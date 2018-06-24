Sunday Talks: Bob Goodlatte Discusses Upcoming Peter Strzok Deposition….

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte discusses the latest issues surrounding the ongoing congressional review of DOJ and FBI corruption.  Within the interview Chairman Goodlatte outlines the upcoming deposition of “former(?)” FBI Agent Peter Strzok which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 27th, 2018.

.

Initial letter from Goodlatte to DOJ and their response yesterday below:

Original request:

.

Response from FBI:

.

132 Responses to Sunday Talks: Bob Goodlatte Discusses Upcoming Peter Strzok Deposition….

  1. DMWT says:
    June 24, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Strok will plead the 5th just like McCabe or be Arkancided before he can talk. Either way, it is a net zero for the People.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • frankie says:
      June 24, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      On the immigration portion of Rep. Goodlatte’s concerns, there is a post called “The Truth About Ellis Island” on the website howtobeyourowndetective.com
      I read it and was amazed.
      The author said more than 95% of all aliens in the Ellis Island era were admitted, but only about half of all immigrants today would qualify under Ellis Island rules.

      Does this mean the immigrant people back in the day were better than they are now?
      That’s the conclusion I drew.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • svenwg says:
        June 24, 2018 at 4:39 pm

        The people that came from Europe to Ellis Island were more than 98% White. Remember that immigration to the USA was changed in the 1960s to completely ban immigration from Europe and have 90%+ of those admitted to the USA had to come from 3rd World countries thereby reducing the average IQ of the American citizen.

        The result of this Demoncrap experiment can now be seen in the massive groundswell of Leftist violence that believes in Government looking after them and that the ends justify the means.

        Liked by 17 people

        Reply
        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          June 24, 2018 at 5:41 pm

          The DEMONcRAT tactic of collecting and harvesting votes by any means possible goes back to Teddy Kennedy and LBJ, the latter of which was one of the biggest crooks to walk the halls of Washington D.C. The law in question is the Hart-Celler Act, and we’ve been in the cellar ever since…

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Roberto says:
            June 24, 2018 at 6:00 pm

            LBJ was also an x-teacher. Go figure, huh.

            Like

            Reply
          • PaulM says:
            June 24, 2018 at 6:06 pm

            Indeed, LBJ was the slimiest piece of dirt available until the clintons came along.
            LBJ made Ramsey Clark (a full fledged communist) attorney general because his father sat on the supreme court and would retire to avoid the conflict.
            This was because LBJ knew his only legacy could be appointing the first black to the court and needed the opening. This gave us one of the most left wing justices (Thurgood Marshall) to give the country a big downhill push.

            Like

            Reply
        • mopar2016 says:
          June 24, 2018 at 5:56 pm

          I feel like I’ve seen this interview a dozen times.
          These people are all covering for each other.
          Not buying the faux outrage about oversight and the lack of documents being produced.
          They’ll have their closed meeting to get their stories straight, then they’ll have some nonsense for public consumption.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • wilski says:
          June 24, 2018 at 6:24 pm

          Hey man; Democrappers only want what the “people” want: more free stuff !! (with OPM).

          Like

          Reply
        • JohnPaulJohnes says:
          June 24, 2018 at 6:56 pm

          And immigration act of 1882, due to unemployment issues in US.

          Like

          Reply
      • Minnie says:
        June 24, 2018 at 4:39 pm

        How far back in the timeline does this go, Frankie?

        Because my father (age 5) arrived at Ellis Island with my grandparents and his 3 y/o little sister in mid 1930’s.

        They arrived legally and were processed, legally.

        It is truly sickening and unreal what has become of the honor once bestowed on folllwing the law.

        Liked by 16 people

        Reply
      • PaulM says:
        June 24, 2018 at 5:48 pm

        Would this be your own website that you’re steering people to?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Doug58 (@wdoug58) says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:28 pm

      Strzok can’t plead the fifth and keep his job. It is a violation of USDOJ employment policy and you really think he is going to give up his law enforcement enhanced retirement by getting fired just shy of meeting the minimum requirements under age and years of service? His federal pension is worth millions over his life expectancy at age 50. He is either 48 or 49. If fired he can’t start collecting until his 60’s and his pension will also be reduced by a percentage for each year he didn’t work in a federal job from the day of firing until he starts collecting.

