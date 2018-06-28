Representative Jim Jordan Confronts Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein During House Judiciary Committee Hearing…

Representative Jim Jordan and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein get into a heated exchange surrounding the ongoing efforts of the DOJ and FBI to conceal the content of documents and evidence from congressional oversight.
there was also nice exchanges by Rooster Gowdy and Gohmer
I went back and listened to Trey. He made a really good speech. Very passionate.
really sad too!
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE Rep. Jim Jordan! He bitch slapped that POS from one side of his face to the other. There is no one that I want to be our next Speaker than Rep. Jim Jordan. I hope our President throws his full support to him. Nothing against Rep. Scalise and McCarty. Jom Jordan is a fighter and that is exactly what we need in the House!
I just hope he’s not taking Rooster Gowdy’s place as the all bark no bite junkyard dog!
There is nothing about this man that you can compare to the Rooster.
IDK, I felt the same way about Gowdy a few years ago… just sayin’ 😳
Larry just but out a serious of tweets that I agree with!
saw those 👍
Has to be done. Make them sweat, make THEM uncomfortable. Get on with the people’s business.
Dont forget to take his dang coat too.
“and take his coat too!” hey, that’s my line! ;D ;D ;D
Does anyone still hold any doubts that Rosenstein is a black hat?
I did get a sense of Kabuki from that exchange. It could be a big show for public consumption, having little to do with what’s really happening behind the scenes.
Looked like sheer Kabuki on both sides. They both know exactly what is going on and why, and they both know that they both know.
Bet PDJT knows too. And they know that PDJT knows that they know that each other know that too. Oh forget it…
It’s all kabuki theater. Just know that PDJT knows all…well at least enough.
Yes, Trump knows all, and they both know that Trump knows all, which should be borne in mind when watching all this.
Yep. I think Jordan is legitimately angry and frustrated. He also knows he’s completely impotent.
RR knows he’s a scumbag, and doesn’t care. He’ll smile, and lie to your face by speaking only words that are true while clearly side-stepping everything and speaking in irrelevancies. He knows they know, and he knows they know he knows. He thinks this IS a dangerous game, but his chips are all on one side, for better or worse, and he’s playing the hand he has for all its worth. He thinks there’s a shot he’ll still win. It might not be a great shot, but it is not horrible odds either. He knows where his bread is buttered, and he has one of the butterers there in the chamber running interference for him even during his testimony.
What ticks me off even more is what Sessions said about him – that Rosenstein was honorable and would recuse himself if he thought it was necessary. Sessions has completely abdicated the responsibility of the job!
Rosenstein is definitely hiding something….
Maybe it’s something that implicates him.
Catching up on today’s farce… Jim Jordan was the first thing I looked at but even he could not put a chink in the armor of obfuscation.
What a fiasco.
These Congressional hearings/ questioning achieve NOTHING.
And what’s next? A vote (maybe) by full Congress. To do what? Ask again for the millionth time for same documents and…………. SET A 7 DAY DEADLINE LOL
Seven more days running down the clock. Exactly what all these crooks want.
Yeah, this is about where I am…
Mom and BF have completely removed themselves from this charade and they look smarter every day. I’m well on my way out.
Raze the FBI and sow the ground with salt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, Wendy
RR would not be acting so flippant if he had not been assured by Lyin’ Ryan that any impeachment motions would never reach the House floor.
Rosensteing seemed to be smiling a lot in a way that was misjudged. Why was he apparently so confident?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because the people asking the questions are toothless.
As Jordan said they have caught him hiding information, but still nothing happens, other than another delay.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s the walkin’ talkin’ swamp. He seems totally unaware of how his attitude and demeanor come across.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosie is a prick! He thinks he is the mob boss!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because he is; a high-ranking lieutenant anyway.
Wray , Rosie and Sessions are all swamp creatures! They are protecting the deep state!
The Dems sure brought it up that PTrump picked them too!
coda:
A glorified Barney Fife… but huge potential to have harmed, and continue to harm, U.S. citizens. No bullet in the pocket for this one; instead, all the power of the DOJ. If he’s ever been a white hat, he’s a great actor. The President met privately with him and has access to information we can’t even imagine; he knows.
Whether or not Congress gets the info they have requested time and again, Jordan’s outrage is satisfying. Makes my blood run cold that there are so few like him among 435 members who were elected to serve us as our employees, righting serious wrongs for millions, not padding their wallets with the millions and billions in globalist graft.
Much as I despise this unholy mess, this is what the battle looks like, the battle to right this Ship of State.
