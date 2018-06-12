Mark Sanford Defeated in SC Primary Contest – MAGA Supported Katie Arrington Wins!!

Need More Winnamins !!
South Carolina Representative Mark Sanford has been defeated by primary challenger Katie Arrington for the SC District-01 race. Sanford was an unhinged critic of Donald Trump in 2016 and continued his opposition against President Trump in 2017 and 2018.
Earlier today President Trump tweeted support for Sanford’s challenger Ms. Katie Arrington. As of 12:15am with around 99% of the vote Arrington has defeated Sanford by approximately 4 points (51/47): [SC Vote Link Here]
Understanding the reality of his position Mark Sanford conceded defeat early.
Rep. Sanford loses GOP primary, attacked for Trump criticism
https://apnews.com/amp/3d745f40af64481490e1458591a65697?__twitter_impression=true
This is pretty exciting; unless, of course, your name is Lindsey Graham.
Awesome! Glad to see this NeverTrumper go down. MAGA!
Rhino records. Ha!
I hope the Rinos and never Trumpers are #$*#ing bricks tonight!
Trump is not a republican, a conservative, or a democrat in my opinion. He is a MAGA businessman that can take views and policies from across the political spectrum if they serve his agenda. I laugh and laugh at people like Limbaugh that say he is enacting conservative policies. He is not, he is enacting a MAGA agenda and some of the results inadvertently please conservatives. The question is whether the electorate can tell the difference?
Correct.
The left/right split became the globalist/America First split
MAGA!
You are correct and much of the electorate cannot tell the difference
…baby likes to rock it like a boogey-woogey choo choo train…
(baby likes to rock it..if you can’t dance just pat your feet)…..
A conservative?
Sanford likes things just the way they were under Obama. The UniParty doesn’t really mind which one of its political wings is nominally in power.
Don’t cry for him Argentina
Trump is kinda like Steve Jobs, with his success in different industries. First Trump climbs to be top dog in the cutthroat NY real estate biz. Then he earns a Hollywood star for his reality TV show. Now he soars to the top of politics, managing to lock in success after success despite being attacked by all sides of the Establishment.
As a resident of the 1st District, this result pleases me immensely.
Mark Sanford has been a fixture in this area, and my state, since he won his first election to the House back in 1994. He rode the massive Red Wave to victory that year which put the GOP back in full control of Congress for the first time since the 1940s.
Mark promised to vote to reduce government spending, balance the budget, reform entitlements, and support conservative ideals and economic policies. He also promised to serve only three terms. He saved money for his constituents by sleeping in his office at the Capitol.
All of those promises were kept.
Sanford was an excellent congressman representing this district for six years.
Then Mark ran for and became governor.
Even though his term was far from perfect, he stayed the conservative course, took heat for many decisions and had such a terrible relationship with the legislature that not much of consequence was accomplished. By the end his name was being floated for a possible vice-president or presidential candidacy in 2012.
Then Sanford visited Argentina.
Then that infamous hike along the Appalachian Trail.
He completely lost his damn mind.
Mark, his well-tanned mistress, and Jenny turned the state into a circus for months.
He hung on to the governorship when he should have resigned.
After a few years of licking his wounds, Mark Sanford came back and asked this district for a second chance at redemption.
He got that chance.
After a few years, once again, he blew that chance.
Mark, you went way too far carrying water for the GOPe, the US CoC, Goldman Sachs, and the Koch brothers.
I suggest that you go beg one of them for a job.
Because the people of South Carolina, U.S. House District 1, just gave you a message from President Trump.
You’re fired.
Nailed it.
Looks like his sons next to him
Looks like they’re thinking…
” They might stop massive illegal immigration. Oh sh*t, I might have to mow the lawn now”
I’m glad the deeply compromised Sanford is out.
Having said that, please forgive me but that photo of Katie Arrington is viscerally repulsive. I can’t help my reaction to it; I literally recoil from that picture.
To the extent she’s pro-MAGA, her win is positive. But my gut reaction to her photo is not something that I can control. Trust but verify…
