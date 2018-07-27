President Trump Delivers Remarks on The Economy….

Earlier today President Trump, Vice-President Pence and NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow delivered remarks on the economy from the South Lawn of the White House:
.
[Transcript] South Lawn – 9:43 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Good morning. Moments ago, the numbers for America’s economic growth — or GDP — were just released. And I am thrilled to announce that, in the second quarter of this year, the United States economy grew at the amazing rate of 4.1 percent. We’re on track to hit the highest annual average growth rate in over 13 years. And I will say this right now, and I’ll say it strongly: As the trade deals come in one by one, we’re going to go a lot higher than these numbers. And these are great numbers.
During each of the two previous administrations, we averaged just over 1.8 percent GDP growth. By contrast, we are now on track to hit an average GDP annual growth of over 3 percent, and it could be substantially over 3 percent. Each point, by the way, means approximately $3 trillion and 10 million jobs. Think of that. Each point — you go up one point — that doesn’t sound like much; it’s a lot. It’s $3 trillion and it’s 10 million jobs.
If economic growth continues at this pace, the United States economy will double in size more than 10 years faster than it would have under either President Bush or President Obama.
Perhaps one of the biggest wins in the report, and it is indeed a big one, is that the trade deficit — very dear to my heart, because we’ve been ripped off by the world — has dropped by more than $50 billion. $52 billion, to be exact. It’s dropped by more than fifty. Think of that. The trade deficit has dropped by more than $50 billion. And that’s added — and adding — one point to GDP. That’s a tremendous drop. We haven’t had a drop like that in long time. You’ll have to go back a long time before you find it.
By increasing growth to 3 percent over the next 10 years, that would mean 12 million new American jobs and $10 trillion of new American wealth, at least. And that’s not including the fact that, since I was elected, we’ve created approximately $7 trillion of new wealth.
The year before I came into office, private business investment grew at only 1.8 percent. Last year, it jumped to 6.3 percent. That was my first full year; we had to do a lot of things to get it to grow. And this year, it’s growing at 9.4 percent. So that’s a very tremendous increase. There hasn’t been an increase like that in many, many years — decades.
And I think the most important thing — and Larry Kudlow just confirmed to me, along with Kevin Hassett — that these numbers are very, very sustainable. This isn’t a one-time shot. I happen to think we’re going to do extraordinarily well in our next report, next quarter. I think it’s going to be outstanding. I won’t go too strong, because then if it’s not quite as good, you’ll not let me forget it. But I think the numbers are going to be outstanding.
We’ve accomplished an economic turnaround of historic proportions. When I came into office, 1.5 million fewer prime-age Americans were working than eight years before. We had lost almost 200,000 manufacturing jobs under the previous administration. And you all know, they say, “Well, you have to lose manufacturing jobs. It will get worse and worse. Manufacturing jobs are obsolete.” No, they’re not obsolete; they’re the greatest jobs we have.
More than 10 million additional Americans had been added to food stamps, past years. But we’ve turned it all around. Once again, we are the economic envy of the entire world. When I meet the leaders of countries, the first thing they say invariably is, “Mr. President, so nice to meet you. Congratulations on your economy. You’re leading the entire world.” They say it almost each and every time.
America is being respected again, and America is winning again, because we are finally putting America first.
Everywhere we look, we are seeing the effects of the American economic miracle. We have added 3.7 million new jobs since the election — a number that is unthinkable, if you go back to the campaign. Nobody would have said it, nobody would have even, in an optimistic way, projected it.
We are in the midst of the longest positive job-growth streak in history. New unemployment claims have recently achieved their lowest level in almost half a century. The African American unemployment rate has achieved the lowest level in recorded history. African American unemployment is the best it’s ever been in the history of our country. The Hispanic unemployment rate has reached the lowest level, likewise, in history. The Asian unemployment rate has recently reached the lowest level, again likewise, in history. Women unemployment rate recently reached the lowest level in 65 years. And soon that will be in history. Give it another two or three weeks.
Veterans’ unemployment is at its lowest level in 18 years. And that number is rapidly going up, on top of which we just received and won from Congress, Choice, where veterans can go out and see a doctor if they can’t get service, the service that they deserve.
Unemployment for disabled Americans has hit a record low. Lowest in history. More than 3.5 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps — something that you haven’t seen in decades. 3.5 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps. That’s because they’re able to go out and get a job. And they’re going to love their jobs.
Ninety-five percent of American manufacturers are optimistic about their company’s outlook. And that’s the highest level, also, in history. And that’s an old survey. Been around a long time.
Manufacturing wages are expected to rise at the fastest rate in over 17 years. Business and consumer confidence has reached historic highs.
So far this year, American exports are up nearly 20 percent. I’ve only been here a little more than a year and a half. Over the same period, in the year before I took office, we’ve become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time since 1957. We’ve gotten rid of tremendous amounts of regulations, which allows us to do things. And we still have tremendous regulations on clean air, clean water, the environment. It’s very important to me, very important to everybody. But we had unnecessary regulations that were hurting our economy and hurting our country.
