Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses The Massive Ramifications of “Spygate”…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox New morning broadcast to outline the latest developments surrounding “Spygate”.
In addition to FISA abuse and fraud upon the FISA court, there is an increased likelihood the Obama CIA, DOJ and FBI ran agents and operatives into the Trump campaign.
.
Advertisements
FISA abuse and illegal surveillance DOJ-IG report still coming, people 🙂
LikeLiked by 12 people
When?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve seen hints recently that the draft may be complete, and now under revision based on eg responses from employees who figure prominently in the report (and their legal counsel). Usually that means a couple of weeks or so till published release. But I’d like to see firmer hints that the final-revision stage is under way before feeling more certain about that…
LikeLike
PATIENCE!
The anticipation of DEATH is far worse than DEATH itself!
The Democrat party is going down the toilet each and everyday.
Rep. Devin Nunes is ready, willing and able to fight on our behalf each and everyday. What he is asking for is the whole bowl of wax. If he gets the documents he is requesting, it becomes ABSOLUTELY positive that they were trying to frame our President and those that worked for his campaign. Notice that Devin also asked about other Senators and House Members. That means he knows the answer to that question as well.
The poll above will even be worse because their messiah will be sitting with his minions in a Federal Prison for a very long time.
I can wait patiently knowing that we are heading in that direction!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I guess we’ve all forgotten about Jimmy Carter.
LikeLike
Lyndon B Johnson as president was much worse than Jimmy Carter.
Here’s my list, Treepers, what’s yours?
From WWII to present, from the worstest anti-Americans to the two great ones:
Barack Obama
F D R
L B J
Jimmy Carter
Gerald Ford
George W Bush
Richard Nixon
Harry Truman
George HW Bush
John F Kennedy
Dwight D Eisenhower
Ronald Reagan
Donald Trump, oops I mean,
DONALD J TRUMP !!
LikeLike
@Flep…I agree! We should be enjoying the slow, relentless exposing of this conspiracy for the torment it is causing the perps. Yes, we all want to hear “Guilty” in a courtroom, but even the perps would then be somewhat relieved. Much better to do this slowly, so they spend sleepless nights sweating blood. Yes, the conspirators will organize false flags to distract the public, but it won’t help the perps. Like “The Tell-Tale Heart”, the evidence trail will be pounding away from under the floorboards, driving them crazy.
Another reason to be patient is human nature. If it were all revealed, indictments, convictions, sentences and all by tomorrow, by election day many people would have to be reminded of it. If this ratchets up after Labor Day, it can build into a crescendo by early November.Fine timing.
2018 is going to be a glorious year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cant wait to be underwhelm by learning about everything people got away with,.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thankfully they had no intent, /sarc
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s just an unfortunate co-inky-dink — you don’t understand ‘cuz you don’t work in DC…
LikeLiked by 1 person
But I’m sure CNN would be willing to splain it to me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the prosecutors made the decisions according to SOP. Criminal/RICO SOP, but SOP.
LikeLike
A year away if not longer. The feds do not wait for the bureaucracy issues a report before arresting those suspected of crime unless the one suspected of crime is a career bureaucrat working for the federal government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
YEP
LikeLike
Oh, good. We are going to have another round of a Congressman huffing and puffing and making good sound bites while doing absolutely nothing. I feel better already.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Huffing and puffing and blow the house of cards down. NOT!
Agreed nothing is going to happen. Another meaning for “do nothing Congress”.
My low expectation is the best that can happen is many of these do nothing Congressmen (And women) will be voted out of office making it possible for PDJT to reorganize the Executive as proposed reducing the number of anti-American government workers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enough of the discouragement and grief because you are either all in or you are not. Being negative and somewhat depressed is no way to support OUR cause.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen, kiskiminetas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
kiski…I understand what your saying with the positive speak…I can also see where Ditch Mitch is coming from as we do not have a lot to point to in the past for all of these corrupt congress people. I also understand we did not have Pres Trump and SOME of his people in the DOJ…let’s hope for the best outcome. I want to see the new orange back in style for Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been awhile squid. Good to hear from you.
Gotta have patience in this racket. Like that “new orange”.
