President Trump Participates in Iowa Workforce Development Initiative Roundtable – Livestream…

President Trump headed to Iowa today for a MAGAnomic business review and workforce development and policy discussion for U.S. workers. President Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross participate in a workforce development roundtable:
PDJT is on a roll. I have not seen him this excited (relative to PDJT) in a long time.
Have you all been noticing how he’s shoring up and adding new voting blocks to his ‘base’? He’s recently added ex-pat Iranians, he’s added the ex-pat Koreans, now its the farmers.
This base person hopes he soon gets back to the Wall and all other immigration issues, including mandatory E-verify. Understand the benefits of trade, workforce development, etc., but sure would like to see more personal involvement in moving his immigration platform forward.
And how is he to do that if Congress undercuts him at every turn on the issue?
He is our VSG POTUS who has been brilliant in his trade negotiations strategies with help from his fanged “little friends”. While Sessions has been good on enforcement, he is not in the position to negotiate with Congress. So where is our tough immigration negotiators that can deal with Congress like we have with foreign countries on trade? In dealing with NK, the President first assigned responsibility (China). Why can’t we assign responsibility to the USCOC and weak campaign finance laws that pay off the open borders traitors? So in other words, use the same aggressive political and media strategy for dealing with Congress as he has used with Asia, Europe, Russia, Mexico and Canada. There just doesn’t seem to be an infrastructure or plan in place for dealing with Congress other than just supporting MAGA candidates in the next election via twitter and rally comments. This commentary by itself seems weak to me, but who really knows what he is actually doing or planning….
I have a feeling everyone here knows what you are doing ,including yourself.
“This commentary by itself seems weak to me, but who really knows what he is actually doing or planning…”
napoleon32, we the PEOPLE elected/hired them to represent us but have allowed them to think they are our boss. NOT! So it is up to us to contact our supposed representatives in Congress that we are the BOSS and they better wake up and do what we elected/hired them to do or else. We want 2 terms max so let them know seeking re-election may not happen for them. We must have the lifetime benefit they gave themselves without our vote nor authorization be removed posthaste because we need that money for the national debt they allowed under the previous creature in our WH. In other words, they are our employees and that means their jobs are being scrutinized and they had better shape up or be shipped out!
A year ago, even a couple months ago, that would have been highest on my list, too. But I can see now how it has made more sense to get added international *economic* credibility with trade WINS in China and Europe, and against the NAFTA leeches to our north and south.
And to strengthen his international *political* credibility by leveraging the trade-relations successes against the problem with NK.
This has strengthened President Trump abroad, and especially domestically, which is critical to getting a more America-oriented Congress out of those currently there, and more so after the mid-terms.
From that strength, I expect the President sees The Wall as reduced to a problem more of logistics and labor, and less of politics and special favors.
Meantime, poll numbers show rising levels of interest in shutting down illegal immigration.
“NAFT leeches”
That’s a good one!
That’s been my thoughts as well, that he is developing his political capital with all these foreign trade and security deals in anticipation of dealing later with the obstructive Congress.
But I would feel more confident these immigration issues with Congress were going to be addressed effectively if he announced a “killer” immigration negotiation team, just like with all our trade and national security deals. And give them the OK to openly disclose all the Big Ag, Soros and USCOC money and gifts that each open borders (D and R) representative receives. That would be consistent with his approach of assigning responsibility, as in my China-NK example above. Surely there is a lot more than on opensecrets.org. Such transparency would appeal to liberal voters as well and could further cut into that voting block.
It wouldn’t be a stretch to believe that certain “border security” provisions may be woven into the trade negotiations? N’est-ce pas?
LikeLiked by 1 person
But we need far more than just a few trade provisions. It’s a start, but I still think we deserve a full frontal assault team on Congress. They can have a low-key beginning but ratchet up the pressure as they encounter obstruction.
AgaIn – his capacity to speak knowledgeably with people in the business community – love it. A person who is actually knowledgeable doesn’t have to try to impress, strain to influence others or, failing those, sink to manipulation as a communication and leadership tactic.
….in ANY business community….
Agreed.
Which is what makes the DemonzingRats look so buffoonish as day after day they paint Trump as an ignorant turnip truck hick who just shoots without aiming and babbles nonsense.
