George Papadopoulos Sentenced To 14 Days in Prison, 1 Year Supervision, $9,500 Fine…

The former part-time volunteer Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos has been sentenced today to 14 days in prison for lying to FBI investigators about the timing of his contact with the sketchy Maltese professor Joseph Misfud. Special Counsel Robert Mueller had recommended 30 days in prison.
(Reuters) WASHINGTON – A U.S. judge on Friday sentenced President Donald Trump’s former campaign aide George Papadopoulos to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to FBI agents about the timing and significance of his contacts with Russians, including a professor who told him the Russians had “dirt” on Trump’s Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton.
Background on the Special Counsel sentencing recommendation.
Background on the likely sting operation against Papadopoulos.
Let’s not forget that GP was the MSM’s white whale. He was supposed to have worn a wire to catch people in Russian collusion. I won’t hold my breath waiting for them to admit those were just conspiracy theories.
The original prime mover in all this was the need for democrats to answer Hillary’s question of “Why aren’t I 50 points ahead?” Now, it has turned into a hybrid of the Inquisitions, the Salem Witch Trials, a KKK like Lynch Mob, the Gestapo and a Demented Clown Circus.
POTUS theme song is “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
Hillarys theme song is “Send in the Clowns”
Don’t you love farce?
My fault, I fear
I thought that you’d want what I want
Sorry, my dear!
But where are the clowns
Send in the clowns
Don’t bother, they’re here
Isn’t it rich?
Isn’t it queer?
Losing my timing this late in my career
But where are the clowns?
There ought to be clowns
Well, maybe next year
Mueller is a sarcasm, a burlesque, nothing but a joke.
…a pantomime, a comedy of errors
enjoy by millions around the world.Waiting with great anticipation for the episode.Biggest showon earth,and it is free.
And Mueller and his buddies have have lined their pockets with 28 million dollars of the people’s money. Shame on them all.
Wow Mueller what a great victory! And it only cost about 10 million!
Wow Walter. Welcome back!
Kinda warm where you been hanging out these last 9 years?
Cronkite the Vietnam liar
..and Bohemian Grove narrator.
and that’s just the way it is.
It cost the taxpayer $714,000 a day to send Mr. P to jail.
“For the reasons set forth above, the government respectfully submits that a sentence of
incarceration, within the applicable Guidelines range of 0 to 6 months’ imprisonment, and a $9,500
fine are warranted and appropriate.”
Page 10 at https://www.scribd.com/document/386461411/Mueller-Recommendation-in-PAPADOPOULOS-Case-Memo
$9,500.00…just about the same amount of cash given to him in the set up operation by the FBI.
I really, really hope that Mike Flynn will be recognized BIGLY for his courage, forbearance and loyalty after all this is settled. A pardon, perhaps a medal and full remuneration plus damages would not be too much, IMO.
The rest of those charged ………meh.
No pardon necessary. He will be exonerated.
Disgrace of an investigation. Such a waste of OUR money to protect the deep state. Pathetic.
It’s not a waste. Be patient. Your going to find out why very soon.
You get set up by law enforcement you do time for lying to the people who you set up, not one single corrupt FBI charged by Sessions in fact he wouldn’t charge the ones recommended for criminal referrals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What an achievement!
The sad-hilarious thing is: that is EXACTLY how The Left sees it. “See! See! We got a conviction! One point for us! Noose is tightening! Collusion!!!”. There is a constant drumbeat of reminding the world how many indictments Mueller has handed down, regardless of validity and relevance. So… yeah… they see this as a “win”, no matter how freaking absurd it is to People With Brains.
Does he get his money back after all these other crooks go to jail?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wish we could make the Dems pay for it.
And by the way, Dems, just to show you how fair I am, I will gladly chip in for the convictions of Hillary, Abedin, Lynch, Comey, and the rest of the traitors.
I’d donate to that GoFundMe.
Now, that one is a laugher. Dems paying for something, anything – with their own money. But i understand the sentiment.
This tweet is not that clear, I just saw it on President’s page. It seems like he is missing a second tweet to fill it out. What does he mean 14 days for 28 million, is that the cost of the Mueller Probe, or the trial of papadopoulas, or other stuff. Not clear for me what president is talking about.
I think you are thinking too much. 🙂
covfefe999
explain Trump’s post then, in simple English. 28 million for 14 days , 2 million a day.
The Mueller probe has been going on for over 1 year, … how much for 365 days, …over 700 million for Mueller Probe? I don’t think so. I’m not over thinking it, yes …I am confused from his tweet, and you are not? If you are not then you explain it to me.
What I meant was it’s probably easier to just accept the overall point of the tweet. Mueller spent a huge amount of money to convict this minor player of lying about some minor detail. I wouldn’t get hung up on fact-checking. It really doesn’t matter.