LikeLike
Eric Holder was found in contempt of Congress. What has happened to him because of it? Nothing will happen unless the people who are being implicated act against themselves — which they will not do..
We have had several years of great sound bites with nothing happening. A friend on FB mentioned Peter Fonda and several people asked him why he mentioned Peter Fonda. You know why he mentioned Peter Fonda, I know why he mentioned Peter Fonda, but Peter Fonda’s comments on the President’s son have not gotten big play in most media and many people do not know about them.
The point? We have a Congress that has no real power to do anything about the things they have uncovered and those things are not going to be heard by most people. Therefore this dog and pony show is not really going to make an impression on the voters.
If the President had done even one tenth of what the swamp has done, he would have been impeached by now and probably would have been arrested. Meanwhile all we get is sound bites. If they would at least make one person do a perp walk I might be a little more optimistic. How long ago was the Brexit vote and has that happened yet? The left is still blocking that from being implemented. They control the narrative. We may have the high road but if the bridge ahead is washed out nothing will happen, and I see no indication that the bridge is open. We are getting lots of tourist brochures on how wonderful things are on the other side of the bridge but not a thing on the condition of the bridge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The difference is, his boss was Obama. Rosenstein has Trump for a boss and it would be the perfect excuse to fire the sorry s.o.b.
LikeLike
Taking to me? No negatvity or depression here. “Just the facts ‘mam”.
IMHO the traitors will be exposed, fired and/or voted out of office. There will be no firing squads or public hangings and PDJT’s plan to reduce the size of government will reduce the number of traitors substantially.
LikeLike
Don’t worry, I think this is by PDJT design. The bad information will continue to drip out until the Mid Term election and rain down to Democrats like Chinese water torture. Everyday more Americans realize how criminal the Democrats are and slowly sink in. There is no defense for their actions and they continue to defend indefensible position. PDJT knows he is not colluded with Russia and Mueller can continue and find nothing. More and more people finds out that the Democrats are actually colluded with foreign governments against Americans.
Alternatively, Trump can order the DOJ and FBI to declassify everything. It will look like political motivation to lot of people even though it is not. The avalanche of bad news from DOJ for the Democrats will last 1 or 2 news cycles and no one will remember it anymore. The Republicans feel good and stay home for the mid term. The Democrats are eager to get revenge and vote in drove at mid term. That will turn Congresses to Democrats and MAGA agendas are in totally jeopardized.
Be Patient.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Always good to have a positive logical voice.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree, USTerminator. Drip, drip, drip,stink, stink, stink, thuggery, thuggery, thuggery, criminality x 10, at least. It is building. Soon “everyone” will know that the Democrat Party has been taken over by evil. Only seditious actors in all parts of the party apparatus.
Of course, no excuse for Globalist, One-Worlder Republicans on the payroll and under instructions from the Chamber of Commerce and — one wonders — how many Chinese lobbyists and spies. It is time to take back the operation of all our major ports of entry.
I am expecting some first big sweep of major nasty actors with tight and clear evidence.against them. Perhaps closer to the midterms. Now all the nasty little actors, antifa goons, et al, should be arrested the minute they show their ugly heads.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is also the bad behavior issue of the Democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RadioMattM, at least there are a scant few working for us while the others think they are our god and will try and twist their way out of whatever. Sorry, but we will not allow that to happen. Thanks to SD keeping up informed and updated we are prepared.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know at what point some unreasonable expectation that Congress would somehow be instrumental in ending corruption, but sufferers need to stop, or keep it to themselves. Perhaps that’s also an unreasonable expectation.
LikeLike
Dirty Mueller is going down – Obamas and Clintons too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL LOL LOL! SURE!
LikeLike
don’t put too much money on that
LikeLike
Oh ye of little faith………….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The day they catch Hillary is the day they catch the tooth fairy on income tax violations 🙂
LikeLike
the Hag was long ago “caught”…..her globalist allies have just decided not to hold her to account
LikeLike
Sounds like a fish story. touching and fondling don’t count.
As I removed the hook, the darn thing leapt back into the water. “Biggest fish I ever caught”
LikeLike
I agree, I think they are all going down, or Trump will. There is no in between.
