Tucker Carlson Interviews Tommy Robinson To Discuss His U.K. Incarceration For Speech/Thought Crimes…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviews a British man named Tommy Robinson. Mr. Robinson was arrested and thrown in jail for livestreaming in front of a U.K. courthouse where members of an Islamic gang were attending court proceedings under charges of sexual assault for raping schoolgirls.
For two months Mr. Robinson was held in solitary confinement within the British prison system; he describes the alarming sequence of events, and the political weaponization of the British legal system to Tucker Carlson.
Advertisements
Another interview with more details:
LikeLiked by 22 people
Poor guy seems just short of shell shocked. God Bless him and his family.
LikeLiked by 15 people
CPTSD is what Tommy was referring to. It is very real and very destructive, especially when some one does not want to take away from soldier PTSD and they don’t get the help they need to process and recover.
Richard Grannon has a lot of YouTube videos about it. Many women in long, abusive marriages have this, trafficking victims and survivors of cult abductions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
All of Mohammed’s men want this blabbermouth to shut up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mohamad doesn’t have men, only animals.
Actually, that’s unfair to animals. You don’t see animals treating other animals the way islamics treat human beings.
Mohamad has only psychopaths, and people who are sympathetic to psychopaths, and enablers of psychopaths, and victims of psychopaths (women and children).
It is the most vile, repugnant, vicious, bloodthirsty, anti-human belief system on the planet — with the possible exception of blatant Satanism. islam makes Nazis look civilized by comparison.
LikeLiked by 9 people
A “radical” muslim wants to cut our heads off.
A moderate muslim wants a radical muslim to cut our heads off on his behalf.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“A moderate muslim wants a radical muslim to cut our heads off on his behalf.”
______________
A so-called ‘moderate’ certainly wouldn’t try to stop it.
And that pretty much says it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear scott467:
Please stop writing like that as you may help the truth get out.
Sarcasm
LikeLike
Pictures inside a sub?
LikeLike
The U.K. is done! I am so grateful our President got to meet the Queen because his mother was always fond of her when she was alive. It meant a lot to our President. He never has to go back for the next 6+ years.
What they did to Tommy Robinson was completely disgusting. To defend Muslim rapists over one of their own citizens is about as low as you can go. My wife wants me to visit. I told she is welcome to fly my dead body over the country but I will never step foot in that country as long as I am alive!
LikeLiked by 30 people
Visited for the last time years ago.
Never EVER again.
Why the hell would ANY American take a chance, when this is what these HEATHENS do to their own? You’d have to be a fool or an idiot.
LikeLiked by 14 people
And if they actually poisoned their russian citizens to conceal a conspiracy then even more so.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hail Oceania. Long live Big Brother. Orwell KNEW.
We (mom and I) visited last in 2001 right before 9/11 and it’s my last time as well. I used to LOVE and feel so at home there. So very sad.
LikeLiked by 7 people
My last time in the UK was in 2006 — at Heathrow Airport — connecting to and from Budapest, Hungary. A tolerable experience (the airport).
Prior to that was in 1992, when I stayed a week in Aberdeen, Scotland, where my eldest daughter was studying during her junior year of college. At the time, 1992, I hated, absolutely hated, the vibe I got at Heathrow, again connecting to other flights: police everywhere and multi-culti hell. But we try to pretend that we like that they’re not like us, don’t like us, and that they feel superior to us in our own homeland (the homeland of my ancestors). Not all, but enough of them. But we put up with it because we like to play nice.
In 1983 it was different. I could still enjoy our shared culture, the culture of the people of England and Scotland. But now there’s no shared anything. Freedom of speech? What’s that? Common culture? Dead decades ago when the Brits subordinated their laws and traditions to the malignant EU and its vision of a de-Christianized Globe.
May God be praised that Tommy Robinson is freed — at least for the time being.
Going back to the UK? Not Ever.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I hope Budapest was good, Great town.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The latest UK TV shows of Maigret (pronounced May-Grey) starring Rowan Atkinson as the great French detective were partially filmed in the old quarter of Budapest as it so much like 1950’s Paris. Great stories by the way for anybody that likes vintage style detective dramas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find our responses to visiting UK to be important.
