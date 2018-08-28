A Pragmatic Canadian Perspective on U.S-Mexico Trade Agreement…

A few months ago we highlighted a discussion between Ezra Levant and Manny Montenegrino when they first began to notice the direction of Trump strategy and the duplicitous political agenda of Justin from Canada. After the announcement of the U.S./Mexico trade agreement yesterday, Levant and Montenegrino revisit the discussion.

While both Canadians seem to overlook the importance of President-elect Lopez-Obrador, Jesus Seade, and the mutually beneficial alignment with U.S.T.R. Lighthizer, their perspective on the motives of Justin from Canada and President Trump circle close to the target.

.

Meanwhile Chrystia from Canada has now arrived in Washington DC:

Chrystia Freeland rejoins NAFTA talks in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/1PRZqARH5Z — CBC Politics (@CBCPolitics) August 28, 2018

