Joe diGenova Discusses Ongoing Possibilities in Congressional Investigation into Spygate and FISA Abuse…

Joe diGenova appears on Newsmax TV with Howie Carr to discuss the current drip of document leaks surrounding Bruce Ohr (DOJ), Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Christopher Steele and Oleg Derispaska; additionally, the likelihood of more FISA declassification which will lay bare the larger FBI/DOJ conspiracy.

Seemingly being avoided by MSM:

  1. Ziiggii says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    SD sent you the latest John Solomon article via Twitter

    • Ziiggii says:
      August 9, 2018 at 10:59 pm

      • wheatietoo says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:14 pm

        Solomon is still accepting the FBI-provided Timeline of ‘when the spying began’.

        They were spying on Trump long before July 2016.
        They were just trying to cover their butts at that time…for what they had been doing for a long time.

        It’s *interesting* that Koch Industries is shown as the “sponsor” of that video featured at the top of that article.

        • TimesUp says:
          August 10, 2018 at 12:38 am

          Why would Robert Mueller be involved with this if he wasn’t personally guilty of signing false FISA court applications during his time as Director of the FBI? Would he knowingly embark on an assignment he knew had the chance of totally destroying his reputation to protect people who worked for him and with whom he was friends? Maybe. But he’s a political operator and operators prioritize self-preservation. So probably looking out for his friends wasn’t what drove him.

          If I am correct the implication is the spying has been going on far, far longer than people think. Mueller’s time as Director ended in 2013. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

        • Rachel Guess says:
          August 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

          According to this story, ohr and steele have been in contact since 2002.
          http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/09/doj-official-bruce-ohr-communicated-with-trump-dossier-author-steele-after-fbi-cut-ties-report.html

          Yet the emails show Ohr, a former associate deputy attorney general, and Steele communicated extensively from 2002 all the way into 2017.

          One text message from Steele to Ohr on Jan. 31, 2017 reportedly said: “B, doubtless a sad and crazy day for you re-SY.” The text is an apparent reference to President Trump’s firing of Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

          The text continued: “Just want to check you are OK, still in the situ and able to help locally as discussed, along with your Bureau colleagues.”

          Ohr reportedly replied: “I’m still here and able to help as discussed….I’ll let you know if that changes.”

      • Angry Dumbo says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:16 pm

        The “Hail Mary” leak? How can the press bury this stuff? The work is dangerous but the truth IS getting out. How is the Hill claiming Solomon’s investigative work is “opinion”?

        • fleporeblog says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:44 pm

          The Hail Mary reference tells you that they knew that the Election was looking bleak for them.

          Our President loves to talk about Election Night. I actually think he is sending a message every time he does. The same way he is sending a message to Republicans about Lucifer’s thumb’s down on the Repeal and Replace vote.

          He always references PA and the fact that at 98% precincts reporting that they wouldn’t call the state for him. By calling PA before MI and WI, he would have won even if he lost those two states.

          These POS where going to flip the results in PA. They were waiting for WI and MI to declare a winner. Had the BITCH won, they would have placed 80,000 votes to her tally and called her the President Elect.

          Our President knows everything! He points it out to them every chance he gets.

    • sundance says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      I don’t like it.

      Smells and Looks like controlled information.

      Notice the absence of FISA Database searches, as ingredients for Steele’s finished product?

      Someone is using Solomon to as track sweeper covering footprints.

      • WSB says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:58 pm

        A soft outing? I am afraid I do not understand….

        • wheatietoo says:
          August 10, 2018 at 12:18 am

          The Hill is swampy, WSB…and also is in league with the Koch Brothers.

          Thus, everything that The Hill publishes, I view with a ‘suspicious cat’ attitude.

          • TheHumanCondition says:
            August 10, 2018 at 12:44 am

            That is definitely a consideration as it’s true… but, we know that schiff will be hitting the ole oscillating blades at some point, it’s why we all elected a VSG to help us clean up the swamp.