LikeLike
“Dirty Mueller is going down”
Another song idea for Treeper Karl Kastner -sung to the tune of “London Bridge is falling down, falling down…”
LikeLike
Nunes knows the answers to all these questions. It’s all rhetorical.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes is being blocked by Paul Ryan to take action against these 13 Angry Democrats.
LikeLike
What action? Blocked how?
LikeLike
Mainstream congressional leaders are leery to have it look like Mueller was short circuited, because they fear electoral backlash from it. — FWIW. — Not at all sure they are correct in that fear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the story, but I believe they support mueller to handicap PDJT. They aren’t cowards, they just aren’t on our side.
IMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
They ARE cowards AND they’re NOT on our side!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, you got me on that one! 🙂
LikeLike
Impeachment requires the speaker to be onboard I believe.
LikeLike
Most likely yes.
LikeLike
Still have my popcorn on hold
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finding out that the Trump hating FBI agent also interviewed Papadopalous. is just the beginning. I am beginning to believe Nunes already knows all the answers to all this and more. But he has to get the answers legally and on record.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely he knows Brennan/Clapper of Obama’s intelligence agencies (along with other high officials) set up phony intelligence data as a pretext for getting the Russia investigation started. It was bogus to start with so the whole Mueller investigation is tainted. It was an attempted coup ! Nunes is fighting for the hard copy proof.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just check out VSG’s tweet today. Looks like he’s commanding DOJ/FBI to comply with Nunes. Or alternatively, he could mean that if they–Sessions, Rod Ro, Wray–don’t comply with congress he might can them under the guise of not responding to congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only positive IMO is that this stuff will get to the public. The people need as much of the truth as possible before the vote. If this doesn’t enrage the independent vote nothing will.
LikeLiked by 4 people
HOW will this stuff “get to the public”? The public only hears what MSM has to say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leaks my friend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leaks? Leaks to who from whom? Good grief, it’s on Fox and Friends. Remember, the Left is still fixated on Trump muh Russia!
LikeLike
How does reporters like Paul Sperry, the people who work with Hannity all get their stories, sources and leaks.
LikeLike
Leaks sneaks Had dinner with a friend who voted for and now finds him disgusts this week She only watches CNN and doesn’t do Social Media. She has no idea what is going on, much less what went on She was particularly upset about G7. Many years ago she worked for State Dept ..and thinks we’re ruined because Trump is being mean to Angela Merkel. .said a friend she worked with at State told her she wrote a letter apologizing to Merkel. Another friend said her friend in Idaho is spewing anti Trump nonsense She asked her where she’s getting her info. Reply: my grandson, he tells me after school each day. While those of us on Social Media who choose to be informed are, we’re a small minority
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like I say, if anyone is stupid enough to believe the MSM, the Left is welcome to them.
BTW: We are anything but a small minority. The_Donald gets several million visits each day. And those guys are way more harsh than we are here!
LikeLike
Since when does the public only hear what the MSM has to say? Have you seen their ratings? Have you seen President Trump’s ratings?
LikeLiked by 2 people
How did the Monster Voters get their information for the last election? Americans, real Americans, are not that dumb. Look at the (real) polls. Americans get it. In as many ways as we — all Monster Voters – can get out the word, the better. Hmmm…July to November. Lot’s of work to do.
LikeLike
Have you told others about it to inform them?
LikeLike
Fox News, internet sites (LIKE Q, people) talk radio, 53 million on POTUS twitter—-don’t worry —MSM have will have to cover–especially when a few key indictments come.
LikeLike
I don’t think there’s enough being made of Mueller’s involvement and profit in the uranium scandal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Patience! For the 2020 election cycle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do you know that?
LikeLike
This entire interview was a message to POTUS and the American people. Paul Ryan is not on Nunes side or ours.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow. Like we didn’t already know that?/snark. Sorry, mom, not directed at you, but Nunes and every other Gowdy wannabe. We the people are getting a bit irritated at the charades.
It’s time for these DC types to ‘”P” or get off the pot,’ as my granddaddy used to say.
