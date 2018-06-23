Katie Arrington Barely Survives Head-on Collision…

There are billions of dollars at stake.
Accidents happen; this isn’t one of them.
Via NBC – South Carolina lawmaker Katie Arrington, who defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., in the Republican primary for his seat last month, was seriously injured in a fatal car accident on Friday night.
Campaign adviser Michael Mule said that Arrington, 47, a state representative, was on her way to Hilton Head, South Carolina, for a Saturday morning event when another car, which was driving in the wrong lane, struck her vehicle head on.
According to a spokesman, she suffered a fracture in her back, several broken ribs and she will have major surgery to remove portions of her small intestine and colon. Because of the accident, a main artery in her leg also partially collapsed and will require a stint.
Her spokesman said she will require multiple surgeries and will be in the hospital for at least two weeks. (read more)
I know we all like to ascribe accidents to another category, but this one sounds legit. In 27 years and 3.5 million miles of driving, I’ve seen this scenario take place way too many times. Older drivers become disoriented and panic. They have heart attacks or strokes behind the wheel.
I was taking an exit in Milwaukee years ago when a car turned to come up the ramp the wrong way. I tried to take up as much of the ramp as possible to block the car from continuing. The old man driving pulled to his right and stopped with his front end about 2 feet from my bumper. Called 911 while getting out of my truck, to find this elderly gentleman bawling his eyes out. “I just want to go home” he kept repeating. The police were there within 5 minutes, put the guy in their car and took him to a hospital for an exam, one of the officers staying behind while a son they located came for his dad’s car.
When I heard the story this morning I figured elderly or intoxicated. Like I said, I’ve seen these scenarios too often.
There are no coincidences. Not in plane crashes and not in this car crash. Study who’s on flight roosters and red pill yourself to who was in this car. The CIA doing the bidding of the puppet masters create these scenarios frequently, Get on You Tube and watch We The People Livestream 24/7 if you really want to see the reality of whats going on in our country and the world. These volunteers are providing an incredible service to us.
No coincidences. Hopefully, this lady is getting 24/7 protection now; yes, even in the hospital. Sundance is wrong about one thing, I think: trillions at stake, not billions. Desperate people do desperate things as they lose control.
IMO Sundance may have been referring specifically to S Carolina politicians and globalists in that state, not the entire country. SD has already stated trillions are at stake many ties in his articles.
GB, they aren’t concerned about local grifting in SC; to them, it’s always the big picture. If they go down in the US after all the years of work infiltrating our body politic, their prospects world-wide are in serious doubt. Hence, a single House seat can be critical. Trillions.
I do acknowledge that Sundance has mentioned trillions plenty enough. I’m just saying that this is more connected to the whole scheme. PDJT has these cruds freaking out. (I never thought I would see that in my time…)
It is likely that you are correct. The wreck occurred on a rural road, no median, at 9PM on a Friday night. That is the beginning of bootlegger time, either moonshine or drugs. I have seen this all too often. I avoid rural roads on Friday and Saturday night just for this reason.
It is still daylight at 9pm at this time of year.
No, the accident occurred on US Hwy 17, Southbound, at about the 7400 block.
Four land highway (coastal) with a median… driver of the wrong way car was 8 mins from home in Ravenel SC …
here’s a view
https://www.google.com/maps/place/7400+Savannah+Hwy,+Adams+Run,+SC+29426/@32.7602327,-80.3137746,3a,75y,90t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s*211m3*211y9871499990651709069*212y8865252524683190821*213m0*212m2*211×327602296*212×3491829550*213m2*211y9872387864595788783*212y17809972971248119492*215m2*211×327604917*212×3491828287!2e0!7i13312!8i6656!4m5!3m4!1s0x88fe9cf0a711268d:0x7b07b43379e06225!8m2!3d32.7604917!4d-80.3139009
I very recently found myself driving straight towards an elderly woman driving on the wrong side of the street trying to make a left turn into Walmart. I leaned on my horn and was able to avoid her because traffic was light and my speed was only about 30 mph.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My grandmother, aunt and uncle went for a Sunday drive a couple of decades ago in upstate NY. A drunk driver driving on wrong side of the road hit them head-on. All died.
