Joe diGenova Discusses Ongoing Possibilities in Congressional Investigation into Spygate and FISA Abuse…

Joe diGenova appears on Newsmax TV with Howie Carr to discuss the current drip of document leaks surrounding Bruce Ohr (DOJ), Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Christopher Steele and Oleg Derispaska; additionally, the likelihood of more FISA declassification which will lay bare the larger FBI/DOJ conspiracy.
.
Seemingly being avoided by MSM:
- Transcript from two days of Lisa Page testimony.
- Full sunlight on the James Wolfe story.
- Full redaction of the Collyer FISA review from April 2017.
Advertisements
SD sent you the latest John Solomon article via Twitter
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Solomon is still accepting the FBI-provided Timeline of ‘when the spying began’.
They were spying on Trump long before July 2016.
They were just trying to cover their butts at that time…for what they had been doing for a long time.
It’s *interesting* that Koch Industries is shown as the “sponsor” of that video featured at the top of that article.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Nice catch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why would Robert Mueller be involved with this if he wasn’t personally guilty of signing false FISA court applications during his time as Director of the FBI? Would he knowingly embark on an assignment he knew had the chance of totally destroying his reputation to protect people who worked for him and with whom he was friends? Maybe. But he’s a political operator and operators prioritize self-preservation. So probably looking out for his friends wasn’t what drove him.
If I am correct the implication is the spying has been going on far, far longer than people think. Mueller’s time as Director ended in 2013. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to this story, ohr and steele have been in contact since 2002.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/09/doj-official-bruce-ohr-communicated-with-trump-dossier-author-steele-after-fbi-cut-ties-report.html
Yet the emails show Ohr, a former associate deputy attorney general, and Steele communicated extensively from 2002 all the way into 2017.
One text message from Steele to Ohr on Jan. 31, 2017 reportedly said: “B, doubtless a sad and crazy day for you re-SY.” The text is an apparent reference to President Trump’s firing of Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.
The text continued: “Just want to check you are OK, still in the situ and able to help locally as discussed, along with your Bureau colleagues.”
Ohr reportedly replied: “I’m still here and able to help as discussed….I’ll let you know if that changes.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “Hail Mary” leak? How can the press bury this stuff? The work is dangerous but the truth IS getting out. How is the Hill claiming Solomon’s investigative work is “opinion”?
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Hail Mary reference tells you that they knew that the Election was looking bleak for them.
Our President loves to talk about Election Night. I actually think he is sending a message every time he does. The same way he is sending a message to Republicans about Lucifer’s thumb’s down on the Repeal and Replace vote.
He always references PA and the fact that at 98% precincts reporting that they wouldn’t call the state for him. By calling PA before MI and WI, he would have won even if he lost those two states.
These POS where going to flip the results in PA. They were waiting for WI and MI to declare a winner. Had the BITCH won, they would have placed 80,000 votes to her tally and called her the President Elect.
Our President knows everything! He points it out to them every chance he gets.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I don’t like it.
Smells and Looks like controlled information.
Notice the absence of FISA Database searches, as ingredients for Steele’s finished product?
Someone is using Solomon to as track sweeper covering footprints.
LikeLiked by 11 people
A soft outing? I am afraid I do not understand….
LikeLike
The Hill is swampy, WSB…and also is in league with the Koch Brothers.
Thus, everything that The Hill publishes, I view with a ‘suspicious cat’ attitude.
LikeLike
That is definitely a consideration as it’s true… but, we know that schiff will be hitting the ole oscillating blades at some point, it’s why we all elected a VSG to help us clean up the swamp.
BTW, the swamp has seeped and spilled over into the whole damn nation. Not a “revelation”, just a reminder. Treepers should be holding some offices that really matter nationwide! 😉
Word Press has me all messed up, but I “like” your comment. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe this thing goes way farther back than Trump. We know Obama was riding dirty with the NSA and probably Bush too. They need to find a way out without taking down the whole system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure that it goes back even further… as far as nefarious actions by extra-constitutional “agencies” goes.
