The former part-time volunteer Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos has been sentenced today to 14 days in prison for lying to FBI investigators about the timing of his contact with the sketchy Maltese professor Joseph Misfud. Special Counsel Robert Mueller had recommended 30 days in prison.

(Reuters) WASHINGTON – A U.S. judge on Friday sentenced President Donald Trump’s former campaign aide George Papadopoulos to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to FBI agents about the timing and significance of his contacts with Russians, including a professor who told him the Russians had “dirt” on Trump’s Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

Background on the Special Counsel sentencing recommendation.

Background on the likely sting operation against Papadopoulos.

