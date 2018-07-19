MAGAnomics: Jobless Claims in U.S. Lowest Level Since 1969 – As Predicted POTUS Trump Focused on Workforce Development…

Posted on July 19, 2018 by

Begin, with the end in mind….  More than two years ago CTH began discussing the ramifications to a new emphasis on the economy outlined as a possibility of candidate Donald Trump’s economic policy outlook. Within the overall discussion we walked through the anticipated changes possible if A.) Trump won the election, and B.) Trump began instituting Main Street economic policy ahead of Wall Street policy (the past 30+ years).  Today is the two year anniversary of that MAGAnomic prediction.

We discussed the new dimension that would occur between two economic engines (Main Street -vs- Wall Street) as three decades of policy shifted. CTH outlined statistical and measurable KPI’s that would become visible in the space between the policy shifts:

July 2016 – […] The demand for labor increases, and as a consequence so too does the U.S. wage rate which has been stagnant (or non-existent) for the past three decades.

As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve. More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump. (link)

So let’s take a look at the measurable KPI’s via the Labor Department and the Federal Reserve (beige book) today in 2018:

“Unemployment lines across the U.S. last week were the shortest since December 1969, according to a Labor Department report Thursday that showed an unexpected drop in filings for jobless benefits. […] The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, released Wednesday, showed momentum is building in the nation’s job market. “All districts reported that labor markets were tight and many said that the inability to find workers constrained growth,” it said.”  (read more)

(Full Labor Report PDF Here)

In the week ending July 14, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 207,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week’s revised level. This is the lowest level for initial claims since December 6, 1969 when it was 202,000.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Economy, Election 2018, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

129 Responses to MAGAnomics: Jobless Claims in U.S. Lowest Level Since 1969 – As Predicted POTUS Trump Focused on Workforce Development…

  1. fanbeav says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    The democrats will say – “thanks Obama”. What an outright lie! Republicans better have some good campaign ads this November!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Striker Dad says:
      July 19, 2018 at 1:44 pm

      I love that bottom bracket showing an increase of 211 more federal employees filing jobless claims. Thank you, President Trump. Let’s see the jobless claims of federal employees skyrocket!

      Liked by 20 people

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      Never before (at least not in modern times) has there been a presidential administration that could rightly take credit for economic changes during its first term, let alone in its first year. The USA’s economy is simply too large a ship to turn that quickly–that is, unless there had been massive withholding/storing up of capital and capacity in prior years, due to oppressive regulation and other economic disincentives to invest and grow. I see no other explanation for what has happened in the last year and a half. The USA economy was running dead slow on one prop out of 4. VSGPDJT started opening the throttle on the campaign trail and continues to pour it on! Anyone else for skiing?!

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        July 19, 2018 at 2:58 pm

        Great point. AMAZING point.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • FerdinandAkin says:
        July 19, 2018 at 3:41 pm

        RUN FLANK! Ignore cavitation.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • lokiscout says:
        July 19, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        dayallaxeded
        “The USA’s economy is simply too large a ship to turn that quickly–that is, unless there had been massive withholding/storing up of capital and capacity in prior years, due to oppressive regulation and other economic disincentives to invest and grow.”

        You should work for SD! That one sentence captures what Sundance has been discussing in detail in his series of excellently written posts over the past 2+ years. No disrespect for our Founder and Mentor Sundance whose articles include the how and why of MAGAnomics. But our fellow poster “dayallaxeded” has distilled the what caused the sudden turn around to the decades old downturn of the US Economy capped off by the last eight years of the strangling Obama years.

        Money, sitting on the sidelines with no place and no motivation to invest! Nine to Eleven Trillion flooded into Wall Street and I suggest much more than that has been, is being and in the future building/planning stages as we speak.

        Thank you, dayallaxeded, for the post of the day and then some!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • TarsTarkas says:
          July 19, 2018 at 6:50 pm

          No one wanted to spend capital for fear of getting hit with some retroactive tax, or be accused of being anti-environment, or worst of all, seeking PROFIT. Then we were accused of being hoarders and proposals were made to force us to spend our ‘ill-gotten’ gains (see this column http://www.dollarsandsense.org/archives/2013/0613reuss.html for an example). Everyone expected more of the same if not worse under a HRC regime. The sigh of unbelievable relief the morning of 9 November 2016 (I didn’t watch any of the election results, I was so sure we were in for more leftist BS and didn’t want to get more depressed) was palpable. Almost immediately people at work and customers had a better attitude and a new spring to their step, didn’t feel like they had to watch what they said around the office liberal, We felt like we had a future to look forward to. Felt like we could take chances, invest in equipment and equipment upgrades, be willing to hire and train. Lead times on material suck, but better that than scrambling for work and wondering when the next order would come in, if it did.

