August Report: Chinese Manufacturing Growth Slows to a 14-month Low…

When China announced the One-Road/One-Belt initiative (now banned from discussion in Beijing); in combination with a looming trade confrontation with President Trump; CTH pointed out that sketchy pandas’ bamboo economy was very vulnerable because it was deep, but narrow – simply too dependent on manufacturing and exports.
Slow down the manufacturing sector and, well, there is no fall-back position….. Cue:
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in more than a year in August, with export orders shrinking for a fifth month and employers cutting more staff, a private survey showed on Monday.
The gloomy findings reinforce views that China’s economy will cool further in coming months, even as the United States ramps up tariffs on Chinese goods. That is likely to prompt more spending and other growth boosting steps from Beijing.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 50.6 in August from July’s 50.8, matching economists’ forecasts.
Though the index remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for the 15th consecutive month, it was the weakest since June 2017. While output improved modestly, most of the other readings were lackluster.
“The manufacturing sector continued to weaken amid soft demand, even though the supply side was still stable…I don’t think that stable supply can be sustained amid weak demand,” Zhengsheng Zhong, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, said in a note accompanying the survey.
“In addition, the worsening employment situation is likely to have an impact on consumption growth. China’s economy is now facing relatively obvious downward pressure.” (read more)
♦The 800lb Panda in the room is that China is arguably the least balanced economy in the modern world. Hence, China has to take extraordinary measures to secure their supply chain. This economic dependency is also why China has recently spent so much on military expansion etc., they must protect their vulnerable interests.
Everything important to the Chinese Economy surrounds their critical need to secure a strong global supply chain of raw material to import, and leveraged trade agreements for export.
China’s economy is deep (manufacturing), but China’s economy is also narrow.
This economic structure, and the reality of China as a dependent economic model, also puts China at risk from the effects of global economic contraction. But more importantly it puts them at risk from President Trump’s strategic use of geopolitical economic leverage to weaken their economy.
♦U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. economic team fully understand this dynamic and fully understand the inherent needs of China.
When you are economically dependent, the ‘bully plan’ only works until you encounter a ‘stronger opponent’.
A stronger opponent is an economic opponent with a more broad-based stable economy, that’s US.
President Trump, Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer, Economic Adviser Peter Navarro and NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow represent the first broad-based national team of economic negotiators who know how to leverage the inherent Chinese economic vulnerability.
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waiting three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
What, no windfall profits for Russia?
… BEFORE the Sanctions to shut down Iranian Oil Exports?
Will Putin scramble to cut a win-win deal with President Trump?
… Revealing the origins of the Deep State Coup and details of the Uranium One Swindle?
BFD — $0.20 per barrel. Take your Reuters, and Bloomberg, screaming “nothing headlines” elsewhere.
Sorry. When it comes to Reuters and Bloomberg, they are business fake news if they are talking about a”political” related issue/story.
Remarkable in light of the Labor Day (holiday) weekend.
Local price at the pump here dropped from $2.89 to $2.73 per gallon, and that’s only since Friday.
Crumbs, I’ll take it 👍
Wait til China Exporters discover that Americans are DONE with Made in China.
This Christmas season the trend will begin: MADE in the USA!
There will be YUGE Retail Firesales of overbought Chinese Exports.
The Chinese Economy will CONTRACT in 2019.
2019 will be President Xi’s worst year ever.
2020 will be worse.
The current trend here in industrial Milwaukee is HELP WANTED signs everywhere. Engineering, Operations, Supply Chain Management; high paying jobs. Made In 🇺🇸‼️
Imagine the multiplier effect as Americans win jobs and wage gains to displace Imports from China.
Imagine the impact as every one of those workers connects with hundreds of family and friends … to Buy American to Make American.
Up here in Canada too. I know we are on the sh**list, but Made in China on an item now is toxic.
Many sane Canadians “get it”
God bless PDJT
Not all Canadians are on that list, mainly Justin, his team and supporters. Then again, I suspect those people are on your s-list too, maybe even higher up on your list than on ours. Any rate, you’ll have a chance to vote ’em out of office next year, question is will Canada do it?
If it is now made here there would be some reduction in inbound cost on the product vs shipping from China plus some possible cost benefit from better inventory control to help offset some of the higher wage cost to make the products here but to me the big win that Americans will see if the manufacturing comes home is product quality.
With our strong economy I think Americans will be willing to pay a little more if they see a nice bump up in product quality plus the pride of made in America.
China 🇨🇳 is in a world of hurt! They can continue to pump money into the system and continue to build Ghost Cities to provide jobs for their people. However, businesses are realizing that PDJT is not bluffing. They are making drastic changes in advance of the tariffs that are still to come.
