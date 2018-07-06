Apparently the FBI Withheld Strzok and Page Memos/Emails From Inspector General and Congress – Until Now…

Well, this is interesting. The substance of the latest information is better read by reviewing the presentation of John Solomon [SEE HERE].
The dynamic that catches my interest is how some unknown and unnamed officials inside the FBI apparently kept memos and emails between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok hidden while Inspector General Michael Horowitz was conducting his prior investigation into their conduct during the Clinton email investigation:
[…] Memos the FBI is now producing to the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general and multiple Senate and House committees offer what sources involved in the production, review or investigation describe to me as “damning” or “troubling” evidence.
They show Strzok and his counterintelligence team rushing in the fall of 2016 to find “derogatory” information from informants or a “pretext” to accelerate the probe and get a surveillance warrant on figures tied to the future president. (read more)
The motive for releasing them now seems unfortunately related to the current focus of the IG review which is focused on FISA abuse, and the likelihood the DOJ/FBI constructed an intelligence apparatus to target the Trump campaign: ie. “Spygate“.
CTH selects the word “unfortunately” because in our estimation the FISA investigation is institutionally constructed to go no-where. The FISA system was/is set up to protect the interests of all government agents and operators who would utilize the surveillance tools.
As the Solomon information infers, the Carter Page FISA Title-1 application, used to gain the most intrusive surveillance authority in the U.S. arsenal, is almost certainly of a sketchy and corrupt construct designed entirely for political exploitation. However, that said, the opaque FISA rulebook allows, authorizes and permits a group of government officials to engage in almost unlimited activity without oversight or fear of repercussion.
As a consequence; and with the IG report of the Clinton email investigation as a precursor into the parameters of permissibility; the IG FISA review will undoubtedly extend and twist the parameters of allowable FBI conduct, to excuse any form of abuse therein.
If that analysis sounds too cynical, well, consider…. how is the current headline news not demanding buckets of Tar and Feathers based simply on the fact the FBI is only just now turning over these “memos”?
It is what? ….Ok to have concealed them until now? …or something.
I digress.
Manafort is in solitary confinement, Cohen got shook down, Flynn went bankrupt, and these DC a@@holes are going to get away with treason.
This is how our country ends.
The Bush administration murdered between 100,000 and 1,000,000 Iraqi civilians over a lie, getting 4000 US soldiers killed, and placing the United States 5 trillion dollars further in debt, leaving Iraq in civil war.
People in the intelligence community that didn’t “go along to get along” with the phony intelligence were fired en massed in 2005. Guess who was left after that purge? Incompetents, and suckups.
Treason was normalized over 16 years ago. You awake yet to the consequences?
The government has been corrupt and INVALID for a long time. Patriot Act was treason. Hell, Homeland Security and TSA is as well. NSA wiretapping the country is blatantly unconstitutional.
I’m irritated that it took this long to start to wake people up, but I’m eternally grateful that Trump is finally doing it. Better late then never. We’ve been a blatantly fascist nation for over a decade. I don’t want what happened to Germany after WWII happen to the United States, and that’s what the last two traitors in chief were steering us toward. They’re all traitors.
Easily accomplished through weaponized ignorance. Most folks dont realize that the only intelligence authorized by our constitution is Naval Intelligence. All of the other “eyes and ears” are unconstitutional; illegal.
Richard Wicks, “The Bush administration murdered between 100,000 and 1,000,000 Iraqi civilians over a lie…” Just what the leftists have been saying since forever. Guess we’d better all join them in drivel-driven agenda cr*p and calling America fascist, huh?
Look, if you don’t recognize yet that the Obama administration was EXACTLY as corrupt as the Bush Jr. administration, you must have pretty selective blindness.
The party establishment, of each party, is just a gang of criminals. Dennis Hastert who was the 51st Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, from 1999 to 2007, is an admitted pedophile, who was blackmailed for who knows how long. But don’t worry, Joe Biden is OBVIOUSLY a pedophile.
Don’t believe naive about what George W. Bush was. He was a criminal as much as Obama or Hillary Clinton are criminals, and they are very huge criminals. Stop supporting the garbage, regardless of what party it is. You know how Prescott Bush made his fortune? He provided banking services for the Nazis. You know how Joe Kennedy made his money? He was a mafia gangster running run during prohibition.
The sooner people just grow up, the faster we can throw these criminal family gangs out of power – but if you refuse to, well, your children will suffer because your inability to accept something we all need to accept, the truth.
