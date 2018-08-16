ISIS Fighter Omar Ameen Easily Achieved Refugee Entry Into the U.S. – Arrested Yesterday For Extradition To Iraq…

The U.S. Dept of Justice detained ISIS fighter Omar Ameen in Sacramento, California, yesterday (full pdf below) pending extradition back to Iraq on murder charges. Incredibly Ameen gained State Department entry into the U.S. through the refugee system.

Despite the claims of the Obama administration, Omar Ameen’s ability to enter the United States is a clear example of weaknesses within the refugee process and lies told by former administration officials about the security therein.

From the DOJ memo of extradition, Omar Ameen first applied for refugee status in Turkey in 2012. Then in June of 2014 applied for refugee status to the United States. The extradition memo explains that “based on the written and verbal answers given by Ameen, his refugee application was approved by USCIS on June 5, 2014.”

On June 21st, 2014, Ameen, who claimed to work as a truck driver, murdered police officer Ihsan Abdulhafiz Jasim in Rawah, Iraq, an ISIS stronghold. Four months later, November 4th, 2014, Ameen entered the U.S. settling in Salt Lake City and then later traveling to Sacramento, California, where he was arrested.

He is currently detained and is likely to be extradited to Iraq to face charges of premeditated murder. However, the larger issue of how he was able to gain such easy entry into the United States should give everyone pause. As noted by The Daily Caller:

[…] Ameen was allegedly a member of ISIS. In 2004, before the rise of that brutal terror group, Ameen and his family helped start AQI, according to the DOJ. In addition to allegedly killing an Iraqi police officer, Ameen is suspected of planting IEDs and committing terrorist acts near his hometown of Rawah. But Ameen appears not to have faced any rigorous questioning from the U.S. government about terror links and his criminal activities. Instead, he simply answered “no” to questions about his alleged ISIS and al-Qaeda links while inventing a false narrative about his father and brother. “Have you ever interacted with, had involvement with, or known any members of … Al Qaeda in Iraq … the Islamic State of Iraq or any other armed group or militia?” was one of the questions USCIS posed to Ameen. “No,” he answered, according to Justice Department documents. Ameen denied he had ever committed crimes in Iraq. “In actuality,” according to the Justice Department, witnesses told the FBI that Ameen committed “numerous crimes ranging from robbery to placing [improvised explosive devices].” “Ameen’s negative answers cut off a line of questioning relevant to his admissibility to the United States,” the Justice Department filing states. “Based on the written and verbal answers given by Ameen, his refugee application was approved by USCIS on June 5, 2014.” (read more)

Here’s the MEMORANDUM OF EXTRADITION:

.