Technology needs to be used at this point to monitor those that have been monitoring US for decades without CAUSE. We have just cause and are the keepers of the constitution. We must demand it every chance we get. Real transparency for the nation.
It wouldn’t take much to provide it, obviously.
LikeLike
SD I don’t know? Solomon has long been on the Deripaska footprint
https://www.lifezette.com/2018/05/oligarch-laughed-at-fbi-trump-russia-collusion-theory/
In September 2016 — just two months before Election Day — three FBI officials visited Deripaska and told him, “We think Trump’s campaign and Russia are colluding on the election,” Solomon (pictured left above) told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, noting that the FBI officials mentioned Manafort.
(Solomon reporting on Ingram)
LikeLike
My favorite part of that interview
“And he lets out a big laugh,” Solomon said. “So the guy they go to is an enemy of Paul Manafort, and they say, ‘Well, can you help us prove that maybe Manafort’s colluding with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to throw the whole election to Donald Trump?’”
LikeLike
with all respect, SD, the latest revelations may point elsewhere. it has been your theory that among the numerous outside contractors accessing the database was nellie ohr, and that she had a direct hand in composing the dossier by using search results.
however, from reading between the lines of latest revelations (steele-bruce ohr correspondence etc), it seems that she may have had very little if any direct involvement. it seems that steele and simpson were corresponding directly with bruce ohr—if nellie was actually involved on a day to day basis, they could simply pass any info to bruce by using nellie as conduit. ie the simpson memory stick mentioned to day.
it seems that nellie could have been paid for a no show job by Fusion. (or maybe she worked from home occasionally). instead Fusion may have been paying her as a bribe so that Bruce would be their connection within the DOJ.
in that case, the dossier may have been the result of public information culling, some rumors pulled in from shearer, blumenthal, maybe a russian here and there, and maybe plain old fiction.
otoh, the stuff on cohen must have been from database search. at least the prague trip stuff. (or it was just made up/ripped off the old probably fake story of prague meeting between al qaeda and iraq people in the gin up to iraq war).. what is very likely re cohen?—the knowledge of the existence of the tapes that cohen kept–came from database searches..he may have referred to a tape in an email or two…
anyway, im just guessing…and as usual, i yield to your greater knowledge (and amazing work ethic and product) . respect!
LikeLike
Sundance, do you think Solomon is sincere in his sloppy journalism?
LikeLike
Things are really heating up. The suspense is killing me. I can’t wait to see the new gallows for the traitors.
LikeLiked by 6 people
First two minutes of this testimony:
.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Deripaska.
Working for Comey n McCabe?
Or just their ATM?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Deripaska and the CIA connection to the guy in Iran, willing to fund this guys rescue/release with assistance from the FBI…how does that fit in here? Is Deripaska a CIA asset?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think we’ll eventually find that Deripaska was working both sides of the street at various times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Manafort..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same with Steele, I think.
LikeLike
probably with both sides blessing. The Russians settling for what ever he could find out about us and the US settling for whatever he might be willing to do in shared interest with an ear for anything that might ooze out around the edges.
A lot of intelligence work is not about secrets, It is about attitudes what one chooses to talk about. FSB and CIA guys I would guess talk all the time. Many interests overlap. Look at the conference Carter Page attended in London. “retired” spies , active assets, politicians, and educators.Lots of luck trying to tell one from another.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
ahhh, thanks Ziig!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The bigger Question is…Who is “We”?
Steele used “we” several times in those texts to Bruce Ohr.
One of them was saying that “We” need another contact with the ‘group’ in case Bruce gets fired.
LikeLike
I wondered the same thing Wheatie, but really believe this was a worldwide coup with multiple Countries players….the possibilities are many.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI doesn’t have a chance in hell to reform itself under the weasel leadership of Wray. Might as well have just left Comey in charge.
