’s a problem!
It’s the latter.
Tarlov was on Fox this morning spitting out lies that the IG report did not lay out this activity, to which Matt replied “That is a lie”.
The circular reporting being needed proves these fraudsters knew they were pushing lies, but they did not care.
That is about to change. It’s time to ]Sessions[
#WWG1WGA
The more this stuff comes out, the more disappointed I am with the IG report; and I was disappointed to begin with!
When did the Media stop investigating the government and start working for it?
AB (after Bubba)
No, wait a minute … AB (after Bush)
AS (after swamp)
I suspect during Carter. I knew an older FBI agent who mentioned that back in the 70’s they changed things so that individual FBI offices could not open their own investigations and instead, everything had to run through Washington.
Hmm. Was that when Mueller started making everyone do a stint in DC if they wanted to move up in the FBI?
Dubya sounds a lot like Bubba. But then again, so does Jebra.
When they became propagandists for the left / dems / progs and active participants of the destruction of the Republic !
And the enemy of the people
Since Reagan that I know of!
With the development of the OSS and it’s strategies.
They were Communist collaborators all the way back to Stalin’s best buddy FDR.
That makes the most sense.
The problem we have in identifying exactly when the Fourth Estate became more of a Fifth Column.
The US national press was always politically active since its beginnings in the 19th century. But you could always find differing opinions and no cohesive bloc of opinion across the entire media, as it is today.
The press went back and forth between Republican and Democrat presidents before FDR.
Under FDR, the majority of the press became somewhat of a propaganda arm of the US Government, yet there were many in the media that disagreed with Roosevelt’s “New Deal” socialist-leaning, large government intervention & funding policies, despite the miseries of the Great Depression.
Since I’ve been paying attention (1960’s- forward) that gradually evolved into a more unified Media support of US government BUT (generally) ONLY when it was espousing Leftwing / socialist policies, such as Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” (welfare expansion on steroids), W.J.Clinton’s tax-the-rich and Hillary-Healthcare, and everything and anything Barack H. Obozo proposed and enacted (hard left anti-American policies).
Since Nov 9, 2016, the Media has devolved into a full-blown 5th Column, trying to subvert and undermine the U.S. Government particularly because President Trump was elected by a majority of citizen voters to follow a more conservative and America-First set of policies, a reversal of the previous administration’s ruinous path.
GB- and they should be dealt with accordingly.
When the checks cleared.
1917
Actually, it was the early 1910’s (1912?), when JP Morgan had his people analyze which major news sources (papers) were necessary to obtain in order to control the message to the masses. They came up with 25, and proceeded to straightway obtain those papers in order to frame and control the dialogue (propaganda) and their editorial viewpoint. Then in 1913, you have the passage of the Federal Reserve Act and the 16th Amendment (federal income tax). Coincidence? NOT!!!!!
As soon as they found out they could sink a Republican.
Rep. Jim Jordan is a TRUE PATRIOT in every sense of the word! We will be blessed as a country if he becomes our next Speaker of the House.
Folks all the gas lighting polls that were recently released by CNN and the WAPO/ABC are complete scams.
From the article linked above:
Democrats hold a slim lead over Republicans on a poll of U.S. adults’ preferences for which party they want controlling the House after November’s midterm elections.
In an Economist–YouGov poll released Wednesday, 34 percent of U.S. adults said they wanted to see Democrats retake control of the House, while another 32 percent said they wanted Republicans to maintain control of the chamber.
Democrats hold an 8-point advantage among women in the poll, while Republicans hold a 4-point lead over Democrats among men. Independent voters surveyed in the poll broke for Republicans, giving the party a 5-point lead over Democrats among unaffiliated voters.
Democrats’ lead in the poll has slipped from the same poll taken toward the end of August, which showed Democrats with a 6-point lead at the time.
As you can see from the latest Economist-YouGuv Poll, the Generic Ballot lead for Democrats fell from +6 to just +2.