          Like

          Reply
    • Koot Katmando says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:39 pm

      Only the kool aid drinkers will buy that.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Nigella says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    The economy, not Russia is what the American people care about..

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Orville R. Bacher says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:36 pm

      Every person moved from tax-consuming welfare and onto tax-paying private payrolls, is the classic, “the whole is greater than the sum of it’s parts” economic success story.
      We need Trump to keep this nation healing from the insidious wounds from American traitors on the payroll of China. The Clintons being the Poster Children of the Sell-out of America, but China directly and indirectly pay plenty of RINO’s also.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  3. LBB says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Wouldn’t the 207K number be better in 2018 with population of 330 million vs 1969 with pop. of 202 million ? My brain says yes.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • lokiscout says:
      July 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      Percentage wise absolutely but that requires math and…..you know! Talking about it in absolutes (total populations) is mind blowing to me. Also, absolutes make it a bit more personal as in, “It’s a Recession unless you are one of the ones without a job then it’s a Depression.”

      As percentages:
      1969
      207,000 = 0.102% of the 202 million population.
      2018
      207,000 = 0.063% 0f the total 330 million population

      Better to look at the absolutes and point out how long it has been that low. Better story/more impact.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. sundance says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Normal world perspectives.

    [Media presents bizarro world. This is Normalville]

    Liked by 32 people

    Reply
    • Orygun says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:11 pm

      I must be living in an alternate reality because I watched the entire conference with Putin and I still don’t see anything wrong with President Trump’s remarks.

      Our IC in partnership with the lying Media has been hiding the truth from the citizens of this country for decades. The JFK murder was an insult to anyone paying the least bit of attention at the time.

      The media is once again making the telling of the truth a crime along with their enablers in the so called “government”.

      Liked by 22 people

      Reply
      • MM says:
        July 19, 2018 at 2:32 pm

        Ben Rhodes and company trying to create their famous echo chamber and they are relying on the stupidity of the American people.(Gruber)

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • joeknuckles says:
        July 19, 2018 at 2:38 pm

        That’s because there was nothing wrong with it. The outrage was planned ahead of time. Any conservative who goes along with the “he made a mistake” BS is a fool.

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
      • mimbler says:
        July 19, 2018 at 3:03 pm

        I agree. This is an increasingly common media tactic. They “digest” the news and tell us what to think about it. I this case they are telling us “treasonous press conference with Putin”
        But you are 100 percent correct: There was nothing troubling at all in that press conference. But the Big Lie repeated often enough has the American people (99.9 percent who did not watch the press conference) “knowing” that something bad went on in the conference.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Bo says:
        July 19, 2018 at 3:06 pm

        Origin,

        Your post is dead on point.

        I watched it last night again to see if I missed something. He was fine.

        There is a reason for their reaction going into that meeting and after. Going into that meeting, the ilk said he shouldn’t go. Now after the meeting they are acting identical to my grandson. He’s 3 1/2.

        The reason is obvious:

        $400,000,000 of illegal money was given to the Hillary Clinton campaign as conformed by Putin.

        In a normal world, this would be THE ONLY story deserving wall to wall coverage.

        And can someone explain why no one is talking about this at all, let alone authorities doing something about it? The so called conservative media is dead silent on it also.

        Why?

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Successful Loser says:
        July 19, 2018 at 3:22 pm

        Maybe a little tired, that’s all.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Dennis Leonard says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      What is interesting is how many of those people are treepers,it was like they were saying everything we and Sundance say here.The message is getting out.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • starfcker says:
      July 19, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      That’s better than a Frank Luntz Focus Group

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    tax cut 2.0 coming soon…if theyd pass a real Merit based immigration bill with real eVerify, we’d see 3.5% unemployment!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. Unknownsailor says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    What is the labor force participation rate?

    That is the important figure, as Labor department unemployment figures depend on people actually looking for work. Labor participation rate hit and maintained a historic low during most of Obama’s two terms, and was the key to the dropping unemployment numbers that happened in the latter part of his administration. People dropped out of the labor market as they lost unemployment benefits rather than keep looking.

