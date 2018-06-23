Katie Arrington Barely Survives Head-on Collision…

There are billions of dollars at stake.

Accidents happen; this isn’t one of them.

Via NBC – South Carolina lawmaker Katie Arrington, who defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., in the Republican primary for his seat last month, was seriously injured in a fatal car accident on Friday night.

Campaign adviser Michael Mule said that Arrington, 47, a state representative, was on her way to Hilton Head, South Carolina, for a Saturday morning event when another car, which was driving in the wrong lane, struck her vehicle head on.