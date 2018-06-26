President Trump Delivers First Remarks After Supreme Court Victory Supporting Travel Restrictions…

Posted on June 26, 2018 by

Immediately before lunch with members from congress, President Trump delivers remarks in response to the Supreme Court removing a challenge to the administration travel restrictions and vetting process. In a 5-4 decision the Supreme Court upheld the president’s authority to restrict travel from countries who are not compliant with U.S. vetting requirements.

UPDATED Video ADDED

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Iran, ISIS, Islam, media bias, N Korea, North Africa, President Trump, Refugees, Secretary of State, Secretary Pompeo, Supreme Court, Syria, Terrorist Attacks, Transportation, Uncategorized, USA, Venezuela. Bookmark the permalink.

118 Responses to President Trump Delivers First Remarks After Supreme Court Victory Supporting Travel Restrictions…

  1. Aristotle says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    MAGA

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. DanO64 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    More winning.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. peace says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Sonia is having a nervous breakdown and went on a 20 minute rant. Someone like her with obvious bias and no respect for the constitution should never be allowed anywhere near a court system.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. AmericaFirst says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Just looking at the seven countries involved it beggars belief that anyone objected to this travel ban. Really, they don’t want to have quantifiable vetting from NORTH KOREA?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Lemmy says:
      June 26, 2018 at 3:15 pm

      NK, Venezuela. I thought it was a Muslim ban snowflakes.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • kroesus61 says:
        June 26, 2018 at 4:05 pm

        5 of 57 Muslim majority nations with 93% of world wide Muslims NOT affected is hard to justify as a “Muslim ban” but then reason and common sense never get in the way of a prog/commie cause

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • EggsX says:
          June 26, 2018 at 4:19 pm

          Even if it was a Muslim or Christian or Yazidi ban or whatever – it should be constitutional. We ban Nazi’s from entry. If Nazi’s claim to be a religion, we would all of a sudden have to let them in? The president should be able ban any person/people he deems to be a national security threat. According to the courts, he just can’t ban American citizens or those that are in the legal process (green cards/Visas) from coming.

          As a principle, the courts cannot control our immigration system because they suffer from ‘no skin in the game’.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  5. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Wait until PDJT puts a temporary halt to ALL legal immigration until the accountability, location and disposition of all illegal aliens is determined! If he ever did that, I’d kiss my own back side on the city hall steps at high noon on the 4th of July and give you all two hours to draw a crowd to watch!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. TMonroe says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Still stunned but not surprised by this from someone appointed to adjudge the constitutionality of what is brought before the body:

    https://apnews.com/3a20abe305bd4c989116f82bf535393b/Court-upholds-Trump-travel-ban,-rejects-discrimination-claim

    “Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent that based on the evidence in the case “a reasonable observer would conclude that the Proclamation was motivated by anti-Muslim animus.””

    What place does the canard of intent and motivation have here? Isn’t this about what the executive branch and the chief executive is entitled to do?

    Also, given the facts that the relationship of this country and its commander-in-chief is actually quite robust with many countries with a Muslim-predominant societies — as well as the sizable number of Iraqi and Afghani people being granted Special Immigration Visas after working with our military (I.e. coming legally after the effort of an actual background check), her contention smacks of the ignoring facts that she accuses the majority opinion of holding.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      June 26, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      I see nothing wrong with animus toward Islam.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • jimbo says:
        June 26, 2018 at 5:32 pm

        Why should we be troubled, when we have consistently been preached to by Bush repubs and Clinton dems that we must stay at war with radical islam, even though WE aren’t allowed to even say the words “radical islam”.

        Like

        Reply
    • emet says:
      June 26, 2018 at 3:19 pm

      A reasonable observer would conclude that Justice Sotomayer’s views are tainted by anti-Trump animus.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      June 26, 2018 at 3:20 pm

      “motivated by anti-Muslim animus.”” Yeah Sonia, your dumb assed views are why the communist usurper Obama chose you for the supreme court.

      How about all those muslims in Venezuela? they make up a massive 0.4% of the population.

      How about all those muslims in North Korea? They make up a whopping 0.2% of the population.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • covfefe_USA says:
        June 26, 2018 at 4:37 pm

        Hahahahaha!! Excellent points, Sir.

