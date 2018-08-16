ISIS Fighter Omar Ameen Easily Achieved Refugee Entry Into the U.S. – Arrested Yesterday For Extradition To Iraq…

Posted on August 16, 2018 by

The U.S. Dept of Justice detained ISIS fighter Omar Ameen in Sacramento, California, yesterday (full pdf below) pending extradition back to Iraq on murder charges.  Incredibly Ameen gained State Department entry into the U.S. through the refugee system.

Despite the claims of the Obama administration, Omar Ameen’s ability to enter the United States is a clear example of weaknesses within the refugee process and lies told by former administration officials about the security therein.

From the DOJ memo of extradition, Omar Ameen first applied for refugee status in Turkey in 2012.  Then in June of 2014 applied for refugee status to the United States.  The extradition memo explains that “based on the written and verbal answers given by Ameen, his refugee application was approved by USCIS on June 5, 2014.”

On June 21st, 2014, Ameen, who claimed to work as a truck driver, murdered police officer Ihsan Abdulhafiz Jasim in Rawah, Iraq, an ISIS stronghold.  Four months later, November 4th, 2014, Ameen entered the U.S. settling in Salt Lake City and then later traveling to Sacramento, California, where he was arrested.

He is currently detained and is likely to be extradited to Iraq to face charges of premeditated murder.  However, the larger issue of how he was able to gain such easy entry into the United States should give everyone pause.  As noted by The Daily Caller:

[…] Ameen was allegedly a member of ISIS. In 2004, before the rise of that brutal terror group, Ameen and his family helped start AQI, according to the DOJ. In addition to allegedly killing an Iraqi police officer, Ameen is suspected of planting IEDs and committing terrorist acts near his hometown of Rawah.

But Ameen appears not to have faced any rigorous questioning from the U.S. government about terror links and his criminal activities. Instead, he simply answered “no” to questions about his alleged ISIS and al-Qaeda links while inventing a false narrative about his father and brother.

“Have you ever interacted with, had involvement with, or known any members of … Al Qaeda in Iraq … the Islamic State of Iraq or any other armed group or militia?” was one of the questions USCIS posed to Ameen.

“No,” he answered, according to Justice Department documents.

Ameen denied he had ever committed crimes in Iraq.

“In actuality,” according to the Justice Department, witnesses told the FBI that Ameen committed “numerous crimes ranging from robbery to placing [improvised explosive devices].”

“Ameen’s negative answers cut off a line of questioning relevant to his admissibility to the United States,” the Justice Department filing states.

“Based on the written and verbal answers given by Ameen, his refugee application was approved by USCIS on June 5, 2014.” (read more)

Here’s the MEMORANDUM OF EXTRADITION:

.

 

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Death Threats, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Iraq, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Refugees, Secretary of State, Secretary Pompeo, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized, USA, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

139 Responses to ISIS Fighter Omar Ameen Easily Achieved Refugee Entry Into the U.S. – Arrested Yesterday For Extradition To Iraq…

  1. rumpole2 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Ameen: “You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in”

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  2. davidb says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Brennan’s brother in law? or Obugger’s son, if he and reggie Love could have one….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. 1hear2learn says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Now that’s quite a vetting process… “are you a terrorist?”… nope. Well come on in!

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
    • Kent says:
      August 16, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Very thorough…..expatriots pets have it harder than he did….

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:05 pm

      “Next!”
      “I’m sorry ma’am, but you are not allowed to carry on a small bottle of shampoo.
      Please step over there behind the curtain. We’ll have to search you.”

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
      • annieoakley says:
        August 16, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        Hell at 65 I was searched because the pocket on my jeans shifted and “We can’t tell what that is”

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • maggiemoowho says:
          August 16, 2018 at 9:28 pm

          I got searched because I had a tiny sequin and bead decoration on my blouse. The TSA lady told me to never wear anything with sequins or “sparkles” when flying. Never heard that one before, but glad she told me.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • annieoakley says:
            August 16, 2018 at 9:41 pm

            I used to sweat bullets before trying to get on a plane after 9-11. I traveled all over the country and to Costa Rica before TSA. They harass old people because we remember when flying was easy and mostly pleasant.

            Like

            Reply
          • Critical Mass says:
            August 16, 2018 at 10:27 pm

            So how would the TSA deal with Justin Trudeau?

            Like

            Reply
    • Sharon says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      Apparently their mistake was that they didn’t ask him if was a liar because surely he would have truthful about that??…..and they consider themselves our betters.

      Spit.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Critical Mass says:
        August 16, 2018 at 9:51 pm

        A perfect example of the Epimenides paradox.

        Epimenides was a Cretan who made one immortal statement: “All Cretans are liars.”

