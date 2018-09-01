President Trump Notes Canadian Trade Priorities Conflict With U.S-Mexico, Here’s the Likely End Result…

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has submitted a regulatory 90-day notification to congress outlining the intent to modify the U.S. trade deal with Mexico according to mutually agreed terms.
However, the Canadian trade priorities; including retention of protectionist tariffs (dairy) and non-regulatory barriers (telecom/banking); in combination with subsidies (lumber/aeronautics), make Canada joining the deal almost impossible.
Canada is scheduled to meet with Lighthizer again on Wednesday, but it seems very doubtful the political needs for Justin Trudeau would allow any three-way agreement.
If you take the U.S-Mexico deal out of the U.S-Canadian discussion and just look at the fundamental baselines for the Canadian position it becomes easier to see the problem.
On the issues at the heart of the Canadian trade priorities any movement away from the current trade relationship with the U.S. is a loss.
In general terms the U.S. wants: the elimination of tariffs, the elimination of subsidies and the elimination of non-tariff barriers to trade. The Trump/Lighthizer position is to create an actual trade bloc (Canada joins), or a bilateral agreement based on the same principles that would apply to a trade bloc.
President Trump could offer to eliminate the current Steel and Aluminum tariffs so long as Canada agrees to limits on imported Steel/Aluminum from China. However, it doesn’t look like Canada is willing to agree to terms around ‘rules of origin’ because Canada no longer has a heavy industrial base as part of their economic foundation.
Mexico, via President-elect Lopez-Obrador, wants to establish heavy industry to expand the Mexican economy and create a real manufacturing industrial base.
AMLO sees energy resource development as financial collateral toward achieving more actual heavy manufacturing investment in Mexico. Guess what? He’s right.
Conversely, and showcasing an entirely different set of economic priorities, Canada has slowly removed its heavy industry at the behest of liberal environmental policy and shows no signs of wanting to reestablish that sector.
Without a heavy manufacturing industrial base, Canada needs to retain their import of component parts (made from heavy manufacturing) and simply assemble those parts in Canada. The U.S. and China are their main suppliers for Canadian component goods. A limited industrial base precludes Canada from agreeing to any rules of origin that could essentially limit their economy.
To form a trade relationship with the U.S., based on the same manufacturing priorities applied to the U.S-Mexico deal, Canada would have to fundamentally reverse decades of trade and internal economic/regulatory policy; -OR- Canada would have to limit their Asian purchases and use the U.S. and/or Mexico as the source of their component part origination. This is basic industrial economics.
Again, if you take the U.S-Mexico agreement away from any review of a U.S-Canada agreement, what you discover is that in a bilateral discussion of trade between the U.S. and Canada; the hungry Canadian already eats 2/3rds of the pizza (current terms).
Any move to make the pizza (trade relationship) more equitable in a bilateral deal (50/50) means Canada will have to give up some pie. Canada doesn’t have any current internal economic policy they are willing to give up.
Canada wants to retain their lumber and aeronautics subsidies; they want to retain their protectionist dairy tariffs; they want to retain their barriers keeping their banking and telecommunications sectors protected from external competition; and they want to keep the current manufacturing and assembly processes for durable goods without the pesky industrial/environmental challenges from creating the components of those goods.
This is what Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland call “protecting Canadian workers, and protecting Canadian values”.
That’s why President Trump simply looks at the challenge and says it is far easier to accept the Canadian position and make an independent move that will remove 1/4 of the pizza. That move would be to place a 20 to 25% tariff on Canadian manufactured automobiles which will essentially mean those auto companies will relocate back into the U.S.
Beyond automobiles President Trump and Robert Lighthizer will then, inside the bilateral agreement or separately if no agreement possible, establish a duty on any imported durable good that exceeds an established percentage of North American content. This shuts down the third-party exploitation loophole.
This is where I somewhat disagree with those who say President Trump has been setting up this auto-tariff scenario all along. It’s not that Trump’s motive/strategy has been to remove the auto-manufacturing per se’, but rather that President Trump has long-accepted the ‘Canadian priorities’ as they exist. Trump understands the problem at its root and basic cause, and he see’s this approach as the most simple and logical solution.