14 days in prison. Cost in businessman terms = 28 million . 14 x 2 million
Perhaps since Papo is the only conviction connection to the campaign and the Mueller farce is for that purpose, 28 million just for 14 days. Manafort and Gates charges were not connected to Trump.
$28 million spent to jail Georgie P for 14 days
What a travesty! F*c*k Mueller.
I want my $$$$$ back….
I sentenced kids younger than popo to the gas chamber, felt I owed it to them!!!
Ha!
Judge Smails in the house!
They worked hard and earned.
IT
Most peculiar ..$9500 fine..is that to recover the $10000 payment in Israel or Greece used to try to frame him and he caught on, put it in escrow with his lawyer before leaving on that ill fated flight where he was arrested? There is no way to get that back legally other than this..Smart move on Papas part following his gut instinct. Still..outrageous his career and name are tarnished like this..
00 fine..is that to recover the $10000 payment
Hahaha! Yes, it probably is!
Yes, but the headlines around the world read: another Trump associate sentenc d to jail. The narrative continues. Only President Trump could stop it: Declassify everything!
My theory is that P had to spend about $500 to fly to Israel to meet the US operative who set him up with the $10,000 “consulting” deal. Mueller is letting him off with the expenses…
yep, agree to.
Oh yes, what a big tough man Mueller is. Quite frankly, I would say that they are ‘wetting their panties’. Obama is now moving into Brennan’s mode. The irony. Dangerous times for sure Obama, and you know that all roads lead back to thee.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-07/obama-slams-trump-nazi-sympathizers-fiery-speech-warning-dangerous-times
I believe Bath House Barry is getting scared. His petulant temper tantrum is his attempt to rally those still either radicalized enough, to believe in the movement he was the face of for eight years, or are still stooopid enough to believe anything he says. Desperation on the part of the ku-weer kenyan usurper and his handlers.
How insightful was PapaD to leave the $10,000 behind and not bring back to the US! FBI was using PapaD and trying to set him up on several fronts, and he didn’t take the bait. They were waiting for him at the airport when he came back to the US!!! Your government in action in cover-up mode. Then they moved to Carter Paige to bolster their FISA request using the bogus Steele dossier. A major problem in that is that they have the wrong Michael Cohen in the dossier!!! Oops!
Isn’t it the guilty who are supposed to be scared of the Justice Department, and the innocent who are protected?
Peanut gallery perspective. Never appeared in a courtroom, been interrogated by police or arrested . Our trust is not valued. The DoJ prefers fear.
As Resist’s enforcement arm, it clearly wants to intimidate citizens who dare to oppose the corrupt status quo and will frame any one they find convenient to consolidate their wicked stranglehold on our participation in governance..
We spent millions for this guy to be sent to prison for 14 days. Robert Mueller, WAS IT REALLY WORTH IT???? This is insane. I hope Trump pardons him when he’s finishing his second term.
This guy didn’t even do anything horrible or wrong necessarily…. why is he going to prison for even one day, let alone two weeks!?
This is such an obvious act of bullying and harassment, meant to discourage anymore of Trump’s friends and associates from helping him during his reelection, it’s so transparent it’s gross.
It’s all about silencing/prosecuting/investigating the people who were targets of the illegal FISA warrants. Part of the insurance policy.
Mueller needs some convictions, ANY convictions.
It’s an unconstitutional abuse of power, it needs to be nipped in the bud.
Mueller is in desperate need of feathers for his cap…even if they are chicken feathers.
He needs a hop in the ass and a shove out the door.
It’s a terrifying wake up call to realize that the FBI can do this sort of thing to whomever they want, and the DOJ will do nothing about it.
If a rich guy like GP can get this sort of treatment just for being naive and misremembering dates by a little… then what would an average income American get?
I hope the Democrats aren’t going to taught this as the win of the 21st Century!
It’s the only win they have since Trump announced his candidacy. 🙂
I hope they do. 😉
And as always…
Like
Now he’s a Federal convict. He won’t be able to travel to the UK and some other countries (Canada I think is one). 14 days isn’t much but being a convict is. And he and his family probably spent a heck of a lot for his attorneys. Mueller is sick. Big conviction there. lol
I suppose Mueller is one of the “adults in the room” that we are expected to thank for preserving “our democracy,” amirite?
lol
like Trump said – 14 days for 28 million! What a farce! Mueller should be behind bars!
I wonder for how many FBI employees the taking down of President Trump is their full-time job. From everything going on it sounds like they don’t have time for any of that bothersome “serve and protect” stuff.
Oh look. Mueller has found another feather for his cap…Chief Chicken Feathers….
ehhh…I should have said “war bonnet”.
I feel really sorry for GeorgeP and I hope Trump pardons him
Aaaand Mueller gets the most expensive participation trophy in the history of the world.
It is not about the length of the sentences or size of the fines. Mueller’s objective is to “demonstrate” that the 2016 Donald Trump campaign was overrun with felons and paint President Trump guilty by association in his report. Mueller is framing the impeachment evidence for the Democrat Party. Every conviction he gains is a felony.
