Carter Page Discusses the FBI FISA Application Compiled and Used Against Him…

Over the weekend an unknown entity within the intelligence apparatus released the FBI and DOJ FISA application used to gain a Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page. [Available Here]
Tonight on Tucker Carlson television show, Mr. Page appears to discuss the content of the application that was used against him.
Advertisements
Was there a video with this?
LikeLike
Never mind…took a very long time to populate. =D
LikeLike
Michael Caputo was on David Webb’s radio show today, he was on fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So striking that no one else is reporting on how/who/why this came to be released? It is almost like candy being tossed out and every one just grabbing it. Thanks SD for this. Just cannot believe that the MSM/reporters are not curious.
Or maybe they don’t want to be?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like at a Christmas parade!
LikeLike
Most people shrug their shoulders and say so what it’s just one person.
They don’t know about the “two step” surveillance. Frankly I haven’t seen “proof” that two step surveillance was done either in this matter..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t confuse two step with wash, rinse and repeat.
LikeLike
Nobody will talk about it. Why?
LikeLike
Nobody talked about slavery before the Civil War either because everybody knew what it meant, but they didn’t want to deal with it…
LikeLike
Shilling much? Whoever they is may not know, but you do. The FISA application against Carter Page is the “proof” of two step surveillance against the entire Trump campaign.
LikeLike
Justice demands guilty go to prison ” law prescribes” in time the filthy DOJ will be forced to act not acting makes them guilty as well . Start with number two then hook up Sessions he apparently is committed to colusion for guilty to escape Gods judgment
LikeLike
Tucker stepped on his second point, the thing he is most concerned about…. any one catch what it was?
LikeLike
KittyKat Page is upset with the failure of the IC all around if the govt was handling things this way. Tucker cut him off to say it was no failure…it was ‘as designed’.
LikeLike
If Page is a Russian agent then where is Mueller and his indictment?
LikeLike
If Carter Page is a Russian agent, Russia has some serious problems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t it obvious to everyone that he is a CIA agent?
LikeLike
Mueller is not an interested because he was planted Into the campaign with or without his knowledge by the fbi. Obama was the mastermind and running this illegal operation.
LikeLike
Can anyone make heads or tails of his head movements during Tucker’s interview? Not concern trolling…just wondering!
LikeLike
Incredulous head shaking back and forth. Someone who is witnessing crazy and is choosing to cross the street when getting yelled at by a crazed bum. Exonerating body language for any regular folk.
Theories abound about his actual “regular” ‘folkness’. Head shake always puts me in his corner as victim of circumstances and his own life curiosities. Possibly TWICE since he got wrapped up in having to wear a wire on Russians once already in his lifetime.
LikeLike
Imo he was merely indicating visible response and reaction to the points that Tucker made.
LikeLike
Yes absolutely! It’s as simple as you put it. Also
Go watch a crazy person verbally call out to pedestrians… two normal responses…
1) Horror
2) Seen this before head shake.
LikeLike
He’s a bobblehead.
LikeLike
Always the best line of the night from JoeKnuck…!
LikeLike
I’m most interested in the unredacted text to find the answer to page 55 that follows para ‘C’.The reasons that Carter Page cannot be investigated through other means than this warrant.
Why was it good enough to interview Page in the past to have him aid in an investigation on certain Russians but could not be interviewed now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody in the MSM – Tucker apparently included – ever mentions that he worked with the FBI to put a Russian in jail.
Why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s really the crux of how this got put through. Did they trick the judge into agreeing to some sort of privilege that means asking for interviews is illegal.
Grassley has asked for DOJ procedure documents. I want to know how much of page 55, para C that is redacted is directly related to procedures on handling political operatives or people with potential ability to invoke atty client privilege (AKA false Cohen)
LikeLike
Because they were portraying him as an agent who had turned.
LikeLike
yep want to see them respond to why this is the only method to determine that fact at this point. HINT…it’s not. Might be quickest…but the statute doesn’t allow for that unless there is something ELSE they had prob cause to believe was going to occur.
LikeLike
Mr. Page is a cool customer. I’m with Tucker, I’d be a lot hotter under the collar if the G accused me of treason in official docs and used it as a keyhole to spy on the political campaign I was volunteering/working for.
Perhaps it’s more than a forgiving disposition. I believe he believes that Trump has got this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He said there was something else that bothered him more, but Tucker interrupted so I didn’t catch what it was.
LikeLike
Page is a 21st century fancy punk, paid well by our Intelligence apparatus. A Stefan Halper wanna be.
LikeLike
I seem to recall a story that VSG- Tossed a starburst (candy) to the hag from Germany, said “here, don’t say I NEVER have you anything”,..
I remember cause my DAD used to do that, when we were kids.