      If he keeps his job he can collect the pension the day he turns 50.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Col.Sanders says:
        June 24, 2018 at 5:53 pm

        And know we know why he hasnt been fired.
        And also why McCabe was removed before he could testify as an employee.
        I am convinced firing McCabe was a CYA move allowing him to plead the 5th instead of giving testimony which would have been counter to that of Comey.

        Like

        Reply
      • lawton says:
        June 24, 2018 at 7:10 pm

        He has met his 20 years to get his retirement at 57.

        Like

        Reply
      • MSO says:
        June 24, 2018 at 7:27 pm

        There’s certainly a good chance that Strzok doesn’t want to keep his job. The question of forced labor arises if the FBI will not accept Strzok’s resignation.

        Like

        Reply
      • johneb18 says:
        June 24, 2018 at 7:34 pm

        I thought Strzok had already said that he wasn’t going to plead the 5th. And my thinking that this is plausible if he knows he had been given instructions, and therefore is able to say who told him to do what, given he’s already caught red-handed on bias. Like, might as well get out of the way of the bigger conspiracy…

        Like

        Reply
    • Concerned Virginian says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:28 pm

      For some reason i keep smelling a set up. If Peter Strzok is either close to being, or actually is in some way, the center of this damnable spiderweb, WHY was he all of a sudden saying he’s ready to testify before Congress and not (if I recall correctly) going for immunity or plead the 5th Amendment?
      Is it just possible that Strzok knows the game is up, that he’s going to be “removed” no matter what he does or says, and that he’s made his insurance arrangements for his family?

      Like

      Reply
      • Doug58 (@wdoug58) says:
        June 24, 2018 at 5:34 pm

        His attorney kept saying he would testify voluntarily but he turned down every date offered by Congressional committee, according to Goodlatte. He was thus subpoenaed. USDOJ employment standards require all employees to cooperate fully and truthfully with all investigations, including Congressional oversite hearings.

        Pleading the 5th violates employment standards and requires termination of employment. He can not work as a federal law enforcement officer if he pleads the fifth. Any case he would then be a witness in would be tainted.

        Like

        Reply
      • Odin2 says:
        June 24, 2018 at 5:34 pm

        If the fix is in, he will fall on his sword and take all the blame. Then he will try to exonerate his accomplices as much as he can. Finally, he and his family will be taken care of for the rest of their lives by the deep state (godfather style).

        Like

        Reply
      • mimbler says:
        June 24, 2018 at 5:50 pm

        Or more likely, IMO, he’s been reassured that he won’t be asked any embarrassing questions.
        I’ll be happy if you are closer to right than I am.

        Like

        Reply
      • Concerned says:
        June 24, 2018 at 6:27 pm

        Just because you testify before Congress, does not mean that you told the truth. Have you seen anyone go to jail for lying to Congress?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Navy says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:19 pm

      Remember CIA director William Casey who developed seizures hours before his Iran Contra hearing testimony (never spoke again) …. died quickly of brain cancer. Must have lived near power lines or something.

      Like

      Reply
    • melski says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      I agree DMWT. Uniparty leadership will never allow him to testify, no way! He is a dead man walking.

      Like

      Reply
    • Michael McCoy says:
      June 24, 2018 at 7:01 pm

      It’s stupid to let Stryzok testify on his own behalf before the Russian Investigation is completed. He’ll portray himself as a selfless martyr trying to save America from the evil Donald Trump. None of the Congressman will ask him why his wife was promoted to a high position in the Security Exchange Commission, a few days before the election. A payoff? Of course

      Like

      Reply
    • iconoclast says:
      June 24, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      Maybe he’s ready to drop the bomb on McCabe, Comey, Clapper, and Brennan.

      I can dream, can’t I?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Michael McCoy says:
      June 24, 2018 at 7:17 pm

      It’s stupid for Congress to depose Peter Stryzok before the IG inspection is completed. He’ll portray himself as a selfless martyr trying to save our nation from the evil Donald Trump. Half the people will believe him. No one in Congress will have the courage to ask him why is wife was promoted to Deputy Director of the Securities Exchange Commission several days before the election. Here’s a link. https://www.sott.net/article/371308-Peter-Strzoks-wife-was-promoted-to-SEC-director-hours-after-FBI-found-Hillary-emails-on-Weiners-laptop

      Like

      Reply
    • AloftWalt says:
      June 24, 2018 at 7:42 pm

      This, I’m afraid, is,still a vast conspiracy to cover up all of the FBI/DOB nefarious and criminal activity. As of yet, the hasn’t been a single criminal indictment. The deep state appears to be running out the clock and getting away with it.