            BTW, the swamp has seeped and spilled over into the whole damn nation. Not a “revelation”, just a reminder. Treepers should be holding some offices that really matter nationwide! 😉

            Word Press has me all messed up, but I “like” your comment. lol

      • King Arthur says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:13 am

        Maybe this thing goes way farther back than Trump. We know Obama was riding dirty with the NSA and probably Bush too. They need to find a way out without taking down the whole system.

        • TheHumanCondition says:
          August 10, 2018 at 12:48 am

          I’m sure that it goes back even further… as far as nefarious actions by extra-constitutional “agencies” goes.

          Technology needs to be used at this point to monitor those that have been monitoring US for decades without CAUSE. We have just cause and are the keepers of the constitution. We must demand it every chance we get. Real transparency for the nation.

          It wouldn’t take much to provide it, obviously.

      • CopperTop says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

        SD I don’t know? Solomon has long been on the Deripaska footprint

        https://www.lifezette.com/2018/05/oligarch-laughed-at-fbi-trump-russia-collusion-theory/

        In September 2016 — just two months before Election Day — three FBI officials visited Deripaska and told him, “We think Trump’s campaign and Russia are colluding on the election,” Solomon (pictured left above) told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, noting that the FBI officials mentioned Manafort.

        (Solomon reporting on Ingram)

        • CopperTop says:
          August 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

          My favorite part of that interview
          “And he lets out a big laugh,” Solomon said. “So the guy they go to is an enemy of Paul Manafort, and they say, ‘Well, can you help us prove that maybe Manafort’s colluding with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to throw the whole election to Donald Trump?’”

      • zimbalistjunior says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:31 am

        with all respect, SD, the latest revelations may point elsewhere. it has been your theory that among the numerous outside contractors accessing the database was nellie ohr, and that she had a direct hand in composing the dossier by using search results.

        however, from reading between the lines of latest revelations (steele-bruce ohr correspondence etc), it seems that she may have had very little if any direct involvement. it seems that steele and simpson were corresponding directly with bruce ohr—if nellie was actually involved on a day to day basis, they could simply pass any info to bruce by using nellie as conduit. ie the simpson memory stick mentioned to day.

        it seems that nellie could have been paid for a no show job by Fusion. (or maybe she worked from home occasionally). instead Fusion may have been paying her as a bribe so that Bruce would be their connection within the DOJ.

        in that case, the dossier may have been the result of public information culling, some rumors pulled in from shearer, blumenthal, maybe a russian here and there, and maybe plain old fiction.

        otoh, the stuff on cohen must have been from database search. at least the prague trip stuff. (or it was just made up/ripped off the old probably fake story of prague meeting between al qaeda and iraq people in the gin up to iraq war).. what is very likely re cohen?—the knowledge of the existence of the tapes that cohen kept–came from database searches..he may have referred to a tape in an email or two…

        anyway, im just guessing…and as usual, i yield to your greater knowledge (and amazing work ethic and product) . respect!

      • Kaco says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

        Sundance, do you think Solomon is sincere in his sloppy journalism?

  2. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Things are really heating up. The suspense is killing me. I can’t wait to see the new gallows for the traitors.

  3. sundance says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    First two minutes of this testimony:

    .

    • lastinillinois says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:14 pm

      Deripaska.

      Working for Comey n McCabe?
      Or just their ATM?

    • Newman says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      The FBI doesn’t have a chance in hell to reform itself under the weasel leadership of Wray. Might as well have just left Comey in charge.

      • Ray Runge says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:45 pm

        AND the weasel Cotton whose affirmative questioning would not have struck fear in the engorged slug on the back porch.

      • scott467 says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

        “The FBI doesn’t have a chance in hell to reform itself under the weasel leadership of Wray. ”

        ____________________

        As I always ask whenever the subject of ‘reform’ is brought up — can anyone name a single, large institution, in the history of the world, going all the way back to Adam, which having become thoroughly corrupt, was EVER successfully ‘reformed’?

