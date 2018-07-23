Carter Page Discusses the FBI FISA Application Compiled and Used Against Him…

Over the weekend an unknown entity within the intelligence apparatus released the FBI and DOJ FISA application used to gain a Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page.  [Available Here]

Tonight on Tucker Carlson television show, Mr. Page appears to discuss the content of the application that was used against him.

50 Responses to Carter Page Discusses the FBI FISA Application Compiled and Used Against Him…

  1. mazziflol says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Was there a video with this?

  2. NJF says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Michael Caputo was on David Webb’s radio show today, he was on fire.

  3. Stephen says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    So striking that no one else is reporting on how/who/why this came to be released? It is almost like candy being tossed out and every one just grabbing it. Thanks SD for this. Just cannot believe that the MSM/reporters are not curious.

    Or maybe they don’t want to be?

  4. Wayne Robinson says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Justice demands guilty go to prison ” law prescribes” in time the filthy DOJ will be forced to act not acting makes them guilty as well . Start with number two then hook up Sessions he apparently is committed to colusion for guilty to escape Gods judgment

  5. KittyKat says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Tucker stepped on his second point, the thing he is most concerned about…. any one catch what it was?

    • CopperTop says:
      July 23, 2018 at 10:34 pm

      KittyKat Page is upset with the failure of the IC all around if the govt was handling things this way. Tucker cut him off to say it was no failure…it was ‘as designed’.

  6. SR says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    If Page is a Russian agent then where is Mueller and his indictment?

  7. lowyder993s says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Can anyone make heads or tails of his head movements during Tucker’s interview? Not concern trolling…just wondering!

    • CopperTop says:
      July 23, 2018 at 10:24 pm

      Incredulous head shaking back and forth. Someone who is witnessing crazy and is choosing to cross the street when getting yelled at by a crazed bum. Exonerating body language for any regular folk.

      Theories abound about his actual “regular” ‘folkness’. Head shake always puts me in his corner as victim of circumstances and his own life curiosities. Possibly TWICE since he got wrapped up in having to wear a wire on Russians once already in his lifetime.

    • KittyKat says:
      July 23, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      Imo he was merely indicating visible response and reaction to the points that Tucker made.

      • CopperTop says:
        July 23, 2018 at 10:41 pm

        Yes absolutely! It’s as simple as you put it. Also

        Go watch a crazy person verbally call out to pedestrians… two normal responses…

        1) Horror
        2) Seen this before head shake.

    • joeknuckles says:
      July 23, 2018 at 10:43 pm

      He’s a bobblehead.

  8. CopperTop says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    I’m most interested in the unredacted text to find the answer to page 55 that follows para ‘C’.The reasons that Carter Page cannot be investigated through other means than this warrant.

    Why was it good enough to interview Page in the past to have him aid in an investigation on certain Russians but could not be interviewed now?

    • Curry Worsham says:
      July 23, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      Nobody in the MSM – Tucker apparently included – ever mentions that he worked with the FBI to put a Russian in jail.
      Why?

      • CopperTop says:
        July 23, 2018 at 10:38 pm

        It’s really the crux of how this got put through. Did they trick the judge into agreeing to some sort of privilege that means asking for interviews is illegal.

        Grassley has asked for DOJ procedure documents. I want to know how much of page 55, para C that is redacted is directly related to procedures on handling political operatives or people with potential ability to invoke atty client privilege (AKA false Cohen)

    • KittyKat says:
      July 23, 2018 at 10:39 pm

      Because they were portraying him as an agent who had turned.

      • CopperTop says:
        July 23, 2018 at 10:43 pm

        yep want to see them respond to why this is the only method to determine that fact at this point. HINT…it’s not. Might be quickest…but the statute doesn’t allow for that unless there is something ELSE they had prob cause to believe was going to occur.

  9. Former lurker says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Mr. Page is a cool customer. I’m with Tucker, I’d be a lot hotter under the collar if the G accused me of treason in official docs and used it as a keyhole to spy on the political campaign I was volunteering/working for.

    Perhaps it’s more than a forgiving disposition. I believe he believes that Trump has got this.

  10. Dutchman says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    I seem to recall a story that VSG- Tossed a starburst (candy) to the hag from Germany, said “here, don’t say I NEVER have you anything”,..

    I remember cause my DAD used to do that, when we were kids.

    Some are calling on VSG’ to “declassify evrrything, and let the chips call where they may”, others are saying de-classifying needs to be done strategically.

    Methinks we just got out answer, strategic it is.

  11. evergreen says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    That interview was just odd.

