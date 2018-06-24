Sunday Talks: Bob Goodlatte Discusses Upcoming Peter Strzok Deposition….

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte discusses the latest issues surrounding the ongoing congressional review of DOJ and FBI corruption. Within the interview Chairman Goodlatte outlines the upcoming deposition of “former(?)” FBI Agent Peter Strzok which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 27th, 2018.
Initial letter from Goodlatte to DOJ and their response yesterday below:
Original request:
Response from FBI:
Strok will plead the 5th just like McCabe or be Arkancided before he can talk. Either way, it is a net zero for the People.
On the immigration portion of Rep. Goodlatte’s concerns, there is a post called “The Truth About Ellis Island” on the website howtobeyourowndetective.com
I read it and was amazed.
The author said more than 95% of all aliens in the Ellis Island era were admitted, but only about half of all immigrants today would qualify under Ellis Island rules.
Does this mean the immigrant people back in the day were better than they are now?
That’s the conclusion I drew.
The people that came from Europe to Ellis Island were more than 98% White. Remember that immigration to the USA was changed in the 1960s to completely ban immigration from Europe and have 90%+ of those admitted to the USA had to come from 3rd World countries thereby reducing the average IQ of the American citizen.
The result of this Demoncrap experiment can now be seen in the massive groundswell of Leftist violence that believes in Government looking after them and that the ends justify the means.
The DEMONcRAT tactic of collecting and harvesting votes by any means possible goes back to Teddy Kennedy and LBJ, the latter of which was one of the biggest crooks to walk the halls of Washington D.C. The law in question is the Hart-Celler Act, and we’ve been in the cellar ever since…
LBJ was also an x-teacher. Go figure, huh.
Indeed, LBJ was the slimiest piece of dirt available until the clintons came along.
LBJ made Ramsey Clark (a full fledged communist) attorney general because his father sat on the supreme court and would retire to avoid the conflict.
This was because LBJ knew his only legacy could be appointing the first black to the court and needed the opening. This gave us one of the most left wing justices (Thurgood Marshall) to give the country a big downhill push.
I feel like I’ve seen this interview a dozen times.
These people are all covering for each other.
Not buying the faux outrage about oversight and the lack of documents being produced.
They’ll have their closed meeting to get their stories straight, then they’ll have some nonsense for public consumption.
Hey man; Democrappers only want what the “people” want: more free stuff !! (with OPM).
And immigration act of 1882, due to unemployment issues in US.
How far back in the timeline does this go, Frankie?
Because my father (age 5) arrived at Ellis Island with my grandparents and his 3 y/o little sister in mid 1930’s.
They arrived legally and were processed, legally.
It is truly sickening and unreal what has become of the honor once bestowed on folllwing the law.
Dad also became a USA citizen and served in the Korean War.
God rest his soul 🙏
Thank you for your families service.
Would this be your own website that you’re steering people to?
Strzok can’t plead the fifth and keep his job. It is a violation of USDOJ employment policy and you really think he is going to give up his law enforcement enhanced retirement by getting fired just shy of meeting the minimum requirements under age and years of service? His federal pension is worth millions over his life expectancy at age 50. He is either 48 or 49. If fired he can’t start collecting until his 60’s and his pension will also be reduced by a percentage for each year he didn’t work in a federal job from the day of firing until he starts collecting.
If he keeps his job he can collect the pension the day he turns 50.
And know we know why he hasnt been fired.
And also why McCabe was removed before he could testify as an employee.
I am convinced firing McCabe was a CYA move allowing him to plead the 5th instead of giving testimony which would have been counter to that of Comey.
He has met his 20 years to get his retirement at 57.
There’s certainly a good chance that Strzok doesn’t want to keep his job. The question of forced labor arises if the FBI will not accept Strzok’s resignation.