LikeLiked by 6 people
AND the weasel Cotton whose affirmative questioning would not have struck fear in the engorged slug on the back porch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The FBI doesn’t have a chance in hell to reform itself under the weasel leadership of Wray. ”
____________________
As I always ask whenever the subject of ‘reform’ is brought up — can anyone name a single, large institution, in the history of the world, going all the way back to Adam, which having become thoroughly corrupt, was EVER successfully ‘reformed’?
It’s an important question because if the answer is “No” — if it has NEVER happened in the history of mankind — then there is ZERO chance that it will happen in this case.
The bigger the institution, the greater the corruption necessarily becomes.
It’s practically axiomatic.
If it is not a maxim, it ought to be.
So there won’t be any ‘reform’ of the FBI.
If we want to ‘fix’ what is wrong with the FBI, the first step is to admit that it cannot be ‘fixed’, it cannot be ‘reformed’. There is NO ‘core’ of virtue around which the rest of the institution could be rebuilt. There is only a rotted husk.
The only way to fix it — or any other large, corrupt institution — is to demolish it, and begin anew, returning to first principles.
The people who broke it, and those who kept it broken to their own benefit, cannot and will never ‘fix’ it.
Those people have to be removed, and have no part in whatever comes next.
LikeLike
The White Hats have had enough! The last few days have been absolutely awesome 😎. John Solomon is destroying all of these POS each day with something new. I have noticed that none of them have been on Twitter lately. To me, that is a great sign. We are not just over the target but we have all our panes ready, willing and able to drop their bombs when the order is given!
I haven’t lost gate in AG Sessions yet. I am frustrated just like everyone else. However, Joe talked about DOJ Prosecutor Huber and everything he is currently looking into. I will continue to pray that Huber and Sessions will do what is right for our country rather than the institution. The institution is what has brought us to this moment in time.
The Rule of Law in this country hangs in the balance. Does the institution win and we become a lawless society or does the Rule of Law win and future generations can look back at this moment in history to learn from and make sure it never ever happens again.
The FBI is dead 💀 at this moment! The good news is that Huber doesn’t need them to build the case. IG Horowitz has done that and continues to do that for him.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Like big time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny how we haven’t heard a damn thing about Huber since he was appointed…🤔
LikeLiked by 2 people
And in my book that is a good thing!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is a GREAT thing, despite the instant gratification crowd’s concern trolling and hand wringing it’s exactly as it should be… they should learn to put a little more faith in the VSG Master Troll President.
Yeppers, and oh my…
The activation catalyst to the entire Big Ugly that will lead to The never too late and incredible -POLITICAL- American Reckoning is here. I’m loving it.
Sincerely, & just for you JerryDon!
Feel free to continue calling yours truly >>> “SessionsGroupieSyndrome” 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
4 years ago I invested a big chunk of change, for me, in plot of ground known to have high quality iron ore down below. The ride has included the honest metal dealer placing lip stick on a pig but the plot may yet involve a return on investment.—-Thus far NADA. Huber is viewed in the same light. So nice to view any resulting perp walks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOVE to see Comey Stroyk Brennen McCabe Clapper all lined up against a wall
handcuffed, just having to stand and face a million photogs and press yelling questions at them for about 5 minutes kinda ala Chapo perp walk. Total humiliation
Here’s hoping Sessions and Huber come thru
LikeLike
I’m from Missouri on this one, but I pray you are correct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to believe that Sessions is seething. He was the chump in all this, but as each day passes, I have to believe he wants the bastards in prison. Sessions is a rule of law guy. What I don’t get is DiGenova being very raw in his descriptions of Sessions…unless that’s a ruse.
LikeLike
Master Level Trolling can surely be confusing to those that aren’t trolls themselves.
Not that being a (good guy) troll makes one aware of everything going on behind the scenes, but it helps!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions has spent hid time sleeping with the coyotes. Not once has Sessions offered in an official manner that Roenstein should report to US citizens the current status of the Herr Mueller Inquisition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flep, I have never been worried about Jeff Sessions or Huber. What they have done and are doing in the ‘background” away from DC has “white hats” written all over it. The recusal, second special council outside of DC and nigh on 45,000 plus indictments has super genius VSGPDJT written all over it. People tend to either forget or just plain don’t understand that this was and remains a covert sting operation to take down the swamp and those who aid and abetted it.