LikeLike
He KNOWS that already ! Why do you think Paul Ryan is not running again? A little pressure?
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance; would love to get more on your take regarding:
1. the non-action of NK after their China meeting. This went against your theory and I wonder your take on it.
2. In correlation with the above you have, to my knowledge, never posted anything on the “Q” phenomena. Q stated that NK was not a proxy of China but instead a proxy of the “Deep State” or the “CIA”. This has been alluded to in Syria and Iran also.
All of this coincides with the recent head on collision with the woman that beat out Sanford and clear indications that our government had been completely taken over by operatives for non-legal entities. Any comments or theories on the matter?
LikeLiked by 2 people
1. As much as we would like instant success – it doesn’t usually work that way. The NoKo people have to be re-educated from the US is the devil incarnate to the US isn’t that bad and we’re going to get rid of our Nukes to be their friend. News is that effort is under way which is not a “non-action”.
2. Q has posted that some of the info he drops is purposeful disinformation so every one of the Q posts shouldn’t be taken as gospel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
runningfast: That’s not entirely accurate, I recall seeing a reference that all of the “anti-American propaganda” that used to be all over North Korea had “magically” disappeared………..that’s significant.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed but Sundance posted, last week I believe, that after the increase in tariffs on Chinese goods we could see an escalation of NK provocation. We have seen the opposite which implies that the string holders were not the Chinese after-all; instead it may have been another entity.
LikeLike
RF, how is this related to Nunes and spygate, other than it involves VSGPotus….??? Maybe I am missing something.
LikeLike
RF, I don’t quite follow your logic.
sundance has been writing, in great detail, for almost a yr, ab the relationship between China and NoKo.
It remains to be seen what the role of China will be in “all of this”…as opposed to, for example the other neighboring Nations.
The entire process is just getting off the ground.
LikeLike
piper567 this is part of spygate?
LikeLike
AmWick is calling you OT–off topic. NK stuff should probably be over on the PDJT open thread, that’s all–I think. This thread is about Nunes’ latest on “SpyGate.” So to get back on topic, let’s send Mulehead to NoKo for re-edjamakashun before they stop starving and torturing.
LikeLike
EofW, What I read this morning was that NoKo cancelled their Annual Anti-American/Capitalistic/Emperialist celebration…however they label this event.
LikeLike
ummm,,,what non-action? DPRK completed their part of the agreement with SoS Pompeo and PDJT. Now we have to wait and see what actions DPRK takes over time.
I am well aware of the DPRK being a proxy of the Deep State such as Bozo having the launch button in his DC house. Which is allegedly where PDJT’s comment about his button being bigger than Kim’s (Bozo’s).
Following your train of thought, China would also be a proxy of the Deep State being used to putting the hammer to DPRK.
Not sure what the car crash has to do with your previous comments; however, there are many examples of Anti-American globalist activities going on every day. Make that anti-nationalist activities going on around the world every day. Deep State is just one entity behind it.
Disclaimer: I am not SD, do not pretend to be SD, could never do what SD does; however, I do read SD’s insightful words of wisdom for their knowledge and understanding.
LikeLike
“Clowns In Action” were involved in both NK, Syria and probably Iran as well.
LikeLike
“clowns” being Q’s terminology for the black ops CIA (rogue)
LikeLike
If you think the Communists like Maxine Waters are rabid now…wait until all this comes out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Retired USMC, no worries! “all this is ” NOT coming out because Liberals only hear what they WANT to hear. And charges only happen when it is convenient, which seems to be never, so far. If charges happen at all, Liberals will tell us WHY they will be undone when they finally impeach Trump.
LikeLike
David Mamet:
“In order to continue advancing their illogical arguments modern liberals have to pretend not to know things”
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only people they’re impeaching are themselves.
LikeLike
I honestly don’t think Mad Max has the mental capacity to grasp “all this” … do you? She’s several fries short of a happy meal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Useful idiot for fake news. True believer going out of her mind.
LikeLike
PDJT are those French fries
LikeLike
In Maxine’s case, she’s missing the All Beef Patty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
—-so said Rush today !