I thought Strzok had already said that he wasn’t going to plead the 5th. And my thinking that this is plausible if he knows he had been given instructions, and therefore is able to say who told him to do what, given he’s already caught red-handed on bias. Like, might as well get out of the way of the bigger conspiracy…
For some reason i keep smelling a set up. If Peter Strzok is either close to being, or actually is in some way, the center of this damnable spiderweb, WHY was he all of a sudden saying he’s ready to testify before Congress and not (if I recall correctly) going for immunity or plead the 5th Amendment?
Is it just possible that Strzok knows the game is up, that he’s going to be “removed” no matter what he does or says, and that he’s made his insurance arrangements for his family?
His attorney kept saying he would testify voluntarily but he turned down every date offered by Congressional committee, according to Goodlatte. He was thus subpoenaed. USDOJ employment standards require all employees to cooperate fully and truthfully with all investigations, including Congressional oversite hearings.
Pleading the 5th violates employment standards and requires termination of employment. He can not work as a federal law enforcement officer if he pleads the fifth. Any case he would then be a witness in would be tainted.
Didn’t Lowretta take the 5th re the tarmac meeting? Or was that after she left the DOJ?
If the fix is in, he will fall on his sword and take all the blame. Then he will try to exonerate his accomplices as much as he can. Finally, he and his family will be taken care of for the rest of their lives by the deep state (godfather style).
Or more likely, IMO, he’s been reassured that he won’t be asked any embarrassing questions.
I’ll be happy if you are closer to right than I am.
Perhaps even received the questions in advance, like Hillary Clinton did on her testimony before Congress on Benghazi.
Exactly. How better to reassure him there is nothing to fear. Kabuki is his friend.
Just because you testify before Congress, does not mean that you told the truth. Have you seen anyone go to jail for lying to Congress?
Remember CIA director William Casey who developed seizures hours before his Iran Contra hearing testimony (never spoke again) …. died quickly of brain cancer. Must have lived near power lines or something.
I agree DMWT. Uniparty leadership will never allow him to testify, no way! He is a dead man walking.
It’s stupid to let Stryzok testify on his own behalf before the Russian Investigation is completed. He’ll portray himself as a selfless martyr trying to save America from the evil Donald Trump. None of the Congressman will ask him why his wife was promoted to a high position in the Security Exchange Commission, a few days before the election. A payoff? Of course
Maybe he’s ready to drop the bomb on McCabe, Comey, Clapper, and Brennan.
I can dream, can’t I?
It’s stupid for Congress to depose Peter Stryzok before the IG inspection is completed. He’ll portray himself as a selfless martyr trying to save our nation from the evil Donald Trump. Half the people will believe him. No one in Congress will have the courage to ask him why is wife was promoted to Deputy Director of the Securities Exchange Commission several days before the election. Here’s a link. https://www.sott.net/article/371308-Peter-Strzoks-wife-was-promoted-to-SEC-director-hours-after-FBI-found-Hillary-emails-on-Weiners-laptop
This, I’m afraid, is,still a vast conspiracy to cover up all of the FBI/DOB nefarious and criminal activity. As of yet, the hasn’t been a single criminal indictment. The deep state appears to be running out the clock and getting away with it.
Don’t understand the utility of grilling Strzok by Goodlatte Committee, especially since, to best of my knowledge, Goodlatte has not seen the complete unredacted recovered text exchanges between Strzok and Page.
Strzok has insight into Brennan’s secret small circle at Langley.
Brennan is sweating it on Twitter worse than Comey did. May be evidence Brennan is going to be “big.”
Questions I would ask-did he first receive Steele’s material raw, or was it summarized or otherwise communicated through CIA documents?
At any stage did he express doubts about the dossier?
Did he see Steele’s Ukrainian intelligence from the past that was given to US intel? Did these documents have the same look as the Trump memos? Same voice and tone? No authorship indicators too? Any American spellings in them? (Trump Memo 1 is 100% American, Memo 2 is about 50-50 Amer.-Brit. Thereafter ~99.5% Brit.)
