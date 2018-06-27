Chairman Goodlatte: “FBI Lawyers instructed Peter Strzok not to answer many, many questions”…

Suffice to say it’s not a good look when lawyers representing the FBI are telling the central witness within a political conspiracy involving the FBI not to answer questions from congressional oversight.

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte tells Martha MacCallum that FBI lawyers are instructing FBI Agent Peter Strzok not to answer questions from congress about the nature of his involvement within a DOJ/FBI conspiracy to stop a political candidate; and later to overthrow a presidency.

Additionally Chairman Goodlatte states the answers agent Strzok did give about his text messages was “not believable”.

*Note* at 9:00pm EDT the deposition is ongoing. They shifted into a classified setting at approximately 7:00pm. The non-classified deposition transcript is something I am very much looking forward to reading. Hopefully it will be released soon.

