IG Report Follow Up: DOJ and FBI Investigation of Clinton Highlights Two Systems of Justice – Video Series…

Inspector General Michael Horowitz is currently investigating how the FISA processes and FISA Court was used by the DOJ and FBI to conduct surveillance on Trump campaign. Additionally, congress is requesting several witnesses appear before hearings to discuss their involvement in the events around the 2016 presidential election and the use of the intelligence apparatus of the U.S. government to influence the outcome.
However, to gain an idea of how the FISA inquiry is likely to end; perhaps it is worthwhile to look at how the IG viewed, and constructed, the last report (full pdf below). Within the content of the released report it becomes obvious the Obama DOJ and FBI constructed a dual system of justice. Political ideology determines which process to follow.
This is the second in a four part series of reports on the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report on the investigation of Hillary Clinton by the FBI and Justice Department. Part one is here. Part three and four follow.
IG Report Part #2 Prosecutors Called Cowards:
IG Report Part #3 No Grand Jury Testimony:
IG Report Part #4 Nobody Confessed:
CTH accepts that we cannot influence the decisions made by current DOJ officials Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. Nor is it likely possible to influence the decisions of the FBI Director Christopher Wray, or Asst. FBI Director David Bowditch. What we can do is provide direct, raw sourced material that explains the underlying issues.
Over 640,000 people have read the IG report from our SCRIBD link alone. Tens of millions more have likely read parts or the majority from other links to the report. In essence, unlike all prior aspects of the government hiding material, a much larger percentage of the American population is currently awake and holding direct knowledge of what has taken place.
Why is this important? There are lots of reasons, but two are paramount:
♦ #1) You are not alone. Despite, and much to the anxiety of, the U.S. media – information is getting out. People are awake. Tens of millions of American voters are holding a purposeful ‘cold anger‘. We are in the majority; continue sharing your knowledge with your friends, family and co-workers.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it’s a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond that.
♦ #2) The institutions of government rely on control to retain corrupt enterprise. Each person who engages themselves in understanding the truth of what is behind events removes control capability from the institution. It then becomes important for the office of the president to see that people have this understanding. Let your elected officials know that you know what is going on.
I just don’t buy their theory of cowardice rather than political bias.
There is certainly no fear of going after PDJT and his people, even though there isn’t even a crime to investigate. No knock warrants at dawn?
No it was political bias, not fear of ruffling important feathers, IMO.
Well, tbh Killary didn’t get that nick for nothing.
From my perspective Comey is the #1 coward. So he calls out a few beneath him, they sure are not going to point out his hipocrisy. He knows it too. It’s a big circle jerk, playing rhetorical games with us at the same time.
I agree and obviously Comey is corrupt and completely F.O.S. Comey does have a point, though, even if that weasel arrived at it by accident. Cowardice was a factor for many of these deep state hacks; it just wasn’t the only, or even main, factor. There were three main factors: cowardice; they are mostly ideologues (political bias, as you note); and financial interest.
The cowardice element is important. SD the other day called Rosenstein a coward. John Roberts was a coward when he rewrote Obamacare and voted to uphold it. The GOP has always been cowardly. Many GOPe cowards that pretend to be “conservative” benefit financially from the swamp, of course, but some of them became cowards BEFORE they profited from it. As the cowardly John Roberts said to We, the People, “Hey, don’t put all this great big responsibility on me! You people go take care of this yourselves by winning in the political arena.”
The problem, John, is that the deep state bosses are always fixing the fights in the political arena: open borders, illegals voting, vote fraud, corrupt MSM propaganda, weaponized agencies used against the Uniparty’s opponents, etc. If “elite” cowards like you didn’t keep buckling under, which effectively stops us from bringing the gangsters to justice, we could restore traditional politics without kicking everything to the Supreme Court.
Comey has a point in that we live in cowardly, risk-averse times. In the past, life was nastier, more brutish, and shorter. Partly for that reason, men were braver and the culture highly esteemed bravery.
Your final two paras are painfully true. “The problem…” with the deep state bosses is that they are completely removed from any exposure. The scheisse is stirred and we respond by calling bit players names. The bosses are never attacked, they aren’t even named.
