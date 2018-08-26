MAGAnomics: Consumer Confidence “Unprecedented traffic. As we go back and look, we’ve never seen traffic growth like this”…

Remember the ju-ju bones?… Well…. The U.S. Main Street economic engine is almost firing on all cylinders as brick-and-mortar retailers drop their historic complaints of e-commerce impacting their sales and foot-traffic, and instead begin seeing the real life consequences from a resurgent American middle-class.
Target CEO Brian Cornell: “There’s no doubt that, like others, we’re currently benefiting from a very strong consumer environment — perhaps the strongest I’ve seen in my career.” “We’re seeing a great consumer response … unprecedented traffic. As we go back and look, we’ve never seen traffic growth like this.” (link)
The growth in retail foot-traffic is a critical KPI for the economy. Despite economic and business school theory (pushed over the past 20 years), everything of consequence is dependent on a thriving American middle-class; blue and white collar.
Target CEO Brian Cornell is not alone in his optimism:
- Walmart VP of Investor Relations Dan Binder: “Job growth is great. Wages are up. Credit is expanding … So the consumer is in great shape. In the surveys that we look at, they tell us that they are feeling good about their financial condition.”
- Home Depot CFO Carol B. Tomé: “As we look to the back half of the year, we continue to expect strong economic growth, with the backdrop of a healthy home improvement environment. Homeowners continue to enjoy home price appreciation, and rising wages and low unemployment have driven consumer confidence to record high levels.”
- Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette: “Based on the first-half performance, our strong execution and the anticipation of continued healthy consumer spending, we’re raising both sales and earnings guidance for the year.”
- Lowe’s CFO Marshall A. Croom: “We expect to see solid sector growth driven by gains in employment which should boost disposable income and consumer spending.”
The middle-class economic engine can/is self-sustaining around the basic principles of MAGAnomics. Additionally, finalizing America-first trade deals could explode U.S. GDP growth as investment pours into the U.S.A. We will soon need to build a bigger-engine to handle all the high-octane investment fuel.
The economic models of the entire last generation+ are based on the assumptions of continuing globalist economics which advances, and has advanced, the interest of Wall Street over Main Street. They were driving a “service-driven economy” message.
The investing class economy, ie. another name for a ‘service-driven economy’, has been the only source of historic reference for approximately three decades. These talking heads convinced themselves that a “service driven economy” was the ONLY economy ever possible for the U.S. in the future. WATCH:
Back in January 2017 Deutsche Bank began thinking about it, applying new models, trying to conceptualize and quantify MAGAnomics, and trying to walk out the potential ramifications. They began talking about Trump doubling the U.S. GDP growth rate when all U.S. investment groups couldn’t yet fathom the possibility.
As we have continued to share, CTH believes the paycheck-to-paycheck working middle-class are going to see a considerable rise in wages and standard of living. How high can wages rise?… that depends on the pressure; and right now the pressure is massive. I’m not going to dismiss the possibility we could see 10 to 20% increases in year-over-year wage growth in multiple Main Street economic sectors.
Winnamins. We need lots of them…
Now here’s the critical leadership part…. After two-plus decades of Wall Street emphasis on inventory and supply chain management: Who is going to be bold enough to ramp up inventories high enough to prepare for, and take advantage of, the upcoming MAGAnomic holiday season?
Wait Macy’s? Wonder if they will start carrying Trump Ties again?
I’m sick of Macy’s not carrying the merchandise, but they’ll order it for you online.
Sure, with a minimum to ship it to your home.
Then, when whatever it is doesn’t fit, it’s a trip back to the store to return the stuff, and try again.
Kmart/Sears are closing more stores. They complain that consumers don’t want to shop in the stores.
That’s because when you find what you think you want, they don’t have it in your size or the color you want.
It’s absolute rubbish that the women of America have suddenly all decided that we don’t like going shopping.
I rarely shop either of these two because they are always trashed and dirty. Merchandise is mixed up.
Yeah. I’ve got an issue with Lowe’s, who just shut down Orchard Supply Hardware, a legend in California (in particular the area around San Jose), the best hardware store I’ve ever known, outside of Dale Hardware in Fremont.
He can yap about increasing employment all he wants, he’s gonna have the entire staffs of 99 stores in the unemployment lines, around Christmas, no less, and many, MANY customers who will have to deal with an inferior alternative.