I pray Rep Arrington recovers.
We were involved in a similar one also on a divided highway. Rainy night, construction and around 10 p.m.. What was worse was that two other cars let them pass them on the exit ramp. We stopped them coming onto the highway via the exit ramp. Definitely shook up when they realized what happened. Got them sorted out, calmed down and headed in the right direction.
We didn’t feel it was age or sight that was a problem, but a perfect storm of other factors. If we had been concerned about competence the police would have been there in minutes instead of us backing their car down because they were so shaken.
I don’t like driving past about midnight, because more fatigue related accidents happen. I know this accident didn’t very late, so time is not relevant.
I think the senior citizen generations are on a par as drivers when compared to younger generations who imbibe, use drugs when driving and so forth.
They do seem to hate any woman that supports Prez Trump…ie
http://www.tmz.com/2018/06/23/sarah-huckabee-sanders-restaurant-thrown-out-moral-grounds-trump/
I read some of the yelp reviews. They’re getting slammed.
burnette, oh, if you examine hrc’s hit list, I think they’re pretty fair here…
Stephanie Wilkinson is the owner or Red Hen restaurant in Lexington Va. Stephanie Wilkinson is also the director of an organization called Main Street Lexington. According to it’s website, it’s purpose is to “enhance economic prosperity and cultural viability of our community re-establishing downtown Lexington as the vibrant economic and cultural nexus of our area.”
Stephanie Wilkinson formerly worked for a newspaper in Charlottesville Va.
What is on Stephanie Wilkinson’s mind?
Pollution from Charlottesville has found its way to Lexington. Now Lexington can look forward to becoming a sh!thole like Charlottesville. Too bad such historic places are being polluted by liberal trash.
Anytime we see enhance/enhancing, vibrant, cultural. diverse/diversity, viability in a description of an organization or of an individual, we know what they are about.
While it may seem that on one hand Wilkinson is wanting to promote economic vitality yet on the other kicking a highly visible person out of one’s business seems contrary to that goal, the answer is the two are compatible. They are compatible in consideration of an extreme ideology which allows that economic failure may be considered social success.
I will not be surprised that proprietor Wilkinson would gloat over what social activist Wilkinson had done. Proprietor Wilkinson would undoubtedly look to the future with glee that only the Right Type of clientele would enter her establishment, the other kind being warned away.
I guess she thinks customers will be lining up outside the door waiting for the priviledge of eating her greasy fried chicken. If somebody volunteers to keep track, we’ll find out if she’s right or wrong.
At some point you just gotta toss reason and go with skepticism. These are those days. I believe Q is the only accurate source of positive information regarding Trump. An anony source named ‘Q’ makes more sense than any other….
At this point we shuold all be letting ourselves take that first-yet-impossible gut reaction to the bank. We have nothing to lose…. Trust(insert);
Nobody respects you speaking against anything else but Trump. You’ve got nothing to lose already..
Prayers ascending
WOW! https://www.rapsheets.org/southcarolina/northcharleston-jail/WHITE_MARY/0000021568
Not sure of the relevance of this person, can you illuminate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice that the dead driver’s name has not been publically released yet. I’m sure it’s because they have to notify next of kin, right??
That’s the wrong one, I believe. Don’t be spreading fake info if you’re not sure.
It looks like it’s this one: https://www.beenverified.com/people/helen-j-white-340465758/
This is becoming so real, so fast. Everyone I know is prepared. That is all.
It does feel like the dark, evil, satanic side of the enemy is emerging. With these escalated attacks on Trump officials. I saw a real mania during the height of the “children” hysteria. Trump defused it. Perhaps they weren’t ready.
