Sunday Talks: Vice-President Mike Pence Discusses MAGAnomics and Trade Initiatives…

Posted on July 29, 2018 by

Maria Bartiromo has an exclusive interview with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the state of the economy and the ongoing administration policies therein.  VP Pence discusses the ongoing trade negotiations and the possibility of an agreement in principle between the U.S. and Mexico; a specific assignment for U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, energy, European Union, Legislation, media bias, Mike pence, NAFTA, President Trump, Taxes, Tea Party, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Sunday Talks: Vice-President Mike Pence Discusses MAGAnomics and Trade Initiatives…

  1. Patriot1783 says:
    July 29, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Good interview.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. KimmyK says:
    July 29, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    MAGA!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    July 29, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Say what you want about VP Pence but I appreciate all that he does for our President and our country. The man the past month has been to almost every state to stump for Republicans and our President’s policies. He is by far the most active VP I can ever remember.

    With all that being said, I don’t see him as a future President for our country. He would scare off many towards the middle. Whether that is fair, it is people’s perception of him.

    I wonder if he will realize it after our President is reelected in 2020. I see Secretary Pompeo as someone that Americans would galvanize around.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      July 29, 2018 at 7:38 pm

      There is a parallel in the corporate management world that may fit Mike Pence, only future will tell. There are people who like being the strong #2, to back-up the leader of the corporation, as long as they get an active, meaningful role in running the ship.

      His job is to be a strong steady force behind the President, who can step in to run the business if needed.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • bkrg2 says:
      July 29, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      Just wrote a similar comment.
      I intentionally left out Pence as future president as that topic stirs up a hornet nest second in size to “traitor Sessions “
      A couple days ago, I predicted that Pence would gracefully bow out of 2024 run for President

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. ThingsWeTakeForGranted says:
    July 29, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Who is yelling in the background?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 29, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    I like that President Trump doesn’t act apologetic for standing up to China with tariffs.

    China rips us off for decades so we’ve earned the right to tariff the crapweasels until it stops or we don’t have trade deficits anymore. Which ever one happens first….

    Like

    Reply
  6. FL_GUY says:
    July 29, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    I honestly don’t understand the Pence bashing.

    During the campaign, Pence was campaigning harder to win that most politicians. The only one campaigning harder was President Trump, who in my opinion had a schedule that mere mortals cannot maintain.

    Because I wanted to know about Pence, I went to the Rally he held in Pensacola before the election. He had a crappy venue, basically a vacant lot in the direct sun. Let me preface my observations with the fact that my profession and professional advanced degree is in psychology. I’ve been a people observer for over 40 years and I’m good at reading people. Just as I knew President Trump was the real deal when I met him and shook his hand, I wanted to know if Pence was as well.

    Despite a hot, vacant lot, a few thousand people showed up for Pence. I could tell that Pence was appreciative that we’d turned out to see him. He gave a speech that was a sincere testimonial for President Trump. He got all the good stuff in and because of the extreme conditions, e.g. I got sunburned if you can believe it, wrapped his speech up and immediately started shaking hands on the meet and greet line. When I shook his hand, he put his other hand on my shoulder and thanked me for being there.

    I also observed Mrs. Pence. She was not bored or disinterested in being there either; she was happy.

    President Trump made the right choice for VP. Tearing down Pence is tearing down President Trump in my opinion. I met Pence and liked him. I can only say that about a very few politicians. President Trump and Matt Gaetz are among them. If you want to know these people, get out there and meet them. You cannot use the image created by the media-rats to render an opinion.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • A.D. Everard says:
      July 29, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      Thank you for that. Well said and very true.

      Like

      Reply
    • bkrg2 says:
      July 29, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      Thank you so much for a great post and first hand experience. This just adds to my support of Pence.

      Like

      Reply
    • A2 says:
      July 29, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      Another thank you for writing this post. I completely agree, though I observe from afar.

      Yesterday, I thought I had logged on to some weird mirror site after reading the comments on the Presidential thread, from the incessant VP Pence bashing to the puerile Putin worship. Cognitive dissonance on parade.

      Like

      Reply
  7. jahealy says:
    July 29, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    I saw this interview this morning on Fox. I was really disappointed with Maria’s question about the idiot CNN “journalist” who was chastised after the Juncker(sp?) photo op, and I was equally disappointed in the VP’s response about “free press.” So I went to Twitter and sent off a few tweets to FNC, FBN, Maria, our VP, and a couple others, telling them they LOSE CREDIBILITY when they pretend as though networks like CNN and their “journalists” are doing right by either the Trump admin or the American people. Maria actually said that female from CNN was “speaking for or representing all of us in the media” or some such. Seriously, Maria?

    That little back-and-forth about the “journalist” ruined the entire interview for me. I find VP’s wooden style difficult on a good day, and I expect more of Bartiromo.

    Like

    Reply
  8. bkrg2 says:
    July 29, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Very good interview
    Not sure why so many Treepers think Pence is anti Trump or not on the MAGA train. Since inauguration he has been solid.
    Personally i wish he would have stood up for Trump stronger during campaign, but that is over now. Plus, Trump is so Alpha, he really doesn’t need Pence fighting all his battles now.
    Pence provides the political polish that many need to support this Administration.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 29, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    I remember that VP Pence was running the vote integrity something or other committee.

    Does anyone know if the Soros tied guy with Smartmatic voting machines has been working the states? Did Vice President Pence catch this during his time on this committee? What about the 2018 elections, is this Smartmatic guy still in business?

    “Smartmatic is owned by Lord Mark Malloch-Brown. He is connected to Soros through the Open Society Foundation, an organization that gives grants to civil society organizations around the world. Malloch-Brown serves on the Open Society Global Board . Smartmatic says on its website, ” George Soros does not have and has never had any ownership stake in Smartmatic .”

    And while the company did have voting machines in Los Angeles and Utah during the primary elections, they will not be used on November 8. ”
    __________________________________________
    But I did find these Smartmatic voting machines being used in Venezuela in August 2017:

    Venezuela Reported False Election Turnout, Voting Company Says

    Here is when Vice President Pence left the US committee investigating voter fraud:

    Trump cancels voter fraud commission, says cost of legal battles was too much
    Orders Homeland Security Department to take up investigationhttps://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/3/donald-trump-dissolves-voter-fraud-commission/

    Looks like VP Pence is still doing election stuff to me:

    Pence Demands That Venezuela Suspend ‘So-Called’ Elections
    By Justin Sink and Jose Enrique Arrioja
    May 7, 2018, 11:32 AM PDT
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-07/pence-is-said-to-call-on-venezuela-to-suspend-may-20-elections

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s