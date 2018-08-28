A Pragmatic Canadian Perspective on U.S-Mexico Trade Agreement…

A few months ago we highlighted a discussion between Ezra Levant and Manny Montenegrino when they first began to notice the direction of Trump strategy and the duplicitous political agenda of Justin from Canada. After the announcement of the U.S./Mexico trade agreement yesterday, Levant and Montenegrino revisit the discussion.
While both Canadians seem to overlook the importance of President-elect Lopez-Obrador, Jesus Seade, and the mutually beneficial alignment with U.S.T.R. Lighthizer, their perspective on the motives of Justin from Canada and President Trump circle close to the target.
.
Meanwhile Chrystia from Canada has now arrived in Washington DC:
Chrystia Freeland.
Nom-de-plume for Muhammadinne Shariette Satanzilla.
More an empty husk than a terrible lizard. Who cares how severe her scowl and sharp her tongue? She cannot ‘bring it’.
It seems that whenever Chrystia starts feeling overwhelmed and stupid, she starts speaking in French. And then she looks so relieved that at least she *sounds* smart again.😂
She appear to be totally unaware of the fact that she’s tool husky to wear the dresses she wears.
Do you recall the mirrors at the County or State Fair that made you look skinny? She obviously owns one of those.
I was thinking the same thing. Yet again her skirt is too short and too tight. She tries to look serious by carrying a black briefcase. It’s not working.
Dan… when you mentioned “empty husk than a terrible lizard” I was reminding of Chrystia super tight “Purple Dress” and suddenly I thought of “Barney the Dinosaur!” consumed by a Libtarded Parasite! 😛
Speaking of “muhammadine”, Freeland sure would look good in a burqa
ty SD.
DanO64, Is this SD at his best? I love when he brings us Ezra’s clips showing how insane the Trudy/Christy tandem has/will devastate their own country. Oh well.
Germany is a rounding error when it comes to Canadian trade LOVE IT!!!! (from the video 3:02)
We don’t want to upset the global world order. Oh My!
Too late! We elected TRUMP!
We don’t want to give up our Soros subsidy.
“….Meanwhile, Chrystia Freeland rejoins NAFTA talks in Wash. DC….”
Hahahahahahaha!!!
Boy, how can you catch the boat when you don’t even know its at dock??? Sheesh. Whadda maroon.
Yeah – CBC propaganda speak, like NAFTA is still in play, and she has sway! Sigh…
Skinner, Oh she sways plenty. So much so that the boat has sank! Haha.
I don’t want to bore anyone with Canadian content (!) but this is a video of todays flagship daily political programme of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC which, by the way, is funded annually to the tune of one billion plus taxpayer dollars) – contrast the inane, snarkiness with the seriousness of Ezra and Manny who appear on a subscription only channel, Rebel Media.
I have tried to tee it up where the panel add their words of wisdom concerning the hole Trudeau has got us into – it starts at 29:28. You can see why we are hooped??
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/powerandpolitics/aug-29-crunch-time-for-canada-1.4802626
Maggie, Welcome to America 2008!
Yeah 3 Ads? No thanks. I’ll just read the synopsis in the comments here
Wow, those are some impressively dumb Canadians. We’re not all that stupid. But the CBC is a thought-free zone.
What a bunch of empty-aired, fact-less name calling? Trump is a bully who tweets while sitting on the morning toilet? Dear Lord!
How utterly obtuse these media hacks are. Good grief.
Wow, Montenegrino is clear-eyed and spot on. It’s a shame that the Canadian government casts a jaundiced eye on and yields an iron fist against the pragmatists among its citizens (as witnessed by its actions against Ezra Levine and Mark Steyn). I fully expect Justine and Freeland to put their masochistic (feel sorry for us, he’s a bully!), Euro-centric (effeminate) ethos ahead of the good of their country and people they are supposed to be representing. How did this jack*** ever get elected to office?
How did BHO get elected POTUS twice. Stupid knows no boundaries or borders.