I can only say that if the FBI does not have EVERY SINGLE one of these people under observation and monitoring, it is Trump’s fault. They are escalating their tactics and we need to stop them before they murder people.
NOTICE it is all House Republicans being targeted. The baseball field. The train wreck. Now this car crash. This fills me with a rage that is almost incomprehensible. How is our law enforcement not monitoring these terrorists? If the baseball shooter was successful, our government would have been INCAPACITATED. If the train crash was successful, the same. Each time, it seems like only God’s protection or divine providence saved the nation. How are we not protecting our patriots? Now Katie Arrington’s life is RUINED because of this filth, this scum! How many more American patriots like Scalise and Arrington will have to be forever maimed or killed before the FBI puts a stop to this???
You won’t hear any argument from me on this. It’s time that our Leaders start thinking offensively and stop the reactionary defense mentality. We are essentially in a Civil War, or at least, not very far from one. It’s my worse nightmare but the leftists will continue to escalate – it’s their only play.
I’m trusting POTUS Trump on this one. If he asks for help, we’ll be there.
Many of ‘our leaders’ are in on the coup don’t ya know 😐
Sundance’ instinct is correct.
This a a civil war within a world war.
At the least, decoy cars, encrypted comms, staggered departure and arrival times. Ballistic ppe (defensive and offensive). Most of all, pray without ceasing for all those MAGAing.!
Hold on folks ! Our VSG is ON THIS. Remember how protective he was of Scalise? The doctors were put on notice immediately that they were being watched. He tweeted about Arrington first thing this AM. He knows SC—the enemies and friends. Isn’t he going there Mon. night?
He also knows the opposition is getting more and more desperate —-that includes opponents INSIDE the GOP. I think he has this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mercenary, it does seem like that. Imagine the witness of God’s provision is we end up with a congress full of maimed but triumphant deplorables serving their country and working with our lion.
Don’t forget about the Florida representative whose children were threatened with death by an unhinged liberal man this past week. And don’t forget about the state wide manhunt for the guy in PA who posted about putting a bullet in T45s head. Threats to DHHS Neilson., etc.
I asked a “fence sitter” friend yesterday to name me a single democratic representative who has suffered a major accident or has been publicly threatened within the last 12 months. They couldn’t
Or DHS Sec Kirsten Nielsen. A group of Soros aid whackos surrounded her house in Alexandria, Va while she was at home screaming garbage with audios of crying babies.
I thought I mentioned her but THANK YOU!
Yes, if this car accident was an isolated event where we hadn’t seen all this crap over the last several months, I’d say it was completely an accident. It still might be but I’m a little suspicious at this point.
Oh! And don’t forget Fonda tweeting to kidnap Baron and molest him.
The FBI probably organized it.
Regards older drivers: older men, wearing cowboy hats, in pick up trucks on rural roads or interstate highways in Texas are really bad news as far as bad accidents are concerned.
Bad backs and opioid painkillers do not mix at all well when it comes to operating pick up trucks.
Regarding younger drivers: younger men, wearing cell phones, in little commie cars on city roads or interstate highways in the U.S. are really bad news as far as bad accidents are concerned.
SJW education and social media do not mix at all well when it comes to operating little commie cars..
I don’t know if this was more than an accident but I do know what happened is evil. I also know that the evil one is always “roaming through the earth going back and forth in it” Job 1:7 and that “our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil” Ephesians 6:12 To me the powers of this dark world include the deep state. Like the President I pray for Katie Arrington’s healing and recovery from this evil that has visited her!
My sentiments exactly, Bubby.
America to Obama’s foreign socialist deep state: Message received…
And the message is rejected. Patriots are draining the swamp and they are unstoppable. Deep Staters only chance is to confess and help with the cleanup by telling the truth about the corruption they have seen.
Is Sundance really hinting at nefarious motives here? How would they get a woman to commit suicide?