        It’s an important question because if the answer is “No” — if it has NEVER happened in the history of mankind — then there is ZERO chance that it will happen in this case.

        The bigger the institution, the greater the corruption necessarily becomes.

        It’s practically axiomatic.

        If it is not a maxim, it ought to be.

        So there won’t be any ‘reform’ of the FBI.

        If we want to ‘fix’ what is wrong with the FBI, the first step is to admit that it cannot be ‘fixed’, it cannot be ‘reformed’. There is NO ‘core’ of virtue around which the rest of the institution could be rebuilt. There is only a rotted husk.

        The only way to fix it — or any other large, corrupt institution — is to demolish it, and begin anew, returning to first principles.

        The people who broke it, and those who kept it broken to their own benefit, cannot and will never ‘fix’ it.

        Those people have to be removed, and have no part in whatever comes next.

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:23 pm

      The White Hats have had enough! The last few days have been absolutely awesome 😎. John Solomon is destroying all of these POS each day with something new. I have noticed that none of them have been on Twitter lately. To me, that is a great sign. We are not just over the target but we have all our panes ready, willing and able to drop their bombs when the order is given!

      I haven’t lost gate in AG Sessions yet. I am frustrated just like everyone else. However, Joe talked about DOJ Prosecutor Huber and everything he is currently looking into. I will continue to pray that Huber and Sessions will do what is right for our country rather than the institution. The institution is what has brought us to this moment in time.

      The Rule of Law in this country hangs in the balance. Does the institution win and we become a lawless society or does the Rule of Law win and future generations can look back at this moment in history to learn from and make sure it never ever happens again.

      The FBI is dead 💀 at this moment! The good news is that Huber doesn’t need them to build the case. IG Horowitz has done that and continues to do that for him.

      • DanO64 says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:32 pm

        Like big time.

      • Gadsden says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:33 pm

        Funny how we haven’t heard a damn thing about Huber since he was appointed…🤔

        • fleporeblog says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:36 pm

          And in my book that is a good thing!

          • TheHumanCondition says:
            August 9, 2018 at 11:49 pm

            It is a GREAT thing, despite the instant gratification crowd’s concern trolling and hand wringing it’s exactly as it should be… they should learn to put a little more faith in the VSG Master Troll President.

            Yeppers, and oh my…

            The activation catalyst to the entire Big Ugly that will lead to The never too late and incredible -POLITICAL- American Reckoning is here. I’m loving it.

            Sincerely, & just for you JerryDon!

            Feel free to continue calling yours truly >>> “SessionsGroupieSyndrome” 😀

          • Ray Runge says:
            August 9, 2018 at 11:52 pm

            4 years ago I invested a big chunk of change, for me, in plot of ground known to have high quality iron ore down below. The ride has included the honest metal dealer placing lip stick on a pig but the plot may yet involve a return on investment.—-Thus far NADA. Huber is viewed in the same light. So nice to view any resulting perp walks.

            • Bullseye says:
              August 10, 2018 at 12:05 am

              LOVE to see Comey Stroyk Brennen McCabe Clapper all lined up against a wall
              handcuffed, just having to stand and face a million photogs and press yelling questions at them for about 5 minutes kinda ala Chapo perp walk. Total humiliation

              Here’s hoping Sessions and Huber come thru

          • Max Tadpol says:
            August 10, 2018 at 12:06 am

            I’m from Missouri on this one, but I pray you are correct.

      • Tl Howard says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:35 pm

        I have to believe that Sessions is seething. He was the chump in all this, but as each day passes, I have to believe he wants the bastards in prison. Sessions is a rule of law guy. What I don’t get is DiGenova being very raw in his descriptions of Sessions…unless that’s a ruse.

        • TheHumanCondition says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:56 pm

          Master Level Trolling can surely be confusing to those that aren’t trolls themselves.

          Not that being a (good guy) troll makes one aware of everything going on behind the scenes, but it helps!