Good point. Mass stupidity is scary. Maybe that is why a Republic and not a Democracy.
MAYbe? The Founding Fathers well knew that large-scale democracy inevitably (and quickly) becomes mob rule.
The Founders understood human nature. They were not looking to create a utopian system on earth. Instead, they set up a structure that if maintained would greatly reduce the chances of becoming a tyranny.
True
Election fraud helped.
12M votes stolen without the voters even being aware they were persuaded (Tucker Carlson)
Organized spying and targeting of TeaParty and other Conservative organizations and individuals.
Help from social media, MSM, et al. General vote-stealing and evil-doing.
Remember what Maxine said? Zero has a BIG data-base.
When you are determined, an ideologue and corrupt, the sky’s the limit.
gda, Excellent summary.
Nobody ran against him worth voting for
Agreed. We elected Bad Odor TWICE. (I didn’t but you know what I mean)
like
He was elected to office on the pot legalization vote. As long as it becomes legal Oct. 17, as planned, he will not get those votes again. Sadly, his Conservative opponent is not that great, nor that strong. I long for the days of Harper.
Thanks for the info, “Mom.”
Harper was great for Canada.
The same way Obama did! With Soros money and the support of the communist party!
Look to the SA dark money, just like BHO here.
“Come out, it will”.
I’m a dual citizen, spend summers in Canada (Ontario) winters in NC, legally work and vote (and pay taxes …grrrrr) in BOTH countries. Let me try to explain Canada’s current government.
The preceding Canadian PM (Harper) was competent, effective, conservative, reliable, and of course …somewhat boring after 2 terms, and lacking in charisma. Canada’s MSM is 100% leftist; there is nothing resembling Fox News there …Canada’s MSM exactly like America’s fake news lefties.
Trudeau was elected leader of the Liberals (aka, the Libranos) and was swooned over by 100% of the MSM and 100% of pre-menopausal women, so he won big time in 2015 …he was sort of a bilingual northern Obama = feminine, narcissistic, a politically correct 24/7 virtue signaler paying relentless lip service to ALL globalist positions.
Canada will have a federal election in 2019, and since Trudeau was elected back in 2015 a lot has changed: a) Trump has been relentlessly Making America Great Again, while making many realize what an incompetent, treasonous fraud Oblahblah was; b) Trudeau has been relentlessly embarrassing Canadians; and c) a Trumpian-style conservative won a landslide victory in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, where ALL of those cars get made.
Trudeau’s polls were heading straight down and were in the 30% approval range UNTIL he started bad-mouthing “that nasty bully to the south”, from which point his polls have turned back upward again.
Sooooooooooooooo…..where does this leave the situation?
1) If you waded through Trudeau’s deepest thoughts you wouldn’t get your ankles wet …nonetheless, he genuinely thinks he can win re-election in 2019 by ‘running against Trump’.
2) Trump wants to get Canada’s auto factories relocated to America … there are 160,000 well-paid unionized auto-making jobs in Ontario (Ford; GM; Chrysler; Honda; Toyota; Suzuki), which would sure look good to the UAW if relocated to MI, OH and one or two other states …and annual auto exports from Canada to the U.S. are about $100 BILLION per year. So …Trump WANTS Trudeau’s team to overplay their very weak hand, then he can whack a 25% tariff on all those cars, because: a) it would bring in big tariff revenues until ….b) the factories relocate south to the U.S. = $100 BILLION more GDP for the U.S.
Trudeau and his team truly are SO dumb as to think they could let Canada’s auto industry get gutted and STILL win re-election!!! …really, they believe that just like the MSM and Democrats really do think Americans hate Trump as much as they do and will vote against the GOP in November and against Trump in 2020.
I know, you know, we know … that’s NOT going to happen in the U.S., but Trudeau and his moronic Libranos really DO think they can win re-election in 2019 by ‘running against that uncouth bully, Trump’ while the Canadian auto industry is melting away 1 factory at a time.
SUMMARY:
*Canada’s MSM are as ‘in the tank’ for Trudeau as America’s MSM were for Oblahblah and Hitlery.
