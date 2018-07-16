Sean Hannity Interviews President Trump Following Meeting With Russian President Putin…

Fox News Sean Hannity sits down with the president shortly after the meeting in Helsinki, Finland, between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin…
The interview is in two segments. Here is part I
.
Part II below:
Interesting to see this interview that President Trump gave just after the press conference and before social media and the liberal corporate media blew up post conference.
Hannity and Dobbs appear to be the only talking heads who are supportive of the President’s press conference comments and the result of the summit meeting. I do not recall such consternation and anger among his opponents since election night. It must really suck to be them.
I can’t listen to Hannity.. he gets to me… but I’ll speak to your comment because Lou Dobbs was awesome tonight. He gets it. I loved how Lou pushed back with Rollins and the NY Post guy. Also the later segment with Simone and other guy were very good, but too short! Both of them agreed with Lou.
Scott Adams had a good periscope today after the presser, and he had good insight. I am totally watching a different movie than what I’ve heard today.. I liked the presser and thought the President handled himself well. He triggered some folks and got the Awan server stuff into fray.. something DC and the press have been desperately trying to ignore. And the good question… ” Where’s the server? “. That was genius.
HanNutty is a Moloch Murdoch attack parrot with GED education level and annoying egocentric perspective to everything. Much of the Alt-right is AstroTurf, gaslight MSM Lite. Trump is a fearless lion, regardless of his interrogator.
So proud of the Trump-Putin Summit and glimmer of world peace.
Hannity did very well in this interview, IMO. He let PT talk and didn’t repeat talking points or talk over him. I usually don’t watch but I’m glad I did tonight.
Thanks for posting Sundance.
Agree dutzie. One of Hannity’s better interviews.
I agree! Good interview.
What is the point degrading Hannity? He obviously is successful and shares in his wealth. He is not stupid and has worked hard to where he is. He is a bit too much Trump sometimes… but it’s OK since all the Trump haters do nothing but bash him. He and Trump are friends.
Tucker was good once you get by the John Roberts bit. Hannity interview was good also for what I caught. Going to watch the rerun in an hour.
Pres Putin threw a flaming bomb into the room when he made the comments regarding the missing $400 million that went to the Clinton Foundation. Quite a few people are speculating that Pres Trump has “something on Pres Putin” to be able to get him to do that. I disagree. Pres Putin has said, if anyone has been listening to him the past 18 months, that he resents being labeled the “bad guy” from the American election. IMO he is letting the enemedia and Clinton know that he’s not going to put up with it any more and he’s going to start naming names and amounts. It was those comments today that caused the enemedia to go bonkers. They were broadcasting live when he said it and it came as a response from a “reporter”. No putting the genie back into the bottle there.
All true!
Great comment. I was going to mention it’s unrelated to POTUS interview here, but it’s a very important comment I hope everyone will see. That was a big, big deal.
Tucker Carlson was also supportive, esp the the segment with Tammy Bruce. I don’t think a video is up yet.
Do you mean the media who would say something so outrageous like:
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/07/15/abcs-jonathan-karl-tries-to-corner-john-bolton-over-cancelling-cnn-interview-is-it-really-appropriate-654518
This was before the proverbial s**t hit the fan from the media and his so called “party…. The President was proud of the accomplishments made during the summit, and rightly so…
What our President and President Putin are doing for PM Netanyahu and Israel 🇮🇱 is really magical! The Mullahs aren’t able to eat today. Their days are truly numbered. Russia 🇷🇺 is going all in when it comes to Israel 🇮🇱 and their right to defend themselves. The Iranians are getting the CRAP 💩 beat out of them in Syria 🇸🇾 every single day by the Israelis. They have the blessing of our President and President Putin.
Not sure how many of you are aware of the following:
Russia 🇷🇺 has met twice since June with Israel 🇮🇱. They assured PM Netanyahu that they will not sell their s-300 anti aircraft missiles to Iran 🇮🇷. They also said that Israel 🇮🇱 can continue to do what it has to in order to get Iran out of Syria 🇸🇾.
Russia was one of the 5 that agreed to the Iran Deal. They are showing through their actions that they will not fight the USA 🇺🇸 for walking away and implementing sanctions.
