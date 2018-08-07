Justin From Canada Asks For Help in Saudi Dispute…

Apparently Justin from Canada, sans Princess Rainbow Sparkles, has asked the U.K. and United Arab Emirates to intervene after Saudi Arabia puts a ban on commerce, and cancels grain purchase contracts…
(Reuters) – Canada plans to seek help from the United Arab Emirates and Britain to defuse an escalating dispute with Saudi Arabia, sources said on Tuesday, but close ally the United States made clear it would not get involved.
The Saudi government on Sunday recalled its ambassador to Ottawa, barred Canada’s envoy from returning and placed a ban on new trade, denouncing Canada for urging the release of jailed rights activists. Riyadh accused Ottawa on Tuesday of interfering in its internal affairs.
One well placed source said the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – which stresses the importance of human rights – planned to reach out to the United Arab Emirates.
[…] The United States, traditionally one of Canada’s most important friends, stayed on the sidelines. U.S. President Donald Trump – who criticized Trudeau after a Group of Seven summit in June – has forged tighter ties with Riyadh.
“Both sides need to diplomatically resolve this together. We can’t do it for them; they need to resolve it together,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing.
[…] The office of Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland did not respond to requests for comment. (read more)
Live by the virtue signal, die by the virtue signal.
jahealy, way too stupid to seek help from anyone because they thought they were sooo smart and Pres. Trump could be overrun by others. Ignorant, brainless, and seeking help from these peoples. Good luck but we will continue to laugh as they fail there and elsewhere. You elect idiots and this is what you get. We finally got rid of our idiot and MAGA is happening on a daily basis.
News Alert: The U.S. has decided to export more diversity to Canada. That’s what Justine wants. Enjoy!
So presumably, the Saudis will make Justin from Canada apologize publicly. “I apologize for being an SJW twit, and I didn’t mean it.”
If he had any brains, he’d have the purple dress lady resign, so he could blame it all on her and start afresh with the Saudis. Even if that wasn’t true and he’d actually planned this, it’d be a useful face saving gesture for both his government and the Saudis. It’s the type of thing responsible governments do, especially parliamentary governments. One guy falls on his sword, and it permits the government to reform and start anew. In our government, a cabinet change happens, and often nobody even notices, because it’s the executive and only one of the branches. Different system there, but looks like Justin knows nothing about it or how to play the system to advantage. This guy is a moron.
Why does Canada think they have a right to tell The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia what to do in their own country?
Made his bed – now lay in it. What happened to when in Rome? Please let Trudeau and his troll wallow in their own socalist dung heap. Only way Canadians can wake up to the reality of what they elected.
WVPatriot, because they think they are smart and relevant. NOT! Economically Canada is down the toilet due to electing brainless but bought by wealth to be in office. Ontario is on the right road, but socks and friend are too doofus not to understand that Ontario is on the uproad while he is on the downroad.
Excellent question. Besides which the UAE is another Arab monarchy, and the Brits have their own governmental idiocy to deal with right now.
It’s because Canadians think they are a superior culture; morally and intellectually to Americans. Much like a manifestation the left, they’ve convinced themselves that they have the arc of history on their side. They are wrong. I know this first hand, because I’ve been both.
The moron Justine will not do it.
Moron in Maroon is his friend.
Not to mention if the Mademoiselle from Aubergine were to quit, he could try for a “do-over” on his NAFTA renegotiation.
The up vote is for the “Mademoiselle from Aubergine”.
Would give you ten up votes for that alone if I could.
Parley-voo?
I actually got it from another treeper, except they were doing Mme. Aubergine. I just couldn’t help but hear it along with music.
“Mademoiselle from Aubergine”
LOL, you win the snarklympics gold.
Justine is complimentary transparent. Unfortunately the sum total of Justine’s transparency is that of a self absorbed moron.
It’s like that article in NATO, F with one, you F with all. Canada offended SA, with tweets, yes.
But more fundamentally, the tried to embarrass a GOOD FRIEND of the Kingdom, big mistake.
This is the new alliance, showing its teeth.
And some times, you have to make an example, so everyone will understand.
Excellent observation. Justin is really really going to regret dissing PDJT.
KSA knew they had MAXIMUM LEVERAGE.
Iranian Sanctions 1.0 hit today, with the EU opting to complain but play ball.
Iranian Sanctions 2.0 hit in 90 days, strangling Iran’s Oil Exports.
Saudis agreed to pick up the slack.
What EU idiot would diss the Saudis, triggering YUGE price spikes driven by a supply cutback?