Tax Canadian automobiles at 25% and one-quarter of the pie will revert back to the U.S.
Done.
Canada gets to keep its priorities intact; and Justin/Chrystia get to tell their constituents they maintained the values of the Canadian people.
See how that works?
Thanks for the explanation… I get it now
LikeLiked by 4 people
I still don’t get the Trudope (won’t call it Canadian) position. What does he gain, he thinks he’ll get re-election? What does he gain from wrecking Canada?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Support of the EU Globalists. That’s what he gets.
And for a politician who’s thrown their lot in with that crowd, there is NO limit to how low they will go, and how FAR they will throw their own country under the bus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re the only ones who’ll keep inviting him to the party.
On behalf of his locals, is there a Canadian equivalent to Tar & Feathers?
[Provided Justine’s not into that Feathers Thing]\
LikeLike
and Obama likes him…
LikeLike
Europe will give Trudeau all the Virtue signalling he can take, but Europe neither needs nor can the European market take anymore goods that aren’t already made in Europe. Europe and Canada both protect their agriculture and dairy and do not want foreigners messing up the political contributions that flow from their closed markets.
The U.S. Chamber of Foreign Commerce notwithstanding.
LikeLike
and their own workers, whom they deplore anyway, under the bus. Let them eat greens with their cows while we feast on steak and re-build America and again expand the middle class. Henry Ford had some loathsome political views but he did understand that if you don’t pay workers a fair wage, there will not be many people who will be able to afford the cars you produce. God bless VSGDJT, for giving a damn and doing more than any other President has done in my fairly long lifetime to make America great again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The goal of globalism is to destroy everyone’s prosperity for the sake of having a few live in luxury. Those in total power would live.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Money from China.
LikeLike
Money from China? Dirty money flows from China through undisclosed “donors” in Canadian Charities. Canadian politicians, U.S. Democrats and Rinos are the direct and indirect beneficiaries of this dirty money. Selling out jobs and their country, isn’t limited to the Clintons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he views everything through a political, rather than an economic, lens. If you look at Obama, for example, he did things the same way. What benefits his political image (standing up to Meanie Trump) and what gets him political support, is more important than what benefits Canada.
For an Obama example…..what possible benefit was there to the U.S. to agree to take the unwanted refugees from Australia? None. Any way you slice it, it was a net negative to the country, and the only benefit was to him politically.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No way that Obama got a political benefit from the Islamic refugees ex; Australia. His term was over, and like the Clintons, something under the table was the quid pro quo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He got to fill the USA with more Muslims who loathe America and refuse to assimilate. The bottom line, if you read the Koran and know history, you’ll see its goals aren’t merely religious. They are political and antithetical to our Founders’ vision and the Judeo Christian values that informed that vision.
LikeLike
What does he get, donations from the three major banks, telecom giants and the love and support of the dairy cartel in Quebec. He cares nothing for this country, he’s a globalist and is quite content to destroy the nation financially if it means he gets a pat on the back from the rich elites via the Eurotrash liberals.
LikeLike
This has all been political from Justin’s viewpoint – they don’t want any changes to NAFTA, so it’s all been a song and dance. ADD to that, Justin’s poll number have been slipping, Provincial Elections are this year and his Election is next year.
He took a lot of heat for his variety of Travels, where he embarrassed himself — the entire “anti-Trump (G-7) was designed so he could look “tough” against the “bully” Trump.
Not only does Justin not care about Canada’s economy – he is willing to run it straight into the ground because he thinks it benefits him Politically.
LikeLike
America first Americans first whats so hard to understand about that?
LikeLiked by 6 people
But … but … but … do you really want your new Chevy Impala to cost more? Hint: I won’t be buying one either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Buy a Subaru made in Lafayette, Inidana.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “Subaru is Love” hippie leftist ad campaign is so revolting to me, that I would never consider buying a Subaru … ever. I am obviously NOT their target customer. I believe God is Love … not my lesbian 4wd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t matter to us here in snow country; we get a very well made vehicle with excellent performance on icy and snowy roads and features all the advanced safety ‘bells and whistles’ for an affordable price. We’re on our second and have never seen their ads.