The June meeting!
http://www.businessinsider.com/after-netanyahu-met-putin-russia-halts-s-300-missile-defense-to-syria-2018-5
From the article linked above:
Russia is not in talks with the Syrian government about supplying advanced S-300 ground-to-air missiles and does not think they are needed, reportedly.
The news follows a visit to Moscow by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, who has been lobbying Putin hard not to transfer the missiles.
Israel has made repeated efforts to persuade Moscow not to sell the S-300s to Syria, as it fears this would hinder its aerial capabilities against arms shipments to Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.
The meeting last week:
http://www.latimes.com/world/middleeast/la-fg-russia-israel-putin-netanyahu-20180711-story.html
From the article linked above:
On Sunday, Netanyahu told his Cabinet he planned to underscore two basic principles of Israeli policy at his meeting with Putin.
“First, we will not tolerate the establishment of a military presence by Iran and its proxies anywhere in Syria — not close to the border and not far away from it,” he said, according to a statement from his office.
“Second, we will demand that Syria, and the Syrian military, strictly uphold the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement,” a deal that set out a demilitarized zone along their frontier and limited the number of forces each side can deploy within 15 miles of the zone.
The 3 European countries can’t say a word against us bailing and putting severe sanctions on Iran. They tried very quietly to see what our President would say. They got their answer today and won’t say a word come tomorrow given Russia’s stance on Iran!
From the article linked above:
The United States rejected appeals from the European Union to give exemptions to EU countries that would be affected by sanctions on Iran.
In a letter to EU officials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US government wants to maximize pressure against Iran as sanctions begin to be imposed next month.
This man is the go to guy on all things pertaining to Iran 🇮🇷! Here is what he had to say today:
This is YUGE!!. Wow, what a trip you are taking us on tonight, Floe & Baba. I can’t believe the MSM has missed another huge news story… This is beyond pathetic. The MSM obviously was prepared to make the news story up before Putin & Pres. Trump even met with some blanks…The same thing they did before Pres. Trump announced Kavanaugh’s selection for the Supreme Court. The MSM, Dimms, RINOs and all of them intended to come down on Pres. Trump HARD, even though they didn’t know what had been discussed behind closed doors. They are complete fools. The only supporting response I saw today was Rand Paul. Thanks, you guys, your analysis is superb & informative.
Many, many Jewish people immigrated from Russia to Israel. And many Jdws still live in Russia and are not oppressed at all by the Russian government.
Also Putin has met with and supported Israel for years without issues.
Russia is not our enemy.
The military industrial complex developed during World War II needed to survive and to do that they needed an enemy. They chose Russia. And have made trillions from it.
Regarding the press conference. The swamp tried to set our President up.
First it was a meeting between the two most powerful countries in the world.
The swamp wanted it to be a “cat fight” over election meddling. Our President did not fall for it. If he would have, this would have re-validated Mueller’s investigation and may have even implied complicity by our President from Mueller’s point of view.
It is a big nothing burger. The President stayed the truth and had a good press conference.
If you don’t believe it, watch it. It was nothing like the MSM portrayed.
Many were outed today. Newt, Fox News. many
Newt was outed?
More please. <—-sincere
I do not do twitter, but I’ll copy…his tweet
Newt Gingrich
✔
@newtgingrich
President Trump must clarify his statements in Helsinki on our intelligence system and Putin. It is the most serious mistake of his presidency and must be corrected—-immediately.
4:15 PM – Jul 16, 2018
The most serious mistakes of his presidency? Newt…must be working on a new book..
Great 👍 post Gunny!
Terrific, Gunny!
And this one, too…
Today is Supreme Leader Ali Khomeini’s birthday. His present and worst fear….Putin with Pres Trump.
Some damn gift! Just followed you back on Twitter 😉
love this picture of Bolton.
looks like a gunslinger.
“Though he hasn’t been present there, the spirit of Israel’s prime minister hovered all over the summit meeting between the US and Russian presidents in Helsinki in mid-July. Benjamin Netanyahu worked laboriously mobilizing all his influence in Washington to persuade Donald Trump to meet Vladimir Putin.…
On July 11, four days before the summit, Netanyahu was set to meet Putin and sit next to him in his private box at a Moscow soccer stadium watching together one of the two World Cup’s semi-finals. It will be Netanyahu’s tenth meeting with the Russian leader in the last three years. He has more Putin’s hours than any other leader in the world.…”
https://www.jpost.com/Jerusalem-Report/Intelligence-Report-Back-to-the-Future-562417
….
