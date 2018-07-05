MAGAnomics: Middle-Class Wage Rates Climbing as Expected, Wall Street Financial Media Not Happy…

For more than three decades all U.S. economic policy has been elevating Wall Street and diminishing Main Street. As a result blue-collar workers have not had wage gains keeping up with inflation for over 30 years…. Then came the era of Trump.
– “Walking in a Winner Wonderland” –
More than two years ago CTH began discussing the ramifications to a new emphasis on the economy outlined as a possibility of candidate Donald Trump’s economic policy outlook. Within the overall discussion we walked through the anticipated changes possible if A.) Trump won the election, and B.) Trump began instituting Main Street economic policy ahead of Wall Street policy (the past 30+ years).
We discussed the new dimension that would occur between two economic engines (Main Street -vs- Wall Street) as three decades of policy shifted. CTH outlined statistical and measurable KPI’s that would become visible in the space between the policy shifts.
Part of those discussions focused on energy costs, product costs (we explained how inflation would be weird), and importantly, wage rates. It takes several months of policy emphasis (actual outcomes), before the labor market wage rates would grow. We anticipated seeing that impact in Q2 of 2018, which is April-June 2018. Well:
(Via CNBC) […] The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that April closed with 6.7 million job openings. May ended with just over 6 million people the BLS classifies as unemployed, continuing a trend this year that has seen openings eclipse the labor pool for the first time. At some point that gap will have to close. Economists expect that employers are going to have to start doing more to entice workers, likely through pay raises, training and other incentives.
“Pressure is building for employers, and both hard data and anecdotal reports indicate that wage pressures are building,” Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors, said in a note. “With the economy still humming, employers are able to justify stronger wage increases to retain or attract talent, but it’s becoming a more challenging proposition.”
Most inflation measures are at 2 percent or more now, and are likely to continue rising. Companies are reporting record profits, but could find themselves constrained by a double-short of inflation, both from wages and rising costs due to escalating trade tensions and tariffs between the U.S. and its trading partners.
“How much might rising labor costs chew into corporate profits? How much will be passed through to customers in the form of higher prices? That remains to be seen,” Baird said. “Rising labor costs will boost take home pay, but we’re also all likely to see the effect in rising prices for goods and services.”
Those are all issues the Federal Reserve will have to weigh as well. (read more)
What’s predictably fun to watch is how leading economists and national economic influence agents continue to be perplexed as we flow through the space between these two economic engines. Deep inside this new dimension, which will last for approximately 24 months, the control agents within the Fed cannot figure out why inflation remains low, yet the economy is heating up.
They really don’t get it.
They don’t get it because they have no reference points.
The economic models of the entire last generation+ are based on the assumptions of continuing globalist economics which advances, and has advanced, the interest of Wall Street over Main Street. They were driving a “service-driven economy” message.
The investing class economy, ie. another name for a ‘service-driven economy’, has been the only source of historic reference for approximately three decades. These talking heads convinced themselves that a “service driven economy” was the ONLY economy ever possible for the U.S. in the future.
Back in January 2017 Deutsche Bank began thinking about it, applying new models, trying to conceptualize and quantify MAGAnomics, and trying to walk out the potential ramifications. They began talking about Trump doubling the U.S. GDP growth rate when all U.S. investment groups couldn’t yet fathom the possibility.
It’s like waking up on Christmas morning every day to see the pontificating Fed struggling to quantify analysis of their surrounding reality based on flawed assumptions. They simply have no understanding of what happens within the new dimension.
Monetary policy, Fed control over the economy, is disconnected and will stay that way for approximately another 12-14 months, until Main Street regains full operational strength –and– economic parity is achieved.
As we have continued to share, CTH believes the paycheck-to-paycheck working middle-class are going to see a considerable rise in wages and standard of living. How high can wages rise?… that depends on the pressure; and right now the pressure is massive. I’m not going to dismiss the possibility we could see 10 to 20% increases in year-over-year wage growth in multiple economic sectors.
Winnamins. We’ll need lots of them…
Forget minimum wage laws, they are inconsequential conversations when measured against the reality of how quickly wages rise in a free, fair, unregulated and growing economy.
Seriously, with full measure of optimism and appreciation – and tears of thankfulness that we are alive to experience it – these are exceptional times.