What excites me the most about the poll is the fact that amongst Independents, Republicans have a +5 lead.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/15370/party-affiliation.aspx
The recent Gallup Party Affiliation Poll for August had the following breakdown:
Republicans – 28% (up 2 from July)
Democrats – 27% (down 3 from July)
Independents – 43% (up 2 from July)
The Economist-YouGuv poll was skewed more for Democrats. Here are their internals:
Democrats – 35.9%
Independents – 36.4%
Republicans – 27.7%
ARE YOU KIDDING ME! They inflated the Democrats by 7.9% and under represented the Independents by 6.6%.
Meaning if we go by the Gallup Party Affiliation percentages, REPUBLICANS would lead their poll by approximately 4 points!
Speaker Jordan please continuing to kill all of them for what they did to our President and our country. Payback is a BITCH!
Thank you Fleporeblog for constantly bringing us positive, uplifting information! It is so easy to feel overwhelmed at times, realizing what a snakepit our VSGPOTUS is having to navigate. Your posts are a valuable antidote for some of the anxiety we all feel.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, Risa!!!
This is now standard practice in polling. When they finally figure out they don’t have to actually talk to people, and can just make up numbers as they’d like them to be, those polling firms will save tons of money.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Justin I’ve long suspected that they already do just that……….
Indeed they have. But now they have been exposed for the frauds they are and they don’t care that we know. They think they are influencing political thought, but now no one believes them.
LikeLike
Lying Democrat media is lying.
Lying Liars doing what they do best Lie……….
Of course they are scams. We expect nothing less and pay no attention to them.
Like the last time, WE are the Monster Vote, and They Ain’t Gonna’ Know What Hit Them!
I suggest everyone look at the NYT polling by district of competitive districts
click thru to the individual district results and you will see:
-just how much the top line estimate can change depending on the turnout assumption
-just how low the poll response rates are (1-2 percent)
I suggest looking at the 2014 and 2016 turnout estimates.
The media hyped top line results do not, so far, indicate a big blue wave. And the 2014, 2016 turnout estimates are even better than that for Repubs.
Someone wrote in another thread that Strzok’s attorneys are claiming the leak strategy was to prevent leaks. rofl
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bezos/WaPo categorizes this new scandal twist as a “conspiracy theory”. https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2018/09/11/trumps-new-reckless-peter-strzok-conspiracy-theory/?noredirect=on Crap News Network (CNN) says “no evidence”, “unproven and disputed assertion”. https://www.cnn.com/2018/09/11/politics/trump-strzok-mark-meadows-letter-fbi-doj/index.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the leak strategy was to prevent another narrative from overriding their propaganda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrat-Media complex is complex!
I call it the Democrat Media Non-Industrious complex… to encapsulate their intellectual and physical laziness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
“Someone wrote in another thread that Strzok’s attorneys are claiming the leak strategy was to prevent leaks. ”
That’s like OJ looking for the real killer !
They tried this before, claiming they were investigating russia to “protect” Trump. Strzok got fired so even the Swamp was up to that level of pretence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What’s the reason for texts dribbling out like this instead of coming out in one go?
Is it still possible these texts are coming out after a lag, after Horowitz/Huber have used them as required for their purposes, including interviews of DOJ/FBI personnel under oath, and use of evidence before grand juries, for McCabe and others?
For sure Congressmen have been putting out texts in strategic ways in the build up to Trump leading declassification of docs (executive branch), but still, they did not receive texts all in one go. Far from it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The drip, drip, drip, was planned IMO. Why do we know what we know already? Some one wanted us to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It also causes people to get numb to it. Double edged sword.
The optimal would be if Trump AND Sessions planned this slow drip drop including DOJ stalling.
The aim would be the midterms. The timeline fits. Grand Jury for McCabe is confirmed. Maybe they are all investigated and the material is needed for that..
You know the big ugly Sundance talked about for 6 months daily and then dropped after the IG report was underwhelming.
Or maybe all the attacks from Trump on Sessions are real and he is surrounded by traitors and it’s hard for him to declassify or clean up DOJ.
