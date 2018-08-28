A Pragmatic Canadian Perspective on U.S-Mexico Trade Agreement…

Posted on August 28, 2018 by

A few months ago we highlighted a discussion between Ezra Levant and Manny Montenegrino when they first began to notice the direction of Trump strategy and the duplicitous political agenda of Justin from Canada.  After the announcement of the U.S./Mexico trade agreement yesterday, Levant and Montenegrino revisit the discussion.

While both Canadians seem to overlook the importance of President-elect Lopez-Obrador, Jesus Seade, and the mutually beneficial alignment with U.S.T.R. Lighthizer, their perspective on the motives of Justin from Canada and President Trump circle close to the target.

.

Meanwhile Chrystia from Canada has now arrived in Washington DC:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Canada, media bias, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

110 Responses to A Pragmatic Canadian Perspective on U.S-Mexico Trade Agreement…

  1. rsmith1776 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Chrystia Freeland.

    Nom-de-plume for Muhammadinne Shariette Satanzilla.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Dan Patterson says:
      August 28, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      More an empty husk than a terrible lizard. Who cares how severe her scowl and sharp her tongue? She cannot ‘bring it’.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • parteagirl says:
        August 28, 2018 at 8:16 pm

        It seems that whenever Chrystia starts feeling overwhelmed and stupid, she starts speaking in French. And then she looks so relieved that at least she *sounds* smart again.😂

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • PatriotKate says:
        August 28, 2018 at 9:08 pm

        She appear to be totally unaware of the fact that she’s tool husky to wear the dresses she wears.

        Do you recall the mirrors at the County or State Fair that made you look skinny? She obviously owns one of those.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • The Definat One says:
        August 28, 2018 at 9:34 pm

        Dan… when you mentioned “empty husk than a terrible lizard” I was reminding of Chrystia super tight “Purple Dress” and suddenly I thought of “Barney the Dinosaur!” consumed by a Libtarded Parasite! 😛

        Like

        Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:34 pm

      Speaking of “muhammadine”, Freeland sure would look good in a burqa

      Like

      Reply
  2. DanO64 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    ty SD.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:13 pm

      DanO64, Is this SD at his best? I love when he brings us Ezra’s clips showing how insane the Trudy/Christy tandem has/will devastate their own country. Oh well.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. amwick says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Germany is a rounding error when it comes to Canadian trade LOVE IT!!!! (from the video 3:02)

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. TwoLaine says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    We don’t want to upset the global world order. Oh My!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. covfefe_USA says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    “….Meanwhile, Chrystia Freeland rejoins NAFTA talks in Wash. DC….”

    Hahahahahahaha!!!

    Boy, how can you catch the boat when you don’t even know its at dock??? Sheesh. Whadda maroon.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. maggie0987 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    I don’t want to bore anyone with Canadian content (!) but this is a video of todays flagship daily political programme of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC which, by the way, is funded annually to the tune of one billion plus taxpayer dollars) – contrast the inane, snarkiness with the seriousness of Ezra and Manny who appear on a subscription only channel, Rebel Media.
    I have tried to tee it up where the panel add their words of wisdom concerning the hole Trudeau has got us into – it starts at 29:28. You can see why we are hooped??
    https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/powerandpolitics/aug-29-crunch-time-for-canada-1.4802626

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. dissonant1 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Wow, Montenegrino is clear-eyed and spot on. It’s a shame that the Canadian government casts a jaundiced eye on and yields an iron fist against the pragmatists among its citizens (as witnessed by its actions against Ezra Levine and Mark Steyn). I fully expect Justine and Freeland to put their masochistic (feel sorry for us, he’s a bully!), Euro-centric (effeminate) ethos ahead of the good of their country and people they are supposed to be representing. How did this jack*** ever get elected to office?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • swampfox999 says:
      August 28, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      How did BHO get elected POTUS twice. Stupid knows no boundaries or borders.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • Mom says:
      August 28, 2018 at 7:59 pm

      He was elected to office on the pot legalization vote. As long as it becomes legal Oct. 17, as planned, he will not get those votes again. Sadly, his Conservative opponent is not that great, nor that strong. I long for the days of Harper.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jedi9 says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      The same way Obama did! With Soros money and the support of the communist party!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      Look to the SA dark money, just like BHO here.
      “Come out, it will”.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dave Sanderson says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      I’m a dual citizen, spend summers in Canada (Ontario) winters in NC, legally work and vote (and pay taxes …grrrrr) in BOTH countries. Let me try to explain Canada’s current government.

