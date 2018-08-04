President Trump Discusses U.S. -v- China Confrontation: “We Must Be Strong”…

PHASE II – President Trump tweeted earlier today about the ongoing geopolitical contest that is priority #1 in defending U.S. interests and retaining our economic strength.
Do not be surprised if North Korea launches another provocative missile test soon. Watch China, not N.Korea. It’s Chairman Xi’s people in the DPRK who are taking action. Kim Jong-Un is an expendable proxy regime. The war is the U.S. -vs- China trade and economic confrontation. North Korea is the Potemkin backdrop for the Beijing puppeteer.
As POTUS Trump and the U.S. trade team target ever increasing tariff pressure upon Beijing to change their behavior, keep a close eye on North Korea. Given the zero-sum approach of the Chinese; and their history of weaponizing the DPRK; we could expect to see Beijing roll out nuclear antagonism again in an overt effort to gain concessions.
So the debate point is that “the DPRK is the proxy-regime, of the Chinese govt with Chairman Xi forcing Jung Un’s actions concerning nuclear disarmament, all part of its “chess moves” in the tariff wars…which has already negatively impacted Chinese markets by 27% losses…”
Hopefully tariffs contributing to the treasury will be short term as more production returns to the USA.
At this point, it doesn’t matter what China 🇨🇳 gets North Korea 🇰🇵 to do. Our President isn’t going to backdown. Just yesterday he sanctioned a Russian Bank that was doing business with North Korea 🇰🇵. That was a jester to them that the games are over.
Our President went from 10% tariffs on the first $50 billion to increasing it to 25% on the next $200 billion dollars. You can bet your bottom dollar that the next round on the remaining $250 billion dollars will be much higher than 25%. I could easily see him setting the tariffs at 50%. China decided to retaliate by placing tariffs on $60 billion dollars of our imports.
Good for them! However, they have put tariffs on $110 billion so far. They only have $40 billion more compared to our $250 billion dollars.
Mattis and Pompeo are visiting India 🇮🇳 in January. An invitation has been extended to our President. Most Favorite Nation (MFN) status maybe flipping from China 🇨🇳 to India 🇮🇳.
Again, our President isn’t concerned with North Korea 🇰🇵 because he will absolutely destroy China 🇨🇳 if they decide to play that game!
The EAGLE 🦅 LOVES our President because he allows it to stare at the ARROWS when it comes to the Dragon 🐉!
Not when our President is using the power of the 232s and 301! Turtle 🐢 already said he isn’t going to fight the President when it comes to tariffs. That is why Bob Corker decided to crap 💩 on Republicans on the Senate floor about a month ago.
YES! “Stay the course!” THIS is what we must accomplish:
Trump’s Trade War May Spark a Chinese Debt Crisis
A tighter dollar will make the bursting of the credit bubble an inevitability.
July 17, 2018
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-07-17/trump-s-trade-war-may-spark-a-chinese-debt-crisis
They also have huge vulnerability within their shadow banking system.
ALSO, if the Chicoms devalue the Yuan to compensate for tariffs there will be massive capital flight from China and the negative trade effects of such a devaluation will be felt by ALL of their trading partners making it more likely the EU will ally with us against China.
Like all authoritarians, the Chicoms really fear hanging from lamp posts.
I would be careful about using stock market gains or losses as a yardstick of success.
While correlation does not equate to causation, there is a strong correlation between Fed balance sheet and financial asset prices. Second, economic performance is not strongly correlated with financial market performance. Stock markets have risen when the economy is not doing so well and financial markets have declined when the economy is running red hot.
An important fact that should not be missed is that the Fed is draining liquidity right now to the tune of $50 billion each month. This monthly amount will increase every quarter until the Fed normalizes its balance sheet. So, if the correlation between Fed balance sheet and stock prices remains then we can expect a nasty correction in the future. Keep in mind that sum of household, business and government debt in 2007 prior to the credit crisis was $27 trillion. It is $50 trillion now. The Fed’s easy money policies including QE have created many leveraged financial structures. Receding liquidity historically always blows up some of these leveraged structures.
Trump’s tax, regulatory and trade policies on the other hand could create a much more red-hot economy in the future. I would argue that the focus ought to be tangible economic metrics like real median household income. The improvement in the standard of living of the Deplorables not the wealth of Wall St.
