President Trump Delivers Trade and Jobs Speech in Granite City, Illinois – 4:00pm Livestream…

This afternoon President Trump will deliver remarks on tariffs, trade and jobs in Granite City, Illinois following his tour of the Granite City Works steel plant. The anticipated start time was 3:40pm; however, POTUS is running approximately 30 mins behind schedule.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Advertisements
Our President Trump does not stop but is continuing to make america great again
LikeLiked by 1 person
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A 🦁❤️🦁
LikeLike
I’m from Granite City. Never thought I’d live to see the day that a U.S. president would care about our dying town and be doing something to help it. This is a happy day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
MAGA, MAGA MAGA!
,
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is anyone else feeling the excitement of the Friday GDP announcement? I can’t wait to see what it is! Will be watching this speech like a hawk for any hints.
This is getting to be really fun. I used to dread the GDP announcements but now they are getting to be so much fun. Watching the MSM meltdowns, where’s Krugman? Larry Summers? Timothy Geithner? Don’t hear much from the Lefty economic geniuses anymore SNORT
LikeLike
This is going to be AWESOME!
LikeLike
Saw the police lined up at all overpasses awaiting motorcade between Lambert Airport and the state line to IL. Granite City is just across the river. There wasn’t much else to speak of as far as careers in Granite City other than this steel mill. It’s a blessing to have it back in operation. MAGA.
LikeLike