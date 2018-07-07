White House Trade and Manufacturing Director Peter Navarro Discusses Ongoing U.S. China Trade Reset…

White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro appeared on Fox Business last night to outline the U.S. position in the ongoing trade reset against communist China. Almost all of the financial media and economic punditry are intentionally obfuscating the underlying nature of China’s economic model.
China is a communist central government controlled economic system. Free-market principles do not apply when dealing with China; therefore trade strategies based on ‘free markets’ cannot succeed against the centralized planning of a communist regime.
As a den of SOCIALISTS, China NEEDS “other people’s money”, so it is DESIGNED to cheat, swindle, and conspire to GET other people’s money.
TREAT CHINA ACCORDINGLY.
F China.
In my opinion, the reason a Free Market economic system beats a Centralized Government economic system is that in a Free Market, smart people throughout the society can do their thing, whereas in a Centralized Government system, you are limited by the intelligence of the Gov officials (Look at Twinkle Socks). Our Obama socialist experiment, thank God now ended, shows how badly stupid, corrupt people with autocratic control can mess things up.
You are correct. The only thing the Centralized government people are good at is lying and killing people.
Strike hard and strike smart.
Thank VSGPT and his team, MAGA.
Thank God for blessing us so much.
Sundance posted this talk by Navarro on China few days ago. Highly recommended if you missed it. ( Skip the intro it you are short of time. Go straight to Navarro.)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/04/white-house-trade-and-manufacturing-policy-director-peter-navarro-discusses-u-s-vs-china-trade-confrontation/
Thank you kindly for the link.
China reminds me of the puffer fish. At the moment he is all puffed up.
… Facing off with JAWS.
I’ve been thinking that the carrot President Trump is offering China is the wealth that could be gained by aiding in the reconstruction of North Korea.
He has made ultra special efforts to make friends with Xi.
I have been very angry today with our past leaders and corporations, allowing this Commie red nation to rise to such prominence, and subjecting us to their cheap replacements while outsourcing our labor to there.
I still remember the documentary, “Is Walmart good for America” and I’ve had a grudge and an ongoing 90% boycott against them for years as they were the ringleaders to moving their suppliers’ manufacturing to China to lower costs and increase profits. They strategized the whole thing. Then it was a domino effect, other manufacturers moved to compete. Not unlike contractors hiring illegals instead of Americans on construction, etc., because they were outbid by others that had an illegal crew. Now we gotta deal with this enormous Panda that can’t produce or anything on their own without copying with a poorer quality result.
My husband is doing some work in our house and is using a box of nails from Home Depot, he said it’s the worst nails he’s ever drilled, very soft.
I hope people will think twice next time before praising a leader of a nation like he’s a “good guy on our side” that shows our POTUS some hospitality, never trust Red China.
Next up, Putin. Don’t trust him either. Pres. Trump knows the score with him, too. Needs to work with him, but he’s not our friend either.
President Trump’s approach toward China has been non confrontational though, the invite to Mar A Lago, etc.
I totally sympathize with your husband …
Oh, I agree with POTUS’ approach with China, wining and dining, etc. But we can’t let that distract us of the real mission here and fall for China’s charms toward our President. Obviously, our President knew the “Red Dragon” beneath the veneer. We can’t let China expand either.
If your husband is using screws it really is best to buy deck screws. I’ve stripped these cheap phillips head screws with a hand held screw driver, a Dewalt will destroy them! I’m a 5′ tall, 60 year old female…..seriously, do yourself a favor and buy deck screws. I forget the name, but they come in various lengths are are gray.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will mention this to him. He said they weren’t like that a couple or so years ago. Total crap now! He’s building me a small extra closet in this dead space we have behind the door in our bedroom. I asked him if it’s going to fold when I put clothes on the rods, he says no, but he’s bent a few with them being so soft. He says he’s built this closet like a brick s-house, ready to spackle.
