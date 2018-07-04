Unfortunately Every Investigative Trail Comes Back to the Dead End of FISA Abuse…

Way back when CTH first began the deep dive into the systems and processes that were deployed in the 2015/2016 election cycle we eventually came to the conclusion that everything of substance, within the larger intelligence abuses, revolved around DOJ and FBI abuses of the FISA process.
As an outcome of multiple research deep-dives we then focused on a specific foundational block of that usurpation, the fraudulent application presented to the FISA Court by officials within the FBI and DOJ-NSD (National Security Division). The October 21st, 2016, application to the FISA Court for surveillance authority upon U.S. person Carter Page; and by extension the Donald Trump campaign.
Throughout all further inquiries this central component remains at the center of the issue. Unlawful surveillance is the originating principal behind Operation Crossfire Hurricane; it is also the originating issue within the Peter Strzok “insurance policy”; additionally, it is the originating aspect to the Clinton/Steele dossier; etc. etc. the list is long. Chase any of the corrupt threads back to their source of origin and you eventually come back to the surveillance authority within the FISA processes.
As an outcome of those concentric circles CTH continued to say: stay focused on the FISA fraud, and by extension the FISA application, and by extension the dossier. Every outbound surveillance ripple can be traced back to the use of FBI and NSA databases to conduct unlawful surveillance of political opposition. Not a scintilla of discovery within the past two years modifies that reality.
Why is that important? Here’s where things get FUBAR. FISA is a process, and when used appropriately, within all guidelines, is essentially a surveillance tool. However, it is a tool that is entirely subject to the honor of the user. If the user is corrupt, or holds corrupt intent, the tool easily becomes a weapon. That’s what happened in 2015, 2016 and likely long before that. The weaponization is so easy to initiate that NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers admitted the intelligence community could not adequately prevent it. So Rogers went about eliminating massive aspects to it, completely.
NSA and FBI database surveillance and monitoring is like HAL 9000. The only way to ensure it does not become weaponized is to deconstruct it; remove some of the functions that are available to users. The elimination of FISA-702(17) “About Queries”, was one such deconstruction. Removing the (17) “about” search option entirely was the only way to stop human beings from using the tool. However, that said, it only takes another presidential election, and a new NSA director, and the system can be reactivated once again.
The movement of the U.S. Cyber Command, literally into another combatant command, essentially merging NSA into a functional branch of the U.S. military, is clear evidence that people like Admiral Mike Rogers took action, in hindsight, knowing the Obama administration weaponized data collection, a function of government, for political benefit. Now, in hindsight, the action they took in May of this year all begins to make sense.
I don’t know House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, and I hold no insight into his thinking; however, looking at what actions were taken in the 2017 FISA re-authorization legislation it looks to me like he has structured this reality into the program. How? By timing the next FISA reauthorization to coincide with the 2020 Presidential Election.
Right now all of the administrators, the key-holders, of the Intelligence Apparatus database are honorable and generally safe; meaning they are trustworthy. ODNI Dan Coats, through his action specifically related to the FISA process, has exemplified this. Former NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers definitely showcased his trustworthiness on these intensely precarious issues. Mike Pompeo and now Gina Haspel also appear solid on this issue. We must, ‘trust’…. but demand verification and transparency.
However, all it takes is one Presidential election and the switch can easily be flipped back toward weaponizing those systems. All it takes is political operative like John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey and Eric Holder to reappear and reconstitute the system to allow weaponized political abuse/targeting. Really, and scarily, it is that simple.
So long as the current process of data collection remains a part of the intelligence gathering operations within the institutions of government – every vote you make for the office of the President will ultimately be a vote for who you, as an individual, trust to have ownership of your most sensitive information. So long as we accept this level of surveillance gathering, every election decision from now until the end of time is ultimately an election with a consequence that the victor could weaponize that information to enhance ideological power.
All of that said, this backdrop lies at the heart of the testimony recently given by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. I could write 10,000 words on this specific segment, but it is not my intention to drag everyone through hours of nuance [Jeff, from Marketswork has a strong play-by-play] just watch the last two minutes:
.
Let me cut to the chase. Rod Rosenstein told congress the physical content of the FISA renewal application he signed does not align with the briefing explanation, from DOJ officials, that accompanied the signing.
…We sit down with a team of attorneys from the Department of Justice. All of whom review that and provide a briefing for us for what’s in it. And I’ve reviewed that one in some detail, and I can tell you the information about that doesn’t match with my understanding of the one that I signed, but I think it’s appropriate to let the Inspector General complete that investigation. These are serious allegations. I don’t do the investigation — I’m not the affiant. I’m reviewing the finished product, sir.
I’m not a Rosenstein apologist, and I’m not trying to convince you of his motives or intents. My personal opinion of Rosenstein (just to frame reference), is that he’s a coward. He’s kicking a MASSIVE problem over to Inspector General Michael Horowitz because he is afraid of it. Rosenstein doesn’t want to be ‘that guy‘ who confronts deep state corruption of this scale…. so he insufferably shirks that responsibility over to the IG. In my opinion, that makes him a coward; then again, it could be more accurate to say it makes him a bureaucrat – he is.
However, focus on the substance, not the insufferable parseltongue. First, the public information about the FISA application is: the Nunes memo; the Schiff memo; and the Grassley memo. All direct sourced from the actual application. Second, all members of the House and Senate intelligence committee have been allowed access to the “full and unredacted” FISA application since April 6th, 2018. So there is no way for Rosenstein to hide behind the customary opaque nature of this specific FISA issue to congress. In short, he can’t lie about it.
