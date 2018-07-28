Two Important Words From Granite City Illinois: “We’re Back”…

Last week President Trump went to Granite City, Illinois, to celebrate the re-opening of a U.S. Steelworks manufacturing facility.

If you ever had any question about how important President Trump’s Main Street economic and manufacturing policies are to U.S. workers, well, just watch this interview with a formerly laid-off Granite City steelworker. [Dusty Keyboard Alert]:



“We’re back”

That’s the heartbeat of America right there!