There are still many who are willing to be “nastier, more brutish” and even live shorter lives if we can pass on fewer problems to our children.
mimbler et al — my take is that they’re reeling. The adults in the mix are trying to fix it from the inside, the children are throwing temper tantrums. They still hope they can bring down POTUS in such a way that we’ll accept (Russian collusion, obstruction of justice) so they can get back to their one-party system where elections don’t matter because there is no choice (Bush v Clinton or Jeb! vs Hillary). Both Bernie and Trump were unexpected. They hadn’t prepared for either of them. I think the Deep State operatives are telling themselves that IF they can cover this up, they’ll fix it from the inside, i.e. get rid of the worst operators (the ones who got caught). But in their desperation, they’re making mistakes. We know who the CoC is now. We’ll never support them again. We understand that AntiFa is no different than National Socialists. We might be defeated, but we won’t be fooled.
I think maybe with Bernie, they just miscalculated. I think he was a splitter assigned to bring in the kids and leftists and then turn them over to hillary.
But they were surprised when the kids and lefties actually resented being chattel turned over to hillary.
Just speculation on my part of course, but I enjoy at least the thought of them being hoisted on their own petards!
IMO his purpose was to pull Her Odiousness’s public political positions further to the left. But when he found out he was actually getting significant amounts of money he thought, hey, why just be a foil? Why not go for the big prize? Unfortunately for him the Democratic party presidential nomination process wasn’t democratic . . .
Very possible,
Thanks SD.
I have asked this question before and didn’t see an answer anywhere. In the IG report, Horowitz details bias found in the texts between and investigator and a lawyer,(Strzok and Page), but we never see any texts or emails between the prosecutors—not even a mention that an evaluation was undertaken and there were no texts to be shown. But who were the prosecutors? why don’t we have their names and why were they not interviewed? We have lawyer #1 ,FBI employee #1 ,or whatever, but never any prosecutors.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I personally think there are many parts missing as there are obvious cut and paste areas affecting the flow. We have a good idea of the FBI involvement but what is missing here is the role of the dirty DOJ as these portions seem to be absent. My understanding is that there are 3 versions of this report. The public one that RR redacted and we saw recently, the one for Congress (including the classified parts) that RR redacted and the full unredacted version that POTUS has seen. I am patient because I know this thing has many layers and lots going on behind the scenes unfortunately not wanting to taint the jury pool and hinder prosecution. There are three other IG investigations going on now and reports to come out soon. Soon we will know the whole ugly truth, it’s just a matter of time .
LikeLiked by 4 people
it just puzzles me that no one questions it.
There’s bias in the investigators, bias in the attorneys, and even in some (unnamed) FBI employees. But the people making the decisions–where actual bias would matter it seems–get to remain unnamed? Why is that? so their histories, their relationships, their political affiliations and donations cannot be known?
we know 2 of the “reasonable prosecutors” who were calling the shots and allegedly unaffected by the extreme bias was david laufman and leslie caldwell. the other 2 were unnamed, i think for precisely the reason you claim–so their political affiliations and bias can remain hidden
Looks like Sundance is back in the saddle. Probably had to punch the horse in the mouth & tell him,” I ride, you run, now giddyup!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can see it now: the IG will describe what we all would declare are obvious abuses of the FISA system as “judgement calls”.
The Swamp wins. Every time. Sad.
Not with Trump as pres.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^THIS^^
“The Swamp wins. Every time.”
Sincerely,
President Hillary Clinton
Hillary is still trying to figure out what happened. LOL
Still don’t understand Sundance’s explanation…..don’t care how it’s packaged and wrapped….justification for spying on a presidential candidate by the opposing party is almost impossible to justify and completely impossible to justify to the party that is being short changed. I guess I am slow but the obvious corrupt reason for FISA warrant, the obvious bias of those investigating and their obvious objectives. Cat is out of the bag……don’t know how any half intelligent person would think this was going to work to their benefit…..even if they caught Trump with his hand in the cookie jar no one was going to buy into their….Trump has to go…..because everyone knows we would be left with them and their corrupt version of government.
