President Trump Participates in “Made In America” Product Showcase Event…

President Trump is emphasizing “Made in America” products at a White House event to celebrate products manufactured in the U.S.A. Approximately 344,000 manufacturing jobs have been created since the President took office:
Busy day SD. Thanks as always.
24-7/365.25 Machine!
Can’t tell you how awesome this is whenever I see “made in America “ or read anything that promotes “made in America altogether ! It sends inspirational thoughts in my mind, tears of joy in my heart, and pride in my soul! It truly gives me hope to prove the naysayers wrong, the doubters to be humbled and the haters into believers! With a little love for our fellow American, we truly can be Americans again working together to enrich everyone’s life through values, hardwork, and respect for one another and to teach that it’s better to give one a fishing pole than to give them fish! The American way! Yep! Made in America a time honoured tradition that we should all be proud of! Thank you Mr, President!
Jedi9, we are currently a divided nation – thanks to ozero, the divider-in-chief. When more of our citizens are able to participate/benefit in our growing prosperity, I believe we will see more unification. We will always have malcontents but their numbers should dwindle.
Janie, and we, by our very attitudes, can hasten the marginalization of those who would be violent and unproductive.
We should be strong in our stand…difficult when we suffer from even physical attack.
But if our enemies cannot discourage us, and I don’t believe they will, the President’s approval numbers will continue to climb, and it will be the enemy who will decrease in numbers and strength, as his supporters gain… to the benefit of our great Country.
Beautiful piper, just look at the amazing success of #walkaway!
This comment brought to you by Red Wing shoes. (Mostly) made in the USA!
They’re pricey, but boy do they last. Cheap ain’t good and good ain’t cheap.
We get what we pay for!!
Which is the reason for “saving up” for American made quality.
Works for me 👍
I still have mine and they’re close to 18 years old! That’s quality!
this was a great ceremony! love mofga!
And it’s just Monday. The President looks like he’s having fun.
That’s what’s awesome about Trump Weeks. You start with something awesome, then by Friday you’ve scored two or more additional awesome things, for a total of 3 or more awesome things. Things get so awesome you can’t even remember the Monday awesome thing! IT’S AWSOME!!! :^p
Awesomely awesome! 😎
ORION deep space capsule from NASA, an actual F-35 Stealth bomber, a wicked luxury Winnebago, a fishing boat, and a Ford F-150?
I’m dying.
Wowie.
Only in America.
🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸
That picture is awesome.
America.
Love her.
great! like moontownship rally!
Space Force 2030
Dream Job for a 40-something sci-fi dork such as myself. Absolute. Dream. Job.
WWWHHHHHAAAATTTT!!!!! No freaking way. I would have said: “fantastic photoshop, my friend”. I cannot believe that, that is so freaking awesome. Does this man have a set of you-know-what, or WHAT? I say: “Yes. Yes he does.”
Yep, American made Titanium Grade!
Thank you, Mr. President!
And thank you, Sundance, for the platform you provide for all of our President’s accomplishments.
Finding more and more products “Made in the USA”, and it’s getting easier.
Dollar Tree even carries paper napkins produced right here in America!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
I’ve stopped buying reader glasses at the drug stores because they’re all made in China (foster grant and the rest) ; so I went online and found some really nice ones made in America at readingglasses.com; the one con was the glass case that came with the glasses had a “made in China” sticker on it. I let the company know how disappointing this was and stated that surely they could make glass cases to go go with the glasses.
Excellent 👍
Thanks, I buy a lot of readers and will check this out!
Thanks, peace. I will check them out. 👀
Daughn!! Great tweet!!!
The comments at the feed are vile!
Negatives getting their panties in a wad, as usual.
Explains their funny walk, always leaning to the left 😐
I absolutely love this. I emailed the President after the last one and told him how much I enjoyed the coverage of it. It looks so fun I wish I could go and ooh and ahh over all the stuff we make.
Look! Actual Aliens Have landed at the White House! They claim they didn’t want POTUS tweeting in ALL CAPS at them–so they are turning themselves in now…
😆😆😆
Thanks, Marica, I needed that!
Thank you!
Loved those songs!
We need to bring our troops home.
Love the feel good stuff.
Quite a stark contrast to Obama’s “You didn’t build that!” Showcase.
Obama is jealous because he wasn’t made in America and finally admitted that “he’s the first American president from Kenya.”
Ouchy ouch ouch.
