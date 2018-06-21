Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Ongoing Trade Initiatives…

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross gives an interview with CNBC about how the administration’s ongoing trade initiatives are addressing U.S. products and interactions with ongoing congressional stakeholders.
One of the more recent globalist (Wall Street) approaches to fend-off President Trump’s America First trade reset has been to target the ethical position of Secretary Ross; within the interview Ross swats away press reports about his current and prior investments.
More Winning.
And on the other side, More Whining
So very precious.
The Quiet Assassin.
Canada is DEAD! The video SD shared on the previous thread is a must watch. Our President is going to destroy Justin from Canada because of his own stupidity. I don’t know if the Canadian Economy will ever be able to recover.
Hope our President is considering a WALL on our Northern Border because it is going to be terrible once the MOAB is dropped and the auto sector is taken away and brought back to Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
We get “snowbirds” from Canada, a lot.
Winter visitors, come every year, often in RV’s.
Wonder if this means will get more, or less or if they will just stay?
Yes, fle, thanks. That video IS a must-watch!
Fleapore, thank you for this you tube video, I am truly glad there are some clear minded people who are bluntly sounding the alarm about the Truedeau administration’s huge blunder in Ottowa summit meeting. I do remember visiting Canada in the 80’s when their dollar was worth around 70 cents to our dollar and it felt like I was using play money and we felt rich, so it seems we will be back to that again, I do know it will bring the tourist money from the Americans back but that won’t make up for losing what industries that they have now.
It is a hard lesson to learn.
It really is! Regrettably strip clubs will become the thing for young woman in Canada because jobs will be scarce.
We will build statues to memorialize this man, our Wilburine.
I can’t tell you how angry I am right now after watching that BS! That is 20 minutes our Wilburine will never get back in his life. The fact that 13 or so minutes was our Wilburine having to defend himself against Forbes and these 2 POS that call him a friend was pathetic.
I hope he never returns on their show again because they stabbed him in his back!
I’m with you Felice! I’m pissed. I’ve been watching CNBC since it came on the air and Joe since he joined. Never again. Effing assholes blowing that crap out there and he knew what he was doing. Never again!
Favorite comment made by Sundance today:
……it’s every snobby economic minister for themselves.
The only economic talking head I listen to is Maria Bartiromo. Everyone else is just another globalist hack hand-wringer.
The meltdowns are mildly entertaining. Go Trump MAGA team!
I scan the headlines, faux, etc. every day, but dont usually click on stories.
Saw story on faux, said DJT tossed Merkel a Starburst ( candy), and said “Don’t say I never gave you anything!”
My DAD used to say and do that, to us!
Cracks me up! Was he saying “you all are acting like children, so I’ll treat you like children”?
In addition to everything else, he’s entertaining! Gotta LOVE this guy, our VSG!
Love Maria. She’s beautiful and brilliant.
Also has to serve her Globalist Masters on occasion! It is brutal to watch because I hold her in such high regards.
Well, there’s still ice hockey and curling, so, they got that going for them.
Curling … lol!!!
And their national sport — lacrosse!!
Last section of video above — Wilbur explains that EU and Canada and Japan haven’t cared about China dumping steel, because they have just been passing it through and dumping it into USA!!
Now that we are adding tariff on world steel (mostly from China), they have to be worried about China dumping to them!!!!
SLICK, Mr. President and your brilliant trade wolverines!!
fred, Yesterday Wilbur gave congressional pygmies an opportunity to understand this deceit by China.
It was wonderful, bc they didn’t want to listen, kept trying to interrupt him.
Love it that he kept talking, and getting it on the record that they HAD been informed.
All they cared ab was their irrelevant, agenda driven Qs.
Wilbur wastes a lot of his precious time w/these incompetents.
Must be part of the plan to be able to say, We DID explain it to you!
Anyone else ever notice how well rested and good looking all of the Wolverines are?
Compared to the presstitutes that try to keep up with them, who look haggard, tired, and in need of a vacation…..
I noticed the same thing last night watching the rally. Those Congressman and the candidate are HUNKS!
wendy, yes!
buncha happy guys getting to be the best they can be. And acknowledging the Leader who is making it possible.
They were a good looking happy group indeed.
“the presstitutes that try to keep up with them, who look haggard, tired, and in need of a vacation…..”
That is because most of them do not know what an honest day’s work is. President Trump is making them WORK. POTUS needs to schedule a few more later-in-the-evening press conferences for the benefit of his supporters on the left coast, to upset the Swamp press corps early evening cocktail hours
China Says U.S. Swinging a ‘Big Stick’
China accused the United States of using bullying tactics and blackmail.
In this April 8, 2018 file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in east China’s Shandong province. China has accused the United States on Thursday, June 21, 2018, of using pressure tactics and blackmail in threatening to impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports.
Chinatopix via AP
“BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday accused the United States of using bullying tactics and blackmail in threatening to impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports, ramping up criticism that the measures levied in the name of balancing trade would harm both countries’ companies and the world economy.
Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said the U.S. was damaging the global trading order and that its methods would harm its own business interests as well as those of trading partners.
“We oppose the act of extreme pressure and blackmail by swinging the big stick of trade protectionism,” Gao told reporters at a news conference. “The U.S. is abusing the tariff methods and starting trade wars all around the world.”…”
https://www.ien.com/product-development/news/21010450/china-says-us-swinging-a-big-stick
———————
“its methods would harm its own business interests as well as those of trading partners”
Oh, you mean the unfair trade deals that have allowed for the ex-filtration of wealth from the USA for the past 25+ years and allowed the obscene profit margins for a few while enriching a few of the 0.1%?
Well, as “Dirty” Harry Callahan would say, “I am just all broken up about….”
Talk softly, and carry what?,..a BIG STICK!
Faux has story, just caught headline, DJT tossed Merkel a Starburst (candy) said “Here, don’t say I never gave ya anything!”
My DAD used to say and do that with us kids.
Its a YUGE stick, unbelievable our previous ‘leaders’ gave away such a powerful negotiating tool, and put all their stock in ‘diplomacy’.
We chastise countries on ‘human rights’, and they ignore us.
We chastise countries on military actions, and they ignore us.
But, we attempt to level the field, on TRADE, now we’ve got their attention.
Countries wanna trade with us, need to trade with us, far more than we need to trade,with them.
People want to live in the U.S., far more than anywhere else.
WHY have we been giving these things away, for so many years? Corruption a rigged system. Disgusting.
Why do I suddenly feel like Babe Ruth, pointing at the left field fence. Yeah, we’re swinging a big stick alright.
Wilbur Ross is just a truly smart and savvy businessman. Didn’t realize how smooth he operates in the political theatre. No nonsense. I learned from CTH’s highlighting Wilbur at Davos, thanks again, CTH. But don’t wait for life liberty levin to praise the man on point with the EU; he has what seems like an ingrained disdain for him, maybe wilburs’ portfolio outperformed the grape ones’, and that’s what soured him. His loss.
And I still can’t get over how much Wilbur looks my dad. It’s uncanny.
This interview was an ambush and assassination attempt by Forbes and these CNBC talking heads. (SPIT)
Wilburine is so smart and cool he flicked them off like fleas.