“Cold Anger” as SD put it is definitely brewing. I think it would be an interesting exercise for a Congressman to introduce a bill to clarify the mishandling of classified intent statute; so that the home brew server with Top Secret information is obviously wrong. Then sit back and see the objections to the bill before they kill it. I know it’s an exercise in futility but it would be good entertainment…
The statute is quite clear. Intent is NOT mentioned. Nor do actual markings have to be present. DOJ/FBI bent over backwards to twist the law 180 degrees from its written intent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yep. and contrast that with the trump treatment–a team of highly aggressive, zealous, unrestrained democrat prosecutors appointed without any crimes having been committed in violation of the statute.
in both cases the law gets totally ignored and/or rewritten, just for very different reasons on opposite ends of the spectrum–to help one and to persecute the other
Yes! Excellent! Knowledge is power and the truth shall set all free. Because our ignorance was the only power they ever had!! Thank you for sharing these statistics. I want to thank you for your service as the media plays a huge and important role in a healthy society when it constantly searches for truth and ferrets out the evil lies of our former misconstructed reality. I laugh when I think that these dark ones created this internet for control, manipulation and surveillance but it has been our greatest ally for truth once the population awoke enough to use personal discernment. We can research absolutely everything and openly communicate worldwide. However the lack and manipulation of the media has been the greatest weapon of mass destruction ever used!
Right now knowledge is just getting a lot of us very pissed off . . .
Which IMO I think is what PJT intends for the mid-terms. People pissed off at the way things are going but are still hopeful there might be a change tend to vote. We saw that in 2016.
Amen. Sundance. Amen.
We will never give up!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Woot! There ^^^^ it is.
HA!! 😁
AMEN, Donna.
‘Never, ever ever ever ever give up.’
— Winston Churchill
Thank You, Sundance!!
You Da MAN
It’s gonna be a different ballgame in DC when the Red Wave hits DC this Nov., Sundance.
For one thing, liberals are TERRIFIED of a Jim Jordan speakership. Rightfully so. And that’s just for starters.
And while you might not be able to influence the decisions of Rosenstein et al. you are informing and educating the voting public who will. You are most definitely and unquestionably becoming a “thought leader” in our movement!
Hope you had an excellent Independence Day celebration.
#MAGA
Thanks to Sundance for his bracing guidance of staying informed, involved, purposeful and, in the face of the DOJ OIG’s revelations, passing on our direct knowledge of what has taken place so that others will join us in vigilance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is indeed depressing to see Clinton et al getting away with it. Woulda, coulda, shoulda!
We have had 2 systems of justice ever since I can remember and I will be 77 in September. It cannot be a surprise to anyone that pays attention.
The people in power and/or have money and connections are treated one way and the regular people are treated another way.
Actually, we have 3 systems of justice. Whistleblowers would be in a category of their own. If you stand up to TPTB, they will invent ways to take all your money and torment you to death.
I just thought of a 4th system. If you supported President Trump or work for him, then you get special attention aimed at totally destroying you and your family and friends financially and destroying your reputation even if they can’t bring any legal charges against you but just for being brazen enough to question their absolute power. It takes a lot of courage to stand up to them.
They own the courts, judges, lawyers, police, courts of appeal and prison guards. If you think there is justice in this system, you are in for a very big surprise.
This is a big part of the swamp we are draining. All men are supposed to be created equal – which means “equal under the law”. Obviously we are not and never will be identically the same. The blindfold on the pagan goddess of justice supposedly represents the idea that the law makes no distinction between people according to money, power or position.
Scripture says that God is no respecter of persons, which is a much better way of saying it.
Acts 10
34 Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons:
35 But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him.
36 The word which God sent unto the children of Israel, preaching peace by Jesus Christ: (he is Lord of all:)
37 That word, I say, ye know, which was published throughout all Judaea, and began from Galilee, after the baptism which John preached;
38 How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.
God Bless President Trump
God Bless America
MAGA
I am 74 years old. For as long, as I can remember we will have had two levels of justice. Each year with a little more corruption than the previous. By the time those who are in power realize they are headed down the wrong path it will be to late.
Ask yourself, when have you last seen anyone in Washington put on trial for corruption. History, shows a clear connection between corruption and the end of a country, yet no one learns.