And PTrump spoke with Bibi right after that meeting, before the Helsinki summit.
Awesome! Thank You 🙏 for sharing that nugget!
There is new world order in the way – PTrump, Putin, Japan and SK’s PM, Singapore, Egypt, Saudi and MBS, Indian PM, Poland, Hungry, Czech, Jordan, Israel, may be NK soon and others.
Which are not – UK, China, Pakistan, Germany, Canada, Mexico, France, EU, Australia, NZ and others.
Deep state, foreign lobbyists, NATO, UN and many establishments in the world are in stress.
Speaking of NK, they just announced amnesty for political prisoners. Not a peep anywhere: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/276706-north-korea-announces-amnesty-for-political-prisoners-for-anniversary.html
This is huge. NK wants trade and has been promised lots of it if the borders can be opened up. Kim seems to be trying hard to allow that to happen without having his people flee on mass. Maybe this is part of moving in that direction?
An undoing of the old “New World Order”.
And the others are welcome to use the ballot box to join us!
Augghh!
SR, I agree with you.
I do believe we are looking to an actual realignment.’
Once W Europe falls to islam, there is not way USA is going to pay to defend suicidal Countries.
It may take a while, but history is in the making here, no doubt.
I’ve thought that for a while. We cannot be allied with terror states, which is what most European countries will become.
*Hungary.
Russia is huge in land area and I would guess in vast quantities of natural resources. I wonder if deep state globullists wish they could be in control and get their paws on it? Putin is too much a nationalist to let that happen and they don’t like it. Trump is working to use the US resources to our benefit. Globullists are being sidelined at 2 of the most important countries of the world. How soon before they actually blow a gasket? Me thinks it is soon.
Ya think? Also, some of those globalists have ancestral memories of the Pale of Settlement and simmering grievances against Russia. I’ll leave it at that.
This was what the fall of the Soviet was about. The globalist hoped to divide up the country. Putin has clawed back a lot from the oligarchs who plundered the country.
Play nice, when you need to.
Exactly
No-one in fake msm is asking or following $400M money laundering to Clinton campaign, DNC server and Hillary’s email.
The deep state in panic mode that what PTrump learned from Putin about them.
PTrump also may learned something about own executive branch that own intelligence is not sharing with him. We may see some firings or transfers. RR, AG, Dan Coates, Wray and others may be next.
Dan Coates back stabbed the President today…..I do not do twitter, but saw a quote posted by him.
Along with many others who have now outed themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Coats said in a statement. “We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security.”
Coats’ statement came hours after Trump stood next to Vladimir Putin at a news conference in Helsinki and accepted the Russian president’s denials of interference in the U.S. election.
“My people came to me, Dan Coats came to me, some others, they said they think it’s Russia,” Trump said at the news conference. “I have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be.”
Coates is outed…
We lived in Indiana when Coats was the senator from there. He always struck me as being establishment even then. I was kind of surprised when President Trump chose him but thought maybe the President didn’t have a lot of options from which to choose.
This /\ /\ /\ needs to be said loudly and often. ( Yet waiting for some factual supports for the accusation.)
Sry for the caps,, but …
EXACTLY…..
Trump is screwing Putin worse than Obama and Hillary ever did, so it’s hard to take these hysterics seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are other countries outside of the EU that need oil and gas and Russia intends to meet their energy needs.
Exactly. Screwing = being tough on.
Well, I doubt that Putin likes the idea of our new Space Force.
So…there’s that, too.
He can barely afford to pay his military…and the Russian ‘space program’ is mostly in the hands of Russian private-sector billionaires.
Once we stop paying for rides to the Space Station, they will no longer have that revenue source.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heheh.
That was a factor, yes…but I think it was more like “Satellite TV killed the USSR”.
Somehow, low and behold…thousands of satellite dishes, mysteriously appeared across the Soviet landscape.
What were the Russian people the most amazed at seeing?
Our commercials!
The visions of our grocery stores, with aisles full of goodies to choose from…the people were gobsmacked to see that.
And no lines!
They saw that the American middle class could calmly push their grocery carts through those amazing stores…and have Choices of what to buy!
This was the deathnail to communism.
But it’s true that…”No Bucks, No Buck Rogers”.