We have eliminated a record number of job-killing regulations. And with the help of Republicans in Congress, we passed — without one Democrat vote — the biggest tax cuts and reform in our history. And, as you know, the Democrats want to end that and raise everybody’s taxes. That will be a disaster for our economy.
As a result, more than 6 million Americans are now enjoying new bonuses, better jobs, and far bigger paychecks. Yet every single Democrat voted against the tax cuts — every single one; we didn’t get one vote. They voted against working families, they voted against small businesses. Not good.
In the first three months after tax cuts, over $300 billion poured back into the United States from overseas. We think it’s going to be, in the end, when completed, over $4 trillion will be back into our country. Apple alone is bringing in $230 billion. And they’re building new plants. They’re building a magnificent campus. They’re going to be spending their money very wisely, but they’re spending it in our country, not in some other country. That was made possible by the new tax cut and reform plan.
At the same time, we are finally cracking down on decades of abusive foreign trade practice. We were abused by companies. We were abused by the companies within countries. But in particular, we were abused by countries themselves, including allies. Abused like no nation has ever been abused on trade before. Because we had nobody watching. They stole our jobs and they plundered our wealth. But that ended.
Yesterday, I was at Granite City Steel in Illinois. It was an incredible sight. We had an audience of steel workers, some of the roughest, toughest people you’ve ever seen. And half of them had tears coming down their face. I don’t know if these people ever cried before in their life, to be honest. Half of them had tears coming down because we opened a tremendous United States Steel plant. They’re opening up seven other plants. And the steel industry is back. They’re open for business. And we need the steel industry. And the tariffs did it.
And nobody mentions the fact that these plants are creating tremendous numbers of jobs — tremendous. And billions of dollars are pouring into the United States coffers. Billions of dollars. But we’re getting jobs. We’re getting money coming in. We’re respected. And, eventually, the steel prices will really start to go down, because all of these new plants are going to be competing against each other. But we won’t have foreign countries dumping — that’s the word they use, “dumping” — steel all over the place and destroying our factories, destroying our plants, destroying our companies, and destroying our jobs.
Since I was elected, we’ve added 400,000 new manufacturing jobs. Remember, that was the obsolete deal. Obsolete. I used to say, “Why is it obsolete? We have to make things.” Manufacturing jobs are among our best jobs — and we’re just getting started.
We’ve also liberated millions of Americans from the crushing burdens of Obamacare. The cruel individual mandate penalty is gone. That’s where you pay a lot of money for the privilege of not having to buy bad healthcare and pay for it. It’s gone. Nobody thought we could get rid of it. That was the most unpopular provision, by far, probably on anything, but certainly in Obamacare. And Obamacare is now on its last legs, fortunately.
And through Associated Health Plans, we’re giving Americans the ability — just opened — millions of people going to be signing up. Millions and millions. We’re giving Americans the ability to join together to purchase much better and more affordable healthcare and health insurance, including bidding across state lines. So all of the insurance companies are going wild. They want to get it. You’re going to have great healthcare at a much lower price. It will cost the United States nothing. Nothing. Think of that. Will cost us nothing. And that’s Secretary Acosta — Secretary Azar is coming out with another healthcare plan somewhat different. Result the same. Much less expensive healthcare at a much lower price. It will cost our country nothing. We’re finally taking care of our people.
Finally, there’s another matter that’s of profound importance to me. And I wish to discuss it right now, before we leave, because there’s nothing like what we’ve been working on. So important for the lives of not only Americans, but lives all over the world.
At this moment, a plane is carrying the remains of some great fallen heroes from America, back from the Korean War. They’re coming back to the United States. Mike Pence, our wonderful Vice President, will be there to greet the families and the remains. And I want to thank Chairman Kim for keeping his word. We have many others coming. But I want to thank Chairman Kim in front of the media for fulfilling a promise that he made to me. And I’m sure that he will continue to fulfill that promise as they search and search and search.
These incredible American heroes will soon lay at rest on sacred American soil. Even during the campaign, people would come up to me — it’s a long time ago — many decades ago. Oftentimes they were older. In some cases, they were younger. Great-grandfathers. My great-grandfather, my grandfather, my father — they asked if I could do something about it. I’d look at them, I’d say, “We don’t get along too well with that country.” They said, “Whatever you can do.” And it’s something that was very important to me. Many people have asked that.
I’ve asked the Vice President and others to just pay a special tribute — and they will do that. So we honor the sacred memory of every incredible American patriot who fought and died in that war.
In everything we do, in every action we take, we are fighting for loyal, hardworking, patriotic citizens of our blessed nation. We’re making our country great again. We’re respected again all over the world. Our military will soon be stronger than it’s ever been, by far. That in itself will produce thousands and thousands of jobs. Nobody makes equipment like we do — nobody — whether it’s planes or missiles, or any form of military equipment. We make the best in the world, by far.