If that is all true and we don’t get a big maga majority in congress then Trump is isolated and the swamp will survive.
No, it’s because the Fed government and Dems have figured out that they can play judges and outlast the statute of limitations by dribbling documents out, saving the most damaging for last, without repurcussions.
It’s the media’s fault.
Trump has the power to FLUSH these documents out. If your take is true this is on Trump.
Only one boss. He has got this.
I’ve seen that these texts were in the group that the IG recovered that had been “lost” by the FBI.
You know what REEEALLY frustrates me???
1) Sundance’s has developed a well-deserved reputation with people like Lou Dobbs, Sarah Palin, Rush Limbaugh, etc, etc. Sundance, and his work output is a KNOWN and well-respected data depository. And yet, aside from a shout-out here and there it seems this space is ignored.
2) Conservative media is clearly NOT coordinating among themselves to push revelation of “the Big Ugly” (meanwhile, the left is CLEARLY coordinated and colluding with one another, and has been for years —> ever since Ezra Kline of Vox got caught with the data list-serve “JournoList”)
3) Conservative media is NOT focusing like a laser on “Big Ugly” issues and driving the narrative here (see #1 above). They KNOW all about it, but they do not do #2 and this (#3).
GRRRRRRR!!
Perhaps it is time for ah aha! moment about “conservative” media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
an aha! moment. Can’t spell today.
Because Conservative Media believes in the Marketplace of Ideas and Free enterprise, and does not try to enforce a uniparty talking point. It SEEMS like a weakness, when up against the monolithic leftist propaganda machine. But it is a strength: Every conservative Pundit and Voter can think for his or her self. The Left must face a million opponents. The right only has to face one. They cannot think for themselves, we can.
The moral arc of history is long, and bends towards justice. Have patience, have hope! They will come undone!
CTH is an invaluable resource. As Drudge was to the Lewinsky scandal, I hope CTH is to this one. Nowhere is the analysis so thorough, so well documented, and so unambiguous.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Afterthought: A consequence of this is that the left THINKS the right is centrally coordinated, because they project. But a million people that have independently arrived at the same conclusion hold much firmer than a million people who have been told what the conclusion is.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Navaho Indians have no central, authority /control, no chief in charge, that’s why there is more of them now, then there was at their time of sweet surrender, reservation handicap. To difficult to control. No matter what the Bureau of Indian Affairs tried to do to, even put them in barbwire camps and took away their children to -educate them- in the contemporary way. It seems their children are more interested in staying with their families to do their duty and follow grazing sheep; to each their own.
LikeLike
No offense FG&C but you have to snap out of it. There is no conservative media. The belief there is either a conservative and a non-biased media outlet is a figment of the imagination. People like Interruptus-Hannity (someone else’s term!) and Lou Dobbs have a limited venue. Rush has his viewers and is doing well for “us” – albeit he is an entertainer.
If people like Sarah Carter, Sidney Powell, Greg Jarrett, Joe DiGenova, and the gal from Fox who does the investigative reporting (can’t remember her name right now) had a single forum where they could tell their stories to the world – the MM would have no recourse but to follow.
I have seen nobody in my seven decades on this planet that has SUBSTANTIATED their reporting as Sundance has. He, she, them or whoever Sundance may be is a gem – – never to be replaced. I wish Sundance’s reporting was plagiarized by someone in the MM – with proper credit given of course! That would change the narrative in a heartbeat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“the gal from Fox who does the investigative reporting (can’t remember her name right now) ”
Catherine Herridge.
“I have seen nobody in my seven decades on this planet”
You have at least a dozen years on me, but I am getting those “senior moments”, too.
LikeLike
Catherine Herridge is an award-winning Chief Intelligence correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, D.C. She covers intelligence, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security. Herridge joined FNC in 1996 as a London-based correspondent
http://www.foxnews.com/person/h/catherine-herridge.html
LikeLike
She had been driving me crazy, but she finally settled on a hair style to frame her face. For a year or two, every time I would see her she had a different hair cut. And she’s so smart, there was little need to do that. Plus, she has a pretty face no matter what the frame. Finally the point has become more important and she’s great at that.
