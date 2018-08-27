U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer Explains U.S./Mexico Trade Agreement and China Trade Reset…

The corporate-owned, Wall Street-controlled, U.S. media are twisting, contorting, and in many cases hiding the consequential details of the U.S-Mexico trade agreement.
The reason for MSM disinformation campaign is quite simple: the deal helps the U.S. middle-class; helps both U.S. and Mexican workers; begins deconstructing the tentacles of Wall Street economic policy; and highlights a major success story for President Trump and the country in general. The UniParty, Wall Street and the agenda of their purchased political class are being dismantled…. All of those interests are furious.
While it is still available, watch the 10 minutes of this report (and interview with U.S.T.R. Lighthizer) from 07:00 to 17:00 to get a generally good idea of how significant a day this is. (prompted, just hit play)
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro also appears on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs to discuss the deal.
Just beyond words. Running rings and rings and rings around the dopes in DC.
Have a nice night!
Your absolutely right WSB!
Treepers don’t concern yourself with all the chaff and countermeasures the Democrats and MSM are trying to feed you with. As SD has said, PDJT and his Killers are APEX PREDATORS.
There is nothing Congress can do to stop our President from killing NAFTA. The original agreement had a clause that stated any of the leaders of the 3 countries could terminate NAFTA.
Sometime next week our President will sign the termination document. That starts the 6 month wind down period. Lets say the date is September 5th. On March 5th, NAFTA will be officially dead.
If the Democrats and RINOs play hardball and don’t approve the deal reached with Mexico, our President would actually celebrate with his Killers. The reason for the celebration would be that on March 6th, everything reverts back to life prior to NAFTA (turn the clock back to 1994).
When we say our President has set up a win win scenario, this is it!
As for Canada, our President and AMLO hope that Justin calls our President’s bluff. The reason being is in the tweet below.
Enjoy the hell out of all this winning!
I don’t want you to take my word for it!
https://money.cnn.com/2016/07/06/news/economy/trump-nafta/index.html
From the article linked above:
Would he even have the power to scrap it on his own? Turns out presidents do have that power and don’t need Congress. NAFTA’s Article 2205, which Trump cited in his speech last week in Pittsburgh, is only 34 words and simply says that a party may withdraw from the agreement six months after it provides written notice.
https://www.citizen.org/system/files/case_documents/presidential_authority_to_terminate_nafta_without_congressional_approval_0.pdf
From the article linked above:
Because no U.S. president has used the provision in U.S. trade pacts that provides for withdrawal after a six-month notice, President Donald Trump’s threat to do so has led various commentators to opine about his authority to act without congressional authorization. The claim made by some NAFTA proponents that a president does not have such authority is premised on three major errors, all of which relate to the peculiarities of trade pacts and their implementation under U.S. law. NAFTA proponents with greater familiarity with the arcana of U.S. trade law, such as Gary Hufbauer of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, concede that the president does have such authority and doubt that withdrawal could be successfully contested in court.3
There are two pieces on the legal front: withdrawing from the NAFTA itself (which I think even critics bregudgingly admit he can do (or that it would be near-impossible to contest)), and repealing the so-called “implementing legislation” that Congress passed to put the NAFTA into effect. Trade agreements aren’t immediately or inherently the “law of the land” — they aren’t self-imposing — they require “implementing legislation,” which is part of the package that gets an up-or-down vote under “fast track.” So for example the negotiated calculation for rules of origin is set out in the agreement — but then Congress needs to pass a law to put that calculation into effect.
So, US statutes and regs are likely littered with NAFTA implementing rules, that only Congress and the relevant regulating agencies can change. Trump needs them to repeal the old and pass the new for the specifics he negotiated to take effect.
Which is why it is tantalizing that he cut this deal before the midterms. I dare any vulnerable politician, left or right, to run against implementing Trump’s deal. After an election where the ONLY economic issue that united plugged-in voters across parties was fixing NAFTA and ditching TPP. I don’t think we have to guess that Trump is relishing that fight. DC can continue chattering among itself about Russia and impeachment while Trump consolidates his popular support, locks in his second term and defines the realignment.
Speculation and fantasy.
If there are regulations implementing trade and treaties it is for pork barrel reasons.
Once a treaty is in place, businesses and individuals are free to start meeting that treaty.