And that’s why our VSGPDJT has put our Wilburine in charge of seeing to it, that our Space Program gets the funds it needs.
😀
Afghanistan debacle hurt them terribly, too.
Someone compiled a list
There also sanctions.
And a couple more:
The President is not screwing Putin. Can you explain?
And, in the press conference he was asked about this as the first question.
He stated he had no problems with the pipeline or Russia supplying Europe with energy. His only comment was; “It was healthy competition” And Putin agreed that competition between the two countries was very good, just so either would not “inflate” the prices and screw the people.
I have been saying all day on these threads. “
“Listen to the Press Conference” and please don’t come here spreading rumors or MSM talking points.
Thanks
LikeLike
Not a word about money ($400 million) that the CIA helped send to Hillary or Broward. Not a word…..
Even Hannity did not ask about $400M. PTrump can not talk about CIA operation.
Why? I suspect he was asked not to ask??
See my comment below..
My comment went into the ‘BIN” hopefully Ad Rem will Help Me “Shortly”..
Has the old drunk felt bold enough to tweet again today ?
What strikes me about all the (alleged) Republicanss coming out to make negative comments/tweets is the complete lack of loyalty. Even if they think Trump is a bit wrong… support him anyway, or at the very least keep quiet in public. Talk to him in private if you feel really strongly about it.
There has been no evidence of “hacking” ever made public… I suspect there is none. The pivot to “meddling” is deliberately vague so that the public will still THINK it means hacking (and likely involving Trump), whereas the “meddling” is the usual stuff that everybody concedes all countries do (even USA).
Trump is right to NOT go along with the “Russia meddled” narrative…. unless some actual REAL evidence is presented… and tested in court of law. Putin has called Mueller’s bluff on that.. as well as the trial underway of Concord Management… which when I last looked was NOT going well for Mueller. He has NOT been forthcoming with actual real evidence even now the case is in Court.
^^^^^^^^ THIS
Correct me if I am wrong, but I seem to remember a report coming out a few months ago that stated that the Russian “meddling” had amounted to some facebook ads and some twitter bots. Am I wrong? At what point in time did this meddling all of a sudden get conflated with the information disseminated from the DNC server and Podesta emails??
You are right as far as I know.
And the fb ads included some anti-Trump, and some of the ads were AFTER the election 🙂
rumpole…last time I counted, I think, at least in Congress, there are What? ab 6 Republicans.
And Rs put on display by our msm have to be vetted by McCain!
What can we expect?
What’s ailing that TUMOR?
come on Tumor, I’m rooting for ya!
So I just want to state up front…..
I have not watched the interview yet, nor read any comments. Just want to say that, before doing either, I hope Hannity will actually allow the President to fully answer all questions and not interrupt.
I’ll be back later with a grade on that.
He did … okay.
All Hannity-isms considered, I give him a B+. He kept his interruptions to a minimum (there were a few), was respectful in that, and asked some good questions.
Aside: I REEEEALLY get the sense that there are a TON of questions that Hannity wants to ask, but the “timing” isn’t right and he just won’t go there without POTUS’ “ok”. If true, that means there is a lot PDJT doesn’t want revealed yet, which in turn would be direct evidence that there is a grand plan unfolding and PDJT has ’em right where he wants ’em.
I continue to believe….for good reasons….that the dims/Deep State/Uniparty/Globalists are backed into a corner from which they cannot escape, and time is on PDJT’s side.
FACT: Polls show more and more people are getting “woke” to the Mueller witch hunt, and the details behind same. A majority of American now think it is exactly that….a politically motivated witch hunt. Time, therefore, is NOT on the Deep States’ side.
Am I alone in seeing this?
We’re 18 months into the Mueller investigation, and it’s looking more and more pathetic by the day. Even Never-Trumpers are beginning to cross the aisle., to say nothing of the #WalkAway movement underway.
Now throw a very possible massive Red Wave Nov. on top of that, and then what does the political calculus look like in DC? Who has all the political capital then?
Hmmmm.
LOLOLOL
Woods continually cracks me up.
I guess the SCOTUS thing was just a piffle after all!
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Great interview.
Many good things in here. I think may favorite may have been, however, when Trump said something like “Tucker gets it” and Tucker Carlson, off camera, could be heard laughing.
The Lion is unruffled by the faux brouhaha of the left and its media.