Lol, and the more they stripped out, the madder he became! I’ve been there…we remolded our house about 15 years ago, I was a screaming maniac until we started using deck screws. I keep them on hand now. If I have to do anything, even put up a cheap mini blind, I throw the dinky little screws away.
Best screws for decks or nail-type applications (as well as screw applications) are called SPAX. They have either posidrive (like Phillips, but non-slip) Torx, or square-drive heads, and are particularly good with hand-held screw drivers, as the screws are self-tapping. They might cost a little more, but they won’t corrode, break, or lose their heads. And they come in all different sizes and quite a few finishes (e.g. galvanized, stainless, yellow, coated, etc.).
I’ve used thousands of them; never had a problem. They also add life and strength to flat-pack furniture and bookshelves you don’t want to admit you bought when you were younger 🙂
P.S. I have no connection with these folks other than I was sick and tired of having screws snap off, heads strip, or wood split because the “self-threading” feature didn’t work… My niece had a “desk” that pancaked (she was in tears) and I reinforced it with a few discreetly-placed 2x4s (stained, of course) and an equally hidden but helpful dose of SPAX. I’m *cough* north of 300 pounds and I could sit on that desk after that. And no-one can see the reinforcements… good stuff.
Hand-help, oops, I meant POWER screwdrivers. Can do a whole deck (or bookshelf 🙂 ) really fast with them, as they don’t split and don’t need a pilot hole. And with my eyesight, that’s really important…
Torx deck screws… Six-Lobe head don’t strip too easly… just used some today. cheap brand philips head strip too easily
Buy American http://www.carsonsales.com/american-made-screws
Most made in chinnaaah is crap… take a look at any big box and “thrift” stores
I agree with you Red, I’m 66 and my little electric screwdriver strips phillips head screws even when I’m just trying to hang a picture.
“Not unlike contractors hiring illegals instead of Americans on construction, etc., because they were outbid by others that had an illegal crew.”
When I was in D.C. for the Inauguration, I met a contractor from Texas (he was also a volunteer) He used to employ 50-60 people and pay them a decent wage. He charged $13 per square foot to frame a house. He had to cut back to a dozen people because of the illegals, charging about $3 sq/ft.. Of course, they could not read blueprints, no insurance or compliance with OSHA, etc. My biggest mistake of the trip was not getting his contact information to give to some people I know. He had a great story to tell.
“Now we gotta deal with this enormous Panda that can’t produce or anything on their own without copying with a poorer quality result.”
I know people that did not think twice about the consequences of this cheap garbage that flooded the country. They thought it was great at the time to get such “bargains” or did not care that something was produced by slave labor in some third world country.
Yes, I agree, I knew guys who worked construction, made a living that way. I heard one guy say the only American on many a job site now is the plumber and electrician. At least your person is trying to stay in the game as best he can without resorting to illegal alien hiring.
I don’t like the garbage, sad to see some great industries and craftsmanship go to China. One of the reasons why I started collecting some antiques or vintage items. They don’t make ’em like they used to.
I started fighting this illegal alien invasion over a decade ago, when Bush was still in office when I was informed of it and got linked to Numbers USA and started faxing Congress. Back then, it was mostly border states, now they’re everywhere. But I knew it was coming then and how unfair it was and how much it was costing us in everything. I’d have to say illegal immigration has been my #1 issue in every election, along with trade and manufacturing.
You can “good” and you can get “cheap”…but you cannot get “good and cheap”
Yep. Buy it right, or buy it twice (or more)…
For folks in the computer industry (or those who have had PC or electronic equipment go up in smoke because of bad electrolytic capacitors, “elkos”), the story of “badcaps” is a perfect example of what happens when the Chinese steal (most of) a design and proceed to sell it as if it were their own… http://www.badcaps.net has the long, sad, story of this.
Briefly, a chinese spy photographed the formula for electrolyte for capacitors from a Japanese company, but somehow missed out the bits on the bottom right (or something) of the page.