My closest friend has a missionary reason to visit the Southern countryside of England, in the Cotswold region, just returned a few months ago…stayed at a sheep farm owned by a woman her family knew when she was a child. Also, she visited her Dad in Sweden, and traveled by train and car from the N to the S of Germany, spent a wk in Berlin, where she went to HS.
Not a SINGLE effect of all of this chaos and horror of which we speak in the regions she visited in the Cotswolds or Sweden, or Germany, no effect whatsoever. Other folks visited did not discuss these issues which so rile us here.
Folks in UK countryside do not approve of the immigration or Brexit inaction by the powers-to-be, but their lives are not impacted by it.
Not sure ab Sweden, but Aunt/Uncle sail for months at a time…life goes on…and the Berlin visit was over a wk. My friend did all the shopping for her family, so was out and about.
imo this is important, bc the same thing is happening in the USA.
When was the last time you saw a magazine/newspaper/TV documentary/show ab the advance of islam in the USA? Particularly in the Midwest?
We are not given the slightest indication of this invasion and its realities. The President does not discuss this when he speaks of invasion (neutral comment…am not being critical); commentary is ab invasion from across our Southern border.
We are no different than all of the folks/family/regions my friend visited.
nothing. we are effectively distracted.
LikeLike
The English countryside is still OK, but when you go into ANY big city then it is another matter altogether unfortunately.
In certain streets in Bradford and Blackburn in Yorkshire and Lancashire white people have been told by young muslim men they are not welcome there and asking what are they doing there!!!
The police DO NOTHING!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Orders from above I suppose.
There are more curry restaurants in Bradford than in New Delhi!!!!!!!!
Yorkshire was the home of James Herriot who wrote the vet books All Creatures Great and Small. If he was still alive he would die of a broken heart as to what has become of many parts of England.
We visited Thirsk, Yorkshire where he lived and practiced, thank God it is still the real England, beautiful countryside, friendly people, clean streets and a slower pace of life.
And we were so surprised that the guide in the James Herriot museum, which was housed in his former house/practice was an American lady!!!!!!
She said she was a huge fan of the books and came over years ago to visit and loved Thirsk so much she stayed!!!
LikeLike
..” “we didn’t ought to ave trusted the buggers” ..
LikeLiked by 1 person
“And here comes the chopper to chop off your head!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I visited their a long time ago when it was still a decent country. Flep, I like the fact that you will not set foot in the place! Tommy and all of the people in the U.K. are subjects to the crown, not citizens and they do not have citizens rights.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks for correcting that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our president interceded by dispatching Ambassador to the UK Sam Brownback to meet with Whitehall. God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Wow, very cool, I love Sam Brownback.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed flep. The UK is beyond effed up.
There are plenty of uk citizens who want the madness stopped. It’s mostly the idiots in London (like the idiots here in CA, NYC, Chicago) that are hellbent on destroying the country
My hope is they get a strong leader like Trump in there quick
I have only been to London and northern countryside. One of my favorite places in the world is parks around Hyde Park – beautiful and peaceful in the middle of bustling city. Suggest you see them before they get turned into refugee or protest tent cities. The local food sucks, but they have great beers and Indian food
Lastly, everyone i have met from Ireland and Scotland have been pro Brexit and pro Trump. Have not visited either, but on my bucket list for golf!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here is another country that is gone thanks to the Religion of Peace!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Scotland and Wales are exquisite!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sadly the Scotland which (was) exquisite is no longer.
We have crazy politicians of all parties who not alone are, for the most part, morally deviant, but are fully paid up members of the Global Warming religion.
The once pristine highlands is being covered by useless windmills, day by day more Nanny state legislation is being foisted on us by socialist politicians.
It is now crowned upon to be native conservative Christian.
Does this sound familiar to our American cousins?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sadly, many of Wales’ larger University cities are now muslim enclaves. Chapels and Churches have been purchased and turned into mosques and islamic centers. Even the Welsh town/city centers were rapidly losing their cultural identity last I was there. With Mayhem in parliament, there’s not going to be any improvement any time soon. 2+ years since millions voted for Brexit, and no progress? Mrs. May has always been a Remainer. Nigel Farage needs to return to UK politics and give the banksters and muslims a run for their money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sadly That will never happen as we have a different political system to you love there.
Trump ran for the presidency and won…great!!!!
In the UK we elect MP’s and whoever has the largest majority party is invited by the queen to form a government. The leader of that party is the prime minister.