Of course, OSH’s slide began with their acquisition by SEARS, run by a clown named Brennan…hmmm… Same thing with Montgomery Wards, run by another Brennan (his brother). Could there be THREE of them???
/rant. Don’t mean to rain on the parade, but Croom is a bit like Al “Chainsaw” Dunlap…
Cut even when he had enormous profits…
Then again, Kalifornistan’s business environment is abysmal, at best, but it’s much better than it has been the last five or ten years, I’ll bet…
Cuppa, I shop at Lowes whenever I can, they give vets and active military 0% discount every day for every purchase. Show your DD214 or military ID.
madeline,That was when I stopped shopping at Macy’s so it wouldn’t matter to me if they did. start carrying Trump ties again. They lost my business forever.
No macy in my town but same attitude. Target lost my business with their idiocy. They can change I won’t go back.
“Who is going to be bold enough to ramp up inventories high enough to prepare for, and take advantage of, the upcoming MAGAnomic holiday season?” Uh, that would be me, Mr. President. Myself and my crew have had our foot to the floor building inventory since the day you came down the escalator. See you at the top.
Please send some of that business to Vermont. We are wallowing in a Progressive funk created by our Pols that hate Trunp, hate business, hate fossil fuels, hate climate warming deniers. Oh never mind, we are getting just what we deserve.
I especially enjoy the fields of solar panels. At times I think we have new lakes in Vermont.
Budso, Vermont will grow out of it. No worries, I lived in Stowe 50 years ago when Vt. was Republican and boasted “more cows than people.” The people are a hard working independent breed. Unfortunately, the Green Mountains have been invaded and bought up by New Yorkers and Mass. and urban progressives desiring a ‘Green Acres’ hippidom not knowing the first thing about tapping a maple tree. Trump’s economy will eventually sway politics up there. Real Vermonters are true yankee people with industry in their veins.
We just completed a long road trip… major interstates, and I noticed a change in the trucking.. Lots of heavy construction equipment being carted hither and yon, and lots of tandem Fed Ex haulers. Economy is booming,,, you can see it on the high way.
Yep, rigs on the road, 1st sign
The US northern tier railroad line runs by my front window…I see the economy booming in the increased rail traffic as well amwick. Welcome home :0)
I have seen the rigs loaded on the trains that pass through my town. wheels in and ready to be driven to the next location
When I started really watching the trains, I was taken aback at how many of those truck trailers are marked with Chinese characters/letters.
UP out side my window here in Eastern Oregon-or Western Idaho as we locals call it-is digging up some absolutely antique locomotives. GP-45’s and ancient GE cab units. they save the newer stuff of intermodal (containers.0 but boy some of the secondary freights are interesting..
They’re restoring BigBoy 4014 in Cheyenne; maybe that will come rumbling by soon 🙂
(missed seeing it in SoCal back in 2011, would be neat to see it in action)…
Are you down around the Ontario area 4ED?
I recently have seen more of the slow moving heavy dump trucks locally.
Just yesterday I was following one with a big “do not follow” sign on the back. LOL.
There’s something in the air… diesel fumes maybe, but who cares? That’s the smell of WORK!
I’ve noticed that too, Amwick. Lots of brand new earth moving equipment going past my work every day. Brand new beautiful Caterpillar D-9s!
I saw lots of really big back hoes… I mean gigundous rigs. And those tandem Fed Ex trucks… they are really scary to pass. Sunday was still a bit quieter… which is nice..
Amwick, we took a week long vacation to Carmel, Indiana visiting daughter and
son in law. We’ve never seen so many semi trucks in our 65 years. Counted
30-40 in a row. More trucks of all kinds than cars. We couldn’t believe it. Wore my TRUMPSLIDE 2020 shirt all the way there from SC and everywhere we stopped people loved it and love our great President. We also talked about voting in primaries and November and bring family/friends to the polls! MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
My steel supplier says it is almost impossible to schedule a truck now. let alone finding coils of steel for a decent price!
Increased steel prices due to the new tariffs will be there for a while until US manufacturing catches up with demand. That will take a while so some will sadly be hurt in the interim.
Help wanted signs everywhere in Western NC.
To accommodate all those truckers, a gianormous Love’s truck stop is being built off I90 here in northern Illinois.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let the economy just keep growing by the Grace of a God using Trump for the good of the American people.
May the American people see the clear difference between what Trump is doing vs the liberal failures of the past. Especially on Election Day. And may they vote accordingly, and may liberals once again cry on election night as the American people recognize what and who is more beneficial for them.