Trust the plan baby!
LikeLiked by 4 people
What second special counsel?
What plan?
LikeLike
“The institution is what has brought us to this moment in time.”
_____
HusseinO was on a mission to destroy this country, Fle.
Destroy our intuitions…destroy our country.
He corrupted them so badly, in order to destroy them.
Do we give him what he wants?
Or do we clean up his mess and restore our institutions.
If we destroy the FBI…because it has been “corrupted beyond repair”…then we will have to open up our prisons and let out all the people who were convicted with FBI casework.
This would cause Chaos.
HusseinO would love that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We should do what was done in Yemen 🇾🇪 to these 3 POS pedophiles!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The generation this American Patriot was part of would do what is right and just for our glorious country and let the damn chips fall where they may!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hear Hear!
Whatever it takes, and all that it takes… no Sunshine Patriots denied doing their part when the time comes but c’mon… get back on the Trump Train fer realz.
I’ll stop now… maybe. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen to that!
It’s the Pedophilia that, once exposed…will make it easy for the public to believe all these other crimes.
Operation Broken Heart has busted around 4000 Pedophiles across the country, so far.
Looks to me like they are working their way up the food chain, to get testimonies against the big-name pedos.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And they are just getting warmed up! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, let’s not forget Project Safe Childhood: https://www.justice.gov/psc
LikeLiked by 1 person
The shooter at the Broward county school remains walking the earth. A culture that respects the living would have taken this man’s life by now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like a waste of a bullet ; I
LikeLiked by 1 person
The upper leadership in in the FBI and DOJ are going to be incarcerated just as the main characters that were in on the take down. As for the rest of them in those departments there will be many who will be let go and there will be a drawdown of agents. This falls in line with the intent do so to other federal agencies by this administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No no need! Can still rebuild the FBI by stripping it down to the frame then refurbish it over time, piece by piece.
Hussein is the type of person that doesn’t die with a massive blow, but with a strategy of a 1000 tiny little cuts being applied!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think we’d have to “open up our prisons” if all the DOJ and FBI corruption is exposed…….however, it might be OK to reverse some of those convictions, let some of those prisoners out….after all it’s obvious the justice system is corrupt. It won’t get less corrupt by hiding this truth to “protect” these institutions. Painful as it may be, the truth must come out, otherwise the cancer in our midst will continue to fester. I for one am not afraid to let these chips fall where the y may.
LikeLike
I think you misunderstood what I was saying.
Because what you’re proposing is basically what I was getting at too.
Rather than destroy the FBI as a whole, and give HusseinO what he wants…we surgically remove the corruption and restore the institution to restore law & order.
And yeah, there may be some cases that these corrupto-crats worked on…that resulted in innocent people being convicted.
Those would deserve to be overturned.
But people are calling for the FBI to be destroyed, as a whole.
I don’t think they are considering what would happen next.
That would be like a blanket ‘admission of guilt’ and cast doubt upon every case that the FBI worked on.
LikeLike
The guilty FBI parties need to be tried and sentenced. No “bias training” needed, it will be a given.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
So dirty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So this is why Mueller is gunning for Manafort? Holy $&@“!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Collyer signed off on that Title 1 FISA, iirc
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosemary_M._Collyer
From the link..
Rosemary Mayers Collyer
Presiding Judge of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court
Incumbent
Assumed office
–May 19, 2016–
Appointed by
John G. Roberts Jr.
Preceded by
Thomas F. Hogan
They were gonna get a FISA warrant.
