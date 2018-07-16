President Trump and President Putin Hold Bilateral Meeting and Discussion…

Posted on July 16, 2018 by

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting in Helsinki, Finland.  As customary the international media were permitted for the initial statements of both leaders.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, European Union, media bias, President Trump, Russia, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

41 Responses to President Trump and President Putin Hold Bilateral Meeting and Discussion…

  1. PreppiePlease says:
    July 16, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Game over. Trump and Putin just ate Mueller’s lunch.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • MsB says:
      July 16, 2018 at 12:12 pm

      Agree, Preppie! In my opinion The Spin on this will be Trump/Putin are buddies. Great moment when PDJT and Putin answered AP reporter at the end. I also liked Putins statement on where do you get the idea that I trust PDJT or PDJT trusts me. So glad this press brief ended with statement on Mueller. Such a farce!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      July 16, 2018 at 12:15 pm

      They really did! And for everyone that thinks that the Mueller charade is going to go on for the next 6 years, you are out of your mind! What Putin did today was drop a MOAB on the head of Mueller and the entire Deep State. The fact that he will be requesting to speak with our law enforcement in reference to the $400 million that the Clintons pocketed from someone that made $1.5 billion dollars and didn’t pay a penny in taxes in the US or Russia was just fabulous.

      The Deep State is losing their minds right now! There was a lot shared between the Bear and the Lion. Our President is allowing Wray, the FBI, Rosenstein and others within the DOJ to bury themselves. He knows everything when it comes to the DNC server, the 33K emails and the Awan servers.

      A GREAT ADMIRAL has recently retired that oversaw the NSA. He was honored by our President in October in front of the entire military brass. Sleep well TREEPERS! Our President is going to bury each and every single one of them!

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
  2. John says:
    July 16, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    It looks to me like Putin wants to get out of there.

    Like

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      July 16, 2018 at 12:16 pm

      Actually the opposite! The Russian press was to ask 3 questions. Our President put an end to the charade early and rightfully so!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • John says:
      July 16, 2018 at 12:59 pm

      As soon as POTUS begins to list the topics for discussion, Putin’s left hand slips from the comfortable top, to the front of the left armrest (as one would to pull themselves forward, or out of the chair), and remains there, for a few more POTUS statements with translations, including during the handshake. That’s the basis for my statement.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. kevin king says:
    July 16, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    How refreshing to have someone sane and down to earth like Trump. God you would think it’s rocket science but it’s not. Simple respect for others gets you a long way.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. yy4u says:
    July 16, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Putin was stone faced during most of POTUS’s speech but a couple of times his expression looked like he understands English.I got the same impression when he was on Sixty Minutes a couple of years back. He waited for the interpreter but I thought he understood the question long before the interpreter gave the Russian translation. I can’t imagine a KGB superspy NOT knowing English during the Cold War, certainly not one that rose as high in the KGB as Putin. Smart man. I don’t understand all the Putin hatred from the Left. As dictators go, he’s small potatoes compared to Lenin, Stalin, Kruschev, et al. But then, of course, they were all Socialists/Communists too.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    July 16, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. Fools Gold says:
    July 16, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Anybody got a transcript of the audio?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Cheesehead54016 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Do the statements about the $400 Million mean the Clinton Foundation folks are gonna be having to answer some very, very difficult and perhaps impossible to answer questions???? Chelsea, Hill, William….. others….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. LallyL says:
    July 16, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    The other side is outraged that Trump seemed to give equal weight to both DNI Coates’ and Putin’s versions of the story equally. Is that what Brennan considers “treasonous”?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • svenwg says:
      July 16, 2018 at 1:47 pm

      Good question. DNI Coates was a political entity running a department that requires a neutral entity that only does what is the interests of the Nation and not a political agenda.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Cheri Lawrence says:
    July 16, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    So proud of our President! Finally a leader who realizes that hostility, nuclear arsenals and proliferation is a very very negative thing for the world! We have much more in common with the Russians and all of humanity than we have differences. It has always been the leaders that have wreaked havoc, death and mayhem upon the people sowing hate and discord. A total false narrative counter to all that is good and decent and divine within us. Trump is the antithesis of the globalists and neocons. Total transparancy, no more back room deals and secrets. Truth and integrity breeds accountability where corruption can not thrive. Total breath of fresh air. Thank God!

    Like

    Reply
  10. jimbo says:
    July 16, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    And as your host here recently pointed out. The “evidence” described as “mountains of evidence” now by the corp state media, STILL has not been presented and the so called “hacked servers” to this day not inspected by actual government intel depts. The same intel depts who are being quoted constantly now, even though they have NEVER made public statements before this POTUS took office.

    “We have mountains of evidence, oh, you’ll just have to TAKE OUR WORD for it!”

    … and based on that evidence you should want to impeach the POTUS you supported.

    It’s getting close these treasonous state dept hacks have no where to hide now.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s