In fact, I think the latter is a good thing for the Congress to demand anyway. Just a few of the Ukrainian documents even. If they are not in the same format, tone and voice, that’s solid evidence Steele did not initiate them. The original plan may have been to pretend the Trump memos were written by some one with a retired Eastern European intel official or Russian defector.
Did Brennan or any one else outside the DOJ lead you to believe that any Steele data had been verified or corroborated?
Did you text people at the FBI and DOJ, other than Lisa, about operation MYE or Trump-Russia? How about the CIA and NSA?
Was operation Crossfire Hurricane re-named after the election? To what?
Tell us all about Brennan’s special group that met at Langely.
Did they all believe the Steele data?
How about the Mueller people, did they believe the Steele dossier?
Did the FBI hire Fusion GPS after the election to assist its investigations into Trump?
Did the Mueller investigation hire Fusion GPS to assist its investigations into Trump?
Did you have any dealings at any time with Fusion GPS?
Did you ever actually perform your assigned duties (per your job description) as a senior CI specialist during the two years prior to the election and/or after the election up till the time you were demoted and sent packing?
Or were you totally dedicated to “saving the country” from PT, on the taxpayers dime?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good job, good job. Have my doubts those good questions will be asked, though.
Thank you.
Note the Steele-Trump memos have no identifying information as to origin. Just says “Company.” If Steele’s Ukrainian or other work has his name or the Orbis templates on them, the “dossier” is toast.
LikeLike
Is/was Papadopolous ever associated with the Feds in any way?
Strzok has a sword hanging over his head. He has retirement approaching. If he cooperates he get to retire on his 50th birthday. To be useful he has to give up others and testify against them. The already have some criminal referals. If he doesn’t produce, he gets fired and won’t see his ability to collect his full retirement and will then have to wait 15 years nearly to get a much reduced pension.
Anybody knows if he has kids?
I hope I am wrong. I really, really do. But this has all the makings of a nothingburger, unfortunately. A damp squib.
I hope not. But we’ve seen it over and over.
u already r wrong. this is a Whopper. Where have u been??
Whining somewhere.
Maybe, but as Goodlatte said, they have ramped up the release after Nunes and Gowdy called them out, and the letter from Nunes that was in response to the letter he received Last night at 11 PM, says he wants answers to those 2 questions by Monday 5 PM. That gets pretty specific, and will be hard to ignore like the other requests that seem so vast! Just look at the requests above… its so encompassing, I can see how they will take months to produce (esp if they want to drag their feet)
“Over and over”? Please provide an example.
7:16 Maria B. outlines the timing of the Human intelligence discussion before there was a counter-intel case or a crime to investigate that allows for a human in tell operation to commence.
Likey a lot!
I am detecting a flip. Maybe even a plant. “Never text me again”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brennan and the Brits might have bamboozled Strzok.
BTW, all we know about is texts between Strzok and Lisa P. How about all the cast of characters? Some how I imagine Brennan was texting away.
Poor little Strzok, getting bamboozled like that. And he had such a good nose too.
I hope he has already spilled his guts on tape about everybody, and there is nothing more to be gained from Strzok.
Maybe he can smell us all the way from hell.
I am detecting a flip. Maybe even a plant. “Never text me again”
Stereo! 🙂
Nune question 2) How much money was spent.
This was a good ask and in the correct order. Asking about money means asking if any was spent and to explain if the person is signed to FBI Form 1023. The relationship of the individual and what the FBI understand them to be doing (SPYING) is recorded in the 1023
The existence of the 1023 would be hotly defended to avoid squeamish human informants signed on as Human Intelligence from being afraid to sign them since they know this doc signs their fate if IT is revealed.
It puts to rest any indication that someone passively offered the US government the information on DJT associates/campaign.