Look what happened earlier this week in China 🇨🇳. Our President’s plans are working to perfection!
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ford-scraps-plan-to-import-china-built-small-car-due-to-tariff-cost-1535729401?redirect=amp
From the article linked above:
Ford Motor Co. F -2.27% has ditched plans to import its Focus compact vehicle from China to the U.S., citing an expected hit from import tariffs the Trump administration put into effect in July.
The U.S. auto maker had planned to begin shipping a new version of the Focus from China, starting in the second half of 2019. But a new 25% tariff upended the economic case for the import plan, said Kumar Galhotra, the company’s head of North America.
Ford will instead discontinue the Focus nameplate for the U.S. market after selling down the current supply.
The tariff made it a “very difficult business case for us, so we’re choosing to deploy these resources elsewhere,” Mr. Galhotra told reporters during a conference call Friday.
Mr. Galhorta said Ford didn’t seek a tariff exemption for the Focus.
Mr. Galhotra said the decision would have “marginal” impact on the auto maker’s future sales in the U.S., where Ford plans to increase the number of nameplates it offers to 23 within five years—from 20 today—despite plans to eliminate several car lines. Ford has said it would add more trucks, SUVs, and electric and hybrid models to respond to consumer demands.
Message to Ford:
Multiplying Nameplates won’t save you.
Changing Sourcing to non-Chinese Parts could.
VSSGPOTUS 🦁
“This economic structure, and the reality of China as a dependent economic model, also puts China at risk from the effects of global economic contraction. But more importantly it puts them at risk from President Trump’s strategic use of geopolitical economic leverage to weaken their economy.”
This is Xi Jinping’s Achilles heel. Oh wait Greek history is not taught in China…
Sucks to be them…..
Sucks to find out you’re Greco-Chinese.
Justin from Canada:
Pay attention.
You’re next.
November.
NAFTA will be terminated the moment the Mexico-U.S. Bilateral Trade Deal takes effect.
The DUMP JUSTINE movement is no doubt already underway.
I’m with stupid.
Should be: “I am NOT with him.”
Why is the discussion of One Belt One Road banned in Beijing?
Time for the Trump Administration to RAISE the STANDARDS for labeling products “MADE in USA”!
Time to MANDATE product labels to state “MADE with STUFF from CHEATING CHINA” until (1) they have terminated and made reparations for THEFT of IP and (2) Trump has CERTIFIED China Compliance with a new Bileteral Trade Deal.
I like this a lot!
Excellent, Sundance, thank you!
“A stronger opponent is an economic opponent with a more broad-based stable economy, that’s US”
President willing to fairly negotiate – no bully is he.
He wants America First.
Other countries would do well to follow his lead for the sake of their own economy and prosperity – China First, etc.
China, Canada, etc. best wake up soon.
To paraphrase a prior Sundance quote – Actions (or lack thereof) have consequences.
AMLO got the memo:
Made “MEXICO FIRST” to cut a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Deal.
Sagely decisive leadership.
Rare.
So did S. Korea
We need a new Mt. Rushmore for President Trump’s Wolverines.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Terrific idea!
As I previously stated:
Trump secures the Mexico deal to leverage Canada, China, Europe and Japan (Korea was smart and agreed earlier). Canada probably doesn’t sign maybe ever, or they wait to see what Europe does, and maybe even waits till China sees the light.
However, China may try to wait out Trump till 2020, but Europe will cut a deal, even though their AG protectionism is every bit as bad as Canada! Japan probably gets done too. We work on India further pressuring China.
Now, China thinks maybe they can form an economic pact with Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, and Iran on their now skinny “Belt and Road”!!! Might as throw in Venezuela to, and Argentina, and all other ‘miss-fit toys’ whose currencies have been collapsing since 2010, and have accelerated this year!!! The POOR trading with the POOR, with , relative to the US dollar, worthless (and un-trustworthy ) currencies!! Great strategy for economic success — NOT!!!
And if we really want to show China whose boss — we do Taiwan as MFN deal, even implying no more one China policy!! No more need for that securing supply line stuff — might as well pull back off the south sea islands! As the Beatles sung — Get back, get back, get back to the USSR!!!
In chess, you always hold your opponents most valuable assets hostage by your attack. The faster you freeze his positions — he never sees check mate coming till it’s too late!!!
“Taiwan MFN Deal” … replacing China.
W.O.W.
Dear China,
You’ve illegally built bases in the South China Sea, destabilizing regional and international shipping security.