Federal regulatory archives are filled with archaic code and requirements that fulfill zero need, to-which, no-one pays attention.
When NAFTA is gone, any requirements for implementing or utilizing become wasted paper.
Congress can change laws, with the President’s approval.
Agencies, departments, bureaus adding regulatory burdens to the people for trade purposes are anathema. Especially to Trump.
NAFTA’s not a treaty.
All trade agreements have implementing legislation. Otherwise everything from rules of origin to customs partnership agreements wouldn’t be operable or in effect, as a simple matter of practical application.
It’s just a fact.
Trade agreements *are* regulatory “burdens” in the strictest sense; they require agencies, departments and bureaus to make determinations on what meets standards and requirements for certain treatment and categorization. So the distinctions this comment attempts to make just don’t match reality or make sense.
Read the laws. Learn how it actually works.
The incarnation of Jackson is striking it while its hot! Made old hickory proud again, even though he was a murderous thug, he certainly had the country’s best interest at heart!
Contested in court becomes.less a viable option the more scotus picks Trump gets to make
” The original agreement had a clause that stated any of the leaders of the 3 countries could terminate NAFTA.”
That is because only “establishment approved” candidates were ever expected to be selected to run for the leadership offices.
Your absolutely right! They never expected DJT to be President.
Who loves that? We Do!!!
If one can do thing, one is not bluffing. We have a straight flush, not a pair of dueces.
We are actually sitting on a Royal Flush and the great thing about it is that the other players at the table know.
A Royal Flush is exactly what needs to happen to the swamp.
😂 that was good!
Thank you, Jesus 🙏
God bless President Trump!
God Bless America ❤️
Historical times!
My dear friend from South Africa (but now a proud LEGAL US citizen) says when prayers are answered or blessings given: “Thank you to the Jesus!”. Doesn’t it sound great!!!???
That made me smile 😃
Jesus, the One and Only ❤️
Trust in Jesus
My great Deliverer
My strong Defender
The Son of God
I trust in Jesus
Blessed Redeemer
My Lord forever
The Holy One, the Holy One
(Artist – Third Day)
I resemble your friend. Isn’t it funny how the Boers gravitate to conservative sites? Our moto is n Boer maak n plan (We make a plan to get it done) Not only that, we love pickups, guns, beer, braai (grilling), our women are hot and we outwork anyone you have ever met and we go to church on Sunday. We need to start a petition to let the SA farmers in and give them some of that scrub land out west. That is the kind of land they farm now. A Boer if he has to will drill a well 2000 foot deep with a hand drill to get water and irrigate wisely. Give us bubble gum and baling wire and we can service and turn around the X35B over a weekend. Give us a couple of weeks and we would be growing orchids in Death Valley. We are a rare breed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many of the pioneers of yonder year were cut from this same stock. It is in my family history as a great and honorable character but many are now “citified” and would be hard pressed to “Get ‘er Done” as they did some generations back. I for one would be thrilled to see SA farmers come and turn the desert into a garden. I know it can be done and they would be the ones to do it.
LikeLike
Felice, Luis Videgaray Caso, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, is on with Laura Ingraham just now. Truly an amazing interview.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Justin is getting slapped around!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Nice glass half empty Democrap Congresswoman they highlighted. … “The Devil is in the details”, she says?! No ma’am … I believe just the opposite. “God is in the details”. That is what famous modernist Architect Mies Van Der Rohe said about his minimalist building design. “God is in the details”. Every perfect line, reveal, corner … is exquisitely detailed. Like life itself … detailed to perfection by the creator. Every structure in nature is exquisitely and minimalistically detailed.
From what I hear, and read, this rework of NAFTA is exquisitely detailed. To give LIFE to the American Middle Class … and to the Mexican Middle Class. Wouldn’t it be great (as MY President said) to make Mexico Great Again? (like America) … so there were good JOBS and money in Mexico, generated by Mexico … so they didn’t feel the need to hop our border?
I cannot help but feel God’s presence in using this ‘flawed’ man, Donald J Trump, to build a Godly-detailed America. An America that benefits ALL, not just the few Oligarchs who exploit workers across the globe. … God is in the Details. Trump’s cup is way more than half-full … it’s overflowing. Great work, gentlemen … you’re making me proud!
Amen!