Nobody becomes a party leader unless they have been through the ranks and worked their way up…..sadly that means they have all been “seduced, turned and corrupted”.
It is done so slyly, when they first arrive in parliament with genuine high ideals (some of them) they are persuaded that they must tow the party line as it is the lesser of two evils.
The current leader of the opposition, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is a bit of a spanner in the works, he is an out and out socialist and a bit bonkers but what is interesting in these times is that he is the ONLY major politician standing up and asking for EVIDENCE of Russia being guilty of these UK poisonings!
There is no evidence of course as British SIS probably did it.
But for standing up and saying the truth he has been lambasted by the government, his own party that say “he has to go”, the media on both the left and the right.
This is the establishment at work.
And in the UK, when the media decide they don’t like you anymore, even if you are just a regular MP then you are usually finished, they will never let go until they headline one so called scandal after another and the victim ends up resigning “for the good of the party”.
Sorry to go off track there but that is why in the UK we will never have a Trump because Trump is an outsider and over here you have to be an elected MP AND be in a major party to be PM.
And, if any PM goes “rogue” and starts ripping up the script then MI5 will remove them with an invented scandal.
Mi5/CIA serve the establishment, not the citizenry.
LikeLike
The UK has gone become a totalitarian state and an enemy of the United States.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fle, and why I tell everyone do NOT visit anywhere in the EU as seriously dangerous for their people and tourists. My spouse has siblings in Germany and is afraid to visit them due to the horrors happening every day in Germany, and he worries about them because of the EU allowing the non-refugees (my spouse escaped communism in Germany and as a refuge no fine clothes, obviously no cellphone, and only one change of underwear in his pocket and a few coins from West Germany) to come and literally take over each of the EU countries. Hopefully Italy will get them gone and never ever allow any refugee in again. We must do the same and remove all muslims from here as well as they have set up sharia towns (no go zones) because they hate our flag, our Constitutional laws, many on welfare and many of their children with such low IQs they are unteachable in schools, and believe in honor killing, and killing us as a couple of years ago a survey was taken and the majority of muslims here definitely believe in killing us as infidels. They must be removed along with all illegal aliens. Remember, even our Founding Fathers fought off muslim pirates!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Carrie, yes…and we need to be aware that the plan of islam is to take over this Country when its finished with England. Right now that seems like a fantasy, but their view is looong term.
And their politics are Not Compatible with ours. They are not the least bit interested in assimilating…the majority of them.
ours?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are absolutely right! My mom and dad were both born in Italy 🇮🇹! I am praying that the new government and Matteo Salvini gets rid of all 500 K of them. That would be the only way I ever go back to Italy 🇮🇹.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The treatment of Tommy is abhorrent. This is not the same country that I remember from early years, the grit of WW 2, the excitement of the post war re creation after the destruction, when there was a shared camaraderie. Today our remaining family in England do not discuss with us anything of political import, they either prefer not to, are in a state of denial or are too embarrassed that the country has thrown in its lot with the Palestinians and other assorted moslem middle easterners . Sharia law prevails in many cities. Tommy has fought boldly in defense of the traditional morals of civilized people, he is a fine example of what used to be an Englishman. There is an eerie parallel here in the USA with biased judiciary that has lost sight of the basic principle that justice is blind.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well said!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the left is doing to Paul Manafort is similar, but not as vile.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They’ll rue the day.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I detest that Manafort is in solitary confinement and all of that, but he did commit a crime, and he did try to intimidate witnesses. Sure he was with President Trump for several months but that doesn’t give him carte blanche for crimes in his past.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…..but he did commit a crime, and he did try to intimidate witnesses….
And you know this how? From Mueller? A man who has knowingly put innocent people on death row and ruined the lives and finances of numerous others with his lawfare false accusations and predatory prosecutions (anthrax ring a bell? Olympic bomb?). Manafort’s attorney was NOT given a witness list. How can you say Manafort intimated witnesses when he had no knowledge of who they were? As for allegedly committing a crime, that remains to be proven.
I’m on Manafort’s side if for no other reason than Mueller is against him. If Mueller said water was wet, I would not believe it. No one deserves to be treated the way Manfort has been, particularly since the Podestas were involved in the same things and they are walking around free as a bird with no devastating legal expenses.. Mueller is conducting a police state style inquisition where he has the name and is “finding” crimes just like the old USSR.