      Like

      Reply
  2. L4grasshopper says:
    June 24, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Don’t understand the utility of grilling Strzok by Goodlatte Committee, especially since, to best of my knowledge, Goodlatte has not seen the complete unredacted recovered text exchanges between Strzok and Page.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Good Job! says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      Strzok has insight into Brennan’s secret small circle at Langley.

      Brennan is sweating it on Twitter worse than Comey did. May be evidence Brennan is going to be “big.”

      Questions I would ask-did he first receive Steele’s material raw, or was it summarized or otherwise communicated through CIA documents?

      At any stage did he express doubts about the dossier?

      Did he see Steele’s Ukrainian intelligence from the past that was given to US intel? Did these documents have the same look as the Trump memos? Same voice and tone? No authorship indicators too? Any American spellings in them? (Trump Memo 1 is 100% American, Memo 2 is about 50-50 Amer.-Brit. Thereafter ~99.5% Brit.)

      In fact, I think the latter is a good thing for the Congress to demand anyway. Just a few of the Ukrainian documents even. If they are not in the same format, tone and voice, that’s solid evidence Steele did not initiate them. The original plan may have been to pretend the Trump memos were written by some one with a retired Eastern European intel official or Russian defector.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Good Job! says:
        June 24, 2018 at 5:13 pm

        Did Brennan or any one else outside the DOJ lead you to believe that any Steele data had been verified or corroborated?

        Did you text people at the FBI and DOJ, other than Lisa, about operation MYE or Trump-Russia? How about the CIA and NSA?

        Was operation Crossfire Hurricane re-named after the election? To what?

        Tell us all about Brennan’s special group that met at Langely.

        Did they all believe the Steele data?

        How about the Mueller people, did they believe the Steele dossier?

        Did the FBI hire Fusion GPS after the election to assist its investigations into Trump?

        Did the Mueller investigation hire Fusion GPS to assist its investigations into Trump?

        Did you have any dealings at any time with Fusion GPS?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Jederman says:
          June 24, 2018 at 5:34 pm

          Did you ever actually perform your assigned duties (per your job description) as a senior CI specialist during the two years prior to the election and/or after the election up till the time you were demoted and sent packing?

          Or were you totally dedicated to “saving the country” from PT, on the taxpayers dime?

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • singular says:
        June 24, 2018 at 5:28 pm

        Good job, good job. Have my doubts those good questions will be asked, though.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Good Job! says:
          June 24, 2018 at 5:50 pm

          Thank you.

          BTW the operation name is important IMO. There is a post election text about changing an operation name. If it is CH that changed, the new name could be more insight into FBI attitudes.

          Note the Steele-Trump memos have no identifying information as to origin. Just says “Company.” If Steele’s Ukrainian or other work has his name or the Orbis templates on them, the “dossier” is toast.

          Like

          Reply
      • WRB says:
        June 24, 2018 at 7:49 pm

        I would like to know if there were any FBI and/or “informants” involved in any way with other GOP primary candidates?
        Is/was Papadopolous ever associated with the Feds in any way?

        Like

        Reply
    • Doug58 (@wdoug58) says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      Strzok has a sword hanging over his head. He has retirement approaching. If he cooperates he get to retire on his 50th birthday. To be useful he has to give up others and testify against them. The already have some criminal referals. If he doesn’t produce, he gets fired and won’t see his ability to collect his full retirement and will then have to wait 15 years nearly to get a much reduced pension.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Apollo says:
    June 24, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    I hope I am wrong. I really, really do. But this has all the makings of a nothingburger, unfortunately. A damp squib.

    I hope not. But we’ve seen it over and over.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      June 24, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      u already r wrong. this is a Whopper. Where have u been??

