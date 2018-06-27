National Security Advisor John Bolton Press Conference in Russia…

Posted on June 27, 2018 by

Earlier today President Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin. At the conclusion of their discussions Mr. Bolton held a brief press conference to answer questions.

We anticipate that tomorrow a joint U.S-Russia announcement for a summit to be held later this year.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Deep State, Economy, energy, European Union, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, propaganda, Russia, Trade Deal, Ukraine, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

61 Responses to National Security Advisor John Bolton Press Conference in Russia…

  1. MattyIce says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    I am in CA and I can already hear the mass explosion of liberal heads!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. Wretched1 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Putin will prove to be an instrumental ally in helping PDJT bring down the Deep State/Cabal…

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • madschu.bam says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      putin is the mastermind behind the deep state. Thats how Russia works.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Richard Wicks says:
        June 27, 2018 at 6:11 pm

        Putin has nothing to do with our criminal mafia that runs the United States.

        The federal reserve is the master of the deep state. That’s why the Eye of Providence is on the dollar. Take a look at any dollar bill before 1913, when the fed was created.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Jenny R. says:
          June 27, 2018 at 6:35 pm

          You don’t think Putin would work with whoever might advance his interests, especially his interests in growing personal wealth?

          Like

          Reply
        • The Demon Slick says:
          June 27, 2018 at 7:57 pm

          There are a lot of very powerful forces that seem desperate to prevent a Trump Putin alliance against the global jihad. It’s been delayed long enough, their plan is failing hard. Delayed but not derailed.

          Like

          Reply
      • Deplorable Patriot says:
        June 27, 2018 at 6:40 pm

        Quite the opposite. Putin has kept the worst of it out of Russia.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      Do not hold ypur breath on that one, Wretched1.

      Like

      Reply
  3. CA M says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    How many of you were chuckling after seeing that picture of Bolton & Putin?! This President knows how to GET THINGS DONE!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • De Oppresso Libre says:
      June 27, 2018 at 8:12 pm

      POTUS 45 is setting the table to unleash hell on those who would attempt to overthrow their own government. The Russians, much like everyone else in the world (nation states with any sophistication whatsoever in intelligence gathering), absolutely attempt to create turmoil / cause havoc / whatever with opposing governments. But, Putin can be a very effective ally against the international moooslim terrorist jihad. I bet Putin’s pretty piscced that he’s been so savagely attacked by the neocommunist progressive left, especially when he wanted the vile, Bestial Bride of Bubba in the White House, so he could continue getting maximum “flexibility” from a compromised president.

      President Trump sent Mr. Bolton to Moscow to soothe Vlad’s feathers a little bit, and assure him that the whole world is about to learn the truth. BRING IT!!!

      Like

      Reply
  4. wendy forward says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    I know he’s terrible but I kinda like Putin. He’s got a sexy evilness. That meeting must have been awesome as will the summit.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      I know what you mean, wendy. I also notice that Putin isn’t playing any ego games. He meets with the National Security Advisor and smiles for the camera. He didn’t insist that our President meet with HIS National Security Advisor (or whomever) first.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      You’ve got to be kidding.
      And what was the shirtless horsie riding pics if not an ego game? (eck…what exactly was trying to be gone for here? the superhero look? a little desperate for a man on the back side of middle age don’t you think?)
      I can’t believe people fell for it…but they did.

      Like

      Reply
    • donna kovacevic says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:47 pm

      Putin is a very intelligent and imo good looking strong man. Wendy I disagree about the fact he is terrible just look at the previous US presidents especially Obama and what he has done to America. Putin at least puts his country first unlike many other leaders. God Bless Vladimir Putin.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • WES says:
        June 27, 2018 at 7:01 pm

        Donna K: Putin has an interesting history. He was in East Germany when the Berlin Wall came down. I worked in a Siberian coal mine back in 1983 to try and up grade productivity. Since Russia hit the wall obviously my efforts weren’t enough! It was like going back in time!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • wendy forward says:
        June 27, 2018 at 7:05 pm

        I go back and forth mostly pro. Some people I respect don’t like him. Left to my own devices I think he’s pretty good. Have you seen the “Putin Being Putin” tape? It’s very cool especially the section with him at the gun range.