I am confident Mueller is going to get what is coming to him for his past crimes. Already in court, he has proven what an incompetent boob he is and he doesn’t have the guts to actually face any of these judges on the record, even the Obamabot judge. The last thing Mueller wants is to be questioned from the bench with a court recorder documenting every word.
LikeLiked by 25 people
The
Reality
Of
Liberal
Leftism
LikeLiked by 2 people
FL-Guy, correct on all points and Muellar is a criminal in more ways than one. Karma is coming and we will enjoy their demise and confiscation of all assets here and abroad, especially Mueller’s money to pay us back for the millions he has wasted as nothing there was there!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think they”re (Mueller thugs) going to lose that case. Gates is going to blow it up one way or another.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You realize he was tried and acquitted for this same thing over 10 years ago, right? And that the ‘star witness’ was the one who was embezzling…but that man, Gates, did not work for Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
jkash…i thought the loophole was that he was NOT tried.
Am I wrong?
LikeLike
Manafort was not tried nor was he found innocent; Rosenstein had decided not to prosecute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. He was never tried. Rosenstein just decided that there wasn’t enough evidence to take Manafort to jail.
LikeLike
JoForth, Manafort was only on Trump’s team for a couple of months, most of his supposed collusion claims are false, and as the judge said he can spend his money any way he wants. Crimes? that has yet to be proven as well. What about the Podesta brothers who truly did commit crimes dealing with Russia and yet nothing said or happening YET against them. Mueller is himself a criminal and needs to be taken down and along with many others hanged!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You do know that Lady Justice wears a blindfold for a reason? He has not yet been found guilty of any crimes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“and he did try to intimidate witnesses”
No, that won’t work.
Manafort was NOT given any list of people he was not supposed to talk to.
A Judge has a secret list of people a defendant is not supposed to contact, then throws the defendant in solitary confinement for contacting someone he never knew he wasn’t allowed to talk too?! As Judge Ellis would say: “Oh come on man!!!”.
Obama appointed Judge Amy Jackson just made any ruling she might make instantly able to be appealed with prejudice, not just for Manafort’s case, but for anything she presides over in the future. She has exposed herself as a vile partisan hack.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’re getting there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Screw the U.K.
The “British people” allowed this to happen?
Why the hell would America cut a Trade Deal with these “JUSTICE ANIMALS”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
BKR, I look out for your posts, like them a lot this not so much.
What did you do to deserve BO? Why do you think we are any different over here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Solid point, Johnny.
We were at death’s doorstep as a nation.
The people in the U.K. have surrendered.
It’s like they’ve been neutered.
The once-standup culture vaporized.
The system of governance is shot.
Why would an American risk visiting?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gunny’s comment was far more articulate than mine. No guns, no freedoms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know that many of the EU countries willingly and without shame let Muslims come into their countries. England is one of them and they let Muslims come into their country. May and Sadiq Aman Khan support them. They don’t support Tommy Robinson and people like him. Tommy Robinson is a great man compared to the Mayor who basically wants to trample on the rights of non-Muslims.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That nation has already surrendered. They’re DONE.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The only way they will or can fix it is to use the military to force the invaders out.
And, this they will not do.
They are sad to say…….finished…….finished by being proper, and snobbish to the point of the inability to admit they are just Wrong.
But the number one reason they are finished is:
They took away ther guns.
LikeLiked by 9 people
yep
LikeLike
Thank God that Tommy is out of prison but he has a mighty big target on his chest. Pray for his safety, as the UK has gone from a vast empire to a shitehole of a country.
This interview was hard for Tommy, he really needed to talk and Tucker was pulling a Hannity every few minutes. Tommy is a smart guy, I sure hope that he can stay out of harms way.
LikeLiked by 13 people
It probably shook him that they threatened to hurt his family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
RULE #1
NEVER give up your gun.
Give up the #2A – say bye-bye to the #1A
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope we all have the courage to do what we need to do when the crap hits the fan in this country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed. But alas, there is one yuge difference between here and there.
We got 2A, they got tea time. F tea time.😎
LikeLiked by 6 people
It was difficult for me to watch this video of the Carlson interview. Tommy is deeply changed, emotionally and perhaps psychologically affected by the whole ordeal. The British Government intentionally attacked one of their own citizens…because he spoke freely about Islam.