Hot damn, I LOVE the WINNING! 😁😁😁😁
“… we walked through the anticipated changes possible if
A.) Trump won the election, and
B.) Trump began instituting Main Street economic policy”
Yep
He did and he has
Trump is for the working man and woman. They are no longer forgotten.
As for the fed nerds, they better not screw up this recovery.
And they had better not try to JFK the Trumpster.
The results are indisputable and if the media reported on the “news” fairly even 20% of the time, POTUS would be at a 60% approval rating. However, the reality is that the elites will not give up until Trump is utterly destroyed. Mueller ain’t sitting around eating bon bons. His job is to take out Trump come he’ll or high water. Everybody’s got dirt somewhere. Everybody. Hopefully, MAGA candidates win big in November, or I worry about what will come in 2019.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s GREATEST fear is not losing control or money it is actually PDJT showing the country that we were sold out by them, every politician and the previous 4 administrations. That is why they are fighting him on fixing our terrible trade deals. Our President is going to show Americans and the world what MAGAnomics looks like with fair trade deals.
The reason it will become so obvious is because our real GDP will take off like we have never seen before. Your talking about 6% to 8% quarters & annual real GDP. We would have the ability to wipe out our National Debt within 5 to 8 years.
That is the shotgun that they are starring at! Once we expose it, TRUMPISM becomes the litmus test for all future presidential candidates for the next 50+ years!
Here is another Poll that is devastating for the CoC, Globalist, RINOs, MSM, Tom Donohue etc.
Please keep in mind that BHO average was only 37% in his 8 miserable years.
Blacks are waking up daily realizing they are benefiting from MAGAnomics just like every other American. These percentages will only go higher and higher with each passing month:
Candace is absolutely right!
In the new movie “The First Purge”, drug dealers are the heroes defending the neighborhood against hired, white mercenaries (oh with klan robes and hoods, etc.) who try to kill them. The mercenaries were brought in because the minority/blacks weren’t purging/killing each other. So Hollywood is still painting those pictures.
And I guarantee you there are 20% of those black citizens who polled negative answered, that would never say publicly they are on the train even though they are secretly cheering while watching Trump youtube videos from home.
Here’s the chart (from: https://www.investors.com/politics/ibd-tipp-poll-presidential-approval-direction-of-country-for-june-2018/ )
Thanks Cuppa Covfefe for sharing the actual chart!
What is the number? 44.5 ( in case you didn’t click on tweet.)
“We were sold out by them, every politician and the previous 4 administrations.”
Executive Order 13818 could very well get every penny back from these criminals.
“The order does more generally allow the U.S. Treasury to freeze the assets of “any person” who has “materially assisted … foreign person[s]” in the conduction of “human rights abuse[s]” or government “corruption.” In an extremely vague and broad sense, those provisions could conceivably apply to the Clintons or Obamas … or anyone else in the world.”
Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption
LAW & JUSTICE
Issued on: December 21, 2017
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
Of course the wall street globalists aren’t happy. They keep harping on about a recession. They are rooting for one on a daily basis. It’s TDS at its worst.
WINNING!
Thank God. God bless President Trump. God bless America. MAGA
You are absolutely right SD. To your credit you nailed it to the exact year and quarter. I had to laugh my ass of yesterday after reading MarketWatch’s article.
In the paragraph before the final one, they are absolutely right that we will hit an annual real GDP of 3% this year. It will be the first time since 2004.
However, these MORONS think we are heading backwards in 2019 and 2020. I guess they have no damn clue that our President is holding a Royal Flush and we will WIN like it is nobody’s business in 2019 and 2020 once he gets done with destroying the world on trade.
https://www.marketwatch.com/amp/story/guid/3025CA88-7A25-11E8-8CC8-F9F80D1E3EC0?__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
A pattern of stop-and-go growth has been one of the hallmarks of the current nine-year-old expansion. One result is that the economy has failed to top 3% annual growth for 12 straight years, the longest streak in modern U.S. history.
The U.S. might be on track to end that streak this year, but economists doubt the strong growth can last. Most predict GDP will slow in 2019 and 2020 as the effects of the recent tax cuts and an increase in government spending fade.
Sorry MarketWatch! The Economic Train 🚂 is only going to take off next year and every year thereafter under President Donald J. Trump.