One of the blogs…maybe SD? pointed out long ago…this switch to Human intelligence happened after Rogers nixed the consultant’s searching and unmasking in the cyber databases.
agree. They are getting better at asking the right questions.
Someone is telling them what to ask and how to ask it. Whistle blowing without being outed as a whistle blower. And, in the process of telling them what to ask, giving away the answer.
If you don’t know the right question to ask, you will not get the answer you are looking for.
Speaking of Rogers, why would anyone in their right mind continue this operation knowing the Dir of the NSA wasn’t aboard–and if anything prone to blow the whistle? This borders on the insane.
The Congressional republicans are such an astounding failure and are part of the problem along with the DOF/FBI. Think about what they are saying and look at what they are not doing. According to the Congressional repubs and supported by mounting evidence, the FBI, DOJ, CIA and others inside the federal government attempt to fraudulently overthrow a presidential election. In eralier times folks would be swinging by tree branches for these things. Today nothing gets done other than sternly worded letter afgter sternly worded letter, broken deadline after broken deadline and unenforced subpoena after unenforced subpoena, The repubs’ staggering and embarrassing failures do not keep them from TV appearances though. Congress needs to quit wasting time on TV, quit wasting time writing letters & quit setting deadlines. Congress entirely defund these agencies until they comply with demands and come completely clean on what went oin in this matter. If Congress fails to act with results then they are part of the problem.
There are too few GOPers in Congress willing to fight, and virtually none in leadership positions.
There is something Goodlate’s committee can shed some light on that might possibly be unclassified and not implicate any investigations.
One thing that would be really useful to explore is how he, the head of counterintelligence, came to be personally involved in the Hillary Clinton investigation, then Crossfire Hurricane, then the Special Counsel. How is it he came to be personally interviewing Mike Flynn? Presumably the FBI is running multiple counterintelligence investigations at any given time and Strzock had a “day job” managing those field investigations. Managers at headquarters don’t do field investigations.
The answer has to be some combination of his pursuing those special assignments and Andy McCabe giving them to him. Did Comey know his head of counterintelligence was off personally interviewing high-profile witnesses, including the former Secretary of State and the current National Security Advisor, instead of running his shop? Why did McCabe agree to assign him to Crossfire Hurricane while he was simultaneously responsible for Midyear Exam and while the Wiener laptop was sitting there unexamined and while Strzock had a day job to do?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Given this wouldn’t be surprising at all that Strzok was only working these. The texts messages (assuming those released are all or nearly all of them) reflect no significant discussions of any other cases. There are some extended redactions in the time period after his July 31 assignment to Trump/Russia that seem to indicate it may have been discussed.
Occam’s Razor.
The rotten leadership at FBI did all they could to keep their activities to protect Hillary and get Trump as “close hold” as possible.
Thus an upper mgt guy like Strzok is doing what a Field Agent further down the food chain should have been doing. Several of them in fact.
He worked for McCabe at WFO before McCabe was promoted to a position at main headquarters. I believe McCabe played a far bigger role in all of this than just leaking and lying. McCabe asked for immunity but didn’t get it. That means that they already know and therefore do not need any information he can give them. It could also mean that he is in big trouble. More will come out about him.
I would like to ask Strzok: What lead you to believe there was no there there?
Nice string of questions.
Perhaps they’ll be used.
The “sting” ,worker bees,stzrok,page, 3 other agents lawyers. Queenbee Obeyme.
Color me unimpressed.
This nonsense goes on and on and EVEN IF Congress get all the documents they seek it is JUST A CONGRESSIONAL INQUIRY. The ultimate goal is a REPORT. And after a report what do you get? Another inquiry and more reports.
What is needed is CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS. There is already enough “probable cause” to start a whole bunch of proper criminal investigations. A proper Prosecutor can empanel a grand jury and subpoena documents. No need to beg and wait and beg again. The Congressional inquiries into the wider picture can continue as well…. (for years and years if they so choose)
And NO… I DO NOT think Huber (with sleepy Jeff) has already been doing proper criminal investigations.