LikeLike
” a hair style to frame her face.”
Short hair on a woman can be tricky. Perhaps she was insisting on something she liked, but really wasn’t the best.
” driving me crazy”
For me that would be Dana Perino when she was Press Secretary, with the “chopped off with hedge clippers” look.
LikeLike
The Treehouse may not be directly referenced by national media very often but that doesn’t mean Sundance and the Treehouse isn’t being read by a wide variety of important people (and this includes the president). I’ve noticed over time how ideas generated here show up pretty regularly in other people’s discussions. It was, for instance, Sundance’s “splitter strategy” and the “UniParty” ideas that pretty quickly entered into the national conservative conversation and directly influenced political thinking about the past election.. Granted, the Treehouse may not receive the public accolades that it deserves but it is still a site that punches well above its weight. Formally recognized or not, the Treehouse commends considerable well deserved respect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes that’s the same impression I have gotten since becoming aware of this site late last year (via a hotlink included under a comment in American Thinker).
I think Conservative Treehouse is being ignored by the mainstream conservatives (neocon, RINO, globalists etc) because it is actually closer to alt-right. I’m sure a lot of very smart and powerful people are reading here – but we will never hear about it. Ms. Palin is kind enough to say “Hi” to us on occasion but she is the only one I know that we see directly. I suppose other folks may contact Sundance directly but I do not know.
If the MSM calls you alt-right, it is a badge of honor!
They are the divisive, racist liars. To them, the truth is simply alt-right.
I wish Sundance could advise the President on a direct line basis.
FG&C, I do agree with your lament that the high quality investigative journalism on our side (the right or correct side) would potentially be a stronger voice if they could coordinate somehow, possibly under a single major media brand or outlet. But then I worry that’s all there’d be – like Fox was once-upon-a-time the only true conservative voice out there among the major MSM broadcast news media.
But then Fox’s conservative strength and successful influence was targeted by the Left and eventually severely diluted by their ridding the network of several strong moderate-conservative voices and hiring a bunch of corporate cookie cutter left-wing blatherers.
So maybe keeping the best conservative journalists independent from any corporate influence is a good thing. How, else they might coordinate their message, absent any honest social media (which itself has become a lost cause) would be the challenge.
For God- I agree with you. Since coming to the Tree House several months ago, I am convinced that Sundance is probably the #1 blogger out there when it comes to research, analysis and writing. His skills and reporting are second to none and he is so far ahead of everyone else it isn’t funny.
Yet he gets very little recognition (that we know of) for his efforts except from his loyal fans who treasure every article and essay. I can’t even remember what my reading life was like before I came here because the CTH has become such an important part of my life! It’s usually the first thing I look at whenever I get a chance. (I tele-commute so I’m online quite a bit).
I often wonder if maybe it’s a case of jealousy and/or sour grapes- the other bloggers don’t want to give him credit for his work. A perfect example is the Benghazi Report that Sundance produced. I saw it for the first time yesterday and it is indeed a masterpiece.
I don’t understand why our beloved Sundance is not working for some high end think tank and making a 7 figure salary. He is that good.
Rep. Jim Jordan: Remember Stuart when Michael Horowitz, the Inspector General, did his investigation he talked about the fact that one reporter had ****13 different individuals at the FBI who were feeding him information*****. So, there was certainly a leak strategy going on. The most troubling aspect of all of this is that, remember Devin Nunes memo about what they took to the FISA Court. They cited media reports to buttress the dossier which we know wasn’t valid, wasn’t corroborated, wasn’t credible. But they used media reports to buttress the dossier. They were leaking information to the media that they were then using to buttress the document that they were using to then get the warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.
Any reason to believe that the FBI and DOJ are not corrupt, from the top on down?
LikeLiked by 3 people
So is the FISA Court. They accepted news reports as evidence. WTF!
LikeLiked by 3 people
But the DOJ just released docs saying there were NO HEARINGS on the Page warrant!