Deputy AG Rosenstein is essentially saying he was mislead by “a team of attorneys from the Department of Justice.” That’s a fanciful way of saying the DOJ-NSD briefing officials lied to him about the content of the reauthorization application.
OK, so in response we might initially say: ‘well if they lied to you, then prosecute them damnit’…. and our voices would be righteous. However, the weasels have an out that President Obama helped create….
Remember the Susan Rice, James Comey, James Clapper and Loretta Lynch meeting in the Oval Office that Rice wrote down in her inauguration day memo-to-self? Remember the “by the book” instructions.
Well, it would be “by the book” for the DOJ-NSD officials to lie to the Deputy AG about a counterintelligence operation, if the Deputy AG was within linear authority to the subject or target of the counterintelligence operation. They are allowed to lie to him.
Setting aside the inherent malicious motive of the usurping officials within the DOJ-NSD during this entire aspect of their “insurance policy” deployment; the DOJ-NSD was investigating Trump; Rosenstein was an appointee of the Trump administration…. under this construct, and accepting this is a counterintelligence operation of the U.S. government unto itself; and accepting that President Trump could ask Rosenstein at any time about the underlying nature of the investigation; the DOJ-NSD lying to Rosenstein is reconciled/allowed under the “by the book” permissions.
Yes. Anger. Me too. But that doesn’t change the dynamic.
The 2015/2016 FISA abuse, search-engine surveillance and the underlying sketchy FISA application against Carter Page, is the lynchpin to the entire unlawful enterprise. In the bigger picture, what happened is also dangerous as heck. That’s the reason why Chairman Devin Nunes and Chairman Goodlatte keep chasing the story behind it.
However, even when chasing the story behind the FISA issues – what you discover is the FISA process itself is based on opaque fraud that is almost impossible to hold accountable.
The FISA surveillance system inside the intelligence apparatus is unaccountable by construct and design. The users, and in these examples the ‘abusers’, of the surveillance system are essentially protected by the scale, scope and structure of the process.
The institutional nature of the system, the “by-the-book” per se’, is why Rosenstein now kicks the FISA can to IG Horowitz. The “by-the-book” also protects the corruption contained within it. The system is, in essence, set up to protect itself. The only way to eliminate the protections is to eliminate the underlying process and stop collecting information. That’s almost impossible to see happening.
As a consequence, there will likely be some prosecutions; but they will not be for the institutionally corrupt behavior we can clearly see. Those who engaged in leaking stories to the media will be prosecuted for the leaking. Beyond that aspect there is not likely to be any technical way to prosecute those who can hide behind the system.
Think of it another way….. I don’t mean to raise blood pressure, but taking new information and applying it to historic reference leads to this:
Many of those DOJ-NSD officials who participated in the Rosenstein briefing, or assembled the underlying briefing material, left after the time-period in question (June 2017). Additionally, almost all of the FBI officials left, retired, resigned after this time-period. There was also massive exit of all of corrupt support officials from inside the DOJ-NSD and FBI when the Page/Strzok text messages surfaced (December 2017) and the evidence of the political operation became public.
However, as all of these *inside* officials left the DOJ and FBI, another entire set of *outside* DOJ and FBI officials replaced them; and the originating counterintelligence operation was rebranded and handed over to Robert Mueller.
The inside government usurpation operation became an outside government usurpation operation, essentially using contract agents hired by the inside group prior to exit. The remaining fragments of the ‘insurance policy‘ are in the hands of Robert Mueller’s team.
Why did no one ask Rosenstein the specific names of the attorneys who briefed him?
LikeLiked by 4 people
In all of our discussions, as with Bill Priestap, the name Rosmary Collier remains conspicuously submerged.
Was the good Judge a knowing participant in all of this? So much court silence in the face of so much emerging malfeasance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whatever happened to Bill Priestap? He was supposedly the key to blowing up the whole thing and then he disappeared…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Get used to the idea that at every turn we bought into the concept there was a future card that would be played that would unlock everything and turn everything into sunshine and roses.
LikeLike
She was abused as was the process, by people who weren’t honorable. The timing seems to be that, when she learned of the FISA abuse, she recused Contreras and appointed Sullivan. Contreras has to be some degree of toast now, and Sullivan is a nightmare for Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably because they only get 5 minutes.
LikeLike
If I recall, someone did.
LikeLike
Didn’t Mueller invent a new crime, “Defrauding the United States of America,” when he indicted those Russians? Well, that seems tailor-made for the situation at hand. Rather than trying to charge individuals with discreet abuses of the FISA system, we should be trying to show a pattern of relationships and actions (even if those particular actions weren’t illegal) that indicate a Conspiracy to Defraud the United States.
For that, however, we probably need a second Special Counsel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Schools, who was so integral to Mueller probe, that Rachel Maddow dedicated a whole segment to Schools on her show on Tuesday night, has left Rosenstein to take the heat. RR deserves the heat. How will Jeff Sessions explain all of this to POTUS? Truly diabolical.
LikeLike
People must be prosecuted or they will try again, next time they’ll be more experienced, they’ll have learned from their mistakes.
LikeLike
^^^^^ THIS
Remember it, repeat it, and we need to hammer this home
LikeLike
Since they are still trying to get anything on PDJT, where does this leave things with Mueller? Is this bullsh!t witch hunt going to continue to 2025?? Who ever stops this SC investigation? Does Mueller just keep going till he says ok, I’m done.
If Congress doesn’t get the information they asked for, then what? Does that mean that political appointees have unlimited power over Congress to decide what if anything Congress sees??