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • beach lover says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      Maybe, but as Goodlatte said, they have ramped up the release after Nunes and Gowdy called them out, and the letter from Nunes that was in response to the letter he received Last night at 11 PM, says he wants answers to those 2 questions by Monday 5 PM. That gets pretty specific, and will be hard to ignore like the other requests that seem so vast! Just look at the requests above… its so encompassing, I can see how they will take months to produce (esp if they want to drag their feet)

      Like

      Reply
    • Roberto says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      “Over and over”? Please provide an example.

      Like

      Reply
  4. CopperTop says:
    June 24, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    7:16 Maria B. outlines the timing of the Human intelligence discussion before there was a counter-intel case or a crime to investigate that allows for a human in tell operation to commence.

    Likey a lot!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. NoJuan Importante says:
    June 24, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    I am detecting a flip. Maybe even a plant. “Never text me again”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Good Job! says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      Brennan and the Brits might have bamboozled Strzok.

      BTW, all we know about is texts between Strzok and Lisa P. How about all the cast of characters? Some how I imagine Brennan was texting away.

      Like

      Reply
      • KBR says:
        June 24, 2018 at 5:40 pm

        Poor little Strzok, getting bamboozled like that. And he had such a good nose too.

        I hope he has already spilled his guts on tape about everybody, and there is nothing more to be gained from Strzok.

        Maybe he can smell us all the way from hell.

        Like

        Reply
  6. NoJuan Importante says:
    June 24, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    I am detecting a flip. Maybe even a plant. “Never text me again”

    Like

    Reply
  7. CopperTop says:
    June 24, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Nune question 2) How much money was spent.

    This was a good ask and in the correct order. Asking about money means asking if any was spent and to explain if the person is signed to FBI Form 1023. The relationship of the individual and what the FBI understand them to be doing (SPYING) is recorded in the 1023

    The existence of the 1023 would be hotly defended to avoid squeamish human informants signed on as Human Intelligence from being afraid to sign them since they know this doc signs their fate if IT is revealed.

    It puts to rest any indication that someone passively offered the US government the information on DJT associates/campaign.

    One of the blogs…maybe SD? pointed out long ago…this switch to Human intelligence happened after Rogers nixed the consultant’s searching and unmasking in the cyber databases.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • beach lover says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      agree. They are getting better at asking the right questions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Charlie Currie says:
        June 24, 2018 at 6:16 pm

        Someone is telling them what to ask and how to ask it. Whistle blowing without being outed as a whistle blower. And, in the process of telling them what to ask, giving away the answer.

        Like

        Reply
    • Roberto says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      Speaking of Rogers, why would anyone in their right mind continue this operation knowing the Dir of the NSA wasn’t aboard–and if anything prone to blow the whistle? This borders on the insane.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Brent Hull says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    The Congressional republicans are such an astounding failure and are part of the problem along with the DOF/FBI. Think about what they are saying and look at what they are not doing. According to the Congressional repubs and supported by mounting evidence, the FBI, DOJ, CIA and others inside the federal government attempt to fraudulently overthrow a presidential election. In eralier times folks would be swinging by tree branches for these things. Today nothing gets done other than sternly worded letter afgter sternly worded letter, broken deadline after broken deadline and unenforced subpoena after unenforced subpoena, The repubs’ staggering and embarrassing failures do not keep them from TV appearances though. Congress needs to quit wasting time on TV, quit wasting time writing letters & quit setting deadlines. Congress entirely defund these agencies until they comply with demands and come completely clean on what went oin in this matter. If Congress fails to act with results then they are part of the problem.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. jbowen82 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    There is something Goodlate’s committee can shed some light on that might possibly be unclassified and not implicate any investigations.

    One thing that would be really useful to explore is how he, the head of counterintelligence, came to be personally involved in the Hillary Clinton investigation, then Crossfire Hurricane, then the Special Counsel. How is it he came to be personally interviewing Mike Flynn? Presumably the FBI is running multiple counterintelligence investigations at any given time and Strzock had a “day job” managing those field investigations. Managers at headquarters don’t do field investigations.

    The answer has to be some combination of his pursuing those special assignments and Andy McCabe giving them to him. Did Comey know his head of counterintelligence was off personally interviewing high-profile witnesses, including the former Secretary of State and the current National Security Advisor, instead of running his shop? Why did McCabe agree to assign him to Crossfire Hurricane while he was simultaneously responsible for Midyear Exam and while the Wiener laptop was sitting there unexamined and while Strzock had a day job to do?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:36 pm

      MYE was handled as a “HQ Special” while Crossfire Hurricane was just “special”.