So did the court even hear or review it?
Thats my question.
Truth is, we don’t know the truth.
But we know there were no hearings, and if there were no hearings, how could they approve the warrant?
Apparently the law allows this if POTUS signs off..that means obama signed off on the warrant.
Thats what I suspect
Warrants generally have no “hearings”. Law enforcement or prosecutors ask a judge for a warrant in writing, backed up with affidavits. The judge reviews the written material and signs off if the judge thinks there is probable cause for whatever action the warrant asks for (like searching for particular evidence). It is not an adversarial situation where the subject of the warrant is given an opportunity defend themselves or even knows about it.
So nothing unusual about a paper-only process with no public hearing. The big question is whether the FISA judges are doing their job by closely evaluating the applications in detail. Note that the first FISA application was reportedly rejected as inadequate. The appearance is that they juiced it up with news articles based on interviews with Steele, and possibly additional leaked material — then it was resubmitted to a different judge with a hair trigger on the rubber stamp.
Question that Congress must ask the DoJ and the FISA judge: Did the judge who rejected the first application express the reasons for rejection; if so is that in writing, and where is a copy? What new evidence was submitted in round two? Leak-based?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They WERE corrupt. Past tense. At least at the top. Everyone Sundance has pointed out as corrupt have “resigned” or been fired except for two players who are cooperating; Ohr and Priestap. The exception to what I just said is Rosenstein who will soon be gone, one way or the other, after the FISA documents are released. Hes been the “plug” thats prevented a complete drain of the corruption. He has overseen Mueller, is Wrays boss and wrote the cover letter that inaccurately portrayed Horowitz’s first report which most people didnt bother to actually read. On September 18, President Trumps guy will be eligible to replace Rosenstein without the Swampy Senates approval. I totally trust President Trumps instincts on timing, stratey and tactics on all of this so Im focused on praying and campaigning to ensure a #redwave on November 6th. MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The fake msm would not cover anything until there are indictment/prison for top DOJ/FBI and previous administration. It can not start until there is change in whole DOJ/FBI leadership which can not happen until Mueller investigation is officially closed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they will call it political retribution for the NYT anonymous op-ed.
Wray will now make examples of the violators..,the ones he doesn’t like or has no use for.
President Trump will declassify at the best time. He will not let a bunch of swamp lawyers keep him from declassification of damning evidence which would fumigate our corrupt government. Pray for justice.
Sundance: Your “full report embedded” appears to be linked incorrectly.
The link is to an ANOVA-related Statistical Analysis Research Paper.
It works now (3:45PM EDT)
Lisa Page testified that she was working on a coordinated leak strategy. That’s already in the record. Anybody pushing to the contrary has to contend with that, and the IG report. Obviously they cannot, and are just lying.
Nice to know the enemy’s weakness though, and have them acknowledge it’s their weakness. They’re vulnerable there and they obviously know it. McCabe needs to be charged, and then we work through the whole network. Strzok, Comey et al.
I’d like to see a 2-pronged attack here: One against the lawbreaking leakers and one against the FISA process, hopefully executed by the Roberts Supreme Court, which needs to take down that rogue court which is granting all these bogus warrants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep pounding that nail, Jim…. ALL these document dumps are our hammers.
The latest dump on Tester in the Senate, re: HIGHEST PAID LOBBY wennie in all of Congress, puts him right where we need him….aimed at the door and a sz 13 DD coming his way!!!
As we all know…even in this case of a major disaster/storm, the MSM will likely loose interest around the 3rd day into it… which will move us thru/off the weekend…There should be some WH or Oval Office clips into Monday/Tuesday of next week….they, the MSM, will run out of gas about Monday/Tuesday as well… WEDNESDAY looks like an ideal day to dump some “clean” documents on the desk of the nation….maybe not everything…but, enough to rattle their timbers!!.. Perhaps just that FISA application, with the 302’s attached….and, the 4 versions of the warrant itself… That should do the job nicely until sometime in late Oct….. he,he,he….. Check-6
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The “sources and methods” within the FBI investigative material (now classified) reflects intentional leaks by the FBI to media, and journalists writing articles to bolster the investigation which were then cited as supportive material to continue the investigation.”