LikeLike
That witch has been rabid for years. In due time she will be getting a rabies shot and you can bank on that.
LikeLike
I can’t wait!
LikeLike
I want to believe that all or most of the illegal spying on the Trump caimpaign, administration, and the American people will be brought to daylight by politicians from all parties. It is important for all parties to not allow for this to occur ever again.
I’m starting to believe more and more that the only way all the illegal activity, including but not limited to spying on campaigns, administrations, and the American people will only see daylight if a foreign power friendly to the American people release what they have uncovered in their surveillance of past administrations.
LikeLike
DOJ is probably still spying on people. It’s what they do.
LikeLike
So another BS fake deadline to comply and he gets a midnight letter. Really getting tired of these nothing burger interviews with congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gateway Pundit reporting that appendix 2 filled with Loretta Lynch wrong doing was completely redacted from IG report. Wish they would ask Nunes about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think this is all part of the drip, drip strategy? Also prevents the new and improved Senators and Corngressmen (and women) from leaking.
PDJT has the authority to release whole documents unredacted. The traitors know this. Now that would be the conversation to have with Nunes.
LikeLike
If the President has the authority to declassify and release all these docs, does this mean the President has the power to selectively declassify and selectively release the documents to only the folks chooses?
LikeLike
He could order specific info released to specific people.(Ie info to Nunes) or he could order the IG report unredacted. But he has to be careful not to make public info which will be used in prosecution of wrong doers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the docs are declasified they can be released to anyone including the public.
To answer your qustion about releasing to a select group, PDJT has that power indirectly. Docs can be classified at a level where only those that have the same level of clearance would be authorized to view said docs.
LikeLike
nothing here here……………
LikeLike
I think we have to stand firmly behind Devin Nunes, despite our growing frustration. He’s on our side, and he’s doing his level best, essentially single-handedly much of the time, to fight the DOJ/FBI arms of the swamp.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Absolutely! This guy has been nothing less than a pit-bull for us. I can’t even imagine the threats and abuse he’s had to absorb so far–and probably his friends and family too. But he’s never given an inch to these creeps. Plus he’s gotta deal with Paul Ryan’s “friendly fire.” I’d vote for this guy for president in a heartbeat.
All those Treepers wanting Devon to do more should realize that congress cannot mete out punishment or initiate criminal investigations–that’s the executive and judicial branches.
LikeLike
Also watch this clip from this morning with Mark Meadows. Very similar topic discussion as Nunes’ clip, but at about 3 1/2 minute mark Pete asks about the Warner comment about give him a glass of wine and he’ll tell more about what he knows with Mueller …….. Meadows says this week something of interest may come out about Warner’s doings with Comey. Pete tries to get more info out of him, but Meadows not ready to spill the beans.
LikeLiked by 8 people
thanks for posting this! should be an interesting week!
LikeLike
We should be calling for McConnell to stop the 60 count vote. McConnell alone is holding up all of President Trump’s nominations. Why are we allowing this to continue? President Trump makes it clear we don’t have 60 votes and yet time and time again we allow McConnell to get away with not changing the rules. That needs to be stopped today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liz, McConnell, like Ryan, dislikes our president and Trump has asked him to go the other way of voting but no go. They both need to go asap! We are sick and tired of our elected/ hired employees in Congress blocking our President when they are supposed to represent us and what we want and we want and need Trump’s plans to get thru NOW and that means passing his appointees NOW!
LikeLike
McConnell is NOT using the 60 votes for the nominees–just simple majority. But they are getting bogged down with some of the arcane Senate rules in committee.
LikeLike
Poor Nunes. I can FEEL his frustration and anger coming through the screen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m more and more convinced that Obama may not have been calling the shots on this whole thing. Given the behavior of John Brennan (on Twitter) lately, I think this whole thing was a rogue operation probably directed by the DOJ and CIA, with some help from the FBI. But make no mistake, Obama (via Clapper) likely knew what was going on.
I think the CIA is completely out of control. I think it’s imperative that department is eliminated, divided, and brought under the DIA and State Department. They have so much power.
On another note, what is the temperature here on Q and QAnon? I’m naturally skeptical of everything but Q has me raising an eyebrow lately.