We’re making it possible for our allies to buy that equipment quickly, where they don’t have to wait for two-year approvals, and more. We’re doing great. And I’m very honored to see that 4.1 number. Perhaps I’m even more honored to see that deficit shrink — the trade deficit shrink so much.
With that, I’d like to ask Kevin Hassett, Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, and my very good friend, Larry Kudlow, if they could both step forward and say a few words.
Thank you all very much. It’s a great day. (Applause.)
HASSETT: Thank you very much, Mr. President. And thank you for your leadership and for the faith that you put in me when you offered me this job. And thank you for standing up for our veterans. My father and my uncle both fought in the Korean War, and you just can’t imagine how much it means to those veterans that you didn’t forget their comrades.
You know, as an economist, it’s my duty, sir, to remind that we should not make too much of one number, right? How often do we hear economists say that? But when I think back to the first time I met with you in the Oval, and we talked about your vision about how to make America great again, you might recall that, in the end, I agreed, yeah, that stuff really ought to work.
And the fact is that if we look at the data today, that we can see the proof of the pudding that the President’s policies are working. And it’s not just in the top line, but it’s in the details.
So the President said that if we deregulate the economy and have a tax reform, that there will be a capital spending boom because the factories will come back to America. If you look at the data, then the factories are booming again.
The President said that if we emphasize energy production here in the U.S., that we could become a dominant energy economy, even an energy exporter. Well, if you look at the data today, one of the reasons why the data is so strong is that drilling and mining activities skyrocketed in an almost unprecedented way.
And finally — and this is the thing that at times, sir, you’ve kind of looked at me and smiled about whether I really agree with you. You said that you would bring the trade deficit down — and you have. The $50 billion reduction in the trade deficit proves that if you stand up for America’s workers and let our allies know that deals that aren’t reciprocal are unacceptable, that you can make a lot of progress.
And so thank you very much for your leadership, sir, and for your faith in me. Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Kevin. Great job. Thank you. (Applause.)
KUDLOW: Thank you, sir. Thank you, sir. It’s a little warm out here, so I’ll be as quick as I can. I want to reiterate what the President said and my pal, Kevin Hassett.
Look, we’ve had a pro-growth agenda. It has been in place for a short while. It is already beginning to work. Low tax rates. Rollback of regulations. Unleashing energy. And trade reform to fix a broken world trading system.
I just want to note in the numbers — and this is becoming a trend — business investment is booming. Nine to ten percent growth in the first half of this year. I believe that’s going to continue. Why do I talk about business investment? Well, that’s the key to productivity, which is the key to growth, which is the key to rising real wages and very strong jobs.
A point that Kevin and I made during the campaign a million times and we continue to make it: These tax cuts, particularly on the business and investment side, are going to be boosting wages, livelihoods, and jobs, for middle-American, ordinary, working folks. And it’s starting to take effect.
And that’s why I agree with the President, this is a boom that will be sustainable. Frankly, as far as the eye can see, this is no one-shot effort.
So that’s me. Thank you, sir. Appreciate it very much.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Larry. (Applause.) Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
Vice President Pence couldn’t be more proud
I’m also proud of VP Pence, perfect wingman for The President
He is all smiles! He looks like he is very proud of POTUS!
he wasn’t always…I was concerned- especially based on his friendship with Ryan!
He’s a good Man, just a bit boring…
Pence is a good man. He walks the fence pretty well. He will NOT carry Trump’s policies forward in 2024. Pompeo in 2024.
Pompeo was fantastic in front of that Senate hit squad the other day! Excellent choice for Secretary of State…unapologetic…100% MAGA!
Pence is a politician….”poll based” leadership… Pompeo and Mulvaney are the real deal.
Socialists HATE work, jobs, innovation, technology and productivity … so the Democraps are poo-poo’ing these MAGA stats. Just give them a “job” at the “no-fire” DMV where they are allowed to sleep through their shifts. And if you threaten their “jobs” … then you’re a RACIST!!!!
Kenji, you forgot to add watching porn on the gubmint computers between the naps.
Dollars to donuts they’ll revise this upward in a few months. It’s a double edge sword anyway, with the FED just rubbing their hands together to raise rates. 8 years of zero rates and massive infusions into the stock market. Trump elected, and they raise rates even before he takes office… and then 6 times since. Incredible. The FED is a joke.
Trump Poised To Take Control Of The Federal Reserve/
Richard X. Bove
Published 11:58 AM ET Fri, 20 July 2018
Updated 6:26 PM ET Fri, 20 July 2018
“President Trump sharply criticized the Federal Reserve this week, saying interest rate increases are hurting the economy.
Trump will have the opportunity to fashion the central bank in the image he would like as he has four vacancies to fill on the board of governors.