Finally, do you know what the economic system of fascism is? It’s when the government is run for the benefit of CORPORATIONS, and not the people of the nation. Certain favored corporations that control the government get perks like, being bailed out with tax payer money when they go bankrupt (like what was done with TARP and QE), and these corporations also enjoy being above the law, like our entire banking system and Monsanto are.
I don’t like fascism, don’t defend what this nation has become. In the late 1980s and early 1990’s, the federal government put over 1000 criminal banker scum in jail for the Savings and Loan Scandal.. Well, between then and 2007, the US went full fascist. If you continue to deny there’s a problem, that’s just allowing the problem to continue to exist.
I do not use the term fascist lightly either. But that’s exactly what the federal government has been since at least George W. Bush – not that Slick Willy didn’t give it a good push in that direction, along with probably George H. Bush. You better recognize the problem, everybody better, or your kids and grandkids are doomed to be just cattle because you refuse to see the problem. This is not the country of my father, or grandfather. My great uncle fought in WWII to defeat the Nazis, if you people persist in just ignoring the elephant in the room, that was a complete waste of time for him.
Lucille, you may want to read up on the “uniparty.” Here in the Treehouse, we call it as we see it and having an R beside your name does not mean they are an automatic conservative. There are plenty of R crooks, thugs, and traitors.
Shrub Jr. was P Oed that Iraq threatened Daddy Shrub during a suck up visit to Kuwait. Darth Cheney and Rumsfeld supplied the brains. Shazam! Middle East conflagration.
and wonderful Jim Jordan is being smeared
Unless Trump directly gave the order for the DOJ to delay producing the relevant documents due to an ongoing investigation then what RR did was highly illegal. IT was a TEXT BOOK CASE OF OBSTRUCTION.
AND MAGOO IS PLAYING 64-D CHESS AND HUBER HAS 10MILLION INDICTMENTS, DIDNT YOU KNOW?
The FISA law does not allow FBI agents or lawyers to lie to the court, or to the deputy attorney general, for the purposes of covering up their own nefarious behavior. I think this is going somewhere.
While I am hopeful, this is surfacing over 1 1/2 yrs. after it happened. Now we’ll be waiting for another investigation. There will be a congressional hearing where anyone called to testify will lie, then the leaking of the CYA documents to obfuscate the charges, and on and on. It seems like we see the truth here but this is where it ends. If you’re in your 70’s you might not see it end or it will but the nursing home will be tuned to CNN!
I always thought that the review of the Clinton investigation wouldn’t go anywhere in terms of criminality for the FBI, because they could always argue prosecutorial discretion. On the other hand, trying to frame people for a crime they didn’t commit cannot be brushed away nearly as easily. Many crimes were likely committed in trying to frame Trump and his associates. I think Horowitz is saving the best for last.
Arguing prosecutorial discretion is one thing but altering long-held FBI standards of procedure in a long and lengthy list made many, many FBI agents furious.
Destroying evidence, failure to properly question or perform unscheduled interviews to name just a few all courtesies extended to international criminal Hillary Clinton and her mendacious staff.
Makes me sick but I think this story all-told isn’t over. Not by a long shot. Keep the faith.
Things are quiet; shoot they are way too quiet. The only background noise we’re hearing right now is about DOJ/FBI files being requested for today’s most recent deadline.
Something is going to pop and when it does, these Stasi based in America are going to pay, every last seditionist one of them.
This whole Trump-Russia fairytale/FBI/CIA/DOJ Sedition conspiracy is going to be dismissed by the intellectual elite and their sheeple as simply having been a well-deserved political/proctological vetting, and will be like, “What’s the matter, can’t you take a joke?”
The problem is that one side believes in an absolute Truth and a Rule of Law. The other side doesn’t.
It is going to take ball-peen hammer-strikes to foreheads to be able to get these people to zero in on something objectively real.
Trump needs to drop the hammer and declassify it all.
Then he needs to send in the Marines and round these seditious bastards up.
That’d get their attention.
Nothing else will. It’s all a joke to them.
No it won’t be.
I’m live and work in Silicon Valley as an electrical engineer. People who believe this BS really believe this BS. They think only Fox News lies, but not their precious NY Times, or MSNBC, or CBS, and certainly not the late night comedians.