I’m informed. I HAVE been informed for decades, and for decades I have let ALL of my elected officials know that I know what is going on. I was afraid that they were going to get me for stalking. And they have given me the proverbial middle finger for decades just as they are now doing to all Americans. This shit has been going on one way or the other for decades. Elections (Cantor in Va., Arrington over Sanford, etc., Trump over Hillary) have shown them we know. And yet, they still double down on the middle finger to all.
SD, I know you are trying to buck us up. I would expect no less from you. But just so we understand, they know we know. So, just knowing and letting them know we know is not going to change them. Our only peaceful recourse is the ballot box. They give us a fake choice at the ballot box. We are still electing uniparty whores. They control the process and control who the candidates are. 99% of the time it’s an incumbent choice who wins 99% of the time or it’s a uniparty stand-in. Our record of getting our candidate elected in the mid terms is abysmal.They know that. They know that we know that. It’s a YUGE club, and we aint in it.
What to do? I cannot say it. Big Brother is watching. I guess when 100 million pissed off knowers ascend on Washington and water the tree of Liberty, they will get the message. But that ain’t happening and they also know that.
So, what to do? Wait for the signal. One if by land, two if by sea. We ride at midnight, boys. Is that not what we celebrated yesterday?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“99% of the time it’s an incumbent choice who wins 99% of the time”
Sincerely,
Eric Cantor
Mark Sanford
——————–
Don’t know what to tell you, 4Sure. If you can’t see how the times are changing, then I feel sorry for you.
That’s 2 out of 535. That’s still 99% in their favor. Do the math, and don’t feel sorry for me. I can see that the times are changing. This change to which you speak has been occurring for decades. It’s just not been the kind of change we needed.
The culture has changed dramatically and that has changed politics. The two go hand in hand. I won’t outline all the negative cultural changes. You are smart enough to know what they are. And they have changed the political landscape. politicians and government in a way that threatens the republic.
One of the most significant changes in the past 10 yrs. is that there are no majorities in America. There may never have been a society in history that was as culturally, religiously, and politically diverse as the United States is today—except perhaps the Roman Empire. There are few models for how such a diverse community can sustain itself, and plenty of models for failure. This diverse community is going to continue to influence politics and the government. And I don’t think it can sustain itself.
http://qideas.org/articles/ten-most-significant-cultural-trends-of-the-last-decade/
One thing that has hurt We the People more than anything imo is no term limits. Yes, we can vote the President out after 4 years or max 8. Americans saw the effect during Roosevelt and added an amendment to prevent it in the future. However, changing the head does not change the “body” of the snake. Our Founding Fathers did not have the idea of Congress becoming a lifetime job. The Declaration of Independence was to free us from royalty..Kings, Queens, Princes, along with their “court.” Unfortunately, that is what we have. When you have Congressmen and Senators no matter how idealistic they were in the beginning, who are in these positions for 20, 30, 40 years become to see themselves as entitled. Throw in the lobbyists and the money they bring, we have created DC Royalty. Until we have term limits for them making real changes will be difficult.
This non-presidential election, Nov 2018, will see many Uniparty congress critters re-elected. However, President Trump has proved himself, (to every voter not in the cabal) and now the American people KNOW there is a true side for us to join. Most of the Repubs to choose from in November are not worthy. Keep them two more years, but phone their office every dang week!
And the American voter will join Mr Trump’s team everywhere in 2020. There will be a true Trump conservative running for Congress in 435 districts in 2020, (plus Guam, Puerto Rico, and Washington DC). An astonishingly high number of Trumpers will be elected.
Now let’s We The People go on offense. It’s time to buy billboards all over this nation; “Vote against the Democrats. Democrats are bad for Americans.”
I would love to share this with my followers. This just confirms what we pretty much knew! I will not shut my mouth and act like this is acceptable! That DOJ is filled with liars and thieves. Going to research how long each has served on the Justice Department! We will not tolerate this! If I can share this information please let me know ~ I think it needs to be circulated! Mueller and Sessions have to go! Brennon is in on this and multiple members of the FBI ~ I don’t trust any of them to protect me! They have been allowed to make fools of the American people, my Senator is a RHINO and my neighbor!
Comey said that no “reasonable” prosecutor would take such a case. (Hillary’s mishandling of classified material).
