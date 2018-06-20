Do Not Look Away – Hollywood “Celebrities”, Deviants and Predators, Continue Showcasing Democrat Ideology…

There are those who refuse to accept how deviant and perverse the underlying progressive ideology of Democrats really is; while everyone else accepts their commonality. The latest example from Peter Fonda is not an exception, this is who Democrats are. Do not look away:
When a Democrat, a deviant, displays their true identity, it is in our nation’s best interests to accept it for what it is. Do not look away:
If my hunch is correct, MMC¹ means we are going to see something never before visible in the history of modern politics.
“Donald Trump’s supporters are angry“, or “uneducated”, or “unenlightened”, or (Fill_In_The_Blank). This was clear in the latest round of sunlight upon how officials within the United States Department of Justice and FBI leadership feel about a nation of citizens beneath their authority.
The corporate media narrative controllers are fully engaged.
The gaslighting is extreme as the same entities utilize their microphones in a brutal attempt to create a self fulfilling prophecy. In essence, what they are really trying to save is themselves. However, the reality disconnect only solidifies their irrelevance.
At this point, anyone still trying to convince us this entire assembly of our union is headed in the right direction, well, they might want to revisit their proximity to the 2018 election ballpark. Because they’re not just out of the city – they’re also out of the same state the election ballpark is located in….. But then again, the media know that.
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for genuine liberals to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience, denial of truth allows easier trespass. The Democrat ideology depends on your unwillingness to accept their presentations; and your reconciliation. Do not look away.
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….
We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.
We watch the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.
We accept that the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointmenta in 2017. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
We’ve waited each year, every year, for ten years, to see a federal budget, only to be given another Omnibus spending bill by Speaker Ryan.
We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.
We’ve watched our borders being intentionally unsecured.
We’ve watched Islamic Terrorists slaughter Americans as our politicians proclaim their uncertainty of motive. We know exactly who they are and why they are doing it. We do not need to stand around discussing it…. we’re clear eyed.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic, and more purposeful. Eric Cantor’s defeat, Matt Bevin’s victory, Brexit, Donald Trump’s highest vote tally in the history of presidential primaries or Mark Sanford’s dispatch might aide your understanding.
Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.
Transgender bathrooms are more important than border security.
Trade deals, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio. We get it. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it’s a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond that.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he’s not. He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary glorious bastard.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
When the well attired lady leaves the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open for her; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet the Mexican flag is honored – we are paying attention.
When a millionaire football players kneels down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that. Check the NFL TV ratings – take note.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and political agendas.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
[…] On the drive to and from the East Coast, I paid attention to the billboards and bumper-stickers. Folks, the people in “Fly over” country are PISSED, from the guy that guides hunters, to the mayors of towns and cities, to state senators congressmen and Governors who are voting to arrest and imprison federal law enforcement officials for enforcing federal gun laws that don’t agree with state law … The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back … right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50+% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… (more)
It’s too late…
DC has ONE option:
Remember, this is an insurgency. You must modify your mindset to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and you lose. Go to the mattresses, and you might win. The choice is yours.
Right now, every day is Saint Crispins day.
If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words-
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be remembered-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now-a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
The insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. The entire political industry is threatened by the insurgency. The entire political industry is threatened by Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the entire Wall Street apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the very existence of the UniParty. Donald Trump is an existential threat to every entity who benefits from the UniParty.
Multi-billion dollar contracts at stake. Trillion dollar multi-national trade deals at stake. The fundamental construct of decades of their united efforts to tear away at the very fabric of the U.S.A is at stake. They too have nothing to lose, and they’re damn sure acting like it.
Who opposes them?
…..US !
¹ I will not discuss ‘MMC’ except to say, as an outcome we are witnessing history. Steel your resolve.
Enough is enough. Stop being such namby-pamby people who are walked all over like door mats.
If you fell for the suckers game of “children in cages” or support people (friends, families, co-workers) who espouse this crap then you are no better than they are. Come out from the shadows and demand more.
Cut the cord to people who refuse to support you. Refuse to support your God , your family, and your country.
Wow.. Disappointed in Peter.. I always thought he was a 1967 “original” style hippy.. – one who may not dig your particular groove, but peace to doing your own thing.. I was wrong..
Leftists sound a lot like a certain group of socialists talking about a certain group of people in Germany in the late 1930’s..
Don;t be fooled by Leftists.. Take them at their word.. They mean it.. And is why they must be kept from power at all cost..
Fourth Turning..
Had to look it up–He is 78 years old. Can you imagine being that awful at that age? Let’s be so glad we are not like him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hate to be mean here but it took you 50 years to figure that out?
It took illegal aliens feigning being caged for you looked away from Hollywood and doubt them?
