Prayers and Healing – Congressional Candidate Katie Arrington Released From the Hospital…

On Tuesday June 12th, 2018, South Carolina MAGA congressional candidate Katie Arrington defeated incumbent Mark Sanford. On Friday night June 22nd, Mrs Arrington survived a deadly head-on collision in her vehicle; sustaining serious injuries and requiring multiple surgeries. On July 1st, Katie Arrington sent thanks and prayers from her hospital recovery room.

Incredibly, yesterday candidate Katie Arrington held a news conference in Charleston, her first public appearance since she was critically injured in the auto accident. She was discharged from the hospital following brief remarks to the media, and will continue her recovery at home. Many prayers answered.

Advertisements