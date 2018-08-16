ISIS Fighter Omar Ameen Easily Achieved Refugee Entry Into the U.S. – Arrested Yesterday For Extradition To Iraq…

The U.S. Dept of Justice detained ISIS fighter Omar Ameen in Sacramento, California, yesterday (full pdf below) pending extradition back to Iraq on murder charges. Incredibly Ameen gained State Department entry into the U.S. through the refugee system.
Despite the claims of the Obama administration, Omar Ameen’s ability to enter the United States is a clear example of weaknesses within the refugee process and lies told by former administration officials about the security therein.
From the DOJ memo of extradition, Omar Ameen first applied for refugee status in Turkey in 2012. Then in June of 2014 applied for refugee status to the United States. The extradition memo explains that “based on the written and verbal answers given by Ameen, his refugee application was approved by USCIS on June 5, 2014.”
On June 21st, 2014, Ameen, who claimed to work as a truck driver, murdered police officer Ihsan Abdulhafiz Jasim in Rawah, Iraq, an ISIS stronghold. Four months later, November 4th, 2014, Ameen entered the U.S. settling in Salt Lake City and then later traveling to Sacramento, California, where he was arrested.
He is currently detained and is likely to be extradited to Iraq to face charges of premeditated murder. However, the larger issue of how he was able to gain such easy entry into the United States should give everyone pause. As noted by The Daily Caller:
[…] Ameen was allegedly a member of ISIS. In 2004, before the rise of that brutal terror group, Ameen and his family helped start AQI, according to the DOJ. In addition to allegedly killing an Iraqi police officer, Ameen is suspected of planting IEDs and committing terrorist acts near his hometown of Rawah.
But Ameen appears not to have faced any rigorous questioning from the U.S. government about terror links and his criminal activities. Instead, he simply answered “no” to questions about his alleged ISIS and al-Qaeda links while inventing a false narrative about his father and brother.
“Have you ever interacted with, had involvement with, or known any members of … Al Qaeda in Iraq … the Islamic State of Iraq or any other armed group or militia?” was one of the questions USCIS posed to Ameen.
“No,” he answered, according to Justice Department documents.
Ameen denied he had ever committed crimes in Iraq.
“In actuality,” according to the Justice Department, witnesses told the FBI that Ameen committed “numerous crimes ranging from robbery to placing [improvised explosive devices].”
“Ameen’s negative answers cut off a line of questioning relevant to his admissibility to the United States,” the Justice Department filing states.
“Based on the written and verbal answers given by Ameen, his refugee application was approved by USCIS on June 5, 2014.” (read more)
Here’s the MEMORANDUM OF EXTRADITION:
.
Ameen: “You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in”
He’s about to get his 72 virgins and I hope they all look like Brennan and Clapper
They’re all male ………………..goats
That wouldn’t be “paradise “, goats are reality!
Not goats – boars!
Don’t count on it!
Too smart to end up in the Brothel in the Sky.
https://thenypost.files.wordpress.com/2018/08/fred-the-goat-breakout.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&w=1236&h=820&crop=1
The problem with the previous administration is that they were looking for these damn snakes 🐍! This POS should take residence with Sally Yates since that POS decided to tell the DOJ not to enforce our President’s travel ban. Once he is done with her, have him shipped to Maryland, Washington and Hawaii to stay with those POS Judges that but an injunction on the travel ban.
Once he is done with them, have him sleep with the Appellate Judges that went along with the lower court decisions and finally have him stay with our four liberal Supreme Court Justices that upheld the Judges and Appellate Courts decision to keep the injunction in place.
When he is done, thank him for his service, put him on a plane and toss his ass out over the Atlantic Ocean so that he can meet his 72 male goats 🐐!
Brennan’s brother in law? or Obugger’s son, if he and reggie Love could have one….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now that’s quite a vetting process… “are you a terrorist?”… nope. Well come on in!
Very thorough…..expatriots pets have it harder than he did….
“Next!”
“I’m sorry ma’am, but you are not allowed to carry on a small bottle of shampoo.
Please step over there behind the curtain. We’ll have to search you.”
