Two Important Words From Granite City Illinois: “We’re Back”…

Last week President Trump went to Granite City, Illinois, to celebrate the re-opening of a U.S. Steelworks manufacturing facility.
If you ever had any question about how important President Trump’s Main Street economic and manufacturing policies are to U.S. workers, well, just watch this interview with a formerly laid-off Granite City steelworker. [Dusty Keyboard Alert]:
.
“We’re back”
That’s the heartbeat of America right there!
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 22 people
I am so happy 😁 that you shared this incredible video! That man was crying throughout. That man and his emotion embodies everything about the election of our President on November 8, 2016.
Our country was at a crossroad. Either we were going to fight for it or give it away never to have it come back.
WE Deplorables were able to overcome the MSM, CoC, Globalist, Deep State, HRC, BHO, cheating etc. to make sure that Donald J. Trump would become our President and MAGA!
LikeLiked by 16 people
“We’re not good, we’re just Rucky”
LikeLiked by 6 people
You make me raff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Succinct, on target.
Your words need to go viral. With the tweet above, this is powerful
LikeLiked by 2 people
“That man and his emotions embodies everything about the election of our President on November 8, 2016”
Right on Fle. It was bottled up cold anger as we lived through the Kenyan’s scouraging. That’s why it’s so satisfying to re-watch the videos of election night. Tony didn’t say much, he didn’t have to. He spoke for us. 🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are back!!!
Yes, Tony, President Trump has your back!
God bless you, sir, all your coworkers and your families.
You are the backbone of our beautiful, Sovereign America and we thank you ❤️
God Bless America 🙏🇺🇸🙏
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is fantastic….hopefully the people continue to support PDJT and vote out the goons in Chicago. They will get the union up and running and rip off the workers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, not only are you so great in your analysis & reporting but you are middle America. You get it. This made me cry because as a single women that has worked all shifts for over 37 years & was unable to work or get hired. I have seen hard times. Seeing this man with a family to support I think the burden & responsibility even harder. Most of the elite crowd doing well chose not to understand. Americans are generous & givers but when you squeeze then even more that is a crime. Thank you for the special post.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m a 54 yr old man. I consider myself tough as nails. But, This got me almost welled up. This man Tony was the Forgotten Man. This is why I voted Trump from day one. I have never felt prouder.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Back to stay.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Damn straight!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is what it is all about. Family and love.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Left-wing Economic Policies bring tears of sadness.
Conservative, pro-America economic policies bring tears of happiness.
That’s the difference. MAGA 2020.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This video needs to be edited and put in a political message of Democrats wanting to destroy this man and millions like him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I were these guys I would hate Obama and the Democrats with every fiber of my being. They didn’t give a flying flip about bringing those jobs back……too stupid and lazy to even try. 18 months and the plant is up and running again and they have they’re livelihoods back. Thanks, President Trump.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The leftists’ desire to destroy factories and ruin the lives of hard working God loving Americans was all part of the plan. They weren’t “stupid or lazy”, they did it on purpose; and they would do it again if we let them get back in power. M A G A
LikeLiked by 6 people
There are still some real hard azzes out there who leave stupid twitter remarks. Hard core idiots. But the majority of the responses are supportive and thankful. God Bless them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lesson to self…be like this man, celebrate the good that PDJT has worked to achieve for us..not himself..for us.
This man’s humility and thankfulness is genuine. No complaining about the past but grateful for the future.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 9 people
That is freedom that’s is America, patriots. Please do not be complacent those fools will take this away from you if you do not do your part. Get every American to vote in the right support for this great man. It is time for the people to help him he has done so much; But it will take you to stand up for him and repel the clowns I cannot wait to see the day America’s support cannot be ignored and lied about from MSM.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree, we need to remember we are in the middle of this takedown. They fight us everyday with all the money and resources to corrupt absolutely and our President is in the worst personal danger any President has ever faced. Yet he continues to reach out to us with such love and strength. We have not heard about the many assassination attempts that have happened already. Thank God for our armed forces behind the scenes dismantling this evil world wide. We have to do our part to support this man and his administration. It has never been so important.
I am not being macabre, we are realists, this is the truth and we stand strong as the army of god’s light warriors so that nothing like this may ever be allowed to happen again. So precious is our way of life and we lead the way in a world that works for all of us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said, Cheri!!
LikeLike
“God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?” — Thomas Jefferson
That same God has given the United States a another chance. Thank you, God!
“If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land” – 2 Chronicles 7:14
LikeLiked by 8 people
God’s Divine Intervention, believe it!!
🙏🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 4 people
People should understand that Trump’s policies are MAGA policies and that democrats and republicans and the Freedumb Caucus would never, in a million years, have thought of or enacted these policies. Heck, there are so few MAGA people out there that Trump still has to hire Wall Street stooges like Larry Kudlow.
