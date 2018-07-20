Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses the White House Workforce Initiative and Trade…

Yesterday U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sat down for a discussion about the White House workforce development program that aims to bridge the skills gap for American workers. Secretary Ross discusses the initiative and also shares insight to President Trump’s trade agenda.
The important and interesting trade discussion begins at 04:15 and Secretary Ross outlines his initial sense of contact with Mexican President-elect AMLO on NAFTA:
On the “trade-war” meme, I have to laugh at the anonymous interest [07:25] who worries the Wall Street equity markets could lose value at a rate of 23%. Why laugh? Here’s my reference point – Yes “equity markets”, ie. “investment markets” will drop while the U.S. economy expands…. Yes. It will happen. Here’s why: Main Street -vs- Wall Street.
Wall Street, The Chamber of Commerce, and the paid whores in DC (of BOTH parties), along with their lobbyist bosses, have bled this country dry for long enough! Time to return the power to Main Street, where it benefits vast portions of honest, hard-working Americans and actually raises the standard of living across the board!
Too much wealth is being put in the hands of too few people. This has happened in the past decade. Jeff Bezos net worth is 143 billion. Forbes found a record 2,208 billionaires, collectively worth $9.1 trillion.
There is nothing wrong with people making good money. My only grudge with them is they make money by using the foreign workers instead of American workers. It is US government job is to promote companies to stay in US, hire American workers, create the American wealth and prosperity. Instead of, in the last 3 decades, the US government encouraged the companies to go off shore for cheap labors, give incentive, tax break and lower barrier for import and create government dependency to Americans. It is just mind-boggling for me that US government did that. Then here come President Donald Trump to the rescue.
Amen sister.
So, I am hoping that the projection of a 23% equity market value loss doesn’t affect domestic small caps…
A 23% equity market value loss will not get Trump or any other Pub. elected anytime soon.
It will depend upon which segment is affected a pnd how that affects the S&P and institutional retirement acccount stock picks.
If plans are dispersed and only a fraction of holdings are affected, then the overal drop will not be as severe. And also notwithstanding other increases in wages, salaries, lower food prices, etc.
Grrrrrr….and….
As long as the paychecks are getting fatter. Most people won’t care.
That is why PDJT talks extensively about tariffs, trade war but literally minimum implementation of tariff yet. He gave the corporations of America time to adjust their business plans and investment priority before the tariffs and trade war hit. Any corporate boardroom in America that do not dust up, study, plan, or implement the plan B (Make in America) by now should be sue for malpractice. Also PDJT creates the uncertainty of tariffs would slow down, change, reverse any foreign investments, purchases or manufacture that is in the pipeline or cancel-able.
We can’t forever forestall action needed to make trade fairer for fear of temporary perturbations. No pain no gain.
Are we willing to give up the House, Senate, WH in 20? A 23%loss in equity market value would wipe out the entire gain in the stock market since Trump was elected. Many middle class people are invested in the stock mkt. through 401k and retirement systems being invested in stocks. There has to be a way to bring back main street w.o bankrupting Wall street.
A 23% drop in stocks wouldn’t cause much angst for middle class workers so long as their salaries continue going up, and their taxes continue down.
Also, the most reliable voting block, retirees, don’t have their retirement plans in volatile stocks unless their broker is incompetent. Maybe they have some in BP, Chevron etc, where they are getting a dividend, and will continue to do so.
My point is that there should be domestic small capital and/or domestic stock investments which will start to thrive, as investors grab on to the success in the USA. In other words, once again people will take risk in investing in a good thing. Not trying to gamble specific good or bad outcomes.
The multi-narional global brands might be the sector that is completely affected by a projected 23% drop.
A 23% drop of 26,000 would result in a market worth 20,020.
Just remember, that is not equal across all equities.
“The multi-narional global brands might be the sector that is completely affected by a projected 23% drop.”
WSB, This is a very good observation.
