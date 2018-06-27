National Security Advisor John Bolton Press Conference in Russia…

Earlier today President Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin. At the conclusion of their discussions Mr. Bolton held a brief press conference to answer questions.
We anticipate that tomorrow a joint U.S-Russia announcement for a summit to be held later this year.
I am in CA and I can already hear the mass explosion of liberal heads!
“the mass explosion of liberal heads!”
Now that would be a mess that a LOT of people would not mind cleaning up.
Very little mess, actually, as there is not much there in the first place. Just a lot of dust and ashes.
Do liberals hate Russians because they are white?
Russians are the prototype “Caucasians” …………
from the Caucasus region located at the border of Europe and Asia, situated between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea and occupied by Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.
Putin will prove to be an instrumental ally in helping PDJT bring down the Deep State/Cabal…
putin is the mastermind behind the deep state. Thats how Russia works.
Putin has nothing to do with our criminal mafia that runs the United States.
The federal reserve is the master of the deep state. That’s why the Eye of Providence is on the dollar. Take a look at any dollar bill before 1913, when the fed was created.
You don’t think Putin would work with whoever might advance his interests, especially his interests in growing personal wealth?
There are a lot of very powerful forces that seem desperate to prevent a Trump Putin alliance against the global jihad. It’s been delayed long enough, their plan is failing hard. Delayed but not derailed.
Quite the opposite. Putin has kept the worst of it out of Russia.
Do not hold ypur breath on that one, Wretched1.
How many of you were chuckling after seeing that picture of Bolton & Putin?! This President knows how to GET THINGS DONE!
LikeLiked by 11 people
POTUS 45 is setting the table to unleash hell on those who would attempt to overthrow their own government. The Russians, much like everyone else in the world (nation states with any sophistication whatsoever in intelligence gathering), absolutely attempt to create turmoil / cause havoc / whatever with opposing governments. But, Putin can be a very effective ally against the international moooslim terrorist jihad. I bet Putin’s pretty piscced that he’s been so savagely attacked by the neocommunist progressive left, especially when he wanted the vile, Bestial Bride of Bubba in the White House, so he could continue getting maximum “flexibility” from a compromised president.
President Trump sent Mr. Bolton to Moscow to soothe Vlad’s feathers a little bit, and assure him that the whole world is about to learn the truth. BRING IT!!!
I know he’s terrible but I kinda like Putin. He’s got a sexy evilness. That meeting must have been awesome as will the summit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know what you mean, wendy. I also notice that Putin isn’t playing any ego games. He meets with the National Security Advisor and smiles for the camera. He didn’t insist that our President meet with HIS National Security Advisor (or whomever) first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve got to be kidding.
And what was the shirtless horsie riding pics if not an ego game? (eck…what exactly was trying to be gone for here? the superhero look? a little desperate for a man on the back side of middle age don’t you think?)
I can’t believe people fell for it…but they did.
Gee, Jenny…. Riding a horse without a shirt on hardly holds the importance of how he handles international dIplomacy.
What’s this “fall for it” nonsense? He looked good barechested on a horse. So?
I didn’t say he had no ego (we all do). I said he’s not playing “ego games.”
….. not playing ego games in this particular situation.
Putin is a very intelligent and imo good looking strong man. Wendy I disagree about the fact he is terrible just look at the previous US presidents especially Obama and what he has done to America. Putin at least puts his country first unlike many other leaders. God Bless Vladimir Putin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donna K: Putin has an interesting history. He was in East Germany when the Berlin Wall came down. I worked in a Siberian coal mine back in 1983 to try and up grade productivity. Since Russia hit the wall obviously my efforts weren’t enough! It was like going back in time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wes, how did you find the following contribute to low productivity:
• The Culture
• The Business Management
• The Economic System
Appreciate your perspective!
I go back and forth mostly pro. Some people I respect don’t like him. Left to my own devices I think he’s pretty good. Have you seen the “Putin Being Putin” tape? It’s very cool especially the section with him at the gun range.
That summit should be awesome. Can’ t wait. Two alphas!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Putin is right out of a Bond movie. Sort of a Dr. Evil and a mini me combo.
I knew Josef Stalin…. Putin is no Josef Stalin!…Ruth Bader Ginsberg /s
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cute gator! Very precious..
OMG.
MAGA super-winning. Trump is changing the World Order, one leader at a time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
” National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin. ”
Well, here is some “collusion” Herr Mueller can look into. Expect NSA Bolton to be served with subpoenas soon….
the collusion was between hillary and putin. it was putin who wanted to make america small again.
It was Killery that wanted to put America small again, not Putin, he was only looking after the needs of his country with the Uranium 1.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deplorable
What a farce Mueller’s investigation attempt is and more so now.
Do not underestimate him.
Remember, anything the Mule does is illegal. He is without authority because he was not appointed by the president as all officers of the administration must be and then confirmed.
All this winning and it’s not even Friday yet! Supreme Court decisions, Kennedy retirement, Bolton and Putin! Overdosing on the winnamins!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And a rally tonight !!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll never forgive this Neocon dirtbag for assisting the criminal Bush administration for lying this nation into a war over a non existent weapons of mass destruction program.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask yourself why the ISIS head guy’s name is Al Baghdadi, aka from Baghdad.
When Bush invaded Iraq, al Baghdadi was living in Northern Iraq and Saddam knew it.
I don’t like Bush because he lied to us. On the other hand, many issues remain hidden from the common folk.
Saddam didn’t have WMDs, but he had other goals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thoughts, exactly. I don’t trust him to be working for anyone other than the Neocon cabal. a group I had hoped would go down when the swamp is drained.
