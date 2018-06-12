Mark Sanford Defeated in SC Primary Contest – MAGA Supported Katie Arrington Wins!!

Need More Winnamins !!

South Carolina Representative Mark Sanford has been defeated by primary challenger Katie Arrington for the SC District-01 race. Sanford was an unhinged critic of Donald Trump in 2016 and continued his opposition against President Trump in 2017 and 2018.

Earlier today President Trump tweeted support for Sanford’s challenger Ms. Katie Arrington. As of 12:15am with around 99% of the vote Arrington has defeated Sanford by approximately 4 points (51/47): [SC Vote Link Here]

Understanding the reality of his position Mark Sanford conceded defeat early.

Mark Sanford concedes, saying he is a realist: “The numbers indicate I am not going to win this race.” #SC01 pic.twitter.com/zXHzYpw5J0 — Caitlin Byrd (@MaryCaitlinByrd) June 13, 2018

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