Rosenstein: (paraphrase) “115,000 people work for me. I don’t know what they’re all doing. I didn’t personally redact.” Basically – the buck doesn’t stop with me, ever. What a weasel. He even looks like a weasel.
All the power, none the accountability. The picture of courage.
Who does the redaction then?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He looks like a young Heinrich HImmler.
Very much so, noticed it right away when I first saw him…everything but the mustache.
Yah, and the buzzed sides of hair.
When he grilled RR on threatening staffers, instead of invoking “press reports” as the authority/source on what happened (which gave RR an “out” by dissing the media) — I wish he’d said “Mr. Rosenstein our hard working staff were doing their jobs to try to get answers for the American people, and they returned from that meeting clearly shaken by a threat from you. They know what they heard. Is it your testimony that they are lying?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah I think failure to follow through on this is a big problem. It kinda makes the whole thing seem like a staged event rather than someone really truly trying to get to the bottom of it
He said as much. He said ‘ask them to testify to that under oath’
I suspect he carries recording devices everywhere with him.
I don’t know… to me my mind just automatically goes to the fact that the house—read the dems—will leak. I don’t know… perhaps there are documents that will compromise ongoing investigations. I am not sure of anything… but I am finding it hard to not believe RR perspective…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think RR is walking a tightrope. He’s white hat, trying to run away from his swamp entanglements. He answered exactly like a white hat should have, and even with regard to his involvement in FISA abuse, we already have a clue as to how he’s trying to weasel out of any responsibility he may have had there.
IOW, I think the perception of him as running interference for the swamp is flat wrong. Instead, he is holding the line, doing his level best to not corrupt ongoing investigations.
If he were a black hat, he’d be “accidentally” revealing grand jury info, or info on ongoing investigations. WE DON’T WANT THAT. We want BY THE BOOK. Otherwise the swamp doesn’t get drained, it just seeps back underground.
Interesting take Scott. Most likely Rosey was part of Bozos/Cankles Criminal DOJ, PDJT/Sessions told him you keep your job you work for us and we will not hang you for treason. As long as he is useful he will remain in his position.
Rosenstein has truly mastered the greasy Clinton smug grin. His answers and demeanor reflect what makes the world despise Bureaucrats and a large percentage of Lawyers. The Lawyer title is held in such disdain and they know it, so they want to rebrand as…. “litigators”.
Wipe that grin off of his face President Triumph!
Fire Him.
How much longer before we wipe this piece of %$#@&* off our boot?
Yeah, I really wanted to slap that smile off his face.
See, that “greasy Clinton smug grin” looked like a grimace to me. I know because I get a stupid grin when I am really uncomfortable, my husband tells me that all the time. It is a matter of what you believe determining how you see things.. You could very well be right on the money,,, but I didn’t see it myself.
LikeLike
“It is a matter of what you believe determining how you see things.”
^ This. This is exactly the reason why everything, every single issue, is so intensely divided right now in this country.
Yes, but I certainly respect someone that sees it differently… That’s fine.
wasn’t there a similar discussion months ago about Rosenstein when he and Wray (IIRC) came out of a White House meeting and Rosey was seen smirking or grimacing if you will. I believe the consensus then was it was a nervous, uncomfortable tell. but I could be totally remembering it wrong.
:grimacing:
so much for my emiticon skills….
Rosenstein is a jerk.
He should be tossed out on his ass.
IT IS LONG PAST THE TIME WHEN THIS IDIOT DESERVES ANY RESPECT.
The behavior of Rosenstein and the FBI brass
is inconsistent with a Constitutional Republic.
You can’t subpoena a phone call was a nice touch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are now in the Age of Big Brother.
FISA/NSA Meta Data Collection/Patriot Act.
Until it is rolled back and our Privacy codified and violations of such ENFORCED,
We sway to the symphony of the Ministry of Truth.
No slight directed at Robert Smith’s comment.
And now listening live…. some daft bint banging on about kids separated from parents at the border?
Are you kidding? Is this on C-SPAN? I’m going to watch …
Rosenstein rarely answers a question directly. He has to “explain” and wind around and tell his stories the way he wants them to be told. Shifty slick swamp monster. He’ll be gone soon. As soon as Mueller ends the witch hunt, Rosenstein will be fired.
He signed the FISA warrant (guilty) and his Deputy’s wife was working for Fusion GPS!! Give me a break!
In regard to the FISA Warrant, Gaetz hit him with the classic stab to a corrupt Bureaucrat,
“did you read what you signed’?
“You did read what you signed, didn’t you?”…..
Incompetence or dishonesty
Still gets you FIRED!
