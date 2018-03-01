U.S. Unemployment Claims Reach Lowest Level Since 1969…

MAGAnomics baby!!  Throw dem ju-ju bones out the windows and hold on to your britches…  The U.S. Dept of Labor is reporting unemployment claims have dropped to 210,000.  That’s the lowest jobless number since December 6th, 1969.

You know what this means right?

…wait for it.

…wait for it.

That’s right. We better grab chin straps for the hard hats, because pay raises and wage rate increases are thundering toward the middle-class like an unstoppable herd of buffalo. Exactly on schedule.  Cha-ching & Ka-pow.

This has been the plan within very-stable-genius Trump’s MAGAnomics all along.

Take-home paychecks are already seeing the benefits of lower tax rates for the middle-class.  The mid-size employers are simultaneously benefiting from lower corporate tax rates.  This means the employers can afford to pay more…. and right on cue, the labor market says ‘show me the money‘.

We timed this out to appear in Quarter #2 2018:  More take-home pay, PLUS a pay raise, EQUALS the ability to afford slightly higher consumer prices (Q4) on durables.  See how that works?

The January 2018 jobs report showed a gain of 200,000 U.S. jobs, and more importantly, a 2.9% year-over-year growth in wages.  –SOURCE–  [Biggest wage rate jump since the phoney trillion stimulus-funded growth mid-2009.] We continue to remind of our two-year prediction that stunning wage growth will evidence in Q2 of 2018 (April-July)… these wage and labor reports preview that wage growth cycle.

Construction reported by the biggest gain by sector with 36,000. Bars and restaurants added 31,000 and health care was up 21,000. Manufacturing also showed a gain of 15,000 and durable goods-related industries added 18,000.

“Perhaps the biggest positive surprise on hiring is the continued surge for the goods-producing sector with manufacturing and construction leading the way,” said Mark Hamrick, Bankrate.com’s senior economic analyst. (link)

The Main Street economic engine is fundamentally detached from the drivers of the Wall Street economic engine (monetary policy).   While the paper wizards are getting kicked in the teeth, interest rate increases will not diminish Main Street gains because wage increases will remain ahead of price inflation.  Interest rate increases will, however, impact Wall Street because interest rates are monetary policy, and a great deal of Wall Street is based on speculation within the paper (false) economy.

Can you see now why we have been saying for two years MAGAnomics will draw out the new dimension in modern economics?  There is a distance between Main Street’s economic engine and Wall Street’s economic engine.  MAGAnomics operates in the space between them.

The stock market retracts today against fears of: tariffs + inflation = rising interest rates.

Pffffttt…  Many on Wall Street have not recognized that monetary policy will not influence Main Street growth until interest rates, and/or inflation, surpasses the rate of wage growth.   The parity within that dynamic is still about a year-and-a-half away.

If you pay attention, the economic engine disconnect is visible.  Note the market schizophrenia.

February 2018 wage growth will exceed January (driven in part by new tax rates); March will exceed February; April will exceed March…. and so on, and so on, (remember these are year-over-year comparatives).  This is the EXACT reversal of prior economic policies from several administrations that were killing Main Street.

At the very heart of America-First, MAGAnomics focuses on U.S. jobs and U.S. companies.  Investment growth drives labor demand; labor demand drives wage rates; wage rate growth increases consumer demand for goods and services; that demand drives investment; more investment is expansion of production capacity – ie. need more labor.

There will be natural price inflation to come as an outcome of Main Street’s economy expanding. However, two factors:  #1) inflation will creep slow, there’s a natural lag and built in downward price pressure within the gap of unfilled production capacity;  #2) Most importantly growth in wages will exceed the inflation rate -for approximately two years- thereby making increases in product costs irrelevant to consumer demands.

Inside this mix, off-shore manufacturers will continue trying to get their products into the hands of Americans who have more disposable income.  That unique aspect will continue to keep prices down during the phase of shifts from import manufacturing to domestic manufacturing.  Unfortunately, imports might keep GDP growth rates down – but the underlying economy will be expanding as domestic production begins to replace imports.

Ongoing financial results will be solid for companies doing business in the U.S., and actual profit results will gain market weight over speculation.   The Titans are rising.

Economic nationalism is winning…. globalism is losing…. multinationals are shrieking… paper weasels are crying…. Middle Class American workers are CHEERING!