As it works out, the formula ALMOST worked, but was sensitive to temperature variations, not as resistant to voltage fluctuations or extremes (i.e. out of spec for what it should be), and not as robust and long-lived as it should be. Hence BADCAPS.
Puffed up caps, brown sludge leaking out, short circuits, steam, smoke, and the occasional explosion were the result, often trashing equipment worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars. One PC motherboard manufacturer, ABIT, almost went bankrupt because of this; many others were also hard hit (early 2000s). There is still a lot of equipment out there with these Chinese-knockoff-timebombs waiting to leak, smoke, catch fire, or explode.
And all because of a corporate spy, and an incompetent one, at that. From China…
It wasn’t just ABIT, Several Motherboard manufactures had this “problem” back “In the Day”.. ASUS, GigaByte, MSI, PcChips, etc, etc..
If there is no requirement of E-verify to all businesses and super stiff penalty of jailing executives for violations then businesses would rather hire illegals over Americans whenever possible.
I’ve been faxing this to Congress for over 10 years. Now we know why they don’t listen! Hopefully, if POTUS gets some more support come November, we’ll get some work done.
China can’t last 6 months without us. We can last forever without China. Just think about that. And the #1 issue is FOOD. Without money they can’t feed their people.
This is a trade war worth fighting, a trade war worth winning–and rarely won overnight. The Bloomberg pearl-clutchers and anti-Trumper, media “experts” have gone immediately wobbly, but Payne and we braver and wiser ones like him are in it for the duration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Uniparty and the Globalists hate the idea of their applecart being upset.
That’s why, for example, the open borders WSJ prints 2 or 3 articles a day bemoaning Trump’s trade moves and immigration policies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stay on target…
Trump’s taking on heavy flak, but we must press on. This is indeed a “war” worth fighting to the end.
The trade war are worth to fight any time. The best case we reclaim economic independence and superiority and prosperity for generations to come. The worst case China can pay or collect the taxes for us. US government can use that tax to reduce the deficit or tax cut for everyone. Win win in any case for USA. Just imagine that PDJT will announce that he want to put all tariffs in escrow account and at the end credit them back to the taxpayers as tax credit. We might have many people cheering for more tariffs. Remember if you don’t want to pay tariffs them don’t buy imported products.
I am really really getting tired of the term “trade war”.. it is “socio-economic cultural warfare”…for the survival of our republic and our Judeo-Christian Freedom.
I understand it is the “gaslighting term” MSM is using… not one of them could explain true free market principles such as FA Hayek or Milton Friedman espoused. (rant done now)
Love the Sundance CTH Universityand and all the Treeps.
Exactly. It is a trade RESET, to what SHOULD BE and what is FAIR.
What the YSM obfuscates as “Free Trade” is, in reality, neither free nor fair.
What we should have is FAIR TRADE. Something we did have in the USA before the globalists got involved and instituted the Fed and the income tax, etc. The USA originally made its income off of tariffs, though I’m not sure if that could be done now (would be neat if it could…).
Gail Combs has some great articles and info on that (Gail, if you’re watching…).
“Free-market principles do not apply when dealing with China; therefore trade strategies based on ‘free markets’ cannot succeed against the centralized planning of a communist regime.”
The Libertarians with their Utopian ideals of “free trade & open borders” just cannot seem to grasp that. Their vision would only work in a fictional world where everything was fair and no one cheated.
Jeremiah 17:9 The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every day practically anywhere our President allows the not normal to expose themselves of their hidden agenda while talking transparency, peace etc for the fair treatment of people around the world.
It is a blessing to see those that constantly place folks in a box, defining their enemies us. Then start the endoctrination process to destroy those against their agenda. Now to be the really evil ones in the box.