President Donald Trump has multiple reasons as to why he should take control of the Federal Reserve. He will do so both because he can and because his broader policies argue that he should do so. The president is anti-overregulating American industry. The Fed is a leader in pushing stringent regulation on the nation. By raising interest rates and stopping the growth in the money supply it stands in the way of further growth in the American economy.”
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/20/trump-poised-to-take-control-of-the-federal-reserve.html
The FED has morphed into a singular role:
Enable Wall Street to LOOT MAIN STREET AMERICA’s GROWTH.
Everything else is chaff & countermeasures.
Pithy and true
No, the Fed is no joke. The Fed is part of the Establishment, hell bent on making America a Eurosocialist nation. For two reasons: Increases the bottom line of those in control and 2) if jobs are shipped to Third World countries, the Third Worlders aren’t as intent on coming here bringing their dysfunction with them (including rape, murder, anarachy) which means the Establishment is not safe. It’s all about money, power and security for THEM. If we have to be reduced to Second World/European existence, then so bit. No big problem for them. they’re not affected. At least that’s how I see it. They’re trying to crash the economy so Trump will be blamed and the establishment can get back in power and on course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree with what you say, with a caviat, .. I don’t know if they want to crash it so Trump get blamed as much as following their record of loosening during Democrat terms and tightening for Republicans. They have to try and normalize what they did after 2000, and esp 2008… they went off in crazy-land theory and part of it was political and part of it was get rich and part was CYA.
I’ll say this: they want to raise rates. And they don’t care one bit if it does crash the economy… even a recession.. while Trump is in office. How’s that? But they want to raise rates at all costs so they can have room to lower them again later…. you know… when a socialist gets elected. ha! ( never gonna happen btw )
President Trump’s business background should be a requirement for this office. He is Commander and Chief AND America’s CEO. This is what we need in the Oval Office, at the opposite end of the spectrum of his predecessors who were not qualified to run a business or understand a P&L. He is taking a handcuffs off, the question begs to be asked, why were the cuffs placed on American Business in the first place? An American president intentionally limiting our gross domestic product? PDJT built a real estate empire. Recent POTUS were either business ignoramus or were handed assets. The US is one massive economic enterprise, finally we have a legitimate CEO, and in the nick of time. Thank God
LikeLiked by 18 people
but but but Barry was a community organizer.
Like is not what I mean!
I wonder why it took soooo long for Barry’s economic policies to bear this wonderful fruit??? ; )
Community Organizer = Business Extortionist
That’s good, Knight. Let me try:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Community Organizer = Protest March Bull Horn
Community Organizer = Useless and Worthless
Community Organizer equates to a Man Without a Resume, died-in-the-wool marxist with islamist background.
PDJT suggests that US GDP can grow 8% or 9% if trade deficit is cut in half. MAGA
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/27/trump-suggests-economy-could-grow-at-8-or-9-percent-if-he-cuts-the-tra.html
Like – but I don’t believe that a business background is a necessity once we get things back to the the way they were when they worked. It’s should be a simpler, “do no harm” mentality.
It would be very hard to make it a requirement – I don’t think there are too many people with the combination of skills and experience that could do this, even with a friendly congress and not fake news media.
SD stated the following:
Additionally, ….{{{ just between us treepers }}} I can tell you with absolute certainty this BEA report was sandbagged at 4.1%. G.U.A.R.A.N.T.E.E.D.
Unfortunately I cannot share how I know; but when the next revised update comes out on August 25th, don’t be surprised to see that number jump significantly. [Possibly nearing 5%]
Here is my explanation:
The mere fact that they had to revise the 1st Quarter after the 3rd and final estimate tells you that they are being insincere with their estimates. It is unheard of to have a revision for the 4th time.
The 2nd Quarter will be revised for the 2nd time on Wednesday, August 29th. The 3rd and final revision will take place on Wednesday, September 27th.
What SD also referenced below leads me to believe that the folks at the BEA haven’t been exposed to this scenario in decades. They are in uncharted territory. They better break open the books from 30+ years ago:
Growth in U.S. exported goods was massive at 13.3% [Table 1, line 17] That is HUGE.
Growth in U.S. imported goods was very small at 1.0% [Table 1, Line 20] That is great.
The combination of massive increases in exports, and minimal growth in imports, led to a net increase in overall GDP from exports of 1.06%. [Table 2, line 45] Let that sink in.
WE DID NOT DEDUCT from GDP growth due to the net result of imports/exports. We actually exported more goods than we imported.
Yep. They did the same crap in a positive way for Obama. In Trumps case they will understate the current number at 4.1% for this news cycle. And then do the revisions in the coming quarters and back date them onto Q2. So they will always understate the number on initial announcement and tack the revisions on when nobody is paying attention. A version of “income smoothing”. Its dumb as it Trump will Tweet everything and expose the bias.
