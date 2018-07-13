First Lady Melania Trump Bowls Over Britain….

First Lady Melania Trump bowled over Britain with joy as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May held bilateral discussions.
Mrs Trump joined Philip May for a visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on Friday morning. Melania was, well, ‘radiant’ as she joined Chelsea Pensioners and local schoolchildren for the game of lawn bowling, and ended her turn on the green with a high-five to a Chelsea Pensioner, much to his delight.
Man-o-man…. do we have the best first lady, or what?
Pass me the winnamins.
Moar. Winning.
England was charmed, I’m sure. Let the morons march, scream, fly balloons, whatever. Melania Trump changes the world and melts hearts with merely a smile.
Melania has the market cornered on Making America Great Again.
She is so gracious and clearly loves being around children! What a beautiful representative of America – in so many ways!!
Breathtaking First Lady of the United States won my heart at first sight. God bless and keep our First Family under His protection and favor for all the days of their long lives!!
From your keyboard to God’s eyes!
Grace, beauty, and elegance! I love FLOTUS.
sudsy- don’t forget CLASS.
Stunning display of grace and beauty. President Trump is a lucky guy. So is America.
A LADY with CLASS who is naturally beautiful, intelligent, smart, and LOVES and is PROUD of being an American.
Such a joy to watch Melania charm the dickens out of the world! Did you see how she let the young lad help her hold the ball correctly? He must have been thrilled!
Nice headline sd…..
As always…a lovely turn of phrase.
Nice headline sd…..
OMG- so much of our gorgeous Melania, I can’t take it! She is truly AWESOME. Greatest First Lady of all time.
All this plus winning at lawn ball IN heels!
We didn’t expect anything less!
In stilettos, mind you. Right. I can do that too. In my dreams. Certainly not in reality. Lol!
I never noticed the shoes…………………
I am officially a Melania Groupie.
It is difficult to imagine the scene if Hillary Clinton had been president. Yuk !!!!!
Then it would be have been Bill doing the bowling and Hillary meeting with May. I bet Mr. May liked the day with Melania more than he would have with Bill.
Such an incredibly classy woman and First Lady…. America is blessed in this. She’s the best!
Bowls over. Good one Sundance. LOL
Our FLOTUS can do almost anything can’t she?
Love the dress!!
She has won them over.
Radiant, glowing, healthy. This is the beauty of America.
Have you seen this video of the decrepit Junger hobbling and stumbling along and having to be helped every step of the way? Is he drunk or just old?
Fast forward through it to see him need 4 people to help him down the stairs.
They call it: “back pain”
Maybe vertigo. Looks like he’s got balance problems.
He’s only 63 and he looks 10 years older than Trump!
“Aides for the EU bigwig said the 63-year-old was suffering from sciatica – a painful condition which can affect someone’s mobility and movement.”
I know people with sciatica… and they minimize their walking and have a strained look on their face. He’s either doped up a lot to deal with the pain or he’s drunk.
I was giving him the benefit of the doubt until I read his bio. I thought he was about 80.
One more reason it’s good that Hillary isn’t our president; imagine two stumbling bumblers competing for who can be first to fall down the stairs…
Behold, the “Sick Man of Europe”. Watching that stupid flying woman routine!
I know thought the same thing with that balloon show hahahaha!!
Perfect poster boy for the EU. And another creepy EU photo op with weird cirque du soleil-like performance art.
Goodness looks like Hillary and her collapsing, tripping and swaying antics. The press says it is medication side effects, I don’t think so. Very strange with this globalist group. To me I feel there is a new energy enveloping the world and this is a great example of the old power structure teetering on the verge of collapse!
Interesting. This probably captures the moment from that snark-Pelosi picture of all the “leaders” looking one way and Trump looking the other. They were all captivated by the sparkly twirling girl; he was looking at what was making it work.
Rarely do you see such elegance,beauty and charm in one person but Melania has it all and more!! We are sooooo lucky to have her as First Lady!!!
Melania is a wonderful FLOTUS and such a lovely change from her predecessor, who usually came across as mean-spirited, put-upon and most of all unpatriotic. I’ve lost count of how many times Melania has done something gracious and caring and I’ve thought that her predecessor(s) would never have done that. Love our FLOTUS!
Man-o-man…. do we have the best first lady, or what?— YES we do!!!
*Hands you a bag of winnamins.*
Yes Sundance you nailed it, radiant, loving, joyful. Pure grace and elegance! Yet so warm and real! What a dynamic duo!!
I have to confess a little here. When POTUS and FLOTUS are out of the country I skim through a lot of the other stuff waiting for updates on what FLOTUS is doing. What a wonderful First Lady!
BIG SMILE, Chuck…I do,too!
The “rebirth” of the EXCEPTIONAL United States of America — beautiful to be an American.
Praise be to God!
Amazing. She is setting a standard that won’t soon be matched. This kind of diplomacy can’t be bought; it’s a shame we don’t have a press that will take advantage of it. Just the opposite in fact. Minimize the good and maximize, or, more likely these days, fabricate the bad. I do hope, though, that someone will do a photo-book of Melania as our First Lady. Two, really – one for each term.
Machiavelli said you can tell the caliber of a leader by looking at the quality of his subordinates. Well, I’d say that on subordinate looks alone, Trump is the best POTUS we’ve ever had. I very much liked the Bush ladies and Nancy Reagan, but Melania is simply in a class by herself. Not only is she stunningly beautiful, she’s extremely intelligent, courteously gracious and extraordinarily well-spoken in English, which I believe is her fourth or fifth language. Trump deserves incredibly high marks just based on Melania alone, particularly when you think about the horror he saved us from having to listen to for four years!
MAC,
How blessed we are…we were given a MIRACLE!
My prior favorite First Ladies were Laura Bush, Nancy Reagan, and Jackie Kennedy. Strength, intelligence, grace, and elegance. Melania has taken the top spot. I don’t think anyone will ever be better than Melania.
Admins, if this is too horrible I will not fault you for deleting it! 🙂 Here is Mooch during an official US visit in London. Even David Beckham was wearing a suit that day. It’s like she was trying to prove that she can kick people’s behinds. Totally pointless and inappropriate even if it was for the Olympics.
It nice having a woman as First Lady again.
You just made me realize that some day there will probably be one of those confused “trans” things in the First Lady position. Ugh. Hope I am long dead. I have no problem with gays but think the gender changers are mentally ill.
I can’t wait to see both Melania and PDJT tower over Vladimir Putin. You know he’s just going to hate that. Our First Lady, for the first time in this decade, makes me proud to be an American! (to paraphrase a very bad memory).
Our First Lady, ‘She’s Got A Way About Her’
She looked comfortable with that ball in her hand. I wouldn’t be surprised if she got some practice in at the WH bowling lane. It might be a place that she and Barron can go to have some fun.
They would have had to bring some smaller balls in, because the WH lane uses standard size balls not the smaller ‘candlepin’ size balls.
Our President’s good fortune is ours as well.
I like the present First Lady a lot. She’s a gracious, beautiful first lady. I never cared for any of the other First Ladies. None of them.
I call her KILLER.
Because she SLAYS me.
We have the best first lady ever. Beauty, class and intellegence all in one package. Finally a First Lady we can all admire.