Maybe, Scotland Yard should arrest the Mayor of London.
LikeLiked by 12 people
VPN on.
Scotland Yard looks to be as good as the FBI.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He was reading a published article ,live streaming, when arrested! They knew he had PTSD from the last time he was in solitary for 5 months. What they did was criminal.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree, Julia – Tommy is not the same person he was before he was arrested. His confidence and bravado seem muted. I am sure he is in shock and suffering from some sort of PTSD. God Bless him and his family and keep them safe and help Tommy recover from this nightmare. England should be ashamed.
LikeLike
“Virginia Roberts Affidavit” a teens diary of Randy Prince Andy at Orgy Island
“Spies, Lords and Predators” an Australia Broadcast Company 60 minutes documentary
“Pedophiles in Parliament” by Sonia Poulton
LikeLiked by 4 people
This will happen here eventually, at current rate. The British government is even more corrupt than ours, and that’s saying something. Tyranny never rests. Our Congress is sitting back and letting the Muh Russia criminals frolic about, while whooping through 4th amendment underminings. Non-citizens will be voting soon, apparently. Our borders are not a concern for the political class. We need a housecleaning just as bad as the Brits do.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just exactly how do you figure this with an armed citizenry and nearing single digit trust in media and big government?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jkash. I have heard this argument many times.
Each single household may own a gun.
My problem is, what can a lone person with a gun
Do to stop a trained SWAT team.
Swat would go thru a town of armed citizens
House by house. With little resistance.
An armed and trained militia, Must be in place
before that happens .
LikeLike
Been to London and Paris many times; no more. I don’t just honor the 1st amendment; I use it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too mom. Time to go East–Lots of great places and wonderful people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Eastern European countries get it. They deserve our tourist dollars.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope he can bring his family here to the United States and live the rest of his life in peace. If there was ever a refugee seeking genuine asylum, it is this man. He has done his job. I know the UK government will do anything they can to put him back in a cell, and break him for good.
It’s been something to watch him go from an internet presence that mainly only people like us knew about, to international figure. Now people actually know what is happening in Europe. This is not the 20th century. You can’t “contain” this….people are learning the truth.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You read my mind. If he needs a good immigration lawyer my girlfriend is tops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s unbelievable that Tommy wasn’t even told what he was being accused of. Even Jesus Christ’s kangaroo court told him that much.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I use to travel a lot for business, around the world.
London was nice to visit
The UK was wonderful to spend time in.
Many I met and talked with remembered WWII – first hand.
The people were super back then…Good lads the bunch.
I would use Ireland for a technical aircraft stop before I’d use any England/English field.
The entire place is FUBAR now…
There should be an “open season” on these animals now residing there…for us Yanks.
What a waste — what a shame… We don’t need any trade agreement this bad…
Perhaps our sole export to them should be PIG MEAT….and, lead.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I feel the same way, Mel. Used to love to travel for business and pleasure. No more. At least, not to any place that wants Fascism to kill it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He looked like he was going to break down and cry at
the end. The whole thing was heartwrenching.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Islam is a governance posing as a religion.
Just saying that will get you fined, and possible jail time in the UK. Brits are practicing sharia law, and they dont even know it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And here I thought it was a death cult full of imbeciles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
To see Tommy Robinson like that after watching some of his videos is shocking. He is truly suffering. In the words of our fellow patriot, Michael Caputo, to the Senate but directed to the UK authorities who did this to an innocent man: “God damn you to HELL!!!”
LikeLiked by 10 people
I want that POS London mayor to endure the same fate as Tommy.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Sun shoots some vitrio,his way, with precious little in my opinion to back it up:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6912226/tommy-robinson-released-appeal-free-prison-latest/
“THE SUN SAYS: TOMMY Robinson is a nasty thug and a grandstanding idiot. He is not a freedom fighter. Nor is he the hero he is made out to be in the sewer which social media has become.Nor is he a “reporter” fearlessly exposing an establishment cover-up of rapes by gangs of Asian men. That scandal has been exposed by actual journalists.In fact Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, almost wrecked the trial of some accused of serious crime, thus potentially denying both them and their alleged victims justice.Yesterday he was freed on appeal over his contempt of court. Supporters say he was locked up too hastily and for too long. But he was already serving a suspended sentence for the same offence.His many convictions stretch from violence to fraud. We have no sympathy.The case he jeopardised in Leeds had reporting restrictions, temporarily preventing details being publicised. They’re neither unusual nor a politically-correct cover-up. They’re to avoid prejudicing and collapsing other trials linked to it.Robinson blatantly flouted them, was in contempt — and admitted it.Yes, our legal system IS too secretive. On this occasion it was crucial in the interests of justice.It’s time his supporters grasped it.”