LikeLike
Personally I follow Q closely. Like everything I take it with some salt but it has proven to be very accurate. It is not for everyone and requires significant due diligence to interpret the posts.
LikeLike
Q is just a military intelligence computer messaging God trying to demonstrate military intelligence has a bigger propaganda dick than does civilian intelligence (see cia, cnn, msnbc etc).
LikeLike
JFK got assassinated largely over his problems of interference from and out-of-control nature of the CIA; 55 years ago. They have gotten larger and stronger since.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correct, but also consider the CIA no longer has an intelligence monopoly given the NSA and digitization of intelligence. There are civilian, military and corporate entities that have full access to anything and everything said by everyone and every entity in real time. What we are witnessing is the fall of the cia brought about by their blind hubris grown over the past 70 years. Simply put, the the cia thought they could get by with throwing an election as they had in the past but they failed because others knew the same information and burned the cia at their own trade. Do not be surprised to see former cia head John Brennan executed by the very government that has provided his only real paycheck for his entire 70 years on earth.
LikeLike
The CIA has been a rogue agency since its inception
LikeLike
Obama is a cia creation, as was bush i, clinton and bush ii, so if what you say is correct then obama knew and also knew how to create the appropriate distance while at the same time keeping it going. Keep in mind the US has been at war almost continuously since the CIA was created after WWII.
LikeLike
Definitely a LARP. For who’s benefit remains to be seen.
Filled with real, false, and fantasy info. Real is pretty much all coincidental, and false connections to real information to make it look like real connections.
Many,many, many sites have fantasy fiction with enough real info to play like it’s real, even though, not so. When predictions are proved wrong, deflect and misdirect is sticking to the plan.
If the Mafia ran an online larp about taking down the mafia, they would produce some real info, not easily known, because being the mafia, they would have all the info available about the mafia, to screw with everyone’s heads.
Positive stuff is happening in the background that either bad folks, good folks, or both, don’t want it splashed everywhere.
Interesting q related topic:
LikeLike
if this is true get ready for sua sponte adoption procedures/cia funded companies to arise in central american countries. Bus family will be the money source with commissions going to bill/hillary clinton for a piece of the youth tail adopted after the fact.
LikeLike
LOL….good call cause Bammy called the shots on NOTHING…..if anything Valerie Jarrett relayed instructions to him from his masters but even that was too much work most of the time…..you can be assured that he WAS in the loop and knew about it however
LikeLike
What a bitch it is to be lied to by your own government. They say that the coverup is usually worse than the crime. In this sordid mess, that’s what seems to be happening. It’s hard to imagine the FBI and DoJ stonewalling Congress on document requests in a Trump administration. That tells how deep thebswamp really is. With the mid terms only four months away, Trump should just declare all the FBI/DoJ/DoS docs declassified and released for public scrutiny and let the MSM go nuts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paco Loco, then we need to email Trump and let him know this. Because we did email him about not allowing anyone to cross our border and to remove ALL invaders on our soil whether with or without children, and is increasing the number of ICE to “discover” them for deportation. whitehouse.gov/contact
LikeLike
Said it before. We’re going to find out that Barry and Company had somebody at every legit Repub candidates campaign. It’s Chicago countrywide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo.
LikeLike
Illinois politics taken to the national level. God have mercy.
LikeLike
Meanwhile the abuse of power continues, Mark Warner set the stage last weekend telling donors Mueller’s got much up his sleeve and the next month’s leading up to the midterms will be wild. Coincidentally today ABC reports off leaks from the Special Council that Eric Prince is the latest target, somehow abc was able to interview associates of Erik Prince who’ve testified against him …
Meanwhile they disclose who Mueller is handing immunity to
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/special-counsel-obtains-trump-ally-erik-princes-phones/story?id=56143477
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem here is that PDJT has effectively recused himself from his chief executive function since he’s the subject/target/whatever of the sham Mueller investigation. However appropriate or necessary that might be — it leaves no one in charge. At this point, we’re left with the Commander in Chief essentially heckling one of the agencies that he’s responsible for. Ultimately, President Trump is the ONLY one who can order the Justice Department to comply with lawful congressional oversight. That he can’t/hasn’t done so is a Constitutional crisis.
