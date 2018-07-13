First Lady Melania Trump Bowls Over Britain….

First Lady Melania Trump bowled over Britain with joy as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May held bilateral discussions.

Mrs Trump joined Philip May for a visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on Friday morning. Melania was, well, ‘radiant’ as she joined Chelsea Pensioners and local schoolchildren for the game of lawn bowling, and ended her turn on the green with a high-five to a Chelsea Pensioner, much to his delight.

Man-o-man…. do we have the best first lady, or what?

Pass me the winnamins.