      The preceding Canadian PM (Harper) was competent, effective, conservative, reliable, and of course …somewhat boring after 2 terms, and lacking in charisma. Canada’s MSM is 100% leftist; there is nothing resembling Fox News there …Canada’s MSM exactly like America’s fake news lefties.

      Trudeau was elected leader of the Liberals (aka, the Libranos) and was swooned over by 100% of the MSM and 100% of pre-menopausal women, so he won big time in 2015 …he was sort of a bilingual northern Obama = feminine, narcissistic, a politically correct 24/7 virtue signaler paying relentless lip service to ALL globalist positions.

      Canada will have a federal election in 2019, and since Trudeau was elected back in 2015 a lot has changed: a) Trump has been relentlessly Making America Great Again, while making many realize what an incompetent, treasonous fraud Oblahblah was; b) Trudeau has been relentlessly embarrassing Canadians; and c) a Trumpian-style conservative won a landslide victory in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, where ALL of those cars get made.

      Trudeau’s polls were heading straight down and were in the 30% approval range UNTIL he started bad-mouthing “that nasty bully to the south”, from which point his polls have turned back upward again.

      Sooooooooooooooo…..where does this leave the situation?

      1) If you waded through Trudeau’s deepest thoughts you wouldn’t get your ankles wet …nonetheless, he genuinely thinks he can win re-election in 2019 by ‘running against Trump’.
      2) Trump wants to get Canada’s auto factories relocated to America … there are 160,000 well-paid unionized auto-making jobs in Ontario (Ford; GM; Chrysler; Honda; Toyota; Suzuki), which would sure look good to the UAW if relocated to MI, OH and one or two other states …and annual auto exports from Canada to the U.S. are about $100 BILLION per year. So …Trump WANTS Trudeau’s team to overplay their very weak hand, then he can whack a 25% tariff on all those cars, because: a) it would bring in big tariff revenues until ….b) the factories relocate south to the U.S. = $100 BILLION more GDP for the U.S.

      Trudeau and his team truly are SO dumb as to think they could let Canada’s auto industry get gutted and STILL win re-election!!! …really, they believe that just like the MSM and Democrats really do think Americans hate Trump as much as they do and will vote against the GOP in November and against Trump in 2020.

      I know, you know, we know … that’s NOT going to happen in the U.S., but Trudeau and his moronic Libranos really DO think they can win re-election in 2019 by ‘running against that uncouth bully, Trump’ while the Canadian auto industry is melting away 1 factory at a time.

      SUMMARY:
      *Canada’s MSM are as ‘in the tank’ for Trudeau as America’s MSM were for Oblahblah and Hitlery.
      *Canada’s Liberals / Libranos are as stupid as America’s Democrats.
      *Trudeau is a white Obama …not bright; not experienced; not qualified, but excedingly self-assured of his own perfection.

      Sorry to be so long-winded …I’m now going out to the dock to enjoy a blast of excellent Canadian ‘maple rye’ whisky and gaze at the stars.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Meatzilla says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Look at the falling eyebrow of Justin from Canada and listen to his voice and the inflection and the word choice and watch the body language as he gets animated and talks tough about trade deals with the United States as brokered by President Trump. Honestly, no wonder the guy simpered off into the sunset for an extended personal vacation immediately following this performance. Look where he left Canada standing with their collective bargaining thumb in their ear. I suspect it’s a darn good thing for him that Canadians do not vote for their “Leader” and he’s appointed.

    Criminy.

