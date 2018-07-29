Sunday Talks: Vice-President Mike Pence Discusses MAGAnomics and Trade Initiatives…

Maria Bartiromo has an exclusive interview with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the state of the economy and the ongoing administration policies therein. VP Pence discusses the ongoing trade negotiations and the possibility of an agreement in principle between the U.S. and Mexico; a specific assignment for U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer.
Good interview.
I never listen to Pence. I am never going to vote for him
Did you vote Trump/Pence in 2016?
MAGA!!!
Say what you want about VP Pence but I appreciate all that he does for our President and our country. The man the past month has been to almost every state to stump for Republicans and our President’s policies. He is by far the most active VP I can ever remember.
With all that being said, I don’t see him as a future President for our country. He would scare off many towards the middle. Whether that is fair, it is people’s perception of him.
I wonder if he will realize it after our President is reelected in 2020. I see Secretary Pompeo as someone that Americans would galvanize around.
There is a parallel in the corporate management world that may fit Mike Pence, only future will tell. There are people who like being the strong #2, to back-up the leader of the corporation, as long as they get an active, meaningful role in running the ship.
His job is to be a strong steady force behind the President, who can step in to run the business if needed.
And VP Pence is excellent for the position he’s in. I don’t think anyone could do a better job.
Just wrote a similar comment.
I intentionally left out Pence as future president as that topic stirs up a hornet nest second in size to “traitor Sessions “
A couple days ago, I predicted that Pence would gracefully bow out of 2024 run for President
Who is yelling in the background?
Probably Jim Acosta
I like that President Trump doesn’t act apologetic for standing up to China with tariffs.
China rips us off for decades so we’ve earned the right to tariff the crapweasels until it stops or we don’t have trade deficits anymore. Which ever one happens first….
I honestly don’t understand the Pence bashing.
During the campaign, Pence was campaigning harder to win that most politicians. The only one campaigning harder was President Trump, who in my opinion had a schedule that mere mortals cannot maintain.
Because I wanted to know about Pence, I went to the Rally he held in Pensacola before the election. He had a crappy venue, basically a vacant lot in the direct sun. Let me preface my observations with the fact that my profession and professional advanced degree is in psychology. I’ve been a people observer for over 40 years and I’m good at reading people. Just as I knew President Trump was the real deal when I met him and shook his hand, I wanted to know if Pence was as well.
Despite a hot, vacant lot, a few thousand people showed up for Pence. I could tell that Pence was appreciative that we’d turned out to see him. He gave a speech that was a sincere testimonial for President Trump. He got all the good stuff in and because of the extreme conditions, e.g. I got sunburned if you can believe it, wrapped his speech up and immediately started shaking hands on the meet and greet line. When I shook his hand, he put his other hand on my shoulder and thanked me for being there.
I also observed Mrs. Pence. She was not bored or disinterested in being there either; she was happy.
President Trump made the right choice for VP. Tearing down Pence is tearing down President Trump in my opinion. I met Pence and liked him. I can only say that about a very few politicians. President Trump and Matt Gaetz are among them. If you want to know these people, get out there and meet them. You cannot use the image created by the media-rats to render an opinion.
Thank you for that. Well said and very true.
Thank you so much for a great post and first hand experience. This just adds to my support of Pence.
Another thank you for writing this post. I completely agree, though I observe from afar.
Yesterday, I thought I had logged on to some weird mirror site after reading the comments on the Presidential thread, from the incessant VP Pence bashing to the puerile Putin worship. Cognitive dissonance on parade.
I saw this interview this morning on Fox. I was really disappointed with Maria’s question about the idiot CNN “journalist” who was chastised after the Juncker(sp?) photo op, and I was equally disappointed in the VP’s response about “free press.” So I went to Twitter and sent off a few tweets to FNC, FBN, Maria, our VP, and a couple others, telling them they LOSE CREDIBILITY when they pretend as though networks like CNN and their “journalists” are doing right by either the Trump admin or the American people. Maria actually said that female from CNN was “speaking for or representing all of us in the media” or some such. Seriously, Maria?
That little back-and-forth about the “journalist” ruined the entire interview for me. I find VP’s wooden style difficult on a good day, and I expect more of Bartiromo.
Very good interview
Not sure why so many Treepers think Pence is anti Trump or not on the MAGA train. Since inauguration he has been solid.
Personally i wish he would have stood up for Trump stronger during campaign, but that is over now. Plus, Trump is so Alpha, he really doesn’t need Pence fighting all his battles now.
Pence provides the political polish that many need to support this Administration.
I remember that VP Pence was running the vote integrity something or other committee.
Does anyone know if the Soros tied guy with Smartmatic voting machines has been working the states? Did Vice President Pence catch this during his time on this committee? What about the 2018 elections, is this Smartmatic guy still in business?
“Smartmatic is owned by Lord Mark Malloch-Brown. He is connected to Soros through the Open Society Foundation, an organization that gives grants to civil society organizations around the world. Malloch-Brown serves on the Open Society Global Board . Smartmatic says on its website, ” George Soros does not have and has never had any ownership stake in Smartmatic .”
And while the company did have voting machines in Los Angeles and Utah during the primary elections, they will not be used on November 8. ”
But I did find these Smartmatic voting machines being used in Venezuela in August 2017:
Venezuela Reported False Election Turnout, Voting Company Says
Here is when Vice President Pence left the US committee investigating voter fraud:
Trump cancels voter fraud commission, says cost of legal battles was too much
Orders Homeland Security Department to take up investigationhttps://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/3/donald-trump-dissolves-voter-fraud-commission/
Looks like VP Pence is still doing election stuff to me:
Pence Demands That Venezuela Suspend ‘So-Called’ Elections
By Justin Sink and Jose Enrique Arrioja
May 7, 2018, 11:32 AM PDT
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-07/pence-is-said-to-call-on-venezuela-to-suspend-may-20-elections