*Canada’s Liberals / Libranos are as stupid as America’s Democrats.
*Trudeau is a white Obama …not bright; not experienced; not qualified, but excedingly self-assured of his own perfection.
Sorry to be so long-winded …I’m now going out to the dock to enjoy a blast of excellent Canadian ‘maple rye’ whisky and gaze at the stars.
Hey!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at the falling eyebrow of Justin from Canada and listen to his voice and the inflection and the word choice and watch the body language as he gets animated and talks tough about trade deals with the United States as brokered by President Trump. Honestly, no wonder the guy simpered off into the sunset for an extended personal vacation immediately following this performance. Look where he left Canada standing with their collective bargaining thumb in their ear. I suspect it’s a darn good thing for him that Canadians do not vote for their “Leader” and he’s appointed.
Criminy.
Cruella DeVille in Earth Shoes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
FAR too FUNNY!!!!!!
Our President is an APEX PREDATOR! His team of Killers are as well. Justin from Canada is truly a baby deer 🦌. Manny is absolutely right! Our President picked the one thing Justin will never give in on. Plus when he tells Americans about the 300% tariff on our dairy 🥛, he rallies the majority of Americans to his side. Justin is being toyed with at this moment. In about two weeks, he will be eaten!
This is Canada’s current economic picture in comparison to ours:
Look at the mass exodus that has occurred over the years. Pay close attention to this past year:
President AMLO has been invited to watch the massacre of Justin! Don’t forget that the majority of those that voted for him were everyday Mexicans trying to make ends meat. They were sick and tired of the Elites making all the money while they have to live a life of poverty.
The deal is going to benefit BIGLY the everyday Mexican. Our President gave Mexico will an opportunity to build their manufacturing base without companies leaving. They will still be able to import into our country tariff free. BMW and others will not leave because of the access that remains to the US Economy.
AMLO and his folks are praying that Justin and Barnie give the middle finger to our President. The reason being is that our President within a week or so will put 20% tariff on all cars, trucks and parts imported from Canada.
Manny is absolutely right that the auto sector in Canada will get the hell out of dodge as quickly as possible. They will build or expand factories in our country but more importantly for Mexico, they will expand factories that they have there.
Keep a close eye on the Toyota factory in Canada! All Toyota RAV4s are manufactured outside the USA. It is the most popular selling car for Toyota in our country. Approximately 40% are manufactured in Canada. The WSJ wrote the article below months ago.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/toyotas-trump-problem-its-best-selling-vehicle-in-the-u-s-isnt-made-in-america-1527678293
From the article linked above:
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that its shipments from Japan to the U.S. rose 22% in April, highlighting the problem it faces if the Trump administration makes good on threats to impose higher tariffs on imports.
The problem is crystallized in one model: the RAV4 sport-utility vehicle. It is the most popular Toyota among American consumers—and none are made in the U.S. More than half are imported from Japan, while the rest are made in Canada and imported tariff-free under the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The question is no longer if but when will they close down their factory and move that 40% to our country.
Flep, I am a hugger but only with family members. You are family! Give it up. I thought last night was a MAGA moment, now I got a two-fer!! I don’t think I deserve this but I’ll take it as a bonus for voting for our VSGPDJT! I’m going to go out and light some fireworks in his honor (and his team of Killers) right now. KABOOM! There went Oh Canada.
Hug 🤗 right back at you my friend!
Cambridge Ontario and Woodstock Ontario both plants are within an hours drive from my place and many many that are employed in those plants commute daily from as far as 2 hour away. Excellent wages and benefits I hear however a rotten place to work.
Funny how those numbers closely relates to Obozo’s projections when he was in office?
I don’t remember whether I saw this in a video or read it but within the last few weeks some honcho from Canada said that if our most wonderful president got a deal with Mexico he could simply tell Canada to “take it or leave it” so it’s not like they didn’t see this coming.