Talk about a Constitutional Crisis…this is a doosey!!!
LikeLike
“Rosenstein doesn’t want to be ‘that guy‘ who confronts deep state corruption of this scale…. so he insufferably shirks that responsibility over to the IG. In my opinion, that makes him a coward; then again, it could be more accurate to say it makes him a bureaucrat – he is.”
Until Rosenstein threatens Congressional staff with subpoenas on their phones and emails…
Rosenstein showed his true colors.
Also, it is a convenient trick of the Swamp to act like what they did was legal and that nothing can be done. The next step is that everyone accepts their synopsis. That is a false premise. It is not true or factual.
What if…..this time…..no one accepts their snotty retorts, silly games? Oaths taken by every single one of them. National Secrets and National Security assets have a higher standard and they LET Hillary Clinton sell American secrets thru her private server to the highest bidder.
And it was about money.
The Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers, HSBC Bank, all of these avenues to launder money are at the Swamp’s disposal. Banks were the largest requester of shell companies. Did a single banker go to jail after the Mortgage Meltdown? Nope.
It’s not that the evidence isn’t there to convict them. It is there. It has been read off numerous times by several lawyers; Gregg Jarrett for one. Judicial Watch has enough evidence from FOIA to present to a Grand Jury. The will, the hunger for justice is missing at the DOJ and the 7th Floor. That is why there have been no indictments.
That is exactly why Senator Menendez is running loose, free. Obama got mad at Menendez and he got charged. Jeff Sessions gave his fellow, esteemed Senator a pass. Cause those are his buddies, his pals. Not the American people. The Swamp creatures are his friends. The Sessions DOJ will put any other American in jail at the drop of a hat. Look at Manafort…..sitting in solitary.
The Swamp uses crap Prosecutors on their own kind. Proof? Here…Sessions puts the same lousy prosecutor over the Awan case as the Menendez case, Now the Awan creep can run free so the Sessions DOJ political cohorts don’t have to sweat over going to jail for selling, let me repeat that, SELLING, American secrets.
It’s always about the money.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When George W. needed to do things John Yoo wrote what he needed. When Obama needed the same Sally Yates popped out her justification. Having been in the corporate world where lawyers were used to work around regulations it was a matter of finding the right lawyer with the right mindset (compensation) to produce what you needed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lawyers are trained to ignore principles over money. Why would they change because of becoming a politician.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, it actually isn’t.
Leftism is a cult. The True Believers are doing what they believe is right, as we saw over and over again in Strzok/Page texts.
You are weaving some of what we know with a lot that none of us can know yet and you’re joining the Sessions Hate Club whose members — like NeverTrumps during election — let emotion befoul their analysis.
Follow the money is appropriate at times… but although some are motivated by greed, it’s far less simplistic here.
LikeLike
So you call PDJT lie when he called out Sessions that he would not nominate Sessions for AG if he knows Sessions would recuse himself for Russia investigation. PDJT can not remove Sessions from AG because Senate would not confirm another AG. So Trump is stuck with Sessions but I will bet you beer that after mid term and Republican get 4 or 5 more Senators, Trump will fire Sessions. I would not a never Sessions, I would be more than happy to admit I am wrong but so far Sessions is a big disappointment to say mildly
LikeLike
HSBC money laundering fine of $1.9 billion is the largest in US history, yet no one went to prison. This means it is only illegal to get caught and then the stock owners can pay. It is no surprise that Jim Comey was put on the board of Directors after the settlement only to leave a short time later to replace Robert Mueller as Director of the FBI. Mueller then immediately joined HSBC as head of their legal department. I do not believe this was a coincidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree Donna in Oregon.
As you say all this only works if every one goes along with all the “new” rules they have written.
“It is a convenient trick of the swamp to act as if everything they did was legal”.
“What if…this time…no one accepts their snotty retorts, silly games”?
What if this time we say “I don’t think so”.
Every one but you, Donna, and me seem to think it is game over, they win this one.
And I say wait one minute.
What if we say we are not going to let them keep changing the rules, then sticking their noses up in the air and telling us….US….that there is nothing that can be done.
Case closed, on to the next illegal deal.
I say, like you say, I don’t think so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s NEVER over til the “Fat Lady” sings! Now, the question is…who is the Fat Lady and what song will she sing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that is a very good question Rami.
I use to think I knew who she was but not so much any more.
But I do believe she is still out there.
LikeLike
So, if few can be prosecuted for the coverup, they all should be prosecuted for the underlying crimes.
BTW, I, too, still want to know about Contreras, Collyer and Roberts.
LikeLike
BTW…and then all of THIS must be destroyed.
LikeLike
Three points:
1) The FISA process is just the snapshot-veneer obscuring the real issue. This real issue is we have gigantic government data collection machines collecting and correlating everything (e.g. every IP packet) routed over every fiber optic/telecommunications line of importance. Abuse just needs the machines to exist and some evil folks in charge able to access the machines. Everyone has information that can be used against them when weaponized by evil organizations. (e.g. All your financial accounts are cleaned out by being falsely identified as a “terrorist”…without any due process.) At best, we have a temporary reprieve of a few years from this abuse with today’s white hats.
2) This is not a problem solvable with secret oversight “boards” or “gangs of 8”. Public details of how the whole thing works and how it should be openly & technically prevented from accessing and storing private info is essential. The key to those essential steps is starting to work for a “Right To Privacy” in the Bill of Rights. Only when all three branches of government are forced by the public to do something…will something good happen.
