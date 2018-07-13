First Lady Melania Trump Bowls Over Britain….

Posted on July 13, 2018 by

First Lady Melania Trump bowled over Britain with joy as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May held bilateral discussions.

Mrs Trump joined Philip May for a visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on Friday morning.  Melania was, well, ‘radiant’ as she joined Chelsea Pensioners and local schoolchildren for the game of lawn bowling, and ended her turn on the green with a high-five to a Chelsea Pensioner, much to his delight.

Man-o-man…. do we have the best first lady, or what?

Pass me the winnamins.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in European Union, FLOTUS, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain. Bookmark the permalink.

57 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Bowls Over Britain….

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Moar. Winning.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. vikingmom says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    She is so gracious and clearly loves being around children! What a beautiful representative of America – in so many ways!!

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  3. Hutzpa says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Breathtaking First Lady of the United States won my heart at first sight. God bless and keep our First Family under His protection and favor for all the days of their long lives!!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  4. sudsy49 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Grace, beauty, and elegance! I love FLOTUS.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. bullnuke says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Stunning display of grace and beauty. President Trump is a lucky guy. So is America.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. Chiggerbug says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    A LADY with CLASS who is naturally beautiful, intelligent, smart, and LOVES and is PROUD of being an American.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. calbear84 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Such a joy to watch Melania charm the dickens out of the world! Did you see how she let the young lad help her hold the ball correctly? He must have been thrilled!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. LivLovely101 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Nice headline sd…..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. LivLovely101 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Nice headline sd…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Seneca the Elder says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    OMG- so much of our gorgeous Melania, I can’t take it! She is truly AWESOME. Greatest First Lady of all time.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. jackphatz says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    All this plus winning at lawn ball IN heels!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. 17CatsInTN says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    In stilettos, mind you. Right. I can do that too. In my dreams. Certainly not in reality. Lol!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. Seneca the Elder says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    I am officially a Melania Groupie.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. The Devilbat says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    It is difficult to imagine the scene if Hillary Clinton had been president. Yuk !!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • MfM says:
      July 13, 2018 at 2:40 pm

      Then it would be have been Bill doing the bowling and Hillary meeting with May. I bet Mr. May liked the day with Melania more than he would have with Bill.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Curt says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Such an incredibly classy woman and First Lady…. America is blessed in this. She’s the best!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Bowls over. Good one Sundance. LOL
    Our FLOTUS can do almost anything can’t she?

    Love the dress!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. kinthenorthwest says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    She has won them over.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. zephyrbreeze says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Radiant, glowing, healthy. This is the beauty of America.

    Have you seen this video of the decrepit Junger hobbling and stumbling along and having to be helped every step of the way? Is he drunk or just old?

    Fast forward through it to see him need 4 people to help him down the stairs.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. Deplorably99 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Rarely do you see such elegance,beauty and charm in one person but Melania has it all and more!! We are sooooo lucky to have her as First Lady!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. ImHopeful says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Melania is a wonderful FLOTUS and such a lovely change from her predecessor, who usually came across as mean-spirited, put-upon and most of all unpatriotic. I’ve lost count of how many times Melania has done something gracious and caring and I’ve thought that her predecessor(s) would never have done that. Love our FLOTUS!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. kea says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Man-o-man…. do we have the best first lady, or what?— YES we do!!!

    *Hands you a bag of winnamins.*

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Cheri Lawrence says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Yes Sundance you nailed it, radiant, loving, joyful. Pure grace and elegance! Yet so warm and real! What a dynamic duo!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Chuck says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    I have to confess a little here. When POTUS and FLOTUS are out of the country I skim through a lot of the other stuff waiting for updates on what FLOTUS is doing. What a wonderful First Lady!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. WVPatriot says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    The “rebirth” of the EXCEPTIONAL United States of America — beautiful to be an American.

    Praise be to God!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. cyn3wulf says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Amazing. She is setting a standard that won’t soon be matched. This kind of diplomacy can’t be bought; it’s a shame we don’t have a press that will take advantage of it. Just the opposite in fact. Minimize the good and maximize, or, more likely these days, fabricate the bad. I do hope, though, that someone will do a photo-book of Melania as our First Lady. Two, really – one for each term.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Mac says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Machiavelli said you can tell the caliber of a leader by looking at the quality of his subordinates. Well, I’d say that on subordinate looks alone, Trump is the best POTUS we’ve ever had. I very much liked the Bush ladies and Nancy Reagan, but Melania is simply in a class by herself. Not only is she stunningly beautiful, she’s extremely intelligent, courteously gracious and extraordinarily well-spoken in English, which I believe is her fourth or fifth language. Trump deserves incredibly high marks just based on Melania alone, particularly when you think about the horror he saved us from having to listen to for four years!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. covfefe999 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Admins, if this is too horrible I will not fault you for deleting it! 🙂 Here is Mooch during an official US visit in London. Even David Beckham was wearing a suit that day. It’s like she was trying to prove that she can kick people’s behinds. Totally pointless and inappropriate even if it was for the Olympics.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. JamesD says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    It nice having a woman as First Lady again.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      You just made me realize that some day there will probably be one of those confused “trans” things in the First Lady position. Ugh. Hope I am long dead. I have no problem with gays but think the gender changers are mentally ill.

      Like

      Reply
  29. blondegator says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    I can’t wait to see both Melania and PDJT tower over Vladimir Putin. You know he’s just going to hate that. Our First Lady, for the first time in this decade, makes me proud to be an American! (to paraphrase a very bad memory).

    Like

    Reply
  30. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Our First Lady, ‘She’s Got A Way About Her’

    Like

    Reply
  31. MfM says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    She looked comfortable with that ball in her hand. I wouldn’t be surprised if she got some practice in at the WH bowling lane. It might be a place that she and Barron can go to have some fun.

    They would have had to bring some smaller balls in, because the WH lane uses standard size balls not the smaller ‘candlepin’ size balls.

    Like

    Reply
  32. cyn3wulf says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Our President’s good fortune is ours as well.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Christina says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    I like the present First Lady a lot. She’s a gracious, beautiful first lady. I never cared for any of the other First Ladies. None of them.

    Like

    Reply
  34. pecosbill79772 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I call her KILLER.

    Because she SLAYS me.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Old11a says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    We have the best first lady ever. Beauty, class and intellegence all in one package. Finally a First Lady we can all admire.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s