If for no other reason, then for the sake of “Justice” the people being called before Congress should know if they ARE subjects of criminal investigations, or perhaps just witnesses in such investigations. In fact, IF there is a REAL possibilty that some of these people will be indicted for crimes there could be a case made that they should be REMINDED of their “Miranda Rights” before “dropping themselves in it” with their testimony to Congress.
Personally… I think they should be FORMERLY read their rights and hauled off to jail… but that’s just me.
So, then what has Huber been doing…and can you prove it?
My guess?….. NOTHING!
My “proof” is that even now there are calls from Horowitz for referral to “disciplinary considerations”… only that. If Huber (with sleepy Jeff) had been “running a parallel criminal investigation” with Horowitz OIG probe NOW would be the time for Huber to step into the spotlight and do his bg Dance Number.
Huber (according to Sessions) was mandated to “review” the OIG report and “make recommendations”. I have no idea if he has done even that? but if yhe has.. then I guess that report is in Jeff’s in-tray… awaiting action?
Horowitz said that the DOJ can do as they see fit with the IG report. He did NOT say that nothing was being done.
The rest of your comment is purely a collection of assumption.
Lack of a daily press conference by Huber is not proof of inaction. Stopping leaks was a main topic last year….hmmmmm?
HOPE springs eternal….
But there comes a time when if observation reveals no sign of activity that you need to accept that this “Norwegian Blue” is not merely “Pining for the Fjords”… it is an ex-parrot.
I repeat…stopping leaks was a top priority by the Trump administration. President Trump has been successful in fulfilling many promises already.
Wholly agree with your point. At the lowest level for the bar, until a felonious bureaucrat is forced to Lawyer Up” then the endless discussions are simply another day watching congress critters sit in $2,000 chairs. An indictment is quite commen for the Mueller witch hunt.
Would you rather have them NOT hold a hearing and just pretend nothing happened?
No
Hearings are fine,
(but they achieve close to nothing).
My point is that proper criminal investigations DO NOT have to wait until people have testified before Congress.
The VERY OPPOSITE might make sense…. if there are criminal investigations underway and people are made aware that they are subject (or witness) in criminal proceedings… then that would be a valid reason to NOT testify before Congress (until the criminal case has run its course)
Keep in mind that after months of hearings, The Senate Intelligence Committee found that there was Russian election meddling meant to help Trump, hurt Clinton
Let THAT sink in.
Such a committee would (I am sure) find evidence to confirm the presence of Rocking horse poop.
From Fox News story:
In a letter to House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes, R-Calif., obtained by Fox News, the FBI says its confidential explanation outlined whether the “FBI utilized confidential human sources prior to the issuance of the Electronic Communication initiating that investigation.”
The agency added that it had forwarded House Republicans’ request for summaries and transcripts of any conversations between Trump officials and informants to the director of national intelligence.
________________________________________
The request was forwarded to the Director of National Intelligence? Why would the DNI have the summaries of the informant conversations rather than the FBI?
Maybe the informants were not hired by the FBI? Maybe the informants were hired by British Intelligence and the info was forwarded to the DNI through the CIA? The DNI (Clapper at that time) included the information in the Presidential Daily Briefing?
Something about this just doesn’t fit.
That’s because the lying liars that arranged the Clinton email whitewash and the Trump infiltration operations did their best to hide things and keep them hidden (which got trickier when the election turned out ‘wrong’). So stuff dribbles out at a trickle. No wonder they call themselves the *Resist*ance.
Now that a classified document exists, POTUS can declassify it. Badabing.
I think they should waterboard this traitorous SOB. You know he’ll never tell the truth voluntarily. I’d even be in favor of doing a Jack Bauer and shooting him in the kneecap to get him to talk. He can take it. After all, he is a super agent, isn’t he?
