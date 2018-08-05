Sunday Talks: Joe Lieberman Discusses The Return of the Iran Sanctions Effective Tomorrow…

When President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the intensely short-sighted JCPOA (Iran deal), there was a period of preparation for our allies and partners prior to the re-institution of the first round of U.S. sanctions against Iran. The transition period ends tomorrow as the sanctions begin August 6th, 2018.

Europe and NATO allies are under pressure to discontinue any trade action/terms with Iran as the U.S. sanctions will also apply toward any nation that engages in economic transactions with the Iranian regime.