Hell at 65 I was searched because the pocket on my jeans shifted and “We can’t tell what that is”
I got searched because I had a tiny sequin and bead decoration on my blouse. The TSA lady told me to never wear anything with sequins or “sparkles” when flying. Never heard that one before, but glad she told me.
I used to sweat bullets before trying to get on a plane after 9-11. I traveled all over the country and to Costa Rica before TSA. They harass old people because we remember when flying was easy and mostly pleasant.
So how would the TSA deal with Justin Trudeau?
Apparently their mistake was that they didn’t ask him if was a liar because surely he would have truthful about that??…..and they consider themselves our betters.
Spit.
A perfect example of the Epimenides paradox.
Epimenides was a Cretan who made one immortal statement: “All Cretans are liars.”
Great lesson — Have you ever knowingly fudged expenses on your tax return? No.
yes! all he had to say in reply to key questions: “no” and that cut off a line of questioning?
And even if he messed up and admitted he’d been a terrorist, all he’d need to do is remember what Steven Martin taught us. “Mr Omar, didn’t you realize being a terrorist is really bad and illegal?” “Yes sir, I’m sorry, I should have known but… I forgot.” “Alright, that can happen to the best of us. I’m gonna approve your application.”
So no matter what, no matter how bad it is, when you get into trouble for doing something just remember… “I forgot!”
Disgusting! I would bet there are 1000’s more of this type of “refugee” roaming the USA at this moment. Sadly, the USA had 8 full years of destructive policies and numerous Trojan-horse schemes still undiscovered.
Just like the Trojan Horse of old; just waiting for the command.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This right here completely vindicates Presdent Trump’s reason for the travel ban and strict immigration reform. Can’t vet without papers and terrorists tell lies. 100% proof positive right here with this case. Hey Marie what you got to say about this!!
Not to digress, but Marie wrecks the show on Fox, “Outnumbered”. If Pelosi and Schumer had a child, it would be Marie Haif.
Obama was the Trojan Horse.
Just waiting for the signal to rebel via the distribution of chapatis which preceded the Indian Rebellion in 1857. Known as the Chapati Movement.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chapati_Movement
Yes. Small town America was being stuffed with so called Muslim refugees. Twin Falls ID for example now has that Chobani yogurt factory built just for Somali refugees to work in. I’m sure it was government financed and inspired.
Pretty soon Twin Falls will be changed, with no hope for white folks.
I think this was a big part of the Obama master plan, which he was gleefully laughing at us while implementing.
@tina……..the people there are not the type to roll over. Also the owner is Turkey born KURDISH decent. Not your typical moose limb.
About 50K in and around Twin Falls. 90% white, 1% black. of the 90%….75% redneck…including my relatives. Im not worried.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/08/25/turkish-chobani-owner-has-deep-ties-to-clinton-global-initiative-and-campaign/
But I wouldn’t be so trusting of the Kurdish guy.
Maybe he just SAID he was kurdish?
…and if you see a jihadi felony in progress, check your ammo, and call the clean up crew.
So those rapist Mudslimes that violated that little girl are no longer walking the Earth?
Nothing was done to those rapists, and the judge even backed their play and put a gag order on, that EVERYONE followed, instead of…well, anyways.
I was born in Jerome, my brother across the river in TF. Family still lives there.
You should be worried. If you are not, you are not even close to paying attention.
Good luck! Y’all are go need it.
Typical or not, the cult of islam doesn’t belong in the US.
Tinamina look at Michigan and Minnesota to get a clearer picture, small and large cities have this problem.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Somalia is a hellhole. One isn’t racist for not wanting to be colonized by a hellhole.
If you constantly tell everyone you are not racist…. either you fool yourself, or lie.
Nothing wrong with being “racist”. That means you realize everyone is not the same and difference can be good. Be proud.
Chobani yogurt in Fort Collins Colorado too. Home of the Professor Anwar al- Awaki.
Love yogurt but I would never buy that particular brand.
have not had Chobani yogurt for a few years now – thought it might be good but then there was some problem so I steer clear – thanks for the info!
You’re right. I would never buy it either. But I make my own kefir.