        Like

        Reply
    • jleonard14 says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:50 pm

      Great lesson — Have you ever knowingly fudged expenses on your tax return? No.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • suejeanne1 says:
      August 16, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      yes! all he had to say in reply to key questions: “no” and that cut off a line of questioning?

      Like

      Reply
      • jello333 says:
        August 16, 2018 at 9:32 pm

        And even if he messed up and admitted he’d been a terrorist, all he’d need to do is remember what Steven Martin taught us. “Mr Omar, didn’t you realize being a terrorist is really bad and illegal?” “Yes sir, I’m sorry, I should have known but… I forgot.” “Alright, that can happen to the best of us. I’m gonna approve your application.”

        So no matter what, no matter how bad it is, when you get into trouble for doing something just remember… “I forgot!”

        Like

        Reply
  4. simicharmed says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Disgusting! I would bet there are 1000’s more of this type of “refugee” roaming the USA at this moment. Sadly, the USA had 8 full years of destructive policies and numerous Trojan-horse schemes still undiscovered.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  5. Cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Obama probably welcomed him personally!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. cagberry says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Seriously. Wtf is the pic of Harf. Redic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. keeler says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Is this one a widow or an orphan?

    The photo’s poor quality makes it hard to tell.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Jennifer says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Sundance….do you have a backup site? Word Press is shutting down websites now. I would definitely hate to lose the ability to read your great work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Turranos says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    The following news story will shock you. It happened a long time ago. Imagine what is going on around us, these days. The point is we need to find these rats and do away with them.

    https://www.krdo.com/news/top-stories/terror-in-the-rocky-mountains/659172804

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Lester Smith says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    This is no surprise maybe Bill Ayers sponsored him. Or maybe Brennan needed help with his with his manifesto. I am sure he was a democratic voter.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Jedi9 says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      Brennan is at it again with his piece in the NY times! The irony in regards to him calling the president a traitor is that it is him who truly is the traitor who committed treason and should be charged as such! I really cannot understand at this time why he hasn’t been charged yet! Maybe revoking his security clearance is the first step in that process but the longer he is allowed to roam free the more damage and chaos he is allowed to create! To me he is the central figure to all of the spy gate controversy that is supposedly being investigated and needs to be handcuffed ASAP!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  11. Lester Smith says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    This is no surprise maybe Bill Ayers sponsored him. Or maybe Brennan needed help with his with his manifesto. I am sure he was a democratic voter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. TwoLaine says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    I wonder how much The Kenyan paid for him to come to the USA.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    One of the things that PDJT said during the campaign was we need to stop it. Stop IT. All immigration. Period. Figure out WTH is going on and then going forward make a deliberate, rigorous plan for who we let come here and why.

    Three of my grandparents were immigrants. But I have come to the conclusion that we are so in love with our image of ourselves as a “nation of immigrants” and the old melting pot we learned about back when I was in school that we have been on autopilot with regards to immigration for a long time thinking it was all good.

    We really need to wake up and reassess what we are doing and why and apply an American First lens to immigration. About 6 months ago Tucker Carlson had an immigration guy on his show and the discussion veered briefly into the area of how unfettered immigration has impacted (among other things) the density of our population. We are getting really crowded and it is putting a strain on our natural resources. We’re going to be like India if we keep this up.

    Too much of a good thing. We need to be selective and smart. And it goes without saying we don’t need to let in terrorists!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:07 pm

      From this afternoon’s e-mail:

      POEM
      By Illegal Immigrants

      I cross river,
      Poor and broke,

      Take bus,
      See employment folk.

      Nice man
      Treat me good in there,
      Say I need
      Go see Welfare.

      Welfare say,
      ‘You come no more,

      We send cash
      Right to your door.’

      Welfare checks,
      They make you wealthy,

      Medicaid
      It keep you healthy!

      By and by,
      Got plenty money,

      Thanks to you,
      TAXPAYER dummy.

      Write to friends
      In motherland,

      Tell them
      ‘come, fast as you can’

      They come in buses
      And Chevy trucks,

      I buy big house
      With welfare bucks.

      They come here,
      We live together,

      More welfare checks,
      It gets better!

      Fourteen families,
      They moving in,

      But neighbor’s patience
      Wearing thin.

      Finally, white guy
      Moves away,
      ..
      I buy his house,
      And then I say,

      ‘Find more aliens
      For house to rent.’

      In my yard
      I put a tent.

      Send for family
      They just trash,
      ….
      But they, too,
      Draw welfare cash!

      Everything is
      Very good,
      Soon we own
      Whole neighborhood..

      We have hobby
      It called breeding,

      Welfare pay
      For baby feeding.

      Kids need dentist?
      Wife need pills?

      We get free!
      We got no bills!

      TAXPAYER crazy!
      He pay all year,
      To keep welfare
      Running here.