        • Ray Runge says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:56 pm

          Sessions has spent hid time sleeping with the coyotes. Not once has Sessions offered in an official manner that Roenstein should report to US citizens the current status of the Herr Mueller Inquisition.

      • kiskiminetas says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:44 pm

        Flep, I have never been worried about Jeff Sessions or Huber. What they have done and are doing in the ‘background” away from DC has “white hats” written all over it. The recusal, second special council outside of DC and nigh on 45,000 plus indictments has super genius VSGPDJT written all over it. People tend to either forget or just plain don’t understand that this was and remains a covert sting operation to take down the swamp and those who aid and abetted it.

        Trust the plan baby!

      • wheatietoo says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:45 pm

        “The institution is what has brought us to this moment in time.”
        _____

        HusseinO was on a mission to destroy this country, Fle.

        Destroy our intuitions…destroy our country.
        He corrupted them so badly, in order to destroy them.

        Do we give him what he wants?

        Or do we clean up his mess and restore our institutions.

        If we destroy the FBI…because it has been “corrupted beyond repair”…then we will have to open up our prisons and let out all the people who were convicted with FBI casework.

        This would cause Chaos.
        HusseinO would love that.

        • fleporeblog says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:49 pm

          We should do what was done in Yemen 🇾🇪 to these 3 POS pedophiles!

        • kiskiminetas says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:58 pm

          The upper leadership in in the FBI and DOJ are going to be incarcerated just as the main characters that were in on the take down. As for the rest of them in those departments there will be many who will be let go and there will be a drawdown of agents. This falls in line with the intent do so to other federal agencies by this administration.

        • Jedi9 says:
          August 10, 2018 at 12:17 am

          No no need! Can still rebuild the FBI by stripping it down to the frame then refurbish it over time, piece by piece.

          Hussein is the type of person that doesn’t die with a massive blow, but with a strategy of a 1000 tiny little cuts being applied!

        • Clinteastwood says:
          August 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

          I don’t think we’d have to “open up our prisons” if all the DOJ and FBI corruption is exposed…….however, it might be OK to reverse some of those convictions, let some of those prisoners out….after all it’s obvious the justice system is corrupt. It won’t get less corrupt by hiding this truth to “protect” these institutions. Painful as it may be, the truth must come out, otherwise the cancer in our midst will continue to fester. I for one am not afraid to let these chips fall where the y may.

          • wheatietoo says:
            August 10, 2018 at 12:38 am

            I think you misunderstood what I was saying.

            Because what you’re proposing is basically what I was getting at too.

            Rather than destroy the FBI as a whole, and give HusseinO what he wants…we surgically remove the corruption and restore the institution to restore law & order.

            And yeah, there may be some cases that these corrupto-crats worked on…that resulted in innocent people being convicted.
            Those would deserve to be overturned.

            But people are calling for the FBI to be destroyed, as a whole.
            I don’t think they are considering what would happen next.
            That would be like a blanket ‘admission of guilt’ and cast doubt upon every case that the FBI worked on.

        • Kaco says:
          August 10, 2018 at 12:43 am

          The guilty FBI parties need to be tried and sentenced. No “bias training” needed, it will be a given.

    • sundance says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      • King Arthur says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:52 pm

        So dirty.

      • King Arthur says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:55 pm

        So this is why Mueller is gunning for Manafort? Holy $&@“!

      • LafnH20 says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:11 am

        Judge Collyer signed off on that Title 1 FISA, iirc

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosemary_M._Collyer

        From the link..
        Rosemary Mayers Collyer

        Presiding Judge of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court
        Incumbent
        Assumed office
        –May 19, 2016–
        Appointed by
        John G. Roberts Jr.
        Preceded by
        Thomas F. Hogan

        They were gonna get a FISA warrant.
        Come hell or highwater – boarding

        They had someone, maybe…
        On the inside?🤔

      • SmilinJackAbbott says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:44 am

        How does that square up with this?:

        http://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/387625-mueller-may-have-a-conflict-and-it-leads-directly-to-a-russian-oligarch

        “Two months before Trump was elected president, Deripaska was in New York as part of Russia’s United Nations delegation when three FBI agents awakened him in his home; at least one agent had worked with Deripaska on the aborted effort to rescue Levinson. During an hour-long visit, the agents posited a theory that Trump’s campaign was secretly colluding with Russia to hijack the U.S. election.