 

102 Responses to U.S. Unemployment Claims Reach Lowest Level Since 1969…

  1. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Sundance-

    Help me understand how we shift from a “service economy” to a “production economy” with rising wages and interest rates without popping the massive global credit bubble, raising the bond vigilanties from the dead, and experiencing a hard economic landing.

    This should NOT be read as a dissent of your analysis nor opposition to what Trump is doing. It’s not.

    I am missing something. Please clue me in!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Principled says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Maybe the strong economic news will help the big ugly restart.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Willie Elbel says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Anyone else notice how the bogus inflation number crunchers panicked when they heard about the wage increases?

    Clearly stagnant wages were the plan all along to keep bogus inflation numbers close to zero.

    Or stated another way, stagnate wages was a deliberate plan, despite their misguided invocation of minimum wage changes for burger flippers since those would not affect the CPI.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • daughnworks247 says:
      March 1, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      Yeah, I picked up on that one too. Almost like it was planned.
      Still convinced the bogus 5.4% number from the Atlanta Fed is what caused the freak out in the market, 10K point swing, and back to normal again. Someone made a LOT of money.
      The recent sell off is not worrying me. Too many millennials on Wall who don’t have experience with a normal economy.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:28 pm

        We saw a nice rebound from the Atlanta Federal Reserve today because of the Manufacturing Data that was released.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          March 1, 2018 at 9:29 pm

          Sorry wrong tweet!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • maiingankwe says:
            March 1, 2018 at 11:06 pm

            Fleporeblog,
            You’ve got such a great handle on all of this, and your insight? Well, let’s just say it blows me away. So happy you’re on our side and explaining the way for us.

            I actually look for your posts under these kind of articles because I know it will either reinforce what I just learned in the article, or it will give me something new all together, but of the same subject.

            When I was younger I used to wish my mind was analytical and could think like you guys. It was never meant to be, and trust me, I’m alright with that. What makes me happy is I’m finally getting it, I’m slowly understanding the concepts and that is so much further than I’ve ever been before.

            These subjects would put me to sleep or my eyes would just glaze over, but no more. I have you, Sundance, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Mulvaney. You guys rock.

            Yes, there are some other brilliant minds here, and I appreciate their insight as well, it’s just you guys explain it better for me. And you know how I know when I’ve got it? When I can repeat it to my husband or daughter without cheating.

            So thank you Fleporeblog and all the rest who contribute by sharing links along with your insight. You’re making so many of us smarter along the way.
            Be well,
            Ma’iingankwe

            Like

            Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      March 1, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      Just the CofC model that we have been living with really since NAFTA, so how has that worked out.

      Like

      Reply
  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Trump has done way more for America & Americans in just his first year then other presidents have for decades.

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
  5. talkietina says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Since 1969? Wow the hippie days, and we are lower than that in unemployment in today’s world?

    That is not because of Obama, that I can tell you.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. wheatietoo says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    “The stock market retracts today against fears of: tariffs + inflation = rising interest rates.

    Pffffttt… Many on Wall Street have not recognized that monetary policy will not influence Main Street growth until interest rates, and/or inflation, surpasses the rate of wage growth. The parity within that dynamic is still about a year-and-a-half away.”
    ____

    Yes, I think so too, Sundance.

    I think that the Fed will raise interest rates in Baby Steps.
    And I don’t think it will start doing it this year.
    It’s the only thing that makes sense, because anything more than that would have a negative effect.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • amplifyouredge says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:16 pm

      Here is a website that I use for tracking what the probabilities are for a rate increase on the FOMC meetings. http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html/?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html
      On the local side, a friend at the gym today (who works at a bank) told me that the CD rates have started going up again.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • MTK says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      Hate to be a curmudgeon… Whats to stop the Feds from raising rates. I am not saying the assertions raised by MAGA economics analysis, ie MainStreet vs Wallsheet, are not valid. If the analysis is correct, monetary policy of past three decades was design to benifit the paper economy over the real capacity of manufacturing…aka MainStreet economy.
      Then the 800lb gorilla in the room becomes, if the past policy was designed to rake over the coals the middle class. What is stop them from F’ing MAGA economic policy by simply have the ecomnists(academics) that comprise and formulate measures of monetary policy to come up numbers that send inflation soaring.
      It is like if they where screwing over the middle class in the past to advance the globalist paper economy, what is stop this proven trend of screwing the middle class from continuing on the up trend of MAGA by artificially raising rates.