    It’s as though his neighbor shot his dog, but he’s instead concerned that the cat may not have been fed while he was gone over the weekend.

    He must have a golden handcuff or is still in play as a diversionary tactic, either in concert or rogue out of self-interest. But, odd.

    • AZ18 says:
      July 23, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      Very odd interview. He was angry enough to file a civil lawsuit and write a letter to Comey yet I don’t see any emotional response to how his family was harmed that I would expect.

      Is it possible that he “agreed” to be used for the FISA purpose since he was an informant for the FBI?

      Just weird

  12. JoD says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Carter W. Page….a “riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”

  13. Curry Worsham says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Wait a min-
    “The FBI finally answered my FOIA request and this weekend we started having a little bit of transparency…”
    Is he saying…?

  14. singingsoul says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Has anyone noticed Page’s head movement and animated face. I watched it closely it’s almost as if he is giving signals to someone like mores code?
    Maybe is just nervous habit ?
    Yes he seems very forgiving but maybe he wants to live?

  15. Joemama says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    I suspect that Carter Page is part of the Big Ugly. He likely works for the CIA and “volunteered” to work in the Trump campaign, to facilitate the Russia collusion smear campaign. The guy is a dirtbag, not a victim.

  16. Jay Wizz says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    He was on Hannity’s Radio show as well.

    What do you call a guy that:

    -Graduated with distinction from the US Naval Academy.
    -Served for 5 years as a Naval officer doing intel work for the UN
    -Extensively travels to Russia as a “businessman in the energy industry”
    -Gets debriefed by the CIA/FBI whenever he returns stateside
    -Get really vague when asked if he ever does work for the US Intelligence againces, but certainly doesn’t answer with a no.

    Answer:

    AN ASSET.

  17. Ray Runge says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    The most pressing issue exposed by the reality of rhe contrived FISA app and Surveillance Warrant is that Rosenstein Signed at least 2 of the editions. And given that Rosey is Mueller’s boss—A five story neon sign that points to Rosey says: CONFLICTED.

  18. CopperTop says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    To the many questions of why is Page not more outraged.

    Page 55 Para B outlines that notwithstanding criminal dealings suspected in this individual purpose of the warrant is for counter intelligence. Emphasis COUNTER INTELL

    Page is most upset about being revealed as Male 1 by a reporter. By being outed as having been under a warrant. His civil cases are about these facets.

    He states to Tucker before getting cut off ‘It’s a failure of our intelligence’…

    He’s upset about the leaks.

    He’s been a government guys. Knows the value of our ‘tools’ when applied appropriately. Also knows the value of them.

    When you know you are in the clear…and you know that your name being leaked is not anything to do with the Court itself…you go after where you see the source of your name being publicized.

    Ultimately he’ll have a beef potentially with Wolfe maybe even Clapper…He knows the civil court is the revenge…the failure of the govt is well garbage in (Obama Admin) garbage out.

  19. andyocoregon says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    I still say this old Nixon Admission Speech could very easily be updated to be Obama’s Admission Speech with a few changes. One of the best parts:

    “The institutions of government must be used against the people.”

  20. trialbytruth says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Regarding Mr Pages demeanor. I believe he is CIA . The odd behaviors and ticks make him hard to read. If you can’t have A poker face being overly animated without direction is as good. If he has a truth telling tell you will never find it in all the animation. For now his Russian cover is blown BUT it can be restored.

    The cover would be “angry bitter used former agent willing to turn” Keep in mind formally he was an idiot according to the Russians yet they tried to deal with him.

    Keep.in mind the idiot they talked about and the idiot we are watching graduated near the top of his naval academy class and worked for n naval intelligence. My guess is IQ 150 plus.

    I think right now he is just trying to feed a narative back to CIA that he’s still a Patriot and will play and trying to be a blank canvas for later cover story.

    But hell I see spooks everywhere.

  21. CopperTop says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    NUNES just confirmed

    10:31 EST on Ingram…

    “They interviewed Carter Page in 2014. What do you do when you are suspicious of someone. You go out and interview them. This is the problem. You don’t go out and get a FISA warrant.”

    Page 55 Par C and the following redactions will matter BIGLY. And obviously they are woefully inadequate to meet the statute of FISA in Nunes eyes.

  22. Tiffthis says:
    July 23, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Carter Page doesn’t seem upset in the least that he was spied on. He keeps saying he feels bad for the American people, not himself. It’s odd.

  23. Joemama says:
    July 23, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    BTW –
    Q indicated that Manfort was a plant also. Has anyone actually verified that he is in solitary confinement?