I can’t remember when I was this giddy over a trade deal!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Agreed!
For me, the only trade deal that comes close to this one is when I traded a Bill Madlock card (of which I had 4 or 5) for a Johnny Bench AND Joe Morgan AND Dave Concepcion.
He wanted me to throw in a Jose Cardenal also, but I wouldn’t do it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Had a guy jip me out of a Babe Ruth card. I was only 8. 😩😭
You should be in jail…lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
All I remember was the better the card the better it sounded as a spoke motor.
Must have killed a 1/2 dozen Micky mantles that way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The other guy got taken, by the way was his name Barack Obama?
Obola was too high on weed, back then to pull of that deal.
You robbed him! He must have been a HUGE Cub fan to let you abuse him like that! 🙂 If that trade had been made in real life the Cubs would have had a World Series win about 40 years sooner.
“This will be the new paradigm.”
– Robert Lighthizer
LikeLiked by 16 people
🙏🇺🇸❤️🦁❤️🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many decades since we put our magnificent country first? Thank you President Trump.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Amen
I never dreamed it could be this good.
I voted for President Trump for the Supreme Court and got so much more than I asked for. I see a future with opportunities for the young people here and abroad.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Agreed Margaret.
I voted for Mr Trump basically for 3 reasons:
1) law and order – and that includes Conservative judges
2) i wanted a businessman to have a crack at being in charge of our country – at least once in my lifetime
3) because he EARNED the opportunity by listening to – and giving a platform to – family members of victims of illegal aliens, when NOONE ELSE would
Anything else would be icing on the cake.
We are getting lots of icing.
2) i wanted a businessman to have a crack at being in charge of our country – at least once in my lifetime.
That was number one for me and everything else is the Icing like you stated.
BPE, PDJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Knew he would win and not be disappointed again with losers like McCain & Romney. He showed from the first debate and the first gotcha question from Megan Kelly, he would fight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McStain and Flavor of the Day, Gromney what a couple.
I will say this because we have plenty examples to support …
A businessman is doing well as President only because he is Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. A businessman who did NOT sell out to the Chamber of Chinese Commerce.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
A big difference between a wall street businessman and a main street one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
YUGE 🦁
And he isn’t’ just “a” businessman. He is THE businessman. MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
TexasDude, exactly my thought. Having “a” businessman would have not made any difference. Having “THE” businessman President Trump is what making all the difference.
Case in Point – Imagine a jeff bezos, bill gates, warren buffet, … (list is much much longer than O would like) as president.
Note: Before the grammar pundits skewers me for my bad “grammar”, the capitalization in names are intentional.
Regulatory reform.
Especially the O care. mandate.
I’ve dreamed of starting a business my whole life.
Thank you ,you beautiful badgers,wolverine and Mr President🇺🇸🚚👍
How are the Democrats going to counter this? More talk of economic “crumbs”. More of the rich vs poor rhetoric. As a former Democrat it finally dawned on me the party stands for nothing that makes America great at all. Government control of industry, healthcare, and education (indoctrination). Race baiting. Class and gender warfare. Environmental doom and gloom talk. In other words, the Democrats can’t offer a damn thing positive to the American people. Oh, the Democrats have a MAGA slogan too. Theirs is Make America Garbage Always!
LikeLike
My Prayers go out to him tonight because now the Dems have decided that if they take back the house they wont just impeach him they will start hundreds of Investigations into everything Trump and he will be brought down under the pressure of losing everything including his family. so lets hope that the American people know how much is at state we now have riding on this election.
please hold my hand as I say this prayer for him and his family…
Thank You Love this president and his family..
LikeLiked by 9 people
i am holding
“If they take back the House”
VOTE as though our lives depend on it, because it does!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Promises made, promises kept! Bravo. Now can we set the dogs loose on Trudeau and Freedland? I want to see every piece of flesh torn from these two. While we may spare the Canadian economy from death, they need a decade or two of economic pain. Let’s take back those auto and auto parts plants, close loopholes for China and restore parity. They can keep their newcomers and pay for a wall as well. The times they are a changin’.
Soyboy and Thunderthighs are squirming now!
LikeLiked by 6 people
There is some chaffing going on tonight. Not to mention the grinding of the teeth with the loser squad.