Finally
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/obama-to-african-audience-i-visited-kenya-as-first-american-president-to-come-from-kenya/
Thank you!
Like a slow drip but it’s getting out.
No Harley? <sarcasm;><sad-face/></sarcasm>
Thank you for covering this. Too bad there is no televised coverage so more could know that there are great things going on.
Donald J. Trump was made in America!
🇺🇸🦁❤️🦁🇺🇸
^^^THIS^^^
I had an Igloo Elite ice chest out in the yard to keep drinks and ice for the landscapers who I didn’t want tracking muddy feet inside. Somehow the lock broke, so I made a quick trip to buy another one (later, the head guy said he could fix it). While contemplating the purchase I realized it was well over 30 years old and had traveled to soccer games, picnics and multiple fishing trips. No prob. Two is better than one.
Good ole “Made in the USA” — Katy, TX. Thank you for you service, Igloo.
Walk through Walmart and try to find one of those.
We’re closing the corral gate after the horses have bolted.
Very well put! We need our Mustangs back!
Oh, my little red Mustang…what memories.
Jedi9
Back then the new models came out every year. Our automobile designers were great!! They were the standard in the world.
Then the copycats in other nations took over. They just didn’t have the vision or the joy of designing new things. They only saw the bottom line and although the bottom line is important, that was never what America was about.
America has always been about vision and being the best we could be. As Melania says “Be Best.” They took our factories, stole our designs and made what was a great movement into a mediocre pursuit of money.
I used to love to see the new car designs each year. I loved to live in a country that was always pushing the envelope and exploring new ideas.
Now even the movies and TV shows are pathetic imitations of the old designs and old shows.
America is different. We started out that way and we stayed that way.
The Globalists did everything they could to destroy us. Hillary was moving in for the kill.
Then, by the Grace of God, we moved together quietly and pursued our dream of taking America back.
We elected President Trump. “We’re back”.
God Bless President Trump.
God Bless America
MAGA
What we need, Zippy, is more informed media and their “experts” telling the truth to the public. I watched an hour long discourse on the steel/aluminum industry by a couple of Ph.Ds who knew zilch about the products, and the “journalists” — and I use the term loosely as they had never entered a steel mill of any type during their 5-year-long-legged-short skirts-career — all agreed that China had taken PDJT for a ride.
Right. What those academics don’t know about the trade industries would fill the Library of Congress in digital form. The politicians with a few exceptions are worse. The USA is going to thrive because nobody does it better when these idiots in their Ivies and D.C. get the heck out of the way and stop manipulating the “free” markets.
Somebody needs to rewrite the Webster’s Dictionary and stop the propaganda. Don’t give up hope, Zippy. Not yet.
Our horses will all come back now. We had American horses, not wild horses and even for horses, there is no place like home.
I did. Bought a Coleman Xtreme cooler made in the USA for $40. Works great. Meanwhile others are paying $400 for Yeti coolers made in China.
Good for you! Feels good, doesn’t it.
Walmart has been on a “made in America” thing of their own for the last several years. They are providing aid to startups and purchasing American items to sell. Look for the American labels.
I will go back and look for Made in USA. I gave up on them years ago.
Walmart started out saying they would feature Made in USA goods. Now all of their goods are made in China.
I seldom set foot in a Walmart now.
That was great. Thank you President Trump.
I don’t know what else to say, I’m in awe of this man. He promotes America, which is to say the American people, which is to say you and me, more than anyone ever, George Washington included. He’s our best friend, our biggest cheerleader. And it’s obvious he loves doing it. His love of country is overwhelming. I’m bumbling around looking for words, I don’t know what to say. The experts all told us that America was basically through, done with, party’s over. One man said no. He’s bringing it all back, losers and haters be damned, bigger and better and stronger than ever before. He brings tears to my eyes. I want to hug him. Thank you President Trump.
Thank you, your clear statement is completely understood.
And all of us agree ❤️
Resurgence of American Pride, it’s beautiful, and all thanks to God’s Divine Intervention
Donald J. Trump was born for this moment and we are blessed to witness history in the making.
God Bless Donald J. Trump 🙏
Even though he may be a bit of a germaphobe, I have a feeling he’d love to hug all of us too.
I’m right with you, sometimes it’s hard to come up with the right words to convey our emotions, especially with one as our President. He loves us all so much and wants us all to flourish, it’s hard to express our genuine thanks.
Hopefully, one day, you might get your wish and get a hug from our President Trump. I hope one day I will be able to too.