        “Deripaska laughed but realized, despite the joviality, that they were serious,” the lawyer said. “So he told them in his informed opinion the idea they were proposing was false. ‘You are trying to create something out of nothing,’ he told them.”

        Was he given the visa AFTER this in exchange for keeping an open on collusion?

  4. JC says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    I’m as up to speed on this as anyone (thanks SD)… and yet I can’t figure out how the implication that Steele worked for Deripaska fits into what we know.

    Deripaska originally funded Steele’s work? Fusion piled on with Clinton/DNC funding? Or the Clinton/DNC funding was a way to cover up the fact that Deripaska/Russia was really behind the dossier?

    • DJ says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      “…the implication that Steele worked for Deripaska…”
      —————————————-

      Ya got it backwards, turn it around.

    • King Arthur says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      Deripaska probably wanted fav treatment from Her Illness. Clinton machine (DNC same thing) paid for this debacle to drip drip and create a narrative that THEY themselves were actually doing! There’s allegedly an Assange angle through this Weldman cat associated with Steele and now Senate Corruption Committee wants to cut a deal with Assange. So dirty.

      • King Arthur says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:51 pm

        And of course Obama and his hench were supplying the 3 letter agencies to move this all along. Brennan, Comey, dumbass Clapptrap, Yates, Ohr. The worst people ever in government!

    • CopperTop says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:56 pm

      Deripaska is Aluminum oligarch with Ukraine. Clinton State craft wanted to install their preferred leader there to control $ and power in that region. That’s why John Kerry’s team forwarded the dossier to FBI (Remember Nyland…she said …I know this is not us…it’s Justice)

      He’s useful to any administration of the past 6 decades. He’s NOT useful to a straight shooting…tarriff yielding…has enough money Trump administration.

      Insurance Policy…is to keep HRC in office…than later destroy DJT once phase 1 didn’t work out…

      You have to consider what a HRC state dept would want to do in different parts of the world to understand the likes of a Deripaska coming into focus.

      • King Arthur says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:02 am

        This thing is like a cavern that keeps going straight to hell.

        • CopperTop says:
          August 10, 2018 at 12:08 am

          Reemregence of Lindsay golfing with PDJT saying let Mueller play out has me going even further into that Blazing hot spot…

          McCain GRILLED Session over his lack of advocacy for Ukraine. Lindsay used to be lock step with his old buddy…but he may have decided he has a long life to live and it would be better to live it going out as a friend and sider with Trump.

          I can Lindsay being the one guy Trump would like to convert from uniparty just for the pleasure of saying he made the case and Graham signed on so therefore PDJT is ever the Very Stable Genius.

          • King Arthur says:
            August 10, 2018 at 12:20 am

            Lindsay is probably happy that an Oligarch is getting sanctioned by Trump, but also knows how deep this garbage pit goes. And he’s mixed up in it you can bet.

      • Ray Runge says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:06 am

        Deripaska’s company stock has tanked on international exchanges in the past week.

      • andrew1979 says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:15 am

        john kerry or john mccain?

    • TimesUp says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:31 am

      The FBI has a long history with Deripaska including trying to use his business connections in Iran to spring CIA operative Robert Levinson from captivity. His involvement as a middleman attempting to get him freed goes back to 2008 if not earlier.

      So, what do we have? We have people in the FBI actively conspiring to create a false narrative (dossier) that President Trump is colluding with the Russians. For this they need actual Russians and others like Steele they trust to produce it. My assumption is we are about to learn that Deripaska’s had a role in this and that Fusion GPS used Deripaska to help make the dossier as believable as possible.