3) I not giving up on arrests and prosecutions until both Sessions and Huber state there are no prosecutions. RICO/Treason cases require enormous preparations (e.g. over a year) and Huber has not had that much time yet. Also essential is getting all corrupt judges/prosecutors neutralized, else the prosecutions are worthless. That takes time too. I’m not worried about things being slow. I’m worried that bad judges/prosecutors remain or one procedural step might be less than airtight due to rushing the preparations too fast.
LikeLiked by 5 people
At this rate in a few years, we are going to need body guards, to travel. The only good thing about this is that the well connected and rich will too.
LikeLike
Sundance, There is virtually no way to prevent any law from being broken, from murder to jaywalking. There is a certain amount of trust in very human action. So, we use enforcement and punishment for deterrence and justice when people betray their trust and break the law. This is no different and is why it is absolutely critical that the constitution be rigorously enforced right now and examples must be made of the law breakers both for future deterrence and justice for the victims. Let the try to sell their “outs” to a jury in middle America. Let’s see if they’ll agree they are allowed to lie.
You can ALWAYS find reasons to do nothing. That’s the reason we’ve reached a terrible tipping point. We’ve reached this point because there has been no enforcement and punishment for decades. It’s now or never. This either changes right here and right now or the consequences will be monumental and permanent.
Indict them all and let the juries sort them out. No more excuses not to act. Time’s up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even without Visa abuse prosecution’s I believe there are still a multitude of crime committed that are prosecutable. conspiracy, sedition and especially uranium1, which involved most of the same players.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s where the investigation should start. The Awan’s and any service members killed in Afghanistan.
How is it possible that an entire team of Seal Team 6 were murdered? Where did that intel to the enemy come from?
Any one know?
Now this is the real reason why Awan is going away.
Because American blood was spilled.
For money.
Because you know the Swamp creatures like Awan, Debbie Wasserman Shultz, Hillary Clinton got paid for selling American secrets.
Hillary Clinton didn’t do anything for free.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary Clinton is the Forrest Gump of corruption. Supposedly unknowing yet so lucky and effective. I guess we have to thank her for making it necessary to blow the lid off the modern surveillance state. Snowden let us peek in and now we know what they were up to – for just this little bit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good line…Hillary is Forrest Gump of corruption.
Is that original? It’s true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“How is it possible that an entire team of Seal Team 6 were murdered? Where did that intel to the enemy come from?”
“A Black Hawk Down of the war in Afghanistan, the deadliest day for the U.S. in 12 years of that conflict—and a military investigation that covered up evidence of an inside job by the Taliban. Don Brown, a former U.S. Navy JAG officer stationed at the Pentagon, and former Special Assistant United States Attorney, has in his possession one of four copies of The Colt Report, which reveals a possible cover-up in relation to the August 6, 2011, killing of 30 men from the United States, including 17 members of Navy Seal Team Six—warrior brothers from the same Team that ninety days before killed Osama Bin Laden—potentially by undercover Taliban operatives.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was Jason Chaffetz’s monkey investigation.
LikeLike
“… Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God!…” P. Henry
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Why didn’t Obama and his team want to stop Russian hacking? Because they needed the Russians.
“The 2016 election is really the story of two deep state intelligence operations that dovetailed neatly with each other. One was an ongoing Russian operation that took advantage of a weak president to sow chaos in America and Europe. The other was a domestic political operation utilizing counterintelligence resources in the United States and Europe to spy on, undermine and try to bring down Trump.
“Contrary to claims made by Obama operatives, the Russian operation was not new. Russian hackers and spies had done enormous damage to America’s intelligence community. But they had succeeded so well because the mission of the intelligence community had shifted from deterring foreign adversaries to suppressing domestic political opponents. And this new mission made the Russians attacks irrelevant.
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2018/06/a-tale-of-two-deep-states.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be Patient, they said.
Trust, they said.
The IG report would solve everything.
Then it became Huber will solve everything.
Sundance, you know this subject better than anyone. I trust your judgement. I’ll save a suggestion for a separate post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This “FISA Tool” isn’t a tool for anything but tyranny. It was created for this level of tyranny. It continues for the purpose of tyranny. The tool was intended to destroy the USA.
Think about it for a moment. When we should be able to control who is allowed into this country, we are not. That has been destroyed and later became the excuse for why we need all of this surveillance on every person in the country. And it is, without question, surveillance of every person in this country…and many outside of the country.
I use the “video recorder in a bathroom” analogy because it is relevant and should hit everyone on a personal level. If a person set up a video recorder in bathrooms and eventually got caught but never actually saw any of the recordings, did he do anything which violated the people who were recorded??? The answer is YES. Of course! And the US government would have you believe that because this means of collection is protected by the honor of those who operate it? What naive moron would believe such a thing? And the idea that it’s not a violation of anyone’s right of due process or of privacy because “no one is looking at it??”
There was a REASON the constitution was written with the intention of limiting what government can do. And if we could control our borders, we could also control the dangers we face and not need this farce of an excuse “for our safety.” It’s like being fed a steady diet of cancer and then always having to be tested for cancer “for our health.” STOP eating CANCER!
I have to differ strongly with Sundance on what to do about FISA and the NSA surveillance program. We need to restore the constitution and destroy everything out of compliance with the constitution. I don’t care that it’s “useful.” It is GUARANTEED to be abused 100%.
When Obama made intelligence sharing so far and wide, it was intended to hide the abuse of the NSA program and the source of leaks through obfuscation.