Come hell or highwater – boarding
They had someone, maybe…
On the inside?🤔
LikeLike
How does that square up with this?:
http://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/387625-mueller-may-have-a-conflict-and-it-leads-directly-to-a-russian-oligarch
“Two months before Trump was elected president, Deripaska was in New York as part of Russia’s United Nations delegation when three FBI agents awakened him in his home; at least one agent had worked with Deripaska on the aborted effort to rescue Levinson. During an hour-long visit, the agents posited a theory that Trump’s campaign was secretly colluding with Russia to hijack the U.S. election.
“Deripaska laughed but realized, despite the joviality, that they were serious,” the lawyer said. “So he told them in his informed opinion the idea they were proposing was false. ‘You are trying to create something out of nothing,’ he told them.”
Was he given the visa AFTER this in exchange for keeping an open on collusion?
LikeLike
I’m as up to speed on this as anyone (thanks SD)… and yet I can’t figure out how the implication that Steele worked for Deripaska fits into what we know.
Deripaska originally funded Steele’s work? Fusion piled on with Clinton/DNC funding? Or the Clinton/DNC funding was a way to cover up the fact that Deripaska/Russia was really behind the dossier?
LikeLike
“…the implication that Steele worked for Deripaska…”
—————————————-
Ya got it backwards, turn it around.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watch the video Sundance links above. I don’t have it backwards…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carr was wrong on that. Steele was in the mix first. Deripaska fed him info as part of his visa deal, but Steele wasn’t working for Deripaska.
LikeLike
Deripaska probably wanted fav treatment from Her Illness. Clinton machine (DNC same thing) paid for this debacle to drip drip and create a narrative that THEY themselves were actually doing! There’s allegedly an Assange angle through this Weldman cat associated with Steele and now Senate Corruption Committee wants to cut a deal with Assange. So dirty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And of course Obama and his hench were supplying the 3 letter agencies to move this all along. Brennan, Comey, dumbass Clapptrap, Yates, Ohr. The worst people ever in government!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Deripaska is Aluminum oligarch with Ukraine. Clinton State craft wanted to install their preferred leader there to control $ and power in that region. That’s why John Kerry’s team forwarded the dossier to FBI (Remember Nyland…she said …I know this is not us…it’s Justice)
He’s useful to any administration of the past 6 decades. He’s NOT useful to a straight shooting…tarriff yielding…has enough money Trump administration.
Insurance Policy…is to keep HRC in office…than later destroy DJT once phase 1 didn’t work out…
You have to consider what a HRC state dept would want to do in different parts of the world to understand the likes of a Deripaska coming into focus.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This thing is like a cavern that keeps going straight to hell.
LikeLike
Reemregence of Lindsay golfing with PDJT saying let Mueller play out has me going even further into that Blazing hot spot…
McCain GRILLED Session over his lack of advocacy for Ukraine. Lindsay used to be lock step with his old buddy…but he may have decided he has a long life to live and it would be better to live it going out as a friend and sider with Trump.
I can Lindsay being the one guy Trump would like to convert from uniparty just for the pleasure of saying he made the case and Graham signed on so therefore PDJT is ever the Very Stable Genius.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lindsay is probably happy that an Oligarch is getting sanctioned by Trump, but also knows how deep this garbage pit goes. And he’s mixed up in it you can bet.
LikeLike
Deripaska’s company stock has tanked on international exchanges in the past week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
john kerry or john mccain?
LikeLike
Both! Whats the diff? They are both traitors!
LikeLike
The FBI has a long history with Deripaska including trying to use his business connections in Iran to spring CIA operative Robert Levinson from captivity. His involvement as a middleman attempting to get him freed goes back to 2008 if not earlier.
So, what do we have? We have people in the FBI actively conspiring to create a false narrative (dossier) that President Trump is colluding with the Russians. For this they need actual Russians and others like Steele they trust to produce it. My assumption is we are about to learn that Deripaska’s had a role in this and that Fusion GPS used Deripaska to help make the dossier as believable as possible.
LikeLike
Deripaska = BRENNAN
LikeLiked by 4 people
You know it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deripaska is an oppurtunist.