Please refer to Steve Scalise!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m sure it’s just an accident because it would be so hard to organize, but in the Middle East suicide bombers are often “motivated” by threats to families, promises to reward families, talking up how meaningful the sacrifice will be, and of course the 72 virgins. The last one wouldn’t be applicable, but you could probably use some combination of the other 3 to get an American to undertake a suicide mission for political assassination. Again, just speaking hypothetically – there’s absolutely no reason to believe this was intentional.
Identifying someone already unstable and vulnerable to hypnotic influence is all it would take. The methods of peogramming from there are well documented.
I have a simple question, how busy was the road at the time of the ‘accident’?
If it happened on an almost deserted road, it could and I stress the word could have been a planned murder by car. If on the other hand it was a busy road, the coordination required to identify the correct car to target in oncoming traffic would require skills that I have not ever encountered.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You don’t need to program the person if you have the technology to program the car.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not that hard to organize. She was scheduled to receive an award so time and place are established. Stalker spits her and goes on a suicide mission. Hilton Head isn’t that big (I live in SC) not like NY City or LA with a lot of traffic and freeway interchanges.
The first reason to believe this was no accident:
Sundance said so.
How would it be hard to organize? With spotters, GPS trackers and smart phones, it wouldn’t be hard at all to stage this. Who knows how many were involved as ‘support vehicles’ and other willing suiciders at highway entry points?
Nothing … nothing is out of the realm for these evil doers. How many times do you need to hear TRILLIONS at stake?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I’m saying we have mentally ill people that we pay to do sh—, make no mistake,” Mr. Foval said.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/oct/18/undercover-video-shows-democrats-saying-they-hire-/
“Suicides” can reward one’s family. I don’t know if this incident is one of those, but there’s far too many of them happening regardless.
When will we ALL finally demand an end to this stuff?
[The turnip truck must’ve just passed by..].
She was probably in a totally different accident that night.. The real perp could still be alive..
Just call up a sleeper cell. You’ll have numerous volunteers.
A couple hours before CTH posted news about the accident I read it on Drudge or GP and my immediate response to my wife was, “This was no accident.” Think Andrew Breitbart.
Many of us went there too, immediately. I had the same reaction to Antonin Scalia, my dh said hey that one supreme court justice died, AS, I said omg they murdered him.
Scalia — bed & breakfast owner found him with “a pillow over his head”.
O FATHER of mercies and God of all comfort, our only help in time of need; Look down from heaven, we humbly beseech thee, behold, visit, and relieve thy injured servant for whom our prayers are desired. Look upon Katie with the eyes of thy mercy; comfort her with a sense of thy goodness; preserve her from the temptations of the enemy; give her patience under this affliction; and, in thy good time, restore Katie to health, and enable her to lead the residue of her life in thy fear, and to thy glory. Or else give Katie grace so to take thy visitation, that, after this painful life ended, she may dwell with thee in life everlasting; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 3 people
Matthew 18:18-20
18 “Assuredly, I say to you, whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.
19 “Again I say to you that if two of you agree on earth concerning anything that they ask, it will be done for them by My Father in heaven. 20 For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
AMEN!
Could the electronics on the older womans car have been hacked remotely ?
Depending on the year and make /model of vehicle, yes.
So, SD doesn’t seem very conspiracy theory-ish to me. So I’m not going to blow this off.
“Helen White, 69, of Ravenel, died on scene in the motor vehicle collision on Savannah Highway, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.” from: http://www.counton2.com/news/local-news/coroner-driver-identified-in-fatal-collision-that-injured-congressional-candidate-katie-arrington/1257599327
I have done a lot of driving, so maybe I am not typical, but I’ve personally been on the highway and had two wrong-way drivers pass me in my lifetime. One was an elderly woman who apparently got off the wrong way after stopping at a rest area. The other was a car being chased by a line of police cars.
But now I’m going to see what I can find out. If you find anything, fellow readers, will you share?
It looks like it’s this woman: https://www.beenverified.com/people/helen-j-white-340465758/
Yes. Right city, right age, right name.