And is this a dead end? Only if the goal is to preserve the illegal and unconstitutional NSA program is it a dead end. The end is to end that program and to indict, arrest, charge, try, convict and imprison those responsible,
Police are routinely and often justly arrested, convicted and sentenced for abusing their special authority and power. This is NO different. And if we haven’t learned our lesson well enough that we shouldn’t violate the constitution, then we’re going to see this over and over again and Trump’s presidency will ultimately be just great entertainment because the moment his two seasons are up, it WILL return to what it was before Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“However, all it takes is one Presidential election and the switch can easily be flipped back toward weaponizing those systems. All it takes is political operative like John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey and Eric Holder to reappear and reconstitute the system to allow weaponized political abuse/targeting”(Sundance).
Digging deeper into the weeds : James Clapper (DNI) and John Brennan (CIA) oversaw a secret supercomputer system known as “THE HAMMER.
“The tapes also reveal that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court (FISA), Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, 156 other judges, members of Congress, and Donald J. Trump were targeted by the HAMMER.”
Sherrif Joe’s Judge : Federal Judge G. Murray Snow revealed that Brennan and Clapper particularly targeted and wiretapped Donald Trump a “zillion times.”
Sharyl Attkisson former CBS reporter : alleged in 2013 she was under electronic surveillance for at least two years and that three classified documents were planted on her “compromised” computer.
Whitsle blower : William Binney, a former NSA Technical Director and his attorney Larry Klayman have been screaming from the roof tops for years.
The Birther movement including Donald Trump ,Sheriff Joe ,The Tea Party were targets.
We just learned that John McCain and Louis Learner conspired against the Tea Party.
A twisted web of deceit.
There is much disinformation to discredit Montgomery (he is sketchy ) and William Binney. One has to be objective when researching this connection to the election FISA abuse.
I believe there is credible evidence to tie THE HAMMER to the election FISA abuses.
http://theamericanreport.org/2017/03/17/whistleblower-tapes-trump-wiretapped-zillion-times-hammer-brennans-clappers-secret-computer-system/
LikeLike
Yes, I’m as disappointed as all of you. However, during the Obama years, before CTH, my family and I watched the encroaching darkness with as much courage as we could.It was hard because there appeared to be no hope. Remember the candidates to choose from?
And then there was this guy Donald Trump….
Then the election night, where we all happened to gather together even though we didn’t want to even watch it, was one of the best nights of our lives.Amazing!!! (Up all night in happy disbelief)
So, remember that by voting for PT we achieved the impossible!
Perhaps, going forward,it appears that the corrupt get away with certain things on this earth, (Don’t try to convince me God doesn’t judge all) but, nevertheless won’t we always be glad President Trump won and we exposed a swamp and are making some gains? I wish for it all but I’ll never regret President Trump!
Maybe more can come??????
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was a miracle that he was elected.
And I believe God wants our country to thrive. Some evil will be unpunished on earth, but what we’re seeing so far is so much more corruption uncovered than I’ve ever imagined we’d be privy to. Hope patriots can keep the faith… falling into frustration, Sessions hate, and despair can sabotage Swamp Draining. If we stay strong, are patient through midterms, we’ll see some justice.
LikeLike
It seems the power is with those who control the FISA and the Hammer. We are one election away from tyranny .
If Socialists ever get control we are done. I wish the congress had the brains to secure the whole operates and make it secure and anyone who does not abide by strict rules out and prosecuted. The people we trusted obused our trust.
We trusted the system and evil people violated the trust of American people.
LikeLike
Sundance, your piece with the FISA-centric perspective certainly makes sense on the matters pertaining to the Russia investigation.
But there is so much more fertile ground in other topics. We have the Uranium One fiasco. We have the corrupt fundraising by the Clinton Foundation. I make no attempt to catalog them all. But THOSE areas are where the dollars were, and common sense says a lot of those dollars were spread out among the corrupt team, at least the senior ones.
Consider the concept that the importance of the FISA abuse to support the Clinton campaign was only important to perpetuate the money flow from other activity. In one sense, that campaign sideshow became our main event.
Perhaps its time we, and Congress, devote the energy needed to other more important avenues.
LikeLike
As soon as Mueller GTFO then maybe we can. Maybe that is the grand bargain they want.
LikeLike
Maybe. But I don’t have that sense. Mueller is running out of steam on his own, and has no known chip to bargain with. Known. We are all left guessing.
LikeLike
I agree with you foreyes,
Follow the money- they can’t spin it when they’ve paid to play, it will be a clear cut case and actual crimes committed that there is a cut and dried rule of law- THAT THEY BROKE, no where to run, nowhere to hide.
LikeLike
When the Rule of Law becomes so thoroughly corrupted by these Elitist NWO ProgreSSives that it is Also Ignored in turn by the peasants……..What happens???
Yep, I thought so too.
LikeLike
Jeff Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray, etal are beholden to the Swamp. They are crooks. Just like Hillary. Just like Debbie Waserman Shultz, Just like Awan. Just like Bill Clinton.
In over a year of being in power, the Sessions DOJ has not lifted a finger about the IRS scandal nor investigated or questioned the Senators and Obama officials that targeted/took out the Tea Party. There will be no punishment.
The Swampy corrupted FBI/DOJ will only put the little people in jail. They consider themselves above the law. They’ll put Martha Stewart in jail for some stupid stock tip, but not Goldman Sachs and Moody’s for selling junk mortgages and derivatives and destroying the American homeowners.
