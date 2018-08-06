Daily Caller Reveals Name of Decades-long Chinese Spy Working for Senator Dianne Feinstein…

Luke Rosiak, investigative reporter for The Daily Caller, revealed earlier tonight the name of the Chinese Spy employed by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) for several decades. Russell Lowe began working with Dianne Feinstein in the 1970’s. According to prior reporting by CBS Lowe passed along information gained from Feinstein to the Chinese government.
(Via Daily Caller) […] Hankoryeh, a South Korean news publication, described Lowe in October 2017 as “a Chinese-American who spent 20 years as the aide to Dianne Feinstein.” Lowe visited the publication’s Seoul office at that time with former Democratic California Rep. Mike Honda, who left office in January 2017 after losing to progressive challenger Ro Khanna in 2016.
Feinstein has said that the spy had “no access to sensitive information,” and the former staffer was never prosecuted. (read more)
Additionally, internet research done by @almostjingo via Twitter reveals that Feinstein’s relationship to Russell Lowe goes back much further than her time in the U.S. Senate.
Detective without curiosity is like glass eye at keyhole – no use. (Charlie Chan in the Secret Service)
MSM, DOJ, Congress..all of them with the glass eye..lol
Love Charlie Chan.
Unrelated questions/comments:
Regarding steganography. Videos are best. There is a lot of activity with child pornography connected to Democrats, especially Clintons and supporters. Could information be being passed there, embedded in the child porn videos?. The visible content (disgusting porn) would be another layer of diversion and also justify secrecy for the passing of digital information.
What about the fact that Nixon seems to be the first instigator of relations with China? Can this thread of illicit communications with China be traced back that far? When did the uniparty/Federal Reserve takeover really start? There is also a lot of connection with these presidents to Yale and a small handful of Ivy League schools, who, even though in opposite parties, seemed to support the uniparty, NWO movement.
“a few of these names keep popping up as well.”
Dan Bongino reminds us to “remember the names” (because they will pop up again and again).
“Some new names, always look at the spouse”
“Q” admonishes us to “follow the wives”.
Corruption surrounds itself with corruption.
I detest these traitors in DC……I’d guess 98.5% of everyone in DC is on the take, if not more….that includes , Judges, Congress, congressional aids, and ALL of the alphabet departments……my cold anger temp is hitting absolute zero. I’m just about ready to reverse course and go full blown vaporization!
We must DEMAND an investigation, this is absolutely insane!!!!