LikeLike
Well, there’s one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What if Nellie Ohr prev worked on the FARM?”
Interesting tidbit from Q-drop today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the President’s allies are out on the airwaves and taking some shots at Mueller…it’s going down soon. How many days til the mid terms? It’s gonna be HUGE!
The Foundation has been laid with dynamite!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, as of this week, it’s become clear that Trump gave the order, “Go get ’em.'” DiGenova as much as said that, that Trump had had enough.
LikeLiked by 3 people
3 months til mid terms.
I think it goes down sooner- once the kids are back in school and families are back together under same roof eating meals together.
Sometime in September, so we still have 6-8 weeks for more to trickle out once initial un-redactions come out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve waited this long, I guess we can wait a few more, but the suspense is starting to get to me now that I know for sure it’s really going down!! WOOOHOOO
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is Trump Gold Dynamite!
LikeLike
Tom Cotton asks about the London lawyer. Earlier today heard Carter, Solomon, York was ‘second sourced’ with a person familiar with all the places to look regarding Steele in the UK courts that confirm that the communications with Ohr and Steele are real and fulsome
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s coming out. Sure hope Friday is a drop day. Make it Yuge!
LikeLiked by 2 people
yes…Ukraine front and center too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Question: At the end, Carr asks DiGenova if he thinks guys like Brennan and Clapper will be perp walked and JDG says he hopes so, but worries that the DOJ’s aversion to indicting themselves might stop that from happening.
Sessions isn’t recused from all this is he? Yes, I know Huber is conducting the investigation (in conjunction with Horowitz’s crew) but in the end, wouldn’t it be up to Session, NOT RR, to decide whether to go after the top guys like Brennan and Clapper? Their crimes continued long after the campaign was over, right? Are we to think Sessions would make NO decisions about anything the conspirators did before the election, during the post-election, and after the inauguration?
LikeLike
“…but in the end, wouldn’t it be up to Session, NOT RR, to decide whether to go after the top guys like Brennan and Clapper?”
——————————————————————————————-
Neither of those two.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you clarify?
LikeLike
Consider for a moment the DoJ’s current status. The AG in reality is ROSEY. Rosy has permitted Herr Mueller the any discretion in prosecutorial authority one could fantasize.
Huber in light of prevailing FoJ ethic of how “justice is best served” would be hard pressed to begin indictments for people that the IG reports recommend no prosecution after multiple crimes have been documented (CTH earlier this week). A sea change at the DoJ will be necessary.
LikeLike
Hannity says he has been told details of what’s to come, DiGenova says he has been told that declassification is imminent, Rudy is signaling that this whole thing is getting busted wide open. This lines up perfectly timing wise. Mueller is planning on releasing his report for maximum effect just prior to the election, so declassify and expose the whole rotten scheme before he gets a chance. Furthermore, by waiting until now, Trump has allowed all the key players to further expose and incriminate themselves and the scandal will play out for max effect for the elections, taking the wind out of the democrat sails. Stand by folks, things are finally happening – I expect just after Labor Day is when this happens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump is not taking the wind out of the Democrats ‘ sails. He’s taking their sails!!! 😂😂😂
I LOVE MY PRESIDENT!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I also think it is interesting DiGenova called out Schiff. I also hope Warren and Burr somehow are snagged in the net that is about to be cast out!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe you are correct. PDJT will hold a little piece of the dynamite back for October just in case the Scheme team try to pull a fast one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Late October surprise. Do not hesitate to believ PT will respond on October 31st, the first tweet from Hillary in 2016 that there was a Russian conmection to Donald Trump.
Karma, baby.
LikeLike
Yes, the Muellar report will be worder to help the Dems in the midterms. Team Trump has been finally attacking Muellar’s integrity and NOW dropping hints that Muellar himself is part of the conspirators. Muellar, recognizing that evidence is coming of the coup attempt should NOT want to get his own name mired in the same mudpit, but if he doesn’t play this straight, Trump will drag him into that pit with the others. Of course, WE know he IS part of that insurance policy, a willing participant.
