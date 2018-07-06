Yes, It’s True: Peter Strzok Failed His Polygraph Yet Retained Security Clearance and Position on Two Investigations…

I have been asked about this repeatedly:
Validating Paul Sperry’s tweet. Yes, FBI Agent Peter Strzok failed his polygraph and his supervisors were notified on January 16th, 2016, his results were “out of scope“. Meaning he failed his polygraph test. Yet he was never removed from any responsibilities; and against dept policy, he did not have his clearance revoked until he could clear.
This was discussed during the Rosenstein testimony and overlooked by most. WATCH:
After Strzok was recently removed from official responsibility within the FBI, his security clearances were retroactively revoked. That revocation was due to OPR review and was a retroactive revocation action initiated by career officials within the FBI to cover-up (ie. CYA) the two-and-a-half years he was allowed to work when he should not have been.
Current FBI officials, including Trump appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray, are covering up the scandal within the FBI in a misguided effort to save the institution.
This is the same reason the FBI hid the Strzok/Page memos and emails away from IG review and congressional oversight.
There is a massive, ongoing, ‘institutional’ cover-up within the DOJ and FBI. These are simply examples highlighting the severity therein. Peter Strzok and his legal team are counting on the need for the institution to be protected as their shield from any prosecution.
As long as AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray and Deputy Director David Bowditch put the institution ahead of the need for accountability, there will be no repercussions against the former DOJ and FBI officials for unlawful conduct.
I thought Strozk was fully cooperating as a witness and that’s why he was given a desk job, so he could be summoned to the rubber hose room at any time to answer questions that led to 40million sealed indictments against toot fairies who committed fraud.. What happened to that theory?
“What happened to that theory?”
It was just a pipe dream. Not only will they not be prosecuted, but they will be richly rewarded for their “service to the cause” by their new employers – the overseers of the swamp critters.
you want to know how to kill a liberal?
when they are eating start telling them of Q fantasies like Sessions 64-d chess and Hubers sealed indictments, they will laugh so hard that they choke on their food.
Fat jobs at fusion gps or some lefty “think tank”.
Or a book deal and some speeches.
This is very disturbing. What if Strzok was a foreign agent spying on us? What if a foreign nation was using him to help install Hillary(which makes more sense than Russia helping Trump), and get President Trump out of the way? I would bet that somewhere, there is a procedure that calls for case removal when an agent fails a polygraph. This is just another item that will have the elitist form of our justice system applied (all will walk).
You possible explaination seems very reasonable, especially knowing how much money foreign actors donated to the Clinton foundation. It is a massive web of international power laundering system it seems. I am really disappointed in Sessions, because this makes him look like a swamp creature. There is hope though that the OIG/Huber finds abuse of FISA, ect. And most of the accountability will take place during the public releasing of that information. Hopefully once the special counsel is complete the OIG/Huber will look into allegations of wrong doing by the SC.
I would not be surprised if he was a foreign agent.By having an affair,he is vulnerable to blackmail.Tne Russians,Chinese etc love this kind of situation
Sundance wrote:
So, the white hat/black hat viewpoint isn’t really that helpful to us Deplorables to enble us to understand the CYA and Protect the Institution mindset of those who have spent years inside the D.C. bubble.
Oddly, I think this produces an amoral, yet immoral mindset where the bureaucrats operate on these principles.
1st – CYA. Protect yourself at all costs. Get what you can any way you can.
2nd – Protect the organization from the elected clowns. The organization must survive and grow under any administration.
3rd – Grow the organization. There is strength in numbers and budget which will help accomplish #1 and #2.
4th – Never give up a brother or sister. Cover for others so when your turn comes, they’ll cover for you.
5th – Keep the appointed bosses ignorant and happy. They come and go so it only gums up the works if they get a clue as to what’s going on.
Thus, we’re getting the weird zigs and zags from the current actors on the political stage because they will do their jobs to the extent that it doesn’t interfere with their D.C. career morality, as listed above. But that does interfere with a deplorable citizen’s outside-D.C. view of morality, i.e. doing the right thing.
In the D.C. swamp dweller’s mind, they are always doing the right thing.
At this point in the on-going saga of nonsense and coverups, about the only thing I can conclude is that Sessions was in on this boatload of shenanigans since he started with Trump. He’s probably recused because he’s the big deep state plant/spy in the Trump campaign to begin with.