      We think America
      Darn good place!
      Too darn good
      For white man race.

      If they no like us,
      They can go,
      Got lots of room
      In Mexico .

      SEND THIS TO EVERY TAXPAYER YOU KNOW

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • Jedi9 says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:09 pm

      Very well stated and couldn’t agree more! I think Graham’s recent statement suggests that support for immigration reform is happening and is growing. It is my hope that Trump by using the “shut down government “ threat will use that as leverage to force the issue for funding for the wall and to get the laws changed to a more robust or a more stricter vetting process when it comes to immigration laws and policies! This issue is a very big midterm one and many in the house and Senate are being put on notice as a result! Keep pushing this issue to the front, it needs to be very front and center come election time!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • BillRiser says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      In 1965 President Johnson and Ted Kennedy drove though Congress “The
      Immigration_and_Nationality_Act_of_1965” or The Hart–Celler Act abolished the quota system based on national origins that had been American immigration policy since the 1920s. The 1965 Act marked a change from past U.S. policy which had discriminated against NON-northern Europeans. In removing racial and national barriers the Act would significantly alter the demographic mix in the U.S. That is our law today that PDT wants too change!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Bendix says:
      August 16, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      I’m not satisfied that a guy like this one, even if he hadn’t been a terrorist, should have been allowed to jump to the head of the line like that.
      There are good people waiting in line.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. Bullseye says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    How many more amongst us. New Mexico now this in Cali. Hope this helps wise up some voters in the lib states. Eight years to run this country in the ground. Obozo should be in jailed

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Mncpo(ret) says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Maybe he posed as an undocumented “minor” refugee, seems to be successful in the EU. As of 2 weeks ago, 75% of the “minors” accepted in Sweden were between the ages of 25-40! They finally did dental exams. Of course, none are being deported. I hope that President Trump can get the support he needs to stop the majority of these “refugees”. He needs November, we need to give it to him.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Conservativeinny says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      Sweden is done, their princess, her husband and three children are moving or have moved to the USA. Per their statement, they thought it best to do so while the children were all young… they are all under 4 or 5.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. scott467 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    “He is currently detained and is likely to be extradited to Iraq to face charges of premeditated murder.”

    ______________________

    For how long is he going to be detained?

    He wouldn’t be detained by any judge in New Mexico, that’s for sure.

    Is the Peoples Republic of Kalifournya different from New Mexico in any way that could be deemed ‘better’ or less corrupt?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    That pic of Marie Harf is PRICELESS! I can’t stand her and I can’t stand that she was educated at Indiana University, another hotbed of subvervive insurrection.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. scott467 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Harf, Kerry, Hussein — traitors all.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. emet says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    There is no NCIC in Iraq. Duh.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Joe in Wyo says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    I think Lester makes a good point. No one should gain refuge status without an American citizen sponsering them. If the refuge commits a crime, the sponsor can also be held liable……

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. scott467 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    “However, the larger issue of how he was able to gain such easy entry into the United States should give everyone pause. ”

    __________________

    It would only give us pause if we didn’t already know how corrupt the government was and is.

    .

    “But Ameen appears not to have faced any rigorous questioning from the U.S. government about terror links and his criminal activities. ”

    ___________________

    So ‘rigorous questioning’ from the equivalent of someone at the Bureau of Motor vehicles is the test a terrorist must pass?

    It would be funny, if it was’t so tragic.

    .

    “Have you ever interacted with, had involvement with, or known any members of … Al Qaeda in Iraq … the Islamic State of Iraq or any other armed group or militia?” was one of the questions USCIS posed to Ameen.

    “No,” he answered, according to Justice Department documents.

    Ameen denied he had ever committed crimes in Iraq.

    “Ameen’s negative answers cut off a line of questioning relevant to his admissibility to the United States,” the Justice Department filing states.”

    _________________

    It must have taken a real genius to devise a work-around to the possibility of ‘rigorous questioning’ by simply saying “No” to everything…

    I wonder if the other terrorists will be able to remember to “Just say ‘no’ ” to skate through any government inquiry.

    It’s not ‘negligence’ on the part of the previous administration.

    It’s not even ‘criminal negligence’.

    It is and was a premeditated policy designed to facilitate terrorists into America, with malice aforethought.

    It was and is TREASON — and should be punished accordingly, for every traitor involved.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  22. bearsgrrr says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Did he come alone? Deport all friends and family! End the chain migration. I’m sure his 4 wives and 23 kids want to stay together.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. missilemom says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Go to a Sam’s Club in Dallas to the pharmacy. 80% of the people in line don’t speak English and pay nothing for their medications. The clerk asks me everytime when I am paying over $100 for my meds, do you know how much this costs. I continue to respond, someone has to pay. This needs to be shut down.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Conservativeinny says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:28 pm

      Yes, same here in NY at CVS. I always say that I’m the schlub with the job and company healthcare so I guess I must pay.