LikeLike
I had a 2006 Forester, LLBean edition. LOVED that little SUV. Easy to drive, easy to park, climbed up and over piles of snow like a champ. They also hold their value much better than many vehicles.
LikeLike
The Subaru is very popular here in lefty land…Asheville, NC. It is not as good as a Toyota or Honda in terms of reliability…but it is the “hip” car to own….
LikeLike
I prefer the Ford F-350 myself lol
LikeLike
A better question…what else besides auto tariffs will POTUS impose. Thats just the publicized ones? There is so much more at his disposal. FYI, I’m very willing to pay more for products that are tariffed for the right reasons 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump can now go all-in to demonstrate TRADE RECIPROCITY.
Non-Regulatory Barriers:
• Canada protects Telecom & Banking
• America sets quotas on Lumber & Mining
… Opening National Lands to Logging & Mining that replace Canadian Exports
Industry Subsidies:
• Canada keeps Subsidies on Lumber & Aeronautics
• America sets Tariffs on remaining Canadian Lumber & Mining Exports
… Funding Tax Credits to Expand American Logging & Mining above
Protectionist Tariffs:
• Canada keeps Tariffs on American Dairy
• America escalates Tariffs on Canadian Auto, Steel & Aluminum Exports
… Funding Tax Credits to Expand American Capacity that displaces Canadian Exports
Canada still not interested?
• America SANCTIONS Canadian Banks doing business with Cheating China.
Viola: Trump gifted Canada “something to gain” in a Bilateral Trade Deal.
LikeLike
I think the future tariff and trade results from Canada retaining their current desired protections will be as you state. Then…
Without an uneven landscape in trade the Socialist subsidy from America goes away and Canada will look, in time, like Venezuela, with the only thing free being refrigeration during the winter. Sad. Socialists destroy all they touch.
On the other hand, Canadians can wake up, kick out the Socialists, and go back to sane regulations and taxation so as to compete within the US-Mexico agreement.
LikeLike
The Master Negotiator at work.
Always looking for a win win, it is the other sides choice.
LikeLiked by 6 people
As a business person myself, I love this quality about Trump, because I strive for win-win situations for all my interactions, too!
It is just good business!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The simple example used with children is to tell one “you divide it” and to the other, “you choose which part you want”. They both approach it with eyes wide open and know that next time they might be the one that divides it so they should try to be fair.
Fair, simple, balanced.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“A wise man will always seek peace over victory” ~ Dr. Adrian B. Peterson
LikeLike
Depends on what’s being fought.
LikeLike
Canada wants to have their cake and eat it, too. President Trump is putting an end to that.
Trump set himself up to win either way here. Either he gets the auto tariffs and car manufacturing moves back to the US or the US gets to compete inside Canada a lot more. This is really where Trump shines.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wait … wait … wait … “Smoot-Hawley” … tariffs will RUIN America! /sarc. off
LikeLiked by 1 person
In other words, “checkmate”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Twinkle Toes Trudeau is playing ONE CARD MONTE….got Trumped
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brilliant as always.
Always always love your economic analyses, Sundance.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Justine’s in love with his LEGO Economy.
Minimum assembly required.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Canada would do well to hitch their wagon to America’s star. They don’t want to be yoked with Red China when the internal contradictions of PRC’s system and demographic collapse due to their Moloch-inspired “one child” policies. If they do they will have chosen … poorly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like Trudeau has already made that choice.
LikeLike
My sympathies to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. HIs nightmare with Princess Purple dress continues.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Our VSGPOTUS put the NAFTA monster on the operating table, opened it up for all to see the bombs, poison glands, landmines, mummies, and toxic waste inside. He made a good faith effort to save it. And now this Bill Clinton piece of communist horror and treason goes into the incinerator EXACTLY as was planned all along, before all of patriotic America JOINED President Trump in wishing him to do so with all possible haste.
President Trump, in showing us that NAFTA could not be saved, showed us that it should never have been born.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Canadian auto and energy workers will be screwed hugely. Steel and aluminum are long gone. What a disaster.