LikeLike
As of yesterday, with the knowledge that Bruce Ohr alluded to Mueller prior to Mueller’s enlistment (someone please correct me if my dates are wrong), means President Trump just pulled a checkmate. IMHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He did WSB..a big old drain the swamp checkmate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been waiting for this for a long time.
There is no way Mueller comes into the White House to interview for FBI Director, and the next day becomes Special Counsel, unless there is a conspiracy.
Now, through Bruce Ohr, as we have suspected, this was the plan all along.
LikeLike
^I just pray it produces indictments^
LikeLike
Or, should I say…the ryder to the insurance policy.
LikeLike
Mueller could release a mouse fart and the media will make it a bombshell. If we give him the time, he and the media can make it look like Trump is reacting, and back on his heels! Audace, audace toujours l’audace, dammit!!
LikeLike
Well within the current plot line parameters.
LikeLike
I really love seeing Judge Collyer’s mug shot, Sundance! Please keep her up fromt and center. We haven’t even gotten to Contreras or her yet. After all these months, years, of knowing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree, WSB!
LikeLike
DiGenova seemed to confirm that Steele was working FOR Deripaska. Steele was MI6 Russia House. Is Steele a double agent? Has Steele betrayed Britain or was he another go-between like Bruce Ohr to keep official MI6 hands from getting dirty?
If true, then Russia (or at least a Russian oligarch) was conspiring with Hillary/DNC to prevent DJT from becoming President and to unseat him once he did.
Do Russian oligarchs consider themselves global citizens or are they loyal to Mother Russia? Would an oligarch pulling the strings give Putin plausible deniability? Does Oleg Deripaska have a personal vendetta against Donald Trump?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hannigan, head of MI6, retired January 23, 2017.
My thoughts are that Britain, maybe Canada, and other 5-eyes were all a part of the attempt to frame and take down a US Presidential candidate, President-Elect, and current sitting President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep! Canada and May’s Gov, are all part of the Globalist cabal. Remember Macron is pro EU and they all tried to gang up on PDJT at the G7! The disaster that followed was a major blunder by them, more than most people think! Trudeau being the most egregious! It is also why I believe Bannon is serving a useful role internationally by pushing the populist movement in Europe and working quietly behind the scenes. Trump has to be three steps ahead of everyone, because he is surrounded everyday by enemies both foreign and domestic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will be epic!
LikeLike
“DiGenova seemed to confirm that Steele was working FOR Deripaska.”
———————————————
No. It was Carr who made that off-the-cuff comment that Steele was working for Deripaska.
LikeLike
Steele is a broker making a living.
LikeLike
Do not have any expectations the MSM will have anything to do with reporting the Big Ugly.
I am assuming PT knows this and has a plan to get the truth out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The sudden moves to de-platform conservatives is a sure indicator that our domestic enemies know the end approaches.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh it certainly does GMT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Serendipity !
What was inconceivable, tinfoil hat, wackobird conspiracy on 9/11….
will become very believable after RussiaGate blows….
http://tinyurl.com/911-POTUS
LikeLiked by 1 person
When is McCain implicated and linked to all this as more is revealed…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not soon enough. We can always hope for a post-humus indictment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Does Oleg Deripaska have a personal vendetta against Donald Trump?”
————————————————————————————————
Hmmm… I wonder what happened recently that Deripaska might have been hoping to avoid?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/28/oleg-deripaska-agrees-to-cede-control-of-firms-hit-by-us-sanctions
https://money.cnn.com/2018/04/09/investing/russia-sanctions-deripaska-rusal/index.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
This reply actually belonged up a few posts…
But a quote from the second link above:
“Listed companies controlled by Oleg Deripaska have lost over $6 billion in market value since they were hit with the sanctions on Friday by the Trump administration.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Russia is not happy about it either. The Roble has dropped considerably since then. I suspect that when all the swamp is drained, perhaps a move will be made by Russia to try to negotiate to normalize relations again. Who knows! Certainly the Russia, Russia Collusion Delusion has muddied the waters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Ruble” (correction) I hate spell check!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone know where these current dribbles of new documents and handwritten notes from Bruce Ohr are coming from? I feel like I missed this?