    Like

    Reply
  10. WSB says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Cruella DeVille in Earth Shoes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Our President is an APEX PREDATOR! His team of Killers are as well. Justin from Canada is truly a baby deer 🦌. Manny is absolutely right! Our President picked the one thing Justin will never give in on. Plus when he tells Americans about the 300% tariff on our dairy 🥛, he rallies the majority of Americans to his side. Justin is being toyed with at this moment. In about two weeks, he will be eaten!

    This is Canada’s current economic picture in comparison to ours:

    Look at the mass exodus that has occurred over the years. Pay close attention to this past year:

    President AMLO has been invited to watch the massacre of Justin! Don’t forget that the majority of those that voted for him were everyday Mexicans trying to make ends meat. They were sick and tired of the Elites making all the money while they have to live a life of poverty.

    The deal is going to benefit BIGLY the everyday Mexican. Our President gave Mexico will an opportunity to build their manufacturing base without companies leaving. They will still be able to import into our country tariff free. BMW and others will not leave because of the access that remains to the US Economy.

    AMLO and his folks are praying that Justin and Barnie give the middle finger to our President. The reason being is that our President within a week or so will put 20% tariff on all cars, trucks and parts imported from Canada.

    Manny is absolutely right that the auto sector in Canada will get the hell out of dodge as quickly as possible. They will build or expand factories in our country but more importantly for Mexico, they will expand factories that they have there.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:16 pm

      Keep a close eye on the Toyota factory in Canada! All Toyota RAV4s are manufactured outside the USA. It is the most popular selling car for Toyota in our country. Approximately 40% are manufactured in Canada. The WSJ wrote the article below months ago.

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/toyotas-trump-problem-its-best-selling-vehicle-in-the-u-s-isnt-made-in-america-1527678293

      From the article linked above:

      Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that its shipments from Japan to the U.S. rose 22% in April, highlighting the problem it faces if the Trump administration makes good on threats to impose higher tariffs on imports.

      The problem is crystallized in one model: the RAV4 sport-utility vehicle. It is the most popular Toyota among American consumers—and none are made in the U.S. More than half are imported from Japan, while the rest are made in Canada and imported tariff-free under the North American Free Trade Agreement.

      The question is no longer if but when will they close down their factory and move that 40% to our country.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Daniel M. Camac says:
        August 28, 2018 at 8:25 pm

        Flep, I am a hugger but only with family members. You are family! Give it up. I thought last night was a MAGA moment, now I got a two-fer!! I don’t think I deserve this but I’ll take it as a bonus for voting for our VSGPDJT! I’m going to go out and light some fireworks in his honor (and his team of Killers) right now. KABOOM! There went Oh Canada.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • donna kovacevic says:
        August 28, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        Cambridge Ontario and Woodstock Ontario both plants are within an hours drive from my place and many many that are employed in those plants commute daily from as far as 2 hour away. Excellent wages and benefits I hear however a rotten place to work.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Jedi9 says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      Funny how those numbers closely relates to Obozo’s projections when he was in office?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Suzanne says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    I don’t remember whether I saw this in a video or read it but within the last few weeks some honcho from Canada said that if our most wonderful president got a deal with Mexico he could simply tell Canada to “take it or leave it” so it’s not like they didn’t see this coming.
    Glad to see Chrystia could take time out from her suck ups to Germany to show up in DC…. sarc/…. did I read here that she works for Soros?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. tvollrath66 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    I am so excited. I knew this was going to be a great week. I started getting excited Thursday in anticipation. Thank you so so much Sundance for educating me for the last couple of years. I wouldn’t have guessed in my life trade could be so fun and interesting. I love winning!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Poundsand says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    It’s not a shame. Canada is playing towards a political win, and Trump is playing towards a win for the American people AND the Canadian people. Sundance has made me a believer in his theory that Trump invites you to the table as an honest operator. If you get up and leave, or prove that you are not being an honest operator, he moves on.

    Canada CHOSE to try and upstage Trump just before an important meeting with NK, and Canada proved they were not an honest operator. Trump simply moved on and that deal is no longer on the table. Trump makes everyone pay a price for leaving the negotiating table or for being a dishonest operator. Canada will now have to pay that price.