LikeLiked by 4 people
China’s long game, IMO. “National shields” who play cultural Marxist games collect Chinese Marxist prizes – CHINA WINS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better strengthen our northern border, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
which is funny, because back when they were pushing immigration earlier this year, Cotton’s immigration Bill included funding for a NORTHERN Border Wall, not a Southern Wall. This outraged me to no end, but now, I’m re-thinking it.
LikeLike
Does anyone know if Canada plans on lowering their business tax rate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope. Increasing the hydro rates. Literally freezing out the population … in the name of … “the environment” and “transphobic justice”
LikeLiked by 2 people
No they increased it via a new Justine carbon tax, now we pay tax on plant food but the good news is we already pay 15 percent tax on everything including our funerals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You sound like someone who needs to become an “economic migrant” … “economic refugee” … like a North African, or Central American coming to America
LikeLike
We’re to poor to flee this gowd damn socialist paradise, if the socialist policies don’t kill us our rationed healthcare will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do Canadian illegals get housing, food and degrees free, or do you have to be brown?
LikeLike
Oh those fake refugees coming in from the US get 3000 dollars a month plus child tax credit, three kids you get around 1600 a month all tax free plus free healthcare dental and drugs. After the first year the feds pay for nothing and the provinces are left with the costs of paying cradle to grave welfare. Keep in mind they are NOT legal refugees they were in a safe country first so they should of been deported but liberals love them some new voters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No more pork Canada…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Canada gets to keep its priorities intact; and Justin/Chrystia get to tell their constituents they maintained the values of the Canadian people.”
Maybe not all the Canadian people, but certainly Ottawa values as it exists today. I wonder how solid their constituency is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The vast majority of people I know in Canada are embarrassed by Justin and the actions taken by his majority government. Even those who voted for Trudeau regret their decision and are eager to vote him and his Liberal party out of power in 2019.
Aside from the major city centers, much like the United States, the Canadian people are fundamentally conservative by nature and culture, they want a government that protects it’s citizens, provides equal opportunity to succeed, is fiscally responsible, and generally a unobtrusive influence on how they live their lives.
The recent Ontario Provincial elections where the conservative party won a significant majority government with 76 seats, sweeping the 12 year Liberal majority out of power as they lost 51 seats from 58 down to a level of political irrelevance holding only 7 seats in the Ontario Legislative Assembly speaks volumes. Ontario is Canada’s most populated Province and home to the lions share of Liberal voters in Canada, this latest election result is foreshadowing a major correction in Canadian politics.
Andrew Scheer will be the next Prime Minister of Canada and his Conservative party will win a significant majority government in the 2019 Federal Elections.
Thanks to President Trump the pendulum is shifting away from the poison of Liberalism and globalist/collectivist ideology.
LikeLike
Good luck to Canada. I DO hope you find your Donald Trump to follow.
LikeLike
No reason to give the optics for the Canadians on a meeting this Wednesday, a phone call will be enough. So sick of all the faux press conferences from the purple people eater
LikeLiked by 6 people
And if she says it in French one more time, I’m going to puke … right along with Stuart Varney.
LikeLiked by 5 people
But … but … but … “Smoot-Hawley” … tariffs will RUIN America! Squawk the Globalist Corporatists. Funny … I’ve been hearing less and less of that refrain after Trump’s SUCCESS for the American Economy
LikeLiked by 5 people
Even Levin, who has become one of the President’s greatest defenders, has calmed down about “protectionist tariffs”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. Now they are viewing tariffs as … negotiating “ploys”. “Risky things” … that can sometimes turn out well if you’re “lucky”. So Trump is a “lucky” negotiator.
PS … the RNC needs to play that Obama clip where he mocks Trump’s campaign claim that he will “negotiate better deals for the USA” over and over and over …
LikeLiked by 4 people
‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, how — what — how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually, the answer is he doesn’t have an answer.” – Barrack Hussein Obama
Obama is a half-white, half-wit.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Obama is a half-white, half-wit.”
That’s funny.
Definitely raciss, but funny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for this meme! Love it! Spreading it around!!!
LikeLike
The tariffs fall into the same category as taking our guns away. If we have no way to defend ourselves, the other side has an easy win.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Americans have been gaslit on these issues by our enemies from the founding of this nation, and before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We may well be seeing the beginnings of a Venezuela type economy right next door.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And that is scary.
