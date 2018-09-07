George Papadopoulos Sentenced To 14 Days in Prison, 1 Year Supervision, $9,500 Fine…

The former part-time volunteer Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos has been sentenced today to 14 days in prison for lying to FBI investigators about the timing of his contact with the sketchy Maltese professor Joseph Misfud.  Special Counsel Robert Mueller had recommended 30 days in prison.

(Reuters) WASHINGTON  – A U.S. judge on Friday sentenced President Donald Trump’s former campaign aide George Papadopoulos to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to FBI agents about the timing and significance of his contacts with Russians, including a professor who told him the Russians had “dirt” on Trump’s Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

Background on the Special Counsel sentencing recommendation.

Background on the likely sting operation against Papadopoulos.

275 Responses to George Papadopoulos Sentenced To 14 Days in Prison, 1 Year Supervision, $9,500 Fine…

  1. meadowlandsview says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Let’s not forget that GP was the MSM’s white whale. He was supposed to have worn a wire to catch people in Russian collusion. I won’t hold my breath waiting for them to admit those were just conspiracy theories.

  2. tav says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    The original prime mover in all this was the need for democrats to answer Hillary’s question of “Why aren’t I 50 points ahead?” Now, it has turned into a hybrid of the Inquisitions, the Salem Witch Trials, a KKK like Lynch Mob, the Gestapo and a Demented Clown Circus.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      September 7, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      POTUS theme song is “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

      Hillarys theme song is “Send in the Clowns”

      Don’t you love farce?
      My fault, I fear
      I thought that you’d want what I want
      Sorry, my dear!
      But where are the clowns
      Send in the clowns
      Don’t bother, they’re here

      Isn’t it rich?
      Isn’t it queer?
      Losing my timing this late in my career
      But where are the clowns?
      There ought to be clowns
      Well, maybe next year

  3. tav says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Mueller is a sarcasm, a burlesque, nothing but a joke.

  4. Nigella says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Wow Mueller what a great victory! And it only cost about 10 million!

  5. Alex says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    “For the reasons set forth above, the government respectfully submits that a sentence of
    incarceration, within the applicable Guidelines range of 0 to 6 months’ imprisonment, and a $9,500
    fine are warranted and appropriate.”

    Page 10 at https://www.scribd.com/document/386461411/Mueller-Recommendation-in-PAPADOPOULOS-Case-Memo

  6. gda says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    I really, really hope that Mike Flynn will be recognized BIGLY for his courage, forbearance and loyalty after all this is settled. A pardon, perhaps a medal and full remuneration plus damages would not be too much, IMO.

    The rest of those charged ………meh.

  7. magatrump says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Disgrace of an investigation. Such a waste of OUR money to protect the deep state. Pathetic.

  8. Rose says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    You get set up by law enforcement you do time for lying to the people who you set up, not one single corrupt FBI charged by Sessions in fact he wouldn’t charge the ones recommended for criminal referrals.

  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    • John says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:06 pm

      What an achievement!

      • mr.piddles says:
        September 7, 2018 at 8:29 pm

        The sad-hilarious thing is: that is EXACTLY how The Left sees it. “See! See! We got a conviction! One point for us! Noose is tightening! Collusion!!!”. There is a constant drumbeat of reminding the world how many indictments Mueller has handed down, regardless of validity and relevance. So… yeah… they see this as a “win”, no matter how freaking absurd it is to People With Brains.

  10. mickjt says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Does he get his money back after all these other crooks go to jail?

  11. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:28 pm

  12. JudgeSmails says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    I sentenced kids younger than popo to the gas chamber, felt I owed it to them!!!

  13. sysconfig says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Most peculiar ..$9500 fine..is that to recover the $10000 payment in Israel or Greece used to try to frame him and he caught on, put it in escrow with his lawyer before leaving on that ill fated flight where he was arrested? There is no way to get that back legally other than this..Smart move on Papas part following his gut instinct. Still..outrageous his career and name are tarnished like this..