LikeLike
Vid already gone. Bummer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It still works for me, I double checked after reading your comment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hmmm…must be the country currently being used by my browser. Bummer for me, then lol. Thx James.
LikeLike
When Sundance says to watch it before it disappears…then I nab a copy in case we need it down the road.
LikeLike
Listening to this just now-how refreshing, reassuring, all American-our CAN DO mojo is back! I have so much admiration for all concerned in these America first trade negotiations, beginning with our President, after literally giving up following the cumulative of decades of kindergarten childlessness from prior administrations.
LikeLiked by 8 people
America has is swagger back!
John who?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who died?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lighthizer starts the fire, Navarro adds more fuel. While Charles Payne takes down the globalists:
LikeLiked by 19 people
Charles just cuts through rhetoric without being rude. Just love listening to him.
LikeLiked by 12 people
So well put.
Absolute fav giant gentleman, Charles killer Payne🎰🏁
Those 2 globalist shills were no match for CP.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’d like to see him and Sharyl Attkisson moderate the presidential debates.
LikeLiked by 9 people
GREAT THINKING!!! 😀
I love Mr. Payne, he gets it, day in and day out. I wish we had many more great people like him. He came from nothing in Mississippi and I admire that man tremendously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love listening to him. Didn’t like the way Fox treated him – very glad they reversed course on suspending him.
All those cute young things drinking their fair trade coffee and preening. Such hypocrites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prvbs 20:29 The glory of young men is their strength: and the beauty of old men is the gray head.
Pr16:16 How much better is it to get wisdom than gold! and to get understanding rather to be chosen than silver!
Pr 31:10 Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.
Pr 31:30 Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the LORD, she shall be praised.
Charles is right. I’d rather pay a little more to a Company that keeps my neighbor working versus paying the Government to sustain said neighbor. #EasyMath
LikeLiked by 10 people
Why not? I’m making more and keeping more of what I make. Easy cheesy! MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Divine Intervention. You are seeing the Lord’s hand in these deals. Thank You Our Heavenly Father for not turning your back on us. May our praise for your intervention shake the heavens.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Amen and amen Johnny.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nope…Just our VSG President Trump.
LikeLike
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. Like, like and like again
“I don’t think [China has] ever seen anyone who has stood up to them like this and said, ‘We cannot have this situation continue. It has to change.'”
– R. L.
LikeLiked by 10 people
China has always been able to cheat, lie, deceive, and KILL IF NEEDED to get what they want.
Not this time. Trump has made their EVIL naked before the world.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. We make deals to “raise up” other people….noble….smh.
I think it’s kinda racist/disgusting, honestly. Chinese are smart people (on average smarter than us). They can make it just fine without us extra-special people “helping” them.
Same kind of thought process goes with voter ID (some people are too dumb to get an ID….really? Anyone ever ask them if they think they’re too dumb and need our help?) and the refugee crisis. Anyone ever stop to ask these folks whether they’d actually prefer living here, or in their own countries? I’m pretty sure they like where they’re from a whole lot better….maybe give them some help to rebuild, and then leave them alone.
If our country got destroyed by a hurricane…would anyone here prefer moving to China over building our country back up?
SMDH. When Putin had that article in the NYT accusing us of being “exceptionalists” he hit the nail on the damn head.
President Trump sees through all this disgusting behavior. Want to help Mexico? Then help them help themselves. They get pride in themselves, which they will have earned. And that’s the best kind of pride.
Sorry for ranting in response to your post, but I am just so glad PDJT sees value in other people, other countries, and for once gives them some damn respect. But when he does it, it holds up a large mirror to how we’ve been behaving up until then. And it’s shameful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They call him a protectionist but will never give him the credit to for a deal that lifts Mexico and us at the same time.
Even though I didn’t vote for Perot he was right with these bad trade deals, our president is fixing that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He knows if Mexico can get their act together many here will go home. VSG…..
Rant on! Good points.
And when POTUS gives them respect, that large mirror also reflects the respect back at us.
Cued @ :23
POTUS is in the business of accomplishing things that “many people thought would be impossible.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s almost as though he has a magic wand 😁
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL!!! 😀
Not wanting to detract at all from VSGDJT, but a lots of his success must be credited to the geniuses that preceded him. There is TV footage of DJT critiquing every admin back to Clinton on their trade policies. They were so very awful that they made his job so easy. I’m not diminishing POTUS here – he was elected because the situation that had been created by his predecessors was ABYSMAL. That is why he ran, cause no one else would fix it.