Yes I recall that one month under obama that reported 4.7% was revised way downward later. Extraordinary!
If they used ‘Oba-math’ formula, we’d be @ 7 3/4 %.
LOL 😂! Your absolutely right. The adjustment would be 6 percentage points.
Because of you, Flep, I felt insider-proud of POTUS. front-row-seat insider-proud, like I might as well have been VP Pence standing there grinning. I’ve never felt that way before, because I never had an Insider grooming my expectations! If not for you and Sundance, I wouldn’t have known where the numbers came from or what they meant or why the heck I should care or how I could counter the Liberals when they attack. MANY thanks!
TY Mel! I absolutely felt the same way as our VP. I was so happy 😃 for our President. He had every right to bask in the glory of what he is doing for our country. This meant the world to him. That is why breaking 4% today was so important!
fleporeblog — love your posts. Most of the time you are spot on. I don’t have any inside information, but common sense (and an observant eye) tells me this will be revised upward when the publicity has died down. Just as Obama’s GDPs were always revised downward as soon as they squeezed as much positive out of them as possible. Trump has dealt with real scumbags most of his career, including the mob. But on a scale of scumbaggery, the “estblishment” Deep State Swamp dwellers cannot be beat.
Sad 😢 but so true!
CNN is reporting that the GDP colluded with the KGB. Ana Navarro’s head just explodey! Goodness, it is hysterical reading the twitter feeds of so called economists. LOL! Kruggman left town but claims “no big deal”. Never seen the MSM so depressed about good economic news. I am bracing for a solid week of 24/7 mike cohen news to replace 24/7 michael avenetti news. Does CNN realize they only have a total day audience of about 1 million viewers??? I wonder why…..
“I hope for a recession to get rid of Trump. Sorry if that hurts people” Bill Maher
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://twitter.com/ianbremmer?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
LOL!! How many of those million are captive viewers in Airports and such?? How many really MEAN to watch CNN??
I may be wrong, but I believe that at key parts of the day and evening CNN has fewer viewers than History Channel, Food Channels, Cooking, Nat. Geo, etc. Who knows? Correct me, maybe Hot Rod Garage and Tattoos Are Us could be more popular.
CNN in the airports.
My favorite airport is in Rochester, MN. It was the last airport I know of that banned (I don’t smoke but, smokers never bothered me) smoking. The Minnesotans elected gov. Jessie and one of his first things was to put the kibosh on that.
My visit the time before last their TV had the Glutton channel on. This time, a few days ago there was good old CNN. The TV is on a pillar as you go up stairs to get a sammich. CNN playing, no place to sit, and the sound is turned off. My little airport is getting paid to have CNN on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
ON TIME and UNDER BUDGET.
Winning Bigly!
MAGA
Best friggen vote I made in my entire life. God bless America and God bless our leader!
I second that motion and as a 66 year old man it was definitely my most important vote of my life and I convinced others to do so also. God bless him, his cabinet and all us treepers who believed in him!!
We saved America with that vote. We haven’t fixed it all, yet. But we saved the Constitution, the Republic and our heritage and maybe, if DJT can keep at it, we can create a future for ourselves, our family and our neighbors.
I love MAGA and all the Americans who voted “with Love” as DJT said over and over in the rallies.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
God bless President Trump. The only President in my lifetime I voted for not because he was a “lesser evil” but because I loved him with all my heart and trusted him implicitly.
Can we stop all this damn winning??? Economy, jobs, trade, deregulation, energy independence, SCOTUS picks, NK peace, approval rating at 46% with 90% negative coverage. Next up Iran! My goodness, this man never sleeps! Its like a tornado of good stuff getting done! Not to mention the utter joy I feel every time a liberal pundit loses their own damn mind is like ice cream on top. And that would be 2 scoops of ice cream not one.
LikeLiked by 6 people
😂😂😂
My Hero.
I’ve always said when the politician meets a business man, the politician seldom wins. This is why VSGPDJT scares these people. He is brilliant at both,
and many of them suck at both…
LikeLiked by 4 people
When the pol meets a business man, he asks for a donation.
Thank you President Trump for putting the American economy on your and getting the job done.
I’m sorry but last week when the press was beating PDJT up over his meeting with Putin, I don’t recall Pence being around to defend his strategy. Great economic news though? Pence makes sure to put himself next to him as close as he can to associate himself with the hard work of PDJT. I don’t recall Cheney attaching himself to GW whenever he made speeches.
Yes, I noticed that. Pence is usually nowhere to be found during the media-manufactured crises. The best you can say about him is he does not publicly criticize the President or call him “f-ing moron” like T-Rex reportedly did. Also, I can’t imagine him smuggling a leftist “writer” into the WH and feeding him malicious gossip like Bannon did.
