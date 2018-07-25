Judiciary and Oversight Leaders Meeting With DOJ Officials Seeking Documents After Lisa Page Deposition…

Former DOJ lawyer, and special counsel assigned to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, testified before congress on her knowledge of the issues and details surrounding the Trump investigation known as “spygate”. As a result of that testimony, House Oversight and Judiciary Committee members are now seeking additional documents from the DOJ.

It is likely the documents relate to the State Department’s involvement in the overall counterintelligence investigation;, as well as McCabe’s role in coordinating the activity by FBI agent Peter Strzok.

.

It is worth noting that Andrew McCabe originally contradicted Lisa Page about the media leaks he was coordinating. It was Lisa Page presenting evidence to support her version of events that led to the Page/Strzok text messages being delivered to IG and INSD investigators.

Advertisements