        That summit should be awesome. Can’ t wait. Two alphas!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:54 pm

      Putin is right out of a Bond movie. Sort of a Dr. Evil and a mini me combo.

      Like

      Reply
    • highdezertgator says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:59 pm

      I knew Josef Stalin…. Putin is no Josef Stalin!…Ruth Bader Ginsberg /s

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  5. Sunshine says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    OMG.
    MAGA super-winning. Trump is changing the World Order, one leader at a time.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 27, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    ” National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin. ”

    Well, here is some “collusion” Herr Mueller can look into. Expect NSA Bolton to be served with subpoenas soon….

    Like

    Reply
  7. CM in TN says:
    June 27, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    All this winning and it’s not even Friday yet! Supreme Court decisions, Kennedy retirement, Bolton and Putin! Overdosing on the winnamins!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Richard Wicks says:
    June 27, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    I’ll never forgive this Neocon dirtbag for assisting the criminal Bush administration for lying this nation into a war over a non existent weapons of mass destruction program.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      Ask yourself why the ISIS head guy’s name is Al Baghdadi, aka from Baghdad.
      When Bush invaded Iraq, al Baghdadi was living in Northern Iraq and Saddam knew it.
      I don’t like Bush because he lied to us. On the other hand, many issues remain hidden from the common folk.
      Saddam didn’t have WMDs, but he had other goals.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Doppler says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      My thoughts, exactly. I don’t trust him to be working for anyone other than the Neocon cabal. a group I had hoped would go down when the swamp is drained.

      Like

      Reply
    • kroesus61 says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      behind the times and ill informed…I do see you like the Leftist mantra though…..the conservative stalwart NYT ran a piece in 2006 with EVIDENCE of FOUND WMDs in Iraq….too bad so sad that you and your lemming ilk are WRONG again

      Like

      Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      Saddam had a WMD program.
      Where Bush screwed up (I don’t know if it was intentionally or just idiocy at its finest) was giving him a long heads up, which meant a lot of the components got shipped to other countries, like Syria.
      But he had a program and there is proof of that…remember the gassing of the Kurds BEFORE Gulf 1? And the evidence that some of the IEDs in Iraq showed evidence of sarin gas? You don’t get sarin to use for that unless…you have a poison gas (aka. wmd) program.
      He was also harboring terrorists, like al-Zarkawi and Abu Nidal, and paying off Palestinian ones. Kind of enough of a threat to take out, but that’s just mhao.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • highdezertgator says:
        June 27, 2018 at 7:03 pm

        Bush Stategery…intentionally idiotic!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Jedi9 says:
          June 27, 2018 at 7:32 pm

          Not to mention disbanding the Iraqi Army when they were ready to do whatever we wanted after finally toppling Saddam! A lot deaths could have been prevented had it not been for that one intentionally idiotic decision!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • highdezertgator says:
            June 27, 2018 at 8:05 pm

            Bush-Cheney-Condi Emba$$y In Baghdad…. It replaced the previous embassy, which opened July 1, 2004 in Baghdad’s Green Zone in a former Palace of Saddam Hussein. The embassy complex cost $750 million to build and reached a peak staffing of 16,000 employees and contractors in 2012.
            if you really want to get pissed look at the photos in this article
            http://www.businessinsider.com/750-million-united-states-embassy-iraq-baghdad-2013-3
            swimming pool.. fitness center… etc. etc. Decadent Degenerates
            The Embassy cost seven times as much as the Iraqi Police College.

            PDJT45 spent ..$500,000 on the Embassy in Jerusalem… on time and under budget!