If they hadn’t gotten help from the government with the school lunch program, I wonder if they’d be struggling now.
Yes, Kefir rules!
Exactly. And they embed more and more every day. If all of the nonsense stopped this very day, there are millions of illegals and Islamists who are here to stay.
Thanks a lot, obama voters.
President Trump needs to set up an agency solely dedicated to the task of undoing these practices and schemes: the Department of Damage Control and Obama Clusterf*ck Busters.
Obama probably welcomed him personally!!
Seriously. Wtf is the pic of Harf. Redic.
Is this one a widow or an orphan?
The photo’s poor quality makes it hard to tell.
Sundance….do you have a backup site? Word Press is shutting down websites now. I would definitely hate to lose the ability to read your great work.
The following news story will shock you. It happened a long time ago. Imagine what is going on around us, these days. The point is we need to find these rats and do away with them.
https://www.krdo.com/news/top-stories/terror-in-the-rocky-mountains/659172804
Doesn’t shock me one bit. There are a lot of very good reasons why we are in the situation we are in today and that’s just one of the bricks in the road.
This is no surprise maybe Bill Ayers sponsored him. Or maybe Brennan needed help with his with his manifesto. I am sure he was a democratic voter.
Brennan is at it again with his piece in the NY times! The irony in regards to him calling the president a traitor is that it is him who truly is the traitor who committed treason and should be charged as such! I really cannot understand at this time why he hasn’t been charged yet! Maybe revoking his security clearance is the first step in that process but the longer he is allowed to roam free the more damage and chaos he is allowed to create! To me he is the central figure to all of the spy gate controversy that is supposedly being investigated and needs to be handcuffed ASAP!
I tell my D friends that Brennan failed to stop Russian interference, which led to Hillary’s loss, and it was HER turn!! Therefore Brennan deserves what he gets. He ruined everything for everybody.
I’m goglad no to borrow that if it is ok.
Going to not goglad
Remember Brennan’s young “patriotic” reference point is the Communist Party USA, his Gus Hall vote(s) mean Brennan is traitor through and through.
Yes indeed!
I wonder how much The Kenyan paid for him to come to the USA.
Nothing in dollars, but Barry told him he would receive total consciousness
Maybe we got him in a GITMO prisoner exchange.
One of the things that PDJT said during the campaign was we need to stop it. Stop IT. All immigration. Period. Figure out WTH is going on and then going forward make a deliberate, rigorous plan for who we let come here and why.
Three of my grandparents were immigrants. But I have come to the conclusion that we are so in love with our image of ourselves as a “nation of immigrants” and the old melting pot we learned about back when I was in school that we have been on autopilot with regards to immigration for a long time thinking it was all good.
We really need to wake up and reassess what we are doing and why and apply an American First lens to immigration. About 6 months ago Tucker Carlson had an immigration guy on his show and the discussion veered briefly into the area of how unfettered immigration has impacted (among other things) the density of our population. We are getting really crowded and it is putting a strain on our natural resources. We’re going to be like India if we keep this up.
Too much of a good thing. We need to be selective and smart. And it goes without saying we don’t need to let in terrorists!
From this afternoon’s e-mail:
POEM
By Illegal Immigrants
I cross river,
Poor and broke,
Take bus,
See employment folk.
Nice man
Treat me good in there,
Say I need
Go see Welfare.
Welfare say,
‘You come no more,
We send cash
Right to your door.’
Welfare checks,
They make you wealthy,
Medicaid
It keep you healthy!
By and by,
Got plenty money,
Thanks to you,
TAXPAYER dummy.
Write to friends
In motherland,
Tell them
‘come, fast as you can’
They come in buses
And Chevy trucks,
I buy big house
With welfare bucks.
They come here,
We live together,
More welfare checks,
It gets better!
Fourteen families,
They moving in,
But neighbor’s patience
Wearing thin.
Finally, white guy
Moves away,
..
I buy his house,
And then I say,
‘Find more aliens
For house to rent.’
In my yard
I put a tent.
Send for family
They just trash,
….
But they, too,
Draw welfare cash!
Everything is
Very good,
Soon we own
Whole neighborhood..
