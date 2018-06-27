Chairman Goodlatte: “FBI Lawyers instructed Peter Strzok not to answer many, many questions”…

Suffice to say it’s not a good look when lawyers representing the FBI are telling the central witness within a political conspiracy involving the FBI not to answer questions from congressional oversight.

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte tells Martha MacCallum that FBI lawyers are instructing FBI Agent Peter Strzok not to answer questions from congress about the nature of his involvement within a DOJ/FBI conspiracy to stop a political candidate; and later to overthrow a presidency.

Additionally Chairman Goodlatte states the answers agent Strzok did give about his text messages was “not believable”.

*Note* at 9:00pm EDT the deposition is ongoing.  They shifted into a classified setting at approximately 7:00pm.  The non-classified deposition transcript is something I am very much looking forward to reading.  Hopefully it will be released soon.

  1. Echo says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    How is it possible that the Congressional FBI Oversight Committee is obstructed by FBI lawyers…..as if the FBI is a private company?
    This is appalling.
    Sack Wray. Sack Sessions.
    Both should be ordering the FBI to comply.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Concerned Virginian says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Which FBI lawyers were/are telling Strzok not to answer questions? Why? Which higher-ups ordered the lawyers to tell Strzok not to answer? Is Mueller involved?
    It seems to me that MULTIPLE entities in the FBI/DOJ, not only Strzok, are in fear of the their lives. This fear will only grow larger and encompass more individuals the closer the stink gets to HILLARY CLINTON and BARACK OBAMA.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Q&A says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Strzok was NOT under oath for this questioning, according to Jim Jordan on Hannity tonight. Jordan claimed being before Congress was the same as being under oath, so the oath wasn’t really necessary. (?)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Freedom says:
      June 27, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      So true! How long can this shameful charade go on? It looks like Sessions and Wray are part of the problem, and they need to be dealt with ASAP.

      Like

      Reply
  4. limelite001 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    By the time they manage to sort this scandal out, Trump will be finished with his 8 years in Office and now one will care anymore. Talk about a lot of talking, blowing hot air and non-action…..the slow-walk by those in power keeps chugging along. That swamp is refusing to be drained!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    -fbi-lawyers-instructed-peter-strzok-not-to-answer-many-many-questions

    Of course they did – *SPIT*

    Like

    Reply
  6. ecmarsh says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    No one knows what goes on behind closed doors.
    We that pays every one of those SOBs salaries are not allowed to view the preceding.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. superfly007 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Another dog and pony show

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. xcontra says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    I am getting really tired of this record bitch wagon Strzok giving everybody the bird. I sure do hope he gets some serious prison time and the sentencing judge ships him off to damned ADX Florence with the spies and terrorists and mafias.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. bflyjesusgrl says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    On Hannity:
    1 – Jim Jordan said he expects Full House to vote on Resolution tomorrow morning giving them one last chance, another 7 days, then they can use other tools…
    2 – Sara Carter’s sources say Strzok is hiding behind “it’s classified”, he also said he had nothing to do with Carter Page’s FISA warrant, which could mean there’s others involved with with just as much bias.
    3 – And the bonus info….Strzok did not testify “under oath” today.
    SMH…where’s that headspin emoji??

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Karmaisabitch says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Today I heard, whispered on a breeze, more emails of Strzok were released, in which he attacks colored people. But be careful in judgement, it maybe an attempt to water down his treason by misdirecting, stating he said a lot of things, therefore what he said about Trump was only bad words, not that he was committed by any action.
    No doubt about it, the man committed treason. It is understandable why the FBI wants to protect him, because he represents them. You know our spy agencies have been undermining other countries for many a year, which jaded them, and because of that perverted comfort, they actually tried to subvert our duly elected President, without giving it a second thought. He must be put away, for a long time, which would put the fear of God into our rogue agencies’ behavior. Only that will straighten them out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MVW says:
      June 27, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      Strzok will be the fall guy. Look, he is not a top level guy and those guys had full knowledge of who Strzok was and what he was doing, That includes McCabe, Comey, Lynch, Hillary, Obama (and his counselors.)

      It looks like the obstruction is to cover up the trail to the top. Sessions, Rosenstein are at the heart of this ‘Save The Republic From Scandal’ operation, the too big to jail them scheme. Lois Lerner was the first pass the rest is following up with the full cover up.

      Like

      Reply
  11. jackphatz says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Yeah…whatever!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Seneca the Elder says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    As far as Strzok- I believe him, thousands wouldn’t.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Summer says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    So much for “Strzok is cooperating” and “Sessions will drop the hammer on everyone after the Report is out.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. clara says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    So does this mean he is still employed by the FBI? I assume it does, otherwise they wouldn’t be able to represent him. Good lord,, what would it take to get this guy fired???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    I’m sure many in Washington DC think this is going to blow over.

    President Donald Trump is not going to let them get away with interfering in a US election.

    The Swamp is going to be drained. President Trump keeps his promises.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Cathy M. says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    I’ve found that the FBI appears to intentionally over classify just about everything. They apparently do so to make it more difficult to share information with other federal, state or local law enforcement agencies &, apparently, Congress. The FBI will request & receive information on suspects from other agencies but rarely reciprocate the courtesy.

    Like

    Reply
    • Cathy M. says:
      June 27, 2018 at 10:40 pm

      The federal agency from which I retired Special Agents & support staff were required to have a Secret security clearance (at a minimum). With relatively few exceptions, criminal investigative reports were labeled “Law Enforcement Sensitive- Official Use Only”.

      FBI Special Agents must also have a Secret clearance, at minimum. But FBI classifies all of their Memos of criminal Investigation as Secret at a minimum, whether or not the Memos fall under the requirements for classified material.

      Why would I believe FBI over classifies? Because I’ll never forget this one particular instance where an FBI S/A requested information concerning one of my suspects in a drug smuggling, temporarily closed, investigation. I provided them with my report & requested that they provide me with what they had on the suspect in return (I wasn’t holding my breath.) My report did not meet the standards for classified material.

      Weeks later they provided me all of what they had. It was one report. Mine! They retyped it verbatim & classified it as Secret!

      Like

      Reply
  17. not2worryluv says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Why are we the taxpayers paying for an FBI attorney to tell a high ranking FBI employee (whose salary, benefits WE are also paying for) not to answer questions asked by the people we elected to serve and represent us?

    President Trump was right – The Whole Govenment is Rigged.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Boots says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Additionally Chairman Goodlatte states the answers agent Strzok did give about his text messages was “not believable”.
    ——————-
    So the POS Strzok lied his ass off. Who’d a thunk it?!

    What is WRONG with Goodlatte, etc that they didn’t put Strzok under oath?

    What is WRONG with Goodlatte, etc giving these SOB’s seven MORE days before they (fill blank)?

    I’m not on Sessions’ side any more. I think he’s on the other side.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Fools Gold says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    When your involved in corruption and crimes at at the highest level, your lawyers always instructs the witness to answer yes/no but never talk. Never talk. Shut up, keep your mouth closed, don’t talk. It’s in your best interest to not talk. Ever served on a jury? The jury wasn’t there only politicians.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Rick LaBonte says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Get rid of the FBI.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