2015 launched the process, 2016 made it happen, 2017 the actual impelimation of the effort, 2018 the world of the forgotten takes notice. November 2018 https://youtu.be/OwDiPrFCM0M
The longer the Chinese drag this out the more market share they are bound to lose. Consumers and businesses will begin to find other US based alternatives or other friendly off-shore opportunities that can meet their US demands without a lot of uncertainty. So, Chairman Xi, drop the mask and get serious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should not do business with China without protection, and when I say protection I mean a big prophylactic around our sell out politicians. Our current clown politicians (not Navarro) have literally pumped up a stupid economic system, and a government who would be just above the peasantry their own country still oppresses if they wouldn’t have and contine to attempt to redistribute American wealth for percentages. China wouldn’t be anything but a totalitarian regime lording over people who can’t fight back if it wasn’t for our “leaders”. We need protection from ourselves.
Bring the tariffs. Go Navarro!
P.S. Our politicians are not our leaders they’re supposed to work for us. They are not “lawmakers” they’re salesman to other interests for lobbies who don’t represent us. Hold them accountable.
We just returned from a shopping trip to “Big Lots,” which sells “seconds” or shopworn items, or simply items that failed in test markets.
I have noticed a rise in “Made in America” signs and labels in this store and a good number of others in the last months: storage containers, pillows, pots and pans, etc.
It is high time to say NO to Communist Chinese slave-labor (or quasi-slave labor), which has created the disastrous pessimism among the under-employed, under-skilled, whatever you want to call them. MAObama said jobs for them would never be coming back: they WILL come back, if our government insists on Fair Trade: completely “free trade” works only if all sides are honest, and honesty has been distilled out of China and Russia and many other countries because of Communism/Socialism.
I have read articles about Greece which said that the basic trust needed for a working society is gone there, destroyed by years of socialism. People trust only immediate family, and even then they count the change.
“Dishonesty is the only way to survive there!” Two Bulgarian orphans recently enrolled in my school: we were warned about their dishonesty, lying and stealing were necessary for survival there, we were told.
My son attended USC’s Medical School 10 years ago: he left in disgust, because the Chinese exchange students cheated completely openly, forming cartels of cheating techniques. When he protested, he was told to be tolerant of “different ways of studying”!!!
I would argue that CHINA CHEATING is near-irreversible because it’s become culturally endemic and a form of dependency to “CREATE FACE”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… and a form of desperation to “AVOID LOSING FACE”.
QUESTION:
What happens when President Trump asks if President Xi NEEDS to CHEAT to “FAKE EARNING FACE”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
• Trump taught America we’ve got “FAKE NEWS”
• Trump teaches China they’ve got “FAKE FACE”
… EPIC or WHAT?
Epic
Prepare for a POTUS tweet/announcements: Let’s get it on … at the right “pacing”.
1. REDOUBLED Tariffs that RECIPROCATE for Chinese IP Theft and Trade Violations.
2. Announcements that we CURRENTLY see a RISK that Corporate Boards of Officers operating in China face self-enabled INTERNATIONAL-MARKET DESTRUCTION that violates their FIDUCIARY DUTY.
• Chinese CONFISCATION of their IP with no Corporate Recourse.
• Chinese DUPLICATION of their Technology Capabilities and Competitive Advantages.
• Chinese DISPLACEMENT of their Presence and Market Share in Foreign Countries.
Translation: There’s NO WAY that China will or culturally could STOP CHEATING.
• Official and INESCAPABLE warning.
• Pending Personal IMPRISONMENT & BANKRUPTCY.
3. Encouragement for Corporations to IMMEDIATELY TRANSITION their presence from corrupt foreign countries to the SECURITY and PROTECTION of the USA or any other country that has demonstrated the capacity and stones to stand up to China.
4. FINAL HAMMER: “Perhaps it’s time for the Congress or SEC to require Corporations to INSURE against the $600 Billion in annual LOSSES due to IP Theft from doing business with China.”
Imagine being FORCED to INSURE against RISK they CREATED!
• Imagine the Insurance Industry lobbying and campaign contributions to make it happen!
• Imagine USCOC trying to deflect and divert.
