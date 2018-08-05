Sunday Talks: Joe Lieberman Discusses The Return of the Iran Sanctions Effective Tomorrow…

Posted on August 5, 2018 by

When President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the intensely short-sighted JCPOA (Iran deal), there was a period of preparation for our allies and partners prior to the re-institution of the first round of U.S. sanctions against Iran.   The transition period ends tomorrow as the sanctions begin August 6th, 2018.

Europe and NATO allies are under pressure to discontinue any trade action/terms with Iran as the U.S. sanctions will also apply toward any nation that engages in economic transactions with the Iranian regime.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, European Union, France, Iran, media bias, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Pompeo, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, United Nations, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to Sunday Talks: Joe Lieberman Discusses The Return of the Iran Sanctions Effective Tomorrow…

  1. Dr. Dystopia says:
    August 5, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Really?!? Joe Lieberman is no American Patriot!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • sejmon says:
      August 5, 2018 at 3:28 pm

      Lieberman never been America First politician …his priority been always this “overseas”
      state…..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Dr. Dystopia says:
        August 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm

        Roger that!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Ray Runge says:
          August 5, 2018 at 5:05 pm

          Any attempt to exchange information with the other side can offer some perspective when delivered by one not actively employed in the Swamp. There are dreams, upon review of the cats and landscapes on the “Caturday” thread, that a lesser divide and better relations result. The political divide is now also defined by regional slurs that are not necessarily the stuff of political battle lines.

          Like

          Reply
  2. Dennis Leonard says:
    August 5, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    These Sunday talk shows are scraping the bottom of the barrel to get someone on.The three Sundace posted,even he did not say much about them.The new WH communication director is doing his job.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. steelbreeze7 says:
    August 5, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    I don’t care about anything this schmuck has to say.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      August 5, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      Steelbreeze7, sometimes difficult to know why he continues as a democrat because many time he is more republican. I thought he spoke well here and even in his heart believes a blue wave will not take place. My only concern is why do we allow Congress members to be in more than 2 terms max – most are past their sell by dates, have enriched themselves tremendously. We must tell our elected/hired employees that we want regulation of ONLY 2 terms whether they like it or not, and we want ALL lifetime benefits removed as we did not vote nor authorize this, and no annual salary increase without our vote/authorization. They are our employees to represent us and nothing more. I also would like to see ALL committees removed as a waste of time and money and end ZERO. Would like Feinstein removed now because 20 yrs. with an Asian employee and not aware? Then how can she make good decisions as a Congress member, and this would also stop her porking deals for her spouse which has made them so rich they will never live long enough to spend it. Being a democrat against Jews, but her married name is super Jewish. Hmmm. Money over ethics, etc. wins every time.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 5, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Joe is a one trick pony. Sejmon generalized above as “overseas” which is correct. He was all in with US embassy move and Iran deal scrub but when it came to anything else PDJT has accomplished he sounded like a moderate democrat. So typical.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. trapper says:
    August 5, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    What are the dates coming up? Anyone plotted them on a calendar? Iran sanctions Aug 6. Spending Bill runs out Sept 30. US Midterm election November 6. AMLO takes office Dec 1. Canadian PM election October 21, 2019. What else? What is in between? I lose track of the tariff implementation dates. The Trump team is undoubtedly timing things to make things them come out when they want them. Brakes then gas, then brakes again. Much like building a building. Can’t being the painters in until the tapers are done.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. grlangworth says:
    August 5, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Joe Lieberman is an independent Democrat. As lukewarm as he comes across about the blue wave gives me more confidence than ever. All red.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      August 5, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      CT is doing the financial Ty-D-Bowl blue wave. Lieberman is just as responsible for CT’s mess as Blumental, Murphy, and Malloy, among many others. The democrats have ruined a once great state. A damn shame.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Linda Jean Burkett says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    See the smile on my face? Maybe all their little boats in the gulf will run out of gas and run adrift for awhile.

    Like

    Reply
  8. billrla says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Tales from the crypt, so to speak.

    Like

    Reply
  9. hoghead says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Sorry, Sundance. Joe’s opinions matter to me NOT. (That’s a problem with these birds, they actually have to die before they go away.)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s