Hint: It ain’t democrats.
They are absolutely seeing it in the State of Florida and Arizona!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Let’s not get overconfident. We need to get the vote out in November.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truth is watch out for a red Tsunami.
I work for a third party logistics company. I can tell you from the inside they keep talking about how good our sales are. They are ramping up contracts for multiple companies at a rate we are having trouble maintaining trained personnel for.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The great news about the 3rd Quarter is that the Advance Estimate comes out 10 days prior to the November Election!
Don’t ever forget that Money talks and BS walks!
I’ve personally spent more tens of $$$ thousands of dollars in the last two months than I have spent in the last 15years (a home improvement project). Building materials, tools, subcontractors, etc. All being spent in a way that benefits our economy.
My own personal story is perfectly encapsulated in these numbers. And MY President has been the spur to my activity. And MY President has FUNDED a uuuge chunk of this personal wealth expansion by the BOOMING stock market which has been an unbelievable windfall of PROFITS in my pocket. PROFITS that I am spending on my Home ASSET… thus increasing its value in a superheated marketplace.
MY President’s policies have raised MY boat like never before. Suck on THAT Mueller! et.al.
While China’s market is going backwards, our markets are setting all time highs everywhere you look!
Everyone says I’m crazy, but all year I have been saying 6% GDP growth by the end of 2018. Christmas 2018 should push it over the top, and watch all the American made stuff that start flying off the shelves. And not just regular Christmas present stuff, but big ticket stuff. No more nursing that aged old car and pickup truck. “Merry Christmas, Honey!” We’re back!
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
No more need to “save” jobs. Too many jobs being created.
I remember when Rush first mentioned jobs saved, he laughed and inhis absurd way tried to “calculate” jobs saved.
If you don’t see the ‘unprecedented’ BOOM in … TARGET … retail traffic as a resurgent … MIDDLE CLASS … then you must be a coastal elite too out of touch to matter anymore.
Despite being a coastal elite, myself … my wife LOVES Target … since she grew up solidly middle class, and her mother bargain-shopped to stretch the family budget. Now … if we can just get rid of the made-in-China/Malaysia crap … we’d really be in business.
That crap got more expensive too.
I’d like to see a return to clothing in sizes. “M” is not a size, it’s an initial.
And one M does not necessarily means that another M is the same size. It’s maddening.
I’m still looking for white boxers; all I find in stores are long-legged panties for men.
Thank you Sundance. Alternatives to ‘grave’ news is very welcome. a booming economy is uplifting. my fingers are crossed that my VERY small business will prosper, too (smile)
The Left has been hostile to the middle class going back at least to the fifties. “Middle-class” was a verbal sneer among sophisticated leftists of the time. This continued into current days with the remarks of a previous occupant of the White House about bitter clingers to guns and religion.
Perhaps more significant, the globalists have economically abandoned the American middle class over several decades. President Trump didn’t get here a moment too soon!
That liberal guy who I link to frequently quoted another guy who called it the “overclass”.
I will have to go back and look it up to credit it properly, but that’s a great term.
The left has always hated the middle class because they rightly viewed America’s middle class as the single most powerful barrier to a worker’s communist revolution in the US. I used to listen to my Marxist professors lament and fret about it. How to deal with the middle class? Well, they figured it out. Destroy it.
They almost succeeded, with the help of globalist multinational corporate management who would sell their children for a buck, and DID. They should consider themselves lucky to be allowed to just walk away. Historically it has not always worked out that way for the enemies of the people. Trump is the best friend the left has, even if they don’t know it. Remove him, and the next one we send may not be so forgiving.
Destroying the Middle Class is one of the top agenda items for Marxists/communists. The very existence of a Middle class gives the peons/serfs/whatever something to which they can aspire. If they are successful in destroying the middle class then it’s just them ruling over the serfs
Classic Marxism/Leninism from the last centuries finds the “bourgeoisie” or the “petit-bourgeoisie” (Middle-class, lower-middle-class people) impediments to the revolution, because they have enough prosperity to want to preserve their society, rather than burn it down.
So, yes, you are quite right in seeing hostility: if you are a Leftist, you are SUPPOSED to be hostile toward them! Why anybody votes Dem/Leftist is beyond me…except for the explanation of liberal yuppie guilt about being prosperous and a desire to imitate the Leftist millionaire elitists (suffering the ultimate cognitive dissonance about being prosperous while others are not) on the coasts! 😉
That “They say this day would never come” video is nothing short of FANTASTIC. I love the part at the end where O is making the statement, from the night he won his first term election. POTUS has certainly turned things around in a way I didn’t dream that was a possibility. This is the kind of winning that nobody tires of. Thank you President Trump.