These are, actually, well educated, smart individuals, who are too busy to do critical thinking about what they are told is “news”. They are 100% confident in their intelligence, and being “informed”. When this is revealed to be a fraud carried about by the intelligence agencies, our “news”, our “entertainment”, etc – it’s going to be devastating to them. They will be in further disbelief than they were when I walked into the office on November 8th, 2016 – trying to suppress a smile.
You have to remember, people in white collar technical jobs learn not by going through the painstaking process of actually proving everything they are taught, they are just taught, and in the course of their later life, they do realize everything they were taught was correct, because, after all, it works.
They just assume the same is true about the politics they are taught – they don’t actually investigate it, ever, in their lives.
On Mark Levin’s FNC show the other week he had Andrew McCarthy and David Limbaugh on to discuss the whole “witch hunt” story. Both of them are so wise and articulate when discussing this and it was a great show…. up until the very last sentences. When Levin asked what they think will happen in the end, they both agreed that Mueller will finish up his investigation and write a report that makes the President look very bad then the whole thing will just fade into history. Seriously?? They saw no hope in justice? How is it possible that the left has so much power in this country that every person on the right sees these vast injustices and just mehh them away? Yet PDJT makes one (true) sh*thole comment and the liberals / democrats / msm minds implode. Unbelievable.
They gave an honest analysis.
For the past year and a half, most of us have read just about every post by SD on the small group, texts, emails, ham radios, GPS, mueller web, etc. and I feel worse today than when this started. Trump is the only person who has the ability to expose all of it and he will not. I don’t know why and hope he does not regret that decision. Sometimes, I question the advice he gets, certainly don’t like the results, but I don’t know.
And then they will try to marginalize us. “See? What were you all up in arms about? No big deal…’Serious people’ can see that there was no ‘intent’ to break any serious laws…All you tin-foil hat bitter clingers want to ‘Lock Her Up’ but SERIOUS people can see nothing wrong was done in exonerating her.”
Two realities. Side by side.
Somehow I/we/Sundance were expecting that objectivity was going to come out of this IG Report. And it didn’t happen. FISA IG Report expected to be same, sez Sundance.
Discouraging. And they will further marginalize us.
A seminal moment is needed in this misdirection and obfuscation.of objective reality.
Need a ball peen hammer to their foreheads. Or the Hammer of Thor that used to be brandished about around here. Not so much lately.
If severe punishment and trials do not happen, our nation is lost. A Supreme Court Justice might have to get on TV and explain the constitution and the law. Explain sedition and treason. I’m convinced this will and needs to be done. Most of America are totally ignorant. When the left took over education, all required courses of western civ and world history were made electives. This was done by design.
It just keeps getting worse.
This is unbelievable to me.
Frankly, I think everyone involved will either skate or get merely a slap on the wrist. Eventually though, all the information the FBI/DOJ is sitting on, that incriminates the individuals that CTH readers already know are criminals, is going to see the light of day. What the FBI/DOJ douche-nozzles attempted to do will become plainly obvious, even to the average ‘Joey Bagadoughnuts’ (hat tip Bongino) that hasn’t followed all of this $hitshow. Once it does, somebody is going to get good & angry & go vigilante on one or all of these a$$hats. That person will most likely end up publicly shamed & in jail ….. I for one, will hold said vigilante up a as true patriot. If there is no accountability, it will all be repeated – you can count on it!
“If there is no accountability, it will all be repeated”
Which is why the Sessions/Rosenstein/Wray approach of dealing with everything “in house” is meaningless. Nobody learns a hard lesson. The “in house” approach bull crap intended to protect the “integrity” of the FBI and DOJ. Which is ironic.
Motive, means, and opportunity. Strzok, Page, et al had all three and they took actions. Locking them up is too easy, hang them.
Mueller is going to come out with his findings so as to make the most impact on the midterm elections. The data will have just enough “fact” to be plausible to the vast majority of uninformed voters. Doesn’t matter that all Obama administration/ FBI and other agencies slide with a slap on the wrist. Trump will be Condemned by the left Don’t underestimate their ability to coerce everyone in Congress. Most of them Republicans included sold their souls a long time ago.
WTF!! What’s with all the long faces because no one is prosecuted? Of course the FBI/DOJ and any other department you can initialize is going to lie, cheat and spread vile rumors about Trump and his administration. I say let them run their game that we know they will run because eventually, they have no more plays to run. Then the MOAB is dropped and all of these rats ask for mercy and the answer is “NO MERCY FOR YOU!”