  5. CopperTop says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Deripaska = BRENNAN

    Liked by 4 people

  6. blind no longer says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    All the President’s allies are out on the airwaves and taking some shots at Mueller…it’s going down soon. How many days til the mid terms? It’s gonna be HUGE!

    The Foundation has been laid with dynamite!

    • Tl Howard says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      Yes, as of this week, it’s become clear that Trump gave the order, “Go get ’em.'” DiGenova as much as said that, that Trump had had enough.

    • lastinillinois says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:38 pm

      3 months til mid terms.

      I think it goes down sooner- once the kids are back in school and families are back together under same roof eating meals together.

      Sometime in September, so we still have 6-8 weeks for more to trickle out once initial un-redactions come out.

      • blind no longer says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:41 pm

        We’ve waited this long, I guess we can wait a few more, but the suspense is starting to get to me now that I know for sure it’s really going down!! WOOOHOOO

    • kiskiminetas says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:02 am

      That is Trump Gold Dynamite!

  7. CopperTop says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Tom Cotton asks about the London lawyer. Earlier today heard Carter, Solomon, York was ‘second sourced’ with a person familiar with all the places to look regarding Steele in the UK courts that confirm that the communications with Ohr and Steele are real and fulsome

  8. DanO64 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    It’s coming out. Sure hope Friday is a drop day. Make it Yuge!

  9. Tl Howard says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Question: At the end, Carr asks DiGenova if he thinks guys like Brennan and Clapper will be perp walked and JDG says he hopes so, but worries that the DOJ’s aversion to indicting themselves might stop that from happening.

    Sessions isn’t recused from all this is he? Yes, I know Huber is conducting the investigation (in conjunction with Horowitz’s crew) but in the end, wouldn’t it be up to Session, NOT RR, to decide whether to go after the top guys like Brennan and Clapper? Their crimes continued long after the campaign was over, right? Are we to think Sessions would make NO decisions about anything the conspirators did before the election, during the post-election, and after the inauguration?

    • DJ says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:38 pm

      “…but in the end, wouldn’t it be up to Session, NOT RR, to decide whether to go after the top guys like Brennan and Clapper?”
      ——————————————————————————————-
      Neither of those two.

    • Ray Runge says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:17 am

      Consider for a moment the DoJ’s current status. The AG in reality is ROSEY. Rosy has permitted Herr Mueller the any discretion in prosecutorial authority one could fantasize.

      Huber in light of prevailing FoJ ethic of how “justice is best served” would be hard pressed to begin indictments for people that the IG reports recommend no prosecution after multiple crimes have been documented (CTH earlier this week). A sea change at the DoJ will be necessary.

  10. Gadsden says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Hannity says he has been told details of what’s to come, DiGenova says he has been told that declassification is imminent, Rudy is signaling that this whole thing is getting busted wide open. This lines up perfectly timing wise. Mueller is planning on releasing his report for maximum effect just prior to the election, so declassify and expose the whole rotten scheme before he gets a chance. Furthermore, by waiting until now, Trump has allowed all the key players to further expose and incriminate themselves and the scandal will play out for max effect for the elections, taking the wind out of the democrat sails. Stand by folks, things are finally happening – I expect just after Labor Day is when this happens.

    • jmclever says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      Trump is not taking the wind out of the Democrats ‘ sails. He’s taking their sails!!! 😂😂😂
      I LOVE MY PRESIDENT!!

    • blind no longer says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:37 pm

      I believe you are correct. PDJT will hold a little piece of the dynamite back for October just in case the Scheme team try to pull a fast one.

      • WSB says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:07 am

        Late October surprise. Do not hesitate to believ PT will respond on October 31st, the first tweet from Hillary in 2016 that there was a Russian conmection to Donald Trump.

        Karma, baby.