      Given this wouldn’t be surprising at all that Strzok was only working these. The texts messages (assuming those released are all or nearly all of them) reflect no significant discussions of any other cases. There are some extended redactions in the time period after his July 31 assignment to Trump/Russia that seem to indicate it may have been discussed.

      Like

      Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      Occam’s Razor.

      The rotten leadership at FBI did all they could to keep their activities to protect Hillary and get Trump as “close hold” as possible.

      Thus an upper mgt guy like Strzok is doing what a Field Agent further down the food chain should have been doing. Several of them in fact.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Truthfilter says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      He worked for McCabe at WFO before McCabe was promoted to a position at main headquarters. I believe McCabe played a far bigger role in all of this than just leaking and lying. McCabe asked for immunity but didn’t get it. That means that they already know and therefore do not need any information he can give them. It could also mean that he is in big trouble. More will come out about him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      I would like to ask Strzok: What lead you to believe there was no there there?

      Like

      Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      Nice string of questions.
      Perhaps they’ll be used.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Grassleygirl/Breitbartista says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    The “sting” ,worker bees,stzrok,page, 3 other agents lawyers. Queenbee Obeyme.

    Like

    Reply
  11. rumpole2 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Color me unimpressed.
    This nonsense goes on and on and EVEN IF Congress get all the documents they seek it is JUST A CONGRESSIONAL INQUIRY. The ultimate goal is a REPORT. And after a report what do you get? Another inquiry and more reports.
    What is needed is CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS. There is already enough “probable cause” to start a whole bunch of proper criminal investigations. A proper Prosecutor can empanel a grand jury and subpoena documents. No need to beg and wait and beg again. The Congressional inquiries into the wider picture can continue as well…. (for years and years if they so choose)

    And NO… I DO NOT think Huber (with sleepy Jeff) has already been doing proper criminal investigations.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      If for no other reason, then for the sake of “Justice” the people being called before Congress should know if they ARE subjects of criminal investigations, or perhaps just witnesses in such investigations. In fact, IF there is a REAL possibilty that some of these people will be indicted for crimes there could be a case made that they should be REMINDED of their “Miranda Rights” before “dropping themselves in it” with their testimony to Congress.
      Personally… I think they should be FORMERLY read their rights and hauled off to jail… but that’s just me.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • JW in Germany says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:32 pm

      So, then what has Huber been doing…and can you prove it?

      Like

      Reply
      • rumpole2 says:
        June 24, 2018 at 5:57 pm

        My guess?….. NOTHING!
        My “proof” is that even now there are calls from Horowitz for referral to “disciplinary considerations”… only that. If Huber (with sleepy Jeff) had been “running a parallel criminal investigation” with Horowitz OIG probe NOW would be the time for Huber to step into the spotlight and do his bg Dance Number.
        Huber (according to Sessions) was mandated to “review” the OIG report and “make recommendations”. I have no idea if he has done even that? but if yhe has.. then I guess that report is in Jeff’s in-tray… awaiting action?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • JW in Germany says:
          June 24, 2018 at 6:04 pm

          Horowitz said that the DOJ can do as they see fit with the IG report. He did NOT say that nothing was being done.

          The rest of your comment is purely a collection of assumption.

          Lack of a daily press conference by Huber is not proof of inaction. Stopping leaks was a main topic last year….hmmmmm?

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      Wholly agree with your point. At the lowest level for the bar, until a felonious bureaucrat is forced to Lawyer Up” then the endless discussions are simply another day watching congress critters sit in $2,000 chairs. An indictment is quite commen for the Mueller witch hunt.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Roberto says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      Would you rather have them NOT hold a hearing and just pretend nothing happened?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • rumpole2 says:
        June 24, 2018 at 6:27 pm

        No
        Hearings are fine,
        (but they achieve close to nothing).
        My point is that proper criminal investigations DO NOT have to wait until people have testified before Congress.
        The VERY OPPOSITE might make sense…. if there are criminal investigations underway and people are made aware that they are subject (or witness) in criminal proceedings… then that would be a valid reason to NOT testify before Congress (until the criminal case has run its course)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • rumpole2 says:
        June 24, 2018 at 6:46 pm

        Keep in mind that after months of hearings, The Senate Intelligence Committee found that there was Russian election meddling meant to help Trump, hurt Clinton

        Let THAT sink in.