LikeLike
A few hours after the agreement was announced, I looked at CNN and CNN money — something I almost never do. The CNN headlines about this event were rather negative and snotty. CNN money?? Not a word one way or the other. I guess they just didn’t think it was important financially. 8>)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Augie, it seems anyone watching CNN and others are missing out on the real news, they only see the negative and hate, how sad.
CNN as a news outlet is entirely useless at this point.
CNN Headline #1: “Trump says he’s ditching NAFTA but that’s not what’s happening” — Jeremy “D.B.” Diamond; no interest in reading this kinda “news”
CNN Headline #2: “Tentative deal sends markets to record highs” — a short, 6 paragraph blurb; closests you’ll get to “positive coverage”
CNN Money top headline: “Instagram and Tinder are rolling out features just for college kids”
I don’t know how to type a “fart sound”, but if I could, I would type one right here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup, that’s what I saw. Except the CNN Money headline when I looked was something even more obscure. I think we can all imagine a razzberry pretty vividly. Don’t worry about typing it. CNN wins it.
cnn…. news ? BWA HA HA! You are kidding right ?
Thanks for the posting of the interview otherwise I would never have been able to see U.S.T.R. Lighthizer.
Avoided Baier since the August 2015 Fox Presidential Debate. Bret Baier is a Wolf Blizer wanna-be trapped in perpetual adolescence. I loathe and despise him along with Chris Wallace & Meeagain Kelly.
U.S.T.R. Lighthizer was and is worth every moment of suck that melon headed Baier brings to the screen…..thanks again 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
The anti-Trumper nitpicking is going to be epic. They think making something 3-4% cheaper is better than having a job and strong economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No the real kicker is the globalist just got kicked to the curb. Our President Trump has just cut the globalist right out of the deal. They had no say at all. LOL I love my President of the United States, Donald Trump.
Remember, Trillions at stake for the globalist. I can hear the demonic screeching from them now. President Trump is like Holy Water on the demonic globalist.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
You’re right Medowlandsview, they think making something 4 or 10 percent is better than other countries stealing from us in many areas. Jobs, property etc. bull crap! Ty President Trump! We ❤️ Love you!
LikeLike
Cheaper is better. Like hell it is!
Chinese drywall in my new house is wavy. Chinese nails bend on contact. Make it here. Make it well. MAGA!!!
meadowlandsview, but it will help republicans in Nov. as to date the democrats have absolutely nothing but false criticisms and offering exactly what we wanted done and has been done by our President – democrats want to raise taxes again, don’t want the wall(s), nor closing the border, and want to continue to take over America. They have nothing of value to us and our country to offer and why so many are walking away or not voting at all for the democrats. It seems daily their seeking something, anything against Trump but there is nothing for impeachment and so they continue to flounder. They also not have even one valid worthwhile person to run in November and even less so in 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s really not cheaper cause your taxes are picking up the EBT card tab eventually.💵
Oh yeah. Peter Navarro is great too! I can’t wait to see what special preparations he has for the Chinese. Panda is going to get a haircut 🙂
Panda is wiggin’ out. Bigly.
Does this announcement outshine the death of a certain, Arizona Senator??
Trump has the last laugh!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like College, watch with a strong cup of coffee, it will help you keep up with the lecture!
Wrong thread.
Please stop obsessing over no-name.
tomf
That is my only post on McCain.
It is the best commentary on him, on the Net.
Dig it!
I posted this on the other thread but it is so simple I really wish PT would tweet this out and start using it at his rallies as it brands/labels the MSM and Dems as haters and anti American.
Why is it that the MSM and Dems hate it so much if the American people can win.
For example all of these below are wins for Americans:
Lower taxes, Less Government regulation, More Jobs for all, More US Manufacturing, Stronger Economy, Stronger Military, Border security, Immigration Control, Fair Trade deals, Enforcing our Constitution and America First.
Why do they hate all of these which benefit and protect all Americans?
While they hate, I’m focused on MAGA!
VA, Right-to-Try, the list goes on and on.
