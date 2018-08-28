NEC Director Larry Kudlow Impromptu Conversation With Media…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow holds an impromptu press gaggle at the White House to field questions about trade and related MAGAnomic matters.

Additionally Kudlow had some scheduled media appearances (below).

55 Responses to NEC Director Larry Kudlow Impromptu Conversation With Media…

  1. NJF says:
    August 28, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Love that kohola pic. It’s so accurate.

    Caught him on Varney this morning & he just makes you smile. Cohen was a wet blanket.

    • Kenji says:
      August 28, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      I … LOVE IT … “growthier”. Kudlow is adopting MY President’s inventive lexicon. But before the intelligentsia mock the … “improper language for a President” … consider the elegant shorthand message contained in that word. Growth-ier … reorganizing the government’s policies to promote personal and corporate economic GROWTH. The Obama corollary would be “Stateier” … State-ier … reorganizing the government’s (State’s) policies to promote bureaucracy and dependence.

      I’ll go with Growthier!

  3. DanO64 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    SD should be working for the administration. Hmmmm, ya think perhaps?

    • HHC - 2nd 16th says:
      August 28, 2018 at 2:21 pm

      Should be, could be, and might be are all terms most Treepers really want to know but are reluctant to ask or even infer out of respect for SD’s privacy. But, I’m sure glad you mentioned it because I’ve wanted to for a long time!

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      August 28, 2018 at 2:38 pm

      “SD should be working for the administration”

      Than who would do the website? The website does not run itself to research and compile unique (other than Presidential and Open thread) posts. People are needed outside of the Administration as well as inside. Often people that are outside of the restraints of government service can be just as, if not more effective in their quest to see the MAGA agenda succeed.

    • Cat Lady says:
      August 28, 2018 at 2:45 pm

      I think he IS!! Or, probably, they are!! I suspect SD is a number of people and, to me, CTH is the PR arm of the IC White Hats!!! Think: Adm. Mike Rogers’s blog, if he had one…

  4. JMC says:
    August 28, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Astoundingly, Kudlow looks and acts drunk, at least in the first minute of this interview, which is all I watched.

    • jmclever says:
      August 28, 2018 at 2:25 pm

      I think I know what you’re referencing. He seems like an older man who is recovering from a recent heart attack and also chooses his words very carefully. Watch the whole thing when you have time. Its worth it.

    • TNGal says:
      August 28, 2018 at 2:25 pm

      He is a sober man. He worked really hard at it and the 12 step plan. I love Larry and am so grateful that he is there.

    • Sanj says:
      August 28, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      Hes been sober for over 20 years

    • Dabigragu says:
      August 28, 2018 at 2:32 pm

      JMC, Perhaps you should have watched the full interview in order to have better judgement on a person’s sobriety. That was a low blow.

      • Doug says:
        August 28, 2018 at 2:38 pm

        i mean the guy only just had a heart attack a few months ago.. hes fine… certainly less drunk sounding than maxine or pelosi

        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          August 28, 2018 at 5:11 pm

          Some meds for heart patients can really slow you down, depending on the dosage. Beta Blockers, for instance, slow and/or regulate (steady) the heart rate, but also block certain receptors (hence beta BLOCKER). This can be an issue for allergy reactions, and other problems, and generally slows people down – depends on the family/type of BB.

      • JMC says:
        August 28, 2018 at 4:41 pm

        I apologize. I certainly did not mean to harm Larry. I didn’t say he was drunk. I said he had the appearance of it

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      August 28, 2018 at 2:43 pm

      Please notice that both those locations are outdoors. We have a heat advisory in place today for much of Western NY.
      Heat and high humidity can affect senior citizens (even “healthy” 83 yr.old people like my father without any known heart or respiratory issues), so I would not be surprised if that was the reason for this.
      (I am not a doctor and do not play one on TV).

      • ann says:
        August 28, 2018 at 4:51 pm

        Yes 👍 Ex quantitative evidence, in France, the mortality rate of the elderly is strongly correlated with the traditional summer vacation, partially linked with an Impaired ability to cope with heat stress.

      • Kenji says:
        August 28, 2018 at 5:25 pm

        And here in N.CA today, we are experiencing the coldest winter … ever … in the dead of summer. Ohhhhh mammmmmaaaaaaa … EXTREME weather … caused by our sinful, selfish driving of personal auto-mobiles.

    • logger says:
      August 28, 2018 at 3:06 pm

      It’s really hot and muggy out there today. Please stop smearing. And please watch the balance of the segment.

    • MfM says:
      August 28, 2018 at 3:29 pm

      If you’d watched all of it you would have seen a man totally in control but being careful of what he said. Standing in the summer heat and humidity of the Swamp. (Washington, DC)

      He’s answering questions of the media, they are snakes. He was answering questions off the cuff and he did it well. He did well because he was being careful.

      He even made a joke about his own sobriety.

    • MaineCoon says:
      August 28, 2018 at 3:39 pm

      Bad 60 second review. Very bad.