    • Tl Howard says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:40 pm

      Yes, the Muellar report will be worder to help the Dems in the midterms. Team Trump has been finally attacking Muellar’s integrity and NOW dropping hints that Muellar himself is part of the conspirators. Muellar, recognizing that evidence is coming of the coup attempt should NOT want to get his own name mired in the same mudpit, but if he doesn’t play this straight, Trump will drag him into that pit with the others. Of course, WE know he IS part of that insurance policy, a willing participant.

    • WSB says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      As of yesterday, with the knowledge that Bruce Ohr alluded to Mueller prior to Mueller’s enlistment (someone please correct me if my dates are wrong), means President Trump just pulled a checkmate. IMHO.

    • rayvandune says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:56 pm

      Mueller could release a mouse fart and the media will make it a bombshell. If we give him the time, he and the media can make it look like Trump is reacting, and back on his heels! Audace, audace toujours l’audace, dammit!!

  11. WSB says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    I really love seeing Judge Collyer’s mug shot, Sundance! Please keep her up fromt and center. We haven’t even gotten to Contreras or her yet. After all these months, years, of knowing.

  12. jmclever says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    DiGenova seemed to confirm that Steele was working FOR Deripaska. Steele was MI6 Russia House. Is Steele a double agent? Has Steele betrayed Britain or was he another go-between like Bruce Ohr to keep official MI6 hands from getting dirty?

    If true, then Russia (or at least a Russian oligarch) was conspiring with Hillary/DNC to prevent DJT from becoming President and to unseat him once he did.

    Do Russian oligarchs consider themselves global citizens or are they loyal to Mother Russia? Would an oligarch pulling the strings give Putin plausible deniability? Does Oleg Deripaska have a personal vendetta against Donald Trump?

    • WSB says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:50 pm

      Hannigan, head of MI6, retired January 23, 2017.

      My thoughts are that Britain, maybe Canada, and other 5-eyes were all a part of the attempt to frame and take down a US Presidential candidate, President-Elect, and current sitting President.

      • Jedi9 says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:02 am

        Yep! Canada and May’s Gov, are all part of the Globalist cabal. Remember Macron is pro EU and they all tried to gang up on PDJT at the G7! The disaster that followed was a major blunder by them, more than most people think! Trudeau being the most egregious! It is also why I believe Bannon is serving a useful role internationally by pushing the populist movement in Europe and working quietly behind the scenes. Trump has to be three steps ahead of everyone, because he is surrounded everyday by enemies both foreign and domestic!

    • DJ says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

      “DiGenova seemed to confirm that Steele was working FOR Deripaska.”
      ———————————————
      No. It was Carr who made that off-the-cuff comment that Steele was working for Deripaska.

    • Ray Runge says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Steele is a broker making a living.

  13. FofBW says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Do not have any expectations the MSM will have anything to do with reporting the Big Ugly.

    I am assuming PT knows this and has a plan to get the truth out.

  14. fauxscienceslayer says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Serendipity !

    What was inconceivable, tinfoil hat, wackobird conspiracy on 9/11….

    will become very believable after RussiaGate blows….

    http://tinyurl.com/911-POTUS

  15. thesavvyinvester says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    When is McCain implicated and linked to all this as more is revealed…

  16. DJ says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    “Does Oleg Deripaska have a personal vendetta against Donald Trump?”
    ————————————————————————————————
    Hmmm… I wonder what happened recently that Deripaska might have been hoping to avoid?

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/28/oleg-deripaska-agrees-to-cede-control-of-firms-hit-by-us-sanctions

    https://money.cnn.com/2018/04/09/investing/russia-sanctions-deripaska-rusal/index.html

    • DJ says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      This reply actually belonged up a few posts…

      But a quote from the second link above:

      “Listed companies controlled by Oleg Deripaska have lost over $6 billion in market value since they were hit with the sanctions on Friday by the Trump administration.”

