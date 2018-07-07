Prayers and Healing – Congressional Candidate Katie Arrington Released From the Hospital…

Posted on July 7, 2018 by

On Tuesday June 12th, 2018, South Carolina MAGA congressional candidate Katie Arrington defeated incumbent Mark Sanford.  On Friday night June 22nd, Mrs Arrington survived a deadly head-on collision in her vehicle; sustaining serious injuries and requiring multiple surgeries.  On July 1st, Katie Arrington sent thanks and prayers from her hospital recovery room.

Incredibly, yesterday candidate Katie Arrington held a news conference in Charleston, her first public appearance since she was critically injured in the auto accident.  She was discharged from the hospital following brief remarks to the media, and will continue her recovery at home.  Many prayers answered.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Christian Values, Election 2018, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

41 Responses to Prayers and Healing – Congressional Candidate Katie Arrington Released From the Hospital…

  1. Patriot1783 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Prayers full speed Rep Arrington to a healthy and swift recovery!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. fleporeblog says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    This is some incredible news! Thank you 🙏 Father in Heaven for taking care of your child, Katie. We owe everything to you!

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  3. Minnie says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Thank you, all powerful and everliving God for Your Divine Mercy 🙏

    Prayers for the continued healing and recuperation of Mrs. Arrington.

    We need you!

    🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  4. Cheri Lawrence says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    So very, very happy for her recovery! Sending prayers daily for the protection of our great Patriots on the front lines and behind the scenes that we may restore and heal this great nation of ours! We are courageous, resolute and fully conscience in unity of purpose as Patriots for love of God and country in a world that works for us all! Lovingly MAGA WWG1WGA

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. massivedeplorable says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Did we ever get a clear answer on how the incident occurred, and the details behind it?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. The Boss says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    There is no doubt Katie will be a stellar Representative next year. And the House will be better off with her there.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    For Katie:

    I will exalt you, Lord,
    for you lifted me out of the depths
    and did not let my enemies gloat over me.
    Lord my God, I called to you for help,
    and you healed me.
    You, Lord, brought me up from the realm of the dead;
    you spared me from going down to the pit.

    Ps 30:1-3

    Thank you, Lord, for watching over Katie.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. Kokanee says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    And now Jim Jordan’s nephew was killed in another car “accident”.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. Menotrite says:
    July 7, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    So glad to hear she’s on the road to recovery. God bless her.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. ivehadit says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Beautiful…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. GB Bari says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    God bless, continue to heal, and protect Katie Arrington!

    She has a righteous mission to carry out in Congress for the people of South Carolina and the rest of this nation: MAGA!

    SO thankful she has survived and is recovering!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. listingstarboard says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    So thankful Katie is doing well and going home! One tough lady!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. nanny210 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    YOU GO GIRL!! Tough, strong, a winning woman for all women to aspire to be like! Are you listen, you weakling demonicRat women? :o)
    Continued prayers for you Katie, for more healing and that future you are destined to kick butt in!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  14. magatrump says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Thank God.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Roberta Allen says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Thanks be to God. Will continue to keep Katie in prayers. Your friend from the “left coast”.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    The difference in tone between her answers to the two reporters was interesting, to say the least. Not sure whether it was the questions themselves or prior interactions with the reporters or their channels, but still – very noticeable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. ezpz2 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Godspeed, Mrs. Arrington.
    🙏🏻

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Michael says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Who wants in the pool with when antifa types picket her home?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Gil says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    When she is asked about her ability to campaign and serve she looks determined more than ever. I believe she has some thoughts on the “accident” she wont state but I hope that she wins in November. Strong willed, perseverance, and intellectual clarity are still intact!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Michael says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    If there was ever an example of “That which does not kill us makes us stronger” it is Katie Arrington!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. New Nonna Again!!! says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Katie, if you read this, or are told about Treepers comments, may this be included:

    You are a beautiful daughter of The King, and you acknowledge that and value that! May your strength be an example to all women, but MOST IMPORTANTLY to dopey Dems and socialist types.

    May the Good Lord enable you to represent your district and America as He would have you. May you ALWAYS consider a His Will in all your decisions pertaining to America and her people.

    God bless you. How grateful we are for your coming through the horror of that accident. 💕🌷

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. MfM says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    I hope she had delayed pain meds so that she could be 100% there mentally because she looked like she was in a lot of pain. I hope they were ready with a shot or pill when she got away from the interview room.

    It’s sad her mom is in hospice.

    Like

    Reply
  23. calbear84 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    She calls the physician “Doctor Dreamy”! She’s going to be just fine.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Ray Runge says:
    July 7, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Just list Ms. Arrington in the big time brave category. Coupled with the belief and strivance to make a change in the D.C. Swamp, Ms. Arrington knows acute and then chronic pain.

    That Ms. Arrington is willing to pick up the torch and fulfill a D.C. Dream is cause for just special respect for her. And for another Representative to flush the effluent from the D.C. Swamp.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s