Or he’s just a candy-assed coward with a short man complex.
We no longer have a bureaucracy as Max Weber defined it instead we have rule by lawyers. Everyone of these mental midgets has twisted the laws to suit their perverted view. Trump needs to stop filling agencies with lawyers and find true bureaucrats who are specialist in the departments where they will work.
At this point in time I am thoroughly convinced that Pee Wee Rosenstein knew a good deal about all the crap that was going on and setup Potus with his Letter to Fire Comey knowing he would appoint Mule Head as Special Council and also knowing it would make it politically impossible for Potus to clean these Clowns out after he found out they were just going to cover everything up. Basically Pee Wee was part of the Insurance Policy! After the Red Wave in the Midterms, POTUS will have to take the firestorm and clear all these Clowns out and get people in there to start over – Sessions, Pee Wee & Wray have to go! There are Honorable retired FBI Agents that we see on TV that are just beside themselves over this – grab one for a couple years or move someone honest up through the ranks. We are going to need a Pit-bull for AG that isn’t afraid to expose all of this and clean everything up. The American people know this already goes deep, they will be 100% behind cleaning it up! They have already thrown the kitchen sink at POTUS and it all bounces off, firing all these people couldn’t make things worse. I would have Huber in my office to find out exactly where he stands – POTUS can read people, if he is good let him keep going till after the midterms and then just flat out drop the Hammer!
After he testifies someone needs to escort Strzok out to the National Mall, grab his junk with a pair of pliers, and nail that crap to a tree.
His junk must not be very impressive if he was messing around with Page. He could have done better picking up someone off the street!
“As long as AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray and Deputy Director David Bowditch put the institution ahead of the need for accountability, there will be no repercussions against the former DOJ and FBI officials for unlawful conduct.”
As long as the President refuses to intervene, nothing is going to change.
The President obviously cannot just intervene. They are already trying to get him on obstruction…..Why would he want to give them even more ammo?
I think he will intervene after the midterms whether Mule head is still screwing around or not!
Great interview here with Gowdy(yes, I know what most are going to say about “rooster” and all that, so please just skip it)Gowdy’s response to Shiftyeyes is hilarious!
https://truepundit.com/watch-adam-schiff-slams-trey-gowdy-for-prostrating-himself-before-trump-then-gowdy-beats-him-like-a-rented-mule/
“FBI Agent Peter Strzok failed his polygraph and his supervisors were notified on January 16th, 2016, his results were “out of scope“. Meaning he failed his polygraph test. Yet he was never removed from any responsibilities; and against dept policy, he did not have his clearance revoked until he could clear.”
This ought to be the end of the road for the FBI.
Just as when Mohammed Atta’s flight school visa was sent to the school in March, 2002, that was the end of the road for the Immigration and Naturalization Service as an independent bureau.
Break up the FBI, and move the HQ to Wichita.
I firmly believe America needs to bring back Public Executions, no more word games that make Breaking the Laws ok for those in Power and leave the rest of us paying the price, over and over again, seemingly forever.
Just imagine the Lines of FBI, DOJ, NSA, OSA, etc etc etc to Rat each other out in the hopes of saving their worthless treasonous lives after a few of their peers have been shown the end of a Rope on CNN etc…not to mention Reps, Congress and Senators and the Wonderful acts of Treason, Sedition and whatever other atrocities the Democratic Party and the Left have committed against America and Americans. Maybe I am just more angry at these Criminals than other folks, or maybe I am just saying out loud what others think but wont say. Either way I do not feel the Threat of Incarceration is a successful nor Strong enough Deterrent to stop these people from Betraying America and Americans like the Threat of Imminent DEATH would. Just my opinion.
MAGA KAG America First Always!
I should add the RINOS as well that are selling out America as we speak….
DARN CANDOR LACKERS!
I think discipline and accountability will follow. Wray says as much in reference to the OPR.
Huber was not appointed for nothing. There have been enough firings, demotions, resignations, inside and outside the FBI/DOJ, to indicate a storm of indictments is brewing.
My read is:
Much like the texts, the full scope of corruption, investigations, and indictments is being withheld and metered out for timing reasons. Timing is important for both investigations and public assimilation. This all seems scripted.