For all the bad press about him, Pence has not given me a reason to dislike him yet. If he hates Trump, he’s smart enough to keep his mouth shut.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s gonna be Pence. You really believe that after 8 years, Trump is going to endorse somebody else? He would look ridiculous. Pence is playing for 2024 and everyone knows it, and if Trump wins in 2020, Pence is the LOCK for the nomination.
@ merenary…agreed. I also have a feeling Pence is waiting for something to happen to Trump, so he can take his place and rino up the white house.
It’s possible, but I’m not gonna say a bad word about him until he makes that first mistake. I do believe Trump is having an effect on him though – “changing” him.
Pence is a sly one. But he knows that if Trump gets re-elected, his nomination as successor is basically SET IN STONE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It doesn’t change the fact that if Trump wins a second term, Pence is a virtual LOCK for his successor.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Don’t be surprised if Pence gracefully steps aside before 2024 (possibly 2020)
Like George H.W. Bush after President Reagan. If it is Pence, I hope that works out better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MAGA!! I am not sick of winning.
Perhaps somebody more knowledgeable than me can expound, but does anyone think there was some funny business going on with Obama’s quarterly GDP numbers? Just looking at a graph, there were absolutely horrendous quarters (0.0 – 1%) growth, with occasional massive quarters mixed in (5%, 4.5%, 4.4%). It looks totally unnatural. Even looking at Trump’s admittedly small sample size, you see MUCH MORE consistency.
Obama’s economic sample size looks bipolar or manic. I have a suspicion they were goosing those big quarters, I just have no idea. It’s the same way I suspect they were outright manipulating the deportation numbers. You look at them, they go steadily down in a nice, clean decline. It looks completely fake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
So glad President Trump is not bashful about taking credit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
And that means a Red Wave Tsunami in Nov.
“As the trade deals come in one by one…”
Oh, PLEASE, winner.
Given the aggressiveness of the plan, the level of talent, skill and experience on the team, and the manifest power of the organizational structure, these deals won’t be coming “one-by-one”.
They’ll be flooding in, in their tens, and hundreds, and THOUSANDS!
There’ll be a long line for deals, and the best may go first.
Couldn’t agree more….and with these GDP numbers all world leaders will be taking notice and trying to cut in line to get a piece of the action. That is except for the SJWs just to our north…..I, for one, am not the least bit tired of all this winning!!!
“I will be the greatest ‘jobs’ President God ever created!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Our VSGPDJT is the very definition of a True Visionary! May God bless and protect him each and every day. So thankful. What a time to be alive and see history being made before our eyes.
Amen!
President Trump’s GDP GROWTH SCOREBOARD:
[reposted from earlier thread]
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-economy/
Trump’s MAGAnomics AGENDA is WINNING – SUSTAINABLY!
• CUT TAXES to INVEST in Jobs, Workers and Factories
• REFORM TAXES to EXPAND INVESTMENT
• DEREGULATE the Economy to ACCELERATE Expansion
• UNLEASH ENERGY to become the DOMINANT EXPORTER
• REFORM TRADE with RECIPROCITY for ZERO Tariffs, Barriers & Subsidies
• ELIMINATE TRADE DEFICITS to REINVEST in America
GDP GROWTH RATE Gains
• 1.8% Annual Average for Obama and GW Bush
• 3% Annual-Average track for Trump: Highest in 13 years
• 4.1% Q2 Rate (Release 1 of 3)
1% Gain in GDP GROWTH RATE Impact
• $3 Trillion in New Wealth
• 10 Million New Jobs
3% GDP GROWTH RATE Impact
• $20 Trillion Economy will DOUBLE 10 years FASTER
• 12 Million New Jobs
• $10 Trillion in New Wealth
… beyond the $7 Trillion Gained so far under President Trump
TRADE DEFICIT REDUCTION Impact
• $52 Billion Reduction on track for 2018
• 1% GDP Growth per $50 Billion Reduction
PRIVATE BUSINESS INVESTMENT Growth
• 1.8% Growth in Obama’s Year 8
• 6.3% Growth in Trump’s Year 1
• 9.4% Growth tracking in Trump’s Year 2
WORKFORCE GAINS under Trump’s 1.5 Years
• 3.7 Million MORE Jobs since Trump Election
• 400,000 MORE Manufacturing Jobs
• 3.5 Million LIFTED from Food Stamps
WORKFORCE LOSSES under Obama’s 8 Years
• 1.5 Million FEWER Prime-Age Worker Jobs
• 200,000 FEWER Manufacturing Jobs
• 10 Million DUMPED onto Food Stamps
TAX CUT Gains under Trump
• 6 Million got Bonus Gains, New Jobs and Bigger Paychecks
• $300 Billion Profit Repatriation during 2018 Q1
• $4 Trillion Profit Repatriation on track in total
UNEMPLOYMENT Winning under Trump
• African-American LOWEST in History
• Hispanic LOWEST in History
• Asian LOWEST in History
• Women LOWEST in 65 Years
• Disabled-American LOWEST in History
• Veterans LOWEST in 18 Years
ECONOMIC Winning under Trump
• Wages Rising FASTEST in 17 Years
• 95% Manufacturer Optimism HIGHEST in History
• Business & Consumer Confidence HIGHEST in History
TRADE Winning under Trump
• 20% EXPORT Gains in 2018
• NATURAL GAS Net Exporter for first time since 1957
TARIFF Winning under Trump
• 25% Steel Tariffs ended the DUMPING
• U.S. Steel adding/expanding 8 Steel Plants
• EU Trade Deal signed to put Aluminum & Steel Tariffs for EU on HOLD
speaking of steel, has keystone construction began yet?