        Such a committee would (I am sure) find evidence to confirm the presence of Rocking horse poop.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  12. Deplore Able says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    From Fox News story:

    In a letter to House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes, R-Calif., obtained by Fox News, the FBI says its confidential explanation outlined whether the “FBI utilized confidential human sources prior to the issuance of the Electronic Communication initiating that investigation.”

    The agency added that it had forwarded House Republicans’ request for summaries and transcripts of any conversations between Trump officials and informants to the director of national intelligence.
    ________________________________________

    The request was forwarded to the Director of National Intelligence? Why would the DNI have the summaries of the informant conversations rather than the FBI?

    Maybe the informants were not hired by the FBI? Maybe the informants were hired by British Intelligence and the info was forwarded to the DNI through the CIA? The DNI (Clapper at that time) included the information in the Presidential Daily Briefing?

    Something about this just doesn’t fit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Everywhereguy says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      That’s because the lying liars that arranged the Clinton email whitewash and the Trump infiltration operations did their best to hide things and keep them hidden (which got trickier when the election turned out ‘wrong’). So stuff dribbles out at a trickle. No wonder they call themselves the *Resist*ance.

      Like

      Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      Now that a classified document exists, POTUS can declassify it. Badabing.

      Like

      Reply
  13. joeknuckles says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    I think they should waterboard this traitorous SOB. You know he’ll never tell the truth voluntarily. I’d even be in favor of doing a Jack Bauer and shooting him in the kneecap to get him to talk. He can take it. After all, he is a super agent, isn’t he?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. Mncpo(ret) says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Strzok has made a deal, obviously, to keep him out of jail. His attorney has stated, “He will not plead the 5th”. We will see later when it’s presented publicly. I wonder how many leaks, either intentional or illegal, we’ll see prior to him publicly testifying?

    Like

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      I think Sundance said it looks like he has immunity for the Clinton email investigation but not for the FISA abuses. It should be one of the first questions out of the bat- were you given immunity, and if so, by whom?

      Like

      Reply
  16. missilemom says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    No, Mr. Goodlatte the Special Counsel witch hunt should NOT continue.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      The Goodlatte bill had some good things in it.
      It had some strange stuff too, like DACA beneficiaries to receive a 3-year renewable legal status. For how long?
      And more green cards for foreign skilled workers. It’s hard for me to believe that we don’t have enough American skilled workers, They failed to act on HR392 which addresses that problem. 41 republicans joined the dems to vote against the Goodlatte bill.
      I’d like to hear from Louie Gohmert or Steve King and hear why they voted against the Goodlatte bill.

      Like

      Reply
      • Carrie says:
        June 24, 2018 at 7:02 pm

        I think it got altered somewhere along the way. It didn’t end chain migration like I thought originally it was supposed to.

        Like

        Reply
      • Sdl921 says:
        June 24, 2018 at 7:24 pm

        King had said that he wouldn’t vote for any bill that included any form of reward/amnesty for illegals. Work permits = amnesty (not citizenship but amnesty nonetheless).

        Like

        Reply
  17. De Oppresso Libre says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    What the hell is an “in camera review” anyway? Is that where someone at another location holds a document up to his phone on snap chat, or a cctv in a “secure facility” to make it look secret squirrel official? There’s no possibility of the FBI producing a bogus document, and placing it in front of a camera for your review, is there? Naaaaaaaah, they would never do that; they’re not THAT desperate, deceptive, and dishonest….are they? (sarc/) Much like everyone else, the kabuki theater and stonewalling has become more tiresome and unpleasant than an Obama speech glorifying himself.

    Like

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      June 24, 2018 at 5:59 pm

      “In chambers; in private. A judicial proceeding is said to be heard in camera either when the hearing is had before the judge in his or her private chambers or when all spectators are excluded from the courtroom.”

      The above is the legal definition. Basically: in secret.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      From The Free Dictionary:

      In Camera:
      In chambers; in private. A judicial proceeding is said to be heard in camera either when the hearing is had before the judge in his or her private chambers or when all spectators are excluded from the courtroom.

