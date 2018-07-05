IG Report Follow Up: DOJ and FBI Investigation of Clinton Highlights Two Systems of Justice – Video Series…

Inspector General Michael Horowitz is currently investigating how the FISA processes and FISA Court was used by the DOJ and FBI to conduct surveillance on Trump campaign. Additionally, congress is requesting several witnesses appear before hearings to discuss their involvement in the events around the 2016 presidential election and the use of the intelligence apparatus of the U.S. government to influence the outcome.

However, to gain an idea of how the FISA inquiry is likely to end; perhaps it is worthwhile to look at how the IG viewed, and constructed, the last report (full pdf below). Within the content of the released report it becomes obvious the Obama DOJ and FBI constructed a dual system of justice. Political ideology determines which process to follow.

This is the second in a four part series of reports on the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report on the investigation of Hillary Clinton by the FBI and Justice Department. Part one is here. Part three and four follow.

IG Report Part #2 Prosecutors Called Cowards:

IG Report Part #3 No Grand Jury Testimony:

.

IG Report Part #4 Nobody Confessed:

.

.

CTH accepts that we cannot influence the decisions made by current DOJ officials Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. Nor is it likely possible to influence the decisions of the FBI Director Christopher Wray, or Asst. FBI Director David Bowditch. What we can do is provide direct, raw sourced material that explains the underlying issues.

Over 640,000 people have read the IG report from our SCRIBD link alone. Tens of millions more have likely read parts or the majority from other links to the report. In essence, unlike all prior aspects of the government hiding material, a much larger percentage of the American population is currently awake and holding direct knowledge of what has taken place.

Why is this important? There are lots of reasons, but two are paramount:

♦ #1) You are not alone. Despite, and much to the anxiety of, the U.S. media – information is getting out. People are awake. Tens of millions of American voters are holding a purposeful ‘cold anger‘. We are in the majority; continue sharing your knowledge with your friends, family and co-workers.

Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it’s a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond that.

♦ #2) The institutions of government rely on control to retain corrupt enterprise. Each person who engages themselves in understanding the truth of what is behind events removes control capability from the institution. It then becomes important for the office of the president to see that people have this understanding. Let your elected officials know that you know what is going on.

.