Some are calling on VSG’ to “declassify evrrything, and let the chips call where they may”, others are saying de-classifying needs to be done strategically.
Methinks we just got out answer, strategic it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That interview was just odd.
It’s as though his neighbor shot his dog, but he’s instead concerned that the cat may not have been fed while he was gone over the weekend.
He must have a golden handcuff or is still in play as a diversionary tactic, either in concert or rogue out of self-interest. But, odd.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very odd interview. He was angry enough to file a civil lawsuit and write a letter to Comey yet I don’t see any emotional response to how his family was harmed that I would expect.
Is it possible that he “agreed” to be used for the FISA purpose since he was an informant for the FBI?
Just weird
LikeLike
Maybe he just loves all the attention.
Never in his wildest dreams…
LikeLike
Carter W. Page….a “riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”
LikeLike
Wait a min-
“The FBI finally answered my FOIA request and this weekend we started having a little bit of transparency…”
Is he saying…?
LikeLike
I think everybody had a foia in on this.
LikeLike
Has anyone noticed Page’s head movement and animated face. I watched it closely it’s almost as if he is giving signals to someone like mores code?
Maybe is just nervous habit ?
Yes he seems very forgiving but maybe he wants to live?
LikeLike
I suspect that Carter Page is part of the Big Ugly. He likely works for the CIA and “volunteered” to work in the Trump campaign, to facilitate the Russia collusion smear campaign. The guy is a dirtbag, not a victim.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was on Hannity’s Radio show as well.
What do you call a guy that:
-Graduated with distinction from the US Naval Academy.
-Served for 5 years as a Naval officer doing intel work for the UN
-Extensively travels to Russia as a “businessman in the energy industry”
-Gets debriefed by the CIA/FBI whenever he returns stateside
-Get really vague when asked if he ever does work for the US Intelligence againces, but certainly doesn’t answer with a no.
Answer:
AN ASSET.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AND in this particular instance the asset is / was employed to “Get Trump”.
LikeLike
I am not impressed with what the Naval Academy is/was turning out. Honors or at the bottom of his class.
LikeLike
The most pressing issue exposed by the reality of rhe contrived FISA app and Surveillance Warrant is that Rosenstein Signed at least 2 of the editions. And given that Rosey is Mueller’s boss—A five story neon sign that points to Rosey says: CONFLICTED.
LikeLike
To the many questions of why is Page not more outraged.
Page 55 Para B outlines that notwithstanding criminal dealings suspected in this individual purpose of the warrant is for counter intelligence. Emphasis COUNTER INTELL
Page is most upset about being revealed as Male 1 by a reporter. By being outed as having been under a warrant. His civil cases are about these facets.
He states to Tucker before getting cut off ‘It’s a failure of our intelligence’…
He’s upset about the leaks.
He’s been a government guys. Knows the value of our ‘tools’ when applied appropriately. Also knows the value of them.
When you know you are in the clear…and you know that your name being leaked is not anything to do with the Court itself…you go after where you see the source of your name being publicized.
Ultimately he’ll have a beef potentially with Wolfe maybe even Clapper…He knows the civil court is the revenge…the failure of the govt is well garbage in (Obama Admin) garbage out.
LikeLike
I still say this old Nixon Admission Speech could very easily be updated to be Obama’s Admission Speech with a few changes. One of the best parts:
“The institutions of government must be used against the people.”
LikeLike
Regarding Mr Pages demeanor. I believe he is CIA . The odd behaviors and ticks make him hard to read. If you can’t have A poker face being overly animated without direction is as good. If he has a truth telling tell you will never find it in all the animation. For now his Russian cover is blown BUT it can be restored.
The cover would be “angry bitter used former agent willing to turn” Keep in mind formally he was an idiot according to the Russians yet they tried to deal with him.
Keep.in mind the idiot they talked about and the idiot we are watching graduated near the top of his naval academy class and worked for n naval intelligence. My guess is IQ 150 plus.
I think right now he is just trying to feed a narative back to CIA that he’s still a Patriot and will play and trying to be a blank canvas for later cover story.
But hell I see spooks everywhere.
LikeLike
NUNES just confirmed
10:31 EST on Ingram…
“They interviewed Carter Page in 2014. What do you do when you are suspicious of someone. You go out and interview them. This is the problem. You don’t go out and get a FISA warrant.”
Page 55 Par C and the following redactions will matter BIGLY. And obviously they are woefully inadequate to meet the statute of FISA in Nunes eyes.
LikeLike
Carter Page doesn’t seem upset in the least that he was spied on. He keeps saying he feels bad for the American people, not himself. It’s odd.
LikeLike
BTW –
Q indicated that Manfort was a plant also. Has anyone actually verified that he is in solitary confinement?
LikeLike