Now is the time to gather information, before it all coincidentally disappears.
aka Helen R. Jenkins (which explains her Jenkins relatives)
She has an existing arrest record and liens/bankruptcy record. Not that it necessarily means anything.
Possibly worked at Head Start.
And Mcteer is another last name (no typo) and that fits with the SC background.
And she’s probably African American (judging from the arrest photo of her probable grandson).
How about this; whether or not there was human malfeasence in causing this accident, the ‘spiritual’ influence (Satan) is easy to see.
HOW he did it, whether by possesion of the driver, or the car, is imaterial, as doubt there will ever be proof.
That HE was involved, I am confident.
So PRAY; HE hates it when we do that!
I have described what we are going thru as ” the game of the millenia”, perhaps I need to clarify?
Game; contest. This is God vs. Satan, Good vs. Evil, and Satan will stop at nothing, to achieve his ends.
So YES, this was NO ‘accident’!
Exactly.
I think anyone viewing events over the last 15 years or so can be forgiven for being suspicious of stuff like this. Remember the satellite photos of Saddam’s nuclear weapons plants. Couple that with the knowledge that our enemies have no moral limits. Results are all that matter to them.
Also, “just starting to get her life together”, at age 69, SOUNDS like someone ‘in recovery’, eithrr alcohol or drugs. So, possibly she relapsed, and was under the influence at the time of the accident.
Drugs and alcohol are 2 of satans most effective tools, along with sex.
Remember that, when you poopoo Sessions efforts on mj.
Not likely. She was probably never sober. Its a frequent excuse by those routinely in trouble to say “I was about to get a job or I just did this great thing” when they are caught or to soften the blow.
Just a curious question…not trying to point anything out but…..how come this crap never happens to liberals?
Seth Rich, Vince Foster, Ron Brown…etc
It is Arkancide Prevention Month. Everyone that is a threat to the Cabal be careful.
Because they are either Democrats or establishment “republicans”.
Ps sorry if an errant reply showed up here, was supposed to post above but my mobile device went wonky.
Her hospital bills are going to be ginormous, and good possibility insurance won’t cover.
Perhaps a ‘gofundme’site, created to help? I have no idea how to set one up, make it official, nor unfortunately do ie have any $ to donate, but offer it as idea, for something tangible we could do, in addition to prayers, to show our support?
They have to remove part of her stomach and her leg needs a stint for an artery. This is a horrific injury and life-changing. Makes me sick!
LikeLiked by 1 person
not her stomach..just a segment of her small bowel (we each have 23 ft of it so plenty left over) and some of her large bowel (all the colon does is absorb water so we really don’t need it but it come in handy for pooping)…she will be in a lot of pain with rib fractures and back fracture but she will heal. Thank goodness no head injury. Most important things now are heart and lungs. I bet hers are in great shape.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The main thing with intestinal injuries (which the surgeries lead me to suspect) is the danger of peritonitis. Even in this day and age, it is extremely serious and can be fatal. Also, one hopes but cannot assume that the severed ends will reattach to each other.
It would be a good thing to pray for her, certainly.
Agree on the Ribs having been there, hope for a fast recovery and will donate to her campaign.
SC is my second home now an they need her in the Congress.
Stent not stint.
if femoral artery, it was an act of God that she didn’t bleed out before help arrived. Yes, very scary bad injuries! More prayers up!
Good idea Dutch. I was thinking along the lines of donations too, but for protection for all MAGA candidates
I obviously don’t know what happened in this instance, but I wouldn’t put it past the criminal cabal to start using that kind of tactic. That, & second guessing Sundance is a fools game
With so many supporters, we should be able to bankroll protection for our candidates, & I’m sure many former military, police & others would gladly do the work
I also think it’s way past time that the good guys in power start throwing their muscle around, start hitting back hard
You meant continue using this tactic. They have been using it for at least a century. See qanon. I think it’s a great idea to get MAGA candidates private security.
car manipulation like michael hastings is my first thought –
My first reaction was that this wasn’t an accident as well. We have some sick and demented people in this world and they will kill if necessary to get what they want. It’s that frightening folks.