God how this thought process has hobbled our nation.
Yes, (no offense taken), it took that long.. because I don’t hang out with him or read tweeter book or watch tv.. [I learned something from Jim Morrison (among other modern societal philosophers) early on, who saw tv for what it is.. and does to people. I prefer to shape my own views].
A member of the group “Democratic Socialists of America” who harassed DHS Secretary Nielsen at a DC Mexican restaurant the other night works as a paralegal in the DOJ. Washington swamp rat Allison Hrabar says its her right scream at people in public.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/388680-socialist-activist-who-harassed-homeland-security-secretary-works-for-doj/
In a more perfect world she’d be fired by now.
She screwed up like all dummies do eventually. She used her Twitter account during working hours to glorify her screed.
Yes, as one of the survivors said, “when people say they want to kill you, believe them.”
I #StandWithPotus
This is exactly what I needed to read today Sundance.
Same here, my cold anger is maintained.
Can we assume from that tweet, Peter Fonda would know the paedophiles to call up ?
SD ,thank you, simply THANK YOU!!!
I’ve been very tired and close to despair these last couple days. I don’t think I’m alone in saying this battle is at times, exhausting.
But, deep breath, prayer, ONWARD!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes we are witnessing great history. The nation is being saved. The communist Democratic Party and their supporters are wounded. It is obvious and we must keep the pressure on them
I want to add this to what Sundance has said.
Envy/Hatred of the Good for Being the Good
¶
Today, we live in the Age of Envy.
““Envy” is not the emotion I have in mind, but it is the clearest manifestation of an emotion that has remained nameless; it is the only element of a complex emotional sum that men have permitted themselves to identify.
Envy is regarded by most people as a petty, superficial emotion and, therefore, it serves as a semihuman cover for so inhuman an emotion that those who feel it seldom dare admit it even to themselves. . . . That emotion is: hatred of the good for being the good….
If a child wants to get good grades in school, but is unable or unwilling to achieve them and begins to hate the children who do, that is hatred of the good. If a man regards intelligence as a value, but is troubled by self-doubt and begins to hate the men he judges to be intelligent, that is hatred of the good.
The nature of the particular values a man chooses to hold is not the primary factor in this issue (although irrational values may contribute a great deal to the formation of that emotion). The primary factor and distinguishing characteristic is an emotional mechanism set in reverse: a response of hatred, not toward human vices, but toward human virtues.
To be exact, the emotional mechanism is not set in reverse, but is set one way: its exponents do not experience love for evil men; their emotional range is limited to hatred or indifference. It is impossible to experience love, which is a response to values, when one’s automatized response to values is hatred.”
That is the best explanation for these sickos I have seen (outside of just plain EVIL)
Breathtakingly beautiful essay, Sundance. It was not only on target, but so articulately said. And so very very sad that we are all witnessing the death of a great country. I have children and grandchildren and I had hoped against hope that our country would remain the great U S Of A the one I remember.
The one that my father fought for during WW2 and my husband signed up for during Vietnam, and my cousin who also became a pilot during Vietnam….other uncles, cousins, and all the other vets in this country that we honor every day, every year. If we don’t, the Dark Side wins.
Prayer is powerful. Let’s keep our prayers to God on the straight and narrow. We know what to pray for. Please everyone…keep praying.
Thank you Sundance and to everyone else here who cares.
Why hasn’t little Fonda been cuffed and perp walked?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please Lord let it be so ….
In Jesus name …. AMEN 🌸
Sundance,
First, that was superb. The leather came off that ball on this homerun.
After reading, one thought came to mind, and it is this….
There are hundreds of thousands (millions?) of people who have voted democrat their entire lifetimes, but are beginning to turn their back on the party as they see the increasing unhinged messaging from notable democrats like Peter Fonda’s. Scores of former democrats are leaving the ranks of democrats because of this and so much else, such as the examples you gave re: NFL protests, etc. Just look at the ratings for award shows like the Oscars, which have descended into nothing more than one-sided political rants!
We do not hear about this because those who are in front of the cameras (CNN, etc) are COMMITTED leftists and are actually leading the descent into the madness. They would no sooner talk about how CNN’s viewership is down 30% from this time last year than they would about how deranged Fonda’s comments are. Indeed, they have self-isolated themselves in cocoons of the liberal echo-chamber. DC journalists have no more idea (or concern) what the people in “fly-over” country think than they do what the Lord God Almighty does.
As you point out above, they are destined for ruin and humiliation, for a host of reasons. Most of all, because in all they say, advocate, think, and do, they mock God. And God will NOT be mocked, for long. And what we think is a LONG time, God sees far differently. 100 years is but a second to him, a mere moment.