I have said before, it is BIGGER than this. Atkisson touched on it, but no one wants to go there. The DOJ/FBI have been investigating people, not crimes.
It works like this. They decide who the target is, who they want to go after. They have someone (a contractor cutout?) get the recordings of all their phone calls and all their emails and text messages from the NSA records going back what, 10 years, 20 years? Then that person/team listens to and reads them all, looking for any mistakes the target made. Once they find something, they launder it through a third party. That could be a snitch, a confidential informant, or in this instance journalists. They then use that third party as the source to get a warrant to wiretap the target. They do it not just with the FISA court, but regular courts, in all types of cases. Drug cases. Securities cases. Bank fraud cases against people named Manafort.
People have been writing about this for some time, but they have all been dismissed as conspiracy kooks. This investigative paradigm is decades old. And it is illegal. These guys didn’t invent this for the Trump campaign. They’re not that smart. They just did what they had already been doing.
It’s huge. And I will keep ringing this bell until someone listens.
Will the Federal prisons get emptied? Does El Chapo walk away?
That is the fear. Every case any of them ever touched would be suspect and must be reviewed. I have suspected for a long time, and have posted here, that it is that review of old cases which has made this all take so long. Trying to get their arms around the scope of the problem before disclosing it all. It’s huge. And like a small police unit that gets caught shaking down drug dealers, it tars everyone and places the whole system under suspicion until the people who were engaged in it have all been identified.
Again, an interesting primer on how such an investigation is done, a criminal justice system investigation that took 3 1/2 years with 92 indictments:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Greylord
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m no longer believing that they went though the formal procedure of obtaining warrants on the majority of this. IMO, ONLY if they were assembling a case to prosecute someone did they go through the “formal” steps to obtain FISA warrants – since the evidence could be tossed if was obtained illegally. Otherwise, if they were just trying to smear and undermine someone, they likely didn’t want a paper trail showing how they obtained such personal, private & sensitive information that should have been protected by the 4th Amendment.
Isn’t that what Admiral Rogers discovered – that there had been a huge percentage of inquiries made via contractors that had violated the procedures? Why else would they skip the process – they knew the data they obtained was never going to have to be substantiated as to its source in front of a judge.
Just IMHO.
In the early 90’s, I was told by a Boston police officer that there were about 600 criminals in Boston who were responsible for most of the crime, and that policing, in the big picture, consisted of keeping them off the street.
Holy Smokes! ” According to a State Department email from Sid Blumenthal to Hillary Clinton Bob Woodward has been an FBI asset ever since his Deep Throat days.” https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/state-dept-email-bob-woodward-who-just-published-anti-trump-book-has-been-fbi-asset-since-1970s/
So the FBI has been doing this since Watergate. Shocking, but not that surprising at this point.
Sid should know, he’s a CIA asset.
Will there be consequences beyond some firings?
Don’t come at me with Sessions yada yada. This is ultimately on Trump to lead if no one else does. He has the power to do so.
People of integrity don’t have leak strategies. Also, were the FISA judges complicit or just complacent with the lies backing those warrant applications? Why weren’t they enraged once they found out they were lied to?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because the FISA Court helped in the deception. Let’s see the redacted 99 page ICIG Report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
UN-redacted!
Because they’re ALL corrupt.
The entire concept of the FISA Court SYSTEM is corrupt at it’s inception!
It’s BLATANTLY un-Constitutional!
It’s a STAR CHAMBER!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And they run it JUST LIKE a Star Chamber… that’s based on what little we already have.
It will only get worse (for them) as more is revealed.
They can ALL pack their bags for Gitmo, and that horrible Collyer woman can lead the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Grossly negligent”, but no intent…….??