We have hobby
It called breeding,
Welfare pay
For baby feeding.
Kids need dentist?
Wife need pills?
We get free!
We got no bills!
TAXPAYER crazy!
He pay all year,
To keep welfare
Running here.
We think America
Darn good place!
Too darn good
For white man race.
If they no like us,
They can go,
Got lots of room
In Mexico .
SEND THIS TO EVERY TAXPAYER YOU KNOW
EXCELLENT!
Very well stated and couldn’t agree more! I think Graham’s recent statement suggests that support for immigration reform is happening and is growing. It is my hope that Trump by using the “shut down government “ threat will use that as leverage to force the issue for funding for the wall and to get the laws changed to a more robust or a more stricter vetting process when it comes to immigration laws and policies! This issue is a very big midterm one and many in the house and Senate are being put on notice as a result! Keep pushing this issue to the front, it needs to be very front and center come election time!
In 1965 President Johnson and Ted Kennedy drove though Congress “The
Immigration_and_Nationality_Act_of_1965” or The Hart–Celler Act abolished the quota system based on national origins that had been American immigration policy since the 1920s. The 1965 Act marked a change from past U.S. policy which had discriminated against NON-northern Europeans. In removing racial and national barriers the Act would significantly alter the demographic mix in the U.S. That is our law today that PDT wants too change!
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes we should
I’m not satisfied that a guy like this one, even if he hadn’t been a terrorist, should have been allowed to jump to the head of the line like that.
There are good people waiting in line.
How many more amongst us. New Mexico now this in Cali. Hope this helps wise up some voters in the lib states. Eight years to run this country in the ground. Obozo should be in jailed
Actually, it would be just grand if Zero accompanied him back to his s***hole
I wish they mentioned how they happened to catch him. It isn’t as if the cops go around carrying the Wanted posters, and there’s nothing extreme looking about him.
Maybe he posed as an undocumented “minor” refugee, seems to be successful in the EU. As of 2 weeks ago, 75% of the “minors” accepted in Sweden were between the ages of 25-40! They finally did dental exams. Of course, none are being deported. I hope that President Trump can get the support he needs to stop the majority of these “refugees”. He needs November, we need to give it to him.
Sweden is done, their princess, her husband and three children are moving or have moved to the USA. Per their statement, they thought it best to do so while the children were all young… they are all under 4 or 5.
“He is currently detained and is likely to be extradited to Iraq to face charges of premeditated murder.”
______________________
For how long is he going to be detained?
He wouldn’t be detained by any judge in New Mexico, that’s for sure.
Is the Peoples Republic of Kalifournya different from New Mexico in any way that could be deemed ‘better’ or less corrupt?
Ironically – the Judge in New Mexico was previously a public defender and a deputy DA in San Francisco….California…
That pic of Marie Harf is PRICELESS! I can’t stand her and I can’t stand that she was educated at Indiana University, another hotbed of subvervive insurrection.
Harf, Kerry, Hussein — traitors all.
There is no NCIC in Iraq. Duh.
I think Lester makes a good point. No one should gain refuge status without an American citizen sponsering them. If the refuge commits a crime, the sponsor can also be held liable……
No one should get refugee status unless they are from Canada or Mexico. Real refugees don’t cross the globe to their preferred safe country.
^^^this^^^
^^^YES^^^
Hey Canada has got a lot of refugees that Justine T brought in. I am sure you don’t want them as much as don’t want them either. If you really want you can have them and we will throw Justine in with the. sarc. Cheers .
We need to stop with the refugee nonsense.
Let em stay in their own craphole country.
No sense in turning the US into a third world dump.
They need to fix their own dang country. If they need help send Puff the Magic Dragon. US automatically taking in anyone who has a beef with their home country is NOT what immigration is all about. Those days are done. M A G A
Not only should they have a sponsor, but the sponsor used to be responsible for their health, housing and welfare; i.e. the money to support them and their behavior including that of any children the immigrant might have prior to become a citizen. If the immigrant broke a law, they were up for deportation depending on the severity.
“However, the larger issue of how he was able to gain such easy entry into the United States should give everyone pause. ”
__________________
It would only give us pause if we didn’t already know how corrupt the government was and is.