Our cause is just. Our God is righteous. He established this nation and the people in it. Go back to my point above. The democrats are hemorrhaging supporters (which is why they are forced to import them now). This is unsustainable, which is why they are now turning to more violent messaging and means to stay relevant. This, too, will fail….and may well prove fatal to many of them in the end. So be it.
As PDJT said, “In God, and not our gov’t, we trust.” And he whom God has appointed no one can stand against. Neither the man God established, nor the nation God raised up for the benefit of the world. Leftist messaging, such as Fonda’s, only proves the desperation. It is an indirect admission that they know they are losing, and are lost.
Amen to that.
So I have a question. Could the deplorables fund the wall? Is there a way we could bypass the powers that be and fight with our small donations? What if We The People took up the cause and showed indisputable support of Trump’s agenda? First in one area and then another? Is that possible?
That’s an outstanding idea.
We do it with a non profit organization, so it becomes a tax write off too! Maybe, Trump’s IRS can call it a tax credit.
Imagine that, if I get a tax credit, I’ll put 1000 bucks into it.
I mean, in California we got initiatives… maybe what we need if a means for US Taxpayers to have some control over where their taxes go. Do it with a non profit tax collection agency that manages where our taxes go.
Conservatives will fund the Wall.
Progressives won’t fund anything… they are cheap.
The left is trying to roll a snowball up a mountain. The higher they go, the bigger that ball of snow gets. They look at it from behind, and more and more, from below; and, they marvel at their great accomplishment. They’re so proud! They call out to their fellow snowflakes to join and help; not realizing that big ol’ ball of snow is about to bury them all…
For God’s sake, don’t interrupt them!
Well said!
Someone stole my State under my feet. California turned into Calimexistan. Our Commies went nuts, our RINOs went along. We’ve been lied to, we’ve been abused, we’ve been taxed and regulated.
Do you think we’re pissed off? YOU BET WE’RE PISSED OFF.
They tell us to leave the State.
They tell us that everyone in Calimexistan is nuts.
They tell us there are no conservatives in here.
But I love where I live. I love the geography of the State. I love that millions of us are still laid back about things. Live and let live. If you don’t go to Church, we won’t bug you. If you go to Church, we won’t bug you. If you want to have wild sex hanging from a chandelier, just keep it down after 10:00PM and make sure you do it in private.
What we need here is for Trump to have his DOJ step in and help us control the Commies in Sacramentograd. Start by busing the illegal aliens back to TJ.
Thank God we got Trump and not Hitlery.
Add one more horrible Hollywood jerk to the list of people whose movies I will never watch again. How can these Leftists possibly think their rotting brain-productions they spew out of their vulgar mouths are acceptible noise on this earth let alone in a civilized society?
When was the last time this nonentity made a movie anyway, 40 years ago?
Good article. Thanks Sundance.
Do.Not.Look.Away.
Amen!
I think the PRESIDENTS, (messages) are getting out there.. I have a VERY fast internet connection..
ALL the feeds are overloaded!
One of the strangest phenomenons of the past fifty years has been that the more Hollywood/News Media/Propaganda Organ Extraordinaire/Sports Programming has espoused “good things” the worse life has gotten. Lower wages, lower morality standards, lower family values, etc.
Yet dummies keep clinging to it and financing it.
I know, I know, somebody else is going to fight that war for you while you enjoy your tv and movies. Just like somebody else’s kid will fight the physical wars for you while you and your stupid, fat kids bow to the invading illegal alien force.
Fat, sloppy, stupid, and ‘tolerant’ is nothing to be proud of.
Where is the outrage over the American homeless families with children living in cars, tents on the sidewalks and grinding poverty in the inner cuties? Sadly – they are the real victims of failed democratic policies and Crying Pos Schumer will never squeeze out a single crocodile teAR for any of them.
Too much acid in the ’60s. I pity the man.
In a few moments of some hopefulness, actor Chris Pratt spoke of God and prayer and being responsible for your inner morality to a group of young people at the MTV Movie Awards. It was a beautiful thing to hear and see. Not all of Hollywood are the smarmy filthy mouthed types, but the conservative stars are indeed under a bubble of hate and repression.
They are desperate and so all hands on deck and that means all the Hollyweird sickos are crawling out of the woodwork. They delude themselves into thinking that they have the loudest and most influential voice. Wrong. Their unhinged, selective outrage is rich. This from the crowd that kills babies and sells them for parts. It will backfire on their sorry azzes in Nov. and 2020. I am certain of it.
SD –
That was the finest cri de coeur I have read in many a year – and I have lived many.
jb
“MMC¹” hmm… Does not google, Multi-Media-Card is the closest I can find more of a piece of hardware for devices, that doesn’t fit here so I will have to come back to the classes put on by Sundance.