❤️🦁❤️
Love, love, love how Lighthizer threw some nice recognition Jared Kushner’s way
LikeLiked by 14 people
Excellent point Parteagirl! Jared Kushner is a prince and we all know how hard he and Ivanka work. They work for nothing. Unbelievable! That is true love for Americans. The Trump family are great Patriots. No one better in Washington DC. No one!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Mexican President also specifically congratulated Kushner
LikeLiked by 3 people
Am I the only one who thought how terrifying it must be to be on the other side of the table listening to Boss Lighthizer’s gravelley voice as he points out how he could eviscerate my shithole country if I don’t pay a few workers $16 /hr?
LikeLiked by 4 people
YUP. And just think about this.
There was NO WAY for Mexico, Canada, China, or ANY of these nations to use our FAKE NEWS MEDIA against us, to change the outcome.
People have no idea how important that is. Trump SPURNED the fake news media precisely so that these TRAITORS could not interfere with his winning.
THAT was true genius.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well played Mr. President. Canadians love/respect a well placed elbow. Great moments in Canadian history revolve around the artistic application of the elbow.
Well Played.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There better be a funding plan in these negotiations for the Southern Border Security Wall.
Mexico is a corrupt Naro State that is enabling an Invasion. It is conducting a proxy economic war against U.S. Citizens.
If you had them at the table and didn’t demand it as concessions, what kind of good deal with that be, or would it be LESS of a screwing for the U.S. Citizens.
I wonder if Mollie Tibbit’s Parents 401k stock rose and if they are pleased with this US/Mexican Trade Deal?.
LikeLike
Better be a funding plan…or what?
Some people are never satisfied, no matter how good things are. You appear to fit in that category.
LikeLiked by 3 people
jean2nd
Google Mexican Cartel Murder
Images
Take all that in…and think.
LikeLike
At present any criminal from South America and Mexico (or any other nation) are able to illegally cross into America to commit more crime.
LikeLike
Good Riddance NAFTA!
This is just the first shoe to drop 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
The old saw, ‘it takes one to know one’ may apply to Obrador (socialist) vis-a-vis Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, socialists from the North.
I am ruminating, but from the way the Neverland duo have been lobbying all over the world for their NAFTA position they probably were shouting in both of Obrador’s ears and he finally got fed-up. Clearly, the never grow up twins did not care a wit about Mexico’s interest in the trilateral NAFTA deal. #Obradorwalksaway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
(Just spent a long time on this comment on an earlier thread, so pasting here on the freshest thread — also seems more relevant here! Thanks)
Need to see the final language on labor — the holier-than-thou Wall Street left has long tried to sell trade deals to its own side by bragging about labor and environment provisions that are “enforceable” but look at the details and the claims was laughable.
With that caveat — this is absolutely HUGE. As a longtime close watcher of trade, it’s hard to overstate the EARTHQUAKE that just hit on so many fronts, seemingly out-of-nowhere (classic Trump!).
I hate to put politics over substance — because so often “accomplishments” are ALL politics and no substance, which makes this one so much more extraordinary and consequential — but let me hover on politics for now.
Obama ran on “renegotiating NAFTA” and proceeded essentially to ignore trade for his first term (meaning the Bush-initiated TPP basically ambled along without policy scrutiny), only to “pivot” and push the horrendous TPP in the second term. It’s rarely mentioned that he was so uninterested in substance (and arrogant toward congressional members in his own party) that he ignored the few ostensibly worker-friendly “concessions” baked into US trade policy over the years and didn’t even include these low-hanging-fruit sweeteners in what he initially touted as the “most progressive trade deal in history.” No wonder he got along so well with Justin from Canada. The two patted themselves and each other on the back for dithering over high falutin, nonsensical babble about gender equity. And it wasn’t even going to be binding! Head hits desk.
But back to the story and getting to my point: fast-forward, Bernie ran against TPP and the NAFTA trade model, while anti-establishment rage had simmered to white hot (with many thanks to Obama’s TPP worship — a massive political miscalculation). Though it continues to be lost on establishment dems, likely the *primary* reason that an historically independent, socialist septuagenarian from a small, non-flashy state managed to force Hillary to cheat to cinch the nomination is that he highlighted what a fraud she (and Obama) are on trade. He didn’t even need to call her out; he simply needed to hold an honest opinion. By the time she finally issued some milquetoast, overly-parsed opposition statement on TPP, barely 3 fools and their dog believed her. Fast-forward again, when the general rolls around, she figures she’ll just skip the rust belt and workers in general, having already pissed them off — who needs ’em? — gaslight on identity politics and claim her birth right and the rest is history.