No President has ever been removed from office through impeachment. The word “impeachment” is tossed around like it’s just what we do here in America when we loose an election. I worry more about assassination then I do impeachment. This whole SpyGate should be treated as if an assassination plot was discovered. It’s that serious to me.
I agree, the media and democrat party toss the term about as if election do-over is a norm. Yet the fact remains, this is their objective and that needs to stay in forefront of every Republican voter.
The next guy will be sentenced to community service at the YMCA
Hilarious! This jail term is the length of a sentence for a person who accumulates numerous parking tickets.
14 days! Deputy Dog, I mean AG Jeff Sessions, should be proud of Rosenstein & Mueller. Super DOJ & FBI! How much spying was done???
Andy McCabe will get convicted and sentenced to 5 wrist slaps and a tongue lashing. The FBI takes lying seriously.
I can’t remember the last time I wasn’t able to read just about every comment here. Heavy traffic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually,
WE’VE known this from a few days into the ‘investigation’,
THEY’VE known this from BEFORE the ‘investigation’.
Lesson to be learned: Never speak to law enforcement authorities unless you called them.
The only thing you should say is: ‘I wish to speak with an attorney’ or ‘I was in fear of my life and I want to speak to an attorney.’
So true. Every child should be taught this.
I think there will be more shoes to drop when it comes to Papadopoulos. Sundance’s twitter page has a picture of Papa’s wife and Ms. Vashukevich’s partner, the keeper of red sparrows. That means that Mrs. Papa is definately Papa’s handler, with or without his knowledge.
The question then becomes who is paying her? And why did he even need a handler?
I think there is a chance his participation was very dangerous somehow to the FBI/DOJ. They needed to have him plead to a very minor charge with no discovery. His wife is leading the media to a fake story. Papa may even have a NDA with FBI/CIA with an understanding that he would just get a slap on the wrist when his role was completed.
He has a troublesome federal conviction on his record now. This is bad for him. He cannot have certain jobs now and his travel is limited. Don’t think that 14 days in jail is a light sentence.
He still needs a pardon or his life is the shits.
That’s right. That’s the only thing that will fix it.
He made the choices and hung himself. Then surrendered thinking his FBI or IC handlers would save him.
Once he accepted the $10,000 (probably with his wife’s encouragement), his goose was cooked. They had him over a barrel. Israel spy or minor lying charge. The poor sap didn’t have a chance.
Don’t forget that an FBI contract “lure” contacted George in Europe and hired him to do some consulting work. The lure tried to dirty George up and gave him $10,000 in bills, surely marked bills, as a fee. When George arrived in the US shortly after, the FBI stopped him before he passed through customs. They thought they’d bag George with the cash. They probably would even have claimed the money came from a Russian. The FBI blew it, because George had left that money behind in Europe. If I remember the story correctly.
Will the real George Papadopoulos please bleat?
https://www.google.com/search?q=george+papadopoulos&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj8_si9h6rdAhUOOq0KHcTnAq4Q_AUICygC&biw=1360&bih=651
Congrats Bob on your impressive conviction.
Don’t forget Manafort was put in solitary confinement!!! Was he considered a flight risk? Why was he not afforded the opportunity for bail? Solitary confinement…what country do we live in!!??
I know.
Even IF Manafort was guilty of tax evasions, why put him in solitary confinement? They were trying to break him, coax him into making up a story about Trump that would damage him.
It’s vile.
Right. They were wanting him to “compose” anything regarding Trump! What not just water board him then!!!!!
Lawsuit to follow. Hopefully. There’s just too much mounting evidence of abuse of power. Plus: Weissman.
I have to wonder about us conservatives. Papadopulos has had a GoFundMe page organized by his wife to raise funds for his legal expenses. It’s been up there for a while and hasn’t even raised $9,000 dollars.
I think that’s because people are afraid they would be giving money to an FBI plant, intent on framing PDJT.
Why is he…
When does the FIB get charged for lying?
Never. Similar to democrats, they claim to be above the law.
Some justice system, for $28,000,000 we had that menace to no one George Papadopoulos prosecuted his career & reputation destroyed & locked in the big house but we let actual criminals roam free.
Time for federal justice reform the kind where we stop throwing people in human cages that endanger no one. Reserve those jail cells and limited resources for people who endanger society not those who participate in politics or “lie” to the known licensed lists at the FBI
1/2 sized 50% off regular price nothing burger !
Van Jones called. He said: “I told ya’ll, and ya’ll didn’t listen.”
I used to believe that a bookie I met had received the biggest joke of a sentence (90 days; if he stayed quiet about the judge and the prosecutor being clients of his) but this one is a Hoot! Obviously, the judge believed in sending a message about how ridiculous the charge was. No days would receive notice but 2 weeks in Federal Prison gets giggles.
