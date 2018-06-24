Sunday Talks: Bob Goodlatte Discusses Upcoming Peter Strzok Deposition….

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte discusses the latest issues surrounding the ongoing congressional review of DOJ and FBI corruption. Within the interview Chairman Goodlatte outlines the upcoming deposition of “former(?)” FBI Agent Peter Strzok which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 27th, 2018.

.

Initial letter from Goodlatte to DOJ and their response yesterday below:

Original request:

.

Response from FBI:

.