.
“But Ameen appears not to have faced any rigorous questioning from the U.S. government about terror links and his criminal activities. ”
___________________
So ‘rigorous questioning’ from the equivalent of someone at the Bureau of Motor vehicles is the test a terrorist must pass?
It would be funny, if it was’t so tragic.
.
“Have you ever interacted with, had involvement with, or known any members of … Al Qaeda in Iraq … the Islamic State of Iraq or any other armed group or militia?” was one of the questions USCIS posed to Ameen.
“No,” he answered, according to Justice Department documents.
Ameen denied he had ever committed crimes in Iraq.
“Ameen’s negative answers cut off a line of questioning relevant to his admissibility to the United States,” the Justice Department filing states.”
_________________
It must have taken a real genius to devise a work-around to the possibility of ‘rigorous questioning’ by simply saying “No” to everything…
I wonder if the other terrorists will be able to remember to “Just say ‘no’ ” to skate through any government inquiry.
It’s not ‘negligence’ on the part of the previous administration.
It’s not even ‘criminal negligence’.
It is and was a premeditated policy designed to facilitate terrorists into America, with malice aforethought.
It was and is TREASON — and should be punished accordingly, for every traitor involved.
Did he come alone? Deport all friends and family! End the chain migration. I’m sure his 4 wives and 23 kids want to stay together.
Go to a Sam’s Club in Dallas to the pharmacy. 80% of the people in line don’t speak English and pay nothing for their medications. The clerk asks me everytime when I am paying over $100 for my meds, do you know how much this costs. I continue to respond, someone has to pay. This needs to be shut down.
Yes, same here in NY at CVS. I always say that I’m the schlub with the job and company healthcare so I guess I must pay.
One thing which woke up some of my lefty family members… they were surprised that due to Ocare I have a prescription deductible to meet in addition to all the other deductibles. These were the ones who we did not think we could red pill but there may be hope.
I see that too! Foreign individuals speaking broken English, they ask them if they can afford the co-pay, which is something like two dollars, and they say no and get it free,
Meanwhile their kids are playing with electronics of some kind and they come in in a late model car.
“Meanwhile their kids are playing with electronics of some kind and they come in in a late model car.”
A month or two ago my pharmacist at Walgreen told me about people that claim they cannot afford their co-pay – yet they have a $600-$1000 smart phone.
“It is and was a premeditated policy designed to facilitate terrorists into America, with malice aforethought.
It was and is TREASON — and should be punished accordingly, for every traitor involved.”
yes
This is so sad. Poor Omar… he was just about to start his junior year of high school. 😦
He wanted to study Constitutional Law I hear.
He was so looking forward to building a clock in shop class …
One of Obama’s greatest hits… not quite as good as “if I had a son…” but still pretty good.
He was so looking forward to building a clock in shop class …
They’re not sending their best people, believe me!
You can’t vet these people. Unless there’s a verifiable paper trail you shouldn’t let them in at all ever.
Even when there’s a paper trail if there isn’t a will to enforce the law it all goes under the rug. This woman committed immigration fraud and is the newest “Somali legislator has made her an overnight sensation” .With the DFL primary election fast approaching, state Rep. Ilhan Omar has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to replace Rep. Keith Ellison.
http://alphanewsmn.com/take-a-walk-through-ilhan-omars-controversial-marriage-history/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/34581/american-couple-believing-evil-make-believe-hank-berrien?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_content=051717-news&utm_campaign=dwtwitter
Should have mentioned: the American couple was murdered to death last week as they bicycled through an area near Isis territory in Afghanistan…
“American Couple Believing ‘Evil Is A Make-Believe Concept’ Bike Through Territory Near Afghan Border. ISIS Stabs Them To Death.”
Reality doesn’t cower before the willfully ignorant.
Being stupid is sometimes painful
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t fix stupid.
Liberalism is a mental disorder which in that case sadly lead to a Darwin Award for that young couple of mis-educated idealists..
So..naive. Sad ending.
Not to mention the woeful sad irony of the statement of evil not existing!