LikeLike
“Canadian values” = socialism.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Glad you took a well-deserved break, Sundance!
Glad POTUS did too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Canadian values means they are NOT like the unwashed Americans. For reasons of envy, jealousy, agony, they pride themselves on that point more than any other IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think a lot of Americans believed that if they were kind and generous with Canada, then Canada would realize we are really nice people and they would like us and appreciate what we did to help them
I really like Canada and have no desire to hurt them. I have absolutely no desire to be hurt by them and have them spit on us anymore either.
President Trump offered them a win, win situation and they spit in his face and in our faces also. They made their choice. We are not bailing them out this time. They need to grow up now and the only way to do that is to deal with the consequences of their choices.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I cannot be sure of this.
But down the road just a bit… I think we might be getting back the Panama Canal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
China just built a single channel parallel set of locks to handle the super tankers for their ships. You know the ones with all the containers that say “Cosco”? Short for China Ocean Shipping COmpany.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Went thru the Canal this past April. The new locks are bigger and use tugs instead of little trains to guide ships in and out of the locks. Was amazing to see the original locks still operating with essentially the same equipment. When our sip went thru, a huge LNG ship used the new locks. Our cruise ship had, maybe, a couple feet gap each side and maybe 20 feet gap front and rear. Fascinating experience. Our Captain said the fee for our ship to transit was $500K!
LikeLike
Stab,
We need to take our ports and airports back also.
China’s free trade zones here need to go.
The Universities that give China all of our technology for free need to be reigned in.
The Big Tech companies need to move to China where their hearts are and let us build our own Social media according to our First Amendment.
Our country has been sold out to China by our greedy politicians, Corporations and lobbyists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stab, the unstoppable hero
Wouldn’t that be wonderful!!!
I hope that you’re right.
And after that ownership/control of the internet that BO gave away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Canada we have three major cable/phone companies, three major banks and our dairy, egg and poultry industries are controlled by cartels. We are not free people, Justine has no intention of opening the country up for competition, just image how much money we would save if we have a choice in who we do business with. All our major grocery stores collaborated to inflate the cost of bread and they got away with it- can you image what the cable and phone companies can get away with? Liberals fear capitalism because they can’t control who gets rich and how that money comes back to their campaigns. FYI basic cable in Canada, in my area, 88 a month and that does not include the internet or phone.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Are any of the streaming cable companies, like Sling or YouTubeTV available in Canada?
LikeLike
No just NetFlex but trust me the big three will see that end soon enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rose
With Netflix signing up the Obamas it won’t be a big loss.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s pretty clear Trudeau and Freeland don’t WANT the manufacturing that would come from joining the Mexico deal. It would reverse Canada’s evolution to a post-industrial economy. Furthermore, as to automobile assembly, not only do they not care if they lose it, they welcome its loss. They WANT it gone. Again, it will just hasten Canada’s evolution to the post-industrial economy. That is why they are so clearly sabotaging the negotiations. They won’t join the Mexico deal, and they WELCOME the tariffs on Canadian cars. They think they’ve got everyone fooled. Their secret joke on everyone.
Pssst! Nobody tell them.
There is no post-industrial economy. At least, not one anyone wants to live in. It’s all just minimum wage “welcome to Walmart” and “would you like fries with that” jobs while your cities and towns crumble around you. Those happy pink unicorns dancing in green meadows where the factories once were for the pleasure of happy healthy post-industrial citizens of the world that Obama promised are just choom gang hallucinations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just looked at my box of puffed rice cereal. It says “Made in Canada”.
They grow rice in Canada?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Save it. It will be a collector’s item.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chinese rice….Canadian “puff” 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haha! I’m glad I put my coffee down before reading that. 🙂
LikeLike
Huge paddies over in New Foundland, Chief. LOL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excuse me. Do you mean ICE paddies, instead of rice paddies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big Irishmen
LikeLike
As long as thirty percent of the product was produced in Canada it can be stamped made in Canada -wanna bet the bag is the only thing made in Canada and the rest comes from China yippy free asbestos in your breakfast cereal.
