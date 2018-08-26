MAGAnomics: Consumer Confidence “Unprecedented traffic. As we go back and look, we’ve never seen traffic growth like this”…

Posted on August 26, 2018 by

Remember the ju-ju bones?… Well….  The U.S. Main Street economic engine is almost firing on all cylinders as brick-and-mortar retailers drop their historic complaints of e-commerce impacting their sales and foot-traffic, and instead begin seeing the real life consequences from a resurgent American middle-class.

Target CEO Brian Cornell: “There’s no doubt that, like others, we’re currently benefiting from a very strong consumer environment — perhaps the strongest I’ve seen in my career.”  “We’re seeing a great consumer response … unprecedented traffic. As we go back and look, we’ve never seen traffic growth like this.” (link)

The growth in retail foot-traffic is a critical KPI for the economy.  Despite economic and business school theory (pushed over the past 20 years), everything of consequence is dependent on a thriving American middle-class; blue and white collar.

Target CEO Brian Cornell is not alone in his optimism:

  • Walmart VP of Investor Relations Dan Binder: “Job growth is great. Wages are up. Credit is expanding … So the consumer is in great shape. In the surveys that we look at, they tell us that they are feeling good about their financial condition.”
  • Home Depot CFO Carol B. Tomé: “As we look to the back half of the year, we continue to expect strong economic growth, with the backdrop of a healthy home improvement environment. Homeowners continue to enjoy home price appreciation, and rising wages and low unemployment have driven consumer confidence to record high levels.”
  • Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette: “Based on the first-half performance, our strong execution and the anticipation of continued healthy consumer spending, we’re raising both sales and earnings guidance for the year.”
  • Lowe’s CFO Marshall A. Croom: “We expect to see solid sector growth driven by gains in employment which should boost disposable income and consumer spending.”

The middle-class economic engine can/is self-sustaining around the basic principles of MAGAnomics.  Additionally, finalizing America-first trade deals could explode U.S. GDP growth as investment pours into the U.S.A.  We will soon need to build a bigger-engine to handle all the high-octane investment fuel.

The economic models of the entire last generation+ are based on the assumptions of continuing globalist economics which advances, and has advanced, the interest of Wall Street over Main Street.  They were driving a “service-driven economy” message.

The investing class economy, ie. another name for a ‘service-driven economy’, has been the only source of historic reference for approximately three decades. These talking heads convinced themselves that a “service driven economy” was the ONLY economy ever possible for the U.S. in the future.  WATCH:

.

Back in January 2017 Deutsche Bank began thinking about it, applying new models, trying to conceptualize and quantify MAGAnomics, and trying to walk out the potential ramifications.  They began talking about Trump doubling the U.S. GDP growth rate when all U.S. investment groups couldn’t yet fathom the possibility.

As we have continued to share, CTH believes the paycheck-to-paycheck working middle-class are going to see a considerable rise in wages and standard of living.  How high can wages rise?… that depends on the pressure; and right now the pressure is massive.  I’m not going to dismiss the possibility we could see 10 to 20% increases in year-over-year wage growth in multiple Main Street economic sectors.

Winnamins.  We need lots of them…

Now here’s the critical leadership part…. After two-plus decades of Wall Street emphasis on inventory and supply chain management: Who is going to be bold enough to ramp up inventories high enough to prepare for, and take advantage of, the upcoming MAGAnomic holiday season?

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, media bias, President Trump, Taxes, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

85 Responses to MAGAnomics: Consumer Confidence “Unprecedented traffic. As we go back and look, we’ve never seen traffic growth like this”…

  1. madeline says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Wait Macy’s? Wonder if they will start carrying Trump Ties again?

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      August 26, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      LOL

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Bendix says:
      August 26, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      I’m sick of Macy’s not carrying the merchandise, but they’ll order it for you online.
      Sure, with a minimum to ship it to your home.
      Then, when whatever it is doesn’t fit, it’s a trip back to the store to return the stuff, and try again.
      Kmart/Sears are closing more stores. They complain that consumers don’t want to shop in the stores.
      That’s because when you find what you think you want, they don’t have it in your size or the color you want.
      It’s absolute rubbish that the women of America have suddenly all decided that we don’t like going shopping.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      August 26, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      Yeah. I’ve got an issue with Lowe’s, who just shut down Orchard Supply Hardware, a legend in California (in particular the area around San Jose), the best hardware store I’ve ever known, outside of Dale Hardware in Fremont.

