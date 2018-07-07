Prayers and Healing – Congressional Candidate Katie Arrington Released From the Hospital…

On Tuesday June 12th, 2018, South Carolina MAGA congressional candidate Katie Arrington defeated incumbent Mark Sanford. On Friday night June 22nd, Mrs Arrington survived a deadly head-on collision in her vehicle; sustaining serious injuries and requiring multiple surgeries. On July 1st, Katie Arrington sent thanks and prayers from her hospital recovery room.
Incredibly, yesterday candidate Katie Arrington held a news conference in Charleston, her first public appearance since she was critically injured in the auto accident. She was discharged from the hospital following brief remarks to the media, and will continue her recovery at home. Many prayers answered.
Prayers full speed Rep Arrington to a healthy and swift recovery!
An amazingly strong woman. Good on you, Katie. And you are right, our Lord looked after you.
This is some incredible news! Thank you 🙏 Father in Heaven for taking care of your child, Katie. We owe everything to you!
Amen!
Amen!!
Thank you, all powerful and everliving God for Your Divine Mercy 🙏
Prayers for the continued healing and recuperation of Mrs. Arrington.
We need you!
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Amen!
So very, very happy for her recovery! Sending prayers daily for the protection of our great Patriots on the front lines and behind the scenes that we may restore and heal this great nation of ours! We are courageous, resolute and fully conscience in unity of purpose as Patriots for love of God and country in a world that works for us all! Lovingly MAGA WWG1WGA
Did we ever get a clear answer on how the incident occurred, and the details behind it?
A crackhead ran into her car.
There is no doubt Katie will be a stellar Representative next year. And the House will be better off with her there.
For Katie:
I will exalt you, Lord,
for you lifted me out of the depths
and did not let my enemies gloat over me.
Lord my God, I called to you for help,
and you healed me.
You, Lord, brought me up from the realm of the dead;
you spared me from going down to the pit.
Ps 30:1-3
Thank you, Lord, for watching over Katie.
Amen!
Amen.
Amen
Amen!
Amen!
And now Jim Jordan’s nephew was killed in another car “accident”.
Yeah. I’m not a conspiracy guy, but I don’t believe in coincidence either.
It’s called “Synchronicity!”
Malchronicity.
😡
So glad to hear she’s on the road to recovery. God bless her.
Beautiful…
God bless, continue to heal, and protect Katie Arrington!
She has a righteous mission to carry out in Congress for the people of South Carolina and the rest of this nation: MAGA!
SO thankful she has survived and is recovering!
So thankful Katie is doing well and going home! One tough lady!
Next time I’m feeling sorry for myself I’ll watch this vid again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No kidding Michael. Few have to endure such a trial.
YOU GO GIRL!! Tough, strong, a winning woman for all women to aspire to be like! Are you listen, you weakling demonicRat women? :o)
Continued prayers for you Katie, for more healing and that future you are destined to kick butt in!!
Thank God.
AMEN!
And Amen.
Thanks be to God. Will continue to keep Katie in prayers. Your friend from the “left coast”.
The difference in tone between her answers to the two reporters was interesting, to say the least. Not sure whether it was the questions themselves or prior interactions with the reporters or their channels, but still – very noticeable.
Godspeed, Mrs. Arrington.
🙏🏻
Who wants in the pool with when antifa types picket her home?
When she is asked about her ability to campaign and serve she looks determined more than ever. I believe she has some thoughts on the “accident” she wont state but I hope that she wins in November. Strong willed, perseverance, and intellectual clarity are still intact!
If there was ever an example of “That which does not kill us makes us stronger” it is Katie Arrington!
Katie, if you read this, or are told about Treepers comments, may this be included:
You are a beautiful daughter of The King, and you acknowledge that and value that! May your strength be an example to all women, but MOST IMPORTANTLY to dopey Dems and socialist types.
May the Good Lord enable you to represent your district and America as He would have you. May you ALWAYS consider a His Will in all your decisions pertaining to America and her people.
God bless you. How grateful we are for your coming through the horror of that accident. 💕🌷
I hope she had delayed pain meds so that she could be 100% there mentally because she looked like she was in a lot of pain. I hope they were ready with a shot or pill when she got away from the interview room.
It’s sad her mom is in hospice.
She calls the physician “Doctor Dreamy”! She’s going to be just fine.
Just list Ms. Arrington in the big time brave category. Coupled with the belief and strivance to make a change in the D.C. Swamp, Ms. Arrington knows acute and then chronic pain.
That Ms. Arrington is willing to pick up the torch and fulfill a D.C. Dream is cause for just special respect for her. And for another Representative to flush the effluent from the D.C. Swamp.