Not a single “Fat Cat” or bankster went to jail. It was fraud. Everyone knew it. The Congress got paid for destroying us and not one single big shot of the Swamp or any of their benefactors or contributors, like Franklin Raines of Fannie Mae or House members in its investigation involving the scandal surrounding Countrywide “VIP loans” and the “Friends of Angelo.” they ALL got a pass.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2012-12-27/farce-complete-case-countrywide-congress-finds-itself-innocent-being-friends-angelo
The American people got the bill. And still we do nothing about them.
It’s a big club and we’re not in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeff Sessions is not a crook.He may be many things but he is not a crook.
LikeLike
Therefore why do we need Sessions? What possibly could the benefit of RR, Mueller, Nunes, Goodlate? How is it possible to separate the difference between Weinstein, Clinton, Hillary, McCain, Graham, Shsift, Gowdy, Wray, Sessions, Soros, evil, corruption, liars?
God forgive me but I pray their judgement is swift, soon and lasting.
Forgive me Lord for paying these terrible individuals a salary.
LikeLike
LikeLike
What do you expect when you have ‘secret courts?’
Isn’t even the thought of that anathema to a free nation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have read this article and many of the others by Sundance: I am wondering what has so overwhelmingly changed to go from the Big Ugly to absolutely nothing is going to happen. Can someone put it into layman’s terms for me? (without insulting me, please)
LikeLike
Nothing’s changed about the facts on the ground. What has happened is that a fantasy has dissolved into the mist. The fantasy was that Trump and unnamed white hats were lying in wait for the bad guys and had a secret master plan to roll them up with elegance and dispatch.
The truth is more prosaic. The DoJ is not part of the Trump administration, it’s still part of the Obama administration. Trump’s AG pick has proved to be useless, and the Trump / Russia investigation has successfully paralysed any possible counter attack against the permanent bureaucracy of the DoJ and FBI (and the rest of the federal government.) His “bipartisan” picks of Rosenstein and Wray were bipartisan for a reason. Bipartisan means acceptable to the Democrats ie the permanent bureaucracy. Trump has found a few appointees with spines – eg Pompeo, Mulvaney, Pruitt but mostly he got suckered by the establishment GOP into nominating swamp creatures.
Draining the swamp is hard. Really hard. The swamp has won this round. Memo for next time. A nominee with support from across the aisle is not on your side. A nominee who brings the other side out in hives might be on your side. But he also might be incompetent and useless.
A nominee who is on your side against the swamp, and competent ? That’s not a nominee, that’s a unicorn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good summary Lee,
LikeLike
Thank you for the summary, Lee.
LikeLike
Perhaps Sundance was not as prescient as he seemed? Then again, until you have sufficient facts, misinterpretation is always possible even for the most intelligent, particularly when you naturally tend to err on the side of expecting the forces of “law and order” to carry the day.
We were led to flights of fancy, and expectations that, in retrospect, were somewhat unrealistic. Maybe I should have listened to my 89-yr old mother, who was always doubtful that we would actually ever see a Big Ugly.
But all is certainly not lost. Because PDJT will not be denied. Even if these criminals never get locked away, I believe he will expose them to the light, so that they cannot hide and continue to thrive in the dark like poisonous toadstools.
Sunlight will shrivel them.
Expose the documents. Make them testify. Find other ways of prosecuting some.
Call them out until the only fools who still will pretend to accept (not even believe) them are the clueless 29% of the country who are still fool enough to call themselves members of the Democratic Party.
We ARE winning. And they are losing. MAGA
LikeLike
Thank you had.
LikeLike
Stupid autocorrect. Should have said “Thank you, gda”
LikeLike
Hmm. First, the transcript in italics is wrong :
I can tell you the information about that doesn’t match with my understanding of the one that I signed
What Rosenstein actually said was :
I can tell you [Sir] that the information [that’s public] about that doesn’t match with my understanding of the one that I signed
So he’s contrasting the PUBLIC information with the briefing.
Now sundance says :
“First, the public information about the FISA application is: the Nunes memo; the Schiff memo; and the Grassley memo. All direct sourced from the actual application. Second, all members of the House and Senate intelligence committee have been allowed access to the “full and unredacted” FISA memo since April 6th, 2018. “
So the public information is the Congressional memos. The full FISA application is not public. So all Rosenstein is saying is “you congresscritturs have published only partial excerpts and summaries which leave out loads of good stuff and context that is in the full FISA application. So your feeble partisan summaries do not match my correct and full DoJ briefing. Ergo you are lying hounds, which is what we’d expect from congress critturs.”
Boyd sent a letter saying much the same thing when Nunes published his memo.
So it’s not an admission of a mismatch between the full FISA application and his briefing. It’s an accusation that Congressional oversight reports failed to do justice to the full FISA application.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“an accusation that Congressional oversight reports failed to do justice to the full FISA application”
Well perhaps if Congress had all the documents FBI/DOJ is hiding/redacting than that would not be the case.
LikeLike
I think your view of what RR said is the correct one.
LikeLike
1. Don’t be distracted by the breadcrumbs. Pay attention to the pebbles. They were laid by someone who was burned before and wasn’t taking any chances this time.
2. Why were the spycraft tools pointed inward toward the citizenry and now outward toward the enemy?
LikeLike
edit: 2. Why were the spycraft tools pointed inward toward the citizenry and NOT outward toward the enemy?
LikeLike
I have been reading SD for about 3 months now, His incite has been excellent, Then I read this post. It reminds me of the line in the movie the Princess Bride when Peter Falk tells the kid that the girl is going to marry the villain and the kid says, Geez grandpa, why did you read me this story. After reading SD post and all the comments here, there is not one mention of the name Sessions, Not one time. Remember he is stealth Jeff, the white hat. Now who or what is he? If you look at what Pruitt is doing with the EPA and others that Trump has put in charge,they are making waves. Sessions was not suppose to be the “coward” that Rosenstein is. The only way this story has a happy ending is if someone starts not being a coward, and the only person, as of now, that is able to do that is Sessions. I would like to know why SD has been backing Sessions since the beginning and now not one word about him.What’s up with that?