LikeLike
Canadians should realize that performing a good deed in the name of of socialism and liberalism using somebody else’s money is NOT a GOOD DEED. Until they use their own resources(which they never will), this so-called Canadian Values are DOA. When these peoples go hungry, their values disappear pretty quick, and so do their yearns to do a good deed in the name of liberalism.
LikeLike
So if the Canadians don’t want any “heavy industry”, why won’t they see that getting their components from US sources is the smarter strategic play? Sure…the Chinese stuff will be cheaper….but if they have no market for their cars in the US because of 25% tariffs….how is that good for them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The cars will fill their vacant retail parking lots.
Proof of a thriving “Canadian Consumer Economy”.
LikeLike
See my post above. They don’t want ANY of it, including the assembly lines. Globalists had the world all carved up into sectors, and any kind of industry clearly wasn’t Canada’s role in the globalist scheme.
LikeLike
Somebody Please, charge on over the Border and rescue us from Ourselves. for most of us know not what is happening to our Country…or can even recognize what used to be a happy, cheerful, pleasant place to reside. We are being taxed and regulated to oblivion by Trudeau and the Liberals.
Don’t do a Deal, Robert Lighthizer as you’ll get no credit for it in any case while Trudeau and Freeland take all the credit for having showed the Americans just how things ought to be.
LikeLike
US / Canada trade deal right now: from r/The_Donald
https://i.redditmedia.com/O_D6rdZKMTijlhiKlFBeZ8e_K0n0UfXC3gwB0lZETYE.jpg?s=a5ab9451ffece866b4d1e115f1fa6547
LikeLiked by 3 people
The essential question is how centric is American trade to the Canadian economy? My view is that eventually, after time has passed, it will become critical and the trade loss fatal to their economy. They need markets. We are far and away their biggest and most effective trading partner. Ultimately they will fall into a death spiral ending in a severe recession and a new government. Oh, Canada…liberals are truly driven by emotion and self serving aggrandizement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And by the time the Canadian people get their government back, they’ll find that the Chinese own everything that’s of any value.
LikeLike
Good analysis.
The WSJ piece Friday hit three other points, reaching the same general conclusion via a slightly different route.
1. Dairy is emblematic of protectionism, why Trump chose it in his rallies. Simple and easy for deploreables to understand.
2. The Article 19 dispute resolution in 1993 NAFTA always favored Canada— their arbiters just stonewall. That is how the dairy protectionist tariffs endured. The Mexico bilateral does away with that nonsense and instituted normal commercial disputes resolution processes.
3. ‘Cultural media protections’—read Quebecois—are not just political. Turns out the main diary protection beneficiaries are in Quebec. Voila.
There are still IMO two outcomes.
1. Now Unlikely—but possible given Doug Ford in Ontario, where auto assembly exists. Trudope folds, along with much loss of face thanks to the Bloomberg ‘off the record’ leak gmbit. Deservedly given his G7 backstab. That eventuality is ultimately aimed at messaging Xi and China and NoKo denuclearization.
2. Now Likely. Trudope does not fold, Nafta is blown up via A2205 6 months notice, and on the next day Trump destroys the Canadian auto industry via his promised 25% tariff. That eventuality is also aimed at Xi and China and NoKo denuc.
Think of NAFTA/Canada as a war game demonstration for the benefit of the bigger endgame. Meanwhile, EU is probably also watching with great interest, as its auto exports were put under the same notice.
Trump’s Art of the Deal. We cannot lose, and you cannot win. But treat us nice and fair, and we will pretend its a win/win so you don’t lose face.” Trudope lost his fake eyebrow during the G7 backstab presser. Now he loses his whole face one way or the other. Art of the Deal Chapter 3: never forget, always get even. Must be a Bronx thing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t settle for even, get ahead.
LikeLike
As always Ristvan (and Sundance) a good analysis.
I know several Canadians from Ontario, some of whom even voted for Truedope, that are really worried now.
LikeLike
I also think Trudeau and Freidland are going to be used as an example to the rest of America’s trading partners of what happens if you choose to play childish political games instead of dealing honestly and seriously.
Trump offered the carrot, Trudeau chose the stick.