Well, you know what they say, “Grab ’em by the b*lls and their hearts and minds will follow.”
I did notice crude price barely moved today, and I expected otherwise. Much seen and unseen here.
Exactly, and now Mr. Socks gets to try and explain to the Maritimes and eastern seaboard of Canada (where his support is stronger than in the prairies) just why their heating might get shut off (Saudis control the heat in that region) with winter coming on.
The Canadian conservative party has, imhao, picked a drip to run, but this might even haul his not so deserving butt over the finish line.
What an amazing thing we are witnessing. Geopolitics is evolving right in front of our eyes. 100 year old problems solved in months. The Showman is showing us, and the world, how truly naked the old ruling coalition is.
Thank God for Donald Trump. The most American American, America has ever produced is gonna put paid to the globalists, the technocrats, the communists and the last of the blue bloods.
Amazing.
I think the virtue signalling was for the Canadian domestic market and Trudeau’s own voters. Last week the Canadian media, business, and political competitors were beginning to put pressure on Freeland on WHY she was excluded from the trade talks and WHY Mexico was having meetings and seemed to be making progress. She lied, she prevaricated, she made statements, and nothing therefore the questions kept coming and getting louder, more insistent and critical. She needed a diversion and one that made her look good in her and her cohort’s minds. Thus the human rights angle directed at Saudi Arabia to make the trade and economic questions stop and give her a audience to virtue signal. It backfired. Then she doubledowned with her statement yesterday which made it worse. So she now has two fiascos. The trade talks she is excluded from with the US Trump administration and blow back from Saudi Arabia and most of the Middle East. And her boss has to beg for help to straighten it out.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I distinctly recall how those who couldn’t see clearly warned us that should Trump be elected, he would precipitate a world war of the civilizations. So Trump’s first international trip was to the Gulf states, where he spoke to them frankly about the threat of terrorism. He was received like a sultan of sultans, and unimaginable changes are being wrought in that bastion of Islam, Saudi Arabia. I have never had so good a feeling about partnering with them. And their relationship with Israel is apparently warming as well, though they are keeping it on the QT for now.
What few foresaw was the increased dissonance with allies such as Canada. But considering the substance of Trudeau and Canada’s dominant Liberal Party, and the lawless chaos in Mexico, it’s all for the good. Rock on, Mr. President.
BTW, I believe there is a special election in Columbus, OH today? Prayers for a good outcome.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Paul, It was good!
Justin and Chrystia remind me of that saying, “If your sitting at the poker table and you can’t spot the sucker, it’s you”
That look on her face.
It says, “punch me.”
Love it Sundance.
So funny.
According to online comments at Canada’s most respected newspaper—
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-canada-is-right-to-stand-up-for-samar-badawi/
—there is more to this story….
The Canadian Foreign Minister, Chrystia Freeland, did not just tweet her message in English. She also had her embassy staff in Saudi Arabia translate it into Arabic and then retweet it. In other words, Freeland was effectively speaking directly with the Saudi people, trying to undermine the Saudi government. This is incredible, and helps to explain why the Saudi government is so aggrieved.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think KSA will re-engage with sock boy. I think he has so highly offended KSA that KSA/MbS will let Trudeau swing in the breeze until his term ends in October 2019. I don’t think he’ll be re-elected. Socks and purple dress have done great harm to Canada.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is the eggplant … coo coo ca choo
I can’t wait for Chrystia to wear a purple hijab to express her solidarity with Islamic sisterhood.
Cripes, she’ll look even MORE like a rotten grape!
Canadians Declare A Boycott On American Products To Punish Donald Trump. There’s One BIG Problem.
https://truepundit.com/canadians-declare-a-boycott-on-american-products-to-punish-donald-trump-theres-one-big-problem/
So little Justin from Canada and his side kick Chrystia are learning that there is more to diplomacy and international relations than pretty socks and smart phones? Perhaps they should give the Saudis a lecture on “peoplekind”. That ought to do it.
A lot of very nice Canadians are going to lose their livelihoods over chrystia freelands big mouth. Her and premiere pajamaboy are painting Canada into a tight corner.
Justin gets his daily cue card to be read and followed by (((The Chosen))). There is no doubt at all.
““Both sides need to diplomatically resolve this together. We can’t do it for them; they need to resolve it together,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing.”
Hahahaha! Translation from DiplioSpeak: ‘Screw you, SparkleSocks. We’re not yer Mama to wipe your snotty nose.’