America will immediately implement a Bilateral Defense and Trade Pact with Taiwan, to include basing an American Fleet and a new Southeast Asia Command there.
Alternate post title:
PANDAmonium breaks out in bamboo forest as Chinese manufacturing growth slows to 14-month low.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I couldn’t resist. 🙂
China’s “New Silk Road” Project Hits Debt Jam/
by Tyler Durden
Sun, 09/02/2018 – 22:00
“President Xi Jinping’s “Belt and Road” trade infrastructure project could be hitting significant bottlenecks as some countries begin to sound alarms regarding the massive debt loads their governments are incurring.
Xi first announced the trade initiative also known as the “New Silk Road” in 2013, which needs more than $26 trillion of infrastructure investment by 2030 to keep regional economies expanding. The project includes railways, power plants, ports, highways and other projects across the world, with Beijing providing billions of dollars in credit to drive these schemes.
Xi said China’s trade with Belt and Road countries had exceeded $5 trillion, with outward direct investment surpassing $60 billion.
Already, some Chinese-led projects have experienced high levels of complaints that they are too expensive and give little work to local contractors. In response, some governments including Thailand, Tanzania, Sri Lanka and Nepal have halted, scaled back, and or renegotiated projects with Beijing.
In August, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad canceled various projects including a $20 billion rail system he said his country could no longer afford.
Recently, Pakistan’s new prime minister, Imran Khan, has vowed more transparency amid fears about the country’s ability to repay Chinese loans related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Last December, Sri Lanka had to sell its controlling stake of Port of Hambantota to a Chinese state-owned finance firm after it almost defaulted on a $1.5 billion loan from Beijing…..
….Five years into China’s debt-fuelled “New Silk Road” initiative across many countries in the Eastern Hemisphere, it seems as a handful of governments are mounting complaints against Beijing for inducing a debt trap that strips their countries of its critical assets.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-02/chinas-new-silk-road-project-hits-debt-jam
Folks the Chinese are seeing all their schemes being destroyed by the Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth! Ole Xi will have to decide in the very near future whether he wants to hold onto North Korea or whether he wants to destroy his paper economy. He CAN’T have both!
PDJT continues to drive the Dragon 🐉 crazy 😜. Xi knows damn well that as PDJT finalizes the trade deals with Mexico 🇲🇽, the European Union 🇪🇺 and Japan 🇯🇵, China 🇨🇳 will see a reduction of 3% to 4% to their real GDP rate!
There is a cause and effect to our GDP and theirs. By squeezing them already with tariffs of 10% on the first $34 billion plus 25% on another $16 billion coupled with the proposed 25% (in a week or so) on the next $200 billion and what I believe maybe
as high as 50% on the remaining $250 billion, PDJT is swinging our GDP up and killing China’s GDP.
Let’s look at the math:
USA 🇺🇸 Tariffs on China:
$34 billion x 10% tariffs = $3.4 billion dollars to our Government
$16 billion x 25% tariffs = $4 billion dollars to our Government
$200 billion x 25% tariffs = $50 billion dollars to our Government
$250 billion x (being a bit conservative) 37.5% tariffs = $93.375 billion dollars to our Government
China 🇨🇳 Tariffs on USA:
$34 billion x 10% tariffs = $3.4 billion dollars to their Government
$16 billion x 25% tariffs = $4 billion dollars to their Government
$60 billion x 25% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
$40 billion x (THAT IS ALL THEY HAVE LEFT) 37.5% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
That totals $150.775 billion dollars in tariffs for our Government versus $37.4 billion dollars to their Government.
That shrinks the trade deficit by $113.375 billion dollars a year.
What does that mean for each country’s real GDP rate?
Just last Quarter we shrunk the trade deficit by $53 billion dollars and it added 1.16% to the 4.2%.
Please keep in mind with my math above, China 🇨🇳 and the USA 🇺🇸 brought in the same $7.4 billion in tariffs. They washed each other out.
However, going forward, that isn’t the case! Your talking about an additional 2.32% real GDP rate for each year using the tariffs on China 🇨🇳and them losing that same percentage.
Our President is absolutely right that WE CAN’T LOSE!
Xi realizes HE CAN’T WIN!
China’s Economy Worse Than It Seems – Even Before Trade War Bites/
PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 31 July, 2018, 5:02pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 01 August, 2018, 10:45am
“Analysis of provincial figures indicates growth in many parts of the country may be less robust than the headline figures suggest.”
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/economy/article/2157638/why-us-trade-war-not-only-cause-concern-over-chinas-economy
China economy showing cracks even before the SHTF.