Glad to see Chrystia could take time out from her suck ups to Germany to show up in DC…. sarc/…. did I read here that she works for Soros?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I am so excited. I knew this was going to be a great week. I started getting excited Thursday in anticipation. Thank you so so much Sundance for educating me for the last couple of years. I wouldn’t have guessed in my life trade could be so fun and interesting. I love winning!
It’s not a shame. Canada is playing towards a political win, and Trump is playing towards a win for the American people AND the Canadian people. Sundance has made me a believer in his theory that Trump invites you to the table as an honest operator. If you get up and leave, or prove that you are not being an honest operator, he moves on.
Canada CHOSE to try and upstage Trump just before an important meeting with NK, and Canada proved they were not an honest operator. Trump simply moved on and that deal is no longer on the table. Trump makes everyone pay a price for leaving the negotiating table or for being a dishonest operator. Canada will now have to pay that price.
And don’t think that Trump will immediately soften to get the deal he originally wanted. If he does, then that would tell all future negotiators that they too can get up and leave the table and still come back and get at least that deal if they can’t get more. No, that deal is gone… Good luck Canada, you are going to need it.
Yup. Old negotiating tactic. I’m at 10, you’re at 20. You come down to 18, I come up to 12. You come down to 16, I come up to 14. Then you do something stupid and underhanded and sleazy and disreputable, and I’m now down at 8 and out the door with a “F You” over my shoulder as I leave. Now YOU go explain to your client/boss/shareholders/voters why I’m now at 8 and you don’t have the deal at 15 that everyone fully expected in the first place. In the end, I’ll now get it at 10 or 11.
Canada is SO screwed.
trapper, I like your arithmetic. Do they even teach that anymore?
“Canada does not understand…” Yeah they understand. What they understand more, however, is that their leaders are owned and controlled by globalist interests and they are not allowed to deviate course.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll take a wall on both boarders.
Canada….and specifically both Twinkle Socks-Wandering Eyebrow and FM Widebottom…are thoroughly punked by PDJT, and there is NOTHING they can do about it.
The schdenfruede is exquisite. 😊
The level to which soooo many of them have underestimated PDJT is staggering… and it’s going to bite them in the a$$
More popcorn please
It’s not just that they underestimated PDJT. They also overestimated their own abilities. A thoroughly loser combination. They should just hand him their wallets when they enter the room.
Suzanne, As much as I like popcorn I really believe it’s time to” make the DONUTS” with a nice Italian blend of your favorite covfefe. That’s coffee with a blunt twist. ha
TY Sundance for the Manny videos… I really enjoy them
Without a doubt, Canada has made poor choices in their leadership.
I hope they can recover from their decisions of 2018 within the next few years. Is dairy really worth the lost of auto manufacturing??
That video terrified me….
until I remembered that Trump was on my side.
Hahaha, I know, right? Good to be WINNING
I just knew I was about to see the dreaded 🍆 dress. Thank goodness SD had mercy on us this time. 😁
Yes Tav144, Oh the horror… pure thread torture!
Montenegrino says Trudeau is purposefully sabotaging the negotiations to get the Trump-hater vote in Canada. This doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. What makes sense is that Mexico asked Canada to make sure the talks were trilateral then screwed Canada over with a bilateral agreement, thereby taking out a competitor.
He doesn’t mean the Trump-hater vote only in Canada. He means the support of the globalist Trump haters in Canada and around the world.
That worked until they elected a new government.
The simplest answer is most often the best. Trudeau is an intellectual lightweight and a political fool. It has been obvious for a long time to any interested observer. Moreover, our President suffers no fools.
I always appreciate watching Ezra with Manny.
Thanks, Sundance.
Justine promised to legalize pot. They are more concerned about October 17th when pot is legal and all the money it will be making. Damn be the trade agreement. Justine a true primitive ass and pot head!!
donna, After all it’s only a weed that turns to a flower in your mind. It does not kill. But heroin and it’s little pharma friends addict you forever into a life of crime. Throw in a some legal behavioral modifiers into the mix and you have as they say…a recipe for disaster. We see it unfold everyday here in the good ole USA. Q. How many mass shooters were on meds? A. FBI- ahhhh we don’t have that information cuz…………
Almost al! Last statistic I recall was that, in the past 35 years, only one – one – mass shooting did not involve psychotropic drugs.
