Tucker Carlson Interviews Tommy Robinson To Discuss His U.K. Incarceration For Speech/Thought Crimes…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviews a British man named Tommy Robinson. Mr. Robinson was arrested and thrown in jail for livestreaming in front of a U.K. courthouse where members of an Islamic gang were attending court proceedings under charges of sexual assault for raping schoolgirls.

For two months Mr. Robinson was held in solitary confinement within the British prison system; he describes the alarming sequence of events, and the political weaponization of the British legal system to Tucker Carlson.