PDJT is truly sitting on a Royal Flush while the rest of the World and the RINOs, CoC, Globalist, MSM etc. are stuck with an Ace High. They can bluff, scream, cry, yell and curse all they want but in the end PDJT is going to win!
How can you fight or argue with the concept of reciprocal trade. The hypocrisy is actually very amusing. PDJT has been talking about reciprocal trade for over a year.
Americans absolutely understand the concept and a vast majority agree with it. If you are going to have tremendous tariffs on our goods, we are going to place the same on yours. What is fair is fair. You reduce your tariffs to zero and we will reduce ours to zero. The ultimate choice is on each & every country.
That is the beauty of it. We are doing to them what they are doing to us. I absolutely love it! The longer you wait, the less access you will have & it won’t matter if you don’t take our goods because we will be swimming in all the winning!
What will happen to prices?
There is lots of back up reading on the underlined links in article, but this clause at end of one may be your short answer.
“Yes, in the short term durable goods may cost more, that’s to be expected. However, these are durable goods, not disposable goods. As consumers we may have to spend a little more on maintenance and repair to offset an increase in durable goods, but that’s a small price to pay to make the U.S. manufacturing base great again”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember the old days when things like TV’s and refrigerators weren’t treated as disposable items? There were TV and appliance repair businesses in every town. If your TV broke, you called the repairman. Now if it breaks, you throw it out and go get a new one because (1) the new ones are relatively inexpensive, and (2) there are very few outlets for repair that would cost less than a new one.
Competition tends to drive prices lower.
Prices are going to go up.
Sundance – thank you for the economics lesson and explaining PDJT’s path for MAGA.
Never been a better time to get a really good job in America.
This is Boom Times…
Time to convince young people that there is an alternative to going into debt to get an overpriced degree. Lots of good technical and trade jobs are out there. Master electricians, control systems, etc. A lot more interesting than being a barista at Starbucks.
> “… A lot more interesting than being a barista at Starbucks.”
With a Master’s Degree in some obscure Liberal Arts topic, (Pre-Midevil Lit, Etruscan Art, …)
Meanwhile, Rosie the riveter and Bob the welder are making money like crazy!
Tough sell. I get $25,000 a year to wander around form and campus for a few years of extended adolescence, enjoying the company of other pampered fools, legal pot, a plethora of SJW courses that make me feel virtuous and oh-so-clever, and a dim idea that I might have to pay the money back one day. Or, defer, or have mom and dad pay it, or elect a president who will cancel the debt.
SD is a gem! He knows more about the Real Economy than most Fed Labor and Banking “economists” do.
SD knows more about Real Politics than virtually all of the pundits who can’t predict next week, and SD called events 2 years into the future!
SD also knows Trade. Remember his insight into how the Chinese, Canadian, and Mexican markets are geared to require a US Economy to sell into, while the US markets are more balanced. We consume our own produce / products.
SD also knows and understands Law and espionage games.
It is rare to be able to master more than one discipline in the modern world. SD has mastered many diverse subject matters.
The GDP number for the 2nd quarter comes out in late July. The one for the 3rd quarter just before the medterms in late Oct.
If the 2nd Q is over 4% like many think, and the 3rd Q no worse than the high 3’s, then that “blue wave” the Left is bragging about will break up on the Trump economic reef.
The Left is scared to death about the strong economy.
Possibly my new favorite.
But then again I was graduating HS when Regan was elected.
YES, I’d say this is a keeper! Makes you stop and think. 😉
As future US economy data come out, get ready for repeated use of the word, “unexpected.”
Winning.
And some more
And just a little bit more.
I’m enthralled that I’m seeing what I’ve been telling people for so long stated here – that the “brainchild” of the dems governmentally “forced” wage increases would only cause business profit loss, and therefore, job loss – that wage increases could only be effective on a reality basis occurring naturally within our capitalistic free enterprise system. And now, to the great dismay of the globalist oriented, anti-American destructors, it’s happening.
Some presidents and several all too rare conservative and liberty loving house and senate members throughout the history of this country have attempted to get government off our backs. Isn’t that how this nation was born to begin with? – as in don’t tell us what to do!
President Donald Trump is an absolute God sent! We just need more Americans to fully realize that – if they want to survive.