LikeLike
You didn’t miss it. Sundance was wondering about the source(s) as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul Sperry’s latest tweet blows the whole thing apart;
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1027759598646779904
@paulsperry_
18m18 minutes ago
Oleg Deripaska (OD) needed visa
OD tried to collect $ from Manafort
McCabe & Strzok searched for pretext to spy on Trump
OD got visa, passed dirt to Steele on Manafort & Page re Kremlin
Steele added the dirt to dossier
FBI used dirt as PC basis to obtain FISA to spy on Page
Sperry is no doubt looking at texts that will be revealed tomorrow/next week where Steele is trying to work a way for Oleg to get a VISA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did Manafort cross Mueller at some time in the past?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In September 2016 — just two months before Election Day — three FBI officials visited Deripaska and told him, “We think Trump’s campaign and Russia are colluding on the election,” Solomon (pictured left above) told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, noting that the FBI officials mentioned Manafort.
“And he lets out a big laugh,” Solomon said. “So the guy they go to is an enemy of Paul Manafort, and they say, ‘Well, can you help us prove that maybe Manafort’s colluding with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to throw the whole election to Donald Trump?’
LikeLiked by 1 person
How tight is Deripaska with Putin?
LikeLike
All must listen. I haven’t heard Joe Di Genova this happy in a long, long time!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was gratified to hear Joe say that the President hates Rod Rosenstein’s guts.
These vermin need their cages rattled.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tonight the LSM is actually reporting that The President’s and Rosenstein’s relationship has ‘softened’.
They must be scared.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am definitely sensing a change in the water, to quote Tolkien.
LikeLike
So here’s a weird thought. If the Oligarch is part of this, did Putin sign off on a scheme to paint collusion on Trump….With Putin?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is interesting. Derispaska doesn’t seem to be liked by Putin…
LikeLike
Indications are pretty good that POTUS Trump has already declassified the needed documentation and that a calculated sequence of information release has already begun. It is like a drama being played out according to a script with a movie director ….or director in chief ….something like a Hitchcock movie production
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would make sense…
At least a possibility.
Declassification to the fewest possible… Sources & Methods safe guarded…
Ready for controlled release.
At a time of your choosing.
All is known.. target rich environment.
No One knows who NOT to TALK to..
Who NOT to be “With”..
With so many angles for attack..
The ENEMY can NOT defend all areas.
Financially, Physically, Politically.
They have Him..
Right where He wants them.
They just think each respective side..
Is over the same barrel.
HA!!😃
A position of Strength.
And TRUTH..
LikeLike
To SD,
As I proposed in an email some time ago, beware the “mind f*ck”. Specifically, making you work very hard to see what they want you to see. I think you have a good to excellent appreciation of the process. Keep up the good work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the orders came straight from Obama. He strikes me as a petty, vengeful, evil prick. I think he was enraged about Trump’s and Arpio’s claim regarding the fake birth certificate. I honestly believe he was born in Kenya. They new it and did nothing so they had to cover for the Kenyan.
It just doesn’t make sense why all of these people hated Trump so much. If Jeb or any of the others would have won would they have gone to these lengths? I don’t think so….it was Donald Trump and Sheriff Arpio that pushed the fake birth certificate. The spooks surely knew the truth, so they covered their a$$es, or tried to. Afterall, we had 8 years of an illegitimate Presidency…..call me crazy, but none of this makes sense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m with you, Red. Crazy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeb Bush is the same side of this coin as it is all in the Illuminati family. Trump was the only outsider with no ties to them. Hopefully when the birth certificate among other things comes out he will be stripped of his title and we can erase him from our history! We had a phoney American as President and a first man transvestite in the White House, omg the whole thing was a total fraud and a stolen election.
LikeLike