      Economics is not a HARD science much of it is based on SOCIAL science aka ACADEMIC THEORIES.
      And their are plenty of them beholden to the globalist elite that would love to say, “We told you so!!!” Specifically if theor end game is for the globalist elite to wash their hands of the middle class and pawn us off onto the nanny state of big government.

      Like

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:42 pm

        What’s to stop Pres Trump from…Auditing the Fed.

        Our President is not without a few arrows in his quiver too.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • MTK says:
          March 1, 2018 at 9:09 pm

          LOL…Auditing the Fed.

          That is like looking at the 20+ trillion debt and saying, “Where did this Nation go so wrong.”

          The same economists that argued the Nation can afford running a huge monetary deficit year after year ARE the same ecomonists that where all doom and gloom on Greece having a 100 billion debt. Go figure, and as sure as the day is long and the sun rises in the East, their argument boiled down to this, ” Greece’s debt had become 100% GNP hence the doom and gloom. But the USA debt, naw we are at only 40%(2010), we can afford to borrow.
          Now, who benefited from all hot air gibberish. The PAPERSTREET benefited.
          Guess what, at 20+ trillion(nearing 100% GNP) and no end insight on more deficit spending means the USA economy must grow to 50+ trillion in GNP terms just to send the ratio of DEBT/GND back down into the 50% percentile.

          That is marco economics at work.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • wheatietoo says:
            March 1, 2018 at 10:08 pm

            Just like in the private sector, govt debt is issued on a balance sheet of total assets versus liabilities.

            You mention Greece, which has very few assets other than its GDP.
            The US Govt, on the other hand, has vast land, mineral and property holdings, which offset it’s liabilities.

            I’m not sure what the total worth is of the US Govt…but I have read estimates of around 800 trillion.
            Other estimates put into the quadrillions.

            Economists like to use GDP in their debt equations, but GDP is basically just ‘cash flow’.

            The US Govt has more than just cash flow.
            It has tangible assets that are the envy of every other country on the planet.

            It’s probably a good thing that we don’t talk about what the Total Worth is of the US Govt Holdings, because this would give the weasels in congress more ideas about putting us in even more debt.

            I think that Pres Trump and his band of wolverines will be good stewards of our country’s assets…and in the long run, will start getting us out of debt.

            He knows that you have to spend money to make money.
            And right now, we are in the ‘spend money’ phase.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
    • MTK says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      “And I don’t think it will start doing it this year.
      It’s the only thing that makes sense, because anything more than that would have a negative effect.”

      Negative to a whole list of deplorable interests, that is for sure.

      But, the saying goes “One man’s misery is another’s opportunity”.

      There are still plenty of Bernie bros, “Saying, Socialism has been giving fair try”, and plenty of DEMs believing, “HRC lost unfairly” and plenty of entrenched progressive politicians just waiting for the sky to fall.”

      Like

      Reply
  7. Missing Andrew says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Lindsey Williams on Trump & Economy – Dow50K? – AmericaOilExporter? (Jeff Rense 02.05.18)

    Like

    Reply
  8. Minnie says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁

    Grab the old ladies and hug all the babies 😁

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      It’s not a big story because reverse discrimination has been the way to go for 40 years or so. Even a putzhead like Schumer can get away with it.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Tegan says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:44 pm

        Okay…what can be done by these people…Schumer. The mayor of Oakland, etc. surely there is some form of consequences…or it will continue, if not grow.

        Like

        Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      Tucker did a segment on this story…and totally shredded Schumer for it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      March 1, 2018 at 11:28 pm

      If he said it on the floor of Congress he’s protected. Can’t prosecuted a Congress Critter for anything said on the Floor of the House or Senate.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Pam says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. Ono says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    I live in a rural area of Ca where construction has been dead for nine years.

    As a general contractor…nothing other than small jobs. Beans and rice times.

    Went into a small local market today and saw some tradesmen …buying cold packs of beer and t bone steaks.

    Sharing their wealth

    MAGA is happening!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:05 pm

      ⭐️⭐️⭐️

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Gil says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      Im glad you saw that. Im in charge of everything at home. Ive seen 10-15% on average price increases with exceptions as high as 45% across retail and services and restaurants. My husband hasnt gotten a raise in 2 years. Seeing as how CA is dead last in US news report on quality of life, I can only assume this economic engine is only a trickle here due to our state representation at local and federal levels.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • sickconservative says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:21 pm

        As an ex-CA small business and starting a new business from the ground up in NC seventeen years ago my cost of doing business is still lower now than it was in CA in the mid nineties.
        So why would anyone start a business there.