        And let us not forget her hot mike moment, proclaiming herself as ‘the poster child for affirmative action’. Maroon, I tell ya.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Steve says:
      June 26, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      Like Roe Wade and the homosexual “marriage” debacles, her opinion is based upon feelings and emotions, not reason.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • nbkilgore says:
      June 26, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      I dedicate the dissenting Justices who wear their feelings on the cuffs of their sleeves this song; Nothing more than feelings……

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Silent Entity says:
      June 26, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      If by the power of God we were to achieve a super majority in the U.S. Senate, could these truly anti-constitution Supreme Court Judges be impeached and removed based upon demonstrable evidence they are not upholding US laws, but rather upholding their ideologies?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jimbo says:
      June 26, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      Havent we been consistently told “WE ARE AT WAR” by everyone from Mccain to Kerry and all the globalists in between? How do these open border globalists justify the continued ramp up and spending of trillions along with the blood of our military and at the same time leave our borders wide open TO ANYONE who walks in?

      Am I the only one who sees this massive conflict of positions from the never Trump globalist repukes like Ryan and McCain as well as their Bush friendly Dems like Clintons and Kerry?

      It’s just astounding to me that we are TOLD we must avail ourselves to anyone from any country with no security at our borders while our military is sent around the globe to kill enemies that we are AT WAR with.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Non=combative. says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Can’t wait until PDJT appoints another Conservative to SCOTUS……..

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. Pat Frederick says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    constitutionally the decision seems to be an easy one—feelings change, the country’s mood shifts from time to time, that’s why we should FOLLOW THE CONSTITUTION…can’t go wrong!

    and yes, gotta admit I’m happy the injunctionalists (made up a word lol) got slapped down!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!

    I also want to thank Senate Majority Leader McConnell for having the guts to hold the seat until after the election. I read Salena Zito’s incredible book, The Great Revolt. Voter after voter from the 5 states she focused on (IA, MI, PA, OH and WI) said that one of the reason they voted for our President was because of the Supreme Court pick.

    I put together a thread about the Turtle below:

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. AmericaFirst says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Since the Manchurian did the DACA (yes, I know it’s Unconstitutional as was DAPA), could President Trump eliminate the “Diversity Visa” pending actual legislation? You know, for safety’s sake.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Anyone find the extended video of people speaking around the table? I have had no luck…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Live coverage with Lookner:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    I think this is the extended version:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  15. fleporeblog says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. fleporeblog says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    I guess Joe Biden is getting so use to the winning that he decided he wasn’t going to have it happen at his expense!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • emet says:
      June 26, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      Biden would like to focus his efforts on pawing children and making asinine statements.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • benifranlkin says:
        June 26, 2018 at 3:52 pm

        He must have dementia from vascular disease…but enough cognitive resources to realize he couldn’t even make it thru the nominating process without embarrassing himself badly. Who would want to go down like that?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • jimbo says:
        June 26, 2018 at 5:39 pm

        Wasn’t crazy joe just part of the “new civility” they are pushing when he spouted off about thinking he could beat up our POTUS?

        Like

        Reply
    • codasouthtexas says:
      June 26, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      There is not one candidate that’s going to win against our POTUS! Watch this play out!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • testpointwp says:
      June 26, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      Joe Biden’s reality –
      Joe Biden had spectacular losses to the biggest losers in the Democrat party.

      1984 Democratic National Convention (DNC) 0.03% vs Walter Mondale 56.4%
      1988 DNC 0.05% vs Mike Dukakis 70%

      In the 2008 Democrat Presidential Primary Ol’ Joe managed to lose to Uncommitted 82,660 to 64,041. Chuckle.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • bosscook says:
      June 26, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      LOL….too bad…it would EPIC to watch Trump take Biden apart in debates.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • nanny210 says:
        June 26, 2018 at 5:32 pm

        LMAO @ what would happen during the debate if Trump had a little girl come up and stand beside him! Ol’ PediBrain would forget all about said debate, while drooling over his chin! (Had something else in mind but it was a tad too pornographic!) Well, for us more genteel sorts that is.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  17. fleporeblog says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    We also had this HUGE win today by the Supreme Court that won’t get many headlines:

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  18. Scoot4444 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    So if Sonia the Justice is biased against a conservative idea her Constitutional Duties could be taken away

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Some Old Guy says:
      June 26, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      What Socialists today would wield as a sword today, can and would be used against them or ultimately against the judges themselves in batting down legislation and/or results. Beyond it’s novel and lack of anything resembling objectivity, the analysis is completely unwieldy and subject to gross abuses. It would open the door to days of psychological experts testifying on Presidents and lawmakers men’s rea right away and ultimately devolve further into the potential biases of the judges adjudicating the underlying matter. In short, it would further empower the sole unelected branch of government.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  19. magatrump says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Up yours Dems and MSM. Winning baby!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. MfM says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Trump looks like he’s lost weight in his face. At first I thought he was looking wane, but after listening to him talk and his demeanor, I didn’t think so. He maybe tired, but not ridiculously, he looked happy and relaxed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      June 26, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      Yes! You are definitely right. I think President Trump looks thinner in his suit, too.