POTUS needs to declassified the FISA applications. Just do it Mr. President! Bill Binney mentioned in the interview:
Executive Order 13526 Sec. 1.7. Classification Prohibitions and Limitations. (a) In no case shall
information be classified, continue to be maintained as classified, or fail to be declassified in order to:
(1) conceal violations of law, inefficiency, or administrative error;
(2) prevent embarrassment to a person, organization, or agency;
Beginning of the interview starts at https://youtu.be/1pV6U1zHduQ?t=21m2s
“”
____________________
https://www.archives.gov/isoo/policy-documents/cnsi-eo.html#three
Why aren’t the good guys hammering THIS all day long?
………………………………………………………..
The President Executive Order 13526
Sec. 1.7. Classification Prohibitions and Limitations. (a) In no case shall information be classified, continue to be maintained as classified, or fail to be declassified in order to:
(1) conceal violations of law, inefficiency, or administrative error;
(2) prevent embarrassment to a person, organization, or agency;
…………………………………………………………
Start pointing out that if the president allows his Executive Branch departments to violate the Law, that Mueller and the Devilrats could accuse HIM of obstruction of justice and being complicit in their coverup.
By LAW, the president MUST declassify ANY government document which has been classified in order to:
(1) conceal violations of law, inefficiency, or administrative error;
(2) prevent embarrassment to a person, organization, or agency;
Come on, guys.
Enough with all the games and the drip, drip, drip.
People keep saying ‘the public’ can’t handle the truth, they have to have their eyes opened ‘gradually’ (the poor, precious snowflakes) so as not to ‘shock’ them.
All you’re doing is DESENSITIZING them, so that when the truth is finally revealed, they WON’T EVEN NOTICE.
The truth of what has been done to our country SHOULD ‘shock’ the public.
If it does NOT shock the public, then WHY would the public insist on ANY changes?!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The “sources and methods” within the FBI investigative material (now classified) reflects intentional leaks by the FBI to media, and journalists writing articles to bolster the investigation which were then cited as supportive material to continue the investigation.”
LikeLike
The White House counsel advising against declassification is doing PJDT and the public a huge disservice. We know (thanks to Sundance) that James Wolfe leaked the whole thing to the media. We know a bunch of government employees have seen it. Yet the reasoning against declassifying is to protect PDJT from creating undesirable precedents re. FBI – DOJ materials and methods. It seems to me that the FBI – DOJ by their unprecedented materials and methods are soley responsible for creating a problem with but only one logical solution-full declassification and public release. The DNC, HRC, FBI, DOJ, MSM, et al, have shot PDJT with a cluster bomb of horse manure and have been doing their level best to arrest him for stinking. Enough is enough.
Congress, get off the tv and radio and effing do something! Start by dismantling the FBI. If not, quit. Anything else is #batteredconservatvesyndrome propaganda.
To me it points toward they had it planned to be all released before midterms.
Keep the pressure up. Encourage Lindsey. Let’s make it happen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
which is why the MSM has no interest in this story..they were colluding with the FBI DOJ to discredit a candidate and rig the election. They are the enemy of the people. Hang them all. We need to know which fake reporters and fake papers were involved with this.
Speaker Jordan (too soon?) does mention the IG’s report of the media leaking strategy…so I give him credit for trying there.
the problem is there are no investigative reporters left on tv anymore—they read spoon fed garbage–fail to verify information–and look just for sensational items…
When do we expect next Horowitz report which is on FISA abuse? Does he have to release it through DOJ leadership? If so, WTF good are IGs? Doe he have the balls to go around RR’s writing the “Executive Summary”.
Another thought: if / when PDJT decides to fire Sessions and needs a new AG (after Kavanaugh confirmation!), an excellent choice would be Lindsey Graham. He has the right background, including military justice, and he is a former buddy of McCain, which would hopefully put the specter of that asshole to bed, being a tacit admission that McCain was a black hat at the last. I think a lot of Congress would feel comfortable… well, a lot of Republicans. and maybe even a few Democrats would find it tough to criticize the appointment. Obviously he would have to resign as Senator.