PDJT didn’t create this problem and I’m not criticizing him — it’s just the fact of the matter. There’s a strong sentiment among the comments here always to support the president’s strategy; I’m not passing judgment on it either way — in fact I believe he’s weighing factors I can’t even imagine and making solid decisions. But it is simply a fact that inaction carries a price.
The longer it goes on (the longer the President takes pot shots at DOJ/FBI, but does not threaten firing for non-compliance), it creates a leveling effect, where people are tuned out and regard it all as just tit-for-tat politics. Inaction at this point implicitly sends a double-message that is inaccurate and harmful: (1) that the insubordination/cover-up isn’t really all that serious, and (2) that the Mueller investigation actually *is* that serious, so as to continue to warrant Trump’s refraining to step in.
Even those on his side can start to feel like it’s an abdication of responsibility. Andrew McCarthy framed the issue in a particularly pointed way this weekend:
“It is reasonable to ask whether President Trump is more interested in the political advantage of posing as a victim of Justice Department/FBI abuse than in exercising his legal authority to expose and address any abuse. And if the Republican Congress continues to portray the controversy as a battle only against truculent executive officials — as if these officials do not have a boss — it is fair to ask whether this dispute is about accountability or theater.”
Honestly, I think it might help the optics for Nunes, et al, to turn a little bit of fire at the president. Right now, the swamp narrative is that the real point of the Congressional insistence on documents is to somehow aid and abet Trump’s “obstruction” (totally nonsensical — but no one demands sense when it comes to criticizing Trump). At least if the congressional pressure finally landed on Trump — making clear that despite his tweets he’s actually PROTECTING the FBI/DOJ from transparency through his inaction — it might at least tweak the narrative a little bit and sharpen the call for Trump to act.
But whatever. At a certain point Trump needs to validate that the evidence of corruption and criminality is as serious as it actually is. It’s time to act — and I’m extremely hopeful that the President’s tweet today seemed to signal that action is coming. Again, not criticizing the President. I believe he has the best of all possible reasons for handling things the way he does. We still have to be clear-eyed in reading the dynamics and upshot of the situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His big dilemma is that once he steps in, the left will immediately start screaming for impeachment for “obstruction” of Mueller’s investigation.
He is walking a dangerous line. He is letting us know, via those tweets, that he is aware he can do as you want… now you have to be patient while he gauges the appropriate time to act.
LikeLike
I’m not sure PDJT is reading the level of frustration and disgust out here with regard to this specific issue. It’s not a good idea to have supporters feeling played, even if he knows exactly where he’s headed, how to get there, and how big a win it will be in the end. Frustration and disgust builds by the day about this DOJ/FBI outrage, and it’s possible there are too many layers between us and POTUS for him to read the tea leaves on this one.
LikeLike
Trump is waiting for when there is enough support to enable him to act without it seeming like obstruction. As you wrote, even just having Nunes criticize the president for inactivity can help, but it needs to be much more than this alone.
LikeLike
I sure hope Sessions is forever known as The Silent Executioner rather than The Silent Mouse. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to truly drain some swamp water that should be drained. Shame on our FBI, Shame on our DOJ, shame on our CIA, shame on our State Dept……… I know I’m missing some shame mentions. Former NSA Mike Rogers, please come to our rescue.
LikeLike
I for one would love to hear from Mike Rogers on this!
LikeLike
They may have been spying on more campaigns. PDJT said it was worse than thought.
LikeLike
In addition to FISA abuse and fraud upon the FISA court, there is an increased likelihood the Obama CIA, DOJ and FBI ran agents and operatives into the Trump campaign.
This certainly explains the behavior of the DOJ and FBI but it does not explain the PDJT. Why does the president just order the release of the requested data? As for the midterms, well this would be the equivalent, of releasing a very large compost pile on the Democrats, *if their is something to be found.
LikeLike
“In addition to FISA abuse and fraud upon the FISA court, there is an increased likelihood the Obama CIA, DOJ and FBI ran agents and operatives into the Trump campaign.”