Then POTUS has that private conversation with CEOs:
1. What in your wildest imagination led you to think you’d PROFIT from China?
2. What makes you think China won’t SPIKE SALES TAXES by foreign subsidiaries?
3. What makes you think China won’t SPIKE CORPORATE TAXES on foreign-owned Profits?
4. What makes you think China won’t MANDATE HIGHER CHINESE SHARE of foreign-owned Producers … for the privilege of continuing operations?
5. What makes you think China won’t FORECLOSE on RELOCATION of foreign-owned Operations if you don’t leave in the first wave?
6. What makes you think China won’t NATIONALIZE foreign-owned Operations once they begin to flee?
7. What in your WILDEST imagination makes you think America would go to WAR with China to protect your ownership of operations you
• PULLED out of America to KILL American JOBS or
• BUILT in China to SUPPRESS American WAGES?
CLINCHER:
“You DO know that at the first sign of a Trade or Physical Conflict (NK)…”
• We’ll be BLOCKING ALL Banking Transactions with China.
• We’ll be SANCTIONING ALL Companies doing business with or in China.
• We’ll be TERMINATING ALL Imports from China…
… DON’T you.
The S.E.C. will be requesting confirmation tomorrow that you have shared these MARKET and OWNERSHIP RISKS with your INVESTORS and EMPLOYEES.”
#7 loud and clear
No way EVER should the USA go to war to defend these self loathing anti American fat cats. Let them pay for their own apples ( SD’s orchard analogy ).
No offense, but over time a Communist centrally planned economy CANNOT by its very nature sucessfully stand up against free market Capitalism.
It’s never happened, so long as the free Capitalist society is unafraid and actually dares to COMPETE!.
Indeed, were that the case we’d have long ago been speaking German or Russian, wouldn’t we?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Communist China never will out-compete with America now that President Trump’s entire administration is dedicated to removing EVERYTHING that held our Maganomic Economy back:
• STARVATION Taxation
• SUFFOCATING Regulations and
• BLOODSUCKING Trade Deals
Many people forget the fact that Nazi Germany was all about National Socialism.
Socialism is nothing but a means to achieving Communism – I think Gorbachev once said that if I correctly recall.
All true, but before PDT, the US economy was enwrapped in growing regulations, taxes, and is still in a demographic death spiral (how do you become socialist? import socialists). Under HRC, we would have continued down that path, and under those circumstances China had a fighting chance. Now the US has the better odds (or, at least I hope so!)
Has anyone here ever been to China?
Let’s put it this way – you can’t flush toilet paper down the toilets in China – seriously.
You don’t sit, you squat and the TP is thrown into a waste bin.
The bathrooms in China have another surprise for Westerners…
Some people actually live in small rooms next to the bathroom, and are in charge of maintaining the facility.
China’s biggest problem is a lack of fresh, clean water.
Without water…well….you die.
China is also very dirty. For those who can afford to drive a car, vehicles are often covered in soot from nearby factory pollution.
It is rare to have a sunny day in China because the air is filled with pollution.
President Nixon was a very smart man.
Yes I have and can confirm the “toilet” situation.
#1 Rule of traveling is always bring your own tp, in some countries it is like crepe paper.
Not sure but I think the reason tp is put into a basket in China is so they can reuse it for the “dirtier” bodily function…
Things they don’t tell you when traveling.
Was it Confucius who said, “You can teach a parakeet to walk up a stairway, but not to hold onto the bannister at the same time” ? **wink**
China is like that parakeet in that they are climbing the economic ladder of success. They are good at manufacturing, but at the same time they don’t have the talent of innovation that we Americans have, so they rely on making many of their technological advancements by stealing it from us. Also, by buying through corrupt business leaders and politicians who sell out to them.
Backstabbers.
Love his humility. Dunno what’s in his heart, but he seems like a good man.
Here is a website for finding american made products, organized by category. They are much better quality and longer-lasting than the cheap Imports. Also supports American workers and our own economy.
https://americansworking.com/
“Some say you pay more for American Made items and maybe you will, however in the long run you will almost certainly have a better made item made in a labor friendly fashion under environmental laws that protect us all. Most foreign factories operate in ways that would be illegal in the United States. Only you have the power to level the playing field when you decide to buy products made in the USA whenever you can. Please read the article here if you would like more reasons why you should buy American made products.”