PatriotKate, Thanks for that statistic. Can we have a Hallejuliah? Or how about a “we just don’t give a shit from the gubment?
Note to all of Obama’s fans : it’s more about the brass spheres than the magic wand . But it really helps if this not your first rodeo .
There is no longer a NAFTA agreement you guys are not paying attention it is over and dead it will not be given another breath / AMERICA will no longer be given over to false whim of globalist they can go to hell ! Emphasis mine
POTUS continues to amaze me each and every day. He never tires of seeking out and implementing the very best policies towards his MAGA agenda. I can think of no one I would rather have negotiating for me/US than our wily fox. God Bless President Trump for his vision for this great nation, and the willingness to take incoming on a daily basis to ensure we prosper.
EiE, Totally agree. I wasn’t a soldier but one of my 4 son’s was and although he died before President Trump was elected I’m sure he would appreciate our President’s fight against a truly different kind of fight but a fight worth dying for. I’m sure if the Spirit wanted Trump to be a Patton he would have put him in France but everyone is where they’re supposed to be. And we have President Donald J. Trump sitting in the White House and that’s plenty good for me. I pray for him, Melania and all their families everyday. And I tell them that they have miliions of American and other followers who believe he is bringing back the rule of Law and the Word of God back to this country. Let Freedom Ring!
We are blessed to be represented by such a patriot, who has been badgered, slandered, harassed and attacked, along with his family, every day. I cannot imagine persevering as he does. He remains focused, determined, and we in this great nation benefit from it. I pray for him and his family every single day. I am also grateful for your son’s service, something I do not take lightly or for granted. God Bless him.
That was some powerful insight by Manny regarding Trump’s targeting Canadian dairy for tactical rather than economic reasons. He doesn’t want an agreement with Trudeau, he wants Canadian industry migrating to the US. And by targeting Canada’s sweetheart industry, dairy, the one whose protections she won’t give up, he is going to get what he wants. All the “resistance” by Justin and Chrystia – do they realize that they’re being royally played? It quite seems not. Wow, do not underestimate Trump. I think the name of the book this will all be in will be, “The Art of the Presidential Deal”.
But don’t forget the China connection as stopping the cheating is the main goal.
That’s true.
They buy one expensive product.
Then they reverse engineer it.
Then they duplicate it and send it all over China to all the Provinces.
I’ve seen it first hand.
I was in an extreme remote part of Western China and used this Swiss product that is awesome and that I did not expect to see there.
Then, I examined it carefully and realized that it was a perfect knock-off.
Good for me because I got to use Swiss optics.
Dairy may be the maple leaf to Canadians, but the Automobile Industry is the Stars and Stripes to the United States.
It’s like corn to Mexico.
President Trump; Destroying socialism around the world.
Social, Nice post. That should be his next campaign slogan.
To be honest, i really don’t think he won the second time.
littleflower481, me neither, legitimately. Saying that I guess everything happens for a reason. And we all know the reason. He’s sitting in the White House as we text.
If you watch his first debate against Mittens again, you can tell that he, Barack Obama, actually didn’t want to be President again. Soros and the Globalists forced him.
How did BHO get elected POTUS twice. Stupid knows no boundaries or borders.
Don’t forget Canada has also lost the Saudi market. Canada gave up a large jet contract with Saudi Arabia, iirc. And now Canada is losing its auto industry, as well as other, unforeseen consequences.
How sad for our Canadian neighbors. Hopefully Ezra and Manny are able to reach Canadians before Canada’s next election. They are both so well-spoken. Thank you for giving their voices a chance to be heard.
Don’t fret…they’ll still have Dairy.
Trudeau will dig in his heels, believing he has leverage,
and POTUS will slap the tariffs on the autos and they will NEVER come off
Michigan and Ohio will love POTUS forever.