He’s a pajama boy, like all FBI leadership and most rank and file.
There’s a man who lives a life of danger
To everyone he meets he stays a stranger
With every breath he takes
Another text he makes
Odds are he won’t live to see tomorrow.
“Be careful what you say, or you’ll give yourself away”
Secret Agent Scam
Strzok has made a deal, obviously, to keep him out of jail. His attorney has stated, “He will not plead the 5th”. We will see later when it’s presented publicly. I wonder how many leaks, either intentional or illegal, we’ll see prior to him publicly testifying?
I think Sundance said it looks like he has immunity for the Clinton email investigation but not for the FISA abuses. It should be one of the first questions out of the bat- were you given immunity, and if so, by whom?
No, Mr. Goodlatte the Special Counsel witch hunt should NOT continue.
The Goodlatte bill had some good things in it.
It had some strange stuff too, like DACA beneficiaries to receive a 3-year renewable legal status. For how long?
And more green cards for foreign skilled workers. It’s hard for me to believe that we don’t have enough American skilled workers, They failed to act on HR392 which addresses that problem. 41 republicans joined the dems to vote against the Goodlatte bill.
I’d like to hear from Louie Gohmert or Steve King and hear why they voted against the Goodlatte bill.
I think it got altered somewhere along the way. It didn’t end chain migration like I thought originally it was supposed to.
King had said that he wouldn’t vote for any bill that included any form of reward/amnesty for illegals. Work permits = amnesty (not citizenship but amnesty nonetheless).
What the hell is an “in camera review” anyway? Is that where someone at another location holds a document up to his phone on snap chat, or a cctv in a “secure facility” to make it look secret squirrel official? There’s no possibility of the FBI producing a bogus document, and placing it in front of a camera for your review, is there? Naaaaaaaah, they would never do that; they’re not THAT desperate, deceptive, and dishonest….are they? (sarc/) Much like everyone else, the kabuki theater and stonewalling has become more tiresome and unpleasant than an Obama speech glorifying himself.
“In chambers; in private. A judicial proceeding is said to be heard in camera either when the hearing is had before the judge in his or her private chambers or when all spectators are excluded from the courtroom.”
The above is the legal definition. Basically: in secret.
From The Free Dictionary:
In Camera:
In chambers; in private. A judicial proceeding is said to be heard in camera either when the hearing is had before the judge in his or her private chambers or when all spectators are excluded from the courtroom.
It’s Latin, not English
whoops…. sorry for duplicating mimbler’s reply
From Wiki:
“In camera is a legal term that means in private. The same meaning is sometimes expressed in the English equivalent: in chambers. Generally, in-camera describes court cases, parts of it, or process where the public and press are not allowed to observe the procedure or process.”
“In camera? You said in camera boss?”
“Oh no, I thought you said ON camera. I already sent the tape all the news stations and told them YOU said to run it.”
“They did, fifteen minutes ago. Turn onthe news, boss.”
LOL!
Just one thing to add – “in camera” is the preferred hearing method of 21st Century feminist icon Stormy Daniels.
The outcome of an in camera review is, generally, to obtain a court order either allowing or disallowing documents to remain confidential, nonpublic. The attorneys for each side are present and allowed to argue to the court why the information should remain confidential or why it should not remain confidential.
Legal system is full of Latin phrases.
Left to their own devices.. Lawyers like to dress up in gowns and wigs and talk dirty to each other… in Latin.
Wray cannot be trusted. He is a company man. He used to work under Comey, so he is compromised. “Wray was Assistant Attorney General from 2003 to 2005, working under Deputy Attorney General James Comey”! Think about it we need all new leaders- -people from outside the former FBI to clean house.
He’s a member for f the deep state cult.
Whoever advised PDJT to appoint a comey man to replace comey after he was fired is a saboteur IMO.
Sessions?