This from part of the British media that I don’t recall adequately reporting the Rotherham depravity in a timely manner or giving adequate attention to the PC priorities of the current U.K. with its instances of Orwellian muzzling of its populace pointing out relevant realities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vitriol
LikeLiked by 4 people
TMonroe, I don’t recall where I read it but it is alleged the Rotherham sex grooming of young girls went on for 20+ years and all the authorities turned a blind eye to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That man has a lot more to say. If I was t. Carlson’s producer, I would have carried him over to the next segment. TV and fox no bueno anymore. And something’s changed about Tucker lately. I like him less with every interview. I think he has become a pod person(one of them).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Damn. Just, Damn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Australia isn’t far behind the UK when it comes to curtailing free speech as can clearly be seen in this short Lauren Southern video.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lauren Southern totally owned that clown!
LikeLiked by 3 people
From Tommy’s fb as he was on his way to a studio to do the Tucker piece. It includes a warning for US.
I AGREE with Tommy’s “disappointment” in the reaction of some people who should have known better.. Nigel Farage being one of several. I said so at the time. People were quick to ignore or even condemn Tommy, based on MSM reports… which we all know are fake. At least some of the real facts were available online….. the “offending video” itself remained online for all to see… it’s still online, viewed about 5 million times.. thanks to the publicity the daft Judge Marsbar gave it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s so disappointing to hear his take on Nigel Farage. One of the elite? Wow. Tommy is one of the forgotten people in the UK that Farage should have championed as a target of grave injustice. In contrast, Trump is so incredibly unique in that he achieved his position of power and still remembered the people he said he would remember.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah. I loved Farage and his push for Brexit.. then his support of Trump… what’s not to like?
But he did come out on his radio show with the view that Tommy “deserved what he got” which put me off Farage big time.
I actually LIKE Gerald Batten as head of UKIP… I can see big problems if Farage tries to assert himself back as leader of Ukip now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very soon after DJT came down the elevator and declared he was running, I saw a video of Farage tearing him up a down, as snooty as can be.
LikeLike
that is, … ripping DJT, ridiculing the idea of him being president
LikeLike
So disappointing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RE: Farage. Nobody is perfect – Trump isn’t perfect and neither is Farage. All are sinners when you get down to it. What matters is they love the USA and the UK and do not wish them to be destroyed by mass migration from without and by traitors from within. So, while not everything these men say or do I agree with, we all agree on the most important issues. “The man who agrees with you 80% of the time is a friend and an ally – not a 20% traitor” — RR
This is especially true in the UK where the nationalist movement is in a far weaker position than here in the USA. Wise men will set aside their differences in these times and focus on what matters. Hopefully Tommy & Nigel can work it out.
LikeLike
I read Londonistan by M. Philips this past year. It was published awhile ago but it is all I needed to know. London is gone. Looking up the reviews makes you wonder how naive, biased, or evil some people really are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What happened to Tommy would be happening here had HilLIARy manage to steal the election. Anyone who disagreed with her or crossed her politically would have been persecuted, ruined financially and likely imprisoned. She would have stacked the courts with criminals who would rubber stamp, like the Obamabots and Slick WIlliebots judges do, every violation of the Constitution and due process.
Look at the UK. Had the Hag managed to steal the election, that would have been HilLIARy’s America at least until a Civil War took place (We the People are not Serfs which appears to be the mindset still operating in Western Europe and the UK). I am grateful every single day that we have President Trump and the chance to return the USA back to it’s Constitutional roots; the Constitution is the one thing that has set the USA apart from every other nation on earth.