    And don’t think that Trump will immediately soften to get the deal he originally wanted. If he does, then that would tell all future negotiators that they too can get up and leave the table and still come back and get at least that deal if they can’t get more. No, that deal is gone… Good luck Canada, you are going to need it.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • trapper says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      Yup. Old negotiating tactic. I’m at 10, you’re at 20. You come down to 18, I come up to 12. You come down to 16, I come up to 14. Then you do something stupid and underhanded and sleazy and disreputable, and I’m now down at 8 and out the door with a “F You” over my shoulder as I leave. Now YOU go explain to your client/boss/shareholders/voters why I’m now at 8 and you don’t have the deal at 15 that everyone fully expected in the first place. In the end, I’ll now get it at 10 or 11.

      Canada is SO screwed.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  15. Daniel says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    “Canada does not understand…” Yeah they understand. What they understand more, however, is that their leaders are owned and controlled by globalist interests and they are not allowed to deviate course.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. trapper says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    I agree. Trudeau is incapable of surrendering his position, Canada will have a 25% tariff on cars for the foreseeable future, and their auto industry will move across the river BACK to the US. Canada is so screwed, and it’s Trudeau’s fault. Good thing we didn’t build the wall along the Mexican border. We’re going to need it up north.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. ForGodandCountry says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Canada….and specifically both Twinkle Socks-Wandering Eyebrow and FM Widebottom…are thoroughly punked by PDJT, and there is NOTHING they can do about it.

    The schdenfruede is exquisite. 😊

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Suzanne says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      The level to which soooo many of them have underestimated PDJT is staggering… and it’s going to bite them in the a$$
      More popcorn please

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • trapper says:
        August 28, 2018 at 8:21 pm

        It’s not just that they underestimated PDJT. They also overestimated their own abilities. A thoroughly loser combination. They should just hand him their wallets when they enter the room.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Daniel M. Camac says:
        August 28, 2018 at 8:37 pm

        Suzanne, As much as I like popcorn I really believe it’s time to” make the DONUTS” with a nice Italian blend of your favorite covfefe. That’s coffee with a blunt twist. ha

        Like

        Reply
  18. Suzanne says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    TY Sundance for the Manny videos… I really enjoy them

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. NC Nana says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Without a doubt, Canada has made poor choices in their leadership.

    I hope they can recover from their decisions of 2018 within the next few years. Is dairy really worth the lost of auto manufacturing??

    Like

    Reply
  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    That video terrified me….

    until I remembered that Trump was on my side.

    Like

    Reply
  21. tav144 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    I just knew I was about to see the dreaded 🍆 dress. Thank goodness SD had mercy on us this time. 😁

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. truthbomb says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Montenegrino says Trudeau is purposefully sabotaging the negotiations to get the Trump-hater vote in Canada. This doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. What makes sense is that Mexico asked Canada to make sure the talks were trilateral then screwed Canada over with a bilateral agreement, thereby taking out a competitor.

    Like

    Reply
  23. talker2u says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    I always appreciate watching Ezra with Manny.

    Thanks, Sundance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. donna kovacevic says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Justine promised to legalize pot. They are more concerned about October 17th when pot is legal and all the money it will be making. Damn be the trade agreement. Justine a true primitive ass and pot head!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      donna, After all it’s only a weed that turns to a flower in your mind. It does not kill. But heroin and it’s little pharma friends addict you forever into a life of crime. Throw in a some legal behavioral modifiers into the mix and you have as they say…a recipe for disaster. We see it unfold everyday here in the good ole USA. Q. How many mass shooters were on meds? A. FBI- ahhhh we don’t have that information cuz…………

      Like

      Reply
      • PatriotKate says:
        August 28, 2018 at 9:05 pm

        Almost al! Last statistic I recall was that, in the past 35 years, only one – one – mass shooting did not involve psychotropic drugs.

        Like

        Reply
        • Daniel M. Camac says:
          August 28, 2018 at 9:16 pm

          PatriotKate, Thanks for that statistic. Can we have a Hallejuliah? Or how about a “we just don’t give a shit from the gubment?