My prayers to Katie Arrington for a speedy recovery!
If she dies or is unable to continue her candidacy, will Sanford replace her on the November ballot?
In my fantasy, I can see a whole lot of rallies run by fellow Republicans to keep her name visible. Like POTUS, and his family, and leaders in Congress, etc. – with her on stage as soon as she’s able.
If a coincidence is too much of a coincidence to be a coincidence……
What’s that smell?
Pass me the roll of Reynold’s Wrap…I’m in!
I live in SC. “Highways” are narrow rwo lane affairs with NO shoulders! Often elevated 3-5′ above the swamp they are traversing.leaving no escape. A car coming toward you in your lane is probably trying to pass other cars on its side. I’ve seen it. I’ve done it in broken middle line areas only but it’s still dangerous. The other driver died. My wife was an EMT. Heart attacks, strokes, etc. often are the cause. Lots of retirees here, incluiding me. Pray for all. Accidents do happen outside the political world.
Has anyone else paid attention to all the strategic accidents, deaths and suicides. I am not suggesting action, but please open your eyes and observe.
When You have evidence of a conspiracy to overthrow the constitution, to call it a THEORY is Gaslighting. These people will cheat, lie and kill without compunction or remorse.
Cod anger. Prepare yourself.
It’s not a stretch to predict violence is coming. Do you imagine this entrenched gang of criminals is going to go quietly? HRC cackling, “We came, we saw, he died.” The next layer of schemes is already in the works, the first offensives of Le Resistance seeming doomed to failure, the carefully crafted walls reveaking cracks and breaches, all backups failing. Watch for songbird “suicides” at some point as the wheels of justice grind.
….coming?
The violence has been ongoing for 30 years, or more.
OK, let me lend my fact finding information to this post.
1. At the location of this accident (7400 Block of hwy 17), the road has been 4 lanes with a median divider since at least 1989.
2. Helen White, the driver of the other vehicle, has an address listed very near the scene of the accident. The address has her in a trailer park with the entrance to the trailer park on Savannah highway. That address is 460 feet from Savannah hwy. So, if she does live there, she was basically home.
3. Interestingly, the entrance to the trailer park does not have a crossover to the lanes on the other side of the road. It is almost exactly 500 to the crossover going either direction from the entrance to the trailer park.
4. There is a street light at the entrance to the trailer park.
5. It is almost exactly 2.5 miles either direction down Hwy 17 to undivided highway without a median.
The news reports do not say EXACTLY where the accident occurred. If it was truly someone driving the wrong direction, that needs to be investigated further. She would have known the road very well since she lived on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your facts support Sundance’s statement that this was not an accident.
Actually, we don’t have enough accurate info to know if this was not an accident.
1. Was she DUI of alcohol or medication?
2. She was 69 (if I recall correctly). Was she suffering from bad eyesight? Onset of Dementia or Alzheimer’s?
3. Where EXACTLY did the accident occur? At the intersection? Actually head on?
4. Locating a moving vehicle at night to arrange a head on collision going the wrong way… That would be EXTREMELY difficult to coordinate and execute.
5. What kind of vehicle was she driving? Was it hackable?
True , If she was sober and / or not high , otherwise probably not .
Well, if you’re close to home you’re more likely to be careless.
Trailer park matches the background information I’ve been digging up….not being judgmental, since I lived in a trailer once…but let’s be honest….
She and her family appear to have been in and out of jail. Her (probable) grandson has been locked up at least twice, and the first arrest record I found was for at least a second offense (first offense doesn’t get you jail time for what he was charged with). She also has an arrest record and multiple names, so I’m guessing she’s no saint either.
OK, so this isn’t adding up. This doesn’t sound to me like the type of person who’d bet it all on killing a Republican candidate. She’s probably too busy worrying about paying the rent and putting food on the table to worry about politics. But SD isn’t one to go out on a limb, and I remember conspiracy theories about LV getting slammed hard.