The best part of all of these attacks and set ups — Muh Russia, Charlottesville, Family Separation, Muh Putin Summit — is that they are forcing Trump and his team to get better and better. Like an organism being put through a rigorous evolutionary process only to emerge stronger.
In the end, this will make Trump even more formidable than he is today. Same with the people around him. It’s not fair, what has happened, but you only get better as you fight through the attacks.
One example of this improvement: Trump is not going to the baseball All Star Game tomorrow in DC. He’d only be booed. He knows it. And Trump has not awarded any medals for like the humanities or something. Cant recall the exact thing. From a NYT article in the last few days.
Trump is avoiding these things to not give his opponents a platform. If the NFL guys want to take shots at you, don’t invite them to the White House. Same with the NBA. Same with not go to the baseball All Star Game. Same with not give artists medals who might refuse them.
Trump is POTUS. No one else is. And he is learning, more every day, how to wield that power and position in a way that maximizes his prestige and leverage and minimizes the prestige and leverage of his opponents.
Been one heck of a learning curve. Imagine this was the first 1.5 years you spent in elected office? lol. A lesser being would have been crushed by now.
Good work by Hannity. Eager to see the Tucker interview, and really glad that Bill Shine was hired as Comm Director.
Trump needs people he can trust around him, Shine and Hannity fit that bill. It’s a bunker environment, for now, and that means you only want “foxhole” people to watch your back.
I agree totally MAG. This whole nonsense with the White House becoming the Playboy Mansion has to stop.
I doubt the actual game can come close to Bryce Harper coming back from 18-4 and winning the Home Run Derby tonight. POTUS can watch that on any number of platforms. Aside from being SMOKIN’ hot, Bryce seems like a good guy.
Bryce seems like a good guy, for sure. And I can see why people find him appealing 🙂
Yep. No Playboy Mansion stuff. Feel bad for POTUS (he likes to hang out with athletes and stars), but this is strategic business. I think the White House learned from the Eagles’ stunt. No more of that.
“Great interview.”
Just finished the second segment [watched the first one earlier].
Wonderful interview indeed. Hannity really is a mensch.
I remember vividly, after the shamefully opportunistic excavation of the silly Billy Bush tape . . . Hannity was among very FEW in positions of influence who kept supporting President Trump.
That doesn’t mean he can’t be criticized, but the arrogance of pompous mediocrities who declare he is beyond the pale or not a good journalist is, frankly, appalling.
Good job in my opinion on Hannity.
I know Hannity is not Sundance (who is unique), or even Sharyl Attkisson, in terms of originality and sheer astuteness.
However, I would find it a little ridiculous to complain incessantly about Sean Hannity, one of our most important media allies in a media which is incredibly hostile and unfair to our President.
We have plenty of armchair Jacobinic warriors who feel self-righteous and important if they gather five “likes”. We need to preach less to the choir or to “purge” the “impure” among us . . . and to reach out more to the unconvinced, to the undecided, to the uninformed.
Meantime Hannity, while not perfect, reaches millions and helps MAGA quite a lot. He IS doing important work.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Outstanding.
Thank you, MAG, I enjoy reading your contributions.
We need to learn this is not about us and aggrandizing ourselves and out “purity”, but about participating, with the little we have, and with a modicum of humility, in MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, R, appreciate the kind words. I enjoy your comments as well.
Glad you enjoyed my one comment in particular. That was a great turn of phrase by you. I actually had to say the word “Jacobinic” out loud a few times just because I like how it sounds so much. lol. Not a word you hear every day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With today’s unprecedented vicious political and Fake News/Liberal Media onslaught against VSG POTUS Donald J. Trump the “Enemies of Freedom ie. the Democrats and their cucked RINO/GOPE allies, have again confirmed what we have believed since Election Day 11/8/16, it is clear for all “right-minded” people to see that they are engaged in a coup ‘d ‘etat and now are advocating a civil war. We must act accordingly, soon the attacks will expand beyond the occasional public verbal and physical assaults of Trump supporters and result in large-scale bloodshed when that occurs we must ensure the majority of the vital fluids spilled belong to our oppressors.
“Stand your ground. Don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.”
Captain John Parker
Help Ad Rem,, I think I’m in the BIN again.. 😉
Question:
When does Maria Bartilomo, Lou Dobbs, and Judge Pirro get to interview POTUS??