LikeLike
Sessions is a piece of shit. We’ve all known this for a while
LikeLike
Sessions is THE coward. Not to say Posenstein isn’t a coward. But Sessions is the Judas coward of all time.
LikeLike
Happy Independence Day Treepers!
On a day when we ponder the wonder that is our Founding, it’s more than a tad depressing to see how our Freedom is being usurped by these bureaucrats/Swampsters. But I’ll set that aside til tomorrow.
LikeLike
Deterrence:
1) Limit access to the weapons. OK, that one is ruled out.
2) Probability of being caught. More sunlight on EVERY use of the system is needed. Rogers said 85% or something similar of the “about” searches were inappropriate. It took quite a long time for them to discover this.
3) Severity of the penalties upon being caught.
It is #3 where in the short term the most good can be done. Capone was sent to jail for tax evasion, not his primary criminal activity. It does not matter on what charge the Black Hats be found guilty, but the White Hats need to hound them to the gates of Hell. A price needs to be paid in order to deter the next batch of staff from going anywhere near this sort of activity again. Lerner got off. Brennan and Clapper are Dem heros. Heck, DOJ just let Awan off easy.
There needs to be a price paid. A steep one. Now.
LikeLike
Can someone put it into layman’s terms for me? (without insulting me, please)
We are screwed…………..
LikeLiked by 2 people
That so many felt the need to leave DOJ/FBI when facts started appearing (leaking against the security of system operators) says they are far less than omnipotent and know they are bad actors. Hiding behind a system, a process, is a sign of weakness, not of strength. Rosenstein’s eyes tell his soul: lying, shifty, sententiously spiteful towards Congressmen, who for all their ailments and frailties and malicious leaking, are Congressmen (elected, not appointed). How different Rosenstein’s attitude towards Congress, by turns insolent, cowardly, obdurate, and dissembling, to that of Washington’s First Inaugural:
https://www.mountvernon.org/education/primary-sources-2/article/washingtons-first-inaugural-address-april-30-1789/
The Awan/Moslem Brotherhood-walking business is connected to this anti-Trump/Clinton-email counterintelligence operation for which Rosenstein and Sessions are covering. They are the same problem.
LikeLike
Disagree with one aspect: A coward would have exited like so many others did. Why Rosenstein was asked to stay with the Trump administration is something I don’t know. Only the VSG does. I’ll stick with that for now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember November 2018. Throw out all the dnc members and all GOPe puppets that can be removed by the election process.
After the election start petitions to remove the corrupt representatives remaining. Start the legal process to rebuild a justice system with the complete elimination of the current fbi and hold all leadership for criminal prosecution for crimes against the American folks.
This is no where close to being over.
Today July 4, 2018 it just started. There are many very smart Americans on the Trump Train, time to get r done. Making it impossible for Soros and the corrupt to enjoy their stolen wares of evil.
LikeLike
So, is that it then? Is this yet another example of battered conservative syndrome? Benghazi and Fast and Furious were tough to take. Lois Lerner and the IRS scandal convinced me the republic was lost. Then, PDJT changed it all. For a long time I hoped this was the issue that would blow the lid off of the corrupt scheme, draining the swamp and leading a real revolutionary change in our government. SD has done incredible work laying out the worst political scandal in the history of the republic and no one outside of my fellow Treepers seem to give a damn.
Am I understanding this correctly, that despite being plain as day to us, nothing is really going to come of this? Someone please tell me I’m wrong.
LikeLike
Sundance wrote:
“….the DOJ-NSD lying to Rosenstein is reconciled/allowed under the “by the book” permissions.”
~and~
“….Beyond that aspect there is not likely to be any technical way to prosecute those who can hide behind the system.”
——————————————–
Are you saying that, even though the “by the book” lying to Rosenstein was to cover DOJ-NDS’s attempt to frame an innocent presidential candidate, and later elected president….there’s no way to prosecute any of these SOB’s?
How in the hell can that be? Everyone knows DOJ-NSD-CIA-etc conspired to frame Trump. That’s like filing a false police report but 100,000 times worse. HOW can that not be illegal, and HOW can there be no way to prosecute these bastards?
In the Founder’s day they’d have been tried and when found guilty publicly hanged or shot. In the opinion of thousand, perhaps tens of thousands of outraged Americans, the same should happen today.
LikeLike
agree
LikeLike
We’re from the government and we have to spy on you for your own good. Er, well, uh……
LikeLike
We’re the government and we imported a bunch of bad hombres that you didn’t want us to, so now we have to spy on you.
Uh, er, uhm……
LikeLike
Mort Drucker is still drawing caricatures?
LikeLike
This abuse has been going on , for over 2 years now. Not ONE of them has been charged . WHY??? This tells me that the deep State is far and wide. This all leads back to Obama and Hillary. They are untouchable , the Deep State is their insurance Policy. To many are compromised and corrupt. The only saving moment is that WE Elected President Trump and must continue to fight. The Red Tsunami is coming …..
#WALKAWAY
LikeLike
“This all leads back to Obama…”
———————
This Muslim piece of excrement said: “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States.”
And millions of communist Americans, democrat Americans, progressive Americans, and plain stupid Americans *cheered like Berserkers* WITHOUT EVER stopping to say: “Hey! WTF does he mean ‘fundamentally changing America’ “?