Waiting to see what SD says next.
Maybe she was on a suicide mission and Katie and her passenger got caught up in the plot…I would check Helen White’s bank accounts (ooops…may not have any)…I’d rifle through her trailer for wads of cash or a new big screen TV, etc.
Maybe a grandson who’s facing hard time (he’s done at least two stints in jail) and not much to look forward to. But she lived there. It doesn’t seem like there’s enough time to get things arranged (Arrington was going to receive an award, when was the award announced?) off to search some more and see if I can find a timeline.
Bryan, might it be a short cut to avoid having to travel further? You said there was no crossover at the trailer park. Five hundred feet isn’t far.
So i f that is the case it is not an accident. The woman took a risk and lost.
T Y, Bryan A.
As many here, I have not in the past been a conspiracy theorist but having had my eyes opened in the last several years, I am open to the fact that there are Real Conspiracies out there.
We have now seen them at play against President Trump. We have documented proof of them against the GOP base as they organized into the Tea Party … and the Conspiracy involved GOP! So many other top down, Uniparty, Deep state/fed gov conspiracies that we now know to be real plans against our country.
I am still skeptical of the official story on a number of deaths such as Seth Rich and Anthony Scalia. To see Sundance state without doubt that he believes this to be no accident, well, he has earned my trust and respect so I believe it.
The tell will be who they appoint going forward, or who runs in another primary if the process is not to replace at this point via appointment, to take her place.
No one is going to be put in her place…she is going to make it..remember how Charles Krautmammer just said that we are all just a moment or an accident away from death or a life changing accident…depends how you come out of it. Katie is in a good place (MUSC-Trauma) and she will survive and and she will serve…just watch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just keep praying for her to recover, we need her. I saw her last week on Fox for the first time and thought she was awesome.
I just heard on Fox, that she is in critical condition. The injuries sound horrible and will require multiple surgeries, just like Steve Scalise.
I never knew this site existed until I heard someone mention on “The Five ” one day but so glad I discovered it. Therefore I wasn’t on the site when Scalia died so just wondering what insight you guys have on that. My next door neighbor thinks there is no doubt they clipped him. Any thoughts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scalia was in poor health, certainly, so who knows? I personally am undecided.
he died with a pillow over his head…but apparently he slept like that anyway…problem is no autopsy was done and should have been regardless of whether or not the family wanted one.
I’m asking this because I really don’t know, but would like to. Have any well know or famous democrats ever been killed or injured due to suspicious circumstances?
Sure seems to happen a lot to our side.
I live half the country away from SC. I wish I could stand outside her hospital with a sign that says “I’m here to support and watch over Katie Arrington. Please join me.”
Bless her and keep her safe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
JFK, Jr
Guard her hospital door.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
To jump to the conclusion that this was intentional is to emote like a progressive liberal. Having read Sundance for a long, long time…it is all about the truth. I assume that Sundance has this element of Truth from someone and we will hear more about it in the future as Sundance does not post without a factual backup and does not emote like a progressive liberal..
This came up not long ago when aJournalist who was about to out a big story started geting ‘paranoid’ His vehicle accelerated into a brick wall in a 35 mph zone. (Can’t remember his name but Sundance covered the story.)
Hacker remotely crashes Jeep from 10 miles away
Not saying this did not happen and was not an accident….truth has no agenda….I assume Sundance has the truth and we will hear about it sometime in the future. I don’t think Sundance would emote that this wasn’t an accident based on history. Can’t wait for the facts to come forward.
Re “Sundance does not post without a factual backup…”
He just did exactly that when he posted “Accidents happen; this isn’t one of them.”
If he had any evidence of that being true, he would have posted it along with that statement.
Loretta Fuddy was one of 9 people in a plane crash.
She was the only person to die.
She also released obama’s birth certificate.
I find it interesting how many people end up prematurely dead when anyway connected with leftists politics.
