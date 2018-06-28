First Lady Melania Trump Visits Tucson and Phoenix Illegal Alien Detention Centers…

First Lady Melania Trump made a visit to Arizona today to visit two Customs and Border Patrol facilities. The first stop was Tucson and the second stop was Phoenix.
The first lady held a roundtable discussion with Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and a local rancher. ‘I want to thank you for all your hard work. I know how difficult and dangerous your daily jobs are,’ Melania Trump told agents. ‘I am here to support you and help any way I can.’
At the roundtable, Kevin McAleenan, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told the first lady 1,600 people – including 539 in families – tried to enter the United States illegally on Wednesday. Rodolfo Karisch, Chief Patrol Agent of the Tucson Sector Border Patrol said immigration enforcement has been characterized as ‘cruel and heartless, but that is not the case.’ (more)
SD, so Mexico is sending huge numbers all in ONE DAY! Yes, they must be turned around and back over to Mexico, each and everyone. ZERO tolerance!
It’s well over 100 degrees in Phx today and look at how amazing she looks! So grateful for a graceful, classy, beautiful, intelligent, and according to sources, very funny First Lady. And best of all, she’s not telling us what to feed our kids!
And those covering still talked about her rain coat from last visit
Copies of her coat were selling for $900 yesterday on eBay or so I read. LOL
I wish I’d known- I’d have gone to see her land. As opposed to when I actually worked at the airport and got the heck out of there so I wouldn’t get all caught in the traffic when Michelle Obama came. The upside was that I got to play with the bomb dogs after their sweep.
She is going to get this straightened out, no doubt in my mind.
Did I read that quote correctly, the one from McAleenan, from the Border Patrol.
I believe he said that over 1600 people, 539 in family groups, illegally entered the country on wednesday.
If that is just from the Tucson sector, which he is in charge of, and if that is each and every day that is astonishing.
We really need the active military on the border.
obama’s are already forgotten… Michael(Michelle) who?
Michael(Michelle) what?
She is stunning!
Her beauty and class are off the charts.
Golden- as usual, FLOTUS is the epitome of beauty, style, class and grace. We couldn’t have a better First Lady than Melania.
reminiscent of Jackie O in those pictures.
While some scream and shout about the children and the situation on the border, our First Lady shows her concern by showing up and asking how she can help. She also wants to support the agents and personnel on the ground. Her grace and concern are genuine, we are blessed to have her!!
