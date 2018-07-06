Yes, It’s True: Peter Strzok Failed His Polygraph Yet Retained Security Clearance and Position on Two Investigations…

I have been asked about this repeatedly:

Validating Paul Sperry’s tweet. Yes, FBI Agent Peter Strzok failed his polygraph and his supervisors were notified on January 16th, 2016, his results were “out of scope“. Meaning he failed his polygraph test. Yet he was never removed from any responsibilities; and against dept policy, he did not have his clearance revoked until he could clear.

This was discussed during the Rosenstein testimony and overlooked by most. WATCH:

.

After Strzok was recently removed from official responsibility within the FBI, his security clearances were retroactively revoked. That revocation was due to OPR review and was a retroactive revocation action initiated by career officials within the FBI to cover-up (ie. CYA) the two-and-a-half years he was allowed to work when he should not have been.

Current FBI officials, including Trump appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray, are covering up the scandal within the FBI in a misguided effort to save the institution.

This is the same reason the FBI hid the Strzok/Page memos and emails away from IG review and congressional oversight.

There is a massive, ongoing, ‘institutional’ cover-up within the DOJ and FBI. These are simply examples highlighting the severity therein. Peter Strzok and his legal team are counting on the need for the institution to be protected as their shield from any prosecution.

As long as AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray and Deputy Director David Bowditch put the institution ahead of the need for accountability, there will be no repercussions against the former DOJ and FBI officials for unlawful conduct.