Translation-
No reasonable prosecutor would take such a case if they wanted to keep their job.
So, yeah, those prosecutors are cowards.
That’s assuming any prosecutors wanted to take such a case.
I don’t think Holder left any honest prosecutors in DOJ. So I’ll stick with my opinion that they were more in-our-face than cowards.
There certainly doesn’t seem to be any problem going after Trump and his associates.
But, but, but, but but- Politics played no part in DOJ’s decision. /s/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. Just not credible! And he had to parse it pretty carefully to come to that conclusion 🙂
As soon as the DOJ re-defined the Espionage Act to include “intent,” there never was going to be a case to prosecute. And, as the IG stated, FBI and DOJ officials knew that by September 2015. So, if there’s no case, why play rough with Team Clinton” They didn’t. The prosecutors, as noted by Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, deferred to Clinton and associates at virtually every turn. Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova said the same thing.
The government lost the case but they did it “by the book.” Every move was, as the IG found, defensible. But as diGenova said on a Judicial Watch panel, “This was like a cheap price fight and he (Comey) took a dive. That’s what this was. This was a law enforcement dive.”
I respectfully disagree.
IMO, this wasn’t by the book in the slightest. There wasn’t any aspect of this that was by the book, including them placing the element of intent in a crime that did not require intent.
The fact that the IG made excuses for it, just shows the IG is part of the deep state as well, not that it was by the book.
For myself, I’m not going to let them pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining.
I lose “by the book” everytime I play Monopoly Jr. with my grandkids. Every move I make is defensible but it ensures I lose. And they are none the wiser. The prosecutors played to lose. But they didn’t fool anyone here. Everything the prosecutors did was within the spectrum of prosecutorial discretion. There’s not a criminal or ethics charge to be made against any of them.
As for re-interpreting the Espionage Act, that was anything but “by-the book.” That was pure politics and the signal to all involved that the fix was in.
Cathy M. says:
“Comey said that no “reasonable” prosecutor would take such a case. (Hillary’s mishandling of classified material).
Translation-
No reasonable prosecutor would take such a case if they wanted to keep their job.
So, yeah, those prosecutors are cowards.”
_____________________________________________
The prosecutors want to live another day. Fear is a debilitating factor for some people.
Or their life, or their children’s lives.
That’s why there was no wave of resignations at the FBI after Comey’s first exoneration. Unemployment sucks, especially when know you won’t ever be able to get another equivalent or near-equivalent job in law enforcement, because Her Odiousness would have had all the names of the resignees down in her little blackberry for special persecution and blacklisting . . .
If anyone (Joe Blow in this example) outside of the federal government worked for XYZ Corporation and had the ability steal/impact an election by unlawfully spying on and/or framing a candidate and the federal government suspected as much then Mr. Blow’s electronic devices would be seized and searched almost immediately pursuant to a search warrant and all of Mr. Blow’s electronic communications (including all made on XYZ devices/servers and all personal communications made using personal email accounts, skype, personal cell phones, etc. would be obtained via a search warrant from these devices, the isps and the application used. A phooking IG report would no precede all these searches. The same standard should be applied to Strzok, Paige, and all others in the FBI/DOJ/CIA involved in this affair. Each and every device they used from 2015-2018 should be seized and scrubbed for information and each and every electronic communication that the made during this period (personal, business or otherwise) should have been obtained by a search warrant and the ig can come in later after a criminal investigation was thoroughly completed.
LOVE
“The Forgotten Men and Women of America Will be Forgotten NO LONGER”
banner, SD!!
My personal fav!!!!
Not unlike,
https://www.gotquestions.org/walls-of-Jericho.html
From the Link…
The story of the walls of Jericho falling down, recorded in Joshua 6:1–27, is one that vividly demonstrates the miraculous power of God. But more than that, the utter destruction of Jericho teaches us several grand truths regarding God’s grace and our salvation.