WTH? NO! Not Amnesty Graham who runs with the wind.. are you kidding me?
You want a secure border or Amnesty Graham stuff?
I’m sure prior to D-Day on 6 JUN 1944, a lot of folks were complaining that we were not doing diddly on taking the battle to the Axis….and that we needed new generals to lead the way. Once D-Day was unleashed, it became real clear that a REALLY BIG attack requires really detailed planning of massive resources to occur in complete secrecy. Research Session’s history. He is doing exactly what he has always done.
Interesting analogy.
Think this bolsters my theory that Omarosa is the leak. Leak coordinated to give credence to the Woodward book
Omarosa Thinks She Knows Who Wrote That Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed
The former White House aide said she dug through her emails for clues.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/omarosa-identity-new-york-times-op-ed_us_5b98b241e4b0162f473214e5
“‘I took some time and went back and looked through all of my emails, particularly emails out of the vice president’s office, because the first time I read the op-ed, it just seemed kind of familiar to me,” Manigault Newman told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. “After looking at memos and correspondence from the vice president’s office, I’m pretty convinced that it came from that way. Not just because of the term ‘lodestar,’ but because of the style and tone of it.”
The person she said she narrowed it down to as a likely suspect was Nick Ayers.”
Yeah, that’s right. She went through HER emails and figured it out.
At least we know that it is NOT Nick Ayers.
And if she thinks Trump is so EVIL, why is she outing the mole?
Pace of the drip drops increasing?
JUsT IN:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/09/12/new-strzok-page-texts-reveal-others-were-leaking-like-mad-in-lead-up-to-trump-russia-probe.html
A lengthy exchange dated Dec. 15, 2016 appears to reveal a potential leak operation for “political” purposes.
———->Strzok again replied: “Think our sisters have begun leaking like mad. Scorned and worried, and political, they’re kicking into overdrive.”<—————–
Sisters is apparently referring to another agency..(CIA?)
Show me the operation documents. What was the code name of this little strategic operation you and Mrs. Page were running Mr. Strzok? Resistance? Obfuscation? End Run? We’ll Stop It? Insurance Policy? Pussy Hats?
Operation “Knee-slapper”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nixon had The Plumbers to stop leaks. Hillary had Depends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure Mr. Strzok.
The FBI “Media Leak Strategy” as pushed by Strzok seems to me to be like a “Bank Security Strategy” of a group of thieves, who are robbing banks to expose security flaws, and incidentally keeping the proceeds as their reward!
Pull the other one, Pete.
At what point is enough, ENOUGH? How much more low hanging indictment qualified evidence is at this point needed. In a healthy country (we are not) how much more was needed eleven (11) months ago? Calls for (a) special prosecutor, as in qty: (1) seem patently absurd. Four are needed: Dept. of State (1); Dept. of Just-Us (1); Famous But Incompetent (1); U1/clinton “foundation” (1) remember it?). Each with a staff of at least 5 field investigators of Bo Dietl pedigree (ex-NYPD Grade 1 Robbery/Homicide with over 1400 arrests/95% conviction rate). Raymond Kelly ex-NYPD Commissioner (13 yrs. and registered democrat) would recruit the full staff concurrent along with . as and investigative prowess. EACH assigned a grand jury sourced statistically independent from empirically neutral (MSA stats) electoral populations. This vs. Mueller’s two grand (2) recruited from D.C. (90.9% clinton), Alexandria (64.4% clinton). Prosecutors sourced as 50/50 from these regions EXCLUDING mid-atlantic for cause. J.D. assignments sourced from State A.G.’s and/or appellate benches. But of course, none of this will happen.
The attachments for the IG’s “Link Charts” are G on page 562 and H on page 564 (not E & F).
It’s infuriating to me that the IG could have included the reporters names plus the Gov officials doing the unauthorized communications with said reporters….
What do we have to do to get some transparency from these jerks?
President Trump is doing his best but a little help would be appreciated….
Why didn’t IG name the reporters? He owes them no duty.
Why didn’t IG name the reporters? He owes them no duty.
