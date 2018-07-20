Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses the White House Workforce Initiative and Trade…

Yesterday U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sat down for a discussion about the White House workforce development program that aims to bridge the skills gap for American workers. Secretary Ross discusses the initiative and also shares insight to President Trump’s trade agenda.

The important and interesting trade discussion begins at 04:15 and Secretary Ross outlines his initial sense of contact with Mexican President-elect AMLO on NAFTA:



On the “trade-war” meme, I have to laugh at the anonymous interest [07:25] who worries the Wall Street equity markets could lose value at a rate of 23%. Why laugh? Here’s my reference point – Yes “equity markets”, ie. “investment markets” will drop while the U.S. economy expands…. Yes. It will happen. Here’s why: Main Street -vs- Wall Street.

Initiative/Executive Order – Expanded HERE