Personal experience: paralegal to transactional attorney.
Since JANUARY, the office has been plowing through Contacts and Closings on real estate and vacant land, as well as restaurants, Snapple, Tropicana, Pepsi, Boars Head, etc. distribution routes.
PLOWING 👍
It’s exhilarating, rewarding and exhausting!!
Need a break but, as of Friday, there’s no calm in sight.
Never complaining, always rejoicing in the blessings of a robust, MAGA economy.
God Bless President Donald J. Trump 🙏
God Bless America 🇺🇸
P.S. my lovely little retirement account is doing exceptionally well.
WINNING!!
🙏🇺🇸🦁❤️🦁🇺🇸🙏
Woot woot! TY….
Perspective: we typically order expensive “redweld” file folders, which are quite expensive, twice a year.
We placed our 3rd order just this past week.
Our consumption of stationery/copy paper is through the roof, staying loyal to HammerMill (Made in the USA, baby!)
Becoming fast friends with Hector, our Staples delivery guy.
And the UPS and FedEx drivers, too.
Jobs, jobs, jobs!!
WINNING 🦁❤️🦁
Winnamins, for ALL, Cheers!! 🇺🇸
That’s so great, Minnie.
I’ve been seeing “Help Wanted” signs all over the place. As people start getting back to work or getting better jobs, the economy will keep getting better and better. MEGA!
That would be MAGA! I got so excited!
I see help wanted signs listing wages now. Good Times started doing this early 2017, $8/hour. Same store now lists their starting wage at $11.50/hour. Other businesses here (CO) are now doing it. Dry cleaner has a help wanted sign for a presser at $13/hour. Medical device company’s help wanted sign wants assemblers at $16/hour, specifies easy work, no experience necessary, will train.
CHIRP!! 😁
Right on!
ISWYDT!!!!!! 🙂
In a short time President Trump has made the Republican party the party of everyday middle class working people. The Democrats have become a collection of either country club Democrats or radical socialists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Good times people. Run with it.
Vote MAGA!!
Thank you President Trump! A huge burden has been lifted. Dread, drudgery, and the shackles of Crony Globalists and Socialism have been removed from the American people!
The American spirit has been revived.
I’ll leave this here, the reason why the US is cooking on gas ⛽️
Nevermind……that’s from November. *sigh*
I knew it was too good to be true. Only Nunes, Jordan and Grassley are on our President’s side, and they don’t work for the DOJ.
It’s only been 9 MONTHS since that letter went out. Probably too early for any responses.
But the Socialists want to get rid of Trump, because they need a country of hopeless, poor, desperate people, so they can convince them that the only way for them to survive is to let the state / the Government control their entire existence.
Tourist spending? That wasn’t supposed to happen,
Consumers Are Saving Retailers Like Walmart From the Retailpocolypse
Just like in the movie, “Once Upon a Time in the West”, with Henry Fonda and Charles Bronson..
Once Upon a Time in the West https://g.co/kgs/SoxW1b
Who’s going to be the Next… McBain?
Who’s gonna Build the “MAGA”
Train Station… First?
And for a Railroad to operate efficiently..
1 Station just won’t do!
At Least 1 other Station… is Needed!
At Least. .. 1
A Happy Happy MAGA Thanksgiving and A VERY VERY Merry MAGA Christmas ..BE..
Just ’round the Bend.
If I were Wholesailing.. I’d offer lotsa lotsa MAGA,
National Pride
Made in the USA
WE THE PEOPLE
and America FIRST…
In General..
Truckloads and Truckloads
BUT… that’s just me.
Stuff that I use to not be able to get from local (in state) retailers now have EVERYTHING. Local retailers and manufacturer inventories are up, up up. Buy local if it makes sense to you. It does to me for a lot of stuff I buy in the clothing and sporting goods segments.
In another vein, Europeans are giving their last year (2018) cars away. They know what’s coming. I’m leasing a Porsche suv with a year to go and they will just take it and give a new one on another lease. No extra charges. I’m not biting. Going to Ford (Lincoln Aviator) next. Gorgeous!
MAGA! Life is great AGAIN!