      One thing which woke up some of my lefty family members… they were surprised that due to Ocare I have a prescription deductible to meet in addition to all the other deductibles. These were the ones who we did not think we could red pill but there may be hope.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Bendix says:
        August 16, 2018 at 9:06 pm

        I see that too! Foreign individuals speaking broken English, they ask them if they can afford the co-pay, which is something like two dollars, and they say no and get it free,
        Meanwhile their kids are playing with electronics of some kind and they come in in a late model car.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          August 16, 2018 at 11:03 pm

          “Meanwhile their kids are playing with electronics of some kind and they come in in a late model car.”

          A month or two ago my pharmacist at Walgreen told me about people that claim they cannot afford their co-pay – yet they have a $600-$1000 smart phone.

          Like

          Reply
  24. Kent says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    “It is and was a premeditated policy designed to facilitate terrorists into America, with malice aforethought.
    It was and is TREASON — and should be punished accordingly, for every traitor involved.”

    yes

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. jello333 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    This is so sad. Poor Omar… he was just about to start his junior year of high school. 😦

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. calbear84 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    They’re not sending their best people, believe me!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Judiciary says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    You can’t vet these people. Unless there’s a verifiable paper trail you shouldn’t let them in at all ever.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  29. 6x47 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    I have one question about this:

    WAS HE SEPARATED FROM HIS CHILDREN BY THE MONSTER TRUMP?!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. Molly Pitcher says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Here’s another stellar import….. Mohamed Abdalla Mahmoud, a security guard at Ross Dress for Less on the 4000 block Blue Diamond Road, opened fire at his manager inside the store Saturday after the two got into an argument. The manager was not hit.
    Mahmoud then went outside and shot at arriving officers, police said. He underwent surgery after he was shot by officer Bryon Bunitsky.
    https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/shootings/arrest-made-in-las-vegas-store-shooting/

    How many security guards have turned out to be muslim immigrants who also shoot people ? Several that I can think of..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. Linus in W.PA. says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    How did they find this scum bag stateside?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. J Gottfred says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    ‘The extradition memo explains that “based on the written and verbal answers given by Ameen, his refugee application was approved by USCIS on June 5, 2014.”’
    Just who was in charge of our countries security on June 5, 2014? Yep I thought so. This just frosts the hell out of me.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    “No big deal, just another harmless JV Team member.” ~ Bronco Bama

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. CNN_sucks says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Is this man also a welfare recipient? Return him back to Iraq. No damn good ISIS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Harry Lime says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Well, I hope that this creepy girl doesn’t somehow end up on his flight home…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    The problem is, many, many Americans don’t know or don’t understand what it’s own government is doing

    This isn’t a mistake. It’s not incompetence. It’s an unspoken policy

    Be it “refugees”, immigration, whatever you want to call it, it’s a plan enacted by our own government to create racial, religious & societal strife, & to demographically transform our nation

    The State Dept, & every other dept involved in bringing people into our country, are staffed by people who are ideologically aligned with multiculturalism madness, are part & parcel of the anti-American treason lobby or obedient cowards who follow orders

    This insanity has been going on for decades, allowed by both the democrat party & the establishment right

    Just another well kept secret our benevolent government hides from us as they work not only against our interests, but to endanger our lives & our very nation

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Molly Pitcher says:
      August 16, 2018 at 9:22 pm

      Agree…it’s been going on long enough to produce real results. Embedded and branching out into politics big time.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Bendix says:
        August 16, 2018 at 9:42 pm

        Other immigrants don’t like this “refugee” nonsense either.
        Syrian “refugees” could have gone somewhere else in Syria.
        When people fled the damage in New Orleans after Katrina, they didn’t go to another country.

        Like

        Reply
  37. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    This guy is probably only one of hundreds many thousands of ISIS radicals.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. TakeBackOurRepublic says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    How can it be that these people get approved as refugees without a shred of proof of their identity or citizenship? The program is so mismanaged and corrupt that the “vetted” are equivalent to stray dogs with rabies unconfirmed until they bite!

    Like

    Reply
  40. Critical Mass says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Omar Ameen, claimed to work as a truck driver. As if that wasn’t a giveaway. Another driver for the AA Akbar Kaffir Removals Company.

    Like

    Reply
  41. jephfree says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    gated mosque across the street from American River College. Open Doors refugee resettlement agency.
    https://fox40.com/2018/08/16/who-is-omar-ameen-the-alleged-isis-fighter-living-in-sacramento/

    Like

    Reply
  42. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Reading the court paperwork it’s obvious it takes a lot of work to get them out.

    President Trump is spot on with Extreme Vetting. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s