The people of Israel had just crossed over the Jordan River into the land of Canaan (Joshua 3:14–17). This was the land of milk and honey God had promised to Abraham over 500 years earlier (Deuteronomy 6:3, 32:49). After spending forty difficult years wandering in the desert of Sinai, the people of Israel were now on the eastern banks of the Jordan. Their challenge: take the land of Canaan, the Promised Land. However, their first obstacle was the city of Jericho (Joshua 6:1), an unconquerable, walled city. Excavations there reveal that its fortifications featured a stone wall 11 feet high and 14 feet wide. At its top was a smooth stone slope, angling upward at 35 degrees for 35 feet, where it joined massive stone walls that towered even higher. It was virtually impregnable.
In ancient warfare such cities were either taken by assault or surrounded and the people starved into submission. Its invaders might try to weaken the stone walls with fire or by tunneling, or they might simply heap up a mountain of earth to serve as a ramp. Each of these methods of assault took weeks or months, and the attacking force usually suffered heavy losses. However, the strategy to conquer the city of Jericho was unique in two ways. First, the strategy was laid out by God Himself, and, second, the strategy was a seemingly foolish plan. God simply told Joshua to have the people to march silently around Jericho for six days, and then, after seven circuits on the seventh day, to shout.
Though it seemed foolish, Joshua followed God’s instructions to the letter. When the people did finally shout, the massive walls collapsed instantly, and Israel won an easy victory. In fact, God had given the city of Jericho to them before they even began to march around its walls (Joshua 6:2, 16). It was when the people of God, by faith, followed the commands of God that the walls of Jericho fell down (Joshua 6:20).
The apostle Paul assures us, “For everything that was written in the past was written to teach us, so that through endurance and the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope” (Romans 15:4). The description of the complete obliteration of Jericho was recorded in Scripture in order to teach us several lessons. Most important is that…….
We were never forgotten….just ignored and ridiculed.
THAT schiff is coming to an end in a right quick hurry now.
“We The People” ARE the Majority!!
The VAST Majority!
With “Our Lion” as Our Guidon…
We’ve but to come together..
Whatever..
Our Individual differences,
And press on to the walls of DC..
AND SHOUT!!
Translation-
No reasonable prosecutor who wished to avoid barbells falling on him killing him would TAKE THIS CASE
What if Pres. Trump is way smarter than everyone ( ! ) is giving him credit for ? What if he walks into a gathering and sizes up everyone there , and he allows them to underestimate him ? What if ” Celebrity Apprentice ” was part of a deliberate strategy to to prep the battlefield in advance of a Presidential run ? What if the Donald has been prepping the battlefield in advance for a while now ? Because , isn’t that what anyone would do if they had the vision and the resources to do just that ? What if Pres. Trump is happy to have his enemies underestimate him so he can continue to advance ? Where has he been stopped ? We are frustrated at the lack of justice , but we can all hope and pray for more victories .
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this blog….great subject matter, well reasoned opinions, informative courteous comments, a refreshing breath of clean air….much obliged…WWG1WGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where We Go 1 We Go ALL (WWG1WGA)!!
LikeLike
Wonder if we can get the next IG Report on a different material? So ,it can have a useful purpose.
https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Farchitecturedsgn.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F01%2Ffast-delivery-free-basic-in-spanish-at-samples-network-free-toilet-paper-brands-charmin-basic-in-spanish-at-samples-network-bath-tissue-buy-food.jpg&f=1
Don’t forget , Rosenstein is suppose to fork over tomorrow . We have been skunked by Burr and Horowitz. Let’s hope Nunes has to the guts to crack this open. Don’t let Rosenstein call the shots!
I don’t think Horowitz skunked us—–his report was pretty straightforward. (Even the copy that went public.)
If we lose, we will somehow survive. Trump and his family will not. He knows that. I will do whatever he asks me to do, but I need an indication from him. I am not going to jeopardize his plans based on my incomplete understanding. It is like relations between a trusted general and his soldiers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
^ ^ ^ ^ THIS ^ ^ ^ ^
Neither Sundance nor Q, nor President Trump himself, has yet asked us to confront the Dims, Libs and Progs where-ever we find them. Yet. Right now it is our cold anger and sometimes a ‘red pill’, and of course Election Day.
Maybe come January 2019 we rise up and throw the bums out. Thanks Leon.
If these cretins get away with all manner of sedition it is the fault of the Attorney General. He is responsible for bringing them to justice. He is just as culpable as they are if nothing happens. Let his name be remembered with Arnold, Quisling and Fawkes.