    The figures you are using are the U3 figures, which is what everyone likes to concentrate on, but expand your concentration to the U6 numbers, which include people working in lower paying jobs that want to work in higher paying jobs they would normally qualify for but cant find.

    Yes, these numbers are good, but there is a lot more going on.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. L. Gee says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Thanks for posting this, along with your other excellent economic threads, Sundance. My eyes roll back in my head whenever I see numbers, so your wonderfully clear, entertaining, and encouraging explanations (using, WORDS–and a few numbers) mean all the world to me!!!

    Let me repeat what many others have thought and said: If you are teaching or ever decide to teach an economics course, sign me up! That’s one class I would never get bored in.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      July 19, 2018 at 1:59 pm

      Hear, Hear 👍

      Economics and all things numerical are typically difficult for me to grasp.

      Sundance always breaks it down and removes the complexities.

      Always!

      Thank you, Sundance 🇺🇸

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. Katie says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    But I thought the communist from NY explained this? The numbers are low because everyone is working two jobs.

    *eye roll*

    I think Sundance needs to tutor her so she’ll finally learn a few things.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. woohoowee says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    President Trump45 has been using his magic wand 😉

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Another YUGE Benefit = Less Protests & Protesters

    Just think, under The Kenyan, the only jobs available were for occupying, protests, and sit-ins. And I’m sure they weren’t paying anything more than minimum wage.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:33 pm

      Too bad we can’t have the figures for Soros funded
      hires over the last few years. Hopefully, the numbers
      are going down as the $$$ are drying up.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      This is such outstanding news! Jobs are for the taking!
      As a matter of fact, the job market is so good that everyone has been about to pick 2 jobs! Yippee!!

      The world according to Alexandra…..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • getfitnow says:
      July 19, 2018 at 4:48 pm

      “Just think, under The Kenyan, the only jobs available were for occupying, protests, and sit-ins. And I’m sure they weren’t paying anything more than minimum wage.”

      _____________________________

      “The Keyan’s” condescending response:

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • TwoLaine says:
        July 19, 2018 at 5:23 pm

        That’s what happens when you elect dumb clucks who have never created a job in their life or signed the front of a paycheck.

        What’s funny/not funny is that the guy told him what the problem was, permitting. REGS! So, what did he do? Piled on more regs than anyone in history, while also pulling a Wells Fargo on Americans by killing their health insurance that they liked, burdening them with with health insurance they couldn’t afford and didn’t like or want, and then taxing them for the privilege of not taking it.

        I said at dinner last week that his policies are all almost dead and that he will be known as the Cash for Clunkers President. I never saw anyone spend so much for so little.

        Like

        Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      July 19, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      Oh yes they were!!!
      When they were advertizing for Seabrook Nuclear plant protesters in the mid 80s they paid $10 an hour. (I was job hunting and saw the ads in the Boston Globe.)

      Louder with Crowder went undercover to get a job at CalPIRG.

      http://americanpowerblog.blogspot.com/2009/08/steven-crowder-on-calpirg-astroturfing.html

      (Hope the link still works. It was a hilarious video.)

      Like

      Reply
  11. Exfiltration of Wealth says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    I’ve said it before: the political insight draws the intellectually curious mind to the Treehouse, but it’s the lazer focused economic info, packaged in understandable and clear language laying out unvarnished truths, that keeps me firmly rooted to my branch.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. allhail2 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Cryin’ Chuck and the San Fran Screecher will be issuing a statement later today that the Democrats are going to fight this to ensure that no one will have a job……………to save our democracy. /s

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. Mark McQueen says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Just a reminder as to why Congressional elections are critical. The “old guard” in Govt. needs to be flushed top to bottom. Congress will find a way to spend extra money needlessly unless they are checked. We have to have a reasonable budget. Those current in place have apparently don’t think so. Show them the exits.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. 6x47 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    The next stunt for the GOP to pull on the Democrats after yesterday’s “Abolish ICE/Stand With ICE” vote?

    Let the Democrats talk poison about how the Trump Tax Cut for individuals is set to expire, then call a special session of Congress to vote on making them permanent. Another opportunity to let the Demoncats show the voters who they truly are.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Mulvaney Merger of DoEd and DoL in 3…. 2…. 1…. GENIUS

    These people know exactly what they’re doing.