That would be logical, since Wray reports to Sessions,
Horowitz used to work for Comey too. They both worked in the US attorney’s office in the Southern district of New York. Crooks investigating crooks, what else is new?
https://heavy.com/news/2017/01/michael-e-horowitz-inspector-general-department-of-justice-fb-investigation-james-comey-hillary-clinton-email-review/
We were told for a year and a half that many documents could not be made available because they were “part of the OIG probe”. Now that the OIG probe (part 1) is out… the same excuse is going to be used because there are more months of OIG probing to come. And apparently this excuse is also used to delay Criminal prosecutions. Don’t you think this just a game? Not “chess” but rather “Tiddlywinks”. There is no reason why criminal investigations could not have been at least started at the same time as a OIG probe. We might have at least some indictments (as well as an OIG report) by now… with other indictments to follow.
It seems silly to me taht various documents are closely guarded and can only be shown (reluctantly) to one “inquiry” at a time, each taking months, if not years.
So what’s keeping Huber from acting?
McCabe was referred a couple months ago right after the first IG Report on him. Nothing.
2nd IG Report has been out now for a couple weeks, and no referrals, and no Huber.
Hate to sound so pessimistic, but if Huber was going to do something…..anything…..it should have started by now if only to start squeezing some of the individuals lower on the food chain…..like Mueller is trying to do.
The absence of any Huber action by now is sending a real signal that there won’t be any.
Personally, I think Sessions’ public response to the IG report was a stand down order to Huber.
Kind of like when Obama said Hillary did nothing intentionally wrong with her emails.
As a level 4 Grasshopper… you should have learned to be more “Patient” LOL
Perhaps take some time to consult the “Oracles” via conspiracy threads on twitter?
“Big Uglies” take time…..
We seem to be “Between Big Uglies”..
The OIG Report was a fizzer in and of itself… not sure what the fan posters are going to latch onto next?
The evidence is real, the indictments are Fake…
Because this is total BS. It stinks. Where is Huber? Where are the indictments?
On the immigration front, I strongly sense the secret UniParty gameplan is as follows –
a) Get the Goodlatte bill out of the way last week;
b) Then get the Ryan “compromise” bill with a fix for ‘child separation’ bill in the house next week;
c) The Ryan bill passes with just enough GOP support, no or few Dems vote for it, the math is worked out just right behind the scenes;
d) Senate jumps on it and passes it within a few days as is so no recon needed;
e) Now Trump is under great pressure to sign it or be accused of continuing to put ‘children in cages’. Trump caves.
I believe this is the scenario being setup with the non-stop ‘child separation’ propaganda campaign.
Silly wabbit. Nothing passes in the Senate.
What about time?
Especially since McCain is MIA.
Then Trump should sign a Executive Action that would fully implement his plan before the vote. This way Ryan and his friends would be seen passing a bill the majority of US voters do not want, right before midterms.
I think that is the plan. I’m hoping there is enough voter pressure on the repubs to make it fail,
All this uproar about “the children” didn’t coincidentally happen happen when Ryan was trying to hustle through his amnesty bill. It was a planned and coordinated psyop.
It all comes back to Sessions not exercising his position as head of the DOJ.
You mean the paraplegic Sessions?
So why do you suppose he sent one of his employees out on a mission to harass the DHS secretary?
I guess… at a stretch… I could accept Sessions FEELING that he would have to recuse from some issue… but…
NOT THIS ISSUE… leaving his POTUS exposed
NOT so soon after he took the damned job (he should have not taken the job)
And.. NOT( knowing as he did), that those below him taking his place were the totally corrupt Obama hold-over gang.
Law enforcement organizations must first be law-abiding organizations. The FBI continues to self-destruct. Other agencies and STLs won’t want to work with them, their agents will be at a disadvantage when testifying, and we are going to see people released from prison because the FBI set them up. In short, POTUS will not have to shutter their headquarters, they are simply going to fade away. Marshalls and HSI will work the cases.