The entire establishment, left and right, the whole DC class, airbrushed trade from Trump’s platform from start to finish. It was always a key part of the existential threat Trump posed (and poses) to the status quo.
And now, this. Collective bargaining. $16/hr. Enforceable.
BOOM.
Obama and an entire generation of best and brightest whined that it couldn’t be done, that we who say “how about don’t sell out Americans to banks, multinationals and big tech” are all hopelessly naive, living in the past, afraid of the future, unwilling (or too stupid) to compete in a “global” world.
Fight for workers and not just asset portfolios? Impossible. Hillary even fussed over her party’s $15/hr minimum wage platform — no, no no, she said. Well, if we must, maybe $12. But oh my goodness — how will we possibly compete in a global market place?? Finger wagging. Lecturing.
Well, how about using the considerable leverage of the U.S. market to hold our “partners” to the same standards, thus bolstering the leverage for workers worldwide? How about quit penning deals that tilt all the leverage to financiers, multinational shareholders and executives, while undercutting and suppressing the leverage commanded by workers’ contribution to the bottom line? Trump just did it. No muss, no fuss.
$16 — while the idiot dems (the self-titled party of workers) are still quibbling amongst themselves over whether to argue for wages at all, anywhere. And this even apart from the NAFTA loophole.
Trump just solidified a center of gravity for a political movement of the 99%. A real, policy-based center of gravity. Right/left were already scrambled — we now can see where the marbles are rolling. He may hold the mantle of the republican party, but the Trump base is going to emerge as the most powerful force growing over the last several election cycles — the anti-establishment, Main street, anti-corruption/pro-justice REAL America. None of the leadership on the left is willing to take up what Bernie (almost by accident) stirred up or tapped into (not even Bernie, it seems!). They are all irrelevant now. In fact, any one of the “champions for workers” that won’t be honest that Trump just did what generations of feckless dems have promised to do is immediately discredited.
DC and the MSM will be the last to realize what’s happening. They will never understand or narrate the realignment. They still think we’re stupid. But it IS happening.
LikeLiked by 12 people
New….Brilliant observation. Enjoyed your post with a 2 thumbs up!
What an achievement. I hope the mighty Amb. Lighthizer is celebrating mightily tonight.
FTA – Wall Street traders sent the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes to record highs following a new trade agreement between the US and Mexico. The deal helped the Nasdaq Composite rise 0.6 per cent after the opening bell, sending it above 8,000 for the first time, and car firms also saw shares rise. The S&P 500 gained up to 0.7 per cent to reach a record 2,897, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by more than 250 points.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/money/markets/article-6103509/Wall-Street-traders-send-Nasdaq-record-high-following-new-trade-agreement-Mexico.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
This makes the other President before Trump look like nincompoops. They may have to give 2 Nobels to Trump: Economics and Peace.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nobels are worth nothing since they gave them for nothing in the recent past, that is what they are worth.NOTHING.
Our VSGPDJT would either refuse it, or take it and donate it and the $$ included to our vets….
Wanna bet ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
re Nobel Prizes
I’ve heard it said that – apart from hard-science advancements like cures for polio and new, innovative means of propulsion (as examples) –
… that Nobel Prizes in the “humanities” amount to nothing more than
Liberals awarding Liberal prizes to other Liberals for doing Liberal things
Free trade is not the enemy…not REAL free trade…
this is…
https://www.lawfareblog.com/coalition-all-democratic-forces-part-i-political-focus-whats-truly-important
this truly is the face of the enemy
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no middle ground. There will be a winner and loser. Will it be Gemany or Japan. November 6 will set the course for decades if not a century.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The elite have spoken. All us savages have to do is bow down to superior intellect. I love how he opines and then refuses to lower himself to give evidence to support his view. Apparently if you don’t just believe what he’s saying because he states it so eloquently, you belong to those deplorable people who haven’t the intellect and moral capacity to fully comprehend.
Please get out and vote. We have to keep people like this out of any position of power or influence. In the meantime,
MAGA on!