Horowitz alluded to “many investigations”. Leakers have begun to be exposed and fired, one arrested. Pedophiles being rounded up. Obstacles like Schneiderman being removed.
Sessions has been consistent with Trump’s policies on immigration and law enforcement, in spite of considerable flak. I infer that he is also pursuing justice against the Crossfire Hurricane conspirators.
This has been consistent with a timeline that Q lays out. Q also is in agreement with Sundance, that Strzok has been cooperating.
I remain optimistic that justice is being done, deliberately, quietly, and effectively.
i learnt long ago to be wary of kastner’s telling me to be complacent and in the face of logic saying that justice is being done, deliberately, quietly, and effectively
There are 8000 SES (Senior Executive Service) members. They need to be polygraphed, and provide detailed financial disclosures, which will be investigated. The serious corruption is at the top.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wray and Rosenstein are the big problem. Sessions is doing a great job getting rid of illegals but I’m now doubting Sessions also.
I am not at all happy with the way things are going as far as the FBI & DOJ are concerned. However the DOJ and FBO had from November of 2016 to January 2017 to get busy with the shredders and bleachbit.
However I wonder if the focus on the FBI and DOJ wrong doings are a ‘Shiny Distraction’ since it is best to make the enemy think they are winning while you sneak up on him.
>>>>
I think it will be Human Trafficking and MUCH MUCH worse that will take out the Globalist Elite.
And then there is President Trump’s December E.O.
Peter Thiel believes blood transfusions from the young could be key to living forever
Doctors ‘should have the right to kill unwanted or disabled babies at birth as they are not a real person’ claims Oxford academic/a> ( We have already had two examples of that recently in the UK)
Planned Parenthood under investigation by Justice Department over sale of fetal tissue
Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard blows the whistle on Worlds Satanic Elite/
What we really want to take out is the TOP puppetmasters, not the parasitic rats investing our government. They can be taken down latter.
Absolutely outrageous but sadly, not a surprise. This CRAP must stop, and until it does, anyone who serves on a jury for any nonviolent crime should hold fast for acquittal in all federal cases.
Don’t be so sure. Look at the 40 THOUSAND!!! sealed indictments in the courts. There is a dam ready to burst.
Spreading stuff like this is only going to lead more people to be disappointed.
No way are there 40k indictments. If there were it would have been reported. Also I think Q is gibberish. I listen to Lionel nation but I’m not buying the Q thing.
The old can’t comment on pending matters routine by Wray…
It increasingly appears, ( to me at least ) one of the indoctrination rituals to be admitted into the high-level cabals of the FBI is the splitting of the admitte’s tongue ! Its equally possible a similar ritual takes place in the DOJ ! Personally, I’ve lost all confidence and any shred of respect for anyone carrying the badge of either ! Y’all are dirty and will forever remain so unless – and until – you show the American Public your dirty laundry and publicly launder it ! Until then you’re nothing more than another cabal of brown-shirted armed bullies !
No more false hope. No more white hat/black hat. No more chess/checkers comparisons. No more Huber this, Sessions that. No more have faith, massive indictments coming down the road. No more vote this fall or else. Save your breath, don’t bother with writing. There is not a single person in D.C. that has any thought of putting country before self. Honor? Doing the right thing? Sacrifice? Upholding a solemn oath? Sense of duty? Childish thoughts. A pipe dream. The only thing left is anger. Cold anger. With no hesitations to act on it. No thoughts of guilt or remorse to hold back. Nothing but calculating, cold, anger.
Polygraphs are basically junk science, maybe slightly more accurate than a coin flip, which makes them just another tool for the Deep State to exploit. If you are the “right” sort, with the right connections, a failed polygraph will be overlooked (since it likely doesn’t mean anything anyway—it’s far from a “lie detector” and basically just indicates anxiety or nervousness). If you’re not the “right” sort, it’s a convenient excuse to end your career.
I would repeat a question asked at the start of this thread. What happened to the theory of Strzok being a cooperating witness floated many times by SD and many CTH posters? Is that theory dead? I’d really like some feedback – if that theory has fallen by the wayside then say it. Accountability is important for everyone involved.
I’d love to hear more on that too. Also, an update from all the “Sessions white hat” folks who insist we are not allowed to criticize the AG in any way and spitefully imagine elaborate recipes for “crow” based on absolutely nothing…. would be welcome.
What are your thoughts on the question you pose Tee?