It’s going to take a lot more than being informed. It’s going to take a lot more than being keyboard warriors! It’s going to take a lot more than waiting and being patient!
It’s going to take a million man march on Washington DC. A peaceful march with a loud message.
Unfortunately I have not seen any big social media accounts trying to organize one. It’s going to take we the people. We have the tools/social media, we have a platform. What is the hold up?
It’s as simple as a few big accounts saying hey I heard there is going to be a March on ………. Then the # March starts trending and well you get the point!
This malarkey of just sitting at home waiting for something anything is well simply just malarkey! We don’t have to be violent what so ever. That’s not the case. We just need to show up in numbers like never seen before. That’s the message in itself! To our politicians and to the MSM.
2 systems of justice: Why NAFTA and open borders is so important to the Globalists.
This is a long standing conspiracy….
“The Federal Court of New York in 2008 proved that HSBC, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America were directly related to money laundering. The same court found that HSBC had laundered at least $1.1 billion from Sinaloa.”
http://eltecolote.org/content/en/news/u-s-banks-launder-el-chapo-guzmans-money/
https://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2014/03/20/291934724/awash-in-cash-drug-cartels-rely-on-big-banks-to-launder-profits
Too many articles of Big Banks laundering drug Cartel money, and it never ends….
James Comey sat on the board of HSBC Bank, and SOS Hillary Clinton gave HSBC a pass when they got busted for laundering drug Cartel money. The IG failed to consider what these players in his 2 system approach have in common.
James Comey and the Stinking Fish Factor
https://canadafreepress.com/article/james-comey-and-the-stinking-fish-factor
THE CONFLICT-OF-INTEREST FACTOR
Well whaddaya know? According to Investment Watchdog, “It seems that our beloved FBI Director was once a director and board member of HSBC, which is tightly connected to the Clinton Foundation…this is the same HSBC [Swiss bank] that was accused of laundering drug cartel money, was heavily involved in the LIBOR scandal, and who knows what else, and all while our esteemed FBI Director was part of the senior leadership.”
Writer Kim McLendon elaborates upon a report issued by one of the few major whistleblowers about the foundation, Wall St. analyst Charles Ortel, who exposed AIG as well as the massive discrepancies in General Electric’s finances in 2008. Ortel found more massive discrepancies “between what some of the major donors say they gave to the Clinton Foundation…and what the Clinton Foundation said they got from the donors and what they did with it.” The letter he sent to donors, charity regulators, and investigative journalists labeled the charity “the largest charity fraud ever attempted‚Äö that being the network of illegal activities worldwide, whose heart is the Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton Foundation.”
Ortel goes on to say: “The Clinton Foundation…has been part of an international charity fraud whose entire cumulative scale (counting inflows and outflows) approaches and may even exceed $100 billion measured from 1997 forward. Yet state, federal and foreign government authorities, that should be keenly aware of this massive set of criminal frauds, so far, move at a snail’s pace, perhaps waiting for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to reveal the scope of its work and the nature of any findings.”
Aha! “Perhaps” the powers-that-be are “waiting for the FBI” to investigate this international con game. And wouldn’t that be one James Comey? Is there indeed a conflict of interest that prevents the esteemed director from looking into this ostensibly criminal enterprise?
Writer Tim Brown says that just because Comey was a Director with HSBC “does not assume corruption.” But it’s notable, he adds, that according to The Guardian, the “Clinton foundation received up to $81 million from clients of controversial HSBC bank.”
In March, Judicial Watch documented the piles of money taken in by The Clinton Foundation, and reported: “Our lawsuit had previously forced the disclosure of documents that provided a road map for over 200 conflict-of-interest rulings that led to at least $48 million in speaking fees for the Clintons during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state.
All of this and more led InfoWars reporter Kit Daniels to conclude, “Comey may be on the periphery of Clinton’s use of foreign policy to raise money for her foundation, but his position at HSBC may explain in part why she received kid glove treatment while others accused of similar crimes were prosecuted. His connection, however tenuous, should be reason enough to revisit the case and appoint a special prosecutor, as Rep. Matt Salmon of Arizona has demanded.”