If Trump’s “tweets” were so aimless, the DemonizingRats, the deep state and the establishment would not be screaming and hysterically crying to make him stop. They should bone up on Br’er Rabbit and the briar patch.
re: Trump’s Tweets, this is a funny/wonderful comment from “daughnworks 247” yesterday under title “30 Hours at Trump-Speed” (we all should save the whole list):
“Trump has learned how to ‘thread’ multiple tweets on Twitter. May God have mercy upon his enemies.”
Exactly. I rec’d an e-mail, a little allegory, if you will, about PDJT & Her Heinous….which points out exactly WHY our President connects to those of us who either owns a business, or works for one…IOW, not for the government:
How do you settle a presidential election when the vote is too close to call? With a fishing contest in northern Wisconsin in the winter, of course!
After the first round of votes were counted, Hillary and Donald were deadlocked. Instead of going through a recount, they agreed to a week-long ice fishing contest to settle the election. Whoever caught the most fish at the end of the week would be the President-elect.
They decided that a remote frozen lake in northern Wisconsin would be the ideal place. No observers on the fishing grounds, but both would need to have their catches verified and counted each night at 5 PM. After Day 1, Trump returned with a total of 10 fish, Hillary came back with nothing.
Day 2 finished, and Trump caught another 20 fish, but Hillary once again came back with nothing.
That night, Hillary and her cronies got together and accused Trump of being a “low-life, cheating s-o-b.”
Instead of fishing on Day 3, they decided to follow and to spy on him and figure out how he was cheating. Day 3 finished up and Trump had an incredible day, adding 50 fish to his total.
That night, Hillary and her democratic cohorts got together for the full report on how Donald was cheating. Hillary stood up to give her report and said, “You are not going to believe this, but he’s cutting holes in the ice.”
And this story tells you the difference between a successful businessman and a career government politician.
To the ignorant, doing things according to the rules looks like “cheating”. There’s a saying among people in high tech: any process that’s sufficiently complex looks like magic to those who don’t understand how it works. Reminds me of the Obama quip about needing a “magic wand” to fix the economy. Obama failed to grasp the complexities of economics while PT knows economics very well, and therein lies the difference in results.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not really one for much “down time”, is he?
An absolutely amazing President.
Donald Trump is an excellent listener.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And a super salesman.
ut oh. PDJT is throwing green caps into the audience. He should be impeached for attacking the people. /sarc
This was wonderful because for years I thought Iowa was way behind other states near by. I can also congratulate my brother-in-law in Cedar Rapids, who sent my nieces (his step-daughters) to what was then called “Junior College” to develop skills for good jobs. This was done some 35 or so years ago. He is a well trained man with degrees and knew the value of women getting and developing skills as my sister without much education owned a shoe stores and always thrilled to fly to NY for more learning and buying for her store as an example of what women can do as well. We are proud of our President and how he allows others to “brag” and not hog it all like some before him have. We have been blessed and having lived and worked outside the USA, I am so proud again to see my America returning daily.
Carrie… You helped me realize something about our VSGPOTUS that has been obvioius all along, yet I didn’t think of it until I read your comment.
All his life President Trump hasn’t hesitated to promote himself, what people call bragging, some with scorn. I think most of us have developed the attitude that pointing out one’s own success is lacking humility. I’m reconsidering that.
As usual President Trump teaches us by example.
This is what I’ve learned from him: It’s okay to brag about your accomplishments as long as you brag about other people’s accomplishments as well.
President Trump is eager to give credit to others, to encourage them, to call them “amazing” or “incredible.” He lifts himself up, yes, but he also lifts up others. That way success is spread around.
I love that about him!
P45 uses the word “We” more in one day than Barry has used in his entire lifetime.
Ahhh. Kaputo and doomsayers back on. “PDJT is not as crazy as people feared.”
You have no idea Kaputo! PDJT just made another deal you business global elitists said was impossible. Keep saying impossible. To paraphrase PDJT “impossible is only the starting point of a successful negotiation.”
OK time to get some things done. I will be back when PDJT speaks in IL or when EMaC comes on. Which ever comes first.
I missed much of the livestream but it was exciting to learn how the governor of Iowa has partnered with businesses to identify skills that are needed so that specific training programs can be implemented at the community college level. It sounded like businesses have committed to invest savings due to tax (and regulation) cuts into training employees to fill open skilled positions. As a side note, does our president ever rest?!
Watched and re-watched. Very inspirational.