I am being practical. I also am waiting fo a brilliant suggestion to counter the strategy the left plays. We know how they do it- now how do we fight back? I wish I had the solution.
Don’t interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake.
Remember when Prezident Duh lied us into a war, and the Democrats swept into victory into Congress and the Whitehouse? Then Prezdident Obozo won the Nobel Peace of Crap Prize, and went ahead to bomb 7 nations over 8 years?
And as a result, a person that had number run for public office before, was able to win against the Butcher of Libya who voted for Prezident Duh’s war of lies, even though that human manure bag was the “most qualified candidate ever”, and all the media said it was, and BOTH party leaderships agreed?
If you want to fix a problem, you have to know that problem even exists. Did you realize just how corrupt the Republican and Democratic leadership was? How about how corrupt our mainstream corporate “news” was? Did you realize our intelligence agencies were this corrupt – before Trump was elected?
I knew they were corrupt before, but I’ll tell you this, I didn’t realize it was on this scale. Anybody can see it now, it’s so blatantly obvious. Let them demonstrate to the fullest extent, just how corrupt, and unqualified for leadership, our leaders actually are.
We need our own propaganda machine then. Get the facts out for people who only hear sound bites. We need a forum that can tell the truth make it understandable to all not get caught in the weeds with explanations and do it in ten words or less. Oh well!
“We need our own propaganda machine then.”
It’s called “the truth”. Don’t worry, what happens is that first people deny it, then they get confused, then they feel like they don’t know what is going on, then they realize that they really don’t know what is going on, then they start looking stuff up, then they realize they’ve been lied to about nearly anything, then they get angry, then they start repeating the truth as they know it.
The USSR collapsed because the truth got out. I remember being very happy that day. I’ll be dancing for joy when the criminal scum that have usurped this nation go the same way. Don’t worry, it’s just a matter of time now, otherwise, do you really think censorship and propaganda would be so obvious, and flagrant? This is a sign of desperation, not of strength.
^^VERY THIS^^
Remember: PDJT spent his entire life being a democrat and hobnobbing with the liberal elite. Yet looking back at his “political” comments over the years he sounds like a republican (only rational and having clear strategies 🙂 He studied their (the democrats) tactics and when they were least expecting it he pulls a Road Runner and drops the anvil on their heads. But just like Wile E. Coyote the wily left are indestructible… still, if you want a strategy – watch Trump. Don’t like his style, approach, expressions? Well then, say goodbye to winning!
Long unanswered question of mine: Carter Page reportedly sent a letter to James Comey in September of 2016, right after the Yahoo article came out. In that letter, Page supposedly offered to meet with Comey to discuss the questions. (this is a claim Page himself made in a radio interview.) If I’m remembering correctly, a FISA warrant is considered a sort of last resort- granted only when the requesting agency has no other way of gathering the information. If the target had offered to come in to speak with the Director of the FBI less than a month before the warrant was authorized, how could they say they had no other way of gathering the information?
good point. The reason is obvious. It wasn’t in the plan.
interesting article in the HILL
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/395454-pruitt-asked-trump-to-fire-sessions-name-him-as-ag-report
Pruitt just really rubs me the wrong way. Sure he was doing the right thing, but he just seems really creepy. Maybe PDJT got sick of his bullshit.
Ive been saying all along; when they say they cant release information, cause it would reveal “sources and methods”, they ARE telling the truth, which is they have been abusing FISA all along. After all, if you were the ‘subject’ how would you know?
Nobody is taking any responsibility anymore including all these politicians from both parties and the President. I would not have hold any jobs over the years if I have taken their position as they have claimed today. Talk is cheap and it is always meaningless if ones never hold any kind of belief except to say whatever the public wants to hear to get elected. I will never live my life that way, but there are others who will, and they will have to answer to the same God one day as I sure will…..
Schools is gone, the NSA is erasing data as we speak, but lots of people outside NSA (like all the foreign countries u can name) HAVE THIS DATA…TRUMP has this, ALL of it I believe. So maybe this was a leak? I think leaks are the only way to get this out now.
Either they go down because of the endless federal crimes or for the evil pedo stuff…but there has to be at least a thimble of justice at some point
Nah. Nothing’s gonna happen to them.
Lt For Life John F Kerry
Guilty of Treason
Free as a bird!
He still fugly, yo.
The next time I roll through a stop sign and get pulled over I’m going to tell the traffic officer that today I identify as a lawless politician and be merrily on my way.
