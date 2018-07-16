President Trump and President Putin Hold Bilateral Meeting and Discussion…

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting in Helsinki, Finland. As customary the international media were permitted for the initial statements of both leaders.
Game over. Trump and Putin just ate Mueller’s lunch.
Agree, Preppie! In my opinion The Spin on this will be Trump/Putin are buddies. Great moment when PDJT and Putin answered AP reporter at the end. I also liked Putins statement on where do you get the idea that I trust PDJT or PDJT trusts me. So glad this press brief ended with statement on Mueller. Such a farce!
They really did! And for everyone that thinks that the Mueller charade is going to go on for the next 6 years, you are out of your mind! What Putin did today was drop a MOAB on the head of Mueller and the entire Deep State. The fact that he will be requesting to speak with our law enforcement in reference to the $400 million that the Clintons pocketed from someone that made $1.5 billion dollars and didn’t pay a penny in taxes in the US or Russia was just fabulous.
The Deep State is losing their minds right now! There was a lot shared between the Bear and the Lion. Our President is allowing Wray, the FBI, Rosenstein and others within the DOJ to bury themselves. He knows everything when it comes to the DNC server, the 33K emails and the Awan servers.
A GREAT ADMIRAL has recently retired that oversaw the NSA. He was honored by our President in October in front of the entire military brass. Sleep well TREEPERS! Our President is going to bury each and every single one of them!
It will be interesting to see if Chris Wallace has the guts to follow up on Putin’s accusations and request to US for reciprocity of information concerning meddling as well as illegal cash.
Game, Set, Match!
THIS, this is probably some of what they are afraid of getting out.
This is what Natalia Veselnyskya’s memo from the June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting alluded to.
I don’t think that they’ve touched the story of William Browder’s alleged tax scam of the Russian treasury. But William Browder has served as an anti-Putin “expert” for several MS news outlets over the past 2 years.
Anyone interested should read/watch his depositions related to US vs. Prevezon:
https://www.scribd.com/document/369985484/Browder-s-Second-Deposition-March-16th-2017
What a wonderful day. WWG1WGA!
It looks to me like Putin wants to get out of there.
Actually the opposite! The Russian press was to ask 3 questions. Our President put an end to the charade early and rightfully so!
As soon as POTUS begins to list the topics for discussion, Putin’s left hand slips from the comfortable top, to the front of the left armrest (as one would to pull themselves forward, or out of the chair), and remains there, for a few more POTUS statements with translations, including during the handshake. That’s the basis for my statement.
How refreshing to have someone sane and down to earth like Trump. God you would think it’s rocket science but it’s not. Simple respect for others gets you a long way.
Putin was stone faced during most of POTUS’s speech but a couple of times his expression looked like he understands English.I got the same impression when he was on Sixty Minutes a couple of years back. He waited for the interpreter but I thought he understood the question long before the interpreter gave the Russian translation. I can’t imagine a KGB superspy NOT knowing English during the Cold War, certainly not one that rose as high in the KGB as Putin. Smart man. I don’t understand all the Putin hatred from the Left. As dictators go, he’s small potatoes compared to Lenin, Stalin, Kruschev, et al. But then, of course, they were all Socialists/Communists too.
Putin is way smarter than most people give him credit for.
He does understand and speak English. But, he uses an interpreter for formal meetings like this to be precise.
It gives him time to formulate a reply as he is not pressured by silence while thinking, it is an incredible tool that prevents answers that are purely emotionally driven.
I know vengeance is not mine, but I can’t help feeling a little giddy at the prospect of this spawn of Satan getting what he deserves.
He is pure evil! He comes out of his Hell hole when he has been called out. God Bless Our President!
Keep up the good fight on Tweeter Baba…Its not easy.
Let’s pray you are correct fle, and Mr. Baba. Because one thing is certain. Either they on the opposite side are going to be crushed, or we are. There’s no going back.
John O. Brennan
Verified account @JohnBrennan
55m55 minutes ago
Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???
Its treasonous to talk to Putin but not treasonous to give him our uranium. Something is really wrong here.
Exactly omg!!
Let’s start a collection for a prison-stripe prayer rug for Brennan. I am in for $1. Any other takers?
LikeLiked by 4 people
that thar is funny
I’ll give a buck as long as they hang him after he uses it.
I believe treasonous is the word that fits Brennan.
Good job, flep! Brennan’s tweet just shows what a disgusting POS he is. Watching him squirm will be a just end to his evil reign of terror.
Anybody got a transcript of the audio?
Yes, I couldn’t hear the Russian translater?
Do the statements about the $400 Million mean the Clinton Foundation folks are gonna be having to answer some very, very difficult and perhaps impossible to answer questions???? Chelsea, Hill, William….. others….
I think he was saying it was funneled into the Clinton Pres campaign. Yes, the CF folks should be terrified too.
Surprise. AP has picked it up:
Reuters Top News
Verified account @Reuters
MORE: Putin says we suspect U.S. intelligence officials were involved in channeling $400 million from businessman Browder to Hillary Clinton election campaign
sorry, meant reuters of course.
The other side is outraged that Trump seemed to give equal weight to both DNI Coates’ and Putin’s versions of the story equally. Is that what Brennan considers “treasonous”?
Good question. DNI Coates was a political entity running a department that requires a neutral entity that only does what is the interests of the Nation and not a political agenda.
So proud of our President! Finally a leader who realizes that hostility, nuclear arsenals and proliferation is a very very negative thing for the world! We have much more in common with the Russians and all of humanity than we have differences. It has always been the leaders that have wreaked havoc, death and mayhem upon the people sowing hate and discord. A total false narrative counter to all that is good and decent and divine within us. Trump is the antithesis of the globalists and neocons. Total transparancy, no more back room deals and secrets. Truth and integrity breeds accountability where corruption can not thrive. Total breath of fresh air. Thank God!
And as your host here recently pointed out. The “evidence” described as “mountains of evidence” now by the corp state media, STILL has not been presented and the so called “hacked servers” to this day not inspected by actual government intel depts. The same intel depts who are being quoted constantly now, even though they have NEVER made public statements before this POTUS took office.
“We have mountains of evidence, oh, you’ll just have to TAKE OUR WORD for it!”
… and based on that evidence you should want to impeach the POTUS you supported.
It’s getting close these treasonous state dept hacks have no where to hide now.