I will go into this with eyes wide open. While I always hope that the big bombs will fall, I have learned not to get my hopes up too high. We know that they are all colluding to protect themselves, but times are a changin’. It used to be that they could go into private session and get their stories straight. But in today’s world of the instantaneous spread of information, it gets harder and harder to keep their stories straight. So, it is likely that whether through an asked or unasked question, Sundance will gleen a new bone. And as we know, the ankle bone is connected to the shin bone and the shin bone is connected to the knee bone and so on. These people are not as smart as they think they are. If they were, Hillary would be president or Trump would be in jail.
Let’s hope for a bomb, but be prepared for another brick in the crumbling wall for Sundance to work with.
Hee, hee….
Nothing Strzok says will matter one little bit.
Because Strzok will only be prosecuted if Rosie says he will be prosecuted with the correct charges…. J walking (leaking) doesn’t count .
Rosie controls all prosecutions. President Trump doesn’t seem to understand why that’s a massive problem. PDJT understands Rosie is Deep state and hates his guts, doesn’t he?
Echo, Trump totally understands how much it matters. I choose to trust our VSGDJT.
Congress hasn’t the votes necessary to impeach anybody involved in the DOJ/FBI scandal and everybody in congress, the FBI and the DOJ knows that to be true. So all will hear is “…blah, blah, important, blah, blah, get to the bottom, blah, blah.”
Meanwhile, there will be even more secret meetings about secret things that prohibit the general public from knowing what is going on. The worst of this is that we already know what is going on and our government is pretending that we don’t.
Immigration is a good example of what I’m about to describe. The left uses purely emotional (and factually wrong) appeals, while the right counters with facts. These facts fall on deaf ears.
There is an obvious personality chasm between the left and the right. I think that is easily explained: the left is driven by and dependent upon their emotions, while the right embraces a balance between their emotions and their intellect, allowing neither to always be dominant.
The left is immune to logical, fact-based arguments. We can point out ’til we are blue in the face that Trump has merely continued the border policies of previous administrations, the pictures are from 2014 (Obama), and so on, it doesn’t matter. The left ignores facts. We must accept this: we can and should continue to present fact-based arguments, because failing to do so would endanger our credibility with our own base, but we must not expect them to prevail or to sway leftists. THE LEFT IS IMMUNE TO FACTS.
The more the left loses, the more emotional and irrational they become. This may present a strategy for beating them: their irrational outbursts must be continuously and ruthlessly highlighted and broadcast.
This brings me to Sundance’s previous piece about “cold anger”, and to articles I have read on blogs like Westernrifleshooters which decry the right’s apparent inability to organize a response to the left’s marching, whining, and bitching. I am sure this illustrates the difference between the irrational, emotional left and the more-balanced right. The left gets angry and loses it; they go straight to threatened and actual violence, massing in protest. They find emotional comfort in their swarms. The right instead embraces “cold anger”, does not wear their anger on their sleeves for all to see, does not need to engage in some juvenile public approval-seeking display. The right does not “virtue-signal”, while the left simply must do so. The right simply cannot imagine behaving the way the left always does. I think this apparent non-response by the right emboldens the left, and the emboldened left, thinking their outrageous behaviour gets them what they want without a countering reply, ramps up their behaviour still further. This further convinces the right that the left is nuts, serving to increase the chasm between the two Americas.
I am sure most of you have seen this posted numerous places, but here it is again:
Kipling’s “The Wrath of the Awakened Saxon”
http://www.europeanamericansunited.org/school1/Fiction/kipling/awakened.htm
At some point the Rubicon will be crossed, if it hasn’t been already. Until then, recognize the overly emotional behaviour of the left as what it is, and do not imagine you can engage the left in rational arguments because the left is not rational.
The one thing I got out of that interview…that Goodlatte met with Mueller. Don’t don’t know why he would meet with him. Maybe Sundance can cast some insight on this for me.