        Like

        Reply
        • Ono says:
          March 1, 2018 at 9:40 pm

          Some people run, many hide

          others stand and fight for what was taken away from them.

          My family goes back to the 1800’s in Ca.

          California will always be under attack for its natural resources, climate, and beauty.

          I have been self employed for most of my life and know what hard times are as well as good times!!!

          Ten years of bad times is in the past.

          Let the good times roll, build the wall and stop voter fraud.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Ono says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:23 pm

        I moved from Santa Barbara to rural San Diego Co. six months ago.

        I have been in construction most of my life and ..”It’s coming back”

        Moonbeams fuel tax was not good but he will be gone soon and hopefully this wonderful state will wake up soon.

        “Waking a sleeping giant has it’s consequences”

        Remember Pearal Harbor!

        Like

        Reply
  13. Phil aka Felipe says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    I doubt many here remember the 50’s and early 60’s, but it would be nice if you could experience something similar. I hope we are on that course, thanks to Donald J. Trump.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      March 1, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      Americans want what you stated back! These percentages tell the RINOs, CoC, Globalist etc. to go take a 💩.

      From the article linked above:

      Nearly 60 percent of American voters say imposing tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum is crucial to the United States’ economic relationship with China.

      In a Morning Consult poll, 59 percent of Americans say it is “important” that President Trump place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, specifically from China, showing a wide range of support for the White House’s economic nationalist agenda.

      About 66 percent of voters said shrinking America’s more than $375 billion trade deficit with China was key, as well as 56 percent who said they wanted to see the Trump administration challenge China’s leaders on intellectual property protection, and 44 percent who said they want China labeled as a currency manipulator.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • PS says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:20 pm

        The drum we need to hammer is QUALITY over PRICE. I’m tired of my dockers wearing out in a year, my thin-fabric blue jeans getting holes in the knees, my dress shirts stitching fraying. I don’t want a $200 TV with bad audio and dying pixels. Refrigerators with burned out logic boards (I’m looking at you LG).

        As I say at work, It’s time we return to classic “environmentalism”, as in products that work for 20 years and don’t have to get trashed, cars that owners can repair, get out of this planned obsolescence model we are all stuck in. I want so save the planet because it helps my wallet, not so some socialist can get a gov handout.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • KBR says:
          March 1, 2018 at 10:13 pm

          Agree!
          Really the price of an item is NOT cheaper when it does not last.

          Say you find a refrigerator for $600.00 because it is foreign made. But you have service calls and then you have to replace it in a couple years, say two …another $600.00 + 200.00 spent in service calls, and that is if you buy the same trashy appliance. Thats $1400.00 for four years + another $200.00 in service calls. Do it all again and in two more years that’s $2400.00. On refrigerators and maintenance in just 6 years.

          Buy a good USA made refrigerator to start with, made with US steel/metal and pay double, $1200 instead of $600.00. No troubles in the same 6 years and you saved yourself $1200.00 and aggravation too.

          Smart money goes for quality goods made from quality materials.

          Like

          Reply
          • Your Tour Guide says:
            March 1, 2018 at 10:49 pm

            Have had to replace two different wall ovens in the last 10 years.
            Instead of the old style dials, they have the key pads. Costs more
            to replace the electronics then buy a new one. Bought the lowest
            line model this last time. On purpose. My self cleaning oven almost
            burnt the house down. Three different times. Had to turn the breakers
            off. The new one takes 15 minutes to reach 400 degress. Progress.

            Have some friends that have a renovated to the T older home. Still
            has it’s 50s style wall oven. Told me that they wanted to update.
            Told them what “updating” would result in. They left it in place. Can
            still get parts for it.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • Phil aka Felipe says:
        March 1, 2018 at 9:42 pm

        Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet!!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  14. rashomon says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Where do we look to get a pertinent comparison of this statistic before and after LBJ’s Great Society legislation? Factors have been manipulated so often to serve propaganda purposes that I fear we are looking at apples and oranges. I need fuel to confront my socialist acquaintances.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. fleporeblog says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    A fellow Treeper shared the following with me:

    One thing most folks miss on these tariffs being imposed is….. IT”S TAX MONEY! It goes right into the federal tax stream! I’m ok with China paying some of my tax bill!

