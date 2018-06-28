First Lady Melania Trump Visits Tucson and Phoenix Illegal Alien Detention Centers…

First Lady Melania Trump made a visit to Arizona today to visit two Customs and Border Patrol facilities. The first stop was Tucson and the second stop was Phoenix.

The first lady held a roundtable discussion with Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and a local rancher. ‘I want to thank you for all your hard work. I know how difficult and dangerous your daily jobs are,’ Melania Trump told agents. ‘I am here to support you and help any way I can.’

At the roundtable, Kevin McAleenan, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told the first lady 1,600 people – including 539 in families – tried to enter the United States illegally on Wednesday. Rodolfo Karisch, Chief Patrol Agent of the Tucson Sector Border Patrol said immigration enforcement has been characterized as ‘cruel and heartless, but that is not the case.’ (more)

Advertisements