The multinations are getting triple whacked… More costly imports, more costly exports. More costly labor market.
Also, “drop” might be an inelegant and even deceptive term, as it implies rapidity.
IF the decine is gradual, and ONLY effects certain sectors, like large multi-nationals, $ will follow, or transition as investors move from those who have been RAPING- the U.S., to as described above NATIONAL, rather than international company stocks.
It’s inevitable, as you shift from Wall st. ‘Engine’ to Main st. ‘Engine ‘.
Excellent point! Time to review IRA’s, 401K’s and any other stock accounts.
As any securities industry sage will report, Diversify.
Love Wilbur Ross!
I absolutely LOVE our Wilburine! These MORONS don’t realize that our President has the backing of the American people. They want their country back. They saw this incredible EO and what it means for ALL current Americans and future Americans.
They don’t mind having to pay a little more today in order to get our manufacturing to come back and produce in our country again. Our President knows that the way he is fighting for us is a winning ticket in November. If China, Mexico, Canada, CoC, RINOs, MSM, European Union etc. think our President will back down because of the Midterm Election, they are in for a big surprise!
China is getting punched in the mouth with their tariffs on soybeans! Brazil doesn’t have more to produce and the Chinese people aren’t going to change their crops for soybeans. Your still taking our soybeans with your dumb ass tariffs that were imposed.
WINNING!
concur
🎼 Hold on baby just a little bit tighter
Hold on a-just a little bit tighter now baby 🎵
Nothing worth having ever comes easy 🇺🇸
Does this announcement sound like a man that is afraid or is bluffing:
The Blonde Bimbo is most likely getting screamed at in her ear as Stephen Moore raves about our Economy and our President.
The FAKE POLLS are losing their minds as our President’s approval numbers continue to climb!
And they’ve got to be wondering…. What the fawk is wrong with crazy Whoopie?
You know what I love?
They keep testing Wilber with questions that they should know the answers to.
But they haven’t bother to find the answers themselves. Instead, they run scared.
But Wilber has all of the answers, because he knows what he is doing.
“communist china has tried to replace our soybeans with beans from Brazil. But it would require Brazil to increase their soybean output by 60%. If they could do that, they would have done it by now!”. WOW.
Turns out it was a dumb question with a simple answer that Wilber had in his pocket the whole time.
When is the dumb media going to start believing Trump’s wizards????
Fake news people are the dumbest people walking.
4sure; I don’t know, there seem to be a # of people and groups vyeing for that title, better to say they are ‘in contention’, and certainly NEAR the top!
❤️ our Wilburune, a true Patriot 🇺🇸
They should be required to address him as Mr. Wilburine Ross
⭐️⭐️⭐️
😃
Joe Kernan is a dyed in the wool lib.
Joe is not as bad as some.
True. I like Cramer. He may be a liberal but he keeps politics out of his commentary.
Take a look at WSJ headlines. They’re losing it. CNBC is MSNBC with a stock ticker running on the bottom of the screen….
I am glad to see this type of initiative being done (??? I fear that it is it really going to happen?). My understanding of NAFTA and all the other myriad of free trade agreements made in the past is that there was to be a training program be established to fund and train new workers and workers displaced by these very type disruptive trade programs. That was never done and the funds appropriated from what I can tell has never been done.
But one could easily get a college loan for that very purpose! My kids are in the process of paying off their college loans for their education that these very programs should have subsidized. I am not looking for a hand out for my kids, but if a foreign worker is going to be favored over a domestic worker then one can argue from a conservative (or liberal) standpoint that this type of training is absolute necessary. Who do we care about and protect anyway?
Trump has changed the whole argument and free trade calculus. He recognizes that the American worker, and particularly those in manufacturing, can effectively compete against anyone if the playing field is level. My kids (Yes them!) and myself support him all the way to the goal line!
” Who do we care about and protect anyway?”
Democrats care about anyone who isn’t white… and the more they hate or the farther away they live from America, the better.