    I remember watching that round table from a few weeks back and our President said that certain countries will eat the tariffs because they need to make sure their people still have jobs. We know he was talking specifically about China.

    China has 50 ghost cities that have almost no one living in them. They look like modern US cities. The reason they build them is to make sure that their population are constantly working so that they don’t return back to the fields and will eventually rise up against the government.

    Our President is an EXTREMELY smart man and knows that the US Government will make out BIGLY on those taxes.

    Just watch what it means in terms of the deficit and our GDP. You will see it more next year than this year since many countries overproduced in 2017 knowing that this day was coming. AMERICA FIRST!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      MORE American companies deploying their capital to generate MORE profits in a MORE business friendly tax and regulatory environment and MORE employees employed and paying taxes = MORE tax revenue – less Welfare expenditures + tax revenue from tariffs = Lower Deficits! WINNING BIGLY!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Ausonius says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      True about China: this is why “Xi” is trying to become dictator for life, and clamp down on the nascent freedoms tasted by the Chinese in the last years.

      However, China is NOT a free country by any means, and Xi means to bring back the oppression of the Mao days to solidify his hold. This depends on a Chinese culture of obedience and group-think, and on idiots like Jackie Chan, who apparently has brain damage from too many head shots, saying that democracy and freedom are not necessarily for China. Xi obviously thinks a Putinesque kleptocracy will work in China.

      We shall see: perhaps a majority of Chinese do long for the privations and mass exterminations of Mao, and find the freedoms of the last years unsettling. Freedom can be scary for the weak-willed and those fearful of competition and failure. And do the younger generations remember or know anything about Tiananmen Square?

      Maybe they recall or know that the protesters lost. Communism did loosen up somewhat, but only somewhat. Our future looks at the question of whether our free society (albeit one crippled by 25-40% of the population being corrupted by drugs, the idiocies of “Social Media,” and Democrat socialism gutting ambition and ingenuity) can compete successfully against an unfree but nationalistic and highly regimented China which steals – or buys! – our technology and runs with it…

      to use against us.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  16. JonMaxwell says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Are we still going off the changes made to UE that does not count those who have dropped out of the work force? The same manipulated system? Are these true numbers?

    Like

    Reply
  17. jim says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Typo in first paragraph. Should say 1969.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. yakmaster2 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Gee, does this almost 50 yr. low in new jobless claims mean that we really don’t need more legal immigration to keep our economy going?(sarc)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. dufrst says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    The biggest deal with the job creation driven wage growth is that as domestic production increases, consumption will finally deliver more bang to the GDP buck because the consumption will go to domestic goods instead of imports. Imports are a necessity but when they exceed exports they are a negative to growth. We saw this in the 4th qtr of 2017. Consumption was booming but it went to buying exports. As Trump rejiggers the trade imbalance through tariffs and trade renegotiations, consumption will increasingly drive GDP growth higher and we will begin to see 3%, 4%and even 5% economic growth that can’t be denied.

    Trump knows there will be initial shocks to the stock market because of his trade policies but so long as unemployment is going down, wages are going up, and consumption is increasing, the fundamentals will begin to overcome all market jitters about a trade war.

    Right now, the balance of trade is so slanted against the US that no country really has the credibility to exact any more economic pain to the US in terms of tariffs, etc than they are already doing right now. Trump is indeed playing in the leeway space that is in this current state of trade imbalance. I think he can afford to begin to close those trade deficits for some time until other nations regain some leverage to fight back. In the meanwhile, there’s enough “slack” in the imbalances that they will permit these trade encroachments by Trump. Can anyone say MAGA??

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. NYGuy54 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Employment number out tomorrow morning.