      It’s Latin, not English

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jahealy says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      From Wiki:

      “In camera is a legal term that means in private. The same meaning is sometimes expressed in the English equivalent: in chambers. Generally, in-camera describes court cases, parts of it, or process where the public and press are not allowed to observe the procedure or process.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:28 pm

      The outcome of an in camera review is, generally, to obtain a court order either allowing or disallowing documents to remain confidential, nonpublic. The attorneys for each side are present and allowed to argue to the court why the information should remain confidential or why it should not remain confidential.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      Legal system is full of Latin phrases.

      Left to their own devices.. Lawyers like to dress up in gowns and wigs and talk dirty to each other… in Latin.

      Like

      Reply
  18. liberty3 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Wray cannot be trusted. He is a company man. He used to work under Comey, so he is compromised. “Wray was Assistant Attorney General from 2003 to 2005, working under Deputy Attorney General James Comey”! Think about it we need all new leaders- -people from outside the former FBI to clean house.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. rumpole2 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    We were told for a year and a half that many documents could not be made available because they were “part of the OIG probe”. Now that the OIG probe (part 1) is out… the same excuse is going to be used because there are more months of OIG probing to come. And apparently this excuse is also used to delay Criminal prosecutions. Don’t you think this just a game? Not “chess” but rather “Tiddlywinks”. There is no reason why criminal investigations could not have been at least started at the same time as a OIG probe. We might have at least some indictments (as well as an OIG report) by now… with other indictments to follow.
    It seems silly to me taht various documents are closely guarded and can only be shown (reluctantly) to one “inquiry” at a time, each taking months, if not years.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. L4grasshopper says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    So what’s keeping Huber from acting?

    McCabe was referred a couple months ago right after the first IG Report on him. Nothing.

    2nd IG Report has been out now for a couple weeks, and no referrals, and no Huber.

    Hate to sound so pessimistic, but if Huber was going to do something…..anything…..it should have started by now if only to start squeezing some of the individuals lower on the food chain…..like Mueller is trying to do.

    The absence of any Huber action by now is sending a real signal that there won’t be any.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:02 pm

      Personally, I think Sessions’ public response to the IG report was a stand down order to Huber.
      Kind of like when Obama said Hillary did nothing intentionally wrong with her emails.

      Like

      Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      As a level 4 Grasshopper… you should have learned to be more “Patient” LOL

      Perhaps take some time to consult the “Oracles” via conspiracy threads on twitter?

      “Big Uglies” take time…..

      We seem to be “Between Big Uglies”..

      The OIG Report was a fizzer in and of itself… not sure what the fan posters are going to latch onto next?

      The evidence is real, the indictments are Fake…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Marko says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:10 pm

      Because this is total BS. It stinks. Where is Huber? Where are the indictments?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. mdt123 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    On the immigration front, I strongly sense the secret UniParty gameplan is as follows –

    a) Get the Goodlatte bill out of the way last week;

    b) Then get the Ryan “compromise” bill with a fix for ‘child separation’ bill in the house next week;

    c) The Ryan bill passes with just enough GOP support, no or few Dems vote for it, the math is worked out just right behind the scenes;

    d) Senate jumps on it and passes it within a few days as is so no recon needed;

    e) Now Trump is under great pressure to sign it or be accused of continuing to put ‘children in cages’. Trump caves.

    I believe this is the scenario being setup with the non-stop ‘child separation’ propaganda campaign.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    It all comes back to Sessions not exercising his position as head of the DOJ.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Concerned says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      You mean the paraplegic Sessions?

      Like

      Reply
    • KBR says:
      June 24, 2018 at 6:49 pm

      So why do you suppose he sent one of his employees out on a mission to harass the DHS secretary?

      Like

      Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      June 24, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      I guess… at a stretch… I could accept Sessions FEELING that he would have to recuse from some issue… but…
      NOT THIS ISSUE… leaving his POTUS exposed
      NOT so soon after he took the damned job (he should have not taken the job)
      And.. NOT( knowing as he did), that those below him taking his place were the totally corrupt Obama hold-over gang.