    This is Synergistic Domestic Realpolitic on a MASSIVE SCALE.

    Nixon’s economic flailing – Ford’s bumbling – Carter’s incompetence – Reagan’s sabotaged freedom breather – Bush’s betrayal of Reaganomics – Beelzebubba’s “surrender dividend” and faked recovery – W’s war on a credit card – Obama’s Cloward-Piven treachery – all of it dust in the wind.

    THIS – MAGAnomics – is how to run a country.

    Thomas Wictor is right. Trump is the most revolutionary President of all.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      Kind of sad that back to basic, sound economic policy is revolutionary.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      Left out 1986’s screw the little guy insanity. No more
      deductions for credit card debt, no more depreciation
      on buildings ( small scale landlord’s saving grace for
      years).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      July 19, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      It always chaps my azz when some douche Demonrat sanctimoniously crows about the “great economy” Bubba Klintoon had during his terms. That “great economy” was 100% the benefit of Reagan’s economics and foreign policy achievements, albeit slightly blunted by Poopy Boosh’s lying lips and bad trade deals. Klintoon did nothing to generate positive economic growth in the private sector; indeed, had the Contract with America CONgress not held the line at least for a little while, Bubba would’ve used and abused the USA economy into recession well before the end of his 2nd term. That’s just how f’n great the Reagan economy was–it not only reversed the negatives of LBJ through Catarrh, but then bankrolled the massive abuses of Boosh, Klintoon, and would’ve kept Shrub in semi-high cotton, had 9/11 et seq. not happened.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Kate says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    We learned from the Cabinet meeting yesterday many of the plans being instituted and (the best part) followed through to help our economy and the work trade, plus small businesses .
    I am thinking about the training to be given prisoners to be productive citizens and no longer takers.
    What a difference from the former president who had issued the release of so many without any kind of preparation, I wonder what the percentage is of those who have gone on to commit more crimes.
    This is just one of many plans this administration is working on which is asbsolutely mind boggling. We are not use to this kind of leadership and what a refreshing change.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. starfcker says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Old school economics, the way it was taught when I was in college. Get ready for 20 years of expansion without all the fake stuff, immigrants shopping at Walmart with EBT cards Etc

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. White Apple says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    My experience the prisoner issue is the most important issue. Eighty percent of the prison population could be categorized as non-violent. However, when they get out of prison the cards are so stacked against them it is almost impossible to go straight. Many who have been institutionalized find it easier to commit a crime and go back to prison.

    The new apprentice work program for prisoners is a godsend and potentially the best deterrent for future crime being committed for those with present no hope.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      I disagree for the most part. Fixing the “prison problem” from the back end has been tried and has failed. Dollars in vs. dollars out, it’s not very cost effective.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Psycho Monkee says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    We’re a small manufacturer in fly-over country. All (3) production lines are humming. Business is booming. We couldn’t find enough people so we turned to Labor Ready. You know, people who have difficulty finding employment, former welfare, limited education, etc. We’re teaching them new skills. It’s a beautiful thing. 🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  20. Stormyeyes says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Does anyone know…has Q quit posting? Nothing since July 4th.?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      Maybe all his booms got used up on the 4th? I certainly heard a lot at my house.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      July 19, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      Busy with the Russia trip – a military intelligence nightmare – that’s my top theory. However, the “lights out” display was them, I’m sure.

      They may be reorganizing, too. Reevaluate and freshen the psyop strategy. Maybe even go dark, if it’s for the best. They’re still there, I’m sure, but silence may be needed.

      Fun times!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. Avi says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Since there are 100 million more Americans since 1969, ii is even bigger news

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Reloader says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    What. A. PRESIDENT.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Landslide says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    It really IS all about the economy. (Well….that and a few hundred other issues!) “People vote their pocket book” is going to carry us into victory in November & 2020. Hubby talked with a man in south Texas (near the border) who was the only person in his world who voted for Trump in 2016. He said that now all of his buddies are coming around to Trump because of the economy. If your life is made better, you begn to ask why. Then you just might start paying attention to who is responsible for that! 8 years of making America great is going to have decades of positive effects! I believe people’s work ethic will improve dramatically as well. Prayerfully, marriages and family life will be improving as well. The ripple effect covers many, many areas of our lives and culture. It is such a God-send. I am a happy, grateful camper!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Reloader says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      And beyond those benefits of economics, work ethic and family: Americans might even start electing PRESIDENTS … REAL Presidents, once “the bar” is set so high. No More JERKS and Community Organizers, Sons of Dynasties, no half-baked Lightweights. AND NO COMMUNISTS.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  24. Deplore Able says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    “In the week ending July 14, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 207,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week’s revised level. This is the lowest level for initial claims since December 6, 1969 when it was 202,000.”