    Like

    Reply
  21. suejeanne1 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    I wonder if you could do Google street view on some of those Ghost Cities in China – that would be interesting (probably not available in that area, though I don’t see why not if people at Google are okay MAGA)

    Like

    Reply
  22. thedoc00 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    US wages are slowly beginning to tick up as the labor market tightens and it is even reported people are feeling good enough to actually starting to leave jobs in an attempt to upgrade their positions.
    Yet, this is the part of the “Tax Cuts” that is unreported and/or unreported. Skilled jobs are actually being created or are returning to US shores. A primary cause of the so called wage gap was created by the devastation of middleclass skilled and blue collar jobs, which actually eliminated large numbers of high salary positions and flattened pay increases that balanced the upper class wealth. The logical extension of this phenomenon is the increasing industrial protections to encourage the return of more skilled and blue collar jobs to the US.
    Yes, the US consumer will be asked to pay more but it is time for the consumer to choose between Cheaper foreign products or a return of actual skilled labor and chance at a real future for US citizens.
    Finally for the globalists and the Libertarian utopians, there are current NO Free and Open Markets. It has been economic warfare for the past 30-50 years and the US is finally attempting to enter the battle.

    Like

    Reply
  23. lilolady says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    The stock market is sky high, way too late for many small potatoes like me, with no where else to have a place to make money .. I ,and millions just like me, are sitting on our money in a safe place. Once the interest rates begin to filter down into bank savings accounts and higher C.D rates kick in … we won’t have so much to fear living longer and depending on top ramen/rice/and beans so much.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    “At the very heart of America-First, MAGAnomics focuses on U.S. jobs and U.S. companies. Investment growth drives labor demand; labor demand drives wage rates; wage rate growth increases consumer demand for goods and services; that demand drives investment; more investment is expansion of production capacity – ie. need more labor”

    Is that so hard to understand? It’s basic common f***ing sense!

    Ah, but the global elite & the Marxist radicals aren’t interested in common f***ing sense, as that doesn’t produce the dependency on the welfare state they need to keep their populace of slaves in line

    I’ve said this from the beginning of Trumps ascent, the one thing that will bring the stupid people to their senses is money in their pockets

    Higher wages / salaries, upward advancement, real opportunity, a sense of belonging & dignity, all these things spawn from a vibrant & booming economy, which is a real & tangible thing people from all walks of life can partake in

    A vibrant & booming economy is the perfect antidote to the soul crushing misery inflicted by leftist economic policies, as well as the absurd narrative of racial identity, victimization & social justice

    All of that bull**** is blown away when people, poor, middle class & wealthy alike, are rewarded for hard work & see their lives make a turn for the better

    The more President Trump is allowed to work his magic, the more the leftist scam crumbles into irrelevance

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. fred5678 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    I have a complaint about this so-called MAGA campaign!!! During the past year I have noticed that there is MUCH MORE road construction and MUCH MORE commuter and shopping traffic on the roads!!! It now takes me almost 15 minutes to get to my office instead of 10 or 12!!

    I want to go back to the former normal economy with hardly anybody doing anything.

    IMPEACH!!!!

    Signed,

    Ms.Maxine Waters

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. StanH says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Get’em Mr. Trump! This will reverberate through all sectors of the economy, “rising tide lifts all boats.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. sapfromthegap says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Ahh, 1969, a great year for me! Came home from Vietnam in May, married my sweetheart who waited for me in June, Nixon gave me an early out from the service in December and I found my dream job on the ground floor of the computer industry which enabled me to provide for my family for the next 40 years! I pray that these Trump years will provide that opportunity to this generation! And I feel like it will.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  30. TexasDude says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    All this plus more, but our GDP just 2.5%?

    Yeahhh … riggghht.

    Like

    Reply
  31. magacombover says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Energy independence will also contribute to keeping inflation at bay as well as reducing our debt.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Kokanee says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    This is bigger than 1969. 210,000 is a hard number. Remember, in 1969 the norm was mothers stayed home and the fathers were in the work force. You probably have double the number of people in the work force today. so 210,000 is really low.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. rashomon says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    I’ll tell you what makes me nervous: Amazon’s PE flirting around 326! What the hey? How much commerce does it gobble up before the government calls it Too Big To Tolerate? Don’t we have laws addressing this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • talkietina says:
      March 1, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      Amazon is pretty hot. I actually like it. I know, everyone says leave them, but they always treat me like gold, and never push their politics off, in their videos, nor their sales products.

      Everyone is allowed their opinion, and Amazon has never infringed upon mine, even if they are flaming liberals.

      I leave total right wing conservative reviews for their Amazon movies, and they always show them. Often on the top.

      It will take a double plus Amazon to bring that one down.

      Like

      Reply
  34. val66 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    No comment on the dissappointing and low 2017 Q4 GDP rate?

    Like

    Reply