The one redeeming grace of the Mueller witch hunt is that it shows us on a small scale, the police state tactics that would have become the widespread norm under HilLIARy. Mueller and his band of thugs need to be exposed for all to see and then THEY need to be prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes. Mad dogs and Englishmen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nobody deserves to be swept up off a public street outside a courthouse for reading a BBC report verbatim. Then brought before a judge who locked him up for contempt without justification then move him to a prison with the largest number of Muslims when they know the Muslims want to kill him and place him in solitary for his own safety. That is a personal vendetta.
Tommy has had a poor background, he founded the EDL (English Defense League) which has become almost a white supremacy group. That’s why he left the EDL. He’s been jailed for using someone else’s passport to travel to the US and for committing fraud on mortgages. I haven’t followed everything about him and perhaps he’s changed his ways. But not even David Duke of KKK fame deserves what happened to Tommy. Heck, even Michael Savage is banned from travel to the UK and he didn’t do anything either except speak out about Islam.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Outrage!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Recently, I spoke with a UK visitor. He told me Londonstan has basically gone Muzzie. He and his family will not go there. He lives in the countryside but said they are infiltrating there. The big point he made was that ” IF THE EU DOES NOT WAKE UP, EUROPE WILL BE LOST IN 10 YRS”! His words, not mine!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mark Steyn has pointed out that part of the problem is that western culture is reproducing at a much lower rate — opting to have few children and often no children.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@Sundance: It’s all fake, and you don’t know??!
LikeLike
Robinson, Southern, Yiannopoulos, all of them are like punch to Judy in the puppet theatre of identity politics.
LikeLike
The Boy With A Moon & Star On His Head
( but not in a good way)
LikeLiked by 3 people
4 Lessons We Need to Learn From the Tommy Robinson Case
Katie Hopkins, Aug 2 2018
Tommy Robinson is free, for now.
The Lord Chief Justice decided Tommy was improperly tried, improperly convicted, improperly sentenced and improperly treated in prison. For many of us watching around the world, the decision feels like a little victory.
Now the case will be re-heard under a new judge — the third judge for this case — and yet another decision will be made.
If I were a betting woman I’d say Tommy will be found guilty of contempt of court to spare the blushes of the Establishment, but will have served sufficient time in HMP Onley under duress to be allowed to walk free.
http://hopkinsworld.com/4-lessons-we-need-to-learn-from-the-tommy-robinson-case/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t watch the video, every time I try it says an error has occurred. Is the internet playing games with this interview?
LikeLike
No. Plays fine on my end.
LikeLike
I don’t know about the video but I’ve encountered those stupid Amazon ads again that essentially block me from viewing the site at all if I’m using my iPad or iPhone. The ad blocker won’t even stop it. It’s infuriating.
LikeLike
Tucker’s show tonight overall was the best one in a while.
I wish he’d had more time with Tommy though……
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah shame the interview was cut short.
But… Tommy is a shattered man…. I think a full interview will be better when he recovers.
It would be nice if some network gave him an hour…. but that seems unlikely in UK or US.
It will have to be some REAL NEWS site online… probably several.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tommy has CPTSD.
I have looked into enough faces, of combat vets and the mirror in my own home, to know what PTSD is and Tommy is shell shocked.
He needs to get back into the fight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As he said he was diagnosed with PTSD after serving 5 and a half months in Solitary confinement in 2012. (5 times what should have been allowed) That was a travesty at the time. Apparently its a “mental health” thing that prisoners can only serve 30 days solitary… but they gamed the system by moving Tommy between prisons. So they already damaged him.. and they have his Medical records to see the PTSD. To give him any solitary was likely to have mental health effects. It seems the 30 day rule was again ignored because he just did another 2 months!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is there a Go-Fund-Me page for Tommy? I’d like to donate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ezra Levant had a Donation page for Tommy’s legal defense, but that is closed
There is also a SEPARATE crowdfunding for Ezra’s travel to UK (twice)
https://www.therebel.media/tommy-trial
There is a donation link at tommyrobinson.online
https://tommyrobinson.online/support/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I spent a portion of a single day in London, out of what was to be most of a week wandering the country. Between security cameras everywhere, uniformed security at mom and pop stores and even escorting a theater troupe from one building to another on a public street, to passing the East London Mosque by accident, TWICE, with the attendant furious looking dress wearing rage-boys, to the drunken yobs everywhere and my intended camp-site declaring they would be locking down two hours before sunset for my “safety,” I departed without regret. Had a very bad feeling about the place.