Famous last words…
“I BELIEVE these snakes won’t bite me.”
http://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.usatoda
Sharon, I guess sometimes you CAN fix stupid!
I wonder if they believe in evil now.
Well not to make light of a tragedy because when anyone is subjected to this kind of violence it doesn’t matter of the ideology of the victims it is still a sad commentary of humanity’s dark side!
My first thought was Darwin’s way if weeding out the weak, liberalism think is the weak link that brought this couple to their tragic demise, not to mention their naivety! I hope this serves as a useful reminder how flawed the liberal mind is that can even bring about death for embracing such ideologies! Sad but true!
I have one question about this:
WAS HE SEPARATED FROM HIS CHILDREN BY THE MONSTER TRUMP?!
Here’s another stellar import….. Mohamed Abdalla Mahmoud, a security guard at Ross Dress for Less on the 4000 block Blue Diamond Road, opened fire at his manager inside the store Saturday after the two got into an argument. The manager was not hit.
Mahmoud then went outside and shot at arriving officers, police said. He underwent surgery after he was shot by officer Bryon Bunitsky.
https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/shootings/arrest-made-in-las-vegas-store-shooting/
How many security guards have turned out to be muslim immigrants who also shoot people ? Several that I can think of..
Don’t forget the Somali who became a policeman in Minnesota…and shot to death an unarmed woman:
https://www.wnd.com/2017/07/cop-named-mohamed-shoots-kills-unarmed-woman-who-called-9-1-1/
How did they find this scum bag stateside?
‘The extradition memo explains that “based on the written and verbal answers given by Ameen, his refugee application was approved by USCIS on June 5, 2014.”’
Just who was in charge of our countries security on June 5, 2014? Yep I thought so. This just frosts the hell out of me.
“No big deal, just another harmless JV Team member.” ~ Bronco Bama
Is this man also a welfare recipient? Return him back to Iraq. No damn good ISIS.
Well, I hope that this creepy girl doesn’t somehow end up on his flight home…
She is the definition of vacuous virtue signaling! Media is part to blame for giving this ignorant girl a platform!
I wonder if she’d be willing to take one of these criminals into her own home…somehow I doubt it.
Actually I think she might have been hoping one would go home with her.
The problem is, many, many Americans don’t know or don’t understand what it’s own government is doing
This isn’t a mistake. It’s not incompetence. It’s an unspoken policy
Be it “refugees”, immigration, whatever you want to call it, it’s a plan enacted by our own government to create racial, religious & societal strife, & to demographically transform our nation
The State Dept, & every other dept involved in bringing people into our country, are staffed by people who are ideologically aligned with multiculturalism madness, are part & parcel of the anti-American treason lobby or obedient cowards who follow orders
This insanity has been going on for decades, allowed by both the democrat party & the establishment right
Just another well kept secret our benevolent government hides from us as they work not only against our interests, but to endanger our lives & our very nation
Agree…it’s been going on long enough to produce real results. Embedded and branching out into politics big time.
Other immigrants don’t like this “refugee” nonsense either.
Syrian “refugees” could have gone somewhere else in Syria.
When people fled the damage in New Orleans after Katrina, they didn’t go to another country.
This guy is probably only one of hundreds many thousands of ISIS radicals.
This is obama’s work…
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/335a9ff89b268829bd6dfa6d898b1c989a0e63cf9c8c836b15a3d90035bcc5ff.jpg?w=800&h=950
How can it be that these people get approved as refugees without a shred of proof of their identity or citizenship? The program is so mismanaged and corrupt that the “vetted” are equivalent to stray dogs with rabies unconfirmed until they bite!
Your second sentence answers the question articulated in the first.
Omar Ameen, claimed to work as a truck driver. As if that wasn’t a giveaway. Another driver for the AA Akbar Kaffir Removals Company.
gated mosque across the street from American River College. Open Doors refugee resettlement agency.
https://fox40.com/2018/08/16/who-is-omar-ameen-the-alleged-isis-fighter-living-in-sacramento/
Reading the court paperwork it’s obvious it takes a lot of work to get them out.
President Trump is spot on with Extreme Vetting. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,