          Like

          Reply
  25. intercesser says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Note to all of Obama’s fans : it’s more about the brass spheres than the magic wand . But it really helps if this not your first rodeo .

    Like

    Reply
  26. Wayne Robinson says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    There is no longer a NAFTA agreement you guys are not paying attention it is over and dead it will not be given another breath / AMERICA will no longer be given over to false whim of globalist they can go to hell ! Emphasis mine

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Enoughisenough says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    POTUS continues to amaze me each and every day. He never tires of seeking out and implementing the very best policies towards his MAGA agenda. I can think of no one I would rather have negotiating for me/US than our wily fox. God Bless President Trump for his vision for this great nation, and the willingness to take incoming on a daily basis to ensure we prosper.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      EiE, Totally agree. I wasn’t a soldier but one of my 4 son’s was and although he died before President Trump was elected I’m sure he would appreciate our President’s fight against a truly different kind of fight but a fight worth dying for. I’m sure if the Spirit wanted Trump to be a Patton he would have put him in France but everyone is where they’re supposed to be. And we have President Donald J. Trump sitting in the White House and that’s plenty good for me. I pray for him, Melania and all their families everyday. And I tell them that they have miliions of American and other followers who believe he is bringing back the rule of Law and the Word of God back to this country. Let Freedom Ring!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Enoughisenough says:
        August 28, 2018 at 9:38 pm

        We are blessed to be represented by such a patriot, who has been badgered, slandered, harassed and attacked, along with his family, every day. I cannot imagine persevering as he does. He remains focused, determined, and we in this great nation benefit from it. I pray for him and his family every single day. I am also grateful for your son’s service, something I do not take lightly or for granted. God Bless him.

        Like

        Reply
  28. Paul B. says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    That was some powerful insight by Manny regarding Trump’s targeting Canadian dairy for tactical rather than economic reasons. He doesn’t want an agreement with Trudeau, he wants Canadian industry migrating to the US. And by targeting Canada’s sweetheart industry, dairy, the one whose protections she won’t give up, he is going to get what he wants. All the “resistance” by Justin and Chrystia – do they realize that they’re being royally played? It quite seems not. Wow, do not underestimate Trump. I think the name of the book this will all be in will be, “The Art of the Presidential Deal”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      August 28, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      But don’t forget the China connection as stopping the cheating is the main goal.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Jane Smith says:
        August 28, 2018 at 9:28 pm

        That’s true.
        They buy one expensive product.
        Then they reverse engineer it.
        Then they duplicate it and send it all over China to all the Provinces.
        I’ve seen it first hand.
        I was in an extreme remote part of Western China and used this Swiss product that is awesome and that I did not expect to see there.
        Then, I examined it carefully and realized that it was a perfect knock-off.
        Good for me because I got to use Swiss optics.

        Like

        Reply
  29. marywilbur says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Dairy may be the maple leaf to Canadians, but the Automobile Industry is the Stars and Stripes to the United States.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. socialdave2015 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    President Trump; Destroying socialism around the world.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. swampfox999 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    How did BHO get elected POTUS twice. Stupid knows no boundaries or borders.

    Like

    Reply
  32. swampfox999 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    How did BHO get elected POTUS twice. Stupid knows no boundaries or borders.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. jeans2nd says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Don’t forget Canada has also lost the Saudi market. Canada gave up a large jet contract with Saudi Arabia, iirc. And now Canada is losing its auto industry, as well as other, unforeseen consequences.
    How sad for our Canadian neighbors. Hopefully Ezra and Manny are able to reach Canadians before Canada’s next election. They are both so well-spoken. Thank you for giving their voices a chance to be heard.

    Like

    Reply
  34. phoenixRising says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Trudeau will dig in his heels, believing he has leverage,
    and POTUS will slap the tariffs on the autos and they will NEVER come off
    Michigan and Ohio will love POTUS forever.

    Make America Great Again…
    What part of that does lil’ Justin not get?
    America First —– FINALLY !