      He can yap about increasing employment all he wants, he’s gonna have the entire staffs of 99 stores in the unemployment lines, around Christmas, no less, and many, MANY customers who will have to deal with an inferior alternative.

      Of course, OSH’s slide began with their acquisition by SEARS, run by a clown named Brennan…hmmm… Same thing with Montgomery Wards, run by another Brennan (his brother). Could there be THREE of them???

      /rant. Don’t mean to rain on the parade, but Croom is a bit like Al “Chainsaw” Dunlap…
      Cut even when he had enormous profits…

      Then again, Kalifornistan’s business environment is abysmal, at best, but it’s much better than it has been the last five or ten years, I’ll bet…

      Like

      Reply
    • sherryoftexas says:
      August 26, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      madeline,That was when I stopped shopping at Macy’s so it wouldn’t matter to me if they did. start carrying Trump ties again. They lost my business forever.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. starfcker says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    “Who is going to be bold enough to ramp up inventories high enough to prepare for, and take advantage of, the upcoming MAGAnomic holiday season?” Uh, that would be me, Mr. President. Myself and my crew have had our foot to the floor building inventory since the day you came down the escalator. See you at the top.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • budso says:
      August 26, 2018 at 6:03 pm

      Please send some of that business to Vermont. We are wallowing in a Progressive funk created by our Pols that hate Trunp, hate business, hate fossil fuels, hate climate warming deniers. Oh never mind, we are getting just what we deserve.

      Like

      Reply
      • CaptainNonno says:
        August 26, 2018 at 6:13 pm

        I especially enjoy the fields of solar panels. At times I think we have new lakes in Vermont.

        Like

        Reply
      • mickeyhamtramck says:
        August 26, 2018 at 6:35 pm

        Budso, Vermont will grow out of it. No worries, I lived in Stowe 50 years ago when Vt. was Republican and boasted “more cows than people.” The people are a hard working independent breed. Unfortunately, the Green Mountains have been invaded and bought up by New Yorkers and Mass. and urban progressives desiring a ‘Green Acres’ hippidom not knowing the first thing about tapping a maple tree. Trump’s economy will eventually sway politics up there. Real Vermonters are true yankee people with industry in their veins.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  3. amwick says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    We just completed a long road trip… major interstates, and I noticed a change in the trucking.. Lots of heavy construction equipment being carted hither and yon, and lots of tandem Fed Ex haulers. Economy is booming,,, you can see it on the high way.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  4. Greg1 says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Let the economy just keep growing by the Grace of a God using Trump for the good of the American people.

    May the American people see the clear difference between what Trump is doing vs the liberal failures of the past. Especially on Election Day. And may they vote accordingly, and may liberals once again cry on election night as the American people recognize what and who is more beneficial for them.

    Hint: It ain’t democrats.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  5. Bee says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    I work for a third party logistics company. I can tell you from the inside they keep talking about how good our sales are. They are ramping up contracts for multiple companies at a rate we are having trouble maintaining trained personnel for.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    The 3rd Quarter real GDP rate will be higher than the 2nd Quarter which currently stands at 4.1%. We could very easily hit 5%.

    The great news about the 3rd Quarter is that the Advance Estimate comes out 10 days prior to the November Election!

    Don’t ever forget that Money talks and BS walks!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      August 26, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      I’ve personally spent more tens of $$$ thousands of dollars in the last two months than I have spent in the last 15years (a home improvement project). Building materials, tools, subcontractors, etc. All being spent in a way that benefits our economy.

      My own personal story is perfectly encapsulated in these numbers. And MY President has been the spur to my activity. And MY President has FUNDED a uuuge chunk of this personal wealth expansion by the BOOMING stock market which has been an unbelievable windfall of PROFITS in my pocket. PROFITS that I am spending on my Home ASSET… thus increasing its value in a superheated marketplace.

      MY President’s policies have raised MY boat like never before. Suck on THAT Mueller! et.al.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 26, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      While China’s market is going backwards, our markets are setting all time highs everywhere you look!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • trapper says:
      August 26, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      Everyone says I’m crazy, but all year I have been saying 6% GDP growth by the end of 2018. Christmas 2018 should push it over the top, and watch all the American made stuff that start flying off the shelves. And not just regular Christmas present stuff, but big ticket stuff. No more nursing that aged old car and pickup truck. “Merry Christmas, Honey!” We’re back!

