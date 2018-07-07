White House Trade and Manufacturing Director Peter Navarro Discusses Ongoing U.S. China Trade Reset…

White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro appeared on Fox Business last night to outline the U.S. position in the ongoing trade reset against communist China. Almost all of the financial media and economic punditry are intentionally obfuscating the underlying nature of China’s economic model.

China is a communist central government controlled economic system. Free-market principles do not apply when dealing with China; therefore trade strategies based on ‘free markets’ cannot succeed against the centralized planning of a communist regime.

