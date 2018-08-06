Daily Caller Reveals Name of Decades-long Chinese Spy Working for Senator Dianne Feinstein…

Luke Rosiak, investigative reporter for The Daily Caller, revealed earlier tonight the name of the Chinese Spy employed by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) for several decades. Russell Lowe began working with Dianne Feinstein in the 1970’s. According to prior reporting by CBS Lowe passed along information gained from Feinstein to the Chinese government.

(Via Daily Caller) […] Hankoryeh, a South Korean news publication, described Lowe in October 2017 as “a Chinese-American who spent 20 years as the aide to Dianne Feinstein.” Lowe visited the publication’s Seoul office at that time with former Democratic California Rep. Mike Honda, who left office in January 2017 after losing to progressive challenger Ro Khanna in 2016.

Feinstein has said that the spy had “no access to sensitive information,” and the former staffer was never prosecuted. (read more)

Additionally, internet research done by @almostjingo via Twitter reveals that Feinstein’s relationship to Russell Lowe goes back much further than her time in the U.S. Senate.

IMPORTANT Lowe is the name listed on distribution list of government material for Feinstein, this is a report from Department of Defense housing in 1997. pic.twitter.com/20X6fedmp5 — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) August 6, 2018

Not even sure what this is, Association of Chinese teachers newsletter but Lowe served as a consultant of some sort in 1976, a few of these names keep popping up as well.https://t.co/YNm6srWTRP pic.twitter.com/i6f5whKkPl — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) August 7, 2018

2014 he is part of a panel on Chinese Investments in California, the challenges ahead (wonder if they talked about being caught as a spy) anyway here he is listed as former assistant. #RussellLowehttps://t.co/mf8NdYMD2d pic.twitter.com/f0ZRpvjnQl — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) August 7, 2018

No idea what this is, I'm just posting as I find it can't all be juicy🤣 But they seem to be quite active with "Chinese for Affirmative Action"https://t.co/XqWOCbp2Cjhttps://t.co/LspCz6f95Q pic.twitter.com/7ueTeqJfHI — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) August 7, 2018