Be well and stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
❤️❤️❤️
I couldn’t agree with you more! It has taken a lifetime but to have such a cheerleader for us flyover people is just awesome and worth the wait.
Disdained no more. Cheers to you. 🙂
That was beautiful
Shelton, CT in da house.
The White House is open for business! I’ll take the spacecraft for $2,500!
Is it power steering? I’m too old for a stick shift.
space is for the young! free fall speed2!
I’ll fly that sum btch.. and will make it back in one piece too.. Ain’t much different than what I flew before (just in a different direction..)..
Bin…. 😦
There goes Trump waving that magic wand again.
Does anyone know if there is a way we can see all of the great Made In America items showcased today at the WH? I couldn’t find anything last year, but was hoping there might be something this time around. I’d love to see what my state had there among so many other states that I love.
Thank you,
Ma’iingankwe
Good to see you, Ma’iingankwe ❤️
Excellent question, I can’t do much from my cellphone but I’m almost positive if there is a link one of our kind Treepers will post it.
Peace 🌸
Here’s is one list of toys. I think Lincoln Logs, Tinker Toys and K-Nex are made here, too. Will look for more USA links. I need a source linens/sheets (college bound and wedding gifts) if any of you have suggestions.
https://www.usalovelist.com/american-made-baby-toys-toddler-preschooler/
Thank you 😃
I have been hearing commercials for a company named Red Land Cotton. Seems to be an Alabama company that grows the cotton in AL and makes the product there as well.
Cannot personally vouch for their product, but does look interesting.
Agreed, I hear their ad on Sirius XM Patriot, along with another – Boll and Branch.
I cannot attest to their statements either but will now do some research.
Ordered one set. Will report back. TY.
Did my part this week to buy made in the USA products: TrueSlim Jeans and B.ella socks. We have room for improvement in producing yarn and thread and fabric yardage domestically, so go textile sector go!
I made a big deal at J. Peterman about importing their entire catalog, but they do carry some retro styles my family likes. When I found a Panama hat there, they must have had my name on their complaint list, because they quickly informed me that, while they had to import the fibers, the hat was Made In The USA.
I gave them a break because it was the only reasonably priced one I could find for a 75-years-olds birthday and he goes through hats like ice cream on a August noon. Sure enough, it arrived with a YUGE tag on it bragging the USA manufacturing label. Now they need to expand that effort.
We need to make some noise and better choicea.
I LOVE J. Peterman!
The illustrations. The narratives. Addiction 101!
Just returned from Las Vegas with a surface planer so I can start up my Made in Ca custom door and sash business that went out of business on Jan 1st 2009
Wooo who!
Good for you!
Thanks,
Had to shut the doors to a very successful business on Oct 8th 2008 and was demonized for using wood (because it was not green… while fossile fuel synthetics which only lasted for four years were?) for eight years I love outr president and spend every minute I can to educate these snow flakes in Ca (I’m third generation going back to 1882) that Jobs and a good outlook on the future is far better than a welfare check that makes you poorer by the day!
MAGA
Most, most, most excellent!!
😎
Cowboy boots from Texas! 🙂
I just bought a new refrigerator–Whirlpool, made in America! Samsung models are “cool,” but next to impossible to service!
I’m sorry to be judgmental. It’s something I try not to do. But, damn! Anyone who watches and hears our President give this speech and still doesn’t “get it” is an idiot or worse!
Thanks for posting the video, Sundance. Too bad every American doesn’t get to watch it.
Awesome upbeat message with a “can do” attitude.
All the uniparty ever did was tell us “tough luck, those jobs are never coming back” from the comfort of their Washington DC ivory towers.
USA! USA!! USA!!!
Below website lists American made products, organized by category.
https://americansworking.com/
“The American made directory is sorted by categories of products that are made in the USA. To view the listings please click on one of the many made in America categories you will find below on this page. If you are not sure of the correct category please use the search box. We have worked for years to put together this extensive listing of products made in the USA.
Some say you pay more for American Made items and maybe you will, however in the long run you will almost certainly have a better made item made in a labor friendly fashion under environmental laws that protect us all. Most foreign factories operate in ways that would be illegal in the United States. Only you have the power to level the playing field when you decide to buy products made in the USA whenever you can. Please read the article here if you would like more reasons why you should buy American made products The great news is there is something you can do about creating jobs in the USA. Every time you buy a domestic made item you just supported an American worker.”
