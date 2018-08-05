Sunday Talks: Joe Lieberman Discusses The Return of the Iran Sanctions Effective Tomorrow…

When President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the intensely short-sighted JCPOA (Iran deal), there was a period of preparation for our allies and partners prior to the re-institution of the first round of U.S. sanctions against Iran. The transition period ends tomorrow as the sanctions begin August 6th, 2018.
Europe and NATO allies are under pressure to discontinue any trade action/terms with Iran as the U.S. sanctions will also apply toward any nation that engages in economic transactions with the Iranian regime.
Advertisements
Really?!? Joe Lieberman is no American Patriot!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lieberman never been America First politician …his priority been always this “overseas”
state…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Roger that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any attempt to exchange information with the other side can offer some perspective when delivered by one not actively employed in the Swamp. There are dreams, upon review of the cats and landscapes on the “Caturday” thread, that a lesser divide and better relations result. The political divide is now also defined by regional slurs that are not necessarily the stuff of political battle lines.
LikeLike
These Sunday talk shows are scraping the bottom of the barrel to get someone on.The three Sundace posted,even he did not say much about them.The new WH communication director is doing his job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the dog days of August……
LikeLike
I don’t care about anything this schmuck has to say.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Steelbreeze7, sometimes difficult to know why he continues as a democrat because many time he is more republican. I thought he spoke well here and even in his heart believes a blue wave will not take place. My only concern is why do we allow Congress members to be in more than 2 terms max – most are past their sell by dates, have enriched themselves tremendously. We must tell our elected/hired employees that we want regulation of ONLY 2 terms whether they like it or not, and we want ALL lifetime benefits removed as we did not vote nor authorize this, and no annual salary increase without our vote/authorization. They are our employees to represent us and nothing more. I also would like to see ALL committees removed as a waste of time and money and end ZERO. Would like Feinstein removed now because 20 yrs. with an Asian employee and not aware? Then how can she make good decisions as a Congress member, and this would also stop her porking deals for her spouse which has made them so rich they will never live long enough to spend it. Being a democrat against Jews, but her married name is super Jewish. Hmmm. Money over ethics, etc. wins every time.
LikeLike
Joe is a one trick pony. Sejmon generalized above as “overseas” which is correct. He was all in with US embassy move and Iran deal scrub but when it came to anything else PDJT has accomplished he sounded like a moderate democrat. So typical.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are all scared to death Clinton/Obamas behind the scene censors -as Russians commies some 60-yrs ago-God forbid have to have a own opinion !!!!!!Mr. President declassify the whole FISA aplication let rats start “bark” on each other !!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Could this be why the FISA has not been totally released?
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1025893802366521344.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.
LikeLike
sejmon, many of us should email our president to close down FISA now: whitehouse.gov/ contact today. Also want to mention all his rallies have been super attended and in some cases more than ever before, and he keeps looking fresh and ready, and always some good humor as well.
LikeLike
One more could of,,,
Most people complain about Hannity interrupting etc. But could he have a script for the night’s program and he knows the need for drip drip drip. So when more information comes out than he (and his audience) may not be ready for, Hannity cuts them off, talks over then or changes the subject.
LikeLike
What are the dates coming up? Anyone plotted them on a calendar? Iran sanctions Aug 6. Spending Bill runs out Sept 30. US Midterm election November 6. AMLO takes office Dec 1. Canadian PM election October 21, 2019. What else? What is in between? I lose track of the tariff implementation dates. The Trump team is undoubtedly timing things to make things them come out when they want them. Brakes then gas, then brakes again. Much like building a building. Can’t being the painters in until the tapers are done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe Lieberman is an independent Democrat. As lukewarm as he comes across about the blue wave gives me more confidence than ever. All red.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CT is doing the financial Ty-D-Bowl blue wave. Lieberman is just as responsible for CT’s mess as Blumental, Murphy, and Malloy, among many others. The democrats have ruined a once great state. A damn shame.
LikeLike
See the smile on my face? Maybe all their little boats in the gulf will run out of gas and run adrift for awhile.
LikeLike
Tales from the crypt, so to speak.
LikeLike
Sorry, Sundance. Joe’s opinions matter to me NOT. (That’s a problem with these birds, they actually have to die before they go away.)
LikeLike