My take on both Mr. Wray and Mr.Roenstein testimony today is that they are either incompetent or just protecting their cronies, or a combination of the two! I have zero confidence in DOJ or FBI
Either lying or incompetent. Result should be the same!
Sounded to me like RR was blaming his subordinates even though he is in overall charge, rather thin excuse. Surely if it is true they are all working their hardest ( giving him the benefit of the doubt ) doesn’t an effective manager take labor off the least pressing tasks and focus extra effort on outstanding long overdue work.
Does Comey have Immunity?
If not for Congress protecting UNIPARTY Deep State Think Tank Black Ops hacks, President Trump would take action!
Of course the ABC division of the Dem propaganda ministry characterizes Rosenstein as the victim of an attack. Pathetic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This isn’t a coffee klatch, Ms. Lee, where you disagree with a social pal. It’s a Congressional Hearing, with RULES. Beef up on your Rules of Parliamentary Procedure and stop wasting everyon’s time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She doesn’t know any better. Probably ate too many lead paint chips when she was young.
Contempt of Congress not impeachment. Throw the bastard in jail until the docs are turned over.
I think Wray and Rosenstein are protecting many criminal & OPR investigations, as well as the ongoing IG investigation and at least one grand jury which would explain why much of the information requested by congressional investigators has not and cannot be delivered to the various committees.
If you listen closely there are subtle clues in both Wray and Rosenstein’s responses that indicate other matters as the reason for some of the “non-compliance”.
I can be patient a little longer.
Why does it need to be “subtle queues” which seem to be in the eye of the beholder? If that is the case, just say so and be done with it. Of course, even if they did say so, that would not be the end of the question, because you have to ask yourself if you have any evidence of anything that would lead you to believe that the refusal is truly justified, or if the refusal (like all the redactions RR wouldn’t take responsibility for) is just another CYA move. I don’t think anyone has any reason to believe that CYA is not the reason for the refusal, unless a specific reason is given, and I don’t believe “subtle queues” counts as a specific reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wray specifically mentioned other investigations by referencing OPR reviews, and criminal referrals from the IG Report, he constantly mentioned Horowitz’s recommendations. The FBI and DOJ are not going to disclose any information regarding any investigations directly.
I know this is not a popular opinion, but I agree, everything RR said was consistent with prosecutions conducted by Huber, and I did not take his demeanor negatively. I could be very, very wrong, but his umbrage looked genuine to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditto
hey Wanda! Join the unpopular crowd!! right there with ya…but hey–we could ALL be wrong…;)
They subtly imply that, yes. And rooster head makes them”pay”. And then we all move on. Nothing ever happens. Never justice
Wow, great to see Rosenstein squirm! You can see his anger and disdain simmering. These weasels take no personal accountability under their leadership and don’t care because they have had unchecked power diven by greed and entitlement for far too long. Keep him in the hot seat, I suspect he has a lot to hide it’s written all over his face!! Panic!!
So fellow treepers, this is how it’s done. My hats off to Rod Rosenstein. This guy has a giant pair and knows how to swing em. He is a mans man, he looks you in the eyes when you ask him a pointed question and then he tells the congressmen ” you guys can just kiss my ass”. And there is absolutely nothing they can do about. God how I love it. Congress has created a monster, sweet.
Giant pair? Hardly. He’s fighting for his life right now. As soon as Mueller wraps up the witch hunt, Rosenstein will be fired.
Notice how Rosenstein always invokes the emotional crap, claiming to be the victim of personal attacks. He’s a weak lib crybaby who can’t deliver emotion-free facts.
Remember: It is Arkancide Prevention Month in DC.
Rosenstein will be around for as long as he wants to be . He will fire or arrest who he wants when he wants. He is the only one in DC besides mule mueller that has a pair big enough. All the rest have bb.s Rosenstein is the the big man in DC. Now congress knows it.
Trump hates Rosenstein. Rosenstein is gone as soon as Trump is cleared to get rid of him.
Why are you trying to troll is? We are far too informed for your kind to be taken at all seriously
Troll gonna troll
Yes you are responsible for concealing stuff from us, I know a liar when I see one and Rosenslime is a dirt bag.
This goes back to your beliefs. You see concealment, I see protection. It could be a bit of both.
One thing I noticed is that Rosenstein has a temper problem. That smirk of his was trying to hide the fact. He takes things personal and responds in kind. Based on that along with his earlier comments about “extortion “ and threatening to go after House members and staffers, that temper problem also has a mean streak of a tyrant in the making.
He’s very emotional and defensive. That indicates to me a lack of self confidence. He’s inept.