/
BEHOLD THE STABLE GENIUS!
never ever doubt!
Our stable, STRATEGIC genius 👍
Forever we have heard we need a business man to run this country and it finally happens. Look a the results now and that is with 100% of the dem party and 50% of the republican party and the deep state working against him. Just image where we would be now and would be headed if these hateful America hating political scumbags got on the Trump Train and worked with him. The guy is a problem solver.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. No businessman other than Trump also has a Hollywood star in the famous sidewalk (Apprentice). So a truly unique combination of talents. God given, God directed.
A businessman who loves the limelight and knows how to work the media to his advantage
I read that headline as:”President Trump Delivers on The Economy… “
Wait a second. So is Sundance saying that we DID NOT have a trade deficit for the Second Quarter?
That can’t be possible.
+ 50 billion.
We ran a $50 billion dollar trade surplus for Apr-May-June?
That can’t be right.
And if it is true, I can’t imagine that lasting.
It’s still phenomenal. And I 100% believe Trump will get us to a trade surplus, I just don’t expect it this soon. In about a year, after some of these trade deals are locked in and signed, yeah for sure.
No. 51 billion less of a trade deficit, whichnis a huge quarterly improvement. We are stiill deep in the hole.
He loved these numbers, the Boss is woke. Now to get rid of the buzzards and fly. The universe is ours.
Meanwhile on CNN, their economic analyst prepares to dispute the great news: “Stormy, what do you make of all this GDP chatter?”
F**king A
That’s about all I can say. It should be the Presidents reelection slogan…
“Wait, he really accomplished all that?
He sure did
F**KING A!”
NYT reports GDP number is too big.
The writer must have went to the same economics school as Cortez. You know, working overtime or working two jobs is bad for the economy.
The economy can only get works when 2Q gets revised up. /sarc
worse
And now, the Democrat Response…..
Today the President touted his economic numbers & made a big deal about the GDP, the job numbers & the future economic forecast
Some may see this as good news, but not the democrat party. Good news is all inclusive & doesn’t leave anybody out
Nowhere in Trumps speech did he include & represent the undocumented Americans, the millions here now & the many more millions yet to come
How will they be able to compete for jobs with raising wages & our laws being enforced?
The Presidents reckless economic initiatives will mean the wealthy, the elites, Hollywood stars & politicians will have to pay more for their servants, an injustice that can’t be tolerated
The idea that a President looks out for Americans only is not only racist, but shows his indifference to the millions & millions of future undocumented Americans living now in Mexico & South America
Undocumented Americans are what makes America great, not so called actual Americans, & our upcoming socialistic platform cannot survive if those so called Americans are doing well & thriving
Our party foresees a bright future of South American style socialism, a utopian paradise that needs the right people to make it work
So we reject President Trumps vision & actions as racist. Americans aren’t the only people in the world & they’re not going to be the majority in America either if we regain power
Come election time, it’s your choice. Choose Democrats
Took me all the way to the last couple paragraphs to realize this wasn’t an “official” Demonrat press release. Or is it real??? 😀
I close my eyes, and I see President Trump riding a horse called ECONOMY.
He’s waving his 10 gallon hat, and digging in his spurs. He’s kicking up the dust.
And following behind him is the UNITED STATES that he has lassoed
with his lariat, and he is pulling us along, and shouting
“KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”
YIPPEE KI-YAY!!!
I like your image.idea better than this one. Its from right after election. If it were to be redrawn, there would be a.much bigger haul!
Congrats to the USA for electing a leader who knows what he’s doing and puts America first.
Canada’s “brilliant” PM Trudeau doesn’t seem at all interested in repairing or improving trade relations with Trump or America’s booming economy.
“Canada’s new Minister of International Trade Jim Carr has invited a dozen trade ministers to meet in October to discuss how to fix the World Trade Organization. But two countries have been left off the (invitation) list: the U.S. and China. The invitees are Australia, Brazil, Chile, the European Union, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea and Switzerland.”
““It’s a working group of like-minded nations to act as a catalyst for action, for concrete proposals. The intent is to broaden that group once there are concrete proposals to discuss,” Joseph Pickerill said.