  14. Heika says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Oh yes, what a big tough man Mueller is. Quite frankly, I would say that they are ‘wetting their panties’. Obama is now moving into Brennan’s mode. The irony. Dangerous times for sure Obama, and you know that all roads lead back to thee.

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-07/obama-slams-trump-nazi-sympathizers-fiery-speech-warning-dangerous-times

    • De Oppresso Liber says:
      September 7, 2018 at 7:54 pm

      I believe Bath House Barry is getting scared. His petulant temper tantrum is his attempt to rally those still either radicalized enough, to believe in the movement he was the face of for eight years, or are still stooopid enough to believe anything he says. Desperation on the part of the ku-weer kenyan usurper and his handlers.

  15. Pete C. says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    How insightful was PapaD to leave the $10,000 behind and not bring back to the US! FBI was using PapaD and trying to set him up on several fronts, and he didn’t take the bait. They were waiting for him at the airport when he came back to the US!!! Your government in action in cover-up mode. Then they moved to Carter Paige to bolster their FISA request using the bogus Steele dossier. A major problem in that is that they have the wrong Michael Cohen in the dossier!!! Oops!

    • ann says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:09 pm

      Isn’t it the guilty who are supposed to be scared of the Justice Department, and the innocent who are protected?
      Peanut gallery perspective. Never appeared in a courtroom, been interrogated by police or arrested . Our trust is not valued. The DoJ prefers fear.
      As Resist’s enforcement arm, it clearly wants to intimidate citizens who dare to oppose the corrupt status quo and will frame any one they find convenient to consolidate their wicked stranglehold on our participation in governance..

  16. covfefe999 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    We spent millions for this guy to be sent to prison for 14 days. Robert Mueller, WAS IT REALLY WORTH IT???? This is insane. I hope Trump pardons him when he’s finishing his second term.

  17. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    This guy didn’t even do anything horrible or wrong necessarily…. why is he going to prison for even one day, let alone two weeks!?

    This is such an obvious act of bullying and harassment, meant to discourage anymore of Trump’s friends and associates from helping him during his reelection, it’s so transparent it’s gross.

  18. Bill says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    I hope the Democrats aren’t going to taught this as the win of the 21st Century!

  19. Howie says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    And as always…

  20. covfefe999 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Now he’s a Federal convict. He won’t be able to travel to the UK and some other countries (Canada I think is one). 14 days isn’t much but being a convict is. And he and his family probably spent a heck of a lot for his attorneys. Mueller is sick. Big conviction there. lol

  21. Summer says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    I suppose Mueller is one of the “adults in the room” that we are expected to thank for preserving “our democracy,” amirite?

  22. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    like Trump said – 14 days for 28 million! What a farce! Mueller should be behind bars!

    • James Street says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      I wonder for how many FBI employees the taking down of President Trump is their full-time job. From everything going on it sounds like they don’t have time for any of that bothersome “serve and protect” stuff.

  23. Mark McQueen says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Oh look. Mueller has found another feather for his cap…Chief Chicken Feathers….

  24. JenniferVerner says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    I feel really sorry for GeorgeP and I hope Trump pardons him

  25. chojun says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Aaaand Mueller gets the most expensive participation trophy in the history of the world.

  26. thedoc00 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    It is not about the length of the sentences or size of the fines. Mueller’s objective is to “demonstrate” that the 2016 Donald Trump campaign was overrun with felons and paint President Trump guilty by association in his report. Mueller is framing the impeachment evidence for the Democrat Party. Every conviction he gains is a felony.

    • DanO64 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      No President has ever been removed from office through impeachment. The word “impeachment” is tossed around like it’s just what we do here in America when we loose an election. I worry more about assassination then I do impeachment. This whole SpyGate should be treated as if an assassination plot was discovered. It’s that serious to me.

