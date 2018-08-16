Director Kudlow Drives Home The MAGAnomic Message….

OK, admission… Today is the day CTH recognizes NEC Director Kudlow has joined the official ranks of team Wolverine. An impassioned Larry Kudlow is determined to see the financial media report on the jaw-dropping success of President Trump’s Main Street economic policies.
Key message on trade with China at 03:10. WATCH:
Full steam ahead! Hang on tight, once we take the midterms, Trump’s policies will be kicking into overdrive and there will be nothing to hold Trump back!
Watched the “Cabinet” meeting today and I knew Kudlow made the “team” when PDJT asked Kudlow for his opinion on China. Kudlow stated China is on the decline and will come to an agreement soon.
More people need to hear Director Kudlow speak. His message is easily understood by the average person. He also shows a passion for the economic message. It was very truthful to say that President Trump will not back down.
Understandable.
That is critically important when it’s “Complicated business folks!”
May I ask about the feds raising interest rates? Do we have any power over them doing that?
Xi of China has enormous pressure from the Commies. This President for life BS is LOL! If he f@cks this up, he will be replaced. Xi feels they can win a war of attrition with Trump. They bet on impeachment, political pressure, and weak kneed US businesses and farmers. Its not working for China. China is going into a recession. They have won so much over 30 years that a compromise leaves them far ahead anyway. They will cut a deal with Trump. Its worth it because they need to keep stealing all that US technology. They will make concession with POTUS. But they will take advantage of corporate greed and keep ripping off companies.
“The Great American Bubble Machine” by Matt Taibbi at
Rolling Stone (I know, but sometimes informative)
When the industrial stock market proved to slow to support an army of commission junkies, they added commodity markets, then future markets, then Put-Call Options, then derivatives. When nobody would buy their junk they created Credit Default Swap insurance. Any real value today has no basis in Price-Earning ratios and is therefore Hope-Hype based. Most of the recent DJIA spike has been monopolies diverting shareholder dividend payments into stock buy-backs, hoping to make golden parachute jump as the market goes off the cliff.
The feral reserve thieves and Wall Street wolves need a good haircut.
We are all a little dumber after reading this post. Its incoherent Liberal garbage. Matt Taibbi simply put all of his favorite Occupy Wall Street talking points into a paragraph of run on sentences and rubbish. May God have mercy on his soul.
Just remember a lot of pension funds are invested in Wall Street. Many Trump supporters depend upon those pensions and stock dividends to make ends meet.
That Kudlow guy is pumped up! Good watch. Thanks Mr. Sundance.
I just heard China is going to talk to end the trade tensions…….. they come to us I’m assuming or did we to them? Did we invite or did they request/beg?
Sundance says:
Kudlow made the cut! MAGA
Kudlow was hired as much for his Economic experience as for his opposition media experience. He is well respected at CNBC giving the administration two outlets (Fox Business and CNBC) to get the Economic message out loud and clear. It will become a rally cry after Labor Day. POTUS will be tweeting about it nonstop up to the ekections and every rally will be Economy Boom themed.