            Like

            Reply
  9. Some Old Guy says:
    June 27, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Somebody should start a rumor that Bolton is in Russia to get Putin’s input on a nominee for the US Supreme Court. I’d give it a 30% chance of being reported as such on the MSM.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Redhotsnowman says:
    June 27, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Is today my birthday? Is it Christmas? Someone get me a calendar!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Redhotsnowman says:
      June 27, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      Maybe I’ll get a message from twitter saying they’ve decided to pull their heads out of their arses and are reinstating my account. Holding breath…..not.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Shark24 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    For the two most powerful Judeo/Christian nations in the world to be in harmony is a good thing.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • highdezertgator says:
      June 27, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      According to a 2012 survey held in Russia by Sreda Arena, 66,840,000 people in the country (47.4% of the total population) identify as Christians.
      This includes:
      41.1%—58,800,000 members of the Russian Orthodox Church;
      4.1%—5,900,000 people identifying as Christians without belonging to any church;
      1.5%—2,100,000 people believing in Orthodox Christianity without belonging to any Orthodox church or belonging to non-Russian churches;
      0.3%—400,000 Old Believers;
      0.2%—300,000 Protestants;
      0.1%—140,000 members of the Catholic Church;
      0.1%—140,000 Pentecostals
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christianity_in_Russia

      Like

      Reply
  12. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    June 27, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Bolton seems to be amused at some of the questions. I’m having a bit of a problem understanding the interpreters but i appreciate you posting the news conference Sundance.

    Like

    Reply
    • MVW says:
      June 27, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      Nancy,
      Bolton thoroughly enjoyed that press conference, and no doubt working with Putin and staff. I would bet that Bolton enjoys being on the super winning team… finally.

      If there was collusion between Russia and any American Presidential candidate it would have been Putin and Hillary. Putin would prefer to deal with someone he can buy for pennies for $1000. Heck, Hillary would sell Bill for a bottle of Vodka. (Huma is another matter). So, if Russia did interfere with our election it would have been to torpedo Trump.

      However, Putin has enemies that are also America’s enemies. Uniparty is not a friend to anyone other than roaches and vultures (Soros for example). Uniparty scours the battlefields of the world after every battle it supplies both sides for $$$ and initiates the engagements.

      Peace is in Russia’s and America’s interest, not Uniparty or the World Bankers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 27, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Maybe Vladimir can get some World Cup box seats for him and the mustache?
    Lot of pomp and circumstance going on with the tournament in Russia this year.
    ( Watched some first time this year to get a sports fix as the NFL is dead to me. )
    M A G A

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Gil says:
    June 27, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Is it just me or do those 2 men look like theyre doing their best to keep from letting the proverbial cat out of the bag? Something good going to happen.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. trapper says:
    June 27, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Russia is a large land mass with a small economy, smaller than Canada, smaller than California, and barely larger than New York and Texas. Russia is economically nearly irrelevant.

    Putin is a Russian nationalist with dreams of reconstituting the Soviet Empire. The trick is to disabuse him of his imperialist ambitions and redirect his energies to trade and building internal national wealth. Failing that, our goal would be to settle for just blocking his international adventurism short of a shooting war between US and Russia. That should not be that hard because Putin is no fool and must know the US would win that that war handily.

    Bolton is on the job!

    Like

    Reply
  16. Shrike says:
    June 27, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    The US has its arm of the Deep State. Does Russia? How much does present day Russia resemble the old USSR which has caused so much damage wordwide? I have a feeling Putin and President Trump can work together or at least find some common ground.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 27, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Russia SUMMIT Prediction:
    Putin transfers evidence INCRIMINATING URANIUM ONE CABAL
    [Clintons-Obama-Globalists-Deep State]

    SUMMIT Bonus:
    Russia returns 49% of the Uranium.
    [Art of the Deal]

    Like

    Reply
  18. thedoc00 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    The interesting part of this news is not that a meeting is set, it is the way the President is using his Secretary of State and Chief Security Adviser as interchangeable parts of his operation.

    Like

    Reply
  19. 335blues says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    I don’t speak Russian, but I get the feeling it must be a terribly nuanced language.
    Bolton often spoke in short answers of 3 or 4 sentences, but the Russian translator
    would go on and on in her description of Bolton’s comments.
    I gave up after 8 minutes because it was very hard to follow any flow to the comments.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s