Three days later was 7/7.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After that heartwrenching interview, it was good to see this touching reunion with his kids.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Butcher’s Apron
Where is the flag of England?
Seek lands where natives rot,
Where decay and assured extinction
must soon be a people’s lot.
Go where brute force has triumphed
and hypocrisy makes its lair.
You’ll find the butcher’s apron,
the English flag is there!
LikeLike
If the old hag was president, this will be a reality in America. Guaranteed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would be the least of our problems. I shudder to think where we’d be right now if HRC won.
* ISIS would be stronger than ever. More decapitations. More bombings. More mass stabbings. More… ISIS. Can’t get enough ISIS! ISIS ISIS ISIS!!! (this is “new normal” #1)
* The world would still have no respect for the U.S.A. Perhaps less so after 8 years of Obammy getting that particular ball rolling. And Clinton is a globalist pushover, so let’s not rock the boat here, fellas.
* No confronting of China’s overly aggressive and abusive geopolitical and economic activities (another “new normal”)
* No confronting of North Korea. (another “new normal”)
* No confronting of Iran (another “new normal”), despite secretly wanting to bomb the sh*t out of them. See following item.
* More military excursions in the Middle East and elsewhere to “spread democracy”. She’s a War Hawk. And she’s an Ideologue. Full stop.
* More “global warming”… er “climate change”… er “something else” mental masturbation / global wealth distribution
* Little to no economics growth. 2% growth is “the new normal”. That makes five. Five “new normals”, and there’s more where that came from, my friend. Do you see a trend here? I do.
* Tax increases to make up for our floundering economy (see previous item).
* Massive tax increase exemptions for Wall Street friends and F.O.B.’s (see previous item).
* TPP. Like hardcore TPP. Because she’s a globalist. And you can pretty much assume she was full of bullish*t when she claimed she flip-flopped on that issue. As usual, B.S. from H.R.C.
* More Swamp, less draining of said Swamp.
* More H1-B’s. Lots of ’em.
* No economic plan beyond “green renewable energy”, and shuttered coal mines. Still waiting on her 2016 economic plan. Won’t hold the ol’ breath. But hey, how ’bout that TPP? Right?
* Less black employment. Less hispanic employment. Less all kinds of employment. (see previous item). Also, “new normal” #6. Like I said, more where that comes from.
* More government cheese to make up for no economic plan, less black employment, less hispanic employment, less all kinds of employment. (see previous two items)
* More ideological suppression of the black community and other minorities. Hillary Rodham Clinton says: “I love hot sauce! Now get back in that box, minorities!” Yes, I thought of another word. Won’t go there, but I know she would if you got a couple chardonnays in her. Guaranteed.
* More-better illegal immigration. Because she sees an entirely borderless Western Hemisphere. She said so.
* More severely restrictive gun control for no particular reason.
* More concern that her head trauma has actually caught up with her (seriously, she has medical issues). Is Tim Kane ready for Prime Time? Didn’t think so.
* More-better Banana Republic political tactics. More illegal surveillance of United States citizens. More FISA abuse.
* More Clinton Corruption. Indeed, brought to levels “the likes of which have never been seen before”.
I could go on. But I think you get the overall picture…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidebar: Carlson’s opening monologue tonight on the Jeong fiasco, and more broadly The Left’s obsession with reverse racism and reverse sexism (IMO, equally important aspects) was absolutely fantastic. He nailed it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whenever I see a pic of our so called mayor of London I just cringe.
He is a fifth columnist.
He lectures everybody else on tolerance but when HE is asked a direct question on Islamic double standards it is a different story, it usually goes like this: “So Mr Mayor, you are a muslim so what is your view on this as a British muslim man?”
Khan: ” Well look, I’m an agnostic…………….” What?????? LOL
AGNOSTIC: “someone who does not know, or believes that it is impossible to know, if a god exists:”
Source: Cambridge English Dictionary.
So Khan the muslim is saying to his brothers that he does not know for sure that (fake) allah exists LOL!!!
I don’t think they will be very happy with that, when a muslim denies the nonfaith then that is a fatwa of death isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tommy has lost so much weight. He looks great though. What a horrible ordeal… and it’s not over.
LikeLiked by 3 people