NEC Director Larry Kudlow: Take Home Pay is Rising, The Economy is Booming….

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News to discuss the incredible strength of the economy and how the media is refusing to cover the story.
Chairman Kudlow goes through a series of economic Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) to stress how this specific set of MAGAnomic Main Street policies is delivering real, tangible, financial benefits to the middle-class and average Americans.
But Obama’s socialism is failing! What a world — what a world…
This booming economy is killing the dims/globalists who have been pushing the tariff is the sky falling mantra. Walmart reporting record profits and sales has got them pulling their hair out. Walmart showed that the tariffs had no effect on stifling their business. When one has more to spend, a small increase in price is not a hindrance to consumers. I shop at Walmart and the pkg. lot is always full of cars on any given day from 9am until 9pm. I don’t dare go near it on Friday PM or any time on Sat. They have increased the number of self check outs and have added a new pick up order space. I think their on line sales and orders have increased. Hope the give Amazon a run for the business. I do use the order on line/pick up in store option on many items.
A great way to get your heavy items delivered for free if you spend over $35.00. Order pet food, laundry items, drinking water, and tons of other things.
Kudlow is sounding more and more upbeat the longer he serves this administration. I think part of his enthusiasm is he sees that there are some enormous changes juuuust about to happen, and he’s a part of it. You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet, he might say.
“Darn that magic wand.”
-Hussein
I love the fact the MSM doesn’t discuss the Economy. It shows everyday Americans that are benefiting from it that they are truly the opposition party. There is no clearer example than that.
Walmart had revenue come in far exceeding 2nd Quarter projections. Their stock was up almost 10 percent today. I guess those dumb Trump voters are at it again.
I truly believe our President when he says we haven’t seen anything yet. Larry also shared today that we are very close to finalize a trade deal with Mexico. China has asked to meet with our folks to discuss trade later this month.
Get Mexico out of the way and you will see the EU running to finalize a deal. In the meantime present Canada a take it or leave it to sign onto the agreement. They will walk and we will impose 25 percent tariffs on their cars, trucks and parts imported into our country. Assuring the factories pack their bags and move back to the USA.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve left their 3rd Quarter forecast at 4.3 percent.
Is that why the stock market went up almost 400 points today.
The Federal Reserve is actively working to short circuit President Trump’s economy. From down playing (low balling) the real GDP (attempt to demoralize and reduce consumer confidence) to raising interest rates (totally unnecessary – never raised them during Obama) which hurts consumers and businesses, they are trying to kill the goose before any more golden eggs are laid. I am confident that President Trump and his team have a plan to neutralize these bozos who bent over backwards to make the Obama Depression not look like the greatest Depression in the history of the USA while like buzzards, they picked over the remains of the middle class and profited. JMHO