      • thedoc00 says:
        September 7, 2018 at 8:03 pm

        I agree, the media and democrat party toss the term about as if election do-over is a norm. Yet the fact remains, this is their objective and that needs to stay in forefront of every Republican voter.

  27. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    The next guy will be sentenced to community service at the YMCA

  28. TNGal says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Hilarious! This jail term is the length of a sentence for a person who accumulates numerous parking tickets.

  29. MVW says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    14 days! Deputy Dog, I mean AG Jeff Sessions, should be proud of Rosenstein & Mueller. Super DOJ & FBI! How much spying was done???
    Andy McCabe will get convicted and sentenced to 5 wrist slaps and a tongue lashing. The FBI takes lying seriously.

  30. DanO64 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    I can’t remember the last time I wasn’t able to read just about every comment here. Heavy traffic.

  31. Ombudsman4Truth (@ombudsman4truth) says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    • lastinillinois says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:17 pm

      Actually,

      WE’VE known this from a few days into the ‘investigation’,

      THEY’VE known this from BEFORE the ‘investigation’.

  32. HamburgerToday says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Lesson to be learned: Never speak to law enforcement authorities unless you called them.

    The only thing you should say is: ‘I wish to speak with an attorney’ or ‘I was in fear of my life and I want to speak to an attorney.’

  33. geometrytales says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    I think there will be more shoes to drop when it comes to Papadopoulos. Sundance’s twitter page has a picture of Papa’s wife and Ms. Vashukevich’s partner, the keeper of red sparrows. That means that Mrs. Papa is definately Papa’s handler, with or without his knowledge.

    The question then becomes who is paying her? And why did he even need a handler?

    I think there is a chance his participation was very dangerous somehow to the FBI/DOJ. They needed to have him plead to a very minor charge with no discovery. His wife is leading the media to a fake story. Papa may even have a NDA with FBI/CIA with an understanding that he would just get a slap on the wrist when his role was completed.

    • covfefe999 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      He has a troublesome federal conviction on his record now. This is bad for him. He cannot have certain jobs now and his travel is limited. Don’t think that 14 days in jail is a light sentence.

    • JMC says:
      September 7, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      Don’t forget that an FBI contract “lure” contacted George in Europe and hired him to do some consulting work. The lure tried to dirty George up and gave him $10,000 in bills, surely marked bills, as a fee. When George arrived in the US shortly after, the FBI stopped him before he passed through customs. They thought they’d bag George with the cash. They probably would even have claimed the money came from a Russian. The FBI blew it, because George had left that money behind in Europe. If I remember the story correctly.

  35. covfefe999 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Congrats Bob on your impressive conviction.

  36. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:41 pm

  37. Pete C. says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Don’t forget Manafort was put in solitary confinement!!! Was he considered a flight risk? Why was he not afforded the opportunity for bail? Solitary confinement…what country do we live in!!??

  38. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:45 pm

  39. HamburgerToday says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    I have to wonder about us conservatives. Papadopulos has had a GoFundMe page organized by his wife to raise funds for his legal expenses. It’s been up there for a while and hasn’t even raised $9,000 dollars.

  41. woohoowee says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    When does the FIB get charged for lying?

  42. AngelOne says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Some justice system, for $28,000,000 we had that menace to no one George Papadopoulos prosecuted his career & reputation destroyed & locked in the big house but we let actual criminals roam free.

    Time for federal justice reform the kind where we stop throwing people in human cages that endanger no one. Reserve those jail cells and limited resources for people who endanger society not those who participate in politics or “lie” to the known licensed lists at the FBI

  43. fobdangerclose says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    1/2 sized 50% off regular price nothing burger !

  44. Scott says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    I used to believe that a bookie I met had received the biggest joke of a sentence (90 days; if he stayed quiet about the judge and the prosecutor being clients of his) but this one is a Hoot! Obviously, the judge believed in sending a message about how ridiculous the charge was. No days would receive notice but 2 weeks in Federal Prison gets giggles.