      Presidential doctors are notoriously effective nags on health. Their job is to keep the most important guy in government healthy, and they do it!

      Trump was gaining too much weight a while back, and I think the good doctor convinced him that fewer pounds would mean more energy – especially if he wants to double or triple the winning in that second term! 😉

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • nanny210 says:
        June 26, 2018 at 5:43 pm

        @Wolfmoon: I, too, worry about him and watch for every sign of ANYTHING wrong! After surviving a near death case of septic shock back in Feb., I am fully aware of what a tiny bug can do to people of his and my age. I pray for his health and well being on a daily basis and will continue to do so all the way to 2020 and beyond!! MAGA

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Cheri Lawrence says:
      June 26, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      So funny, I worry about him too all the time if he is looking stressed or tired. Always sending him my energy, love and light.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      June 26, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      Big wins like SCOTUS today will always relax the mind and body for awhile. It’s good “tonic” for our Fighter In Chief. I am as happy for him as I am for the country.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      June 26, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      Gone back to one scoop lately, doctor’s orders. 🙂
      Media frenzy in 3… 2… 1…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Like

    Reply
  22. Lady in Red says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Sonia is a racist and radical leftist with ties to Soros. Here is some info on her https://www.aim.org/aim-column/sotomayors-left-wing-and-racist-connections/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Kristin says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    America is winning…again. No, not tired. Keep going!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. LDave says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Many of the leftists are calling the SCOTUS majority a partisan political decision. (These are the same folks who believe there was “no bias” on the part of the FBI.)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. snellvillebob says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    We need to deport all those who got in from those countries between the time the small time judge made his ruling and the Supreme Court putting him in his place.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Atpooka says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    The globe just got a bit warmer with more melting snowflakes

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. Brant says:
    June 26, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    It seems several state AGs are suing Trump to reunite families. I hope he and Sessions take advantage of this by saying they need to take DNA tests to see which child goes with a parent. If there is a mismatch, nab the adult for child trafficking.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  28. jbowen82 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Hate to rain on our parades too much, but I just listened to a Federalist Society podcast. The FedSoc likes to have a righty and a lefty to have better debate, and the lefty said that it’s likely that on remand to the Hawaii district court, the travel ban EO will be challenged on RFRA (Religious Freedom Restoration Act) grounds as being burdensome to the free exercise of religion by the individual plaintiffs. Hawaii and the other states are probably out, but there were individual plaintiffs and also a Muslim religious association who claimed they were harmed. They will probably still have standing to challenge it, and the same Hawaii judge will probably rule that the EO violates their statutory freedom of religion and reinstate the preliminary injunction. That sounds plausible to me. The Ninth Circuit will again affirm the lower court’s decision, and this will be back at the Supreme Court again in the October 2019 term, with an opinion in 2020.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. SouthernTrumpette says:
    June 26, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    It’s frightening that the decision was so close. I pray to God that Trump gets the opportunity to appoint more judges to the Supreme Court. How much longer can Ginsberg and Kennedy hold on? Breyer is also pushing 80. 🙂

    And, yes, props to Mitch McConnell !!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. Cheri Lawrence says:
    June 26, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    That close in the supreme court? No doubt corruption resides there as well. These people have forgotten they are in service to America not the other way around! MAGA!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 26, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    I just stopped in quickly for my daily dose of winnamins.

    I’m on my way home from work and I am just sitting here at a red light….grinning.

    MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. calbear84 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    “So I will always be defending the sovereignty, safety and security of the American people…”
    And that’s why you’re the greatest POTUS ever!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    We’ve won a couple good battles today. But bear in mind, Mueller and Rosenstein are still out on our flanks. They pose a threat and I’m sure Mueller is ready to strike again…………and soon. The war is not over yet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Publius2016 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Yes, time to deport these People without trial…we don’t know who they are…borders are closed except through ports of entry…not rocket science…must Vet them before entry…SIMPLE!

    Like

    Reply
  35. conservalicious says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Look at what the media headlines read when this was 1st proposed. They got btfo today (except Dershowitz)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s