Just say there was no INTENT to go through the stop sign.
Harry Lime, or you can tell the officer with exasperation that “At this point what difference does it make?”.
Time for congress and President Trump to demand a special prosecutor to investigate corruption in the FBI and Justice Departments.
Put former Milwaukee Co Sheriff David Clark in charge off creating an investigative Task Force, selecting investigators to include retired/former distinguished FBI(none of which come from DC, the district of corruption) and to include proven, experienced, state, county, and city detectives as well as military investigators.
Use the US Marshals for executing warrants, and making physical arrests once warrants have been issued.
Add a few former prosecutors for legal input.
Have them report directly to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The CJ reviews and signs all, warrants, subpoenas, and arrest warrants so NOTHING IS LEAKED by FBI/Justice crooks.
Instead of a grand jury, present evidence to the Chief Justice, who then decides when there is probable cause to indict.
If this isn’t currently legal have congress pass emergency legislation.
THERE IS WAY TOO MUCH EVIDENCE OF FBI/JUSTICE CORRUPTION.
The Deep State tentacles reach far and wide. Here’s an example of it protecting the Clintons back in 2006 when Hillary was planning her run for the White House.
That film was broadcast only once and never released on DVD to this day.
It took you awhile to arrive,SD, but I’m glad you made it. The FISA investigation is indeed constructed to go nowhere. …as was the first IG investigation. The government cannot investigate itself. There is but one remedy and that is an overwhelming victory in November followed by the merciless hammer of Trump.
Deuteronomy 32:21 provides the template.
Excuse the typo. Deuteronomy 32:41.
WTF?
So is this frustration, or ‘something completely different’..?
It is bitterly ironic how the establishment covers up for the Sandusky and Nassars of the world, but the outrage of the public as conditioned by their prior malfeasance become the basis I for the next witch hunt. These people are repulsive: “The great awakening” may ultimately be responsible for their loss of power. We can only hope and pray it will occur
Lord, I hate to say this. But I have been feeling quite despondent lately on the course our country is taking. The liberal fiends are brainwashed by a culpable, complicit media, who feel it is their job to make sure the elected President is damaged in any way possible.
Violent rhetoric is now commonplace. Vulgarity is now the norm on ‘comedy’ shows. Assaults are now rising (the latest being a 16 y/o boy with a MAGA hat having his hat grabbed from his head and a drink thrown into his face), and a Congresswoman named Waters feels bold enough to get on national TV to encourage hate and contempt for the opposing side. Of course, we know she also means to attack the voters, right?
Is this now where the US of A disintegrates into a Balkanized country? The Right, the Left, the Independents? What?
I wish I had a solution. I don’t. Congress is defanged; no one really has the guts to get up and organize to stop the madness. People are enraged. Our children are listening and watching.
Pray. When your back is against the wall… Pray.
Refusing to produce the documents happened under Sessions watch and under Rosenstein’s watch.
I can’t logically justify POTUS keeping either one after mid-terms. I just don’t see how this country can continue to have a corrupt DoJ/fbi under a law and order/rule of law POTUS. It’s a total misconnect at this point.
I want to know who the FBI placed to work with the Trump transition team? Who in the FBI more than likely placed “wiretaps” in Trump Tower. It shouldn’t be that hard to find out who worked with the Transition team.
We will never know. It can no longer be denied that this isa full fledged DoJ/FBI coverup and continues to be so.
It shouldn’t surprise anybody that Obama, Hillary et. al. will escape prosecution for their crimes. We have always had a system that protects the rich and powerful over the Average Joe. At one time, I had a glimmer of hope that there would be justice served on this issue, however it faded after the DOJ OIG report was delayed on Jan. 15th. Every delay in the report release convinced me more and more that nothing would come of it. It will only stop through revolt.
Christopher Wray says: I don’t care what you think, Alonzo.
Well, now we know where this confrontation comes from…
From the John Solomon article:
“irrefutable proof exists that agents sought to create pressure to get “derogatory” information and a “pretext” to interview people close to a future president they didn’t like.
Clear evidence also exists that an investigation into still-unproven collusion between a foreign power and a U.S. presidential candidate was driven less by secret information from Moscow and more by politically tainted media leaks.”
MSM: what are these mystical things “proof” and “evidence” you speak of? Our unnamed sources say they are just right wing conspiracy theories!
So here’s where we are: precedent has been set. I give this country 40 years, tops.