LikeLike
It’s my belief that it will continue regardless how righteous of a person you elect as President. Remember the shenanigans Bush 1 pulled off while Reagan was President. I’m convinced it is still happening to a degree now. It’s the unelected bureaucrats, the career people that are responsible for keeping the organ grinding, they only need the elected to give them cover.
This is the reason I don’t buy into this fake outrage from these oversight committees . They had no problem delegating their responsibilities to these petty bureaucrats for decades.
LikeLike
DS tried to rig an election. When they failed, they tried to frame the president elect. This is sedition, election fraud, and whatever else you can name.
Is there a prosecutor in America who’s burning anger is such that he or she will file charges all the way up to that bastard Obama, and seek the harshest penalties allowable by law?
LikeLike
What law says the people who participated in this coup, who have left their government positions, can’t be prosecuted? Does that mean if they killed someone because they thought they were helping America that they couldn’t be charged with murder after they quit their job?
LikeLike
“I’m not a Rosenstein apologist, and I’m not trying to convince you of his motives or intents. My personal opinion of Rosenstein (just to frame reference), is that he’s a coward. He’s kicking a MASSIVE problem over to Inspector General Michael Horowitz because he is afraid of it. Rosenstein doesn’t want to be ‘that guy‘ who confronts deep state corruption of this scale…. so he insufferably shirks that responsibility over to the IG. In my opinion, that makes him a coward; then again, it could be more accurate to say it makes him a bureaucrat – he is.” I think this is entirely accurate. I also think it’s the reason he hired Mueller so quickly. Little men in big positions. Never works
LikeLike
Chris Farrell (Judicial Watch):
The OIG is is the place where The Truth goes to die
It is also the place to name as doing a “probe” rather than a proper criminal investigation. A great idea if your main concern is to “run out the clock” leading up to elections, as well as simply running out time on crimes that the public grows to be less concerned with after a long time. (some crimes maybe even pass “Statute of Limitations”)
Horowitz did his job well with “The Hilary Email Probe”.. stretched it out for a year and a half.. with the masses were placated, told to wait for “The Big Ugly” (The OIG Report) thru delay after delay. Finally nothing much came of it (No Indictments), but Hey… the NEXT OIG report will be “The Big Ugly”… for real this time.. honest… 100%
LikeLike
Having said all that….I’d have never, EVER have known ANYTHING about this coup if it weren’t for the dogged, determined, brave, and patriotic persona we know as Sundance.
Sundance, I thank you truly and sincerely for the thousands of hours, probably more, you’ve put into this blog, this deep well of truth, since I read your first article about Trayvon Martin.
If not for you, we – and America – would be still trapped in the dark, being fed manure by our keepers, and turning into mushrooms.
Don’t know how it will end here on earth in America. If just 30% of Americans knew the truth – read your blog and were convinced by the airtight, factual presentations you make – we might have a chance to overturn and permanently defeat the Communist Demokrat party in America. Or the makings of a civil war.
In the end, though, I know a seat at the wedding feast in Heaven is reserved for me. And on the day of judgement those we all despise for trying to destroy the great nation God gave us, will be sent to eternal torment. Oh, but if I could only see them tormented here on earth before I leave, it will make it all worth the long wait for justice on this terrestrial ball!
LikeLike
Amen!
LikeLike
At the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the name Mike Flynn appears as one of the targets on a baseball field and the movie ends with one of the Avengers in front of Congress…UNIPARTY Deep State Think Tank Black Ops has many more levels of complexity and misdirection so keep eye on the prize! We are draining the swamp each day…they only have terror left!!
LikeLike
And yet no one from the DOJ or FBI has been indicted for a crime. No one. Let that sink in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This, and now we hear the FBI acted properly re the Hillary email investigation! They didn’t have to put anyone under oath, they didn’t have to record anything, they didn’t have to subpoena etc etc They acted within the rules. Utterly depressed doesn’t come close enough!
LikeLike
DC 2 step
NoOne is going to be held accountable for what amounts to clear treason. We will not vote our way out of this. What will it take for reasonable Americans to have enough? We are all being placated with info about who’s going to get it and how, but its a stalling tactic. EVERY time, in the end, there is always some R”reason” why this one or that one gets away with it. See the pattern? Plain as the nose on your face. Slow frog boiling at its finest. We will loose our country, one permitted lie after another because it never seems to reach a boiling point. We are always told, but wait, theres more, and this one or that one is REALLY going to get it….. sound familiar?
Sundance o and Q are psy ops. We are being duped. How many perp walks have you seen? How many smirks from the witness stand have you seen? Its a big club and you and I aint in it
LikeLike
“In my opinion, that makes him [Rosenstein] a coward; then again, it could be more accurate to say it makes him a bureaucrat – he is.”
He is a paper pusher and a bureaucrat. He is more interested in protecting the other participants in the bureaucracy and following its rules than he is in doing what — to an ordinary person — is the right and honorable thing. I have zero respect for him, and trust him even less.
LikeLike
FISA itself is clearly beyond the boundaries set by our constitution. The argument for its existence is the safety and protection the US and its citizens. We have seen in the present case how the FISA was used to against the US and its citizens in arguably the most damaging attack the US has ever sustained.
Now, the NSA is moving all of its data to the ‘cloud’; right now, Amazon hosts the CIA databases and AT&T is putatively the new host for the NSA. All Amazon has to do now is to buy AT&T and they will own the world. Does the Clinton Foundation own or control Amazon?
LikeLike