If there is one thing over confident and inept liberal leaders are good at it is talking at “working groups” while Trump is an achiever who gets things done in the fastest and most direct way.
https://globalnews.ca/news/4357236/canada-world-trade-organization-reform/
Lurking Lawyer here. Posting this informational comment here, although could have done so on a couple of previous related threads. Topic is whether the Fed can derail Maganomics, and what Trump can do about it. There is some concerning Treeper comment misunderstanding/misinformation the following comment corrects.
Fed Reserve was established by Act of Congress in 1913, 12USC221-522 as now several times amended. Main purpose was to create a national currency, the ‘Federal Reserve Note’, aka ‘dollar’. A good thing. Set up as a quasi independent fourth branch of government for the sake of currency stability. Another good thing.
The current fed governance has two layers. A 7 member Fed Reserve Board of Governors (BoG) serving staggered (by 2 year) unrenewable 14 year terms, nominated by President and approved by Senate. And a 12 member FOMC, appointed by BoG from the 12 regional fed banks and which may include BoG, that sets monetary policy via the fed funds rate (FFR), essentially the risk free interbank reserve requirement lending rate upon which all other (higher) interest rates depend. More on FFR follows.
Trump’s potential “control” of Fed Res is similar to his impact on SCOTUS. Presently there are 3 sitting and 4 as yet unnominated vacant BoG. Those choices (he can get 4 if he hurries and wins 2020, else at most 3 if he wins 2020) will influence who else is picked for FOMC, so indirectly (via a two step selection process) monetary policy. Now if Trump likes the direction of the 3 sitting, nominating the 4 vacancies is not a high priority.
Switching to my MBA plus near PhD summa econonmics hat, a rough rule of thumb is that the FFR should approximate the year forward GDP growth estimate, which given the Q2 4.1% implying ~3% annualized, means the FOMC could raise FFR (currently 2%) by another 1% over the next 6 months/1 year with no damage to underlying Maganomics. The considerations are very complex, and involve stuff like constancy of money velocity, price stability, and currency stability.
By the Fed Res Act Amendment of 1977 (12USC225a) the BoG and by extension FOMC have 3 coequal official congressional charters:
1. Maximize employment
2. Stable prices (no inflation)
3. Moderate long term interest rates
There is tension between these, so no easy ‘answer’. Considering everything, roughly best met when FFR ~ GDP growth.
So in my opinion Fed now has room for about a 1% FFR increase, especially considering Trump is reducing economic headwinds: deregulation, tax cuts, bilateral trade reciprocity. And given already record low unemployment and record capital investment. Treepers, please do not wish for a Fed enabled Trump economic ‘bubble’ that pops before Nov 2020. Trump’s got this, and ‘controlling’ the fed to keep ‘abnormally low’ interest rates under present circumstances is NOT a priority.
Agreed
While we all personally love the super low interest rates, they have just been way too low for too long.
Just locked my mortgage at 4.00% I don’t think it will be this low again in 20 plus years.
My theory is rising Fed rates will pull everyone off the fence. This includes businesses waiting for capital purchases and families buying homes, cars, other big ticket stuff
With more even trade, stopping financial abuse by China and others, low unemployment, and industries again growing, a GOP sweep in November could set the stage for even faster deficient reduction. Ya, MAGA is winning and the Dims can’t stand it. Fun to watch libby heads exploding
Would I love to see transcripts of Obama’s college records. Assuming they still exist. Doubtful he ever took an economics or finance course in his life. And we know he had no private sector work experience.
Everytime he tried to talk economics he sounded like a robotic imbecile, reciting talking points fed to him by his handlers. In fact most of his comments about everything sounded facile, sophmoric and shallow. Just leftist mantras updated with new slogans and buzz words.
He was literally a community agitator, who caught Democratic attention with his platitude filled speech at their convention.
The zeitgeist of the time was ripe to create a narrative that filled the blank canvas he really was. It was spread like wildfire by the media, who projected their own world view on to that blank canvas.
It would be wonderful if real life experience and accomplishments outside of academia and politics factored more into all candidate qualifications.
LUV IT!!! For the LibMSM, this is Armageddon in more ways than one…we are starting to smell the carcasses lying in the ditch on the Trump SuperHighway. Hold your nose, Dems, but even worse, your prospects of success for this fall on Election Day are diminishing by the minute. Betcha you didn’t know what WINNING was going to look like, so THIS IS IT!!! 4.1% ain’t a complicated concept to appreciate, no matter where you are on the political spectrum. Good luck spinnin this one, HA! All the tantrums, throw-downs, and public castigation of Trump supporters have not only been souring those who have been watching from the sidelines, but have been revealing the true nature of the Left who will pay the heavy price by losing vast numbers among the Electorate. Too late, the bus left and you’re not on it! WAAAAAAAAAAH😦😣😥😢😫😭
Oh look, the potted plant speaks!
Sorry. Maybe to disrespectful, but I will never forget Sundance calling him that…
*sigh* too