    Like

    Reply
  35. Newhere says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    No doubt she obviously believes there are allies in Congress and the “U.S. business community” that can stop Trump’s plan. She believes she just needs go on a charm offensive to gather her allies to bat down Trump’s deal. She’s hasn’t learned the lesson about the definition of insanity.

    My fear is not that anyone can stop or undo the US-Mex agreement Trump just accomplished. My fear is more in the Brexit category — ie, no one can stop it outright, but the obstructionist globalists in Congress and across agencies can get their technocrat-scissor-hands working to slow-walk, obstruct, bog it down however they can in hopes of waiting out Trump’s term and reversing course. If anyone can put them in their place it’s Trump; but however strategic, smart and determined we know that he is, it’s wrong to think that a Trump trade agenda can simply bypass congressional and bureaucratic implementing procedures. “Free trade” requires a lot of bureaucratic infrastructure and Congressional cooperation. It’s not just a matter of what Trump or any president can or can’t do (which everyone seems to focus on) — it’s where the rubber meets the road in everyday commerce.

    And let’s not forget, while the executive is in charge of foreign relations, the Congress is in charge of regulating foreign commerce. So much of that power has been statutorily delegated to the president, and Congress is so incapable of acting on its prerogatives — again, I don’t believe Trump will be wholesale stopped. But at a practical level much of what needs to be done to operationalize new trade rules needs to originate from (or be blessed by) Congress. It’s not straightforward, and anything that can be muddle is a technocrat’s dream.

    I just hope it doesn’t become our version of Brexit negotiations.

    Like

    Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      I don’t think the obstructionism will rise to that level, newhere, simply because Trump is no May who subtly encouraged the kind of obstructionism you were describing.

      Like

      Reply
  36. Jane Smith says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    I couldn’t understand why President Trump was so adamant about the Dairy Industry.

    We have so much Dairy here in the US.
    Now I get it.
    He doesn’t want a deal with Canada.
    He wants the auto industry.
    He just got it.

    Thanks Justin!

    Ironic that Chrystia was in Germany thumbing her nose at President Trump.
    Merkel must have booted her butt to DC.
    BMW is spending $1 billion to expand it’s plants in Mexico.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Pyrthroes says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Mexico shines positive, Trudeau’s habitants are wrestling the Windigo. As Merkel “advances to the rear” and Putin resorts to saber-rattling, Trump has the Dragon and the Peacock Throne to deal with. Somehow, we don’t think he’s losing any sleep.

    For the record, we project DJT’s historic ranking will be fourth of forty-one (not rating Taylor, W.H. Harrison, or Garfield, and not double-counting Grover Cleveland), ie. between Jefferson and Andrew Jackson. In this historical context, the three absolute worst incumbents were Andrew Johnson (17), Clinton (41), and Soetoro/BHO (43).

    As Thomas Paine made plain, over any given century a halfway decent Republic leaves a dynastic ancien regime, Oriental despotism, theocratic satrapy (Aztec, Hindu, Muslump, Pharaonic) or totalitarian Super-State “weltering in gore”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Pyrthroes, Your comment forces me to review those you referenced but since you are here on CTH and you quote TP, I am obligated to respect your comments. And respect them I do. “Weltering in gore” was the kicker for me.

      Like

      Reply
  38. littleflower481 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    I really learned a lot from this Canadian video…explaining Trump’s strategy. I believe Trudeau is aligned with Obama….too bad for the Canadian people, but they voted for him. This Manny person is very perceptive. A good watch…I recommend this video.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Craig Stewart says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Justin is to Canadian conservatives what Obama was to American conservatives.
    Not only is he an obvious light weight, but he’s sucking up to the province of Quebec that has a sweetheart deal to produce the vast majority of dairy products for the whole of Canada. If he accepts opening up the dairy industry, he’ll lose many votes in Quebec in the upcoming federal election in 2019 and likely lose.
    By swanning around being a SJW, he has painted himself – and our country – into a lose-lose scenario from which there is no escape.
    The only rational thing to do is to take his medicine like a big boy for the good of the country. What are the odds of that happening? Zero…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s