____________________
If that is true, then it is almost certain that Hussein CIA, DOJ and FIB agents and operatives are STILL IN the Trump administration.
Into how high of positions have they wormed themselves?
I did not see any reporting here at CTH that Deputy WH Chief of Staff for Operations, Joe Hagin, was dismissed (‘resigned’) the other day.
• Apparently Joe Hagin has worked for every Republican president since Reagan.
• His company is called Command Consulting
• Specializes in global security, intelligence consulting, advising governments, corporations and billionaires
• Hagin was involved in organizing the meeting(s) in North Korea
• supposedly Hagin withheld information from the President during the summit meeting
• Hagin has connections to NXIVM (the sex-slave cult that was run by Keith Raniere (arrested), exposed by Allision Mack (after she was arrested), which has ties to Clare Bronfman (youngest daughter of Seagram’s liquor billionaire family, sister of Sara Bronfman), Huma and Wiener, Stormy Daniels, et al, going back to 2007 if I recall correctly
It’s incredible, the spiderweb of connections and corruption that permeates just about everything having to do with money and influence in the Devil’s Triangle (L.A. – NY – DC).
LikeLike
Congress should just fully cut off fbi/doj/cia funding unless and until they fully comply with oversight requests
LikeLiked by 3 people
An absolute dry well, not enough money to by a staple!
LikeLike
This would not be a cost cutting mechanism necessarily, rather, this would be pulling the plug on dying corrupt agencies in a humanitarian attempt to allow them and all their employees to die properly.
LikeLike
If only they had the votes. What a travesty.
LikeLike
He looks both very tired and very pi$$ed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but look at all he has done, remarkable! The question is, can Nunes last the race?
LikeLike
“We’re the DOJ and we spy on our political opponents. We will not be extorted by your threats of subpoena or impeachment. If you push us we’ll spy on you too, so back off.” – Rotten Rodney, protector of the coup.
LikeLike
i believe the Warner drivel is just that…word is getting around–pubic opinion of Mueller and the investigation is tanking–unless someone can generate some interest, some gossip or innuendo, it’s pretty much finished. the viewing public doesn’t care.
so, of course, the biggest, nastiest stuff is just getting started…lol…yawn…is that right?
LikeLike
Meanwhile…Drudge links to an article claiming “….Sen. Mark Warner, DIM-Va., told more than 100 people at a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee event that they should “buckle up” for more revelations in the Russia investigation in the coming months, boastfully joking that there was information only known to himself and and special counsel Robert Mueller….”
Yeah….sure Warner 🙄
LikeLike
Just want to remind everyone the best political ad at all time from DJT in Nov 2016:
“The only thing that can stop this corrupt machine is you. The only force strong enough to save our country is us. The only people brave enough to vote out this corrupt establishment is you, the American people.”
So the future is on our hands, The justice is our resolves. The power is on our votes. The power of the 150K votes in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania are the difference of destruction of America under Hillary Clinton and Make America Great Again under President Donald J Trump. So let’s channel all our angers, contempt for Democrats and injustice of the deep state into our votes. That is one thing that really matter and under our control. Let make it count and VOTE
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can appreciate Trump not wanting the optics of being involved, but people aren’t doing their jobs, even though the public know they are not doing their jobs. They just don’t care!
LikeLike
Hmmm…not sure how to interpret today’s developments…
LikeLike
JW On Issue: Exposing the Deep State
Judicial Watch – Published on June 25, 2018
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve not heard anything more about Henry Kerner the head of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, who when working for John McCain, urged Lois Lerner at the IRS to financially ruin conservative exempt organizations:
“Judicial Watch today released newly obtained internal IRS documents, including material revealing that Sen. John McCain’s former staff director and chief counsel on the Senate Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee, Henry Kerner, urged top IRS officials, including then-director of exempt organizations Lois Lerner, to “audit so many that it becomes financially ruinous.” Kerner was appointed by President Trump as Special Counsel for the United States Office of Special Counsel.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/06/so_irs_tea_party_persecutor_lois_lerner_had_help_all_along_john_mccain_.html
LikeLike