      Like

      Reply
  23. emet says:
    June 24, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Law enforcement organizations must first be law-abiding organizations. The FBI continues to self-destruct. Other agencies and STLs won’t want to work with them, their agents will be at a disadvantage when testifying, and we are going to see people released from prison because the FBI set them up. In short, POTUS will not have to shutter their headquarters, they are simply going to fade away. Marshalls and HSI will work the cases.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Chip Doctor says:
    June 24, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    I will go into this with eyes wide open. While I always hope that the big bombs will fall, I have learned not to get my hopes up too high. We know that they are all colluding to protect themselves, but times are a changin’. It used to be that they could go into private session and get their stories straight. But in today’s world of the instantaneous spread of information, it gets harder and harder to keep their stories straight. So, it is likely that whether through an asked or unasked question, Sundance will gleen a new bone. And as we know, the ankle bone is connected to the shin bone and the shin bone is connected to the knee bone and so on. These people are not as smart as they think they are. If they were, Hillary would be president or Trump would be in jail.

    Let’s hope for a bomb, but be prepared for another brick in the crumbling wall for Sundance to work with.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Echo says:
    June 24, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Hee, hee….
    Nothing Strzok says will matter one little bit.
    Because Strzok will only be prosecuted if Rosie says he will be prosecuted with the correct charges…. J walking (leaking) doesn’t count .

    Rosie controls all prosecutions. President Trump doesn’t seem to understand why that’s a massive problem. PDJT understands Rosie is Deep state and hates his guts, doesn’t he?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. MSO says:
    June 24, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Congress hasn’t the votes necessary to impeach anybody involved in the DOJ/FBI scandal and everybody in congress, the FBI and the DOJ knows that to be true. So all will hear is “…blah, blah, important, blah, blah, get to the bottom, blah, blah.”

    Meanwhile, there will be even more secret meetings about secret things that prohibit the general public from knowing what is going on. The worst of this is that we already know what is going on and our government is pretending that we don’t.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. SW Richmond says:
    June 24, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Immigration is a good example of what I’m about to describe. The left uses purely emotional (and factually wrong) appeals, while the right counters with facts. These facts fall on deaf ears.

    There is an obvious personality chasm between the left and the right. I think that is easily explained: the left is driven by and dependent upon their emotions, while the right embraces a balance between their emotions and their intellect, allowing neither to always be dominant.

    The left is immune to logical, fact-based arguments. We can point out ’til we are blue in the face that Trump has merely continued the border policies of previous administrations, the pictures are from 2014 (Obama), and so on, it doesn’t matter. The left ignores facts. We must accept this: we can and should continue to present fact-based arguments, because failing to do so would endanger our credibility with our own base, but we must not expect them to prevail or to sway leftists. THE LEFT IS IMMUNE TO FACTS.

    The more the left loses, the more emotional and irrational they become. This may present a strategy for beating them: their irrational outbursts must be continuously and ruthlessly highlighted and broadcast.

    This brings me to Sundance’s previous piece about “cold anger”, and to articles I have read on blogs like Westernrifleshooters which decry the right’s apparent inability to organize a response to the left’s marching, whining, and bitching. I am sure this illustrates the difference between the irrational, emotional left and the more-balanced right. The left gets angry and loses it; they go straight to threatened and actual violence, massing in protest. They find emotional comfort in their swarms. The right instead embraces “cold anger”, does not wear their anger on their sleeves for all to see, does not need to engage in some juvenile public approval-seeking display. The right does not “virtue-signal”, while the left simply must do so. The right simply cannot imagine behaving the way the left always does. I think this apparent non-response by the right emboldens the left, and the emboldened left, thinking their outrageous behaviour gets them what they want without a countering reply, ramps up their behaviour still further. This further convinces the right that the left is nuts, serving to increase the chasm between the two Americas.

    I am sure most of you have seen this posted numerous places, but here it is again:

    Kipling’s “The Wrath of the Awakened Saxon”

    http://www.europeanamericansunited.org/school1/Fiction/kipling/awakened.htm

    At some point the Rubicon will be crossed, if it hasn’t been already. Until then, recognize the overly emotional behaviour of the left as what it is, and do not imagine you can engage the left in rational arguments because the left is not rational.

    Like

    Reply
  28. blind no longer says:
    June 24, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    The one thing I got out of that interview…that Goodlatte met with Mueller. Don’t don’t know why he would meet with him. Maybe Sundance can cast some insight on this for me.

    Like

    Reply