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
  7. bullnuke says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    So, what happened to the mysterious data point “jobs saved”?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Kenji says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    If you don’t see the ‘unprecedented’ BOOM in … TARGET … retail traffic as a resurgent … MIDDLE CLASS … then you must be a coastal elite too out of touch to matter anymore.

    Despite being a coastal elite, myself … my wife LOVES Target … since she grew up solidly middle class, and her mother bargain-shopped to stretch the family budget. Now … if we can just get rid of the made-in-China/Malaysia crap … we’d really be in business.

    Winning!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. MS Idaho says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Thank you Sundance. Alternatives to ‘grave’ news is very welcome. a booming economy is uplifting. my fingers are crossed that my VERY small business will prosper, too (smile)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Augie says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    The Left has been hostile to the middle class going back at least to the fifties. “Middle-class” was a verbal sneer among sophisticated leftists of the time. This continued into current days with the remarks of a previous occupant of the White House about bitter clingers to guns and religion.

    Perhaps more significant, the globalists have economically abandoned the American middle class over several decades. President Trump didn’t get here a moment too soon!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Bendix says:
      August 26, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      That liberal guy who I link to frequently quoted another guy who called it the “overclass”.
      I will have to go back and look it up to credit it properly, but that’s a great term.

      Like

      Reply
    • trapper says:
      August 26, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      The left has always hated the middle class because they rightly viewed America’s middle class as the single most powerful barrier to a worker’s communist revolution in the US. I used to listen to my Marxist professors lament and fret about it. How to deal with the middle class? Well, they figured it out. Destroy it.

      They almost succeeded, with the help of globalist multinational corporate management who would sell their children for a buck, and DID. They should consider themselves lucky to be allowed to just walk away. Historically it has not always worked out that way for the enemies of the people. Trump is the best friend the left has, even if they don’t know it. Remove him, and the next one we send may not be so forgiving.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Suzanne says:
        August 26, 2018 at 5:38 pm

        Destroying the Middle Class is one of the top agenda items for Marxists/communists. The very existence of a Middle class gives the peons/serfs/whatever something to which they can aspire. If they are successful in destroying the middle class then it’s just them ruling over the serfs

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Ausonius says:
        August 26, 2018 at 5:40 pm

        Classic Marxism/Leninism from the last centuries finds the “bourgeoisie” or the “petit-bourgeoisie” (Middle-class, lower-middle-class people) impediments to the revolution, because they have enough prosperity to want to preserve their society, rather than burn it down.

        So, yes, you are quite right in seeing hostility: if you are a Leftist, you are SUPPOSED to be hostile toward them! Why anybody votes Dem/Leftist is beyond me…except for the explanation of liberal yuppie guilt about being prosperous and a desire to imitate the Leftist millionaire elitists (suffering the ultimate cognitive dissonance about being prosperous while others are not) on the coasts! 😉

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  11. Michelle Palmateer says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    That “They say this day would never come” video is nothing short of FANTASTIC. I love the part at the end where O is making the statement, from the night he won his first term election. POTUS has certainly turned things around in a way I didn’t dream that was a possibility. This is the kind of winning that nobody tires of. Thank you President Trump.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Minnie says:
    August 26, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Personal experience: paralegal to transactional attorney.

    Since JANUARY, the office has been plowing through Contacts and Closings on real estate and vacant land, as well as restaurants, Snapple, Tropicana, Pepsi, Boars Head, etc. distribution routes.

    PLOWING 👍

    It’s exhilarating, rewarding and exhausting!!

    Need a break but, as of Friday, there’s no calm in sight.

    Never complaining, always rejoicing in the blessings of a robust, MAGA economy.

    God Bless President Donald J. Trump 🙏

    God Bless America 🇺🇸

    P.S. my lovely little retirement account is doing exceptionally well.

    WINNING!!

    🙏🇺🇸🦁❤️🦁🇺🇸🙏

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      August 26, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      Woot woot! TY….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Minnie says:
        August 26, 2018 at 6:28 pm

        Perspective: we typically order expensive “redweld” file folders, which are quite expensive, twice a year.

        We placed our 3rd order just this past week.

        Our consumption of stationery/copy paper is through the roof, staying loyal to HammerMill (Made in the USA, baby!)

        Becoming fast friends with Hector, our Staples delivery guy.