LikeLike
behind the times and ill informed…I do see you like the Leftist mantra though…..the conservative stalwart NYT ran a piece in 2006 with EVIDENCE of FOUND WMDs in Iraq….too bad so sad that you and your lemming ilk are WRONG again
Saddam had a WMD program.
Where Bush screwed up (I don’t know if it was intentionally or just idiocy at its finest) was giving him a long heads up, which meant a lot of the components got shipped to other countries, like Syria.
But he had a program and there is proof of that…remember the gassing of the Kurds BEFORE Gulf 1? And the evidence that some of the IEDs in Iraq showed evidence of sarin gas? You don’t get sarin to use for that unless…you have a poison gas (aka. wmd) program.
He was also harboring terrorists, like al-Zarkawi and Abu Nidal, and paying off Palestinian ones. Kind of enough of a threat to take out, but that’s just mhao.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bush Stategery…intentionally idiotic!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not to mention disbanding the Iraqi Army when they were ready to do whatever we wanted after finally toppling Saddam! A lot deaths could have been prevented had it not been for that one intentionally idiotic decision!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bush-Cheney-Condi Emba$$y In Baghdad…. It replaced the previous embassy, which opened July 1, 2004 in Baghdad’s Green Zone in a former Palace of Saddam Hussein. The embassy complex cost $750 million to build and reached a peak staffing of 16,000 employees and contractors in 2012.
if you really want to get pissed look at the photos in this article
http://www.businessinsider.com/750-million-united-states-embassy-iraq-baghdad-2013-3
swimming pool.. fitness center… etc. etc. Decadent Degenerates
The Embassy cost seven times as much as the Iraqi Police College.
PDJT45 spent ..$500,000 on the Embassy in Jerusalem… on time and under budget!
Somebody should start a rumor that Bolton is in Russia to get Putin’s input on a nominee for the US Supreme Court. I’d give it a 30% chance of being reported as such on the MSM.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is today my birthday? Is it Christmas? Someone get me a calendar!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe I’ll get a message from twitter saying they’ve decided to pull their heads out of their arses and are reinstating my account. Holding breath…..not.
For the two most powerful Judeo/Christian nations in the world to be in harmony is a good thing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
According to a 2012 survey held in Russia by Sreda Arena, 66,840,000 people in the country (47.4% of the total population) identify as Christians.
This includes:
41.1%—58,800,000 members of the Russian Orthodox Church;
4.1%—5,900,000 people identifying as Christians without belonging to any church;
1.5%—2,100,000 people believing in Orthodox Christianity without belonging to any Orthodox church or belonging to non-Russian churches;
0.3%—400,000 Old Believers;
0.2%—300,000 Protestants;
0.1%—140,000 members of the Catholic Church;
0.1%—140,000 Pentecostals
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christianity_in_Russia
Bolton seems to be amused at some of the questions. I’m having a bit of a problem understanding the interpreters but i appreciate you posting the news conference Sundance.
Nancy,
Bolton thoroughly enjoyed that press conference, and no doubt working with Putin and staff. I would bet that Bolton enjoys being on the super winning team… finally.
If there was collusion between Russia and any American Presidential candidate it would have been Putin and Hillary. Putin would prefer to deal with someone he can buy for pennies for $1000. Heck, Hillary would sell Bill for a bottle of Vodka. (Huma is another matter). So, if Russia did interfere with our election it would have been to torpedo Trump.
However, Putin has enemies that are also America’s enemies. Uniparty is not a friend to anyone other than roaches and vultures (Soros for example). Uniparty scours the battlefields of the world after every battle it supplies both sides for $$$ and initiates the engagements.
Peace is in Russia’s and America’s interest, not Uniparty or the World Bankers.
Maybe Vladimir can get some World Cup box seats for him and the mustache?
Lot of pomp and circumstance going on with the tournament in Russia this year.
( Watched some first time this year to get a sports fix as the NFL is dead to me. )
M A G A
Is it just me or do those 2 men look like theyre doing their best to keep from letting the proverbial cat out of the bag? Something good going to happen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think these two very intelligent men could get along amazingly and have the best time doing it. I mean didn’t GW call him Puty? and nobody went insane. I would suggest PDJT call him Vladi!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Putin is just trying to MRGA 🙂
Russia is a large land mass with a small economy, smaller than Canada, smaller than California, and barely larger than New York and Texas. Russia is economically nearly irrelevant.
Putin is a Russian nationalist with dreams of reconstituting the Soviet Empire. The trick is to disabuse him of his imperialist ambitions and redirect his energies to trade and building internal national wealth. Failing that, our goal would be to settle for just blocking his international adventurism short of a shooting war between US and Russia. That should not be that hard because Putin is no fool and must know the US would win that that war handily.
Bolton is on the job!
Great thinking, Trapper!
The US has its arm of the Deep State. Does Russia? How much does present day Russia resemble the old USSR which has caused so much damage wordwide? I have a feeling Putin and President Trump can work together or at least find some common ground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russia SUMMIT Prediction:
Putin transfers evidence INCRIMINATING URANIUM ONE CABAL
[Clintons-Obama-Globalists-Deep State]
SUMMIT Bonus:
Russia returns 49% of the Uranium.
[Art of the Deal]
The interesting part of this news is not that a meeting is set, it is the way the President is using his Secretary of State and Chief Security Adviser as interchangeable parts of his operation.
I don’t speak Russian, but I get the feeling it must be a terribly nuanced language.
Bolton often spoke in short answers of 3 or 4 sentences, but the Russian translator
would go on and on in her description of Bolton’s comments.
I gave up after 8 minutes because it was very hard to follow any flow to the comments.