According to a report by Investors Research Dynamics, “in 2003, Comey became the deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice (DOJ). In 2005 he signed on to serve as general counsel and senior vice president at defense contractor Lockheed Martin. In 2010 he joined Bridgewater Associates, a Connecticut-based investment fund, as its general counsel. On September 4, 2013, James B. Comey was sworn in as the seventh Director of the FBI. Talk about the revolving door in and out of government! A shill for the private defense industry and later a Wall Street investment firm, two of the groups that support Hillary’s ascent to the Throne.”
Meanwhile, last month, the IRS preempted the FBI by launching an investigation into what appears to be a full-blown, multi-tentacled criminal enterprise that spans the globe. Was this timed to let Comey slither away untarnished?
Is that why Comey failed to ask Hillary even one question about her Foundation and its seemingly nefarious Kremlin connections? About the indictments (as reported by Michael Sainato) of several of her super-delegates for corruption and ethics violations involving huge sums of money? Of her closest aides for funny money vis-a-vis the Clinton Foundation? About the 181 Clinton Foundation donors who lobbied the State Department while Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state? About State Department favors for weapons manufacturers and foreign governments? How about how Hillary’s campaign chairman John Podesta bagged $35 million but failed to fully disclose this windfall, or about how Hillary showed remarkable disinterest in going after the murderous butchers of Boko Haram (as reported by Mindy Belz and J.C. Derrick in WORLD Magazine) because, allegedly, millions of dollars in donations were given to the Clinton Foundation by Nigerian billionaires with oil interests in northern Nigeria? On and on and on.
And is it not relevant that Comey’s brother, Peter Comey, works at the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation’s taxes?
Do any of these (and other) “dots” connect to Comey? Did he ever wonder if any of the 33-thousand emails that Hillary destroyed involved these explosive subjects? Is he just an incurious guy, or does his high position with HSBC and its oh-so-close Clinton Foundation connection make the conflict-of-interest suggestion too uncomfortably plausible?
As a Christian, I find myself in a dilemma.
I am 100% (100%) certain all injustices will ultimately be Righteously Judged.
I was HOSED by the Obama/Comey crooked FBI, and desire to see short term justice on the enemies of truth.
I am commanded in Scripture to not be bitter or angry, but rather to trust our Sovereign GOD.
I am convinced that if we do not see these manifold injustices brought to justice in this life, we will ultimately see the full wrath of God meted out on all offenses against HIM.
I thank the LORD for His mercy and grace toward me as I ponder these gross injustices against the American people and the thrice Holy GOD.
Oh God! Bless America!
dilemna 👓
Thank you Frank. I really needed to be brought back to seeing the big picture… to remember exactly who is truly and most certainly in control. It is hard to stay focused on this wonderful truth in the midst of our current cold and righteous anger. God Bless you sir and my fellow treepers as well.
P.134
| On June 28, 2016, four days before the Clinton interview, Agent 1 sent an
instant message complaining about the numerous people involved in preparing for
the Clinton interview.
Agent 1 messaged,
“… very aggravating making this flow with 20+ voices for disparate information anyway. We have nothing – shouldn’t [sic] even be interviewing.
Today, someone said we really need to call out that SHE HAD TWO PHONES when her excuse not to have a state bb [State Department Blackberry] in the first place was because she didnt [sic] want to carry two phones.” |
——
Well, Mr. Comey, that kinda shoots a hole in that “just for convenience” factor. But then the intent was obviously to avoid FOIA/ oversight/ accountability. And the only logical reason for that– having foresight of questionable activity– the kind someone might need to hide.
Oh, regarding that minor detail, where evidence under subpoena/preservation orders was destroyed– Consciousness of Guilt should’ve then been applied.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The cartoon and accompanying statement of purpose exactly describe my allegiance to the Republic, to my several ancestors who founded her, and to the ancestors who defended her.
Many millions of us are similarly situated, and ready if needed to pledge our lives and fortunes, such as they may be measured, to the Republic’s cause.
Our resolution and resistance should put our enemies in fear. Unlike them, we are not bound by silly economic determinist ideology.
Heritage, and the sound reasoning of our forebearers impels us. Hegelian explanation will wilt in the face of biologically stiffened opposition.
Bring it, we pray.