Do I have this right? POTUS makes the actual call to Mexico with the presstitutes right there and they will complain they have no full press conference? They just don’t like the American people getting raw news before they can put it thru their spin blender.
LikeLiked by 5 people
hahaha yes! Spin blender sounds like a great item for the ‘As seen on tv’ row….you can speak through it and it will make your own words sound like something else…lol
On Point!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The press are angry because they didn’t get to be the focus & use the opportunity to ask thinly disguised allegations as faux questions. How can they prevent the American public by seeing this as a Trumpian triumph if they can’t throw payments to starlets and not lowering the flag enough for their pretend hero into the mix?
China has published an account of the US-Mexico fair-trade deal aka NAFTA. It is fairly straight forward and factual, though they keep emphasizing Canada must be included by citing US politicians. No hyperbole as yet.
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/northamerica/2018-08/28/c_137423554.htm
Why does Canada have to be included if NAFTA is ripped up?
If congress objects, with mid-terms just around the corner, Trump will have many over a barrel! Canada loses either way!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is how China and some US politicians(quoted and named in the article) see it. Also it is a subtle reveal that China wants it to fail, thus pinning hopes on the Canadian team to continue to drag it out. That is why the President and AMLO are agreed. Whether Canada gets with the programme or not, the new bilateral US Mexico fair trade deal will go forward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t CTH have an article way back where Wilbur Ross exposed that 60%? of Mexican jobs are Mexican minimum wage?
LikeLike
https://g.co/kgs/Jq6XPE
If you happen to catch the “news” and you don’t hear how hrc is a crook, she is going to be charged, our country is in peril due to other crooks like comey, and trials are imminent …. You are not hearing “news” you are hearing lib dem propaganda ……
Simple as that.
China is hoping that their bought and paid for rinos and demorats will save their economic butts. Canada the same thing. One of their pundits actually said that trudeau’s Hard work lobbying our congress will pay off and this won’t happen. They are pining their hope on the November election that there will be no change if we lose the house.
LikeLike
And the China Mouthpiece Times has an Op-Ed posted straight out of the MSM saying exactly that which underscores your points. They really do believe the fake news. Good. I like it when they chase squirrels.
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1117243.shtml
For the Mexican auto worker it is important to understand the purchasing power at $16 per hour. A pack of tortillas in the United States cost $21.00. In Mexico the same pack of tortillas cost $1.50. Using tortillas as an example; the purchasing power for the Mexican worker is equivalent to $75+ per hour in the United States. If Trump ran for President of Mexico, Trump would be elected tomorrow. Lol
Where do you buy your tortillas?
I agree with your point about the value of sixteen dollars in Mexico, but I had to ask where you buy your tortillas.
Does anyone have an opinion if this deal swings Chicano votes towards PDJT? Some pollsters admit there are blocks of independent thinking Mex-Americans who support economic opportunity. Surely many will see this as an uplift to Mexican citizens who would like to build a better life in their own country. If anyone who has traveled the interstates in Alabama, Tennesee and South Carolina near the large auto assembly plants will testify, there are numerous satellite companies that feed these assembly plants much product. One large assembly plant spawns many more factories and that means many more jobs which will pay at least $16/hour. Not to mention the improved roadways which will need to be built so as to bring all this required material to these assembly plants!
My take away of this interview and President Trump’s conference call is – while being a regular reader of CTH, it was given that NAFTA will be dead, what is interesting from these two video clips is the huge name recognition and endorsements going to Jared Kushner.
If we backup a little – I believe Jared Kushner is also a key figure with the new direction towards our (I mean United States’s ) relationship with middle east and the embassy in Israel moving to Jerusalem.
Now it is unlikely that President Trump will change his VP in 2020 to Jared Kushner, but the elevated profile and portfolio handed to Jared Kushner and he in turn using it to successfully leave a mark in these historical moves does indicate of things to come.
I am not floating any conspiracy theories but just my observation and the fact that President Trump does not make a single move in this global chess game being played out right in front of the whole world without having MAGA motive. I know that there is a general consensus that Ivanka Kushner and Jared Kushner are too liberal for our liking but I think President Trump do see some major role that will be played by Jared Kushner in future. On second thoughts … citizen Trump himself was considered to be too liberal before he became Republican nominee but his records suggests that he is beating quite a few Republican Presidents handily in terms of MAGA policies.