LikeLike
That’s a guy that I am sure was raised to be a hard core democrat. But he realizes now that the uniparty means ill to him and his desired employment. and he’s just happy to be back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most interviews I watched of this didn’t allow Tony to talk about the 80 hour weeks he had to put in, away from his family to make ends meet while he was laid off from US Steel.
Watched President Trump and his administration working toward and show casing thru the Iowa education/employers summit the plan for highly-skilled trade job training and education programs.
These are the high-paying premium jobs that no other administration would bother to bring to the everyday American worker. This is huge, the Average Class, forgotten worker will really take the Trump train ride away from the Globalists and Wall Street with these jobs.
Watch carefully for your family and friends where these educational opportunities open up because this is where the money is.
The Trump Agenda focus is on the quality of the jobs that President Trump has opened up to the American people. That’s the difference between the Bush/Clinton/Bush/Obama regimes and our choice for President. President Trump recognizes quality of life matters and doesn’t hold the American people back.
Trump Unveils Apprenticeship Overhaul
The president on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at boosting the country’s apprenticeship offerings.
https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2017-06-15/donald-trump-unveils-apprenticeship-executive-order
Employers commit to train 3.8 million workers under Trump executive order
https://www.cnn.com/2018/07/19/politics/trump-executive-order-job-training/index.html
The U.S. needs to do a better job training its workers. Here’s how
https://money.cnn.com/2018/03/01/news/economy/us-worker-job-training/index.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kind of related to your post, Donna, I saw on the local news last night or the night before where the city I used to live is creating its first “Tiny House Village” to help the homeless. The inhabitants must be clean and sober, and (get this folks) enrolled in college and working towards their college degree.
The bit about the college is because most of those who were camping in this spot had been attending the local community college and then whatever happened and they are now homeless. I was shouting at my TV they need to stop wasting their time on a college degree and go find a real job.
And I say this as someone with a college degree. But the world has changed drastically. College degrees are now nearly worthless, unless perhaps one is working towards an RN or a scientist of some sort or an engineer, something like that. Otherwise there is no intrinsic value, sadly, as they aren’t taught anything and they incur mind blowing levels of student loan debt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He mentioned previously working 70-80 hours a week to keep his family in their house. Now he can make it on 40 hours a week. By socialist logic, does this make the unemployment rate go up or down? I’m so confused!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have watched Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and channeled my “inner stupid” and I think what she is getting at is that Right wing deplorables are CHEATING on the unemployment statistics, by getting a job! Doubly so (somehow?) if they get 2 jobs.
If you are unemployed you are supposed to apply for a benefit… (Socialism 1.01).. and contribute to UNEMPLOYMENT numbers. “Getting a job” could be considered treasonous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The face of the Democrat Party
#Walkaway
LikeLike
Aw, I have an apple and a carrot for you if you will just canter on over to the corral fence….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, very moving.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a friend who is a fire and rescue guy who is pissed about the latest ruling by the SCOTUS regarding union dues. Can anyone help me explain how he will still benefit from the good economy the President is creating? Or any information on how he will still be OK?
LikeLike
I’m a teacher. I respect that some may chose not to belong to the union, but then they should’t be protected by the union contract; they should have to negotiate their own contract and ensure their own benefits.
I HATE the NEA, but my local association protects my ontesrests. I do NOT contribute to the optional PAC..
LikeLike
Folks don’t like the ruling, it is the law. Work to get the law changed if it bugs you.
Glad to have a SCOTUS that upholds the law as written.
LikeLike
The Real Deal. Dignity for American workers. This is our future.
LikeLike
I didn’t see any of those congress critters that just voted unanimously to revoke tariffs on many Chinese imports. Perhaps they had more important business that needed attention…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The middle-class are anathema to the socialists. They’ll hate seeing this man’s job being resurrected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan Bongino’s Thursday Show (Ep. 771 – New Rules) was TERRIFIC.
https://www.bongino.com/category/show-notes/
WINNING MATTERS:
• We’ve won a record number of new Judges.
• I care about money and my wallet.
• My wife, my kids, my life, my business, my neighbors, my employees.
• My health care.
• I don’t owe you SQUAT.
We WIN, You LOSE.
NEW RULES: OWN the LIBS everywhere, every time.
• Media Allegations: I DON’T CARE.
• Liberal Lies: I DON’T CARE.
• No Apologies: I DON’T CARE.
• Screw Your “Feelings”: I DON’T CARE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s were the job Obama said would never come back…
LikeLiked by 2 people
If only Toby Keith would perform at a rally:
LikeLike
I told my roomate as we were watching….THATS who we are! Awesome.
LikeLike