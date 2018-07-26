President Trump Delivers Trade and Jobs Speech in Granite City, Illinois – 4:00pm Livestream…

July 26, 2018

This afternoon President Trump will deliver remarks on tariffs, trade and jobs in Granite City, Illinois following his tour of the Granite City Works steel plant.  The anticipated start time was 3:40pm; however, POTUS is running approximately 30 mins behind schedule.

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. Lernie Wojack says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Our President Trump does not stop but is continuing to make america great again

  2. Clara says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    I’m from Granite City. Never thought I’d live to see the day that a U.S. president would care about our dying town and be doing something to help it. This is a happy day.

  3. sundance says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:43 pm

  4. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 26, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Is anyone else feeling the excitement of the Friday GDP announcement? I can’t wait to see what it is! Will be watching this speech like a hawk for any hints.

    This is getting to be really fun. I used to dread the GDP announcements but now they are getting to be so much fun. Watching the MSM meltdowns, where’s Krugman? Larry Summers? Timothy Geithner? Don’t hear much from the Lefty economic geniuses anymore SNORT

  5. DanO64 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    This is going to be AWESOME!

  6. billarysserverroom says:
    July 26, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Saw the police lined up at all overpasses awaiting motorcade between Lambert Airport and the state line to IL. Granite City is just across the river. There wasn’t much else to speak of as far as careers in Granite City other than this steel mill. It’s a blessing to have it back in operation. MAGA.