        And the UPS and FedEx drivers, too.

        Jobs, jobs, jobs!!

        WINNING 🦁❤️🦁

        Winnamins, for ALL, Cheers!! 🇺🇸

        Like

        Reply
    • Yippeekiyay says:
      August 26, 2018 at 5:33 pm

      That’s so great, Minnie.

      I’ve been seeing “Help Wanted” signs all over the place. As people start getting back to work or getting better jobs, the economy will keep getting better and better. MEGA!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Yippeekiyay says:
        August 26, 2018 at 5:36 pm

        That would be MAGA! I got so excited!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Lanna says:
        August 26, 2018 at 6:00 pm

        I see help wanted signs listing wages now. Good Times started doing this early 2017, $8/hour. Same store now lists their starting wage at $11.50/hour. Other businesses here (CO) are now doing it. Dry cleaner has a help wanted sign for a presser at $13/hour. Medical device company’s help wanted sign wants assemblers at $16/hour, specifies easy work, no experience necessary, will train.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • LafnH20 says:
      August 26, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      CHIRP!! 😁

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. Curry Worsham says:
    August 26, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Right on!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Another Scott says:
    August 26, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    In a short time President Trump has made the Republican party the party of everyday middle class working people. The Democrats have become a collection of either country club Democrats or radical socialists.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. White Apple says:
    August 26, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Trump has mentioned it a couple times; the new “Investment Tax Credit” can have a greater positive affect than the tax-cut itself. I am working on how it can be applied for the average taxpayer and if so, it would be a huge plus for every working tax paying American.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Menotrite says:
    August 26, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Had to run out and get a new pair of work boots today. Wore the soles out of my Red Wings in the last year. Oil and gas industry. Killing it!
    Good times people. Run with it.
    Vote MAGA!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 26, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Thank you President Trump! A huge burden has been lifted. Dread, drudgery, and the shackles of Crony Globalists and Socialism have been removed from the American people!

    The American spirit has been revived.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Johnny Bravo says:
    August 26, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    I’ll leave this here, the reason why the US is cooking on gas ⛽️

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    August 26, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Giddyup treepers…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    August 26, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    But the Socialists want to get rid of Trump, because they need a country of hopeless, poor, desperate people, so they can convince them that the only way for them to survive is to let the state / the Government control their entire existence.

    Like

    Reply
  21. clipe says:
    August 26, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Macy’s (M)

    On the Macy’s call, the executive team sounded bullish on the consumer spending.

    “Based on the first half performance, our strong execution and the anticipation of continued healthy consumer spending, we’re raising both sales and earnings guidance for the year,” said CEO Jeffrey Gennette.

    He added, “we are also benefiting from strong consumer confidence and spending, including growth in international tourist spending.”

    Tourist spending? That wasn’t supposed to happen,

    Consumers Are Saving Retailers Like Walmart From the Retailpocolypse

    Like

    Reply
  22. LafnH20 says:
    August 26, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Just like in the movie, “Once Upon a Time in the West”, with Henry Fonda and Charles Bronson..

    Once Upon a Time in the West https://g.co/kgs/SoxW1b

    Who’s going to be the Next… McBain?

    Who’s gonna Build the “MAGA”
    Train Station… First?

    And for a Railroad to operate efficiently..
    1 Station just won’t do!

    At Least 1 other Station… is Needed!
    At Least. .. 1

    A Happy Happy MAGA Thanksgiving and A VERY VERY Merry MAGA Christmas ..BE..
    Just ’round the Bend.

    If I were Wholesailing.. I’d offer lotsa lotsa MAGA,
    National Pride
    Made in the USA
    WE THE PEOPLE
    and America FIRST…
    In General..
    STUFF

    Truckloads and Truckloads

    BUT… that’s just me.

    Like

    Reply
  23. JAS says:
    August 26, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Stuff that I use to not be able to get from local (in state) retailers now have EVERYTHING. Local retailers and manufacturer inventories are up, up up. Buy local if it makes sense to you. It does to me for a lot of stuff I buy in the clothing and sporting goods segments.

    In another vein, Europeans are giving their last year (2018) cars away. They know what’s coming. I’m leasing a Porsche suv with a year to go and they will just take it and give a new one on another lease. No extra charges. I’m not biting. Going to Ford (Lincoln Aviator) next. Gorgeous!

    MAGA! Life is great AGAIN!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s