China has lost over 20% of its market wealth since President Trump simply asked for free, equal and reciprocal trade agreements.
https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/index/shcomp/charts?countrycode=cn
China’s stock market is taking a big dive…meanwhile….
The Dow is hovering at the 24-25K mark until the midterm elections are over….a plateau before what’s to come.
My hunch is that there will be a HUGE October Rally on Wall Street prior to the midterms.
If democrats win in November, the US Stock Market will lose at least 20% of its value in 1 Day.
If republicans win big in November, get ready for Dow 30,000 +
I posted this in another thread, and I’d like to hear more from fellow treeters on this:
Not feeling good about this news… It’s way too early to waive white flag…
https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2018/july/ustr-releases-product-exclusion
USTR Releases Product Exclusion Process for Chinese Products Subject to Section 301 Tariffs
Washington, DC – The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) today announced a process to obtain product exclusions from the additional tariffs in effect on certain products imported from China under the U.S. response to China’s unfair trade practices related to the forced transfer of U.S. technology and intellectual property.
Today, additional tariffs of 25 percent come into effect for Chinese products imported under 818 tariff lines, covering a trade value of approximately $34 billion in 2018. These tariff lines contain products identified as benefiting from China’s industrial policies, including the “Made in China 2025” program. The list of products subject to tariffs was determined by a 90-day process that included public hearings and a notice and comment period.
USTR is providing an opportunity for the public to request exclusion of a particular product from the additional duties to address situations that warrant excluding a particular product within a subheading, but not the tariff subheading as a whole.
A Bridge Too Far or a Daring Achievement
I suspect it will be the latter but China believes they have Trump and his negotiators at a great disadvantage. It’s called democracy and China doesn’t have to worry about the people’s electorate. He’s the supreme life long leader of the Central Committee that will always vote in his favor but if any ordinary citizen or Committee member complains about his policies too loudly, they soon find themselves “incognito.”
There are only 5 months until the U.S. mid terms and China is relying on it by targeting commodities in Trump country. I suspect they will also do whatever they can to interfere with the elections of each candidate and the Dems will either look away or encourage and support them. Rainbow socks has an election soon and “standing up” to Trump and bellowing “We will not be pushed around” sells well in anti Trump Canada. Justin’s committed billions in bailouts for tariff affected parties and believes he can easily hold out until after the mid terms as it’s the people’s money he’s doling out I believe the other countries are also holding out to see how the American people will react when the tariffs begin to impact their lives. The entire caterwauling MSM, the Dem propaganda networks and the “enraged” professional protesters etc will soon be aligning themselves with the other countries and against the USA with a little help from China.
Trump has been incredibly daring and successful so far and if he can renegotiate and win the multi front tariff war before the mid terms or defeat the “Blue Wave” first in November and then win the trade wars around the globe, it will be similar to parting the Red Sea. I would not bet against him.
For those that don’t realize this..
It’s slipped “almost” under the wire..
I AM a Yuge supporter of AMD (Or was)..
This is a BAD development, REAL BAD.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
AMD is licensing x86 IP to Chinese firm.
China Finds Zen: Begins Production Of x86 Processors Based On AMD’s IP
Chinese-designed “Dhyana” x86 processors based on AMD’s Zen microarchitecture are beginning to surface from Chinese chip producer Hygon. The processors come as the fruit of AMD’s x86 IP licensing agreements with its China-based partners and break the decades-long stranglehold on x86 held by the triumvirate of Intel, AMD and VIA Technologies. Details are also emerging that outline how AMD has managed to stay within the boundaries of the x86 licensing agreements but still allow Chinese-controlled interests to design and sell processors based on the Zen design.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/china-zen-x86-processor-dryhana,37417.html