    In 1969, the civilian labor force of the USA was 80,000,000.
    Today, the civilian labor force of the USA is 162,000,000.

    Think of the ratios:
    1969: 202,000 claims/80,000,000 labor force
    2018: 207,000 claims/162,000,000 labor force

    On per capita basis, the new unemployment claims number today is about 50% better than in 1969.

    This economy is rockin’.

    Like

    Reply
  25. BlackKnightRides says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Context for the 202,000 Claims in 1969:

    We were in the midst of a MASSIVE WARTIME ECONOMY plus the PEAK for draftee MILITARY MANPOWER during the VIETNAM WAR!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. StanH says:
    July 19, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Thank you President Trump, you kick ass.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. carshop says:
    July 19, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    The unemployment number will go down by at least one because I have a job to start in one week! Yeah!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Fools Gold says:
    July 19, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Hallelujah to high school students having options starting in 7th grade such as business, financial, mechanical, electrical, electronics, computer science, robotics, presentation, design/3D modeling, and practical shop skills in all. I’d love it but ow days we don’t have teachers with any of those skill sets who eat on the u union ticket and therein lies part of the hold back. Couple that with democraps, cheap unskilled labor influx, treasonist socialism/communism, globalist new world order pukes at the highest levels of governments probably means American war of ideas will be ongoing until the next BO or HRC comes along and wins. Question is when that time comes along will conservative American constitutional loving patriots be willing to bear arms “again”.

    Sorry to sound like Debbie downer but even a optimism has its days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lokiscout says:
      July 19, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      Know where you are coming from but there are pockets of sunshine. My Grandson starts High School this year and has been in the STEM program and Robotics the last two years. Loving it! You think this old Engineer Grandpa isn’t proud! I figure he is about 2 to 3 years ahead of where I was at his age both in Science and Math!

      Like

      Reply
  29. Wingman says:
    July 19, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    All of this just increases my hatred for that Kenyan clown and his attempts to destroy MY country.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. American says:
    July 19, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Yes, there is low turnover. However, millions and millions of Americans cannot find work that has sustainable income associated with it. RINO Pence, who supported open borders and non-reciprocal trade before Trump picked him, says there’s more jobs than Americans looking for work. He’s full of shit to say that. There’s not enough jobs paying a livable wage, that is a wage you can live off of. Part-time minimum wage jobs don’t pay that. Seal the borders and deport all illegals. End foreign importation of workers for a decade. Let’s drive up demand for American workers so organizations pay them what they need to live. That’s how you decrease disparity.

    Another problem is the deficit. Tax cuts are great but we need to compensate by putting more Americans to work and at work making more money. Why? Well, about 70% of all federal government revenue comes from personal income taxes. “Tariffs” or Value Added Taxes (VATS) on all foreign made goods and foreign services should be materially high enough to assist with that but also by themselves can help drive down the deficit too.

    Like

    Reply
  31. BAM says:
    July 19, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    I was out and about today, and drove by the Bose limber mill just north of Everett Wa, off I-5 today. It has been there since later ’40s; and I remember at one time there was discussion of it closing. But the owner sold it to the employees, and it has been operational, although it seems it hasn’t been processing as much lumber as it used to. Today however, there was a LOT of lumber and logs, hadn’t seen that much for a long time! This is a link to some info about the mill, from an obit of one of the founders.
    https://www.heraldnet.com/news/mill-owner-norm-buse-respected-the-working-man-2/

    Like

    Reply
  32. bsdetector4u says:
    July 19, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Can you say, “the USA is in a course correction?” as in college courses.

    More VocTech Schooling
    More Trade Schooling
    More students getting good paying jobs with less debt resulting in
    Less Liberal Indoctrination Schooling

    Can you say, “Winning!”

    Like

    Reply
  33. Nom de Blog says:
    July 19, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Normally I don’t ask for help understanding these things, so I apologize in advance.

    Are these figures adjusted for population? Working age population? If not, this may be the lowest level ever recorded, on an adjusted basis.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s