Trump will send a message about the foolishness of that choice.
Play with the bull and you will get the horn.
Trudeau has to run against Trump in the upcoming Canadian e!ection, he can’t run on his record.
The Trump bashing and anti-American bigotry from Trudeau and the pathetic Canadian media will increase tenfold.
They have tapped into that Canadian liberal bigotry in the past with impunity but Trump won’t ignore it like other presidents have.
Look to see Canadian/American relations to become very sour.
And the CBC will have a War Of 1812 special on every week as part of their propaganda efforts….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justine carrying his big stick…..
LikeLike
Play stupid games win stupid prizes.
LikeLike
So everyday Canadians wealth and future prospects are to be collateral damage for the likes of Justin, the envirowhackos who consider humans an invasive species to be culled, and the banksters and globalist cabal who are profiting quite nicely from the status quo thank you very much. I feel sorry for them, they deserve better leadership. A trade bloc only works when the benefits are mutual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This awakening is not only going to be very rude, it is going to be painful. And it just might be what Canada needs to get off its liberal fantasies.I look for a sound conservative to arise and put Trudeau out to pasture soon. Difficult in the short run, but it’s all for the good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As this unfolds, watch the media, the donks, and the never-Trump Rs to have a gigantic hissy fit about how a deranged President is destroying the structure of international trade. They are so predictable. I don’t think anyone could make a better parody of them than they make of themselves.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The liberal media, spit gag me with a spoon, will champion Justine on and we’ll spend a year listening to Canadian media spread their anti-Trump drivel on a daily basis. My provincial paper spends more time printing anti-Trump AP press articles then it does on anything Canadian. Justine thinks he can win the next election if he takes on Trump, perhaps he can but the entire country can’t survive the financial ruin Justine is heaping on us. The Stock market is tanking thanks to Justine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rose please tell me how this came to be. Ten years ago Canadians had plenty of cash and were buying up homes all around mine in SW Florida like there was no tomorrow. I did hear of a few who were selling out figuring the future at home didn’t look so good and wanted Yankee dollars. What did they know?
LikeLike
I have it on good authority that The Purple Haze is gonna turn the tables on the GSW during these negotiations. She has ghost written Hillary’s new book “The Shart of the Deal” and she has a new super duper tactic that will humble the GSW.
New tactic- Baffle ’em with BS.
LikeLike
Bend over, Canada:
Justine just signed you up for an ECONOMIC ENEMA.
LikeLike
..as long as we are speaking of Justin Trudeau…..I’ve noticed that he seems to only have ONE pair of shoes….brown ones and they always appear to be scuffed and in need of some polish.
Compare his image in photos to those of our president and the difference is startling.
LikeLike
Maxime Bernier: Why my new political movement? Because Canada has been hijacked
—
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/rex-murphy-how-much-more-can-canadians-ask-alberta-to-take
LikeLike
Anyone else thinking what I’m thinking? That Trudeau has drunk the “Blue Wave” koolaid, going all in on a bet that PDJT is gone before the Canadian auto plants can be dismantled?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He drank the Castro Blue Kool-Aid a long time ago…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And had his glass filled with the Obama Kool-Aid recently.
LikeLike
President Trump has Canada over a barrel.
I can hear that giant sucking sound coming from Canada heading into the United States.
Ross Perot can’t believe the reversal of fortune.
I’m sure Canada will happily give away thousands of auto manufacturing jobs to PA, OH, and MI knowing how much less their carbon footprint will be.
Canada soon won’t be able to build a car, but they have the best gender study classes in the world, a president with fake eyebrows who likes to wear pink socks and is probably related to Fidel Castro…their pizza is absolutely awful, and England still controls them.
In other words, Canada sucks.
LikeLike
PDJT cannot force Canada to rebuild their industrial base, as the terms agreed to with Mexico will help AMLO do; He can only show what must happen, from our POV, if they do not. Proximity to the piggybank does not merit special terms. But then, there’s no implied heavy tax on remittances back to Canada from illegal under-the-table Canadians, is there?
If Canada does not want mutually beneficial terms now, they will when China looks elsewhere, too.
LikeLike
Thank you once again for an excellent explanation, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person