      • Jedi9 says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:13 am

        And Russia is not happy about it either. The Roble has dropped considerably since then. I suspect that when all the swamp is drained, perhaps a move will be made by Russia to try to negotiate to normalize relations again. Who knows! Certainly the Russia, Russia Collusion Delusion has muddied the waters.

  17. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Does anyone know where these current dribbles of new documents and handwritten notes from Bruce Ohr are coming from? I feel like I missed this?

  18. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Paul Sperry’s latest tweet blows the whole thing apart;
    ‏https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1027759598646779904
    @paulsperry_
    18m18 minutes ago

    Oleg Deripaska (OD) needed visa

    OD tried to collect $ from Manafort

    McCabe & Strzok searched for pretext to spy on Trump

    OD got visa, passed dirt to Steele on Manafort & Page re Kremlin

    Steele added the dirt to dossier

    FBI used dirt as PC basis to obtain FISA to spy on Page

    Sperry is no doubt looking at texts that will be revealed tomorrow/next week where Steele is trying to work a way for Oleg to get a VISA.

    • King Arthur says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:00 am

      Did Manafort cross Mueller at some time in the past?

      • CopperTop says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

        In September 2016 — just two months before Election Day — three FBI officials visited Deripaska and told him, “We think Trump’s campaign and Russia are colluding on the election,” Solomon (pictured left above) told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, noting that the FBI officials mentioned Manafort.

        “And he lets out a big laugh,” Solomon said. “So the guy they go to is an enemy of Paul Manafort, and they say, ‘Well, can you help us prove that maybe Manafort’s colluding with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to throw the whole election to Donald Trump?’

  19. TNGal says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    All must listen. I haven’t heard Joe Di Genova this happy in a long, long time!

  20. King Arthur says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:08 am

    So here’s a weird thought. If the Oligarch is part of this, did Putin sign off on a scheme to paint collusion on Trump….With Putin?!

  21. waltherppk says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Indications are pretty good that POTUS Trump has already declassified the needed documentation and that a calculated sequence of information release has already begun. It is like a drama being played out according to a script with a movie director ….or director in chief ….something like a Hitchcock movie production

    • LafnH20 says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:40 am

      That would make sense…
      At least a possibility.

      Declassification to the fewest possible… Sources & Methods safe guarded…
      Ready for controlled release.
      At a time of your choosing.
      All is known.. target rich environment.

      No One knows who NOT to TALK to..
      Who NOT to be “With”..
      With so many angles for attack..
      The ENEMY can NOT defend all areas.
      Financially, Physically, Politically.

      They have Him..
      Right where He wants them.
      They just think each respective side..
      Is over the same barrel.

      HA!!😃
      A position of Strength.
      And TRUTH..

  22. Roy Eyman says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:14 am

    To SD,
    As I proposed in an email some time ago, beware the “mind f*ck”. Specifically, making you work very hard to see what they want you to see. I think you have a good to excellent appreciation of the process. Keep up the good work.

  23. Red says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

    I think the orders came straight from Obama. He strikes me as a petty, vengeful, evil prick. I think he was enraged about Trump’s and Arpio’s claim regarding the fake birth certificate. I honestly believe he was born in Kenya. They new it and did nothing so they had to cover for the Kenyan.

    It just doesn’t make sense why all of these people hated Trump so much. If Jeb or any of the others would have won would they have gone to these lengths? I don’t think so….it was Donald Trump and Sheriff Arpio that pushed the fake birth certificate. The spooks surely knew the truth, so they covered their a$$es, or tried to. Afterall, we had 8 years of an illegitimate Presidency…..call me crazy, but none of this makes sense.

    • WSB says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:32 am

      I’m with you, Red. Crazy.

    • Cheri Lawrence says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:40 am

      Jeb Bush is the same side of this coin as it is all in the Illuminati family. Trump was the only outsider with no ties to them. Hopefully when the birth certificate among other things comes out he will be stripped of his title and we can erase him from our history! We had a phoney American as President and a first man transvestite in the White House, omg the whole thing was a total fraud and a stolen election.