  5. Ken Maritch says:
    August 28, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    I’d bet money those pics are hanging somewhere in the White House.

  6. jmclever says:
    August 28, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    love how Larry Kudlow shut down the Google questions: That’s above my pay grade. I’m not gonna talk about that. He seemed really annoyed with them.

  7. patriotgamer1984 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    I haven’t felt this good since the day after election night and I’m Canadian. C’mon Canada get a grip and sign off on this..now. what are you waiting for? I hope you crush the democrats in November.#MAGA

  8. fleporeblog says:
    August 28, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    I am absolutely falling in LOVE with our Koala! He is such a breath of fresh air every time he speaks with the WHORES. I love how he defends our President and tells the WHORES that it is OK to write something good about what he is doing for our country.

    The Consumer Confidence numbers continue to skyrocket! Today’s results haven’t been seen since 2000.

  9. Angry Dumbo says:
    August 28, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Kudlow Koala should be sold at WH shops, would be sold out. Too cute. Kudlow is fantastic at handling media, Koala cool.

    • parteagirl says:
      August 28, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      He’s very suave. “I’d give President Trump some credit, I really would.” 😎

    • Kenji says:
      August 28, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      I LOVE his totally accessible, understandable style of communicating very complex financial and economic issues. His personality is sooooooo likeable.

      I compare and contrast that to Alan Greenspan (who lectured America that manufacturing jobs were never coming back … ever) … in his ponderous, inscrutable style of communication. Greenspan was hailed as a genius. Hardly.

  10. trapper says:
    August 28, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Why can’t China just say “Yes” once in a while? Because this is all new to them, they can’t figure it out, so they are paralyzed. OK, sure, they won’t do anything unless it benefits China directly. But I am coming to believe that they cannot accept any benefit unless it also hurts the other side. If they cannot identify how it hurts US, then they cannot accept that it really benefits China. Mutual benefit is not in their realm of understanding, it does not exist in their philosophy, so they don’t know what to do with it. Paralyzed. Can’t move! Rusted!

  11. logger says:
    August 28, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Koala bears are cute and cuddly, but they have a dark side. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xf8x_uDWlZU

  12. MfM says:
    August 28, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    I realize that those tent like structures don’t look like much, but they are likely set up with if not AC at least some fans. I’m outside of Philly and it’s hot and muggy and even worse when you just step out of AC. into the heat and sun.

    During the interview with Fox he didn’t look hot and he certainly was sitting. He was having a pretty controlled back and forth about his area of expertise.

    He could have just walked back into the WH, he was willing to answer some questions from media. I laughed when he referenced Nancy R. and her just say no campaign, I was surprised none there knew enough of his background to at least hear a little chuckle at his joke about his own background.

    He did well at deflecting questions on areas that either he doesn’t have expertise or where he does but doesn’t want to talk about them.

  13. Bugsdaddy says:
    August 28, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    GROWTHIER!!!!!!!

    Absolutely love it! What the stupid MSM types don’t get….it is silly words like that which make a lasting impression! People laugh about it, then go….”Oh, I get it…….hmmmmmm”

    • MfM says:
      August 28, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      Well there is growth… and when it’s more than you are hoping or expecting it’s GROWTHIER!

      If anyone can make up this word it’s Larry!

      • Cat Lady says:
        August 28, 2018 at 3:36 pm

        I think that what he means is: the growth rate is not only increasing, but ACCELERATING!!

        Growth capacity is increasing!!

        We’re turning the burners all the way up on our economic gas stove!!!

  14. bullnuke says:
    August 28, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Another fine example that K-Bear was a brilliant addition to the team. He is so good at explaining things easily with enthusiasm. Won’t go outside his lane when asked questions he needn’t answer.

  15. Curry Worsham says:
    August 28, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    I finally figured out who Larry K. reminds me of.
    Eerie ……

  16. znoxide says:
    August 28, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    It is amazing to see the doom and gloom from nearly every media outlet and the chaos that is surrounding the President. Then see a somewhat longer format or impromptu interview and realize the entire administration is very relaxed. They seem to effortlessly discuss and teach the economic priorities of the administration. Despite the media’s attempt to make the other garbage the “news of the day”.

  17. thinkthinkthink says:
    August 28, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I love the back and forth with his interviewer. His comments have his interviewer nearly in stitches at times. At about the 4:15 min mark he starts putting out his positions beautifully.

    “Here’s my point. I think the trade news is basically, if you look at the continuum, more good news. It’s more good news!

    The President’s negotiating style, his strength, his backbone, his protection of America, it’s working! It’s working. It’s like the other policies on taxes and regs.

    And so you may have upside surprises too. I understand you could have a downside. [interview responds with a sound of interest and surprise.] But you may have upside surprises as the economy outperforms and we move to a Trumpian.”

    I love it when he drops this awesome new term, A TRUMPIAN. He then defines.

    “You know, no tariffs, no non-tariff barriers, no subsidies, trade reform. Think of that. An upside surprise. Just saying. just saying.”

    Love the grin he gives after dropping that one.