He is inept. He is a pencil necked administrator. He just doesn’t know it! People that rise to the top because those above them fail are generally worthless
Rosenstein: “If you’re interested in the truth,” you’re not going to get it from me. Instead, I’ll just waggle my finger and accuse you of attacking me personally for trying to execute your Constitutional oversight responsibility.
Gotta love the way, too, that Representative Jackson assures Rosenstein that he doesn’t have too much to fear from Congress. She assures him that the Dems will vote as a bloc against upholding the Constitution.
Trump put him there so Trump must deal with him. He is tough and a fighter and now crying congressman know it. Rosenstein will be the last man standing. The little girls will just continue to cry. I admire him for his grits. He takes nothing off of nobody. Wish we had more like him that wore white hats but we don’t. I hope others will learn how to stand up and fight and don’t back down like this guy. I’m proud of his vigor.
Nightstand, you forgot the /SARC at the end of your comment
Thanks I’m glad you picked up on it.
Your “pride” is misplaced. Rosenstein is part of the swamp.
Of course he is, I never said otherwise.
Trump has made mistakes. Rosenstein will be gone soon, just like the others.
I worked for DOD for nearly 35 years. By the time a career “civil servant” makes director or deputy director, they are so full of themselves they only breath their own air. They get to the top by getting along and not f@$&ing up in any provable way. Sure, they are clean, but totally ineffective and self interested – work few exceptions. Hubris explains Rosey’s demeanor, and he is not taking any responsibility for his department!
“With authority comes responsibility”
The Leader that states he is not responsible for the actions of his subordinates, is not a Leader.
And the Directors always get others to do their dirty work so the Director has plausible deniability. Noticed Rosenstein didn’t offer to find out who and why things were redacted- he already knew and Rosenstein just says I don’t know and I didn’t do it- yet he’s supposed to be in charge.
The 1st 15 seconds of this video tells you all you need to know.
Rosenstein obviously does not subscribe to the Truman idea that “the buck stops here.” He is argumentative and confrontational, rather than empathetic and understanding.
Jordan exposed Rosenstein RIGHT OFF THE BAT.
And now the House has taken a step towards his impeachment….and Jim Jordan is going to be the next Speaker of the House.
Rosey’s days are numbered, and I think he knows it, too.
I believe there is a recording of Rosenstein threatening staff, and if released would see him fired.
Gohmert always hits it outta the park and did so again today. As former judge, he has seen a lifetime of BS and calls people on it. When this all shakes out after end of Mueller probe and mid-terms, would like to see him as new AG.
Jordan is extremely effective also and will, hopefully be next House Speaker with Meadows #2.
House will continue to pin the ears back of FBI/DOJ with more interviews digging deeper.
With just a little more exposure, smig and obnoxious Wray WILL become even more hated and loathsome, but he is already near the top of the scale Both Wray and Rosey are huge embarrassments to POTUS and it is hard to imagine him being happy how things are in folding. As more time unfolds with no indictments of KEY pricipals, people will turn on POTUS if he allows the farce to continue.
Where is the DOJ/FBI leadership that is the equivalent of Pompeo, Mattis, Mnuchin, or The Wolverine???? The contrast in competence and honesty could not be sharper.
It’s time Mr. President, it’s time now!!!!
You are right , he won’t take responsibility and he won’t be made to answer for his responsibilities. He simply looks at his adversaries that try to pin him down, and tells them, ” Kiss my a-ss. There’s is absolutely nothing they can do about. And I bet Sessions has dinner with Rosenstein tonight!
LOL
Wrong. He’s on the road to contempt of Congress and impeachment, as the House vote earlier today signaled. But you go ahead and think “there is nothing they can do about” Rosenstein’s arrogance and hubris.
He’s gonna be smashed like the gnat he is.
I’m watching the early part of the hearing that I had missed. Shiela Jackson Lee is a total idiot. An embarrassment.
I wish you were right but you don’t understand one thing , Rosenstein doesn’t work for congress. He works for the guy who appointed him, Trump. The only other person that can fire him is Sessions, and he won’t. That is why he can tell them to go to hell. There is nothing they can do and he knows it. Now you know it.
President Triumph would win bigly if Congress impeaches him. Let the Fifth Columnist/MSM choke on it.
If they cannot, at least they can make the case for POTUS to eject him.
Gowdy did a really great job.
Howdy “appeared” to do a great job. Notice while he’s preaching congressman Jordan is working on a cuticle? Lol
Would someone PLEASE get Sheila Jackson out of office!!!
Sure a lot of swamp water being splashed …….but no one will pull the plug…..just stir the water ..keep it muddy……….heck they all too darn honorable ..lol