Make America Great Again…
What part of that does lil’ Justin not get?
America First —– FINALLY !
No doubt she obviously believes there are allies in Congress and the “U.S. business community” that can stop Trump’s plan. She believes she just needs go on a charm offensive to gather her allies to bat down Trump’s deal. She’s hasn’t learned the lesson about the definition of insanity.
My fear is not that anyone can stop or undo the US-Mex agreement Trump just accomplished. My fear is more in the Brexit category — ie, no one can stop it outright, but the obstructionist globalists in Congress and across agencies can get their technocrat-scissor-hands working to slow-walk, obstruct, bog it down however they can in hopes of waiting out Trump’s term and reversing course. If anyone can put them in their place it’s Trump; but however strategic, smart and determined we know that he is, it’s wrong to think that a Trump trade agenda can simply bypass congressional and bureaucratic implementing procedures. “Free trade” requires a lot of bureaucratic infrastructure and Congressional cooperation. It’s not just a matter of what Trump or any president can or can’t do (which everyone seems to focus on) — it’s where the rubber meets the road in everyday commerce.
And let’s not forget, while the executive is in charge of foreign relations, the Congress is in charge of regulating foreign commerce. So much of that power has been statutorily delegated to the president, and Congress is so incapable of acting on its prerogatives — again, I don’t believe Trump will be wholesale stopped. But at a practical level much of what needs to be done to operationalize new trade rules needs to originate from (or be blessed by) Congress. It’s not straightforward, and anything that can be muddle is a technocrat’s dream.
I just hope it doesn’t become our version of Brexit negotiations.
I don’t think the obstructionism will rise to that level, newhere, simply because Trump is no May who subtly encouraged the kind of obstructionism you were describing.
I couldn’t understand why President Trump was so adamant about the Dairy Industry.
We have so much Dairy here in the US.
Now I get it.
He doesn’t want a deal with Canada.
He wants the auto industry.
He just got it.
Thanks Justin!
Ironic that Chrystia was in Germany thumbing her nose at President Trump.
Merkel must have booted her butt to DC.
BMW is spending $1 billion to expand it’s plants in Mexico.
Mexico shines positive, Trudeau’s habitants are wrestling the Windigo. As Merkel “advances to the rear” and Putin resorts to saber-rattling, Trump has the Dragon and the Peacock Throne to deal with. Somehow, we don’t think he’s losing any sleep.
For the record, we project DJT’s historic ranking will be fourth of forty-one (not rating Taylor, W.H. Harrison, or Garfield, and not double-counting Grover Cleveland), ie. between Jefferson and Andrew Jackson. In this historical context, the three absolute worst incumbents were Andrew Johnson (17), Clinton (41), and Soetoro/BHO (43).
As Thomas Paine made plain, over any given century a halfway decent Republic leaves a dynastic ancien regime, Oriental despotism, theocratic satrapy (Aztec, Hindu, Muslump, Pharaonic) or totalitarian Super-State “weltering in gore”.
Pyrthroes, Your comment forces me to review those you referenced but since you are here on CTH and you quote TP, I am obligated to respect your comments. And respect them I do. “Weltering in gore” was the kicker for me.
I really learned a lot from this Canadian video…explaining Trump’s strategy. I believe Trudeau is aligned with Obama….too bad for the Canadian people, but they voted for him. This Manny person is very perceptive. A good watch…I recommend this video.
Justin is to Canadian conservatives what Obama was to American conservatives.
Not only is he an obvious light weight, but he’s sucking up to the province of Quebec that has a sweetheart deal to produce the vast majority of dairy products for the whole of Canada. If he accepts opening up the dairy industry, he’ll lose many votes in Quebec in the upcoming federal election in 2019 and likely lose.
By swanning around being a SJW, he has painted himself – and our country – into a lose-lose scenario from which there is no escape.
The only rational thing to do is to take his medicine like a big boy for the good of the country. What are the odds of that happening? Zero…
Just look at his family photos of his official trip to India.
